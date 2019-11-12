Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 8, 2019 Company name: Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 5302 URL http://www.carbon.co.jp Representative: President and Representative Director Takafumi Miyashita Inquiries: Corporate Officer and General Manager of Koji Imai TEL 03-6891-3730 Business Control Div. Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 8, 2019 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 33,695 2.0 11,847 15.2 11,536 12.2 7,582 15.6 Nine months ended September 30, 2018 33,033 70.7 10,285 648.7 10,284 612.2 6,560 559.3 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended September 30, 2019 685.37 - Nine months ended September 30, 2018 594.05 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of September 30, 2019 74,114 48,997 57.6 3,862.04 As of December 31, 2018 73,598 42,734 49.7 3,303.04 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended December 31, 2018 - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 Year ending December 31, 2019 - 100.00 - Year ending December 31, 2019 (Forecast) 100.00 200.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 49,700 3.5 15,900 (3.1) 15,600 (5.5) 10,300 0.1 931.03

