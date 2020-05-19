Log in
NIO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 28, 2020

05/19/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, China, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 28, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2020).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8574289

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 5, 2020 09:59 AM ET:

United States:+1-646-254-3697
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:+852-3051-2780
Conference ID:8574289

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6908-2018
Email: ir@nio.com

Source: NIO

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 11 286 M
EBIT 2020 -6 997 M
Net income 2020 -7 813 M
Debt 2020 10 442 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,93x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 27 314 M
Chart NIO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,09 CNY
Last Close Price 25,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 248%
Spread / Average Target 5,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Hong Qin President & Director
Feng Wei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Hai Wu Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIO LIMITED-10.20%3 843
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.37%161 053
TESLA, INC.94.49%148 143
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.51%68 701
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.71%39 462
BMW AG-31.30%32 740
