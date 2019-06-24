Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.
|
July 29
|
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019
|
April 26
|
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2019
|
March 28
|
100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|
February 6
|
Investors Meeting for FY 2018 Results and Medium-term Management Plan
|
February 5
|
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2018
|
October 29
|
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2018
|
July 31
|
Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018 Results
|
July 30
|
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018
|
April 27
|
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2018
|
March 29
|
99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|
February 6
|
Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results
|
February 5
|
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017
Click here to see financial results.
Disclaimer
Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 02:38:06 UTC