Nippon Kayaku : 【Delayed】Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

July 31, 2020 To whom it may concern, Name of company: Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President Code No.: 4272 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Tsutomu Kawamura, Director, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division, Financial Group (Tel: +81-3-6731-5842)

Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(April 1 to September 30, 2020)

In light of recent trends in its business performance, Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. revised the business results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020), which were announced on May 22, 2020.

1. Consolidated business results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020)

Profit Profit Net Operating Ordinary attributable attributable sales income income to owners of to owners of parent parent per share Previous forecast (A) Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen 79,000 3,000 3,500 3,000 17.57 Current revised forecast (B) 77,000 4,500 5,000 3,000 17.57 Change (B-A) (2,000) 1,500 1,500 - - Percentage change (%) (2.5) 50.0 42.9 - - (Reference) Previous 1H 85,608 9,045 9,149 6,337 36.60 results (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

2. Reason for the Revision

Consolidated net sales for first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020) are expected to underperform the previously announced forecasts, due to a slump in the automotive market in regions outside of China and a sluggish sales of dyes for textiles, under the impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus. Operating income and ordinary income are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to control of SG&A expenses. Although ordinary income is higher than the previously announced forecast, profit attributable to owners of parent does not be changed from the previously announced forecast because the expected extraordinary income will not be realized.