Nippon Piston Ring : Financial Information update

Teruo Takahashi, Representative Director and President
Contact Person
Naohiro Tsubaru, Operating Officer, General Manager of Accounting and Finance Department
Telephone
+81-48-856-5011
Scheduled submission date of quarterly financial statements
August 14, 2020
Scheduled commencement date of dividend payment
-
Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results
None
Convening briefing of quarterly financial results
None
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
June 30, 2020
10,466
20.9
627
-
601
-
△
1,023
-
June 30, 2019
13,227
△ 7.4
△ 38
△
97.0
△ 83
△
93.7
△
155
-
△
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: △1,110 million yen ( - %)
Three months ended June 30, 2019: △145 million yen ( - %)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
126.46
-
June 30, 2019
△
18.92
-
△
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
As of June 30, 2020
63,084
29,731
44.8
3,493.90
As of March 31, 2020
63,608
31,289
46.9
3,686.97
(Reference) Shareholders'
equity
As of June 30, 2020: 28,265 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 29,827 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year end
Full year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
20.00
-
55.00
75.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
(Note) The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined at this time.
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Earnings For the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income per share
to owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Full year
43,000
△ 21.6
△ 2,000
-
△ 1,700
-
△ 2,500
-
△ 309.02
(Note) NPR announces the forecasts of consolidated earnings for the year ending March 31, 2021 which had not been determined at the time of announcement of the consolidated earnings results for the previous fiscal year on May 20, 2020.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of specific accounting method for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to accounting standard change
: None
2)
Other changes in accounting policies
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Restatement of corrections
: None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of outstanding share at the
end of the period (including treasury stocks)
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
As of June 30, 2020
8,374,157
As of March 31, 2020
8,374,157
As of June 30, 2020
284,278
As of March 31, 2020
284,205
Three months ended
8,089,902
Three months ended
8,224,267
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
This report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firm.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts, and other statements
The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Please note that a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ from the forecasts.
Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:08:15 UTC