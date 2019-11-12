Log in
Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

0
11/12/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 8, 2019

Company name:

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

5302

URL http://www.carbon.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Takafumi Miyashita

Inquiries:

Corporate Officer and General Manager of

Koji Imai

TEL 03-6891-3730

Business Control Div.

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 8, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

33,695

2.0

11,847

15.2

11,536

12.2

7,582

15.6

Nine months ended September 30, 2018

33,033

70.7

10,285

648.7

10,284

612.2

6,560

559.3

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

685.37

-

Nine months ended September 30, 2018

594.05

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2019

74,114

48,997

57.6

3,862.04

As of December 31, 2018

73,598

42,734

49.7

3,303.04

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2018

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

Year ending December 31, 2019

-

100.00

-

Year ending December 31, 2019 (Forecast)

100.00

200.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

49,700

3.5

15,900

(3.1)

15,600

(5.5)

10,300

0.1

931.03

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

11,832,504

shares

As of December 31, 2018

11,832,504

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019

769,203

shares

As of December 31, 2018

770,233

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

11,063,368

shares

Nine months ended September 30, 2018

11,043,869

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

19,747

17,118

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

15,270

12,316

Merchandise and finished goods

6,889

9,419

Work in process

4,351

4,908

Raw materials and supplies

3,255

4,019

Other

415

465

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(19)

Total current assets

49,908

48,228

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

15,502

16,025

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(9,300)

(9,493)

Buildings and structures, net

6,202

6,532

Machinery and equipment

41,826

43,867

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(36,859)

(37,498)

Machinery and equipment, net

4,966

6,369

Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures

3,084

3,224

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(2,665)

(2,796)

Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, net

418

428

Land

3,516

3,516

Construction in progress

1,087

1,048

Total property, plant and equipment

16,192

17,895

Intangible assets

202

160

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,390

5,672

Deferred tax assets

402

512

Other

1,510

1,654

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(8)

Total investments and other assets

7,295

7,829

Total non-current assets

23,689

25,886

Total assets

73,598

74,114

3

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,392

5,451

Short-term loans payable

8,381

8,390

Accrued expenses

728

866

Income taxes payable

4,841

1,250

Provision for bonuses

193

537

Provision for directors' bonuses

125

86

Provision for plant relocation related expense

539

459

Other

2,144

2,168

Total current liabilities

24,346

19,209

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

4,867

4,205

Deferred tax liabilities

229

363

Net defined benefit liability

847

745

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

39

46

Provision For Management Board Incentive Plan Trust

50

64

Provision for environmental measures

28

28

Asset retirement obligations

62

62

Other

391

391

Total non-current liabilities

6,517

5,907

Total liabilities

30,863

25,116

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,402

7,402

Capital surplus

7,857

7,857

Retained earnings

21,646

27,571

Treasury shares

(1,924)

(1,921)

Total shareholders' equity

34,982

40,911

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,584

1,858

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

6

(0)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

42

5

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(77)

(47)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,556

1,815

Non-controlling interests

6,195

6,270

Total net assets

42,734

48,997

Total liabilities and net assets

73,598

74,114

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

33,033

33,695

Cost of sales

18,992

17,775

Gross profit

14,041

15,919

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,755

4,072

Operating profit

10,285

11,847

Non-operating income

Dividend income

68

69

Insurance income

-

94

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

17

-

Foreign exchange gains

56

-

Other

121

111

Total non-operating income

264

275

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

66

61

Foreign exchange losses

-

42

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

25

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

114

206

Other

84

250

Total non-operating expenses

265

586

Ordinary profit

10,284

11,536

Extraordinary losses

Fire loss

275

435

Total extraordinary losses

275

435

Profit before income taxes

10,008

11,100

Income taxes - current

2,755

3,397

Income taxes - deferred

402

(111)

Total income taxes

3,157

3,285

Profit

6,851

7,814

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

290

232

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,560

7,582

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

6,851

7,814

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(336)

274

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(2)

(6)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

96

(55)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

21

30

Total other comprehensive income

(220)

242

Comprehensive income

6,631

8,056

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

6,305

7,841

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

325

215

interests

6

Disclaimer

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 02:04:04 UTC
