Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.    5214   JP3733400000

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/21
1642 JPY   -0.55%
12:02aNIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : Integrated Report 2019
PU
03/24NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : IR Calendar is updated.
PU
03/05NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Integrated Report 2019
(For the year ended December 31, 2019)

In our Integrated Report 2019, we introduced NEG's financial situation, corporate activities, and strategies for growth, especially the EGP2021, medium-term business plan. Also, we have expanded the scope and level of disclosure on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) related information.

This easy-to-read, narrative report tells of our initiatives to enhance our corporate value. We sincerely hope it gives you a better understanding of our group.

Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 04:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO.,
12:02aNIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : Integrated Report 2019
PU
03/24NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : IR Calendar is updated.
PU
03/05NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
02/05NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Annual results
CO
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : IR Calendar is updated.
PU
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS : IR Calendar is updated.
PU
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 240 B
EBIT 2020 11 386 M
Net income 2020 7 171 M
Finance 2020 6 959 M
Yield 2020 6,09%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 887,14 JPY
Last Close Price 1 642,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motoharu Matsumoto Executive President & Representative Director
Masayuki Arioka Chairman
Hirokazu Takeuchi Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Koichi Tsuda Director, Head-Personnel & Information Systems
Masaaki Kadomi Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.-32.73%1 486
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-10.18%36 134
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-20.40%25 844
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.05%5 547
YAGEO CORPORATION-12.59%5 493
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-14.47%4 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group