NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.

(5302)
Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019(Based on Japanese GAAP)

02/12/2020 | 09:21pm EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 10, 2020

Company name:

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

5302

URL http://www.carbon.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Takafumi Miyashita

Inquiries:

Corporate Officer and General Manager of

Koji Imai

TEL 03-6891-3730

Business Control Div.

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

March 27, 2020

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 27, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 30, 2020

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

No

Holding of financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended December 31, 2019

44,931

(6.4)

14,827

(9.6)

15,106

(8.5)

9,700

(5.8)

Year ended December 31, 2018

48,017

71.7

16,404

538.4

16,508

450.7

10,292

247.6

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2019

876.81

-

23.8

19.9

33.0

Year ended December 31, 2018

931.89

-

31.8

25.1

34.2

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

77,939

51,654

57.9

4,080.33

As of December 31, 2018

73,598

42,734

49.7

3,303.04

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended December 31, 2019

4,742

(3,693)

(2,946)

17,707

Year ended December 31, 2018

12,633

(2,051)

(2,418)

19,602

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended December 31, 2018

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

1,105

10.7

3.4

Year ended December 31, 2019

-

100.00

-

100.00

200.00

2,212

22.8

5.4

Year ending December 31, 2020

-

100.00

-

100.00

200.00

34.6

(Forecast)

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

21,000

(12.2)

4,900

(44.9)

4,600

(46.7)

3,100

(44.8)

280.21

June 30, 2020

Full year

43,400

(3.4)

10,000

(32.6)

9,500

(37.1)

6,400

(34.0)

578.50

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2019

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019

11,832,504

shares

As of December 31, 2018

11,832,504

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2019

769,438

shares

As of December 31, 2018

770,233

shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended December 31, 2019

11,063,324

shares

Year ended December 31, 2018

11,045,222

shares

2

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

19,747

17,852

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

15,270

14,010

Merchandise and finished goods

6,889

9,153

Work in process

4,351

4,829

Raw materials and supplies

3,255

4,220

Other

415

562

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(20)

Total current assets

49,908

50,607

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

15,502

16,680

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(9,300)

(9,536)

Buildings and structures, net

6,202

7,144

Machinery and equipment

41,826

44,008

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(36,859)

(37,232)

Machinery and equipment, net

4,966

6,775

Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures

3,084

3,264

Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss

(2,665)

(2,708)

Vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, net

418

555

Land

3,516

3,523

Construction in progress

1,087

821

Total property, plant and equipment

16,192

18,820

Intangible assets

202

160

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,390

6,044

Deferred tax assets

402

371

Other

1,510

1,946

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(10)

Total investments and other assets

7,295

8,351

Total non-current assets

23,689

27,332

Total assets

73,598

77,939

3

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,392

5,821

Short-term loans payable

8,381

8,390

Accrued expenses

728

1,118

Income taxes payable

4,841

1,995

Provision for bonuses

193

214

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

125

96

Provision for plant relocation related expense

539

317

Other

2,144

2,770

Total current liabilities

24,346

20,725

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

4,867

3,637

Deferred tax liabilities

229

569

Retirement benefit liability

847

757

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

39

43

officers)

Provision For Management Board Incentive Plan Trust

50

70

Provision for environmental measures

28

28

Asset retirement obligations

62

62

Other

391

390

Total non-current liabilities

6,517

5,559

Total liabilities

30,863

26,284

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,402

7,402

Capital surplus

7,857

7,857

Retained earnings

21,646

29,689

Treasury shares

(1,924)

(1,921)

Total shareholders' equity

34,982

43,028

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,584

2,129

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

6

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

42

49

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(77)

(66)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,556

2,112

Non-controlling interests

6,195

6,513

Total net assets

42,734

51,654

Total liabilities and net assets

73,598

77,939

4

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

48,017

44,931

Cost of sales

26,344

24,703

Gross profit

21,673

20,228

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,269

5,401

Operating profit

16,404

14,827

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

2

Dividend income

115

121

Gain on sales of securities

33

-

Foreign exchange gains

25

-

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

8

-

Subsidy income

172

169

Insurance income

-

475

Other

119

185

Total non-operating income

476

953

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

91

80

Foreign exchange losses

-

18

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

174

265

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

15

Depreciation of inactive non-current assets

59

120

Other

47

174

Total non-operating expenses

372

674

Ordinary profit

16,508

15,106

Extraordinary losses

Loss on fire

273

655

Provision for plant relocation related expense

561

-

Total extraordinary losses

834

655

Profit before income taxes

15,673

14,450

Income taxes - current

4,715

4,177

Income taxes - deferred

128

123

Total income taxes

4,843

4,300

Profit

10,829

10,150

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

536

449

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,292

9,700

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Profit

10,829

10,150

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(851)

549

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

6

(6)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

63

10

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

28

11

Total other comprehensive income

(752)

564

Comprehensive income

10,076

10,714

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

9,524

10,261

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

552

452

interests

6

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance at beginning of

7,402

7,800

12,638

(1,967)

25,874

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(1,106)

(1,106)

Profit attributable to

10,292

10,292

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

(5)

(5)

shares

Disposal of treasury

57

48

105

shares

Net changes of items

other than shareholders'

(178)

(178)

equity

Total changes of items

-

57

9,007

43

9,108

during period

Balance at end of current

7,402

7,857

21,646

(1,924)

34,982

period

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasurements of

Total accumulated

Non-

difference on

gains or

currency

controlling

Total net assets

defined benefit

other comprehensive

available-for-

losses on

translation

interests

plans

income

sale securities

hedges

adjustment

Balance at beginning of

2,424

-

4

(106)

2,322

5,709

33,906

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

-

(1,106)

Profit attributable to

-

10,292

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

-

(5)

shares

Disposal of treasury

-

105

shares

Net changes of items

other than shareholders'

(839)

6

38

28

(765)

485

(458)

equity

Total changes of items

(839)

6

38

28

(765)

485

8,828

during period

Balance at end of current

1,584

6

42

(77)

1,556

6,195

42,734

period

7

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Balance at beginning of

7,402

7,857

21,646

(1,924)

34,982

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(1,657)

(1,657)

Profit attributable to

9,700

9,700

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

(1)

(1)

shares

Disposal of treasury

4

4

shares

Net changes of items

other than shareholders'

-

equity

Total changes of items

-

-

8,043

2

8,046

during period

Balance at end of current

7,402

7,857

29,689

(1,921)

43,028

period

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasurements of

Total accumulated

Non-

difference on

gains or

currency

controlling

Total net assets

defined benefit

other comprehensive

available-for-

losses on

translation

interests

plans

income

sale securities

hedges

adjustment

Balance at beginning of

1,584

6

42

(77)

1,556

6,195

42,734

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

-

(1,657)

Profit attributable to

-

9,700

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

-

(1)

shares

Disposal of treasury

-

4

shares

Net changes of items

other than shareholders'

544

(6)

6

11

555

317

873

equity

Total changes of items

544

(6)

6

11

555

317

8,919

during period

Balance at end of current

2,129

-

49

(66)

2,112

6,513

51,654

period

8

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

15,673

14,450

Depreciation

1,553

1,883

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(249)

(127)

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for

(34)

3

directors (and other officers)

Increase(decrease) in provision for plant relocation relatede

539

(222)

expense

Interest and dividend income

(116)

(123)

Insurance income

(90)

(475)

Interest expenses

91

80

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity

(8)

15

method

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(33)

-

Loss on fire

273

665

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

174

32

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

(5,041)

1,264

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(3,647)

(3,699)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

3,052

(1,571)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

209

(135)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

197

262

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other

172

(277)

Other, net

268

(995)

Subtotal

12,983

11,022

Interest and dividend income received

117

123

Interest expenses paid

(91)

(80)

Income taxes refund

5

-

Income taxes paid

(471)

(6,797)

Proceeds from insurance income

90

475

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

12,633

4,742

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,081)

(3,664)

Purchase of intangible assets

(63)

(21)

Purchase of investment securities

(7)

(6)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

75

-

Other, net

25

(0)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,051)

(3,693)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(185)

50

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

100

-

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(1,105)

(1,192)

Net decrease (increase) in treasury shares

(5)

(1)

Cash dividends paid

(1,102)

(1,661)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(120)

(140)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,418)

(2,946)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(3)

1

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,160

(1,895)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

11,441

19,602

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

19,602

17,707

9

Disclaimer

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:20:00 UTC
