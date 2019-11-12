Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
11/12/2019 | 09:05pm EST
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 8, 2019
Company name:
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
5302
URL
http://www.carbon.co.jp
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Takafumi Miyashita
Inquiries:
Corporate Officer and General Manager of
Koji Imai
TEL 03-6891-3730
Business Control Div.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 8, 2019
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
33,695
2.0
11,847
15.2
11,536
12.2
7,582
15.6
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
33,033
70.7
10,285
648.7
10,284
612.2
6,560
559.3
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
685.37
-
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
594.05
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of September 30, 2019
74,114
48,997
57.6
3,862.04
As of December 31, 2018
73,598
42,734
49.7
3,303.04
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2018
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
Year ending December 31, 2019
-
100.00
-
Year ending December 31, 2019 (Forecast)
100.00
200.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
49,700
3.5
15,900
(3.1)
15,600
(5.5)
10,300
0.1
931.03
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019
11,832,504
shares
As of December 31, 2018
11,832,504
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2019
769,203
shares
As of December 31, 2018
770,233
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
11,063,368
shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2018
11,043,869
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2018
As of September 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
19,747
17,118
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
15,270
12,316
Merchandise and finished goods
6,889
9,419
Work in process
4,351
4,908
Raw materials and supplies
3,255
4,019
Other
415
465
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(19)
Total current assets
49,908
48,228
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
15,502
16,025
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(9,300)
(9,493)
Buildings and structures, net
6,202
6,532
Machinery and equipment
41,826
43,867
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(36,859)
(37,498)
Machinery and equipment, net
4,966
6,369
Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures
3,084
3,224
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(2,665)
(2,796)
Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, net
418
428
Land
3,516
3,516
Construction in progress
1,087
1,048
Total property, plant and equipment
16,192
17,895
Intangible assets
202
160
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,390
5,672
Deferred tax assets
402
512
Other
1,510
1,654
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
(8)
Total investments and other assets
7,295
7,829
Total non-current assets
23,689
25,886
Total assets
73,598
74,114
3
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2018
As of September 30, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,392
5,451
Short-term loans payable
8,381
8,390
Accrued expenses
728
866
Income taxes payable
4,841
1,250
Provision for bonuses
193
537
Provision for directors' bonuses
125
86
Provision for plant relocation related expense
539
459
Other
2,144
2,168
Total current liabilities
24,346
19,209
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
4,867
4,205
Deferred tax liabilities
229
363
Net defined benefit liability
847
745
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
39
46
Provision For Management Board Incentive Plan Trust
50
64
Provision for environmental measures
28
28
Asset retirement obligations
62
62
Other
391
391
Total non-current liabilities
6,517
5,907
Total liabilities
30,863
25,116
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,402
7,402
Capital surplus
7,857
7,857
Retained earnings
21,646
27,571
Treasury shares
(1,924)
(1,921)
Total shareholders' equity
34,982
40,911
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,584
1,858
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
6
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
42
5
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(77)
(47)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,556
1,815
Non-controlling interests
6,195
6,270
Total net assets
42,734
48,997
Total liabilities and net assets
73,598
74,114
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Net sales
33,033
33,695
Cost of sales
18,992
17,775
Gross profit
14,041
15,919
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,755
4,072
Operating profit
10,285
11,847
Non-operating income
Dividend income
68
69
Insurance income
-
94
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
17
-
Foreign exchange gains
56
-
Other
121
111
Total non-operating income
264
275
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
66
61
Foreign exchange losses
-
42
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
25
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
114
206
Other
84
250
Total non-operating expenses
265
586
Ordinary profit
10,284
11,536
Extraordinary losses
Fire loss
275
435
Total extraordinary losses
275
435
Profit before income taxes
10,008
11,100
Income taxes - current
2,755
3,397
Income taxes - deferred
402
(111)
Total income taxes
3,157
3,285
Profit
6,851
7,814
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
290
232
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,560
7,582
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Profit
6,851
7,814
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(336)
274
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(2)
(6)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
96
(55)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
21
30
Total other comprehensive income
(220)
242
Comprehensive income
6,631
8,056
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
6,305
7,841
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
325
215
interests
6
Disclaimer
Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 02:04:04 UTC
Latest news on NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
Sales 2019
49 033 M
EBIT 2019
14 908 M
Net income 2019
9 740 M
Finance 2019
11 683 M
Yield 2019
4,01%
P/E ratio 2019
4,72x
P/E ratio 2020
5,74x
EV / Sales2019
0,70x
EV / Sales2020
0,67x
Capitalization
46 024 M
Technical analysis trends NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
4 616,67 JPY
Last Close Price
4 160,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
34,6%
Spread / Average Target
11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,25%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.