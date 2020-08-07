Nippon Piston Ring : Financial Information update

This translation is to be solely as a reference and the consolidated financial statements in this release are unaudited.

Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese Accounting Standards]

August 7, 2020 Company Name Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. Stock Listing Tokyo Stock Exchanges Code Number 6461 URL https://www.npr.co.jp/ Representative Teruo Takahashi, Representative Director and President Contact Person Naohiro Tsubaru, Operating Officer, General Manager of Accounting and Finance Department Telephone +81-48-856-5011

Scheduled submission date of quarterly financial statements August 14, 2020 Scheduled commencement date of dividend payment - Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results None Convening briefing of quarterly financial results None (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ June 30, 2020 10,466 20.9 627 - 601 - △ 1,023 - June 30, 2019 13,227 △ 7.4 △ 38 △ 97.0 △ 83 △ 93.7 △ 155 - △ (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: △1,110 million yen ( - %)

Three months ended June 30, 2019: △145 million yen ( - %)

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 126.46 - June 30, 2019 △ 18.92 - △ (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen ％ Yen As of June 30, 2020 63,084 29,731 44.8 3,493.90 As of March 31, 2020 63,608 31,289 46.9 3,686.97 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2020: 28,265 million yen As of March 31, 2020: 29,827 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter Year end Full year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 20.00 - 55.00 75.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast) - - - - (Note) The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at this time. 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Earnings For the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable Net income per share to owners of parent Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Yen Full year 43,000 △ 21.6 △ 2,000 - △ 1,700 - △ 2,500 - △ 309.02

(Note) NPR announces the forecasts of consolidated earnings for the year ending March 31, 2021 which had not been determined at the time of announcement of the consolidated earnings results for the previous fiscal year on May 20, 2020.