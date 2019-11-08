Nippon Chemiphar : Drop Screen an allergy screening kit, has been approved for manufacture and sale. (pdf, 162KB)

DROP SCREEN, AN ALLERGY SCREENING KIT,

HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR MANUFACTURE AND SALE

―JOINTLY DEVELOPED TECHNOLOGY THAT ALLOWS WIDE-RANGINGDIAGNOSES TO BE

CONDUCTED IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME USING A SINGLE DROP OF BLOOD ―

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

(TSE: 4539)

October 23, 2019

Chemiphar have been jointly researching diagnostic agents for allergy screening with RIKEN (location: Wako-shi, Saitama; President: Hiroshi Matsumoto) using patents held by RIKEN. Recently, through this research, we developed "Drop Screen specific IgE measuring kit ST-1" (below, "Drop Screen"), an extracorporeal diagnostic. We hereby announce that this Drop Screen was approved for manufacture and sale on October 8, 2019.

In recent years, the number of patients suffering from allergies has been increasing. Current allergy screenings have generally been conducted through intradermal or prick tests at hospitals that directly confirm if allergens cause skin reactions or by extracting blood samples, having them analyzed by external specialists and reporting the results to patients at a later date.

Drop Screen was developed based on the concept of "making allergy screenings more patient- friendly by reducing blood sampling volume." This kit enables screenings for 41 allergens to be conducted in 30 minutes, using only one drop (20 μL) of blood (whole blood, plasma, serum). This quickness also allows screening results to be swiftly reported to patients. When whole blood is used, small samples can be extracted from patients' fingertips, putting patients who are uncomfortable with syringes, such as small children, at ease.

Moving forward, we will make launch preparations for Drop Screen (slated for December 2019), as well as "Drop Screen A-1" (manufactured by Ueda Japan Radio Co., Ltd.), a measuring device for use with the Drop Screen kit.

