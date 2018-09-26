Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.
October 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2018
July 30
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018
April 27
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2018
March 29
99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 6
Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results
February 5
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017
October 30
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2017
August 1
Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017 Results
July 31
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017
April 28
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2017
March 30
98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 6
Investors Meeting for FY 2016 Results
February 3
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2016
October 31
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2016
August 1
Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016 Results
July 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2016
April 28
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2016
March 30
97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 4
Investors Meeting for FY 2015 Results and Medium-term Management Plan
February 3
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2015
