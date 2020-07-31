Nippon Chemiphar : First Quarter Business Summary FY2020. (pdf,280KB)
0
07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT
（TSE 4539）
FY2020 First Quarter Business Summary
(Year Ending March 31, 2021)
Sales, Income
Sales, Income
(¥mn)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
Distrib.
Full Year
1Q
Distrib.
YOY
Full Year
Progress
Amount
(%)
Amount
Amount
(%)
(%)
(Forecast)
Rate (%)
Net sales
8,304
100.0
31,756
7,196
100.0
(13.3)
33,000
21.8
Pharmaceuticals
8,214
98.9
30,632
7,146
99.3
(13.0)
―
―
Others
89
1.1
1,123
49
0.7
(44.2)
―
―
Cost of sales
4,597
55.4
19,200
4,640
64.5
0.9
―
―
SG&A expenses
3,039
36.6
12,190
2,589
36.0
(14.8)
―
―
R&D expenses
408
4.9
2,173
477
6.6
17.0
2,200
21.7
Operating profit
666
8.0
364
(32)
―
―
600
―
Income before income taxes
and minority interests
596
7.2
732
(12)
―
―
―
―
Income attributable to
owners of the parent
420
5.1
436
19
0.3
(95.3)
300
6.5
1
Pharmaceutical Sales
Generics, Proprietary Products
(¥mn)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
Distrib.
Full Year
1Q
Distrib.
YOY
Full Year
Progress
Amount
(%)
Amount
Amount
(%)
(%)
(Forecast)
Rate (%)
Total
7,483
100.0
28,029
6,461
100.0
(13.7)
28,700
22.5
Generics
7,123
95.2
26,661
6,171
95.5
(13.4)
26,590
23.2
To medical institutions
6,881
25,678
5,923
(13.9)
25,630
23.1
To other makers*
241
983
248
2.6
960
25.9
Amlodipine
740
2,672
609
(17.7)
2,440
25.0
Lansoprazole
348
1,243
263
(24.2)
990
26.7
Donepezil
298
1,012
222
(25.4)
980
22.7
Rabeprazole
340
1,317
349
2.4
1,420
24.6
Limaprost Alfadex
266
957
206
(22.7)
770
26.8
Others
5,128
19,458
4,520
(11.9)
19,990
22.6
Proprietary products
359
4.8
1,368
289
4.5
(19.4)
2,110
13.7
Uralyt
221
848
190
(14.2)
730
26.1
Others
137
519
99
(27.7)
1,380
7.2
Chemiphar, ODM Generics
(¥mn)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
Distrib.
Full Year
1Q
Distrib.
YOY
Full Year
Progress
Amount
(%)
Amount
Amount
(%)
(%)
(Forecast)
Rate (%)
Total
7,419
100.0
27,558
6,569
100.0
(11.5)
27,690
23.7
Generics
7,123
96.0
26,661
6,171
93.9
(13.4)
26,590
23.2
Generics (ODM)
295
4.0
896
397
6.1
34.5
1,100
36.1
* Includes exports.
2
Sales Distribution
By Launch Year
(¥mn)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
Distrib.
1Q
Distrib.
YOY
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
(%)
FY2013 and before
5,587
78.4
4,658
75.5
(16.6)
FY2014
468
6.6
450
7.3
(3.8)
FY2015
248
3.5
252
4.1
1.7
FY2016
219
3.1
143
2.3
(34.6)
FY2017
354
5.0
341
5.5
(3.6)
FY2018
241
3.4
217
3.5
(9.8)
FY2019
4
0.1
29
0.5
x7
FY2020
―
―
77
1.3
―
Total
7,123
100.0
6,171
100.0
(13.4)
By Main Therapeutic Categories
(%)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
1Q
Cardiovascular and respiratory drugs
32.6
33.1
Digestive organ drugs
16.3
16.1
Agents affecting metabolism
15.4
16.0
Drugs for nervous system, sensory organs
9.7
11.8
Antibiotics and chemotherapeutic drugs
5.4
4.3
Antineoplastic agents
3.6
3.3
Others
17.0
17.4
3
Balance Sheet, per Share Information
Balance Sheet Data
(¥mn)
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Amount
Amount
Change
Total assets
45,862
47,705
1,842
Net assets
17,392
17,324
(67)
Owned capital
17,367
17,298
(69)
Capital-to-asset ratio (%)
37.9
36.3
(1.6)
Current assets
29,314
30,443
1,129
Current liabilities
13,739
14,376
636
Current ratio (x)
2.13
2.12
(0.01)
Per Share Information
FY2019
FY2020
(¥)
1Q
Full Year
1Q
Full Year
Amount
Amount
Amount
YOY
(Forecast)
Earnings per share
116.89
121.42
5.45
(111.44)
83.45
Full Year
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(Forecast)
Book value per share
5,001.75
4,830.92
4,811.70
―
―
Dividends per share
―
50.00
―
―
50.00
Dividend payout ratio (%)
―
41.2
―
―
59.9
4
Expenditure
Capital Expenditure and Other
(¥mn)
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
Full Year
1Q
YOY
Full Year
Usage
Amount
Amount
Amount
(%)
(Forecast)
Rate (%)
54
(49.1)
Capital expenditure
107
660
810
6.7
Depreciation and amortization
314
1,272
327
4.1
1,300
25.2
For further information contact:
Public Relations Department, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
E-mail: ir@chemiphar.co.jp
Note about Forward-looking Statements and Forecasts
Statements made in this Highlights of Business Results with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements of Nippon Chemiphar that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Nippon Chemiphar.
These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.
Nippon Chemiphar cautions the reader that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Nippon Chemiphar Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:30:17 UTC