Nippon Prologis REIT : Awarded 5 Stars from GRESB

09/21/2018 | 03:29am CEST

September 21, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nippon Prologis REIT Awarded 5 Stars from GRESB

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") today announced it has been awarded the prestigious "5 Stars" for the fourth consecutive years by the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Survey. NPR was also recognized as the Japanese Listed Sector Leader and ranked the second out of 61 Industrial participants globally and the first in Japanese Industrial, demonstrating its outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG).

1.

About the Survey

GRESB assesses the sustainability performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios and assetsworldwide. The benchmark is used by institutional investors to engage with their investments, with the aim to improve the sustainability performance of their investment portfolios and the global property sector at large. GRESB ranks and scores global real estate portfolios and their asset managers in the realms of their environmental programs, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG).

For more information about the survey, please visit the GRESB website at:https://www.gresb.com/.

2.

NPR's Future Initiatives

As a member of the Prologis Group, the global leader in logistic real estate, NPR supports GRESB principlesand will continue to minimize environmental impacts and maximize sustainability through formal programs within three dimensions of care: for the planet (environmental stewardship), for people (social responsibility) and for the pursuit of excellence in business (governance).

For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit: http://www.prologis-reit.co.jp/english/index.html

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Code 3283)

Tokyo Building 21F, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Executive DirectorMasahiro Sakashita

Asset Management Company: Prologis REIT Management K.K. Representative: CEO Masahiro Sakashita

Inquiries: CFO Atsushi Toda Tel: +81-3-6867-8585

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:28:02 UTC
