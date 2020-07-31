Nippon Chemiphar : First Quarter Business Summary FY2020. (pdf,280KB)

Log in
07/31/2020

TSE 4539

FY2020 First Quarter Business Summary

(Year Ending March 31, 2021)

Sales, Income

Sales, Income

(¥mn)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

Distrib.

Full Year

1Q

Distrib.

YOY

Full Year

Progress

Amount

(%)

Amount

Amount

(%)

(%)

(Forecast)

Rate (%)

Net sales

8,304

100.0

31,756

7,196

100.0

(13.3)

33,000

21.8

Pharmaceuticals

8,214

98.9

30,632

7,146

99.3

(13.0)

Others

89

1.1

1,123

49

0.7

(44.2)

Cost of sales

4,597

55.4

19,200

4,640

64.5

0.9

SG&A expenses

3,039

36.6

12,190

2,589

36.0

(14.8)

R&D expenses

408

4.9

2,173

477

6.6

17.0

2,200

21.7

Operating profit

666

8.0

364

(32)

600

Income before income taxes

and minority interests

596

7.2

732

(12)

Income attributable to

owners of the parent

420

5.1

436

19

0.3

(95.3)

300

6.5

1

Pharmaceutical Sales

Generics, Proprietary Products

(¥mn)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

Distrib.

Full Year

1Q

Distrib.

YOY

Full Year

Progress

Amount

(%)

Amount

Amount

(%)

(%)

(Forecast)

Rate (%)

Total

7,483

100.0

28,029

6,461

100.0

(13.7)

28,700

22.5

Generics

7,123

95.2

26,661

6,171

95.5

(13.4)

26,590

23.2

To medical institutions

6,881

25,678

5,923

(13.9)

25,630

23.1

To other makers*

241

983

248

2.6

960

25.9

Amlodipine

740

2,672

609

(17.7)

2,440

25.0

Lansoprazole

348

1,243

263

(24.2)

990

26.7

Donepezil

298

1,012

222

(25.4)

980

22.7

Rabeprazole

340

1,317

349

2.4

1,420

24.6

Limaprost Alfadex

266

957

206

(22.7)

770

26.8

Others

5,128

19,458

4,520

(11.9)

19,990

22.6

Proprietary products

359

4.8

1,368

289

4.5

(19.4)

2,110

13.7

Uralyt

221

848

190

(14.2)

730

26.1

Others

137

519

99

(27.7)

1,380

7.2

Chemiphar, ODM Generics

(¥mn)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

Distrib.

Full Year

1Q

Distrib.

YOY

Full Year

Progress

Amount

(%)

Amount

Amount

(%)

(%)

(Forecast)

Rate (%)

Total

7,419

100.0

27,558

6,569

100.0

(11.5)

27,690

23.7

Generics

7,123

96.0

26,661

6,171

93.9

(13.4)

26,590

23.2

Generics (ODM)

295

4.0

896

397

6.1

34.5

1,100

36.1

* Includes exports.

2

Sales Distribution

By Launch Year

(¥mn)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

Distrib.

1Q

Distrib.

YOY

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

(%)

FY2013 and before

5,587

78.4

4,658

75.5

(16.6)

FY2014

468

6.6

450

7.3

(3.8)

FY2015

248

3.5

252

4.1

1.7

FY2016

219

3.1

143

2.3

(34.6)

FY2017

354

5.0

341

5.5

(3.6)

FY2018

241

3.4

217

3.5

(9.8)

FY2019

4

0.1

29

0.5

x7

FY2020

77

1.3

Total

7,123

100.0

6,171

100.0

(13.4)

By Main Therapeutic Categories

(%)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

1Q

Cardiovascular and respiratory drugs

32.6

33.1

Digestive organ drugs

16.3

16.1

Agents affecting metabolism

15.4

16.0

Drugs for nervous system, sensory organs

9.7

11.8

Antibiotics and chemotherapeutic drugs

5.4

4.3

Antineoplastic agents

3.6

3.3

Others

17.0

17.4

3

Balance Sheet, per Share Information

Balance Sheet Data

(¥mn)

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Amount

Amount

Change

Total assets

45,862

47,705

1,842

Net assets

17,392

17,324

(67)

Owned capital

17,367

17,298

(69)

Capital-to-asset ratio (%)

37.9

36.3

(1.6)

Current assets

29,314

30,443

1,129

Current liabilities

13,739

14,376

636

Current ratio (x)

2.13

2.12

(0.01)

Per Share Information

FY2019

FY2020

(¥)

1Q

Full Year

1Q

Full Year

Amount

Amount

Amount

YOY

(Forecast)

Earnings per share

116.89

121.42

5.45

(111.44)

83.45

Full Year

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(Forecast)

Book value per share

5,001.75

4,830.92

4,811.70

Dividends per share

50.00

50.00

Dividend payout ratio (%)

41.2

59.9

4

Expenditure

Capital Expenditure and Other

(¥mn)

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

Full Year

1Q

YOY

Full Year

Usage

Amount

Amount

Amount

(%)

(Forecast)

Rate (%)

54

(49.1)

Capital expenditure

107

660

810

6.7

Depreciation and amortization

314

1,272

327

4.1

1,300

25.2

For further information contact:

Public Relations Department, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

E-mail: ir@chemiphar.co.jp

Note about Forward-looking Statements and Forecasts

Statements made in this Highlights of Business Results with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements of Nippon Chemiphar that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Nippon Chemiphar.

These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

Nippon Chemiphar cautions the reader that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

5

Disclaimer

Nippon Chemiphar Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:30:17 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
