Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 10, 2020
Company name:
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
5302
URL
http://www.carbon.co.jp
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Takafumi Miyashita
Inquiries:
Corporate Officer and General Manager of
Koji Imai
TEL 03-6891-3730
Business Control Div.
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
March 27, 2020
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
March 27, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
March 30, 2020
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
No
Holding of financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended December 31, 2019
44,931
(6.4)
14,827
(9.6)
15,106
(8.5)
9,700
(5.8)
Year ended December 31, 2018
48,017
71.7
16,404
538.4
16,508
450.7
10,292
247.6
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2019
876.81
-
23.8
19.9
33.0
Year ended December 31, 2018
931.89
-
31.8
25.1
34.2
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2019
77,939
51,654
57.9
4,080.33
As of December 31, 2018
73,598
42,734
49.7
3,303.04
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended December 31, 2019
4,742
(3,693)
(2,946)
17,707
Year ended December 31, 2018
12,633
(2,051)
(2,418)
19,602
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended December 31, 2018
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
1,105
10.7
3.4
Year ended December 31, 2019
-
100.00
-
100.00
200.00
2,212
22.8
5.4
Year ending December 31, 2020
-
100.00
-
100.00
200.00
34.6
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
21,000
(12.2)
4,900
(44.9)
4,600
(46.7)
3,100
(44.8)
280.21
June 30, 2020
Full year
43,400
(3.4)
10,000
(32.6)
9,500
(37.1)
6,400
(34.0)
578.50
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2019
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2019
11,832,504
shares
As of December 31, 2018
11,832,504
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2019
769,438
shares
As of December 31, 2018
770,233
shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended December 31, 2019
11,063,324
shares
Year ended December 31, 2018
11,045,222
shares
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
19,747
17,852
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
15,270
14,010
Merchandise and finished goods
6,889
9,153
Work in process
4,351
4,829
Raw materials and supplies
3,255
4,220
Other
415
562
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(20)
Total current assets
49,908
50,607
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
15,502
16,680
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(9,300)
(9,536)
Buildings and structures, net
6,202
7,144
Machinery and equipment
41,826
44,008
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(36,859)
(37,232)
Machinery and equipment, net
4,966
6,775
Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures
3,084
3,264
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
(2,665)
(2,708)
Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, net
418
555
Land
3,516
3,523
Construction in progress
1,087
821
Total property, plant and equipment
16,192
18,820
Intangible assets
202
160
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,390
6,044
Deferred tax assets
402
371
Other
1,510
1,946
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(8)
(10)
Total investments and other assets
7,295
8,351
Total non-current assets
23,689
27,332
Total assets
73,598
77,939
3
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,392
5,821
Short-term loans payable
8,381
8,390
Accrued expenses
728
1,118
Income taxes payable
4,841
1,995
Provision for bonuses
193
214
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
125
96
Provision for plant relocation related expense
539
317
Other
2,144
2,770
Total current liabilities
24,346
20,725
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
4,867
3,637
Deferred tax liabilities
229
569
Retirement benefit liability
847
757
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
39
43
officers)
Provision For Management Board Incentive Plan Trust
50
70
Provision for environmental measures
28
28
Asset retirement obligations
62
62
Other
391
390
Total non-current liabilities
6,517
5,559
Total liabilities
30,863
26,284
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,402
7,402
Capital surplus
7,857
7,857
Retained earnings
21,646
29,689
Treasury shares
(1,924)
(1,921)
Total shareholders' equity
34,982
43,028
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,584
2,129
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
6
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
42
49
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(77)
(66)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,556
2,112
Non-controlling interests
6,195
6,513
Total net assets
42,734
51,654
Total liabilities and net assets
73,598
77,939
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Net sales
48,017
44,931
Cost of sales
26,344
24,703
Gross profit
21,673
20,228
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,269
5,401
Operating profit
16,404
14,827
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
2
Dividend income
115
121
Gain on sales of securities
33
-
Foreign exchange gains
25
-
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
8
-
Subsidy income
172
169
Insurance income
-
475
Other
119
185
Total non-operating income
476
953
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
91
80
Foreign exchange losses
-
18
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
174
265
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
15
Depreciation of inactive non-current assets
59
120
Other
47
174
Total non-operating expenses
372
674
Ordinary profit
16,508
15,106
Extraordinary losses
Loss on fire
273
655
Provision for plant relocation related expense
561
-
Total extraordinary losses
834
655
Profit before income taxes
15,673
14,450
Income taxes - current
4,715
4,177
Income taxes - deferred
128
123
Total income taxes
4,843
4,300
Profit
10,829
10,150
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
536
449
Profit attributable to owners of parent
10,292
9,700
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Profit
10,829
10,150
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(851)
549
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
6
(6)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
63
10
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
28
11
Total other comprehensive income
(752)
564
Comprehensive income
10,076
10,714
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
9,524
10,261
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
552
452
interests
6
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Total
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Treasury shares
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Balance at beginning of
7,402
7,800
12,638
(1,967)
25,874
current period
Changes of items during
period
Dividends of surplus
(1,106)
(1,106)
Profit attributable to
10,292
10,292
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
(5)
(5)
shares
Disposal of treasury
57
48
105
shares
Net changes of items
other than shareholders'
(178)
(178)
equity
Total changes of items
-
57
9,007
43
9,108
during period
Balance at end of current
7,402
7,857
21,646
(1,924)
34,982
period
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasurements of
Total accumulated
Non-
difference on
gains or
currency
controlling
Total net assets
defined benefit
other comprehensive
available-for-
losses on
translation
interests
plans
income
sale securities
hedges
adjustment
Balance at beginning of
2,424
-
4
(106)
2,322
5,709
33,906
current period
Changes of items during
period
Dividends of surplus
-
(1,106)
Profit attributable to
-
10,292
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
-
(5)
shares
Disposal of treasury
-
105
shares
Net changes of items
other than shareholders'
(839)
6
38
28
(765)
485
(458)
equity
Total changes of items
(839)
6
38
28
(765)
485
8,828
during period
Balance at end of current
1,584
6
42
(77)
1,556
6,195
42,734
period
7
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Total
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Treasury shares
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Balance at beginning of
7,402
7,857
21,646
(1,924)
34,982
current period
Changes of items during
period
Dividends of surplus
(1,657)
(1,657)
Profit attributable to
9,700
9,700
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
(1)
(1)
shares
Disposal of treasury
4
4
shares
Net changes of items
other than shareholders'
-
equity
Total changes of items
-
-
8,043
2
8,046
during period
Balance at end of current
7,402
7,857
29,689
(1,921)
43,028
period
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasurements of
Total accumulated
Non-
difference on
gains or
currency
controlling
Total net assets
defined benefit
other comprehensive
available-for-
losses on
translation
interests
plans
income
sale securities
hedges
adjustment
Balance at beginning of
1,584
6
42
(77)
1,556
6,195
42,734
current period
Changes of items during
period
Dividends of surplus
-
(1,657)
Profit attributable to
-
9,700
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury
-
(1)
shares
Disposal of treasury
-
4
shares
Net changes of items
other than shareholders'
544
(6)
6
11
555
317
873
equity
Total changes of items
544
(6)
6
11
555
317
8,919
during period
Balance at end of current
2,129
-
49
(66)
2,112
6,513
51,654
period
8
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
15,673
14,450
Depreciation
1,553
1,883
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(249)
(127)
Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for
(34)
3
directors (and other officers)
Increase(decrease) in provision for plant relocation relatede
539
(222)
expense
Interest and dividend income
(116)
(123)
Insurance income
(90)
(475)
Interest expenses
91
80
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity
(8)
15
method
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
(33)
-
Loss on fire
273
665
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
174
32
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
(5,041)
1,264
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,647)
(3,699)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
3,052
(1,571)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
209
(135)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
197
262
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other
172
(277)
Other, net
268
(995)
Subtotal
12,983
11,022
Interest and dividend income received
117
123
Interest expenses paid
(91)
(80)
Income taxes refund
5
-
Income taxes paid
(471)
(6,797)
Proceeds from insurance income
90
475
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
12,633
4,742
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,081)
(3,664)
Purchase of intangible assets
(63)
(21)
Purchase of investment securities
(7)
(6)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
75
-
Other, net
25
(0)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,051)
(3,693)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
(185)
50
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
100
-
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(1,105)
(1,192)
Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares
(5)
(1)
Cash dividends paid
(1,102)
(1,661)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(120)
(140)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,418)
(2,946)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(3)
1
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
8,160
(1,895)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
11,441
19,602
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
19,602
17,707
9
