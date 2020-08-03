Log in
Nippon Kayaku : 【Delayed】Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

08/03/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

July 31, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Name of company:

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President

Code No.:

4272

(First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Tsutomu Kawamura,

Director,

General Manager of Finance &

Accounting Division, Financial Group

(Tel: +81-3-6731-5842)

Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(April 1 to September 30, 2020)

In light of recent trends in its business performance, Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. revised the business results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020), which were announced on May 22, 2020.

1. Consolidated business results forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020)

Profit

Profit

Net

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

attributable

sales

income

income

to owners of

to owners of

parent

parent per

share

Previous forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

79,000

3,000

3,500

3,000

17.57

Current revised forecast (B)

77,000

4,500

5,000

3,000

17.57

Change (B-A)

(2,000)

1,500

1,500

-

-

Percentage change (%)

(2.5)

50.0

42.9

-

-

(Reference) Previous 1H

85,608

9,045

9,149

6,337

36.60

results (April 1 to September

30, 2019)

2. Reason for the Revision

Consolidated net sales for first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1 to September 30, 2020) are expected to underperform the previously announced forecasts, due to a slump in the automotive market in regions outside of China and a sluggish sales of dyes for textiles, under the impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus. Operating income and ordinary income are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to control of SG&A expenses. Although ordinary income is higher than the previously announced forecast, profit attributable to owners of parent does not be changed from the previously announced forecast because the expected extraordinary income will not be realized.

3. Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

We are not disclosing consolidated business results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) at the present time because it is difficult to predict the impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will promptly disclose that full-year forecasts when it becomes possible.

Note: The business results forecasts were calculated based on information currently available on the date they were announced. Actual business results may differ from numerical forecasts due to various factors that may affect results in the future.

Disclaimer

Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 03:01:11 UTC
