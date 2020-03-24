Log in
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

03/24/2020 | 09:03pm EDT

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2020

March 27

101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2019 Results

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2019

October 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019

July 30

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019 Results

July 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019

April 26

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2019

March 28

100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 6

Investors Meeting for FY 2018 Results and Medium-term Management Plan

February 5

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2018

Click here to see financial results.



Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 01:02:04 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group