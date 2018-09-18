Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Computer Dynamics Co., Ltd.    4783   JP3709100006

NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS CO., LTD. (4783)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
07:01aNIPPON COMPUTER : MC MIRI and Reo Fujii to Appear on "COW"
BU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Nippon Computer Dynamics: MC MIRI and Reo Fujii to Appear on "COW"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:01am CEST

"COW" Drops Promotional Video Ahead Of Release

Nippon Computer Dynamics Co.,Ltd (Location: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President: Mr. Osamu Shimojo) will be releasing the promotional video of “COW”, a music co-production platform, ahead of launch of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005868/en/

photo (promotional video of "COW") (Photo: Business Wire)

photo (promotional video of "COW") (Photo: Business Wire)

MC MIRI of popular idol rap group RHYMEBERRY and Reo Fujii of Omoinotake, so called 3-piece band will be appearing on the promotional video.

“COW” comes from a word “Co-Write” which means to write music in collaboration with someone else. This promotional video shows how splendid works can be produced by creators pulling together.

Released on September 12, 2018
Promotional video of “COW”: https://youtu.be/F1XWTiQuICo

About “COW”
“COW” features creating and producing music and is divided into 4 sections: Track, Melody, Lyrics and Vocal. This music collaboration & songwriting platform that has not ever seen before enables multiple creators to co-write and produce music together. Multiple creators will, by bringing the respective fields of specialty which they have acquired so far, create higher quality music.

Company Profile
Company Name : Nippon Computer Dynamics Co.,Ltd
Establishment : March 1967
Business : IT Business, Parking business for bicycle
President : Mr. Osamu Shimojo
Head Office : 4-32-1, Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Webpage : http://www.ncd.co.jp/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS C
07:01aNIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS : MC MIRI and Reo Fujii to Appear on "COW"
BU
More news
Chart NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Computer Dynamics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Shimojo President & Representative Officer
Nobuyuki Tanabe Executive Officer & Manager-IT Business
Takeo Shimojo Honorary Chairman
Yuuki Kobayashi Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Shintaro Ueda Director & Manager-Creative Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS CO., LTD.-16.90%85
VERISK ANALYTICS26.70%20 033
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%16 895
OTSUKA CORPORATION-54.91%6 694
CONDUENT INC44.00%4 884
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.