NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

06/24/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

July 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019

April 26

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2019

March 28

100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2018 Results and Medium-term Management Plan

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2018

October 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2018

July 31

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018 Results

July 30

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2018

April 27

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2018

March 29

99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2017 Results

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2017

Click here to see financial results.



Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 02:38:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 297 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16 628 M
Finance 2019 10 898 M
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 16,13
P/E ratio 2020 12,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 268 B
