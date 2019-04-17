Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD

(4612)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Paint : pours into Australia's DuluxGroup with $2.7 billion offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Nippon Paint Holdings' signboards are pictured at its office in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd has proposed buying Australia's biggest paint maker DuluxGroup Ltd for A$3.8 billion ($2.7 billion), expanding its global footprint though entering Australia just as a housing boom there falters.

The cash deal was recommended by the Dulux board and sent its stock soaring 28 percent to the offer price, a record high.

It would catapult Nippon Paint, the world's fifth-largest paint maker, from a bit player to the biggest paint seller in the region. It also offers investors in Dulux, whose paint colours more than a quarter of Australia's homes and buildings, a chance to cash out at the end of a long construction boom.

"The price point that they've paid is quite incredible," said portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu at Tribeca Investment Partners, a fund manager which exited DuluxGroup stock ahead of a slowdown in the building materials sector.

"People are really calling this the top of the market."

The proposal comes after Nippon Paint has scoured the globe for big deals to buy growth away from its stagnant home market.

It is also the latest in a slew of high-priced Japanese acquisitions in Australia as cashed-up firms seek exposure to an economy that has grown for nearly three decades.

However, it lands as the engine of that growth, Australia's construction sector, begins to sputter.

Building approvals - a forward indicator of demand for home improvement products - have hit their lowest since 2013 and home values are tumbling at their fastest pace in a generation.

Dulux stock jumped to the offer price of A$9.80, while the broader Australian market fell 0.2 percent by midsession. Nippon Paint shares fell 3.5 percent in Tokyo.

PAINT IT BLACK

Driven by population growth and rising home values, a long building boom stoked demand for Dulux's paints, garage doors and garden supplies in Australia, doubling its share price in six years as its revenue climbed.

The stock had risen 180 percent since it was spun out of chemical manufacturer Orica Ltd in 2010.

But Nippon Paint's offer comes as the steady pace of its target's growth slows, with annual revenue growth in 2018 lagging the prior year, even as Dulux acquired new businesses.

"Absolutely they are going to have some exposure," said Daniel Cuthbertson, managing director at Value Point Asset Management, referring to the building slowdown. But, he added, a resilient renovation market and the fact that painting comes at the end of building jobs would support sales into the future.

Nippon Paint Chief Executive Tetsushi Tado in a statement issued by Dulux said the Australian company would be run as a separate division and he expected no change to its leadership, manufacturing or operations if the deal proceeded.

BIG IN JAPAN

Nippon Paint's move comes amid a surge in outbound Japanese deals, driven by a mature and shrinking domestic market with Australia a favourite destination.

Buyouts from Japan in Australia hit $6.5 billion last year, their highest since 2015, Refinitiv data showed.

Nippon Paint's proposed buyout would be the biggest from a Japanese entity since Japan Post Holding Co Ltd's ultimately disastrous purchase of Australian logistics firm Toll Holdings for A$6.5 billion in 2015.

"Market entry is easier here," said Ian Williams, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills who specialises in inbound deals from Japan, adding Japanese buyers had deep enough pockets to purchase big players in the smaller Australian market.

In 2017, Nippon Paint was rebuffed in a $9.1 billion play for U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems.

Its proposal for Dulux will need approval from foreign investment regulators in Australia and New Zealand.

The companies expect the deal to close in August. Macquarie Capital is advising Dulux on the transaction while Nomura is financial adviser to Nippon Paint.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Byron Kaye in SYDNEY, Kane Wu in HONG KONG and Devika Syamnath in BENGALRURU; Editing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DULUXGROUP LIMITED 1.32% 7.67 End-of-day quote.15.40%
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.79% 4420 End-of-day quote.21.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO L
12:16aNIPPON PAINT : pours into Australia's DuluxGroup with $2.7 billion offer
RE
04/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As China's Economy Holds Steady
DJ
04/16Nippon Paint to acquire DuluxGroup for 300 bil. yen
AQ
03/08NIPPON PAINT : Coating Philippines launches new protective coating line
AQ
02/13NIPPON PAINT : Gurugram Leads the Way for Personalised and Super Quick Car Care ..
AQ
2018NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Nippon Paint draws a rosy future
AQ
2018Nippon Paint draws a rosy future
AQ
2018Nippon Paint draws a rosy future
AQ
2018NIPPON PAINT : launches coil coating joint innovation center with Wiskind
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 647 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41 321 M
Finance 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 34,40
P/E ratio 2020 32,85
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 1 450 B
Chart NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3 919  JPY
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsushi Tado President & Representative Director
Goh Hup Jin Chairman
Manabu Minami Representative Director & GM-Administration
Yusaku Obata Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Seiichiro Shirata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD21.10%12 947
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS12.79%41 129
PPG INDUSTRIES13.93%27 499
AKZONOBEL0.85%20 464
ASIAN PAINTS4.26%19 759
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.3.66%7 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About