Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

April 28
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2020
March 27
101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 6
Investors Meeting for FY 2019 Results
February 5
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2019
October 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019
July 30
Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019 Results
July 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2019
April 26
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2019
March 28
100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 6
Investors Meeting for FY 2018 Results and Medium-term Management Plan
February 5
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2018
