NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.    5214   JP3733400000

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. (5214)
OFFRE

Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

0
09/26/2018 | 06:36am CEST

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

October 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2018

July 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018

April 27

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2018

March 29

99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017

October 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2017

August 1

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017 Results

July 31

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2017

March 30

98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2016 Results

February 3

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2016

October 31

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2016

August 1

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016 Results

July 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2016

March 30

97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 4

Investors Meeting for FY 2015 Results and Medium-term Management Plan

February 3

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2015

Click here to see financial results.



Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:35:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 310 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 19 571 M
Debt 2018 16 234 M
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 16,79
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 337 B
Technical analysis trends NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 936  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motoharu Matsumoto Executive President & Representative Director
Masayuki Arioka Chairman
Koichi Tsuda Director, Head-Information Systems & Personnel
Hiroki Yamazaki Director & General Manager-Technology
Masaaki Kadomi Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.-21.28%2 988
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.67.77%9 351
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED34.57%8 755
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-0.72%8 610
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD6.22%7 546
FLEX LTD-26.01%7 091
