Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2019

Integrated Report 2019

(For the year ended December 31, 2019)

In our Integrated Report 2019, we introduced NEG's financial situation, corporate activities, and strategies for growth, especially the EGP2021, medium-term business plan. Also, we have expanded the scope and level of disclosure on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) related information.

This easy-to-read, narrative report tells of our initiatives to enhance our corporate value. We sincerely hope it gives you a better understanding of our group.