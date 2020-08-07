Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06
1152 JPY   -1.71%
Nippon Piston Ring : Financial Information update

08/07/2020

This translation is to be solely as a reference and the consolidated financial statements in this release are unaudited.

Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese Accounting Standards]

August 7, 2020

Company Name

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchanges

Code Number

6461

URL

https://www.npr.co.jp/

Representative

Teruo Takahashi, Representative Director and President

Contact Person

Naohiro Tsubaru, Operating Officer, General Manager of Accounting and Finance Department

Telephone

+81-48-856-5011

Scheduled submission date of quarterly financial statements

August 14, 2020

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payment

-

Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results

None

Convening briefing of quarterly financial results

None

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2020

10,466

20.9

627

-

601

-

1,023

-

June 30, 2019

13,227

7.4

38

97.0

83

93.7

155

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,110 million yen ( - %)

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 145 million yen ( - %)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

126.46

-

June 30, 2019

18.92

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

63,084

29,731

44.8

3,493.90

As of March 31, 2020

63,608

31,289

46.9

3,686.97

(Reference) Shareholders'

equity

As of June 30, 2020: 28,265 million yen

As of March 31, 2020: 29,827 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year end

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

20.00

-

55.00

75.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

(Note) The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at this time.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Earnings For the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full year

43,000

21.6

2,000

-

1,700

-

2,500

-

309.02

(Note) NPR announces the forecasts of consolidated earnings for the year ending March 31, 2021 which had not been determined at the time of announcement of the consolidated earnings results for the previous fiscal year on May 20, 2020.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting method for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to accounting standard change

: None

2)

Other changes in accounting policies

: None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4)

Restatement of corrections

: None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

  1. Number of outstanding share at the
    end of the period (including treasury stocks)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

As of June 30, 2020

8,374,157

As of March 31, 2020

8,374,157

As of June 30, 2020

284,278

As of March 31, 2020

284,205

Three months ended

8,089,902

Three months ended

8,224,267

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

  • This report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firm.
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts, and other statements

The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Please note that a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ from the forecasts.

Disclaimer

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:08:15 UTC
