NIPPON REIT Investment : Investor Presentation for the 16th Period

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation（TSE code︓3296） Investor Presentation for the 16th Period （Ended June 30, 2020） August 17, 2020 Contents 1. Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020）  Impact of COVID-19 infrction 3  Financial Highlights 4 Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period （ Jun. 2020 ） 5

Jun. 2020 5 Summary of Forecast for the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） and the 18th Period （Jun. 2021） 6  Track Record of Unitholdersʼ Value 7 2. Portfolio Summary  Portfolio Summary（As of the end of the 16th Period） 9  Risk Diversification（As of the end of the 16th Period） 10 3. Management Status in the 16th period and Future Growth Strategies  Environment Recognition and Growth Strategies 12  Track Record of AUM 13  Summary of "Tiering Project" and Pipeline 14  Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend 15 Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement 16  Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract Renewals（Office） 17  Track Record of Rent Change Ratio and Rent Gap Trend （Office) 18  Engineering Management 19  Financial Management 21 4. Data related with Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020）  Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） 24 Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） and the 18th period（Jun. 2021） 25  Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） 26  Property NOI Yield 27  Appraisal Value Summary 30  Portfolio Appraisal Value 31  Balance Sheets 35  Income Statements 36  Historical Operating Results 37  Portfolio Summary 38  Notes 41 1 1. Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period（Jun. 2020） 2 Impact of COVID-19 Infection Assumed total impact of COVID-19 infection on forecast DPU for the 17th period and the 18th period are - ¥197(- 2.12%) and - ¥401(- 4.26%) respectively

COVID-19 infection on forecast DPU for the 17th period and the 18th period are - ¥197(- 2.12%) and - ¥401(- 4.26%) respectively With consideration of possibility of further spread of COVI-19 infection, "Impact of conservative assumptions" is included in addition to the impact of rent reductions and cancellations in the forecast DPU, the impact on the forecast DPU for the 18th period is - ¥240(- 2.55%) (included in the total impact above) Action Policy We have confirmed the business situation of each tenant and decide to take the action after considering the difficulty of tenant replacement and the results of the inspection of cash flow with rent gap in mind ●Tenant Actions and NIPPON REITʼs Actions Type Postponement Temporary Summary of tenant Cancella- of payment rent reduction subject to postponement （Ratio by type） Requested Agreed Requested Agreed of payment and temporary tion rent reduction office 12 8 46 7 Restaurant and 23 （77.1％） tenants tenants tenants tenants school, etc. tenants Residence 0 0 5 1 Retail tenant 0 （18.8％） tenants tenants tenants tenants tenants Retail 3 2 15 12 Restaurant, etc. 3 （4.1％） tenants tenants tenants tenants tenants Total 15 10 66 20 26 tenants tenants tenants tenants tenants Impact on results for the 16th fiscal period (Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on DPU) Impact of rent reductions due to business stagnation: ¥14mn (- ¥33)

Impact of cancellations due to business stagnation: ¥1mn (- ¥4) Incorporation into performance forecasts for the 17th fiscal period and beyond (Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on forecast DPU.) Impact of rent reductions due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥0.14mn (¥0), 18th period: ¥0.17mn (¥0)

Impact of cancellations due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥80mn (- ¥179) 18th period: ¥72mn (- ¥160)

※ Includes expected increase in leasing expenses, etc.

Includes expected increase in leasing expenses, etc. Impact of conservative assumptions

17th fiscal period: ¥8mn (- ¥18) 18th fiscal period: ¥108mn (- ¥240) ※

17th fiscal period: ¥8mn (- ¥18) 18th fiscal period: ¥108mn (- ¥240) Contract renewal rate: Assumption of contract renewal rate of tenants with lease term expiration at each term is conservatively changed from 88% to 85 Assumed owntime/free rent period: Changed conservatively for some properties

③ Leasing expense, etc.: Assumed conservatively for some items Proportion of industries susceptible to restraint due to stay-home request (as of the end of June 2020) Industry type Percentage 8.5% (based on rent) 1 Conference rooms, Rental 2.5% offices, Service offices 2 Restaurants 2.0% 3 Kindergartens/nursery 1.3% schools 4 School 0.9% 5 Travel-related industries 0.8% 6 Sports club 0.6% (Including ply-rate lesson type) Others 91.4% 7 Theatre/Hall 0.3% 8 Karaoke Box 0.2% Total 8.5％ Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 Infection on DPU 16th period 17th period 18th period DPU (A) ¥9,228 ¥9,106 ¥9,007 Forecast DPU Impact of COVID-19 (B) - ¥37 - ¥197 - ¥401 infection (- 0.39%) (- 2.12%) (- 4.26%) Impact of the temporary rent - ¥37 - ¥179 - ¥161 reductions and cancellations (- 0.39%) (- 1.93%) (- 1.71%) Impact of conservative ¥0 - ¥18 - ¥240 assumptions ※ (-) (- 0.19%) (- 2.55%) (Reference) (A) - (B) ¥9,265 ¥9,303 ¥9,408 Figures in parentheses are calculated as follow: (B) / ((A) - (B)) ※ This is the current assumption calculated based on certain preconditions, and if it is not realized, it may have a positive impact on the DPU. 3 Financial Highlights 16th Period DPU ¥9,228 (+¥226, compared to the forecast) Operating Revenue Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income ¥ 8,658mn ¥ 4,774mn ¥ 4,151mn ¥ 4,151mn Internal growth※ ◎AUM External growth※ ◎Occupancy rate Office Total 90properties ¥249.2bn (Unchanged) 98.6％ (-0.8％) 99.3％ (-0.7％) Total pipeline Maintaining a high occupancy rate ¥22.2bn ◎Increase in monthly rent (Office) ◎21properties (+¥4.3bn) 3 bridge funds + sponsor warehousing By Rent Renewals By tenant replacement Financial management※ ¥10.94mn (+¥4.44mn) ¥9.18mn (+¥2.85mn) Contribute to DPU by ¥268/fiscal period ◎LTV based on book value ◎Increase in NOI by Engineering Management 47.0% (+0.1％) ◎Average borrowing cost 37.38mn p.a. ◎Average borrowing period Contribute to DPU by ¥41/fiscal period 6.32years (+0.16 years) 0.93％ (-0.04％) Continue to extend borrowing period in consideration of interest costs Numbers in parenthesis show the increase or decrease from the end of the previous fiscal period or the result of the previous fiscal period 17th Period 18th Period Forecast DPU ¥9,106 Forecast DPU ¥9,007 (+¥4, compared to the forecast) Operating Revenue Operating Income Operating Revenue Operating Income ¥ 8,803mn ¥ 4,718mn ¥ 8,636mn ¥ 4,668mn Ordinary Income Net Income Ordinary Income Net Income ¥ 4,097mn ¥ 4,097mn ¥ 4,053mn ¥ 4,052mn 4 Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） (¥/mn) 15th 16th 16th 16th Period 16th Period Period Period Period (Result) (Result) vs vs （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） （Jun. 2020） 15th Period 16th Period Actual Forecast Result (Actual) (Forecast) （difference） （difference） a b c c-a c-b Operating 8,634 8,680 8,658 24 ▲22 Revenues Operating (3,992) (3,997) (3,884) 107 113 Expenses Operating 4,642 4,682 4,774 132 91 Income Ordinary 4,000 4,051 4,151 151 100 Income Net 4,000 4,050 4,151 151 100 Income DPU ￥8,892 ￥9,002 ￥9,228 ￥336 ￥226 NOI 6,431 6,512 6,593 162 80 Days 184 182 182 - - Comparison against the 15h Period （ Dec. 2019 ） Actual （ c-a ） 《Major fluctuation factor》 (¥/mn) Increase in Operating Revenues +24 Increase in rental revenue Increase in rental etc. +48 Decrease in utility income Seasonal factor (91) Increase in miscellaneous income Construction cost reimbursement, +64 penalty income, etc. Decrease in Operating Expenses +107 Decrease in PM fee +17 Decrease in utility cost Seasonal factor +90 Decrease in repair expense +25 Increase in depreciation (27) Decrease in Commission paid Leasing related expense etc. +21 Increase in other fee Third-party report acquisition fee, etc. (14) Decrease in Non-operating Decrease in borrowing related +18 Expenses expense, etc. Comparison against the 16th Period （ Jun. 2020 ） Forecast （ c-b ） 《Major fluctuation factor》 (¥/mn) Decrease in Operating Revenues (22) Decrease in rental revenue Temporary rent reductions etc. (8) Decrease in utility income Decrease in use (53) Increase in miscellaneous income Construction cost reimbursement, +38 contract renewal income, etc. Decrease in Operating Expenses +113 Decrease in PM fee +15 Decrease in utility cost Decrease in use +45 Decrease in repair expense +29 Decrease in promotional expenses Discontinuance IR activities etc. +11 Decrease in Non-operating Decrease in borrowing related +4 Expenses expense, etc. 5 Summary of Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） and the 18th Period （Jun. 2021） (¥/mn) 16th 17th 18th 17th Period 18th Period Period Period Period (Forecast) (Forecast) vs vs （Jun. 2020） （Dec. 2020） （Jun. 2021） 16th Period 17th Period Result Forecast Forecast (Result) (Forecast) （difference） （difference） a b c b-a c-b Operating 8,658 8,803 8,636 144 (166) Revenues Operating (3,884) (4,085) (3,968) (200) 116 Expenses Operating 4,774 4,718 4,668 (56) (50) Income Ordinary 4,151 4,097 4,053 (53) (44) Income Net 4,151 4,097 4,052 (54) (44) Income DPU ¥9,228 ¥9,106 ¥9,007 ¥(122) ¥(99) NOI 6,593 6,540 6,504 (52) (36) Days 182 184 181 - - Comparison between the 16th Period （ Jun. 2020 ） Result and the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） Forecast （ b-a ） 《Major fluctuation factor》 (¥/mn) Increase in Operating Revenues +144 Increase in rental revenue Increase in rental of large space, etc. +46 Increase in utility income Seasonal factor +81 Increase in miscellaneous income Construction cost reimbursement, +19 penalty income, etc. Increase in Operating Expenses (200) Increase in utility cost Seasonal factor (53) Increase in repair expense (87) Increase in depreciation (13) Increase in Commission paid Leasing related expense etc. (18) Increase other expense Contract renewal fee of leased land, etc. (40) Decrease in other fee Coming off third-party report +12 acquisition fee, etc. Decrease in Non-operating Decrease in borrowing related +7 Expenses expense, etc. Comparison between the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） Forecast and the 18th Period （ Jun. 2021 ） Forecast （ c-b ） 《Major fluctuation factor》 (¥/mn) Decrease in Operating Revenues (166) Decrease in rental revenue Increase in moving-out ratio, etc. (4) Decrease in utility income Seasonal factor (76) Decrease in miscellaneous income Coming off construction cost (84) reimbursement and penalty income, etc. Decrease in Operating Expenses +116 Decrease in utility cost Seasonal factor +87 Decrease in repair expense +69 Increase in tax (26) Increase in depreciation (10) Increase in Commission paid Leasing related expense etc. (35) Decrease other expense Coming off contract renewal fee of +42 leased land, etc. Decrease in Non-operating Decrease in borrowing related +5 Expenses expense, etc. 6 Track Record of Unitholdersʼ Value The DPU for the 16th period is increased by ¥336 from the previous period

Achieved the original target of normalized DPU （ ¥9,000 ） at a faster pace

We maintain level of ¥9,000 in normalized DPU under current condition, and aim continuous growth 《Track record of NAV per unit and DPU, and target》 11,000 NAV per unit (P-NAV) 380,330 390,000 372,454 Actual DPU Forecast DPU as of Aug. 17, 2020 Normalized DPU 358,025 （excluding non-recurring factors）（1） 10,000 342,122 334,542 9,617 340,000 321,274 324,820 Aiming continuous growth 9,228 9,106 of Normalized DPU 310,132 9,211 9,007 8,892 9,000 302,095 9,228 298,863 9,106 296,409 8,536 9,007 8,500 8,858 290,000 8,217 8,616 8,508 8,387 8,000 7,800 8,217 8,238 7,581 7,519 7,800 258,559 7,109 240,000 7,000 6,827 7,072 7,219 6,619 6,000 6,363 190,000 （DPU/￥） 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th （P-NAV/￥） period period period period period period period period period period period period period period Target Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. 2014 2015 2015 2016 2016 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 2021 7 2. Portfolio Summary 8 Portfolio Summary（as of the end of the 16th Period） Robust portfolio focusing on Mid-sized Office located in central Tokyo and residence located in 3-Major Metropolitan areas 《By type of portfolio》 Retail 《By area（1）》 Three Major Metropolitan areas Certain Ordinance-Designated （excluding 23 wards of Tokyo） and other cities 4.1％ Office Residence 77.1％ 18.8％ 90properties ¥249.2bn （based on acquisition price） 21.7% Greater Tokyo 83.7％ 23 wards of Tokyo 77.5％ 23 wards of Tokyo （excluding 6 central wards of Tokyo） 0.9% 90properties 6 central wards of Tokyo ¥249.2bn 64.7% （based on acquisition price） 《Office By Area》 《Residence By Area》 《Retail By Area》 4.7% 17.1% 32.9% 30.5% 13.6% 64properties 23properties 3properties ¥192.2bn ￥46.8bn ￥10.1bn 52.8% 67.1% 69.2% 12.0% 12.8% 6 central wards of Tokyo （6 central） 23 wards of Tokyo （excluding six central wards of Tokyo） （23 wards） Three Major Metropolitan areas （excluding 23 wards of Tokyo） Certain Ordinance-Designated and other cities 9 Risk Diversification（as of the end of the 16th Period） Maintaining the first-rating risk tolerance among all listed J-REIT 《Portfolio diversification 》 《Tenant diversification》 （Proportion of the 5 largest properties） （Proportion of the 5 largest tenants （1）） 22.3％ 20.2％ 7.5％ 8.0％ 90properties 90properties 605 605 tenants tenants ¥249.2bn 310,770㎡ ㎡ ¥1,076 mn 228,767 By acquisition price By leasable area By leased area By monthly rent 《5 largest properties （by acquisition price）》 《5 largest tenants（by leased area）》 Property Name Acquisition Share Property Name Business Leased Share Price（¥mm） Category Area（㎡） 1 Omiya Center Building 15,585 6.3% 1 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH Telecommu- 4,438.55 1.9% FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE nication 2 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 13,990 5.6% 2 Shibakoen Sanchome Building Telecommu- 3,559.85 1.6% nication 3 Tower Court Kitashinagawa 11,880 4.8% 3 Itabashi Honcho Building Service 3,189.12 1.4% 4 Shibakoen Sanchome Building 7,396 3.0% 4 Pigeon Building Manufacture 3,022.25 1.3% 5 Homat Horizon Building 6,705 2.7% 5 Sunworld Building Real Estate 3,012.86 1.3% 10 2. Management Status in the 16th period and Future Growth Strategies 11 Environmental awareness and operational strategies Environmental Awareness (related to external growth) (Real Estate Trading Market) Due to the stagnation of the market caused by the spread of COVID-19 infection, there were cases in which sellers rushed to sell their properties around April to May 2020, but essentially market environment is continuously advantageous to sellers. (no change in financial institutionsʻ stance on real estate lending)

COVID-19 infection, there were cases in which sellers rushed to sell their properties around April to May 2020, but essentially market environment is continuously advantageous to sellers. (no change in financial institutionsʻ stance on real estate lending) Transaction prices in central Tokyo, 3 major metropolitan areas, and regional hub city remain persistently high. (Finance) Financial institutionsʼ stance on lending remains unchanged, and the environment for financing through investment corporation bonds and borrowing is stable

On the other hand, listed J-REIT investment units' prices have been facing downward pressure, and the growth strategy through a public offering is limited to some asset classes Environmental awareness (related to internal growth) (Leasing Market) The ability to pay rent decreased mainly that happened to some tenants in industries directly affected by the stagnation of economic activities due to COVID-19 infection Moving-out ratio and occupancy rate may decrease temporarily, and extent of rent growth at the timing of contract renewal may shrink Office Medium-sized office market, particularly in central Tokyo and the 3 major metropolitan areas, remains tight while there are concerns about the risk of a rise in vacancy rates and a decline in rents at large-scale office market in central Tokyo which have been facing a large amount of office floor supply

office market, particularly in central Tokyo and the 3 major metropolitan areas, remains tight while there are concerns about the risk of a rise in vacancy rates and a decline in rents at large-scale office market in central Tokyo which have been facing a large amount of office floor supply Attention should be paid to the diversification of office needs affected by changes in working styles and lifestyles triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infection Residence Due to demographic trends, trend of rents of residence properties in urban areas, particularly in the 3 major metropolitan areas, is stable Retail Attention should be paid to the business environment surrounding tenants.

(Especially, restaurants and shop-visit-type tenants. On the other hand, daily necessities suppliers such as Super Markets showed steady growth.) External growth strategy ●Continue to accumulate potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment discipline while implementing various measures to improve the quality the portfolio (Optimization of the current situation and strategic preparation for sustained growth) Asset replacement to aim improve portfolio competitiveness and also to pursue additional internal growth potential Continue Portfolio Refining Strategy that we prioritize assets replacement rather than pursuing accumulation of AUM

Being conscious of of external growth to expand internal growth potential by emphasizing on "Growth potential (such as room for rent gap position and value increase in buildings)", which is one of the investment disciplines to be maintained Accumulation of potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment discipline (emphasizing on internal growth potential and stability) Reflect needs of office building that is diversifying such as distributed functions and workplaces near home

(e.g. satellite offices, offices near stations in residential concentration areas, etc.)

(e.g. satellite offices, offices near stations in residential concentration areas, etc.) Continue to actively invest in residence in the 3 major metropolitan areas through a strategic sourcing from wider real estate owner universe Internal Growth Strategy Internal growth mainly by rent increase at tenant replacement filling rent gap (Continuously realize the internal growth potential of the portfolio)

Achieve continuous internal growth (Increase in Rent) Increase in rent at tenant replacement using increase in moving-out ratio and rent gap

moving-out ratio and rent gap Continue negotiations to increase rents at the timing of contract renewal while considering tenants' financial conditions, etc. (Increase in NOI through Engineering Management (EM)) Continuous implementation of engineering management (EM) measures to improve competitiveness and profitability of portfolio, and cost reductions, etc. Maintain high occupancy rate through strategic leasing activities

 Development and implementation of a leasing tool that promots tenancy  Expanding operational functions to meet diversifying office needs Consider comfort for tenants and the environment Aim to promote "comfort in office space" and "consideration for the environment" through systematic EM 12 Track Record of AUM Execution of Portfolio Refining Strategy Prioritizing Asset Replacement

Realizing robust portfolio while responding to the rapid market changes through asset replacement based on result of "Tiering Project" utilizing the pipeline assets

Striving to achieve the AUM target ¥300bn through disciplined external growth 《Track record of AUM and pipeline, and Medium term AUM target》 ●Stock-based redevelopment scheme Transfer Acquisition 300.0 Total amount of pipeline AUM(based on acquisition price) 2nd PO 11properties ¥46.7bn 10.2 200.0 1st PO 31properties ¥76.8bn 100.0 204.8 157.8 ●Using the exchange scheme Transfer Acquisition 2properties 3properties ¥10bn ¥11.5bn 22.5 22.5 29.7 24.9 204.8 204.8 204.8 207.7 2properties 5properties ¥7.2bn ¥7.7bn 3rd PO 21properties 10.2 17.9 22.2 ¥40.2bn 31.5 300.0 247.9 2,492 249.2 249.2 207.7 70.4 73.8 0.0 （¥bn） 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th Target period period period period period period period period period period period period period Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. 2014 2014 2015 2015 2016 2016 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020 13 Summary of "Tiering Project" and Pipeline 《Summary of Tiering Project》 《Summary of Pipeline as of the end of the 16th period》 Analyze properties in terms of 3 points of view and then classify them into any of Tier1, 2 or 3 Total of first negotiation price （as of the end of Jun. 2020） ● Pipeline by type Profitability Liquidity Examine profitability Examine liquidity potential in the into the real estate medium-and long market term ・Area, Location ・Rent gap ・Type of rights ・Other growth potential ・Age, Scale ・Supply/demand trend, etc. Property Characteristics Examine risks related to management through analysis of track record ・Downtime ・leasing difficulty, etc. Examine area potential ・Rental market trend ¥22.2bn Assumed NOI yield of pipeline（1） 4.3% (after depreciation︓3.9%) Average building age of pipeline （as of the end of Jun. 2020） 18.2 years 18.9% 23.1% Pipeline ¥22.2bn 58.0% office Residence Retail Tier1 Continue to own in medium to long term Tier2 Continuously consider the asset management with an eye to reconstruction or redevelopment Tier3 Develop a scenario of better replacement for the premise in terms of 3 points of view Develop 3-5 years management strategy according to the classification ◆Consider and excute efficient CAPEX plan ◆Anticipate the proper timing of asset replacement by sensing market trend Execute strategic efficient asset management

◆ Review the asset classification through periodic verification ● Pipeline by area 100.0% 14.0% 7.4% 15.4% Office Residence ¥5.1bn ¥12.9bn 5.5% 8.5% 49.1% 6 central wards of Tokyo Kanagawa Osaka 23 wards of Tokyo Saitama Aichi (excluding six central wards of Tokyo) The first negotiation period for "TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5" and "tanosio shin-yokohama" will be end on the last day of August 2020. In case that the period ends without exercise of the first negotiation right, the right shall extinguish and the total first negotiation price of pipeline after the extinguishment shall be 16.8 billion yen. 14 Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend Maintaining a high occupancy rate both of based on contract and rent

Occupancy rate of office has been maintaining high with the background of tight mid-sized market, also the rate of residence moves steadily We focus on leasing activities for retail properties

Occupancy rate trend and forecast 》 100.0% 90.0% 80.0% Total 70.0% Office Residence Retail 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 60.0% 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16thperiod 17thperiod 99.5％ 99.1％ 99.1％ 99.4% 98.6% 97.7% Total 99.8％ 99.4％ 99.5％ 100.0% 99.3% 98.4% Office 98.5％ 98.3％ 98.5％ 98.6% 97.6% 97.3% Reside- nce 97.5％ 98.4％ 95.7％ 94.1% 92.2% 88.8% Retail 《Trend of occupancy rate based on rent （office） 》 Based on contract(Office) Based on rent(office) 99.8% 99.4% 99.5% 100.0% 99.3%100.0% 99.1% 99.5% 98.9% 98.4% 97.5% 95.0% 90.0% 1 12th period 7 13th period 1314th period 1915th period 2516th period （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 《Trend of average free rent period（1）》 5month 4month 3month 1.5months 1.5months 1.2months 2month 0.8months 0.6months 1month 0month 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 15 Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement

Rent increase （ decrease ） upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties

《Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio》 ※Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period （office）: 66,676 tsubo 5,000 move-in move-out Move-out ratio(1) 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 2,144 1,871 1,606 1,897 2,447 10% ▲ 2,293 ▲ 2,196 ▲ 1,493 ▲ 1,585 ▲ 2,881 ▲ 1,000 8% ▲ 2,000 6% ▲ 3,000 4% 3.7% 4.3% ▲ 4,000 3.3% 2% 2.2% 2.4% ▲ 5,000 0% （tsubo） Jan12th-00 Jan13th-00 Jan14th-00 Jan15th-00 Jan16th-00 period period period period period (Jun. 2018) (Dec. 2018) (Jun. 2019) (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) Monthly rent increase （ decrease ） upon tenant replacement 》 ●Office （¥.000/month） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent change ratio※ 10,000 24.4% 26.2% 30.0% 7,500 20.4% 22.5% 5,000 12.6% 13.2% 15.0% 2,500 4,857 3,909 6,726 6,388 9,188 7.5% 0 0.0% ▲ 504 ▲ 522 ▲ 890 ▲ 58 0 ▲ 2,500 ▲ 7.5% 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period Net total （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 4,352 3,387 5,835 6,330 9,188 (¥.000/month) ●Residence（2） （¥.000/month） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent change ratio※ 1,000 4.4% 5.0% 3.4% 2.9% 3.1% 500 1.5% 2.5% 582 305 757 660 600 0 0.0% ▲ 36 ▲ 48 ▲ 155 ▲ 34 ▲ 14 ▲ 500 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period ▲ 2.5% Net total （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 546 291 709 504 566 (¥.000/month) ※ "Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place. （（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement ）/ total rent before tenant replacement）. 16 Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract Renewals（Office） Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal

Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of areas subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants （ 10,164 tsubo ） out of 162 tenants （ 19,052 tsubo ） , during the 16th period

《Status of rent increase （decrease） upon contract renewals》 《Trend of record of rent renewals （floor space）(1) 》 （office /monthly rent） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent increase ratio※ ④ ④ 12,000 12.0% 15th period ① 16th period ① 10,500 10,940 10.5% 151 tenant 162 tenant ② 15,180tsubo ② 19,052tsubo 9,000 9.0% 7,500 6.8% 6.6% 6.8% 7.1% 7.5% Space(tsubo) Ratio Space(tsubo) Ratio 5.8% ① Increased 6,477 42.7％ 10,164 53.3％ 6,000 6,497 6.0% 5,874 6,287 ②Unchanged 7,343 48.4％ 5,516 29.0％ 6,396 ③Decreased 0 0.0% 0 0.0％ 4,500 4.5% ④Over market rent 1,359 9.0% 3,371 17.7% 3,000 3.0% 《Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase》 1,500 1.5% Over Other Third times First time 10.8% 5.1% Wholesale Manufacturing 43.4% 33.4% 0 0.0% Retail 0 0 0 0 0 By number By 13.2% of times Industry ▲ 1,500 -1.5% (Based on floor space) (Based on floor space) （¥,000/month） Second IT 18.1% 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period times Services （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 51.4% 24.5% "Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the ﬁrst decimal place. （（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal ）/ total rent before rent renewal） 17 Track Record of Rent Change Ratio and Rent Gap Trend （Office） Rent gap has shrunk by approximately 2.5% due to rent growth and adjustment of market rent

We continue to negotiate to increase in rent mainly with tenant whose rent is lower than market rent （ negative rent gap ） while considering financial condition of each tenant

《Track record of rent change ratio（office）》 《Rent gap trend》 ※Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only （A） Total rent change upon tenant replacement:P16 (A)/(C) （B） Total rent change upon contract renewal:P17 (B)/(C) （C） Total rent of all space which replaced or renewed contracts (A)+(B)/(C) 20,000 6.43% 15,000 4.16% 5.20% 5.15% 3.92% 3.50% 10,000 2.39% 2.56% 2.70% 2.61% 5,000 2.50% 2.54% 2.94% 1.77% 0 1.36% 1 2 3 4 5 （¥,000/month） 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） A 4,352 3,387 5,835 6,330 9,188 B 5,874 6,396 6,287 6,497 10,940 A+B 10,226 9,784 12,123 12,828 20,128 Track record of area subject to renewal （ office ） 》 Average rent (1) Market rent(2) Rent gap (3) 18,500 17,974 ▲25.00% 17,790 8.00% 17,500 17,190 ▲20.00% 6.00% 16,500 16,158 ▲ 15.59% ▲15.00% 4.00% 15,500 ▲ 13.04% ▲ 13.07% ▲10.00% 2.00% 14,500 ▲ 9.03% 14,949 15,172 15,465 ▲5.00% 14,699 0.00% 13,500 0.00% （¥/tsubo） 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 《Status of rent gap》 ※Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only, monthly rent base +10％〜 0％〜+10％ ▲10％〜0％ 〜▲10％ 20,000 250 12 31 13 200 4 15,000 43 35 41 11 10,000 150 47 36 56 66 19,052 17,747 100 15,238 15,180 14,950 15,281 14,209 13,915 5,000 127 50 124 116 105 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 0 （tsubo） 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th （¥mn） 17th period 18th period 19th period 20th period period period period period period period period period （Dec. （Jun. （Dec. （Jun. （Dec. （Jun. （Dec. （Jun. （Dec. 2020） （Jun. 2021） （Dec. 2021） （Jun. 2022） 2018） 2019） 2019） 2020） 2020） 2021） 2021） 2022） 18 Engineering Management Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth

Utilize reserved depreciation amount to make CAPEX plans more feasible (setting aside a certain amount in the event intensive investment required ）

Outline of Engineering Management Planned capital investment ︓ Equipmentsʼ replacement and retrofit to maintain and improve assets values 《Major measure and effect of Strategic value-enhancing investment》 ●Actual for the16th period （Jun. 2020） ◆ Strategic value-enhancing investment ︓ Profitability enhancement Cost reduction Measures to increase rents / raise income, etc. Reduction of management cost through energy conservation, etc. Improvement of tenant satisfaction Environmental consideration Minimization of tenant vacancy risk, Shorten leasing Installation of high energy efficiency equipment etc. periods while using a energy saving subsidy 《Plan and Budget of Engineering Management》 1,500 CAPEX Amount of planned capital investment Amount of strategic value-enhancing investment Plan Depreciation cost 947 965 992 1,006 1,016 1,000 635 500 234 1,044 119 133 59 519 Creation of new revenue sources/Profitability enhancement Major measure Approx. Effect(cost) (2 properties) Replacing sublease parking ¥0.31mn operator, and installation of EV (¥0) charging facility (Toranomon Sakura Building) ¥0.84mn Setting antennas at rooftop (¥0) (2 properties) ¥2.04mn Value up through renewal (¥9.58mn) (NORE Fushimi) ¥1.08mn Expanding leasable space, (¥7.21mn) renewal of smoking space (Tower Court Kitashinagawa） ¥0.53mn Gathering posting (¥0) (Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ) ¥0.1mn Sublease motorcycle parking (¥0) (2 properties) ¥0.03mn Setting share cycle port (¥0) Total ¥4.95mn (¥16.79mn) Cost reduction Major measure Approx. Effect(cost) (12 properties) ¥22.29mn Replacing energy provider (¥0) (4 properties) ¥9.72mn Replacing building manager (¥0) (Seam Dwell Tsutsui) ¥0.4mn Changing contract of outside (¥0.04mn) parking lots Total ¥32.42mn (¥0.04mn) 0 284 409 415 282 422 303 291 232 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 （￥mn） 14th period 15th period 16th period 17th period 18th period （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） （Dec. 2020） （Jun. 2021） Depreciation 947 965 992 1,006 1,016 cost （A） Total amount of NOI increase Approx.¥37.38mn (annual) Totally contribute to DPU +Approx.¥41/fiscal period ●Plan for the17th period （Dec. 2020） CAPEX （B） 519 1,044 415 422 291 Surplus / 428 (79) 576 583 724 Shortage （A） - （B） Reserved 1,610 1,530 2,107 2,690 3,415 depreciation amount（1） Creation of new revenue sources/Profitability enhancement Major measure Approx. Effect(cost) (Central Daikanyama) ¥2.54mn Change in use (¥15mn) Cost reduction Major measure Approx. Effect(cost) (Kanda Ocean Building) ¥0.01mn Change EV mentenance （¥0） operater 19 Engineering Management 《Track record of Major measure》 【Category】● Profitability enhancement ● Cost reduction ● tenant satisfaction ● Environmental Consideration ※please note that adding up of effect of each measure may not match the total effect because a part of measures are stated as example. Cate- Measure Effect (p.a.) Cate- Measure Effect (p.a.) gory gory 7th ● (Hiroo Reeplex B's / another) approx. 12th ● (Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building) approx. period Installation of signboard by period (Actual) using dead space ¥4.40mn (Actual) Rent increase by changing a use ¥11.95mn ● (FORECAST Nishishinjuku) approx. ● (FORECAST Mita) approx. Setting up new leasing area by ¥2.00mn Setting antennas at rooftop ¥1.68mn using dead space Total effect (p.a.) of the 7th period approx. ● (25 properties) approx. ¥8.90mn Replacing energy provider ¥12.42ｍn 8th ● (Shinto GINZA EAST etc.) approx. approx. period Total effect (p.a.) of the 12th period (Actual) Leasable area expansion ¥1.18mn ¥31.28mn ● (40 properties) approx. 13th ● (GreenOak Kudan) Approx. period Rent increase by improvement Replacing energy provider ¥60.83ｍn (Actual) ● of common area ¥11.74mn approx. ● (FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH etc.) Approx. Total effect (p.a.) of the 8th period Setting up new leasing area by ¥63.80mn ¥2.08mn using dead space 9th ● (20 properties) approx. ● (FORECAST Sakurabashi etc.) Approx. period Replacement of sublease parking Installment of LED light (Actual) operator ¥27.19mn ● （common area） ¥3.45ｍn ● (16 properties ) approx. Total effect (p.a.) of the 13th period approx. Building management cost ¥9.46ｍn ¥19.90mn reduction ● (8 properties) approx. 14th ● (FORECAST Takadanobaba) Approx. Installment of water saving period Replacing sublease parking ● device ¥3.70ｍn (Actual) operator ¥1.88mn Total effect (p.a.) of the 9th period approx. ● (25 properties) Approx. ¥46.80mn Replacing energy provider ¥54.14mn 10th ● (13 properties) approx. ● (Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Approx. period Koraibashi Building) (Actual) Replacing energy provider ¥29.67ｍn Replacing building manager ¥1.54mn ● (Tower Court Kitashinagawa etc.) approx. approx. ● Installment of LED light Total effect (p.a.) of the 14th period ¥6.27ｍn ¥57.81mn (common area) approx. 15th ● (12 properties) Approx. Total effect (p.a.) of the 10th period period ¥47.97mn (Actual) Setting antennas at rooftop ¥8.10mn 11th ● (FORECAST Shinagawa etc.) approx. ● (5 properties) Approx. period Setting up new leasing area by (Actual) using dead space ¥2.64mn Value up through renewal ¥2.79mn ● (21properties) approx. ● (4 properties) Approx. Replacing energy provider ¥17.94ｍn ● Installment of LED light ¥3.23mn Total effect (p.a.) of the 11th period approx. Total effect (p.a.) of the 15th period approx. ¥26.34mn ¥17.34mn Engineering Management implemented from the 7th period to the 16th period Total effect （p.a.） Approx. ¥357mn Examples of Engineering Management 》 ●● Increase in revenue by expand leasable space ●● NORE Fushimi Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected Before After ●● Social Contribution through vending machine ●● Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building Setting vending machine with donation system that 1 yen per 1 purchase will be donated to Tokyo greening association ●● Increase in revenue by replacing sublease parking ●● operator and installation of EV charging facility Mer veille Senzoku,Wald Park Minamioi ・ Sublease parking operator has replaced and approx. ¥0.31mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected

Sublease parking operator has replaced and approx. ¥0.31mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected The tenant satisfaction improved by installation of EV charging facility 20 Financial Management Enhanced financial stability

Borrowing term has been extended while considering cost balance, and commitment line has been set.

Continuously aiming upgrade of rating 《Structure of Interest-Bearing Liabilities》 《Bank formation》 ⑩ 0.6% ⑪ 14th period 15th period 16th period ⑨ 0.6% 0.4% ⑧ 1.9% ⑫ Total interest- ¥126,870mn ¥126,870mn ¥126,870mn ⑦ bearing debt 3.5% ⑥ 4.8% Borrowings ¥122,370mn ¥122,370mn ¥122,370mn 4.8% Corporation ¥4,500mn ¥4,500mn ¥4,500mn ⑤ bonds 5.5% Total interest- Long-term debt 99.5％ 100% 100% ④ bearing debt ratio 7.3% ¥126.8bn Fixed interest 99.5％ 100% 100% rate ratio ③ Rating A（Positive） 9.9% Commitment line - ¥3,000mn ② 14.0% ① 46.8% 《Total interest-bearing debt（1）》 55% LTV（based on total assets） LTV（based on apporaisal value） 50% LTV Control Range（2）（45％〜50％） 46.9% 46.9% 46.9% 47.0% 47.0% 46.0% 45% 42.1% 42.6% 41.6% 40.8% Lender ratio ① MUFG Bank, Ltd. 46.8％ ② Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 14.0％ ③ Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 9.9% ④ Resona Bank, Limited 7.3% ⑤ Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 5.5％ ⑥ Shinsei Bank, Limited 4.8% ⑦ Mizuho Trust & Banking Corporation 4.8％ ⑧ Development Bank of Japan Inc. 1.9％ ⑨ Aozora Bank, Ltd. 0.6％ ⑩ The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 0.6％ ⑪ Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company 0.4％ Total of borrowings ¥122.3bn 10 Banks +1 entity 40.3% 40.3% 40% 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th period period period period period period （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） （Dec. 2020） ⑫ Investment Corporation bonds 3.5% Total of （break down） Term Issue amount Investment 1st unsecured bonds 10 years ¥1.0bn Corporation 2nd unsecured bonds 7 years ¥1.0bn bonds 3rd unsecured bonds 10years ¥1.5bn ¥4.5bn 4th unsecured bonds 10years ¥1.0bn Total interest-bearing debt ¥126.8bn 21 Financial Management 《Overview of refinancing in the 16th period》 《Historical average remaining borrowing period, average borrowing period and average borrowing cost》 Amount Term Interest rate （¥/mn） 6,000 5 0.85306％ （fixed interest rate） years 3,500 4 0.84355％ years 11 （fixed interest rate） months Amount Term Interest rate （¥/mn） 3 0.246% 500 years 2 （fixed by interest swap agreement） months 6 0.391% 2,500 years （fixed by interest swap 6 agreement） months 7 0.4495% 500 years 2 （fixed by interest swap agreement） months 7 0.4802% 6,000 years 6 （fixed by interest swap agreement） months Average remaining borrowing period Average borowing period Average borrowing cost(※) 7year 5.84 6.16 6.32 2.0% 5.67 6year 5.18 1.5% 5year 4year 3.49 3.62 3.67 3.84 3.87 2.95 2.49 1.0% 3year 0.92% 0.96% 0.95% 0.97% 0.93% 0.90% 2year 0.5% 1year 0year 7th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 0.0% period period period period period period (Dec. 2015) (Jun. 2018) (Dec. 2018) (Jun. 2019) (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) ※ including upfront fee, agent fee and investment corporation bonds issued cost 《Debt Maturity Schedule》 《Status of rating》 150 Exsting Loan Investment Corporation bonds Japan Credit Rating 100 Agency, Ltd.（JCR） Long-term issuer rating 50 110.0 100.0 99.0 98.5 10.0 95.0 96.0 93.5 85.0 70.0 66.0 66.0 73.5 Ａ 56.0 60.0 33.2 10.0 15.0 10.0 （Positive） 0 12.0 10.0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 （¥bn） 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. Dec. Jun. 2020 2021 2021 2022 2022 2023 2023 2024 2024 2025 2025 2026 2026 2027 2027 2028 2028 2029 22 4. Data related with Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） 23 Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） Unit ¥mn 16th Period 16th Period Comparison against the 15th Period （ Dec. 2019 ） actual （ c-a ） 15th Period 16th Period 16th Period （actual） （actual） vs vs （Dec. 31, 2019）（Jun. 30, 2020）（Jun. 30, 2020） 15th Period 16th Period Actual Forecast Result （actual） （forecast） （difference） （difference） a b c c-a c-b Operating Revenues 8,634 8,680 8,658 +24 (22) Rental Revenues 7,919 7,976 7,967 +48 (8) Other Revenues Related to property 709 698 683 (25) (14) leasing Dividend Income 5 6 7 +1 +1 Operating Expenses (3,992) (3,997) (3,884) +107 +113 Operating Income 4,642 4,682 4,774 +132 +91 Non-Operating 4 - 5 +0 +5 Revenues Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn） Increase in operating revenues

・ Increase in rental revenue ・ Decrease in utility income

・ Increase in miscellaneous income ・ Increase in dividend income

・ Others

Increase in rental revenue Decrease in utility income Increase in miscellaneous income Increase in dividend income Others Decrease in operating expenses

・ Decrease in BM fee

・ Decrease in utility expense ・ Decrease in repair expense ・ Increase in tax

・ Increase in depreciation

・ Decrease in leasing related expense ・Decrease in advertising expense ・Increase in non-recoverable consumption tax ・Others Decrease in non-operating expenses

・ Decrease in borrowing related expense ・ Others Remarks +24 +48 (By tenant replacement and Rent increase) (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)

+64

+1

+0 +107 +17 +90 (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor) +25 (18) (27) +21 +5 (Reduced IR opportunities by prevention of COVID-19 infection) (By the raised consumption tax) +18 +18 +0 Non-Operating (646) (631) (627) +18 +4 Expenses Ordinary Income 4,000 4,051 4,151 +151 +100 Net Income 4,000 4,050 4,151 +151 +100 DPU ¥8,892 ¥9,002 ¥9,228 +¥336 +¥226 NOI 6,431 6,512 6,593 +162 +80 FFO per Unit（1） ¥11,049 ¥11,227 ¥11,438 +¥389 +¥211 Days 184 182 182 - - Comparison against the 16th Period （ Jun. 2020 ） forecast （ c-b ） Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn） (22) Remarks ◆ Decrease in operating revenues ・Decrease in rental revenue (8) ・Decrease in utility income (53) ・Increase in miscellaneous income +38 (Restoration cost (MK Kojimachi Building)) ・Increase in dividend income +1 ・Others +0 ◆ Decrease in operating expenses +113 ・Decrease in PM/BM fee +16 ・Decrease in utility expense +45 (Restraint factor) ・Decrease in repair expense +29 ・Decrease in leasing related expenses +6 ・Increase in AM fee (6) ・Decrease in advertising expense +11 (Reduced IR opportunities by ・Others +10 prevention of COVID-19 infection) ◆ Decrease in non-operating +4 expenses ・Decrease in investment corporation +4 bonds related expense ・Decrease in investment corporation +0 bonds related expense 24 Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） and the 18th period（Jun. 2021） Unit ¥mn 17th Period 18th Period 16th Period 17th Period 18th Period （Forecast） （forecast） （Jun. 30, 2020） （Dec. 31, （Jun. 30, 2021） vs vs 2020） 16th Period 17th Period Result Forecast Forecast （Result） （forecast） （difference） （difference） a b c b-a c-b Operating Revenues 8,658 8,803 8,636 +144 (166) Rental Revenues 7,967 8,013 8,009 +46 (4) Other Revenues Related to property 683 785 624 +102 (161) leasing Dividend Income 7 3 3 (3) (0) Operating Expenses (3,884) (4,085) (3,968) (200) +116 Operating Income 4,774 4,718 4,668 (56) (50) Non-Operating 5 - - (5) - Revenues Non-Operating (627) (620) (614) +7 +5 Expenses Ordinary Income 4,151 4,097 4,053 (53) (44) Net Income 4,151 4,097 4,053 (54) (44) Comparison between the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） forecast and the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） Result（b-a） Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn） +144 Remarks ◆ Inecrease in operating revenues ・Increase in rental revenue +46 (Rent increase and recovery of the occupancy rate etc.) ・Increase in utility income +81 (Seasonal factor) ・Increase in miscellaneous income +19 ・Decrease in dividend income (3) ・Others +1 ◆ Increase in operating expenses (200) ・Increase in utility expense (53) (Seasonal factor) ・Increase in repair expense (87) ・Increase in depreciation (13) ・Increase in leasing related expense (18) ・Decrease in AM fee +5 ・Others (32) (Land lease contract renewal fee(35)) ◆ Decrease in non-operating +7 expenses ・Decrease in borrowing related expense +7 (By refinancing) ・Decrease in investment corporation +0 bonds related expense Comparison between the 18th Period （ Jun. 2021 ） Forecast and the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） Forecast （ c-b ） Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn） (166) Remarks ◆ Decrease in operating revenues ・Decrease in rental revenue (5) (Rent increase etc.) ・Decrease in utility income (76) (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor) ・Decrease in miscellaneous income (84) (Coming off cancellation penalty and ・Others (0) restoration cost) DPU ¥9,228 ¥9,106 ¥9,007 ¥(122) ¥(99) NOI 6,593 6,540 6,504 (52) (36) FFO per Unit ¥11,438 ¥11,350 ¥11,272 ¥(88) ¥(78) Decrease in operating expenses

・ Decrease in utility expense ・ Decrease in repair expense ・ Increase in tax

・ Increase in depreciation

・ Increase in leasing related expense ・ Decrease in AM fee

・ Others +116 +87 (Seasonal factor) +69 (26) (10) (35) +7 +24 (Coming off Land lease contract renewal fee(35)) Days 182 184 181 - - Decrease in non-operating expenses

・ Decrease in borrowing related expense ・ Decrease in investment corporation bonds related expense +5 +5 +0 25 Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） Unit ¥mn 17th Period 17th Period 17th Period （Forecast） （Dec. 31, 2020） （Dec. 31, 2020） vs Original 17th Period Forecast Forecast （Original As of Aug. 17, 2020 As of Feb. 19, 2020 Forecast） （difference） a b b-a Operating Revenues 8,779 8,803 +24 Rental Revenues 8,080 8,013 (66) Other Revenues Related to 693 785 +91 property leasing Dividend Income 4 3 (0) Operating Expenses (4,053) (4,085) (31) Operating Income 4,725 4,718 (7) Non-Operating Revenues - - - Non-Operating Expenses (629) (620) +9 Ordinary Income 4,096 4,097 +1 Net Income 4,095 4,097 +1 DPU ¥9,102 ¥9,106 +¥4 NOI 6,571 6,540 (30) FFO per Unit ¥11,386 ¥11,350 ¥(36) Days 184 184 - Comparison between the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） Original Forecast and the 17th Period （ Dec. 2020 ） Forecast （ b-a ） Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn） +24 Remarks ◆ Increase in operating revenues ・Decrease in rental revenue (66) ・Decrease in utility income (12) ・Increase in miscellaneous income +103 (Cancellation penalty and restoration cost) ・Others (0) ◆ Increase in operating expenses (31) ・Decrease in PM/BM fee +17 ・Decrease in utility expense +31 (Restraint factor etc.) ・Increase in repair expense (56) ・Decrease in depreciation +12 ・Increase in leasing related expense (44) ・Decrease in AM fee +4 ・Others +3 ◆ Decrease in non-operating +9 expenses +9 ・Decrease in borrowing related expense 26 Property NOI Yield ■ Actual NOI Yield ■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation） （Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod） 7.5% 10.0% （Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod） 10.0% 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% FORECAST Nishishinjuku 7.0% FORECAST Nishishinjuku 5.9% Nihombashi Playa Building 7.2% Nihombashi Playa Building 6.0% FORECAST Yotsuya 6.2% FORECAST Yotsuya 5.4% FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE 5.5% FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE 4.6% FORECAST Ichigaya 5.8% FORECAST Ichigaya 4.3% FORECAST Mita 6.0% FORECAST Mita 5.2% FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 5.5% FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 5.0% FORECAST Sakurabashi 5.9% FORECAST Sakurabashi 5.4% GreenOak Kayabacho 5.3% GreenOak Kayabacho 4.8% GreenOak Kudan 5.7% GreenOak Kudan 5.2% GreenOak Takanawadai 6.4% GreenOak Takanawadai 5.0% Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building 7.3% Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building 6.2% Central Daikanyama 4.0% Central Daikanyama 3.7% Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs 5.1% Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs 4.8% Shibakoen Sanchome Building 5.0% Shibakoen Sanchome Building 4.6% Kudankita 325 Building 4.9% Kudankita 325 Building 4.4% FORECAST Uchikanda 5.0% FORECAST Uchikanda 4.4% Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building 5.4% Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building 4.8% Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building 5.1% Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building 4.3% Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building 6.0% Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building 5.2% Pigeon Building 4.8% Pigeon Building 4.1% FORECAST Ningyocho 4.7% FORECAST Ningyocho 4.1% FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE 6.0% FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE 5.6% FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi 4.8% FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi 4.4% Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building 5.8% Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building 5.4% Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs 5.1% Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs 4.5% FORECAST Shinagawa 4.8% FORECAST Shinagawa 4.2% Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building 5.9% Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building 5.4% Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building 5.8% Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building 4.8% FORECAST Takadanobaba 3.6% FORECAST Takadanobaba 2.9% Mejiro NT Building 6.3% Mejiro NT Building 5.6% 27 Property NOI Yield ■ Actual NOI Yield （Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod) 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0% ■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation） （Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod） 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0% Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building Mitsui Woody Building Itabashi Honcho Building ANTEX24 Building Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building East Side Building I•S Minamimorimachi Building Sunworld Building Marunouchi Sanchome Building MK Kojimachi Building Toranomon Sakura Buildung La Verite AKASAKA Kanda Ocean Building Shinto GINZA EAST FORECAST Kayabacho FORECAST Waseda FIRST FORECAST Gotanda WEST Omiya Center Building Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building NORE Fushimi NORE Meieki Homat Horizon Building Sannomiya First Building Towa Kandanishikicho Building Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building Hiroo ON Building TK Gotanda Building Gotanda Sakura Building Esprit Kameido Alte Building Higobashi DIA Building Meieki 7.1% 5.5% 6.5% 5.2% 6.0% 6.1% 6.1% 5.2% 5.9% 9.5% 3.8% Penalty income by termination 4.7% 5.2% 4.7% 5.0% 4.4% 5.0% 5.8% 5.8% 5.2% 6.4% 4.4% 7.0% 4.5% 4.4% 4.8% 3.9% 5.3% 4.7% 6.7% 5.6% Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building Mitsui Woody Building Itabashi Honcho Building ANTEX24 Building Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building East Side Building I•S Minamimorimachi Building Sunworld Building Marunouchi Sanchome Building MK Kojimachi Building Toranomon Sakura Buildung La Verite AKASAKA Kanda Ocean Building Shinto GINZA EAST FORECAST Kayabacho FORECAST Waseda FIRST FORECAST Gotanda WEST Omiya Center Building Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building NORE Fushimi NORE Meieki Homat Horizon Building Sannomiya First Building Towa Kandanishikicho Building Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building Hiroo ON Building TK Gotanda Building Gotanda Sakura Building Esprit Kameido Alte Building Higobashi DIA Building Meieki 6.3% 4.6% 5.5% 4.3% 5.0% 5.6% 4.9% 4.1% 4.3% 9.2% 3.4% 4.3% 4.7% 4.3% 4.3% 3.9% 3.9% 5.0% 4.6% 3.8% 5.0% 4.0% 5.6% 4.2% 3.7% 4.5% 3.5% 4.7% 4.2% 6.1% 5.1% 28 Property NOI Yield ■ Actual NOI Yield （Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod) 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0% ■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation） （Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod） 10.0% 0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae Mac Village Heian Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane Splendid Shin-Osaka III ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all 3.7% 4.7% 5.4% 5.7% 6.3% 6.1% 6.6% 5.6% 5.0% 5.2% 5.6% 3.9% 4.9% 4.0% 4.4% 3.8% 4.0% 4.4% 4.5% 5.0% 4.9% 4.3% 4.8% 3.8% 4.3% 4.6% 4.9% 4.0% 5.7% 3.4% The occupancy rate has been recovering 4.0% 5.2% TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae Mac Village Heian Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane Splendid Shin-Osaka III ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all 3.2% 3.6% 4.6% 4.4% 4.8% 3.3% 4.0% 3.4% 2.9% 4.2% 3.6% 3.5% 4.3% 3.7% 4.0% 3.2% 3.5% 3.9% 4.1% 3.4% 4.2% 3.5% 3.8% 3.5% 3.7% 4.0% 3.9% 3.3% 3.3% 2.7% 3.1% 4.4% 29 Appraisal Value Summary ◆Appraisal valuation by sector ◆Period-to-period analysis 15th peiod 16th peiod CAP 15th period 16th period （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) Decrease 81 2 Properties Appraisal Unrealized Properties Appraisal Unrealized Value gains Value gains Flat 9 86 （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） Increase 0 2 Office 64 231,000 33,977 64 234,010 37,410 Appraisal Value 15th period 16th period Residential 23 52,560 6,687 23 52,537 6,812 (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) Increase 76 39 Retail 3 10,610 376 3 10,560 363 Flat 14 44 Total 90 294,170 41,042 90 297,107 44,586 Decrease 0 7 ◆Amount of change in unrealized gain and rate of change in unrealized gain Unrealized gain Unrealized gain ratio ¥50,000mn 16.2% 17.7% 20.0% ¥45,000mn 13.7% 18.0% ¥40,000mn 16.0% ¥35,000mn 10.3% 10.9% 14.0% ¥30,000mn 8.5% 12.0% 8.0% ¥25,000mn 5.9% 10.0% ¥20,000mn 3.7% 4.3% 8.0% ¥15,000mn 3.1% 2.9% 6.0% ¥10,000mn 0.8% 4.0% ¥5,000mn 2.0% ¥0mn 4th period 5th period 6th period 7th period 8th period 9th period 10th period 11th period 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period 0.0% (Jun.2014) (Dec.2014) (Jun.2015) (Dec.2015) (Jun.2016) (Dec.2016) (Jun.2017) (Dec.2017) (Jun.2018) (Dec.2018) (Jun.2019) (Dec.2019) (Jun.2020) 30 Portfolio Appraisal Value Appraisal Value Direct Book Unrealized Capitalizati Discount Cash Flow Major Appraisal Value on Acquisition Value gains Appraisal Changing Factor （1） End 16th End 16th NOI yield （Compared to No Property Name Price Discount Terminal Period Period End 15th th CAP Rate Appraisal 15 th （¥ mn） End 16 Variance Rate Rate Period） （a） （b-a） Period Period NOI Yield （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （b） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） End of 16th Period CR Income Expense Office A-1 FORECAST Nishisinjuku 2,260 2,119 1,040 3,160 3,160 0 3.8% 3.4% 4.0% 5.5% A-2 Nihombashi Playa Building 2,130 1,994 525 2,520 2,520 0 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 5.3% A-3 FORECAST Yotsuya 1,430 1,363 606 1,970 1,970 0 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 5.5% A-4 FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE 6,500 6,185 1,924 8,100 8,110 10 3.4% 3.2% 3.6% 4.4% ○ A-5 FORECAST Ichigaya 4,800 4,466 1,933 6,350 6,400 50 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 4.8% ○ A-6 FORECAST Mita 1,800 1,725 654 2,380 2,380 0 3.7% 3.5% 3.9% 5.1% A-7 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 13,990 14,746 3,353 17,900 18,100 200 3.5% 3.2% 3.7% 4.7% ○ A-8 FORECAST Sakurabashi 5,760 6,008 791 6,770 6,800 30 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 5.1% ○ A-9 GreenOak Kayabacho 2,860 2,989 590 3,530 3,580 50 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 5.1% ○ A-10 GreenOak Kudan 2,780 2,915 614 3,530 3,530 0 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% 4.8% A-11 GreenOak Takanawadai 2,260 2,171 798 2,880 2,970 90 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 5.4% ○ A-13 Higashi Ikebukuro Center 2,520 2,662 347 3,010 3,010 0 4.5% 4.3% 4.7% 5.9% Building A-14 Central Daikanyama 3,510 3,667 142 3,810 3,810 0 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 3.9% A-16 Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs 2,827 2,859 550 3,400 3,410 10 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 4.7% ○ A-17 Shibakoen Sanchome Building 7,396 7,381 2,818 9,990 10,200 210 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% 5.2% ○ A-19 Kudankita 325 Building 1,850 1,981 238 2,160 2,220 60 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% 4.6% ○ A-20 FORECAST Uchikanda 1,240 1,280 69 1,350 1,350 0 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 4.6% A-21 Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome 2,810 2,898 391 3,290 3,290 0 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.9% Building A-22 Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome 2,640 2,775 174 2,920 2,950 30 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.7% ○ Building A-23 Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX 2,100 2,241 338 2,570 2,580 10 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 5.1% ○ Building A-24 Pigeon Building 2,837 2,935 104 2,990 3,040 50 4.1% 3.9% 4.3% 4.8% ○ A-25 FORECAST Ningyocho 2,070 2,124 65 2,130 2,190 60 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.5% ○ A-26 FORECAST Ningyocho 1,650 1,647 432 2,070 2,080 10 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 5.2% ○ PLACE 31 Portfolio Appraisal Value Book Appraisal Value Direct Unrealized Capitalizati Discount Cash Flow Major Appraisal Value Acquisition Value gains on Appraisal Changing Factor （1） End 16th End 16th NOI yield （Compared to No Property Name Price End 16th Discount Terminal Period Period End 15th CAP Rate Appraisal 15 th （¥ mn） Period Variance Period） （a） （b-a） Period Rate Rate NOI Yield （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （b） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） End of 16th Period （¥ mn） CR Income Expense A-27 FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi 2,030 2,114 195 2,260 2,310 50 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.7% ○ A-28 Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building 2,207 2,233 416 2,650 2,650 0 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 5.1% A-29 Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs 1,249 1,289 240 1,530 1,530 0 3.6% 3.4% 3.8% 4.6% A-30 FORECAST Shinagawa 2,300 2,379 70 2,450 2,450 0 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 4.5% A-31 Nishi-Gotanda8-chome 2,210 2,274 385 2,660 2,660 0 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 5.0% Building A-32 Towa Higashi-Gotanda 2,033 2,106 323 2,400 2,430 30 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 5.1% ○ Building A-33 FORECAST Takadanobaba 5,550 5,887 552 5,990 6,440 450 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 5.0% ○ A-34 Mejiro NT Building 3,094 3,078 581 3,650 3,660 10 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.6% ○ A-35 Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro 979 991 148 1,110 1,140 30 4.5% 4.3% 4.7% 5.8% ○ Building A-36 Mitsui Woody Building 2,475 2,664 35 2,700 2,700 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.3% A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building 3,146 3,075 524 3,590 3,600 10 4.5% 4.2% 4.7% 5.7% ○ A-38 ANTEX24 Building 1,691 1,771 158 1,930 1,930 0 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 5.0% A-39 Itohpia Kiyosubashidori 1,550 1,705 314 1,930 2,020 90 4.3% 4.1% 4.6% 6.0% ○ Building A-40 East Side Building 1,372 1,377 262 1,610 1,640 30 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.6% ○ A-41 I・S Minamimorimachi 2,258 2,296 513 2,760 2,810 50 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 5.7% ○ Building A-42 Sunworld Building 1,200 1,271 28 1,300 1,300 0 4.5% 4.3% 4.7% 5.3% A-43 Marunouchi Sanchome 1,626 1,655 384 2,010 2,040 30 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 6.1% ○ Building A-44 MK Kojimachi Building 1,781 1,807 392 2,200 2,200 0 3.4% 3.2% 3.6% 4.4% A-45 Toranomon Sakura Building 4,120 4,286 593 4,630 4,880 250 3.3% 3.0% 3.4% 4.0% ○ A-46 La Verite AKASAKA 2,000 2,138 301 2,400 2,440 40 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 4.4% ○ A-47 Kanda Ocean Building 1,440 1,459 310 1,750 1,770 20 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 5.1% ○ A-48 Shinto GINZA EAST 1,352 1,349 100 1,490 1,450 (40) 3.7% 3.5% 3.9% 4.2% ○ A-49 FORECAST Kayabacho 3,000 3,106 213 3,210 3,320 110 4.1% 3.8% 4.2% 4.8% ○ A-50 FORECAST Waseda FIRST 4,775 4,796 203 5,050 5,000 (50) 3.8% 3.6% 4.0% 4.2% ○ A-51 FORECAST Gotanda WEST 6,520 7,605 634 8,240 8,240 0 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 5.2% 32 Portfolio Appraisal Value Book Appraisal Value Direct Unrealized Capitalizati Discount Cash Flow Appraisal Major Appraisal Value Acquisition Value gains on Changing Factor （1） End 16th End 16th NOI yield （Compared to No Property Name Price End 16th Discount Terminal Period Period End 15th CAP Rate Appraisal 15 th （¥ mn） Period Variance Period） （a） （b-a） Period Rate Rate NOI Yield （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （b） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） End of 16th Period （¥ mn） CR Income Expense A-52 Omiya Center Building 15,585 15,493 5,406 20,600 20,900 300 4.1% 3.9% 4.3% 5.6% ○ A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui Bank 2,850 2,992 457 3,430 3,450 20 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 5.4% ○ Koraibashi Building A-54 NORE Fushimi 2,840 2,703 1,376 3,810 4,080 270 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 6.3% ○ A-55 NORE Meieki 2,520 2,407 1,332 3,470 3,740 270 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 6.7% ○ A-56 Homat Horizon Building 6,705 6,660 959 7,530 7,620 90 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 4.2% ○ A-57 Sannomiya First Building 1,390 1,456 143 1,600 1,600 0 4.9% 4.7% 5.1% 6.2% A-58 Towa Kandanishikicho 960 972 67 1,040 1,040 0 4.3% 3.4% 4.3% 4.9% Building A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi 1,152 1,218 31 1,250 1,250 0 4.2% 3.9% 4.3% 4.8% Ekimae Building A-60 Hiroo ON Building 2,392 2,416 293 2,680 2,710 30 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 4.6% ○ A-61 TK Gotanda Building 4,130 4,422 77 4,500 4,500 0 3.8% 3.5% 3.9% 4.3% A-62 Gotanda Sakura Building 1,460 1,502 187 1,700 1,690 (10) 4.1% 3.6% 4.2% 4.9% ○ A-63 Esprit Kameido 1,265 1,281 38 1,320 1,320 0 4.5% 4.3% 4.7% 5.0% A-64 Alte Building Higobashi 1,453 1,474 305 1,780 1,780 0 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 6.2% A-65 DIA Building Meieki 1,167 1,189 100 1,290 1,290 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.5% A-66 TENSHO OCHANOMIZU 1,800 1,867 32 1,900 1,900 0 3.5% 3.3% 3.7% 3.8% BUILDING A-67 FORECAST Kameido 2,580 2,672 207 2,820 2,880 60 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 4.8% ○ Subtotal office properties 192,236 196,599 37,410 231,000 234,010 3,010 5.0% Residence B-01 Tower Court Kitashinagawa 11,880 10,732 4,167 14,900 14,900 0 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 5.2% B-02 Sky Hills N11 1,570 1,638 191 1,840 1,830 (10) 5.1% 4.9% 5.3% 6.6% ○ B-04 my atria Sakae 1,110 1,008 281 1,290 1,290 0 4.6% 4.4% 4.8% 5.6% B-05 Mac Village Heian 785 723 223 946 947 1 4.7% 4.5% 4.9% 6.0% ○ B-06 Seam Dwell Tsutsui 695 670 114 784 785 1 4.6% 4.4% 4.8% 5.5% ○ B-07 Ciel Yakuin 640 614 139 754 754 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.5% B-08 Kanda Reeplex Rʼs 1,813 1,736 333 2,070 2,070 0 3.9% 3.6% 4.1% 4.6% 33 Portfolio Appraisal Value Book Appraisal Value Direct Unrealized Capitalizati Discount Cash Flow Major Appraisal Value Acquisition Value gains on Appraisal Changing Factor （1） End 16th End 16th NOI yield （Compared to No Property Name Price End 16th Discount Terminal Period Period End 15th CAP Rate Appraisal 15 th （¥ mn） Period Variance Period） （a） （b-a） Period Rate Rate NOI Yield （¥ mn） （¥ mn） （b） （¥ mn） （¥ mn） End of 16th Period （¥ mn） CR Income Expense B-09 Splendid Namba 3,502 3,290 689 3,980 3,980 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 5.1% B-10 Residence Hiroo 2,590 2,616 173 2,790 2,790 0 3.7% 3.5% 3.9% 4.1% B-11 Residence Nihombashi 1,300 1,429 160 1,590 1,590 0 4.2% 3.7% 4.1% 5.3% Hakozaki B-12 Primegate Iidabashi 5,200 5,230 149 5,380 5,380 0 3.8% 3.5% 3.9% 4.1% B-13 Residence Edogawabashi 1,230 1,243 16 1,290 1,260 (30) 4.1% 3.9% 4.3% 4.4% ○ B-14 Merveille Senzoku 740 750 2 748 753 5 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.3% ○ B-15 Field Avenue 3,110 3,127 22 3,140 3,150 10 3.9% 3.6% 4.0% 4.0% ○ B-16 Domeal kitaakabane 785 797 (5) 792 792 0 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 4.5% B-17 Dormy kitaakabane 986 996 1 998 998 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 4.6% B-18 Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ 2,428 2,400 179 2,580 2,580 0 4.4% 4.2% 4.6% 4.9% B-19 ZEPHYROS Minami-horie 1,608 1,624 125 1,750 1,750 0 4.2% 4.0% 4.4% 4.8% B-20 Charmant Fuji 905 914 (3) 911 911 0 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 4.5% Osakajominami B-21 Piacere Fuminosato 571 574 6 581 581 0 4.6% 4.4% 4.8% 4.9% B-22 Wald Park Minamioi 715 753 (18) 735 735 0 3.9% 3.7% 4.1% 4.2% B-23 LAPUTA KUJO 1,480 1,596 (95) 1,501 1,501 0 4.3% 4.1% 4.5% 4.8% B-24 Imazaki Mansion N1 1,180 1,253 (43) 1,210 1,210 0 4.6% 4.4% 4.8% 5.3% Subtotal residential properties 46,824 45,724 6,812 52,560 52,537 (23) 4.9% Retail C-01 Otakibashi Pacifica Building 3,350 3,397 162 3,570 3,560 (10) 3.7% 3.5% 3.9% 4.0% ○ C-02 Komyoike Act 2,063 2,034 125 2,200 2,160 (40) 4.9% 4.7% 5.1% 6.0% ○ C-03 BECOME SAKAE 4,770 4,763 76 4,840 4,840 0 4.0% 3.8% 4.2% 4.2% Subtotal retail properties 10,183 10,196 363 10,610 10,560 (50) 4.5% Total 249,243 252,520 44,586 294,170 297,107 2,937 4.9% 34 Balance Sheets （Yen in thousands） 15th FP 16th FP Differences Assets Current Assets Cash and deposits 8,849,231 9,140,880 +291,649 Cash and deposits in trust 6,216,963 6,258,051 +41,088 Tenant receivables 92,423 135,639 +43,216 Prepaid expenses 436,159 446,441 +10,282 Income taxes refundable 362 552 +190 Other current assets 4,694 5,824 +1,130 Allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0) 0 Total Current Assets 15,599,836 15,987,389 +387,553 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 267,430 264,709 (2,721) Accumulated depreciation (9,375) (13,418) (4,043) Buildings, net 258,055 251,291 (6,764) Buildings in trust 61,260,355 61,573,977 +313,622 Accumulated depreciation (8,604,624) (9,551,456) (946,832) Buildings in trust, net 52,655,730 52,022,521 (633,209) Structures in trust 202,535 202,535 0 Accumulated depreciation (51,904) (56,906) (5,002) Structures in trust, net 150,630 145,628 (5,002) Machinery and equipment in trust 435,009 461,294 +26,285 Accumulated depreciation (83,945) (106,016) (22,071) Machinery and equipment in trust, net 351,064 355,278 +4,214 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 167,762 215,961 +48,199 Accumulated depreciation (50,674) (64,607) (13,933) Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net 117,088 151,353 +34,265 Land in trust 181,678,910 181,678,910 0 Construction in progress in trust 4,320 - (4,320) Total property, plant and equipment 235,215,801 234,604,984 (610,817) Intangible assets Leasehold rights 1,251,662 1,251,662 0 Leasehold rights in trust 16,658,938 16,658,938 0 Other 5,417 4,754 (663) Total intangible assets 17,916,017 17,915,355 (662) Investments and other assets Investment securities 174,664 176,011 +1,347 Lease and guarantee deposits 10,160 10,160 0 Long-term prepaid expenses 1,277,898 1,284,308 +6,410 Deferred tax Assets 0 5 +5 Other 40,780 40,814 +34 Total investments and other assets 1,503,504 1,511,299 +7,795 Total Non-Current Assets 254,635,322 254,031,638 (603,684) Deferred asset Investment corporation bond issuance costs 43,902 41,163 (2,739) Total deferred asset 43,902 41,163 (2,739) Total Assets 270,279,062 270,060,191 (218,871) （Yen in thousands） 15th FP 16th FP Differences Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,398,944 853,874 (545,070) Long-term debt due within one year 20,500,000 19,500,000 (1,000,000) Accrued expenses 267,044 261,937 (5,107) Accrued consumption taxes 113,548 243,871 +130,323 Advances received 1,439,180 1,448,495 +9,315 Other current liabilities 339,220 590,414 +251,194 Total Current Liabilities 24,057,938 22,898,594 (1,159,344) Long-Term Liabilities Investment corporation bonds 4,500,000 4,500,000 0 Long-term debt 101,870,000 102,870,000 +1,000,000 Tenant security deposits 67,051 57,013 (10,038) Tenant security deposits in trust 9,243,045 9,043,598 (199,447) Others 4,239 3,730 (509) Total Long-Term Liabilities 115,684,335 116,474,342 +790,007 Total Liabilities 139,742,274 139,372,936 (369,338) Net Assets Unitholders' Equity Unitholders' capital 126,515,601 126,515,601 0 Surplus Unappropriated 4,021,186 4,171,653 +150,467 retained earnings （undisposed loss） Total Surplus 4,021,186 4,171,653 +150,467 Total Unitholders' Equity 130,536,787 130,687,255 +150,468 Total Net Assets 130,536,787 130,687,255 +150,468 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 270,279,062 270,060,191 (218,871) 35 Income Statements （Yen in thousands） 15th FP 16th FP Differences Operating Revenues Rental revenues 7,919,159 7,967,820 +48,661 Other revenues related to property leasing 709,203 683,411 (25,792) Dividend income 5,967 7,481 +1,514 Total Operating Revenues 8,634,330 8,658,713 +24,383 Operating Expenses Property-related expenses 3,165,862 3,050,545 (115,317) Asset management fees 643,505 642,823 (682) Asset custody fees 10,392 10,252 (140) Administrative service fees 43,553 41,524 (2,029) Directors' compensation 2,400 2,400 0 Independent auditorsʼ fees 13,600 13,600 0 Other operating expenses 112,850 123,389 +10,539 Total Operating Expenses 3,992,165 3,884,535 (107,630) Operating Income 4,642,165 4,774,177 +132,012 Non-Operating Revenues Interest income 71 71 0 Reversal of distributions payable 4,754 5,005 +251 Total Non-Operating Revenues 4,825 5,076 +251 Non-Operating Expenses Interest expense 350,679 332,722 (17,957) Interest expense on investment corporation bonds 17,416 17,256 (160) Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs 2,739 2,739 0 Borrowing related expenses 275,433 274,789 (644) Other 33 33 0 Total Non-Operating Expenses 646,303 627,541 (18,762) Ordinary Income 4,000,687 4,151,713 +151,026 Extraordinary Income Subsidy income - 43,944 +43,944 Total Extraordinary Income - 43,944 +43,944 Extraordinary Losses Loss on reduction of non-current assets - 43,705 +43,705 Total Extraordinary Losses - 43,705 +43,705 Income Before Income Taxes 4,000,687 4,151,951 +151,264 Income taxes - current 625 710 +85 Income taxes - deferred 0 (4) (4) Total Income Taxes 624 706 +82 Net Income 4,000,062 4,151,244 +151,182 Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period 21,123 20,408 (715) Retained Earnings at End of Period 4,021,186 4,171,653 +150,467 36 Historical Operating Results 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP Operating revenues （¥mn） 7,225 8,458 8,982 8,634 8,658 Of which, rental revenues and other （¥mn） (7,177) (8,458) (8,488) (8,628) (8,651) revenues related to property leasing Operating expenses （¥mn） 3,389 3,818 4,027 3,992 3,884 Of which, property-related expenses （¥mn） (2,664) (3,039) (3,168) (3,165) (3,050) Operating income （¥mn） 3,835 4,640 4,955 4,642 4,774 Ordinary income （¥mn） 3,329 3,840 4,326 4,000 4,151 Net income （¥mn） 3,329 3,839 4,326 4,000 4,151 Total assets (a) （¥mn） 230,689 269,146 270,269 270,279 270,060 Net assets (b) （¥mn） 112,639 130,378 130,863 130,536 130,687 Interest-bearing debt (c) （¥mn） 106,170 126,170 126,870 126,870 126,870 Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio (c)/(a) （％） 46.0 46.9 46.9 46.9 47.0 (based on book value) Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio （3） （％） 42.1 42.6 41.6 40.8 40.3 (based on appraisal value) Ordinary income to total assets ratio（3） （％） 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5 Return on equity（3） （％） 3.0 3.2 3.3 3.1 3.2 Equity ratio (b)/(a) （％） 48.8 48.4 48.4 48.3 48.4 NOI yield (acquisition value) （％） 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.3 NOI yield (book value) （％） 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.2 NOI yield (appraisal value) （％） 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.5 After-depreciation yield (acquisition value) （％） 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.5 After-depreciation yield (book value) （％） 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.4 After-depreciation yield (appraisal value) （％） 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.8 Implied cap rate (NOI yield) （3） （％） 4.6 4.3 4.1 3.8 4.9 Implied cap rate (After-depreciation yield) （％） 4.0 3.7 3.5 3.2 4.1 Unitholderʼs equity （¥mn） 109,285 126,515 126,515 126,515 126,515 Number of investment units 391,760 449,930 449,930 449,930 449,930 Issued and outstanding (d) Net assets per unit (b)/(d) （¥） 287,522 289,774 290,853 290,126 290,461 Total distributions (e) （¥mn） 3,329 3,840 4,326 4,000 4,151 Distributions per unit (e)/(d) （¥） 8,500 8,536 9,617 8,892 9,228 FFO（3）(funds from operations) (f) （¥mn） 4,109 4,757 4,782 4,971 5,146 AFFO（3） （¥mn） 3,216 3,336 4,263 3,926 4,730 (Adjusted Fund From Operations)(g) Pay out ratio (FFO) (e)/(f) （％） 81.0 80.7 90.5 80.5 80.7 Pay out ratio (AFFO) (e)/(g) （％） 103.5 115.1 101.5 101.9 87.8 FFO per unit（3） （¥） 10,489 10,573 10,628 11,049 11,438 NAV per Unit（3） （¥） 334,542 342,122 358,025 372,454 380,330 37 Portfolio Summary No. Property Name Type Location Completion Acquisition Investment Total leasable Number Occupancy rate PML Price（¥ｍn） ratio area（㎡） of tenants A-1 FORECAST Nishishinjuku office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Feb. 2009 2,260 0.9% 1,945.68 16 98.0% 2.7% A-2 Nihombashi Playa Building office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Feb. 2009 2,130 0.9% 2,490.08 2 100.0% 3.7% A-3 FORECAST Yotsuya office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Jan. 2009 1,430 0.6% 1,678.15 13 100.0% 3.6% A-4 FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Sep. 2008 6,500 2.6% 4,337.15 6 100.0% 2.1% A-5 FORECAST Ichigaya office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Aug. 2009 4,800 1.9% 3,844.66 23 100.0% 2.9% A-6 FORECAST Mita office Minato Ward, Tokyo Sep. 2009 1,800 0.7% 1,786.18 5 100.0% 2.9% A-7 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Nov. 1980 13,990 5.6% 13,875.04 18 100.0% 7.0% A-8 FORECAST Sakurabashi office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Apr. 1985 5,760 2.3% 6,566.76 5 100.0% 4.2% A-9 GreenOak Kayabacho office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Mar. 1990 2,860 1.1% 2,995.35 8 100.0% 2.6% A-10 GreenOak Kudan office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Dec. 1987 2,780 1.1% 2,594.46 3 100.0% 5.1% A-11 GreenOak Takanawadai office Minato Ward, Tokyo Jan. 2010 2,260 0.9% 2,621.74 11 100.0% 3.6% A-13 Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building office Toshima Ward, Tokyo Nov. 1991 2,520 1.0% 4,219.65 6 100.0% 4.5% A-14 Central Daikanyama office Shibuya Ward, Tokyo Aug. 1991 3,510 1.4% 1,898.83 3 100.0% 7.1% A-16 Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs office Minato Ward, Tokyo May 1987 2,827 1.1% 1,500.85 8 100.0% 4.4% A-17 Shibakoen Sanchome Building office Minato Ward, Tokyo Jun. 1981 7,396 3.0% 7,882.60 4 100.0% 11.3% A-19 Kudankita 325 Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Aug. 1987 1,850 0.7% 2,003.60 8 100.0% 4.5% A-20 FORECAST Uchikanda office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Dec. 1976 1,240 0.5% 1,230.44 5 100.0% 9.9% A-21 Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Feb. 1991 2,810 1.1% 3,447.16 10 100.0% 4.1% A-22 Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Jan. 1991 2,640 1.1% 3,056.56 9 100.0% 9.0% A-23 Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Nov. 1991 2,100 0.8% 3,064.20 6 100.0% 4.1% A-24 Pigeon Building office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Aug. 1989 2,837 1.1% 3,022.25 1 100.0% 5.6% A-25 FORECAST Ningyocho office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Nov. 1990 2,070 0.8% 2,277.62 6 100.0% 11.1% A-26 FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Feb. 1984 1,650 0.7% 1,867.95 7 100.0% 7.1% A-27 FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Aug. 1991 2,030 0.8% 1,813.21 9 100.0% 4.1% A-28 Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Sep. 1987 2,207 0.9% 2,479.80 8 100.0% 12.7% A-29 Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs office Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Jun. 1992 1,249 0.5% 1,401.68 6 100.0% 4.4% A-30 FORECAST Shinagawa office Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Feb. 1989 2,300 0.9% 2,276.36 6 100.0% 11.6% A-31 Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building office Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Dec. 1993 2,210 0.9% 2,999.68 8 100.0% 3.9% A-32 Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building office Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Sep. 1985 2,033 0.8% 2,939.16 7 100.0% 5.1% A-33 FORECAST Takadanobaba office Toshima Ward, Tokyo Jan. 1986 5,550 2.2% 5,661.49 7 100.0% 12.4% A-34 Mejiro NT Building office Toshima Ward, Tokyo Jul. 1990 3,094 1.2% 4,497.27 5 100.0% 6.6% A-35 Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building office Toshima Ward, Tokyo Nov. 1989 979 0.4% 1,645.17 2 84.7% 3.6% 38 Portfolio Summary No. Property Name Type Location Completion Acquisition Investment Total leasable Number Occupancy rate PML Price（¥ｍn） ratio area（㎡） of tenants A-36 Mitsui Woody Building office Koto Ward, Tokyo Mar. 1990 2,475 1.0% 4,006.20 6 100.0% 11.9% A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building office Itabashi Ward, Tokyo Jan. 1993 3,146 1.3% 6,356.89 4 100.0% 7.8% A-38 ANTEX24 Building office Taito Ward, Tokyo Feb. 1988 1,691 0.7% 2,267.59 6 100.0% 3.7% A-39 Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building office Taito Ward, Tokyo Mar. 1988 1,550 0.6% 2,651.27 8 100.0% 3.6% A-40 East Side Building office Taito Ward, Tokyo May 1988 1,372 0.6% 2,096.92 4 100.0% 3.6% A-41 I•S Minamimorimachi Building office Osaka, Osaka Aug. 1988 2,258 0.9% 4,164.82 16 100.0% 9.6% A-42 Sunworld Building office Osaka, Osaka Mar. 1993 1,200 0.5% 3,012.86 1 100.0% 12.0% A-43 Marunouchi Sanchome Building office Nagoya, Aichi Jul. 1988 1,626 0.7% 4,219.19 23 94.7% 7.1% A-44 MK Kojimachi Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Mar. 1997 1,781 0.7% 1,761.60 8 74.3% 4.3% A-45 Toranomon Sakura Buildung office Minato Ward, Tokyo Jul. 1983 4,120 1.7% 3,049.79 12 100.0% 8.2% A-46 La Verite AKASAKA office Minato Ward, Tokyo Dec. 1986 2,000 0.8% 1,707.18 7 100.0% 4.5% A-47 Kanda Ocean Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Jan. 1990 1,440 0.6% 1,484.74 24 100.0% 9.3% A-48 Shinto GINZA EAST office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Sep. 1990 1,352 0.5% 1,206.28 6 100.0% 5.3% A-49 FORECAST Kayabacho office Chuo Ward, Tokyo Jan. 1990 3,000 1.2% 3,882.61 16 100.0% 5.2% A-50 FORECAST Waseda FIRST office Shinjyuku Ward, Tokyo Jul. 1986 4,775 1.9% 4,340.66 8 100.0% 3.5% A-51 FORECAST Gotanda WEST office Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Sep. 1989 6,520 2.6% 8,981.55 13 100.0% 2.3% A-52 Omiya Center Building office Saitama, Saitama Mar. 1993 15,585 6.3% 14,311.77 27 100.0% 2.0% A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building office Osaka, Osaka Mar. 1994 2,850 1.1% 5,106.77 27 100.0% 7.6% A-54 NORE Fushimi office Nagoya, Aichi Nov. 2006 2,840 1.1% 3,870.93 9 93.3% 4.5% A-55 NORE Meieki office Nagoya, Aichi Jan. 2007 2,520 1.0% 4,280.75 19 94.7% 4.2% A-56 Homat Horizon Building office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Aug. 1987 6,705 2.7% 6,077.01 10 100.0% 7.2% A-57 Sannomiya First Building office Kobe, Hyogo Nov. 1993 1,390 0.6% 3,633.16 24 100.0% 5.4% A-58 Towa Kandanishikicho Building office Chiyoda ward, Tokyo Aug. 1992 960 0.4% 1,324.07 5 100.0% 5.6% A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building office Chuo ward, Tokyo Feb. 2001 1,152 0.5% 1,620.54 8 100.0% 9.0% A-60 Hiroo ON Building office Shibuya ward, Tokyo Mar. 1995 2,392 1.0% 2,248.59 3 100.0% 3.1% A-61 TK Gotanda Building office Shinagawa ward, Tokyo Jun. 1989 4,130 1.7% 3,716.38 8 100.0% 3.7% A-62 Gotanda Sakura Building office Shinagawa ward, Tokyo Nov. 1993 1,460 0.6% 1,501.86 9 100.0% 4.8% A-63 Esprit Kameido office Koto ward, Tokyo Jun. 1991 1,265 0.5% 2,010.81 11 100.0% 6.8% A-64 Alte Building Higobashi office Osaka, Osaka Jun. 1993 1,453 0.6% 3,482.92 11 100.0% 7.2% A-65 DIA Building Meieki office Nagoya, Aichi Dec. 1991 1,167 0.5% 1,781.72 10 100.0% 3.4% A-66 TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING office Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Nov. 2018 1,800 0.7% 1,252.89 1 100.0% 4.6% A-67 FORECAST Kameido office Koto Ward, Tokyo Sep. 2010 2,580 1.0% 3,091.52 5 100.0% 3.3% 39 Portfolio Summary No. Property Name Type Location Completion Acquisition Investment Total leasable Number Occupancy rate PML Price（¥ｍn） ratio area（㎡） of tenants B-1 Tower Court Kitashinagawa Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Feb. 2009 11,880 4.8% 16,913.29 272 97.3% 2.6% B-2 Sky Hills N11 Residential Sapporo, Hokkaido Mar. 2001 1,570 0.6% 8,567.50 1 100.0% 1.3% B-4 my atria Sakae Residential Nagoya, Aichi Mar. 2007 1,110 0.4% 3,121.60 1 100.0% 4.1% B-5 Mac Village Heian Residential Nagoya, Aichi Sep. 2006 785 0.3% 2,250.00 1 100.0% 3.2% B-6 Seam Dwell Tsutsui Residential Nagoya, Aichi Feb. 2007 695 0.3% 1,800.00 1 100.0% 5.0% B-7 Ciel Yakuin Residential Fukuoka, Fukuoka Mar. 2005 640 0.3% 1,544.87 41 97.2% 5.4% B-8 Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Residential Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Jan. 2006 1,813 0.7% 2,180.93 41 100.0% 4.4% B-9 Splendid Namba Residential Osaka, Osaka Jan. 2015 3,502 1.4% 6,212.36 240 95.9% 6.2% B-10 Residence Hiroo Residential Minato ward, Tokyo Feb. 2004 2,590 1.0% 1,983.15 51 95.3% 3.0% B-11 Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Residential Chuo ward, Tokyo Mar. 2002 1,300 0.5% 1,449.00 1 100.0% 7.8% B-12 Primegate Iidabashi Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo Mar. 1994 5,200 2.1% 6,042.29 64 95.1% 2.8% B-13 Residence Edogawabashi Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo Mar. 2000 1,230 0.5% 1,246.42 34 92.9% 3.5% B-14 Merveille Senzoku Residential Ota ward, Tokyo Sep. 2002 740 0.3% 838.54 26 92.7% 5.3% B-15 Field Avenue Residential Ota ward, Tokyo ① Aug. 2000 3,110 1.2% 3,092.63 53 96.4% ① 3.1% ②Jul. 2016 ②6.8% B-16 Domeal Kitaakabane Residential Kita ward, Tokyo Mar. 2001 785 0.3% 1,697.11 1 100.0% 6.7% B-17 Dormy Kitaakabane Residential Kita ward, Tokyo Mar. 1997 986 0.4% 2,471.42 1 100.0% 6.5% B-18 Splendid Shin-Osaka III Residential Osaka, Osaka Feb. 2015 2,428 1.0% 4,299.12 151 98.0% 6.0% B-19 ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Residential Osaka, Osaka Mar. 2002 1,608 0.6% 2,826.73 70 97.8% 13.3% B-20 Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Residential Osaka, Osaka Apr. 2004 905 0.4% 1,512.00 60 95.2% 9.4% B-21 Piacere Fuminosato Residential Osaka, Osaka Feb. 1999 571 0.2% 1,374.08 42 96.0% 11.9% B-22 Wald Park Minamioi Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Feb. 2005 715 0.3% 750.12 28 96.7% 3.5% B-23 LAPUTA KUJO Residential Osaka,Osaka Mar. 1998 1,480 0.6% 3,359.38 60 97.0% 11.3% B-24 Imazaki Mansion N1 Residential Higashiosaka, Osaka Mar. 1999 1,180 0.5% 2,643.10 134 98.6% 9.6% C-1 Otakibashi Pacifica Building Retail Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Oct. 2008 3,350 1.3% 1,383.31 9 100.0% 4.6% C-2 Komyoike Act Retail Sakai, Osaka Apr. 1988 2,063 0.8% 6,173.41 26 96.9% 12.7% C-3 BECOME SAKAE Retail Nagoya, Aichi Aug. 2005 4,770 1.9% 4,615.66 9 83.6% 2.7% Subtotal office properties 192,236 77.1% 220,422.62 590 99.3% Subtotal residential properties 46,824 18.8% 78,175.64 1,374 97.6% Subtotal retail properties 10,183 4.1% 12,172.38 44 92.2% Total 249,243 100.0% 310,770.64 2,008 98.6% 3.4% （1） 40 Notes Unless otherwise specified, figures are truncated and % figures are rounded to the relevant unit. P3 1 "Contribute to DPU" for each actual achievement is calculated based on each actual achievement and the number of investment units issued as of the end of the16th period. The same applies hereafter. P7 1 non-recurring factors" refers to the following. 5th period : Real estate tax capitalized （per unit） 6th period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offering（per unit） 7th period : Real estate tax capitalized + amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent partnership due to transfer of asset in the bridge fund - expenses related to public offering（per unit） 8th period : Consumption tax settlement difference（per unit） 11th period: Gain on exchange of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable consumption tax 12th: period: Amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent partnership due to transfer of asset in the bridge fund and settlement （per unit） 13th: period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offering（per unit） 14th:Gain on sales of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable consumption tax （per unit） 15th: Real estate tax capitalized（per unit） P9 1 "6 central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa Wards. "Three major metropolitan area" refers to the three Major Metropolitan Areas （i.e. Greater Tokyo area （Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama）, Osaka economic bloc （Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo） and Nagoya economic bloc （Aichi, Gifu and Mie））. "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers to the ordinance-designated cities located in areas other than "Three major metropolitan areas" （i.e. Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and Kumamoto） and prefectural capitals. The same applies hereafter. P10 1 "Proportion of the 5 largest tenants" are calculated as follow for end-tenants of office （excluding residence area）and retail properties. The same applies hereafter. By leased area: leased area of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total leasable area By monthly rent: rent （including CAM） of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total rent P14 1 "Assumed NOI Yield" refers to the NOI yield based on NIPPON REITʼs cash flow against first negotiation price. P15 1 "Average free rent period" is calculated by following formula for each section, for new lease contracts conducted during respective period. （Reduction of rent and common benefit expense due to free rent etc） ÷ （total amount of monthly rents and common benefit expenses in normal times） Ｐ16 1 "Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward. 2 Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated. P17 1 In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged" and "Increase" in the relevant period. P18 1 "Average rent" is represented by the contract-based rent, which is a weighted-average of each office property based on the occupied floor area. Each weighted average excludes tenants which have submitted a notice of cancelation and which occupy the retail section between the second floor to the basement floor of buildings. 2 "Market rent" is represented by an average of the maximum and minimum of the rent of respective properties, as described in the market reports prepared by Sanko Estate and CBRE K.K. Such average is a weighted-average of each office properties based on the occupied floor area. 3 "Rent gap" of properties held by bridge funds is calculated as "Average rent of all offices / Average market rent - 1" based on market reports as requested as part of due diligence upon acquisition. The same applies hereafter. P19 1 "Reserved depreciation amount" refers to the accumulated amount of total depreciation from 4th period（Jun. 2014） to 13th period（Dec. 2018） less total capital expenditures for the same period （¥1,181mn） plus surplus （or minus shortfall） of respective period. 2 The Effect of strategic value-enhancing investment or result and forecast of NOI increase on P19 and 20 is proprietary calculated by the asset management company based on contracts, quotations and/or proposals for respective items. Furthermore the Contribute to DPU is calculated based on the effect and the number of investment units issued as of the end of 16th period. Therefore, such information does not constitute a guarantee of NIPPON REITʼs future financial results. P21 1 LTV is calculated as follow LTV based on total assets=total assets/total interest bearing debt LTV based on appraisal value=（total assets-book value+appraisal value） /total interest bearing debt 2 "LTV control range" refers to the LTV level that NIPPON REIT intend to maintain within the NIPPON REITʼs current policy （between 45% and 55%） stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 （REIT） announced on Aug. 17, 2020. P31 1 Major fluctuation factors are indicated following rule."CR": In the event cap rate has changed. "Income" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is income. "Expense" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is expense. The same applies hereafter. P37 1 NIPPON REITʼs fiscal periods have covered every six months from January 1 to Jun. 30 and from July 1 to December 31 of each year. 2 Operating revenues, etc. do not include consumption taxes. The following denotes the calculation methods for the indicators employed by NIPPON REIT. It should be noted that calculations on an annual basis are calculated using the number of business days for each period. Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio （ unrealized gain ratio ） Interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets （ unrealized gain ratio ）

debt to total assets ratio unrealized gain ratio Interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets unrealized gain ratio Ordinary income to total assets ratio Ordinary income/average total assets × 100 Return on equity Net income / average net assets × 100 Implied cap rate （ NOI yield ） NOI yield （annualized, forecast for the next fiscal period × 2） ÷ （market capitalization + interest-bearing debts - cash and deposits + tenant leasehold and security deposits） FFO Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties + deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales ・AFFO FFO － Capital expenditures FFO per unit （Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties + deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales） ÷ total investment units issued and outstanding NAV per unit （（Net assets + appraisal value－book value） ÷total investment units issued and outstanding P40 1 As there are two buildings for B-15 Field Avenue , each completion and PML are listed. 41 Appendix  Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company 43  Overview of NIPPON REIT 44  Portfolio/Portfolio diversification/Tenant diversification Transition 45  Characteristics of Grade B （medium-sized） office 46  Portfolio Refining Strategy （Achievement） 47  Ratio of Tenant （by leased area）（As of the end of the 16th Period ） 49  Status of Termination Notices 50  Original Leasing Services 52  Sustainability Initiatives 53  Overview of Sponsor Support 57  Unitholder Compositions 58  Historical Unit Price （From IPO to the end the 16th period （Jun. 30, 2020）） 59 42 Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company 《Nippon REITʼs Policy 》 ●Timely and Flexible Investment ●Portfolio focused on growth and diversification of risks ●Growth strategies with Sponsorʼs network 《Sponsor support》 Investment Corporation which has General trading company "Sojitz Corporation" as sponsor Asset Management Company Main Sponsor 《Portfolio Development Policy（1）》 Investment in 3 property types that main sponsor has knowledge about. Investment Investment ratio by area for each asset type ratio by asset type for the 3 Major Metropolitan Areas Ordinance- entire Designated portfolio 6 Central Wards