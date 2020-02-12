Nippon Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019(Based on Japanese GAAP)

at end of period

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 21,000 (12.2) 4,900 (44.9) 4,600 (46.7) 3,100 (44.8) 280.21 June 30, 2020 Full year 43,400 (3.4) 10,000 (32.6) 9,500 (37.1) 6,400 (34.0) 578.50 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2019 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019 11,832,504 shares As of December 31, 2018 11,832,504 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2019 769,438 shares As of December 31, 2018 770,233 shares Average number of shares during the period Year ended December 31, 2019 11,063,324 shares Year ended December 31, 2018 11,045,222 shares

