NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

03/25/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

April 26

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2019

March 28

100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2018 Results and Medium-term Management Plan

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2018

October 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2018

July 31

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018 Results

July 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018

April 27

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2018

March 29

99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017

October 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2017

August 1

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017 Results

July 31

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2017

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2017

March 30

98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2016 Results

February 3

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2016

Click here to see financial results.



Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 03:04:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 303 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 18 128 M
Debt 2019 45 623 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 294 B
Chart NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 311  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motoharu Matsumoto Executive President & Representative Director
Masayuki Arioka Chairman
Masahiro Tomamoto Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hirokazu Takeuchi Director & Executive Vice President
Koichi Tsuda Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.14.00%2 676
HEXAGON16.64%17 896
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.15%11 164
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.92%8 244
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC1.92%7 502
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 352
