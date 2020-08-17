NIPPON REIT Investment : Investor Presentation for the 16th Period

|
NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation（TSE code︓3296）
Investor Presentation
for the 16th Period （Ended June 30, 2020）
August 17, 2020
1
1. Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period（Jun. 2020）
Impact of COVID-19 Infection
-
Assumed total impact of COVID-19 infection on forecast DPU for the 17th period and the 18th period are - ¥197(- 2.12%) and - ¥401(- 4.26%) respectively
-
With consideration of possibility of further spread of COVI-19 infection, "Impact of conservative assumptions" is included in addition to the impact of rent reductions and cancellations in the forecast DPU, the impact on the forecast DPU for the 18th period is - ¥240(- 2.55%) (included in the total impact above)
Action Policy
We have confirmed the business situation of each tenant and decide to take the action after considering the difficulty of tenant replacement and the results of the inspection of cash flow with rent gap in mind
●Tenant Actions and NIPPON REITʼs Actions
|
Type
|
Postponement
|
Temporary
|
Summary of tenant
|
Cancella-
|
of payment
|
rent reduction
|
subject to postponement
|
（Ratio by type）
|
Requested
|
Agreed
|
Requested
|
Agreed
|
of payment and temporary
|
tion
|
|
rent reduction
|
|
office
|
12
|
8
|
46
|
7
|
Restaurant and
|
23
|
（77.1％）
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
school, etc.
|
tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residence
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
Retail tenant
|
0
|
（18.8％）
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
|
tenants
|
Retail
|
3
|
2
|
15
|
12
|
Restaurant, etc.
|
3
|
（4.1％）
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
|
tenants
|
Total
|
15
|
10
|
66
|
20
|
|
26
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
|
tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact on results for the 16th fiscal period
(Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on DPU)
-
Impact of rent reductions due to business stagnation: ¥14mn (- ¥33)
-
Impact of cancellations due to business stagnation: ¥1mn (- ¥4)
Incorporation into performance forecasts for the 17th fiscal period and beyond
(Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on forecast DPU.)
-
Impact of rent reductions due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥0.14mn (¥0), 18th period: ¥0.17mn (¥0)
-
Impact of cancellations due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥80mn (- ¥179) 18th period: ¥72mn (- ¥160)
※ Includes expected increase in leasing expenses, etc.
-
Impact of conservative assumptions
17th fiscal period: ¥8mn (- ¥18) 18th fiscal period: ¥108mn (- ¥240) ※
-
Contract renewal rate: Assumption of contract renewal rate of tenants with lease term expiration at each term is conservatively changed from 88% to 85
-
Assumed owntime/free rent period: Changed conservatively for some properties
③ Leasing expense, etc.: Assumed conservatively for some items
-
Proportion of industries susceptible to restraint due to stay-home request
|
(as of the end of June 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Industry type
|
Percentage
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
(based on rent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Conference rooms, Rental
|
2.5%
|
|
|
offices, Service offices
|
|
|
2
|
Restaurants
|
2.0%
|
|
3
|
Kindergartens/nursery
|
1.3%
|
|
|
schools
|
|
|
4
|
School
|
0.9%
|
|
5
|
Travel-related industries
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Sports club
|
0.6%
|
|
|
(Including ply-rate lesson type)
|
|
Others 91.4%
|
7
|
Theatre/Hall
|
0.3%
|
|
8
|
Karaoke Box
|
0.2%
|
|
|
Total
|
8.5％
-
Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 Infection on DPU
|
|
|
|
16th period
|
17th period
|
18th period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
(A)
|
¥9,228
|
¥9,106
|
¥9,007
|
Forecast DPU
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of COVID-19
|
(B)
|
- ¥37
|
- ¥197
|
- ¥401
|
infection
|
(- 0.39%)
|
(- 2.12%)
|
(- 4.26%)
|
|
|
Impact of the temporary rent
|
- ¥37
|
- ¥179
|
- ¥161
|
|
reductions and cancellations
|
(- 0.39%)
|
(- 1.93%)
|
(- 1.71%)
|
|
Impact of conservative
|
¥0
|
- ¥18
|
- ¥240
|
|
assumptions ※
|
|
(-)
|
(- 0.19%)
|
(- 2.55%)
|
(Reference) (A) - (B)
|
|
¥9,265
|
¥9,303
|
¥9,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figures in parentheses are calculated as follow: (B) / ((A) - (B))
※ This is the current assumption calculated based on certain preconditions, and if it is not realized, it may have a positive impact on the DPU.
Financial Highlights
16th Period DPU ¥9,228 (+¥226, compared to the forecast)
|
Operating Revenue
|
Operating Income
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
|
¥ 8,658mn
|
¥ 4,774mn
|
¥ 4,151mn
|
¥ 4,151mn
|
|
Internal growth※
|
|
◎AUM
|
External growth※
|
◎Occupancy rate
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
90properties
|
¥249.2bn
|
(Unchanged)
|
98.6％
|
(-0.8％)
|
99.3％
|
(-0.7％)
|
Total pipeline
|
|
|
|
Maintaining a high occupancy rate
|
|
¥22.2bn
|
|
◎Increase in monthly rent (Office)
|
|
◎21properties
|
(+¥4.3bn)
|
|
3 bridge funds + sponsor warehousing
|
|
By Rent Renewals
|
By tenant replacement
|
|
|
|
|
Financial management※
|
¥10.94mn (+¥4.44mn)
|
¥9.18mn (+¥2.85mn)
|
Contribute to DPU by ¥268/fiscal period
|
|
◎LTV based on book value
|
|
|
◎Increase in NOI by Engineering Management
|
47.0%
|
(+0.1％)
|
◎Average borrowing cost
|
37.38mn p.a.
|
|
|
◎Average borrowing period
|
Contribute to DPU by ¥41/fiscal period
|
|
6.32years
|
(+0.16 years)
|
0.93％ (-0.04％)
|
|
|
|
|
Continue to extend borrowing period in consideration of interest costs
-
Numbers in parenthesis show the increase or decrease from the end of the previous fiscal period or the result of the previous fiscal period
|
17th Period
|
18th Period
|
Forecast DPU ¥9,106
|
Forecast DPU ¥9,007
|
(+¥4, compared to the forecast)
|
|
|
Operating Revenue
|
Operating Income
|
Operating Revenue
|
Operating Income
|
¥ 8,803mn
|
¥ 4,718mn
|
¥ 8,636mn
|
¥ 4,668mn
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
|
¥ 4,097mn
|
¥ 4,097mn
|
¥ 4,053mn
|
¥ 4,052mn
4
Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020）
|
(¥/mn)
|
15th
|
16th
|
16th
|
16th Period 16th Period
|
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
(Result)
|
(Result)
|
|
vs
|
vs
|
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
15th Period 16th Period
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Result
|
(Actual)
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
（difference）
|
（difference）
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
c-a
|
c-b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
8,634
|
8,680
|
8,658
|
24
|
▲22
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
(3,992)
|
(3,997)
|
(3,884)
|
107
|
113
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
4,642
|
4,682
|
4,774
|
132
|
91
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
4,000
|
4,051
|
4,151
|
151
|
100
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
4,000
|
4,050
|
4,151
|
151
|
100
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
￥8,892
|
￥9,002
|
￥9,228
|
￥336
|
￥226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
6,431
|
6,512
|
6,593
|
162
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days
|
184
|
182
|
182
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Comparison against the 15h Period（Dec. 2019）Actual （c-a）
|
《Major fluctuation factor》
|
|
(¥/mn)
|
Increase in Operating Revenues
|
|
+24
|
Increase in rental revenue
|
Increase in rental etc.
|
+48
|
Decrease in utility income
|
Seasonal factor
|
(91)
|
Increase in miscellaneous income
|
Construction cost reimbursement,
|
+64
|
|
penalty income, etc.
|
|
Decrease in Operating Expenses
|
|
+107
|
Decrease in PM fee
|
|
+17
|
Decrease in utility cost
|
Seasonal factor
|
+90
|
Decrease in repair expense
|
|
+25
|
Increase in depreciation
|
|
(27)
|
Decrease in Commission paid
|
Leasing related expense etc.
|
+21
|
Increase in other fee
|
Third-party report acquisition fee, etc.
|
(14)
|
Decrease in Non-operating
|
Decrease in borrowing related
|
+18
|
Expenses
|
expense, etc.
|
-
Comparison against the 16th Period（Jun. 2020）Forecast （c-b）
|
《Major fluctuation factor》
|
|
(¥/mn)
|
Decrease in Operating Revenues
|
(22)
|
|
Decrease in rental revenue
|
Temporary rent reductions etc.
|
(8)
|
|
Decrease in utility income
|
Decrease in use
|
(53)
|
|
Increase in miscellaneous income
|
Construction cost reimbursement,
|
+38
|
|
|
contract renewal income, etc.
|
|
|
Decrease in Operating Expenses
|
|
+113
|
|
Decrease in PM fee
|
|
+15
|
|
Decrease in utility cost
|
Decrease in use
|
+45
|
|
Decrease in repair expense
|
|
+29
|
|
Decrease in promotional expenses
|
Discontinuance IR activities etc.
|
+11
|
|
Decrease in Non-operating
|
Decrease in borrowing related
|
+4
|
|
Expenses
|
expense, etc.
|
|
Summary of Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） and the 18th Period （Jun. 2021）
|
(¥/mn)
|
16th
|
17th
|
18th
|
17th Period 18th Period
|
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
(Forecast)
|
(Forecast)
|
|
vs
|
vs
|
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
（Dec. 2020）
|
（Jun. 2021）
|
16th Period 17th Period
|
|
Result
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
(Result)
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
（difference）
|
（difference）
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
b-a
|
c-b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
8,658
|
8,803
|
8,636
|
144
|
(166)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
(3,884)
|
(4,085)
|
(3,968)
|
(200)
|
116
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
4,774
|
4,718
|
4,668
|
(56)
|
(50)
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
4,151
|
4,097
|
4,053
|
(53)
|
(44)
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
4,151
|
4,097
|
4,052
|
(54)
|
(44)
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
¥9,228
|
¥9,106
|
¥9,007
|
¥(122)
|
¥(99)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
6,593
|
6,540
|
6,504
|
(52)
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days
|
182
|
184
|
181
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Comparison between the 16th Period（Jun. 2020）Result and the 17th Period（Dec. 2020）Forecast （b-a）
|
《Major fluctuation factor》
|
|
(¥/mn)
|
Increase in Operating Revenues
|
|
+144
|
Increase in rental revenue
|
Increase in rental of large space, etc.
|
+46
|
Increase in utility income
|
Seasonal factor
|
+81
|
Increase in miscellaneous income
|
Construction cost reimbursement,
|
+19
|
|
penalty income, etc.
|
|
Increase in Operating Expenses
|
|
(200)
|
Increase in utility cost
|
Seasonal factor
|
(53)
|
Increase in repair expense
|
|
(87)
|
Increase in depreciation
|
|
(13)
|
Increase in Commission paid
|
Leasing related expense etc.
|
(18)
|
Increase other expense
|
Contract renewal fee of leased land, etc.
|
(40)
|
Decrease in other fee
|
Coming off third-party report
|
+12
|
|
acquisition fee, etc.
|
|
Decrease in Non-operating
|
Decrease in borrowing related
|
+7
|
Expenses
|
expense, etc.
|
-
Comparison between the 17th Period（Dec. 2020）Forecast and the 18th Period（Jun. 2021）Forecast （c-b）
|
《Major fluctuation factor》
|
|
(¥/mn)
|
Decrease in Operating Revenues
|
|
(166)
|
|
Decrease in rental revenue
|
Increase in moving-out ratio, etc.
|
(4)
|
|
Decrease in utility income
|
Seasonal factor
|
(76)
|
|
Decrease in miscellaneous income
|
Coming off construction cost
|
(84)
|
|
|
reimbursement and penalty income, etc.
|
|
|
Decrease in Operating Expenses
|
|
+116
|
|
Decrease in utility cost
|
Seasonal factor
|
+87
|
|
Decrease in repair expense
|
|
+69
|
|
Increase in tax
|
|
(26)
|
|
Increase in depreciation
|
|
(10)
|
|
Increase in Commission paid
|
Leasing related expense etc.
|
(35)
|
|
Decrease other expense
|
Coming off contract renewal fee of
|
+42
|
|
|
leased land, etc.
|
|
|
Decrease in Non-operating
|
Decrease in borrowing related
|
+5
|
|
Expenses
|
expense, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
6
Track Record of Unitholdersʼ Value
-
The DPU for the 16th period is increased by ¥336 from the previous period
-
-
Achieved the original target of normalized DPU （¥9,000） at a faster pace
-
We maintain level of ¥9,000 in normalized DPU under current condition, and aim continuous growth
《Track record of NAV per unit and DPU, and target》
|
11,000
|
|
|
|
NAV per unit (P-NAV)
|
380,330
|
|
390,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
372,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual DPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast DPU as of Aug. 17, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normalized DPU
|
358,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（excluding non-recurring factors）（1）
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
342,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
334,542
|
|
9,617
|
|
|
|
|
340,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
321,274
|
324,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aiming continuous growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,228
|
9,106
|
|
of Normalized DPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
310,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,892
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
302,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,228
|
|
|
|
|
298,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,106
|
|
|
296,409
|
|
|
|
|
8,536
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,500
|
|
8,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
290,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,217
|
|
|
8,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
7,800
|
8,217
|
8,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,581
|
7,519
|
7,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240,000
|
7,000
|
|
6,827
|
7,072
|
7,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
6,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（DPU/￥）
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
17th
|
18th
|
（P-NAV/￥）
|
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
Target
|
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2015
|
2016
|
2016
|
2017
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
Portfolio Summary（as of the end of the 16th Period）
-
Robust portfolio focusing on Mid-sized Office located in central Tokyo and residence located in 3-Major Metropolitan areas
《By area（1）》
|
Three Major Metropolitan areas
|
Certain Ordinance-Designated
|
（excluding 23 wards of Tokyo）
|
and other cities
|
|
|
4.1％
|
|
Office
|
|
|
Residence
|
|
77.1％
|
18.8％
|
90properties
¥249.2bn
（based on
acquisition price）
21.7%
Greater Tokyo
83.7％
23 wards of Tokyo
77.5％
23 wards of Tokyo （excluding 6 central wards of Tokyo）
0.9%
|
90properties
|
6 central wards
|
of Tokyo
|
¥249.2bn
|
64.7%
|
（based on
|
acquisition price）
|
|
《Office By Area》
|
《Residence By Area》
|
《Retail By Area》
4.7%
17.1%
32.9%
|
|
|
30.5%
|
|
|
13.6%
|
64properties
|
23properties
|
3properties
|
|
¥192.2bn
|
￥46.8bn
|
￥10.1bn
|
|
|
|
52.8%
|
67.1%
|
|
69.2%
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
12.8%
6 central wards of Tokyo （6 central）
23 wards of Tokyo （excluding six central wards of Tokyo） （23 wards） Three Major Metropolitan areas （excluding 23 wards of Tokyo）
Certain Ordinance-Designated and other cities
Risk Diversification（as of the end of the 16th Period）
-
Maintaining the first-rating risk tolerance among all listed J-REIT
|
《Portfolio diversification 》
|
|
《Tenant diversification》
|
|
（Proportion of the 5 largest properties）
|
|
（Proportion of the 5 largest tenants （1））
|
|
22.3％
|
20.2％
|
7.5％
|
8.0％
|
90properties
|
90properties
|
605
|
605
|
|
tenants
|
tenants
|
¥249.2bn
|
310,770㎡
|
㎡
|
¥1,076
|
mn
|
|
|
228,767
|
|
By acquisition price
|
By leasable area
|
|
|
By leased area
|
By monthly rent
|
|
|
《5 largest properties （by acquisition price）》
|
|
《5 largest tenants（by leased area）》
|
|
|
|
|
Property Name
|
Acquisition
|
Share
|
|
Property Name
|
Business
|
Leased
|
Share
|
|
Price（¥mm）
|
|
Category
|
Area（㎡）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Omiya Center Building
|
15,585
|
6.3%
|
1
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
Telecommu-
|
4,438.55
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
nication
|
|
|
|
2
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
13,990
|
5.6%
|
2
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
Telecommu-
|
3,559.85
|
1.6%
|
nication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
11,880
|
4.8%
|
3
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
Service
|
3,189.12
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
7,396
|
3.0%
|
4
|
Pigeon Building
|
Manufacture
|
3,022.25
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
6,705
|
2.7%
|
5
|
Sunworld Building
|
Real Estate
|
3,012.86
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
2. Management Status in the 16th period and Future Growth Strategies
Environmental awareness and operational strategies
Environmental Awareness (related to external growth)
(Real Estate Trading Market)
-
Due to the stagnation of the market caused by the spread of COVID-19 infection, there were cases in which sellers rushed to sell their properties around April to May 2020, but essentially market environment is continuously advantageous to sellers. (no change in financial institutionsʻ stance on real estate lending)
-
Transaction prices in central Tokyo, 3 major metropolitan areas, and regional hub city remain persistently high.
(Finance)
-
Financial institutionsʼ stance on lending remains unchanged, and the environment for financing through investment corporation bonds and borrowing is stable
-
On the other hand, listed J-REIT investment units' prices have been facing downward pressure, and the growth strategy through a public offering is limited to some asset classes
Environmental awareness (related to internal growth)
(Leasing Market)
-
The ability to pay rent decreased mainly that happened to some tenants in industries directly affected by the stagnation of economic activities due to COVID-19 infection
-
Moving-outratio and occupancy rate may decrease temporarily, and extent of rent growth at the timing of contract renewal may shrink
-
Medium-sizedoffice market, particularly in central Tokyo and the 3 major metropolitan areas, remains tight while there are concerns about the risk of a rise in vacancy rates and a decline in rents at large-scale office market in central Tokyo which have been facing a large amount of office floor supply
-
Attention should be paid to the diversification of office needs affected by changes in working styles and lifestyles triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infection
-
Due to demographic trends, trend of rents of residence properties in urban areas, particularly in the 3 major metropolitan areas, is stable
-
Attention should be paid to the business environment surrounding tenants.
(Especially, restaurants and shop-visit-type tenants. On the other hand, daily necessities suppliers such as Super Markets showed steady growth.)
External growth strategy
●Continue to accumulate potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment discipline while implementing various measures to improve the quality the portfolio (Optimization of the current situation and strategic preparation for sustained growth)
-
Asset replacement to aim improve portfolio competitiveness and also to
pursue additional internal growth potential
-
Continue Portfolio Refining Strategy that we prioritize assets replacement rather than pursuing accumulation of AUM
-
Being conscious of of external growth to expand internal growth potential by emphasizing on "Growth potential (such as room for rent gap position and value increase in buildings)", which is one of the investment disciplines to be maintained
-
Accumulation of potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment
discipline (emphasizing on internal growth potential and stability)
-
Reflect needs of office building that is diversifying such as distributed functions and workplaces near home
(e.g. satellite offices, offices near stations in residential concentration areas, etc.)
-
Continue to actively invest in residence in the 3 major metropolitan areas through a strategic sourcing from wider real estate owner universe
Internal Growth Strategy
-
Internal growth mainly by rent increase at tenant replacement filling rent gap (Continuously realize the internal growth potential of the portfolio)
-
Achieve continuous internal growth
(Increase in Rent)
-
Increase in rent at tenant replacement using increase in moving-out ratio and rent gap
-
Continue negotiations to increase rents at the timing of contract renewal while considering tenants' financial conditions, etc.
(Increase in NOI through Engineering Management (EM))
-
Continuous implementation of engineering management (EM) measures to improve competitiveness and profitability of portfolio, and cost reductions, etc.
-
Maintain high occupancy rate through strategic leasing activities
Development and implementation of a leasing tool that promots tenancy Expanding operational functions to meet diversifying office needs
-
Consider comfort for tenants and the environment
-
Aim to promote "comfort in office space" and "consideration for the environment" through systematic EM
Track Record of AUM
-
Execution of Portfolio Refining Strategy Prioritizing Asset Replacement
-
-
Realizing robust portfolio while responding to the rapid market changes through asset replacement based on result of "Tiering Project" utilizing the pipeline assets
-
Striving to achieve the AUM target ¥300bn through disciplined external growth
《Track record of AUM and pipeline, and Medium term AUM target》
●Stock-based redevelopment scheme
300.0
Total amount of pipeline
AUM(based on acquisition price)
2nd PO
11properties
¥46.7bn
10.2
200.0
1st PO
31properties
¥76.8bn
157.8
●Using the exchange scheme
Transfer Acquisition
2properties 3properties
¥10bn ¥11.5bn
204.8 204.8 204.8 207.7
|
2properties
|
5properties
|
¥7.2bn
|
¥7.7bn
3rd PO
21properties 10.2 17.9 22.2 ¥40.2bn
31.5
300.0
207.7
70.4 73.8
0.0
|
（¥bn）
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
Target
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
|
|
2014
|
2014
|
2015
|
2015
|
2016
|
2016
|
2017
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
13
Summary of "Tiering Project" and Pipeline
《Summary of Tiering Project》
《Summary of Pipeline as of the end of the 16th period》
-
Analyze properties in terms of 3 points of view and then classify them into any of Tier1, 2 or 3
Total of first negotiation
price
（as of the end of Jun. 2020）
|
Profitability
|
Liquidity
|
Examine profitability
|
Examine liquidity
|
potential in the
|
into the real estate
|
medium-and long
|
market
|
term
|
・Area, Location
|
・Rent gap
|
・Type of rights
|
・Other growth potential
|
・Age, Scale
|
|
・Supply/demand trend,
|
|
etc.
Property
Characteristics
Examine risks related to management through analysis of track record
・Downtime
・leasing difficulty, etc.
Examine area potential
・Rental market trend
¥22.2bn
Assumed NOI yield of
pipeline（1）
4.3%
(after depreciation︓3.9%)
Average building age of
pipeline
（as of the end of Jun. 2020）
18.2 years
|
18.9%
|
23.1%
|
Pipeline
|
¥22.2bn
|
58.0%
|
Tier1 Continue to own in medium to long term
|
Tier2
|
Continuously consider the asset management with
|
an eye to reconstruction or redevelopment
|
|
Tier3
|
Develop a scenario of better replacement for the
|
premise in terms of 3 points of view
|
-
Develop 3-5 years management strategy according to the classification
◆Consider and excute efficient CAPEX plan
◆Anticipate the proper timing of asset replacement by sensing market trend
-
Execute strategic efficient asset management
◆Review the asset classification through periodic verification
|
● Pipeline by area
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
14.0%
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
15.4%
|
Office
|
Residence
|
|
¥5.1bn
|
¥12.9bn
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
49.1%
|
|
|
|
6 central wards of Tokyo
|
Kanagawa
|
|
Osaka
|
23 wards of Tokyo
|
Saitama
|
|
Aichi
|
(excluding six central wards of Tokyo)
|
|
|
|
-
The first negotiation period for "TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5" and "tanosio shin-yokohama" will be end on the last day of August 2020. In case that the period ends without exercise of the first
|
negotiation right, the right shall extinguish and the total first negotiation price of pipeline after the extinguishment shall be 16.8 billion yen.
|
14
|
|
Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend
-
Maintaining a high occupancy rate both of based on contract and rent
-
-
Occupancy rate of office has been maintaining high with the background of tight mid-sized market, also the rate of residence moves steadily
-
We focus on leasing activities for retail properties
-
Occupancy rate trend and forecast 》
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.0%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
70.0%
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residence
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉
|
1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉
|
1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年1⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉ 1900年2⽉
|
60.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period
|
16thperiod
|
17thperiod
|
|
99.5％
|
99.1％
|
99.1％
|
99.4%
|
98.6%
|
97.7%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.8％
|
99.4％
|
99.5％
|
100.0%
|
99.3%
|
98.4%
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.5％
|
98.3％
|
98.5％
|
98.6%
|
97.6%
|
97.3%
|
Reside-
|
nce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.5％
|
98.4％
|
95.7％
|
94.1%
|
92.2%
|
88.8%
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
《Trend of occupancy rate based on rent （office） 》
|
Based on contract(Office)
|
Based on rent(office)
|
|
99.8%
|
99.4%
|
99.5%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
99.3%100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.1%
|
99.5%
|
98.9%
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
|
97.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.0%
|
1 12th period
|
7 13th period
|
1314th period
|
1915th period
|
2516th period
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
《Trend of average free rent period（1）》
|
|
|
5month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3month
|
1.5months
|
|
1.5months
|
|
|
|
1.2months
|
|
2month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8months
|
|
|
|
|
0.6months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0month
|
12th period
|
13th period
|
14th period
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
15
Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement
-
Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement
-
-
Rent increase（decrease） upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties
《Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio》
※Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period （office）: 66,676 tsubo
5,000
|
move-in
|
|
move-out
|
|
Move-out ratio(1)
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2,144
|
1,871
|
1,606
|
1,897
|
2,447
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
▲ 2,293
|
▲ 2,196
|
▲ 1,493
|
▲ 1,585
|
▲ 2,881
|
▲ 1,000
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
▲ 2,000
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
▲ 3,000
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
▲ 4,000
|
3.3%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
▲ 5,000
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
（tsubo）
|
Jan12th-00
|
Jan13th-00
|
Jan14th-00
|
Jan15th-00
|
Jan16th-00
|
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
|
(Jun. 2018)
|
(Dec. 2018)
|
(Jun. 2019)
|
(Dec. 2019)
|
(Jun. 2020)
-
Monthly rent increase （decrease） upon tenant replacement》
|
●Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥.000/month）
|
Total rent increase
|
Total rent decrease
|
Rent change ratio※
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
24.4%
|
26.2%
|
30.0%
|
7,500
|
|
|
20.4%
|
|
|
22.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
12.6%
|
13.2%
|
|
|
|
15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
4,857
|
3,909
|
6,726
|
6,388
|
9,188
|
7.5%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.0%
|
▲ 504
|
▲ 522
|
▲ 890
|
▲ 58
|
0
|
▲ 2,500
|
▲ 7.5%
|
12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period
|
|
|
Net total
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
|
4,352
|
3,387
|
5,835
|
6,330
|
9,188
|
|
(¥.000/month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Residence（2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥.000/month）
|
|
Total rent increase
|
|
Total rent decrease
|
|
Rent change ratio※
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
582
|
305
|
757
|
660
|
600
|
|
0
|
|
0.0%
|
▲ 36
|
|
▲ 48
|
▲ 155
|
▲ 34
|
|
▲ 14
|
|
▲ 500
|
12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period
|
▲ 2.5%
|
|
|
Net total
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
|
546
|
291
|
709
|
504
|
566
|
|
(¥.000/month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※ "Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place.
|
|
（（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement ）/ total rent before tenant replacement）.
|
16
|
Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract Renewals（Office）
-
Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal
-
-
Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of areas subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants （10,164 tsubo） out of 162 tenants （19,052 tsubo）, during the 16th period
|
《Status of rent increase （decrease） upon contract renewals》
|
《Trend of record of rent renewals （floor space）(1) 》
|
（office /monthly rent）
|
|
|
Total rent increase
|
Total rent decrease
|
Rent increase ratio※
|
|
④
|
|
|
|
④
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15th period ①
|
|
|
|
16th period ①
|
10,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,940
|
10.5%
|
151 tenant
|
|
|
|
162 tenant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
② 15,180tsubo
|
|
② 19,052tsubo
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
6.8%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.8%
|
7.1%
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Space(tsubo)
|
Ratio
|
Space(tsubo)
|
Ratio
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
① Increased
|
6,477
|
42.7％
|
|
10,164
|
|
53.3％
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
6,497
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
5,874
|
|
6,287
|
|
|
②Unchanged
|
7,343
|
48.4％
|
|
|
5,516
|
|
29.0％
|
|
6,396
|
|
|
|
|
③Decreased
|
0
|
0.0%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
④Over market rent
|
1,359
|
9.0%
|
|
|
3,371
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
《Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase》
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
Over
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
times
|
First time
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
Wholesale
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43.4%
|
|
33.4%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
By number
|
|
|
By
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of times
|
|
|
Industry
|
|
▲ 1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
(Based on floor space)
|
|
(Based on floor space)
|
（¥,000/month）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second
|
|
|
IT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
12th period
|
13th period
|
14th period
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
|
times
|
|
|
Services
|
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
|
51.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.5%
|
-
"Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the ﬁrst decimal place.
（（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal ）/ total rent before rent renewal）
17
Track Record of Rent Change Ratio and Rent Gap Trend （Office）
-
Rent gap has shrunk by approximately 2.5% due to rent growth and adjustment of market rent
-
-
We continue to negotiate to increase in rent mainly with tenant whose rent is lower than market rent （negative rent gap）while considering financial condition of each tenant
|
《Track record of rent change ratio（office）》
|
《Rent gap trend》 ※Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only
|
|
|
（A） Total rent change upon tenant replacement:P16
|
|
(A)/(C)
|
|
|
|
（B） Total rent change upon contract renewal:P17
|
|
(B)/(C)
|
|
|
（C） Total rent of all space which replaced or renewed contracts
|
|
(A)+(B)/(C)
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
6.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
4.16%
|
|
5.20%
|
5.15%
|
|
3.92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.50%
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
2.39%
|
2.56%
|
2.70%
|
2.61%
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
2.50%
|
2.54%
|
2.94%
|
|
1.77%
|
|
|
0
|
1.36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
（¥,000/month）
|
12th period
|
13th period
|
14th period
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
A
|
4,352
|
3,387
|
5,835
|
6,330
|
9,188
|
B
|
5,874
|
6,396
|
6,287
|
6,497
|
10,940
|
A+B
|
10,226
|
9,784
|
12,123
|
12,828
|
20,128
-
Track record of area subject to renewal（office） 》
|
|
|
Average rent (1)
|
Market rent(2)
|
Rent gap (3)
|
|
|
18,500
|
|
|
|
17,974
|
|
▲25.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.00%
|
17,500
|
|
|
17,190
|
|
|
▲20.00%
|
6.00%
|
16,500
|
16,158
|
|
|
▲ 15.59%
|
|
▲15.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.00%
|
15,500
|
|
▲ 13.04%
|
|
▲ 13.07%
|
▲10.00%
|
2.00%
|
14,500
|
▲ 9.03%
|
14,949
|
15,172
|
15,465
|
▲5.00%
|
14,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
13,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥/tsubo）
|
13th period
|
14th period
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
|
|
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
《Status of rent gap》 ※Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only, monthly rent base
+10％〜 0％〜+10％ ▲10％〜0％ 〜▲10％
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
12
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
4
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
35
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
47
|
36
|
56
|
66
|
|
|
|
19,052
|
|
|
|
17,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,238
|
|
15,180
|
|
14,950
|
15,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,209
|
|
13,915
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
124
|
116
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
（tsubo）
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
17th
|
18th
|
19th
|
20th
|
（¥mn）
|
17th period
|
18th period
|
19th period
|
20th period
|
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
|
（Dec.
|
（Jun.
|
（Dec.
|
（Jun.
|
（Dec.
|
（Jun.
|
（Dec.
|
（Jun.
|
|
（Dec. 2020）
|
（Jun. 2021）
|
（Dec. 2021）
|
（Jun. 2022）
|
|
2018）
|
2019）
|
2019）
|
2020）
|
2020）
|
2021）
|
2021）
|
2022）
|
|
|
|
|
18
Engineering Management
-
Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth
-
-
Utilize reserved depreciation amount to make CAPEX plans more feasible (setting aside a certain amount in the event intensive investment required）
Outline of Engineering Management
-
Planned capital investment ︓Equipmentsʼ replacement and retrofit to maintain and
improve assets values
《Major measure and effect of Strategic value-enhancing investment》 ●Actual for the16th period （Jun. 2020）
◆ Strategic value-enhancing investment ︓
|
Profitability enhancement
|
Cost reduction
|
Measures to increase rents / raise income, etc.
|
Reduction of management cost through energy
|
conservation, etc.
|
|
Improvement of tenant satisfaction
|
Environmental consideration
|
Minimization of tenant vacancy risk, Shorten leasing
|
Installation of high energy efficiency equipment etc.
|
periods
|
while using a energy saving subsidy
《Plan and Budget of Engineering Management》
|
1,500
|
CAPEX Amount of planned capital investment
|
Amount of strategic value-enhancing investment
|
|
Plan
|
Depreciation cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
947
|
965
|
992
|
|
1,006
|
1,016
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
234
|
1,044
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
133
|
59
|
|
519
|
|
Creation of new revenue
sources/Profitability enhancement
|
Major measure
|
Approx.
|
Effect(cost)
|
|
(2 properties)
|
|
Replacing sublease parking
|
¥0.31mn
|
operator, and installation of EV
|
(¥0)
|
charging facility
|
|
(Toranomon Sakura Building)
|
¥0.84mn
|
Setting antennas at rooftop
|
(¥0)
|
(2 properties)
|
¥2.04mn
|
Value up through renewal
|
(¥9.58mn)
|
|
(NORE Fushimi)
|
¥1.08mn
|
Expanding leasable space,
|
(¥7.21mn)
|
renewal of smoking space
|
|
(Tower Court Kitashinagawa）
|
¥0.53mn
|
Gathering posting
|
(¥0)
|
(Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ)
|
¥0.1mn
|
Sublease motorcycle parking
|
(¥0)
|
(2 properties)
|
¥0.03mn
|
Setting share cycle port
|
(¥0)
|
Total
|
¥4.95mn
|
(¥16.79mn)
|
Cost reduction
|
Major measure
|
Approx.
|
Effect(cost)
|
|
(12 properties)
|
¥22.29mn
|
Replacing energy provider
|
(¥0)
|
|
(4 properties)
|
¥9.72mn
|
Replacing building manager
|
|
(¥0)
|
(Seam Dwell Tsutsui)
|
¥0.4mn
|
Changing contract of outside
|
(¥0.04mn)
|
parking lots
|
|
Total
|
¥32.42mn
|
(¥0.04mn)
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
415
|
|
282
|
|
422
|
303
|
|
291
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
|
（￥mn）
|
|
14th period
|
|
15th period
|
|
16th period
|
|
17th period
|
|
18th period
|
|
|
|
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
|
（Dec. 2020）
|
|
（Jun. 2021）
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
965
|
|
992
|
|
|
1,006
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
cost （A）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of NOI increase Approx.¥37.38mn (annual) Totally contribute to DPU +Approx.¥41/fiscal period
●Plan for the17th period （Dec. 2020）
|
CAPEX （B）
|
519
|
1,044
|
415
|
422
|
291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus /
|
428
|
(79)
|
576
|
583
|
724
|
Shortage
|
（A） - （B）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserved
|
1,610
|
1,530
|
2,107
|
2,690
|
3,415
|
depreciation
|
amount（1）
|
|
|
|
|
Creation of new revenue
sources/Profitability enhancement
|
Major measure
|
Approx.
|
Effect(cost)
|
|
(Central Daikanyama)
|
¥2.54mn
|
Change in use
|
(¥15mn)
Cost reduction
|
Major measure
|
Approx.
|
Effect(cost)
|
|
(Kanda Ocean Building)
|
¥0.01mn
|
Change EV mentenance
|
（¥0）
|
operater
|
Engineering Management
《Track record of Major measure》
【Category】● Profitability enhancement ● Cost reduction ● tenant satisfaction ● Environmental Consideration
※please note that adding up of effect of each measure may not match the total effect because a part of measures are stated as example.
|
|
Cate-
|
Measure
|
Effect (p.a.)
|
|
Cate-
|
Measure
|
Effect (p.a.)
|
|
gory
|
|
gory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7th
|
●
|
(Hiroo Reeplex B's / another)
|
approx.
|
12th
|
●
|
(Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building)
|
approx.
|
period
|
Installation of signboard by
|
period
|
(Actual)
|
|
using dead space
|
¥4.40mn
|
(Actual)
|
|
Rent increase by changing a use
|
¥11.95mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
(FORECAST Nishishinjuku)
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(FORECAST Mita)
|
approx.
|
|
Setting up new leasing area by
|
|
|
|
¥2.00mn
|
|
|
Setting antennas at rooftop
|
¥1.68mn
|
|
|
using dead space
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 7th period
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(25 properties)
|
approx.
|
|
¥8.90mn
|
|
|
Replacing energy provider
|
¥12.42ｍn
|
|
|
|
|
|
8th
|
●
|
(Shinto GINZA EAST etc.)
|
approx.
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
period
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 12th period
|
(Actual)
|
|
Leasable area expansion
|
¥1.18mn
|
|
¥31.28mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
(40 properties)
|
approx.
|
13th
|
●
|
(GreenOak Kudan)
|
Approx.
|
|
period
|
Rent increase by improvement
|
|
|
Replacing energy provider
|
¥60.83ｍn
|
(Actual)
|
●
|
of common area
|
¥11.74mn
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH etc.)
|
Approx.
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 8th period
|
|
Setting up new leasing area by
|
|
¥63.80mn
|
|
|
¥2.08mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
using dead space
|
9th
|
●
|
(20 properties)
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(FORECAST Sakurabashi etc.)
|
Approx.
|
period
|
Replacement of sublease parking
|
|
Installment of LED light
|
(Actual)
|
|
operator
|
¥27.19mn
|
|
●
|
（common area）
|
¥3.45ｍn
|
|
●
|
(16 properties )
|
approx.
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 13th period
|
approx.
|
|
|
Building management cost
|
¥9.46ｍn
|
|
¥19.90mn
|
|
|
reduction
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
(8 properties)
|
approx.
|
14th
|
●
|
(FORECAST Takadanobaba)
|
Approx.
|
|
Installment of water saving
|
period
|
Replacing sublease parking
|
|
●
|
device
|
¥3.70ｍn
|
(Actual)
|
|
operator
|
¥1.88mn
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 9th period
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(25 properties)
|
Approx.
|
|
¥46.80mn
|
|
|
Replacing energy provider
|
¥54.14mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
10th
|
●
|
(13 properties)
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(Sumitomo Mitsui Bank
|
Approx.
|
period
|
|
Koraibashi Building)
|
(Actual)
|
|
Replacing energy provider
|
¥29.67ｍn
|
|
|
Replacing building manager
|
¥1.54mn
|
|
● (Tower Court Kitashinagawa etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
|
● Installment of LED light
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 14th period
|
|
¥6.27ｍn
|
|
¥57.81mn
|
|
|
(common area)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
15th
|
●
|
(12 properties)
|
Approx.
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 10th period
|
period
|
|
|
|
¥47.97mn
|
(Actual)
|
|
Setting antennas at rooftop
|
¥8.10mn
|
11th
|
●
|
(FORECAST Shinagawa etc.)
|
approx.
|
|
●
|
(5 properties)
|
Approx.
|
period
|
Setting up new leasing area by
|
|
(Actual)
|
|
using dead space
|
¥2.64mn
|
|
|
Value up through renewal
|
¥2.79mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
● (21properties)
|
approx.
|
|
● (4 properties)
|
Approx.
|
|
|
Replacing energy provider
|
¥17.94ｍn
|
|
● Installment of LED light
|
¥3.23mn
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 11th period
|
approx.
|
|
Total effect (p.a.) of the 15th period
|
approx.
|
|
¥26.34mn
|
|
¥17.34mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering Management implemented from the 7th period to the 16th period
Total effect （p.a.） Approx. ¥357mn
-
Examples of Engineering Management》
●● Increase in revenue by expand leasable space
●● NORE Fushimi
-
Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected
Before
After
●● Social Contribution through vending machine
●● Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
-
Setting vending machine with donation system that 1 yen per 1 purchase will be donated to Tokyo greening association
●● Increase in revenue by replacing sublease parking ●● operator and installation of EV charging facility
Mer veille Senzoku,Wald Park Minamioi
-
・Sublease parking operator has replaced and approx. ¥0.31mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected
-
The tenant satisfaction improved by installation of EV charging facility
20
Financial Management
-
Enhanced financial stability
-
-
Borrowing term has been extended while considering cost balance, and commitment line has been set.
-
Continuously aiming upgrade of rating
|
《Structure of Interest-Bearing Liabilities》
|
|
《Bank formation》
|
⑩ 0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
⑪
|
|
|
|
14th period
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
⑨
|
0.6%
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
⑧ 1.9%
|
|
|
⑫
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-
|
¥126,870mn
|
¥126,870mn
|
¥126,870mn
|
|
⑦
|
|
|
|
|
bearing debt
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
⑥ 4.8%
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
¥122,370mn
|
¥122,370mn
|
¥122,370mn
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
¥4,500mn
|
¥4,500mn
|
¥4,500mn
|
⑤
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
5.5%
|
Total interest-
|
|
Long-term debt
|
99.5％
|
100%
|
100%
|
④
|
|
bearing debt
|
|
|
ratio
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥126.8bn
|
|
Fixed interest
|
99.5％
|
100%
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
rate ratio
|
③
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
A（Positive）
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitment line
|
-
|
¥3,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
②
|
|
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
《Total interest-bearing debt（1）》
|
|
|
|
55%
|
LTV（based on total assets）
|
LTV（based on apporaisal value）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
LTV Control Range（2）（45％〜50％）
|
|
|
|
|
46.9%
|
46.9%
|
46.9%
|
47.0%
|
47.0%
|
|
46.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
42.1%
|
42.6%
|
41.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
ratio
|
①
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
46.8％
|
②
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
14.0％
|
③
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
9.9%
|
④
|
Resona Bank, Limited
|
7.3%
|
⑤
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
5.5％
|
⑥
|
Shinsei Bank, Limited
|
4.8%
|
⑦
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Corporation
|
4.8％
|
⑧
|
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
|
1.9％
|
⑨
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
0.6％
|
⑩
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
|
0.6％
|
⑪
|
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
|
0.4％
Total of borrowings ¥122.3bn
10 Banks
+1 entity
|
|
|
|
|
40.3%
|
40.3%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
17th
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
（Jun. 2018）
|
（Dec. 2018）
|
（Jun. 2019）
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
（Dec. 2020）
|
⑫ Investment Corporation bonds
|
|
3.5%
|
Total of
|
（break down）
|
Term
|
Issue amount
|
Investment
|
1st unsecured bonds
|
10 years
|
¥1.0bn
|
Corporation
|
2nd unsecured bonds
|
7 years
|
¥1.0bn
|
bonds
|
3rd unsecured bonds
|
10years
|
¥1.5bn
|
¥4.5bn
|
4th unsecured bonds
|
10years
|
¥1.0bn
|
Total interest-bearing debt ¥126.8bn
21
《Overview of refinancing in the 16th period》
《Historical average remaining borrowing period, average borrowing period and average borrowing cost》
|
Amount
|
Term
|
Interest rate
|
（¥/mn）
|
6,000
|
5
|
0.85306％
|
（fixed interest rate）
|
years
|
|
|
3,500
|
4
|
0.84355％
|
years
|
|
|
|
11
|
（fixed interest rate）
months
|
Amount
|
Term
|
Interest rate
|
（¥/mn）
|
|
3
|
0.246%
|
500
|
years
|
2
|
（fixed by interest swap
|
|
agreement）
|
|
months
|
|
|
6
|
0.391%
|
2,500
|
years
|
（fixed by interest swap
|
|
6
|
agreement）
|
|
months
|
|
|
7
|
0.4495%
|
500
|
years
|
2
|
（fixed by interest swap
|
|
agreement）
|
|
months
|
|
|
7
|
0.4802%
|
6,000
|
years
|
6
|
（fixed by interest swap
|
|
agreement）
|
|
months
|
|
Average remaining borrowing period
|
|
Average borowing period
|
|
Average borrowing cost(※)
|
|
|
7year
|
|
|
|
5.84
|
6.16
|
6.32
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
5.67
|
|
|
6year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
5year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4year
|
3.49
|
|
3.62
|
3.67
|
3.84
|
3.87
|
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
3year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.92%
|
0.96%
|
0.95%
|
0.97%
|
0.93%
|
|
|
0.90%
|
|
2year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0year
|
7th
|
12th
|
13th
|
14th
|
15th
|
16th
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
period
|
|
|
(Dec. 2015)
|
(Jun. 2018)
|
(Dec. 2018)
|
(Jun. 2019)
|
(Dec. 2019)
|
(Jun. 2020)
|
※ including upfront fee, agent fee and investment corporation bonds issued cost
|
《Debt Maturity Schedule》
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
《Status of rating》
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exsting Loan
|
|
|
Investment Corporation bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Credit Rating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency, Ltd.（JCR）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term issuer rating
|
50
|
|
110.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
98.5
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.0
|
96.0
|
|
93.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.0
|
|
70.0
|
66.0
|
66.0
|
|
73.5
|
|
|
|
|
Ａ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
15.0
|
10.0
|
（Positive）
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
10.0
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
|
（¥bn）
|
|
17th
|
18th
|
19th
|
20th
|
21st
|
|
22nd
|
23rd
|
24th
|
25th
|
26th
|
27th
|
28th
|
29th
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
|
|
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
Dec.
|
Jun.
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2022
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
2026
|
2027
|
2027
|
2028
|
2028
|
2029
|
22
4. Data related with Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020）
Financial Results for the 16th Period （Jun. 2020）
|
Unit ¥mn
|
16th Period 16th Period
-
Comparison against the 15th Period（Dec. 2019）actual（c-a）
|
|
15th Period
|
16th Period
|
16th Period
|
（actual）
|
（actual）
|
|
vs
|
vs
|
|
（Dec. 31, 2019）（Jun. 30, 2020）（Jun. 30, 2020）
|
|
15th Period
|
16th Period
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Result
|
（actual）
|
（forecast）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（difference）
|
（difference）
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
c-a
|
c-b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
8,634
|
8,680
|
8,658
|
+24
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental Revenues
|
7,919
|
7,976
|
7,967
|
+48
|
(8)
|
Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related to property
|
709
|
698
|
683
|
(25)
|
(14)
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Income
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
+1
|
+1
|
Operating Expenses
|
(3,992)
|
(3,997)
|
(3,884)
|
+107
|
+113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
4,642
|
4,682
|
4,774
|
+132
|
+91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating
|
4
|
-
|
5
|
+0
|
+5
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn）
-
Increase in operating revenues
・Increase in rental revenue ・Decrease in utility income
・Increase in miscellaneous income ・Increase in dividend income
・Others
-
Decrease in operating expenses
・Decrease in BM fee
・Decrease in utility expense ・Decrease in repair expense ・Increase in tax
・Increase in depreciation
・Decrease in leasing related expense
・Decrease in advertising expense
・Increase in non-recoverable consumption tax
・Others
-
Decrease in non-operating expenses
・Decrease in borrowing related expense ・Others
Remarks
+24
+48 (By tenant replacement and Rent increase)
-
(Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)
+64
+1
+0
+107
+17
+90 (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)
+25
(18)
(27)
+21
+5 (Reduced IR opportunities by prevention of COVID-19 infection)
-
(By the raised consumption tax)
+18
+18
+0
|
Non-Operating
|
(646)
|
(631)
|
(627)
|
+18
|
+4
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
4,000
|
4,051
|
4,151
|
+151
|
+100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
4,000
|
4,050
|
4,151
|
+151
|
+100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
¥8,892
|
¥9,002
|
¥9,228
|
+¥336
|
+¥226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
6,431
|
6,512
|
6,593
|
+162
|
+80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per Unit（1）
|
¥11,049
|
¥11,227
|
¥11,438
|
+¥389
|
+¥211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days
|
184
|
182
|
182
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Comparison against the 16th Period（Jun. 2020）forecast（c-b）
|
Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn）
|
(22)
|
Remarks
|
◆ Decrease in operating revenues
|
|
・Decrease in rental revenue
|
(8)
|
|
・Decrease in utility income
|
(53)
|
|
・Increase in miscellaneous income
|
+38
|
(Restoration cost (MK Kojimachi
|
|
Building))
|
・Increase in dividend income
|
+1
|
|
・Others
|
+0
|
|
◆ Decrease in operating expenses
|
+113
|
|
・Decrease in PM/BM fee
|
+16
|
|
・Decrease in utility expense
|
+45
|
(Restraint factor)
|
・Decrease in repair expense
|
+29
|
|
・Decrease in leasing related expenses
|
+6
|
|
・Increase in AM fee
|
(6)
|
|
・Decrease in advertising expense
|
+11
|
(Reduced IR opportunities by
|
・Others
|
+10
|
prevention of COVID-19 infection)
|
|
◆ Decrease in non-operating
|
+4
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
・Decrease in investment corporation
|
+4
|
|
bonds related expense
|
|
|
・Decrease in investment corporation
|
+0
|
|
bonds related expense
|
|
24
|
|
Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） and the 18th period（Jun. 2021）
|
Unit ¥mn
|
|
|
|
17th Period
|
18th Period
|
|
16th Period
|
17th Period
|
18th Period
|
（Forecast）
|
（forecast）
|
|
（Jun. 30, 2020）
|
（Dec. 31,
|
（Jun. 30, 2021）
|
vs
|
vs
|
|
2020）
|
16th Period
|
17th Period
|
|
Result
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
（Result）
|
（forecast）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（difference）
|
（difference）
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
b-a
|
c-b
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
8,658
|
8,803
|
8,636
|
+144
|
(166)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental Revenues
|
7,967
|
8,013
|
8,009
|
+46
|
(4)
|
Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related to property
|
683
|
785
|
624
|
+102
|
(161)
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Income
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
(3)
|
(0)
|
Operating Expenses
|
(3,884)
|
(4,085)
|
(3,968)
|
(200)
|
+116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
4,774
|
4,718
|
4,668
|
(56)
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
-
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating
|
(627)
|
(620)
|
(614)
|
+7
|
+5
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
4,151
|
4,097
|
4,053
|
(53)
|
(44)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
4,151
|
4,097
|
4,053
|
(54)
|
(44)
-
Comparison between the 17th Period（Dec. 2020） forecast
and the 16th Period （Jun. 2020） Result（b-a）
|
Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn）
|
+144
|
Remarks
|
◆ Inecrease in operating revenues
|
|
・Increase in rental revenue
|
+46
|
(Rent increase and recovery of the
|
|
|
occupancy rate etc.)
|
・Increase in utility income
|
+81
|
(Seasonal factor)
|
・Increase in miscellaneous income
|
+19
|
|
・Decrease in dividend income
|
(3)
|
|
・Others
|
+1
|
|
◆ Increase in operating expenses
|
(200)
|
|
・Increase in utility expense
|
(53)
|
(Seasonal factor)
|
・Increase in repair expense
|
(87)
|
|
・Increase in depreciation
|
(13)
|
|
・Increase in leasing related expense
|
(18)
|
|
・Decrease in AM fee
|
+5
|
|
・Others
|
(32)
|
(Land lease contract renewal fee(35))
|
◆ Decrease in non-operating
|
+7
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
・Decrease in borrowing related expense
|
+7
|
(By refinancing)
|
・Decrease in investment corporation
|
+0
|
|
bonds related expense
|
|
-
Comparison between the 18th Period（Jun. 2021）Forecast and the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） Forecast（c-b）
|
Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn）
|
(166)
|
Remarks
|
◆ Decrease in operating revenues
|
|
・Decrease in rental revenue
|
(5)
|
(Rent increase etc.)
|
・Decrease in utility income
|
(76)
|
(Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)
|
・Decrease in miscellaneous income
|
(84)
|
(Coming off cancellation penalty and
|
・Others
|
(0)
|
restoration cost)
|
|
DPU
|
¥9,228
|
¥9,106
|
¥9,007
|
¥(122)
|
¥(99)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
6,593
|
6,540
|
6,504
|
(52)
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per Unit
|
¥11,438
|
¥11,350
|
¥11,272
|
¥(88)
|
¥(78)
-
Decrease in operating expenses
・Decrease in utility expense ・Decrease in repair expense ・Increase in tax
・Increase in depreciation
・Increase in leasing related expense ・Decrease in AM fee
・Others
+116
+87 (Seasonal factor)
+69
(26)
(10)
(35)
+7
+24 (Coming off Land lease contract renewal fee(35))
-
Decrease in non-operating expenses
・Decrease in borrowing related expense ・Decrease in investment corporation bonds related expense
Financial Forecast for the 17th Period （Dec. 2020）
|
Unit ¥mn
|
17th Period
|
|
17th Period
|
|
17th Period
|
（Forecast）
|
|
（Dec. 31, 2020）
|
|
（Dec. 31, 2020）
|
vs
|
|
Original
|
17th Period
|
|
Forecast
|
|
Forecast
|
（Original
|
|
As of Aug. 17, 2020
|
|
As of Feb. 19, 2020
|
Forecast）
|
|
|
（difference）
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
b-a
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
8,779
|
8,803
|
+24
|
|
|
|
|
Rental Revenues
|
8,080
|
8,013
|
(66)
|
Other Revenues Related to
|
693
|
785
|
+91
|
property leasing
|
|
|
|
Dividend Income
|
4
|
3
|
(0)
|
Operating Expenses
|
(4,053)
|
(4,085)
|
(31)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
4,725
|
4,718
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating Revenues
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating Expenses
|
(629)
|
(620)
|
+9
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
4,096
|
4,097
|
+1
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
4,095
|
4,097
|
+1
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
¥9,102
|
¥9,106
|
+¥4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
6,571
|
6,540
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per Unit
|
¥11,386
|
¥11,350
|
¥(36)
|
|
|
|
|
Days
|
184
|
184
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Comparison between the 17th Period（Dec. 2020）Original Forecast and the 17th Period （Dec. 2020） Forecast（b-a）
|
Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn）
|
+24
|
Remarks
|
◆ Increase in operating revenues
|
|
・Decrease in rental revenue
|
(66)
|
|
・Decrease in utility income
|
(12)
|
|
・Increase in miscellaneous income
|
+103
|
(Cancellation penalty and restoration cost)
|
・Others
|
(0)
|
|
◆ Increase in operating expenses
|
(31)
|
|
・Decrease in PM/BM fee
|
+17
|
|
・Decrease in utility expense
|
+31
|
(Restraint factor etc.)
|
・Increase in repair expense
|
(56)
|
|
・Decrease in depreciation
|
+12
|
|
・Increase in leasing related expense
|
(44)
|
|
・Decrease in AM fee
|
+4
|
|
・Others
|
+3
|
|
◆ Decrease in non-operating
|
+9
|
|
expenses
|
+9
|
|
・Decrease in borrowing related expense
|
Property NOI Yield
|
■ Actual NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation）
|
|
|
（Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod）
|
7.5%
|
10.0%
|
（Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value
|
as of the end of the 16thperiod）
|
10.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
|
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Mita
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
FORECAST Mita
|
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building
|
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
Central Daikanyama
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
Central Daikanyama
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs
|
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building
|
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pigeon Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
Pigeon Building
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE
|
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building
|
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
|
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property NOI Yield
■ Actual NOI Yield
（Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod)
0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0%
■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation）
（Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod）
0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0%
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building
Mitsui Woody Building
Itabashi Honcho Building
ANTEX24 Building
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building
East Side Building
I•S Minamimorimachi Building
Sunworld Building
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
MK Kojimachi Building
Toranomon Sakura Buildung
La Verite AKASAKA
Kanda Ocean Building
Shinto GINZA EAST
FORECAST Kayabacho
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
Omiya Center Building
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building
NORE Fushimi
NORE Meieki
Homat Horizon Building
Sannomiya First Building
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building
Hiroo ON Building
TK Gotanda Building
Gotanda Sakura Building
Esprit Kameido
Alte Building Higobashi
DIA Building Meieki
7.1%
5.5%
6.5%
5.2%
6.0%
6.1%
6.1%
5.2%
5.9%
9.5%
3.8% Penalty income by termination
4.7%
5.2%
4.7%
5.0%
4.4%
5.0%
5.8%
5.8%
5.2%
6.4%
4.4%
7.0%
4.5%
4.4%
4.8%
3.9%
5.3%
4.7%
6.7%
5.6%
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building
Mitsui Woody Building
Itabashi Honcho Building
ANTEX24 Building
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building
East Side Building
I•S Minamimorimachi Building
Sunworld Building
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
MK Kojimachi Building
Toranomon Sakura Buildung
La Verite AKASAKA
Kanda Ocean Building
Shinto GINZA EAST
FORECAST Kayabacho
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
Omiya Center Building
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building
NORE Fushimi
NORE Meieki
Homat Horizon Building
Sannomiya First Building
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building
Hiroo ON Building
TK Gotanda Building
Gotanda Sakura Building
Esprit Kameido
Alte Building Higobashi
DIA Building Meieki
6.3%
4.6%
5.5%
4.3%
5.0%
5.6%
4.9%
4.1%
4.3%
9.2%
3.4%
4.3%
4.7%
4.3%
4.3%
3.9%
3.9%
5.0%
4.6%
3.8%
5.0%
4.0%
5.6%
4.2%
3.7%
4.5%
3.5%
4.7%
4.2%
6.1%
5.1%
28
Property NOI Yield
■ Actual NOI Yield
（Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod)
|
0.0%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
7.5%
|
10.0%
■ Actual NOI Yield（after depreciation）
|
（Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value
|
as of the end of the 16thperiod）
|
10.0%
|
0.0%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
7.5%
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae
Mac Village Heian
Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo
Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane
Splendid Shin-Osaka III
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi
LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act
BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all
3.7%
4.7%
5.4%
5.7%
6.3%
6.1%
6.6%
5.6%
5.0%
5.2%
5.6%
3.9%
4.9%
4.0%
4.4%
3.8%
4.0%
4.4%
4.5%
5.0%
4.9%
4.3%
4.8%
3.8%
4.3%
4.6%
4.9%
4.0%
|
|
5.7%
|
3.4%
|
The occupancy rate has been recovering
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae
Mac Village Heian
Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo
Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane
Splendid Shin-Osaka III
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi
LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act
BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all
3.2%
3.6%
4.6%
4.4%
4.8%
3.3%
4.0%
3.4%
2.9%
4.2%
3.6%
3.5%
4.3%
3.7%
4.0%
3.2%
3.5%
3.9%
4.1%
3.4%
4.2%
3.5%
3.8%
3.5%
3.7%
4.0%
3.9%
3.3%
3.3%
2.7%
3.1%
4.4%
29
Appraisal Value Summary
|
◆Appraisal valuation by sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◆Period-to-period analysis
|
|
|
|
15th peiod
|
|
|
|
16th peiod
|
|
|
|
CAP
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
|
|
（Dec. 2019）
|
|
|
|
（Jun. 2020）
|
|
|
|
|
(Dec. 2019)
|
(Jun. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease
|
81
|
2
|
|
Properties
|
Appraisal
|
|
Unrealized
|
Properties
|
Appraisal
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
Value
|
|
gains
|
Value
|
|
|
gains
|
|
Flat
|
9
|
86
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
0
|
2
|
Office
|
64
|
231,000
|
|
33,977
|
64
|
234,010
|
|
|
37,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
15th period
|
16th period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
23
|
52,560
|
|
6,687
|
23
|
52,537
|
|
|
6,812
|
|
(Dec. 2019)
|
(Jun. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
76
|
39
|
Retail
|
3
|
10,610
|
|
376
|
3
|
10,560
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
|
Flat
|
14
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
90
|
294,170
|
|
41,042
|
90
|
297,107
|
|
|
44,586
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease
|
0
|
7
|
◆Amount of change in unrealized gain and rate of change in unrealized gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥50,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.2%
|
17.7%
|
20.0%
|
¥45,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.7%
|
18.0%
|
¥40,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.0%
|
¥35,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
14.0%
|
¥30,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥25,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
¥20,000mn
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0%
|
¥15,000mn
|
|
3.1%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥10,000mn
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,000mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥0mn
|
4th period
|
5th period
|
6th period
|
7th period
|
8th period
|
9th period
|
10th period 11th period 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
(Jun.2014)
|
(Dec.2014)
|
(Jun.2015)
|
(Dec.2015)
|
(Jun.2016)
|
(Dec.2016)
|
(Jun.2017)
|
(Dec.2017)
|
(Jun.2018)
|
(Dec.2018)
|
(Jun.2019)
|
(Dec.2019)
|
(Jun.2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
Portfolio Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book
|
Unrealized
|
Capitalizati
|
Discount Cash Flow
|
|
Major Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Value
|
gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Changing Factor （1）
|
|
|
End 16th
|
End 16th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield
|
（Compared to
|
No
|
Property Name
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Period
|
Period
|
End 15th
|
th
|
|
CAP Rate
|
Appraisal
|
15
|
th
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
End 16
|
Variance
|
Rate
|
Rate
|
Period）
|
|
|
（a）
|
（b-a）
|
Period
|
Period
|
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
（¥ mn）
|
（b）
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
End of 16th Period
|
|
CR
|
Income Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
FORECAST Nishisinjuku
|
2,260
|
2,119
|
1,040
|
3,160
|
3,160
|
0
|
3.8%
|
3.4%
|
4.0%
|
5.5%
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
2,130
|
1,994
|
525
|
2,520
|
2,520
|
0
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
A-3
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
1,430
|
1,363
|
606
|
1,970
|
1,970
|
0
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
5.5%
|
|
|
A-4
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
6,500
|
6,185
|
1,924
|
8,100
|
8,110
|
10
|
3.4%
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
4.4%
|
|
○
|
A-5
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
4,800
|
4,466
|
1,933
|
6,350
|
6,400
|
50
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
4.8%
|
|
○
|
A-6
|
FORECAST Mita
|
1,800
|
1,725
|
654
|
2,380
|
2,380
|
0
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
A-7
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
13,990
|
14,746
|
3,353
|
17,900
|
18,100
|
200
|
3.5%
|
3.2%
|
3.7%
|
4.7%
|
|
○
|
A-8
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
5,760
|
6,008
|
791
|
6,770
|
6,800
|
30
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.1%
|
|
○
|
A-9
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
2,860
|
2,989
|
590
|
3,530
|
3,580
|
50
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
5.1%
|
|
○
|
A-10
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
2,780
|
2,915
|
614
|
3,530
|
3,530
|
0
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
A-11
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
2,260
|
2,171
|
798
|
2,880
|
2,970
|
90
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.4%
|
|
○
|
A-13
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center
|
2,520
|
2,662
|
347
|
3,010
|
3,010
|
0
|
4.5%
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-14
|
Central Daikanyama
|
3,510
|
3,667
|
142
|
3,810
|
3,810
|
0
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
A-16
|
Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs
|
2,827
|
2,859
|
550
|
3,400
|
3,410
|
10
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4.7%
|
|
○
|
A-17
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
7,396
|
7,381
|
2,818
|
9,990
|
10,200
|
210
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
5.2%
|
|
○
|
A-19
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
1,850
|
1,981
|
238
|
2,160
|
2,220
|
60
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
4.6%
|
|
○
|
A-20
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
1,240
|
1,280
|
69
|
1,350
|
1,350
|
0
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
A-21
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome
|
2,810
|
2,898
|
391
|
3,290
|
3,290
|
0
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-22
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome
|
2,640
|
2,775
|
174
|
2,920
|
2,950
|
30
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.7%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-23
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX
|
2,100
|
2,241
|
338
|
2,570
|
2,580
|
10
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.1%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-24
|
Pigeon Building
|
2,837
|
2,935
|
104
|
2,990
|
3,040
|
50
|
4.1%
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
4.8%
|
|
○
|
A-25
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
2,070
|
2,124
|
65
|
2,130
|
2,190
|
60
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.5%
|
○
|
|
A-26
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
1,650
|
1,647
|
432
|
2,070
|
2,080
|
10
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.2%
|
|
○
|
|
PLACE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
Portfolio Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
Book
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Capitalizati
|
Discount Cash Flow
|
|
Major Appraisal Value
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Value
|
gains
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Changing Factor （1）
|
|
|
End 16th
|
End 16th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield
|
（Compared to
|
No
|
Property Name
|
Price
|
|
End 16th
|
|
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Period
|
Period
|
End 15th
|
|
CAP Rate
|
Appraisal
|
15
|
th
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
Period
|
Variance
|
Period）
|
|
|
|
（a）
|
（b-a）
|
Period
|
|
Rate
|
Rate
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
（¥ mn）
|
（b）
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
End of 16th Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
CR
|
Income Expense
|
A-27
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
2,030
|
2,114
|
195
|
2,260
|
2,310
|
50
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.7%
|
|
○
|
A-28
|
Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building
|
2,207
|
2,233
|
416
|
2,650
|
2,650
|
0
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
A-29
|
Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs
|
1,249
|
1,289
|
240
|
1,530
|
1,530
|
0
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
A-30
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
2,300
|
2,379
|
70
|
2,450
|
2,450
|
0
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
A-31
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome
|
2,210
|
2,274
|
385
|
2,660
|
2,660
|
0
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-32
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda
|
2,033
|
2,106
|
323
|
2,400
|
2,430
|
30
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.1%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-33
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
5,550
|
5,887
|
552
|
5,990
|
6,440
|
450
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
5.0%
|
|
○
|
A-34
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
3,094
|
3,078
|
581
|
3,650
|
3,660
|
10
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.6%
|
|
○
|
A-35
|
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro
|
979
|
991
|
148
|
1,110
|
1,140
|
30
|
4.5%
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
5.8%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-36
|
Mitsui Woody Building
|
2,475
|
2,664
|
35
|
2,700
|
2,700
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
A-37
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
3,146
|
3,075
|
524
|
3,590
|
3,600
|
10
|
4.5%
|
4.2%
|
4.7%
|
5.7%
|
|
○
|
A-38
|
ANTEX24 Building
|
1,691
|
1,771
|
158
|
1,930
|
1,930
|
0
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
A-39
|
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori
|
1,550
|
1,705
|
314
|
1,930
|
2,020
|
90
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
6.0%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-40
|
East Side Building
|
1,372
|
1,377
|
262
|
1,610
|
1,640
|
30
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.6%
|
|
○
|
A-41
|
I・S Minamimorimachi
|
2,258
|
2,296
|
513
|
2,760
|
2,810
|
50
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
5.7%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-42
|
Sunworld Building
|
1,200
|
1,271
|
28
|
1,300
|
1,300
|
0
|
4.5%
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
A-43
|
Marunouchi Sanchome
|
1,626
|
1,655
|
384
|
2,010
|
2,040
|
30
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
6.1%
|
|
○
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-44
|
MK Kojimachi Building
|
1,781
|
1,807
|
392
|
2,200
|
2,200
|
0
|
3.4%
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
A-45
|
Toranomon Sakura Building
|
4,120
|
4,286
|
593
|
4,630
|
4,880
|
250
|
3.3%
|
3.0%
|
3.4%
|
4.0%
|
|
○
|
A-46
|
La Verite AKASAKA
|
2,000
|
2,138
|
301
|
2,400
|
2,440
|
40
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
4.4%
|
|
○
|
A-47
|
Kanda Ocean Building
|
1,440
|
1,459
|
310
|
1,750
|
1,770
|
20
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
5.1%
|
|
○
|
A-48
|
Shinto GINZA EAST
|
1,352
|
1,349
|
100
|
1,490
|
1,450
|
(40)
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
4.2%
|
|
○
|
A-49
|
FORECAST Kayabacho
|
3,000
|
3,106
|
213
|
3,210
|
3,320
|
110
|
4.1%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.8%
|
|
○
|
A-50
|
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
|
4,775
|
4,796
|
203
|
5,050
|
5,000
|
(50)
|
3.8%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
|
○
|
A-51
|
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
|
6,520
|
7,605
|
634
|
8,240
|
8,240
|
0
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.2%
|
|
32
Portfolio Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
Book
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Capitalizati
|
Discount Cash Flow
|
Appraisal
|
Major Appraisal Value
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Value
|
gains
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
Changing Factor （1）
|
|
|
End 16th
|
End 16th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield
|
（Compared to
|
No
|
Property Name
|
Price
|
|
End 16th
|
|
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Period
|
Period
|
End 15th
|
|
CAP Rate
|
Appraisal
|
15
|
th
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
Period
|
Variance
|
Period）
|
|
|
|
（a）
|
（b-a）
|
Period
|
|
Rate
|
Rate
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
（¥ mn）
|
（b）
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
End of 16th Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
CR
|
Income Expense
|
A-52
|
Omiya Center Building
|
15,585
|
15,493
|
5,406
|
20,600
|
20,900
|
300
|
4.1%
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
5.6%
|
|
○
|
A-53
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank
|
2,850
|
2,992
|
457
|
3,430
|
3,450
|
20
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
5.4%
|
|
○
|
|
Koraibashi Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-54
|
NORE Fushimi
|
2,840
|
2,703
|
1,376
|
3,810
|
4,080
|
270
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
6.3%
|
|
○
|
A-55
|
NORE Meieki
|
2,520
|
2,407
|
1,332
|
3,470
|
3,740
|
270
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
6.7%
|
|
○
|
A-56
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
6,705
|
6,660
|
959
|
7,530
|
7,620
|
90
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
4.2%
|
|
○
|
A-57
|
Sannomiya First Building
|
1,390
|
1,456
|
143
|
1,600
|
1,600
|
0
|
4.9%
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
6.2%
|
|
|
A-58
|
Towa Kandanishikicho
|
960
|
972
|
67
|
1,040
|
1,040
|
0
|
4.3%
|
3.4%
|
4.3%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
A-59
|
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi
|
1,152
|
1,218
|
31
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
0
|
4.2%
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
Ekimae Building
|
|
|
A-60
|
Hiroo ON Building
|
2,392
|
2,416
|
293
|
2,680
|
2,710
|
30
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
|
○
|
A-61
|
TK Gotanda Building
|
4,130
|
4,422
|
77
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
0
|
3.8%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
A-62
|
Gotanda Sakura Building
|
1,460
|
1,502
|
187
|
1,700
|
1,690
|
(10)
|
4.1%
|
3.6%
|
4.2%
|
4.9%
|
|
○
|
A-63
|
Esprit Kameido
|
1,265
|
1,281
|
38
|
1,320
|
1,320
|
0
|
4.5%
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
A-64
|
Alte Building Higobashi
|
1,453
|
1,474
|
305
|
1,780
|
1,780
|
0
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
6.2%
|
|
|
A-65
|
DIA Building Meieki
|
1,167
|
1,189
|
100
|
1,290
|
1,290
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.5%
|
|
|
A-66
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU
|
1,800
|
1,867
|
32
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
0
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
BUILDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-67
|
FORECAST Kameido
|
2,580
|
2,672
|
207
|
2,820
|
2,880
|
60
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
○
|
|
Subtotal office properties
|
192,236
|
196,599
|
37,410
|
231,000
|
234,010
|
3,010
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
Residence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-01
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
11,880
|
10,732
|
4,167
|
14,900
|
14,900
|
0
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5.2%
|
|
|
B-02
|
Sky Hills N11
|
1,570
|
1,638
|
191
|
1,840
|
1,830
|
(10)
|
5.1%
|
4.9%
|
5.3%
|
6.6%
|
|
○
|
B-04
|
my atria Sakae
|
1,110
|
1,008
|
281
|
1,290
|
1,290
|
0
|
4.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
B-05
|
Mac Village Heian
|
785
|
723
|
223
|
946
|
947
|
1
|
4.7%
|
4.5%
|
4.9%
|
6.0%
|
|
○
|
B-06
|
Seam Dwell Tsutsui
|
695
|
670
|
114
|
784
|
785
|
1
|
4.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
5.5%
|
|
○
|
B-07
|
Ciel Yakuin
|
640
|
614
|
139
|
754
|
754
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.5%
|
|
|
B-08
|
Kanda Reeplex Rʼs
|
1,813
|
1,736
|
333
|
2,070
|
2,070
|
0
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
|
33
Portfolio Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
Book
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Capitalizati
|
Discount Cash Flow
|
|
Major Appraisal Value
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Value
|
gains
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Changing Factor （1）
|
|
|
End 16th
|
End 16th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield
|
（Compared to
|
No
|
Property Name
|
Price
|
|
End 16th
|
|
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
Period
|
Period
|
End 15th
|
|
CAP Rate
|
Appraisal
|
15
|
th
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
Period
|
Variance
|
Period）
|
|
|
|
（a）
|
（b-a）
|
Period
|
|
Rate
|
Rate
|
NOI Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
（¥ mn）
|
（b）
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
End of 16th Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥ mn）
|
|
|
CR
|
Income Expense
|
B-09
|
Splendid Namba
|
3,502
|
3,290
|
689
|
3,980
|
3,980
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
B-10
|
Residence Hiroo
|
2,590
|
2,616
|
173
|
2,790
|
2,790
|
0
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
B-11
|
Residence Nihombashi
|
1,300
|
1,429
|
160
|
1,590
|
1,590
|
0
|
4.2%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-12
|
Primegate Iidabashi
|
5,200
|
5,230
|
149
|
5,380
|
5,380
|
0
|
3.8%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
B-13
|
Residence Edogawabashi
|
1,230
|
1,243
|
16
|
1,290
|
1,260
|
(30)
|
4.1%
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
4.4%
|
○
|
|
B-14
|
Merveille Senzoku
|
740
|
750
|
2
|
748
|
753
|
5
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
|
○
|
B-15
|
Field Avenue
|
3,110
|
3,127
|
22
|
3,140
|
3,150
|
10
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4.0%
|
|
○
|
B-16
|
Domeal kitaakabane
|
785
|
797
|
(5)
|
792
|
792
|
0
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
B-17
|
Dormy kitaakabane
|
986
|
996
|
1
|
998
|
998
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
B-18
|
Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ
|
2,428
|
2,400
|
179
|
2,580
|
2,580
|
0
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
B-19
|
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie
|
1,608
|
1,624
|
125
|
1,750
|
1,750
|
0
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
B-20
|
Charmant Fuji
|
905
|
914
|
(3)
|
911
|
911
|
0
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
Osakajominami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-21
|
Piacere Fuminosato
|
571
|
574
|
6
|
581
|
581
|
0
|
4.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
B-22
|
Wald Park Minamioi
|
715
|
753
|
(18)
|
735
|
735
|
0
|
3.9%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
B-23
|
LAPUTA KUJO
|
1,480
|
1,596
|
(95)
|
1,501
|
1,501
|
0
|
4.3%
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
B-24
|
Imazaki Mansion N1
|
1,180
|
1,253
|
(43)
|
1,210
|
1,210
|
0
|
4.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
Subtotal residential properties
|
46,824
|
45,724
|
6,812
|
52,560
|
52,537
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-01
|
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
|
3,350
|
3,397
|
162
|
3,570
|
3,560
|
(10)
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
4.0%
|
|
○
|
C-02
|
Komyoike Act
|
2,063
|
2,034
|
125
|
2,200
|
2,160
|
(40)
|
4.9%
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
6.0%
|
|
○
|
C-03
|
BECOME SAKAE
|
4,770
|
4,763
|
76
|
4,840
|
4,840
|
0
|
4.0%
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
Subtotal retail properties
|
10,183
|
10,196
|
363
|
10,610
|
10,560
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
249,243
|
252,520
|
44,586
|
294,170
|
297,107
|
2,937
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheets
|
（Yen in thousands）
|
15th FP
|
|
16th FP
|
|
Differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
8,849,231
|
|
9,140,880
|
|
+291,649
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
6,216,963
|
|
6,258,051
|
|
+41,088
|
Tenant receivables
|
92,423
|
|
135,639
|
|
+43,216
|
Prepaid expenses
|
436,159
|
|
446,441
|
|
+10,282
|
Income taxes refundable
|
362
|
|
552
|
|
+190
|
Other current assets
|
4,694
|
|
5,824
|
|
+1,130
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
|
0
|
Total Current Assets
|
15,599,836
|
|
15,987,389
|
|
+387,553
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
267,430
|
|
264,709
|
|
(2,721)
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(9,375)
|
|
(13,418)
|
|
(4,043)
|
Buildings, net
|
258,055
|
|
251,291
|
|
(6,764)
|
Buildings in trust
|
61,260,355
|
|
61,573,977
|
|
+313,622
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(8,604,624)
|
|
(9,551,456)
|
|
(946,832)
|
Buildings in trust, net
|
52,655,730
|
|
52,022,521
|
|
(633,209)
|
Structures in trust
|
202,535
|
|
202,535
|
|
0
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(51,904)
|
|
(56,906)
|
|
(5,002)
|
Structures in trust, net
|
150,630
|
|
145,628
|
|
(5,002)
|
Machinery and equipment in trust
|
435,009
|
|
461,294
|
|
+26,285
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(83,945)
|
|
(106,016)
|
|
(22,071)
|
Machinery and equipment in trust, net
|
351,064
|
|
355,278
|
|
+4,214
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
|
167,762
|
|
215,961
|
|
+48,199
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(50,674)
|
|
(64,607)
|
|
(13,933)
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net
|
117,088
|
|
151,353
|
|
+34,265
|
Land in trust
|
181,678,910
|
|
181,678,910
|
|
0
|
Construction in progress in trust
|
4,320
|
|
-
|
|
(4,320)
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
235,215,801
|
|
234,604,984
|
|
(610,817)
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold rights
|
1,251,662
|
|
1,251,662
|
|
0
|
Leasehold rights in trust
|
16,658,938
|
|
16,658,938
|
|
0
|
Other
|
5,417
|
|
4,754
|
|
(663)
|
Total intangible assets
|
17,916,017
|
|
17,915,355
|
|
(662)
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
174,664
|
|
176,011
|
|
+1,347
|
Lease and guarantee deposits
|
10,160
|
|
10,160
|
|
0
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
1,277,898
|
|
1,284,308
|
|
+6,410
|
Deferred tax Assets
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
+5
|
Other
|
40,780
|
|
40,814
|
|
+34
|
Total investments and other assets
|
1,503,504
|
|
1,511,299
|
|
+7,795
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
254,635,322
|
|
254,031,638
|
|
(603,684)
|
Deferred asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
43,902
|
|
41,163
|
|
(2,739)
|
Total deferred asset
|
43,902
|
|
41,163
|
|
(2,739)
|
Total Assets
|
270,279,062
|
|
270,060,191
|
|
(218,871)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Yen in thousands）
|
15th FP
|
|
16th FP
|
|
Differences
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
1,398,944
|
|
853,874
|
|
(545,070)
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
20,500,000
|
|
19,500,000
|
|
(1,000,000)
|
Accrued expenses
|
267,044
|
|
261,937
|
|
(5,107)
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
113,548
|
|
243,871
|
|
+130,323
|
Advances received
|
1,439,180
|
|
1,448,495
|
|
+9,315
|
Other current liabilities
|
339,220
|
|
590,414
|
|
+251,194
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
24,057,938
|
|
22,898,594
|
|
(1,159,344)
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
4,500,000
|
|
4,500,000
|
|
0
|
Long-term debt
|
101,870,000
|
|
102,870,000
|
|
+1,000,000
|
Tenant security deposits
|
67,051
|
|
57,013
|
|
(10,038)
|
Tenant security deposits in trust
|
9,243,045
|
|
9,043,598
|
|
(199,447)
|
Others
|
4,239
|
|
3,730
|
|
(509)
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
115,684,335
|
|
116,474,342
|
|
+790,007
|
Total Liabilities
|
139,742,274
|
|
139,372,936
|
|
(369,338)
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' capital
|
126,515,601
|
|
126,515,601
|
|
0
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated
|
4,021,186
|
|
4,171,653
|
|
+150,467
|
retained earnings （undisposed
|
|
|
loss）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Surplus
|
4,021,186
|
|
4,171,653
|
|
+150,467
|
Total Unitholders' Equity
|
130,536,787
|
|
130,687,255
|
|
+150,468
|
Total Net Assets
|
130,536,787
|
|
130,687,255
|
|
+150,468
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
270,279,062
|
|
270,060,191
|
|
(218,871)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statements
|
（Yen in thousands）
|
15th FP
|
|
16th FP
|
|
Differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
7,919,159
|
|
7,967,820
|
|
+48,661
|
Other revenues related to property leasing
|
709,203
|
|
683,411
|
|
(25,792)
|
Dividend income
|
5,967
|
|
7,481
|
|
+1,514
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
8,634,330
|
|
8,658,713
|
|
+24,383
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property-related expenses
|
3,165,862
|
|
3,050,545
|
|
(115,317)
|
Asset management fees
|
643,505
|
|
642,823
|
|
(682)
|
Asset custody fees
|
10,392
|
|
10,252
|
|
(140)
|
Administrative service fees
|
43,553
|
|
41,524
|
|
(2,029)
|
Directors' compensation
|
2,400
|
|
2,400
|
|
0
|
Independent auditorsʼ fees
|
13,600
|
|
13,600
|
|
0
|
Other operating expenses
|
112,850
|
|
123,389
|
|
+10,539
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
3,992,165
|
|
3,884,535
|
|
(107,630)
|
Operating Income
|
4,642,165
|
|
4,774,177
|
|
+132,012
|
Non-Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
71
|
|
71
|
|
0
|
Reversal of distributions payable
|
4,754
|
|
5,005
|
|
+251
|
Total Non-Operating Revenues
|
4,825
|
|
5,076
|
|
+251
|
Non-Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
350,679
|
|
332,722
|
|
(17,957)
|
Interest expense on investment corporation bonds
|
17,416
|
|
17,256
|
|
(160)
|
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
2,739
|
|
2,739
|
|
0
|
Borrowing related expenses
|
275,433
|
|
274,789
|
|
(644)
|
Other
|
33
|
|
33
|
|
0
|
Total Non-Operating Expenses
|
646,303
|
|
627,541
|
|
(18,762)
|
Ordinary Income
|
4,000,687
|
|
4,151,713
|
|
+151,026
|
Extraordinary Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidy income
|
-
|
|
43,944
|
|
+43,944
|
Total Extraordinary Income
|
-
|
|
43,944
|
|
+43,944
|
Extraordinary Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
|
-
|
|
43,705
|
|
+43,705
|
Total Extraordinary Losses
|
-
|
|
43,705
|
|
+43,705
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
4,000,687
|
|
4,151,951
|
|
+151,264
|
Income taxes - current
|
625
|
|
710
|
|
+85
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
0
|
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
Total Income Taxes
|
624
|
|
706
|
|
+82
|
Net Income
|
4,000,062
|
|
4,151,244
|
|
+151,182
|
Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period
|
21,123
|
|
20,408
|
|
(715)
|
Retained Earnings at End of Period
|
4,021,186
|
|
4,171,653
|
|
+150,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Operating Results
|
|
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
（¥mn）
|
7,225
|
8,458
|
8,982
|
8,634
|
8,658
|
Of which, rental revenues and other
|
（¥mn）
|
(7,177)
|
(8,458)
|
(8,488)
|
(8,628)
|
(8,651)
|
revenues related to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
（¥mn）
|
3,389
|
3,818
|
4,027
|
3,992
|
3,884
|
Of which, property-related expenses
|
（¥mn）
|
(2,664)
|
(3,039)
|
(3,168)
|
(3,165)
|
(3,050)
|
Operating income
|
（¥mn）
|
3,835
|
4,640
|
4,955
|
4,642
|
4,774
|
Ordinary income
|
（¥mn）
|
3,329
|
3,840
|
4,326
|
4,000
|
4,151
|
Net income
|
（¥mn）
|
3,329
|
3,839
|
4,326
|
4,000
|
4,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (a)
|
（¥mn）
|
230,689
|
269,146
|
270,269
|
270,279
|
270,060
|
Net assets (b)
|
（¥mn）
|
112,639
|
130,378
|
130,863
|
130,536
|
130,687
|
Interest-bearing debt (c)
|
（¥mn）
|
106,170
|
126,170
|
126,870
|
126,870
|
126,870
|
Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio (c)/(a)
|
（％）
|
46.0
|
46.9
|
46.9
|
46.9
|
47.0
|
(based on book value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio （3）
|
（％）
|
42.1
|
42.6
|
41.6
|
40.8
|
40.3
|
(based on appraisal value)
|
Ordinary income to total assets ratio（3）
|
（％）
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
Return on equity（3）
|
（％）
|
3.0
|
3.2
|
3.3
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
Equity ratio (b)/(a)
|
（％）
|
48.8
|
48.4
|
48.4
|
48.3
|
48.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield (acquisition value)
|
（％）
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
NOI yield (book value)
|
（％）
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
NOI yield (appraisal value)
|
（％）
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
After-depreciation yield (acquisition value)
|
（％）
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
4.5
|
After-depreciation yield (book value)
|
（％）
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
After-depreciation yield (appraisal value)
|
（％）
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
3.7
|
3.8
|
Implied cap rate (NOI yield) （3）
|
（％）
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
4.9
|
Implied cap rate (After-depreciation yield)
|
（％）
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholderʼs equity
|
（¥mn）
|
109,285
|
126,515
|
126,515
|
126,515
|
126,515
|
Number of investment units
|
|
391,760
|
449,930
|
449,930
|
449,930
|
449,930
|
Issued and outstanding (d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per unit (b)/(d)
|
（¥）
|
287,522
|
289,774
|
290,853
|
290,126
|
290,461
|
Total distributions (e)
|
（¥mn）
|
3,329
|
3,840
|
4,326
|
4,000
|
4,151
|
Distributions per unit (e)/(d)
|
（¥）
|
8,500
|
8,536
|
9,617
|
8,892
|
9,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO（3）(funds from operations) (f)
|
（¥mn）
|
4,109
|
4,757
|
4,782
|
4,971
|
5,146
|
AFFO（3）
|
（¥mn）
|
3,216
|
3,336
|
4,263
|
3,926
|
4,730
|
(Adjusted Fund From Operations)(g)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pay out ratio (FFO) (e)/(f)
|
（％）
|
81.0
|
80.7
|
90.5
|
80.5
|
80.7
|
Pay out ratio (AFFO) (e)/(g)
|
（％）
|
103.5
|
115.1
|
101.5
|
101.9
|
87.8
|
FFO per unit（3）
|
（¥）
|
10,489
|
10,573
|
10,628
|
11,049
|
11,438
|
NAV per Unit（3）
|
（¥）
|
334,542
|
342,122
|
358,025
|
372,454
|
380,330
Portfolio Summary
|
|
No.
|
Property Name
|
Type
|
Location
|
Completion
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Total leasable
|
Number
|
Occupancy rate
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price（¥ｍn）
|
ratio
|
area（㎡）
|
of tenants
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 2009
|
2,260
|
0.9%
|
1,945.68
|
16
|
98.0%
|
2.7%
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 2009
|
2,130
|
0.9%
|
2,490.08
|
2
|
100.0%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
A-3
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 2009
|
1,430
|
0.6%
|
1,678.15
|
13
|
100.0%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
A-4
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 2008
|
6,500
|
2.6%
|
4,337.15
|
6
|
100.0%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
A-5
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 2009
|
4,800
|
1.9%
|
3,844.66
|
23
|
100.0%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
A-6
|
FORECAST Mita
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 2009
|
1,800
|
0.7%
|
1,786.18
|
5
|
100.0%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
A-7
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1980
|
13,990
|
5.6%
|
13,875.04
|
18
|
100.0%
|
7.0%
|
|
|
A-8
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Apr. 1985
|
5,760
|
2.3%
|
6,566.76
|
5
|
100.0%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
A-9
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Mar. 1990
|
2,860
|
1.1%
|
2,995.35
|
8
|
100.0%
|
2.6%
|
|
|
A-10
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Dec. 1987
|
2,780
|
1.1%
|
2,594.46
|
3
|
100.0%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
A-11
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 2010
|
2,260
|
0.9%
|
2,621.74
|
11
|
100.0%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
A-13
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building
|
office
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1991
|
2,520
|
1.0%
|
4,219.65
|
6
|
100.0%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
A-14
|
Central Daikanyama
|
office
|
Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1991
|
3,510
|
1.4%
|
1,898.83
|
3
|
100.0%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
A-16
|
Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
May 1987
|
2,827
|
1.1%
|
1,500.85
|
8
|
100.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
A-17
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
Jun. 1981
|
7,396
|
3.0%
|
7,882.60
|
4
|
100.0%
|
11.3%
|
|
|
A-19
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1987
|
1,850
|
0.7%
|
2,003.60
|
8
|
100.0%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
A-20
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Dec. 1976
|
1,240
|
0.5%
|
1,230.44
|
5
|
100.0%
|
9.9%
|
|
|
A-21
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 1991
|
2,810
|
1.1%
|
3,447.16
|
10
|
100.0%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
A-22
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 1991
|
2,640
|
1.1%
|
3,056.56
|
9
|
100.0%
|
9.0%
|
|
|
A-23
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1991
|
2,100
|
0.8%
|
3,064.20
|
6
|
100.0%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
A-24
|
Pigeon Building
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1989
|
2,837
|
1.1%
|
3,022.25
|
1
|
100.0%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
A-25
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1990
|
2,070
|
0.8%
|
2,277.62
|
6
|
100.0%
|
11.1%
|
|
|
A-26
|
FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 1984
|
1,650
|
0.7%
|
1,867.95
|
7
|
100.0%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
A-27
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1991
|
2,030
|
0.8%
|
1,813.21
|
9
|
100.0%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
A-28
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 1987
|
2,207
|
0.9%
|
2,479.80
|
8
|
100.0%
|
12.7%
|
|
|
A-29
|
Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs
|
office
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Jun. 1992
|
1,249
|
0.5%
|
1,401.68
|
6
|
100.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
A-30
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
office
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 1989
|
2,300
|
0.9%
|
2,276.36
|
6
|
100.0%
|
11.6%
|
|
|
A-31
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
|
office
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Dec. 1993
|
2,210
|
0.9%
|
2,999.68
|
8
|
100.0%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
A-32
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
|
office
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 1985
|
2,033
|
0.8%
|
2,939.16
|
7
|
100.0%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
A-33
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
office
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 1986
|
5,550
|
2.2%
|
5,661.49
|
7
|
100.0%
|
12.4%
|
|
|
A-34
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
office
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
Jul. 1990
|
3,094
|
1.2%
|
4,497.27
|
5
|
100.0%
|
6.6%
|
|
|
A-35
|
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building
|
office
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1989
|
979
|
0.4%
|
1,645.17
|
2
|
84.7%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Summary
|
|
No.
|
Property Name
|
Type
|
Location
|
Completion
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Total leasable
|
Number
|
Occupancy rate
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price（¥ｍn）
|
ratio
|
area（㎡）
|
of tenants
|
|
|
|
|
A-36
|
Mitsui Woody Building
|
office
|
Koto Ward, Tokyo
|
Mar. 1990
|
2,475
|
1.0%
|
4,006.20
|
6
|
100.0%
|
11.9%
|
|
|
A-37
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
office
|
Itabashi Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 1993
|
3,146
|
1.3%
|
6,356.89
|
4
|
100.0%
|
7.8%
|
|
|
A-38
|
ANTEX24 Building
|
office
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 1988
|
1,691
|
0.7%
|
2,267.59
|
6
|
100.0%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
A-39
|
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building
|
office
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
Mar. 1988
|
1,550
|
0.6%
|
2,651.27
|
8
|
100.0%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
A-40
|
East Side Building
|
office
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
May 1988
|
1,372
|
0.6%
|
2,096.92
|
4
|
100.0%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
A-41
|
I•S Minamimorimachi Building
|
office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
Aug. 1988
|
2,258
|
0.9%
|
4,164.82
|
16
|
100.0%
|
9.6%
|
|
|
A-42
|
Sunworld Building
|
office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
Mar. 1993
|
1,200
|
0.5%
|
3,012.86
|
1
|
100.0%
|
12.0%
|
|
|
A-43
|
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
|
office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
Jul. 1988
|
1,626
|
0.7%
|
4,219.19
|
23
|
94.7%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
A-44
|
MK Kojimachi Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Mar. 1997
|
1,781
|
0.7%
|
1,761.60
|
8
|
74.3%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
A-45
|
Toranomon Sakura Buildung
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
Jul. 1983
|
4,120
|
1.7%
|
3,049.79
|
12
|
100.0%
|
8.2%
|
|
|
A-46
|
La Verite AKASAKA
|
office
|
Minato Ward, Tokyo
|
Dec. 1986
|
2,000
|
0.8%
|
1,707.18
|
7
|
100.0%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
A-47
|
Kanda Ocean Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 1990
|
1,440
|
0.6%
|
1,484.74
|
24
|
100.0%
|
9.3%
|
|
|
A-48
|
Shinto GINZA EAST
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 1990
|
1,352
|
0.5%
|
1,206.28
|
6
|
100.0%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
A-49
|
FORECAST Kayabacho
|
office
|
Chuo Ward, Tokyo
|
Jan. 1990
|
3,000
|
1.2%
|
3,882.61
|
16
|
100.0%
|
5.2%
|
|
|
A-50
|
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
|
office
|
Shinjyuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Jul. 1986
|
4,775
|
1.9%
|
4,340.66
|
8
|
100.0%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
A-51
|
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
|
office
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 1989
|
6,520
|
2.6%
|
8,981.55
|
13
|
100.0%
|
2.3%
|
|
|
A-52
|
Omiya Center Building
|
office
|
Saitama, Saitama
|
Mar. 1993
|
15,585
|
6.3%
|
14,311.77
|
27
|
100.0%
|
2.0%
|
|
|
A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building
|
office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
Mar. 1994
|
2,850
|
1.1%
|
5,106.77
|
27
|
100.0%
|
7.6%
|
|
|
A-54
|
NORE Fushimi
|
office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
Nov. 2006
|
2,840
|
1.1%
|
3,870.93
|
9
|
93.3%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
A-55
|
NORE Meieki
|
office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
Jan. 2007
|
2,520
|
1.0%
|
4,280.75
|
19
|
94.7%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
A-56
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1987
|
6,705
|
2.7%
|
6,077.01
|
10
|
100.0%
|
7.2%
|
|
|
A-57
|
Sannomiya First Building
|
office
|
Kobe, Hyogo
|
Nov. 1993
|
1,390
|
0.6%
|
3,633.16
|
24
|
100.0%
|
5.4%
|
|
|
A-58
|
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
|
office
|
Chiyoda ward, Tokyo
|
Aug. 1992
|
960
|
0.4%
|
1,324.07
|
5
|
100.0%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building
|
office
|
Chuo ward, Tokyo
|
Feb. 2001
|
1,152
|
0.5%
|
1,620.54
|
8
|
100.0%
|
9.0%
|
|
|
A-60
|
Hiroo ON Building
|
office
|
Shibuya ward, Tokyo
|
Mar. 1995
|
2,392
|
1.0%
|
2,248.59
|
3
|
100.0%
|
3.1%
|
|
|
A-61
|
TK Gotanda Building
|
office
|
Shinagawa ward, Tokyo
|
Jun. 1989
|
4,130
|
1.7%
|
3,716.38
|
8
|
100.0%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
A-62
|
Gotanda Sakura Building
|
office
|
Shinagawa ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 1993
|
1,460
|
0.6%
|
1,501.86
|
9
|
100.0%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
A-63
|
Esprit Kameido
|
office
|
Koto ward, Tokyo
|
Jun. 1991
|
1,265
|
0.5%
|
2,010.81
|
11
|
100.0%
|
6.8%
|
|
|
A-64
|
Alte Building Higobashi
|
office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
Jun. 1993
|
1,453
|
0.6%
|
3,482.92
|
11
|
100.0%
|
7.2%
|
|
|
A-65
|
DIA Building Meieki
|
office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
Dec. 1991
|
1,167
|
0.5%
|
1,781.72
|
10
|
100.0%
|
3.4%
|
|
|
A-66
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING
|
office
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Nov. 2018
|
1,800
|
0.7%
|
1,252.89
|
1
|
100.0%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
A-67
|
FORECAST Kameido
|
office
|
Koto Ward, Tokyo
|
Sep. 2010
|
2,580
|
1.0%
|
3,091.52
|
5
|
100.0%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
Property Name
|
|
Type
|
Location
|
|
Completion
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Total leasable
|
Number
|
Occupancy rate
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price（¥ｍn）
|
ratio
|
area（㎡）
|
of tenants
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
|
Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
|
Feb. 2009
|
11,880
|
4.8%
|
16,913.29
|
272
|
97.3%
|
|
2.6%
|
B-2
|
|
Sky Hills N11
|
|
Residential Sapporo, Hokkaido
|
|
Mar. 2001
|
1,570
|
0.6%
|
8,567.50
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
1.3%
|
B-4
|
|
my atria Sakae
|
|
Residential Nagoya, Aichi
|
|
Mar. 2007
|
1,110
|
0.4%
|
3,121.60
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
4.1%
|
B-5
|
|
Mac Village Heian
|
|
Residential Nagoya, Aichi
|
|
Sep. 2006
|
785
|
0.3%
|
2,250.00
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
3.2%
|
B-6
|
|
Seam Dwell Tsutsui
|
|
Residential Nagoya, Aichi
|
|
Feb. 2007
|
695
|
0.3%
|
1,800.00
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
5.0%
|
B-7
|
|
Ciel Yakuin
|
|
Residential Fukuoka, Fukuoka
|
|
Mar. 2005
|
640
|
0.3%
|
1,544.87
|
41
|
97.2%
|
|
5.4%
|
B-8
|
|
Kanda Reeplex Rʼs
|
|
Residential Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
|
Jan. 2006
|
1,813
|
0.7%
|
2,180.93
|
41
|
100.0%
|
|
4.4%
|
B-9
|
|
Splendid Namba
|
|
Residential Osaka, Osaka
|
|
Jan. 2015
|
3,502
|
1.4%
|
6,212.36
|
240
|
95.9%
|
|
6.2%
|
B-10
|
|
Residence Hiroo
|
|
Residential Minato ward, Tokyo
|
|
Feb. 2004
|
2,590
|
1.0%
|
1,983.15
|
51
|
95.3%
|
|
3.0%
|
B-11
|
|
Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki
|
|
Residential Chuo ward, Tokyo
|
|
Mar. 2002
|
1,300
|
0.5%
|
1,449.00
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
7.8%
|
B-12
|
|
Primegate Iidabashi
|
|
Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo
|
|
Mar. 1994
|
5,200
|
2.1%
|
6,042.29
|
64
|
95.1%
|
|
2.8%
|
B-13
|
|
Residence Edogawabashi
|
|
Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo
|
|
Mar. 2000
|
1,230
|
0.5%
|
1,246.42
|
34
|
92.9%
|
|
3.5%
|
B-14
|
|
Merveille Senzoku
|
|
Residential Ota ward, Tokyo
|
|
Sep. 2002
|
740
|
0.3%
|
838.54
|
26
|
92.7%
|
|
5.3%
|
B-15
|
|
Field Avenue
|
|
Residential Ota ward, Tokyo
|
|
① Aug. 2000
|
3,110
|
1.2%
|
3,092.63
|
53
|
96.4%
|
|
① 3.1%
|
|
|
|
②Jul. 2016
|
|
②6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-16
|
|
Domeal Kitaakabane
|
|
Residential Kita ward, Tokyo
|
|
Mar. 2001
|
785
|
0.3%
|
1,697.11
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
6.7%
|
B-17
|
|
Dormy Kitaakabane
|
|
Residential Kita ward, Tokyo
|
|
Mar. 1997
|
986
|
0.4%
|
2,471.42
|
1
|
100.0%
|
|
6.5%
|
B-18
|
|
Splendid Shin-Osaka III
|
|
Residential Osaka, Osaka
|
|
Feb. 2015
|
2,428
|
1.0%
|
4,299.12
|
151
|
98.0%
|
|
6.0%
|
B-19
|
|
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie
|
|
Residential Osaka, Osaka
|
|
Mar. 2002
|
1,608
|
0.6%
|
2,826.73
|
70
|
97.8%
|
|
13.3%
|
B-20
|
|
Charmant Fuji Osakajominami
|
|
Residential Osaka, Osaka
|
|
Apr. 2004
|
905
|
0.4%
|
1,512.00
|
60
|
95.2%
|
|
9.4%
|
B-21
|
|
Piacere Fuminosato
|
|
Residential Osaka, Osaka
|
|
Feb. 1999
|
571
|
0.2%
|
1,374.08
|
42
|
96.0%
|
|
11.9%
|
B-22
|
|
Wald Park Minamioi
|
|
Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
|
Feb. 2005
|
715
|
0.3%
|
750.12
|
28
|
96.7%
|
|
3.5%
|
B-23
|
|
LAPUTA KUJO
|
|
Residential Osaka,Osaka
|
|
Mar. 1998
|
1,480
|
0.6%
|
3,359.38
|
60
|
97.0%
|
|
11.3%
|
B-24
|
|
Imazaki Mansion N1
|
|
Residential Higashiosaka, Osaka
|
|
Mar. 1999
|
1,180
|
0.5%
|
2,643.10
|
134
|
98.6%
|
|
9.6%
|
C-1
|
|
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
|
|
Retail
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
|
Oct. 2008
|
3,350
|
1.3%
|
1,383.31
|
9
|
100.0%
|
4.6%
|
C-2
|
|
Komyoike Act
|
|
Retail
|
Sakai, Osaka
|
|
Apr. 1988
|
2,063
|
0.8%
|
6,173.41
|
26
|
96.9%
|
12.7%
|
C-3
|
|
BECOME SAKAE
|
|
Retail
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
|
Aug. 2005
|
4,770
|
1.9%
|
4,615.66
|
9
|
83.6%
|
2.7%
|
|
|
Subtotal office properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
192,236
|
77.1%
|
220,422.62
|
590
|
99.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal residential properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,824
|
18.8%
|
78,175.64
|
1,374
|
97.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal retail properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,183
|
4.1%
|
12,172.38
|
44
|
92.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
249,243
|
100.0%
|
310,770.64
|
2,008
|
98.6%
|
|
3.4%
Notes
Unless otherwise specified, figures are truncated and % figures are rounded to the relevant unit.
|
P3
|
1
|
"Contribute to DPU" for each actual achievement is calculated based on each actual achievement and
|
|
|
the number of investment units issued as of the end of the16th period. The same applies hereafter.
|
P7
|
1
|
non-recurring factors" refers to the following.
|
|
|
5th period : Real estate tax capitalized （per unit）
|
|
|
6th period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offering（per unit）
|
|
|
7th period : Real estate tax capitalized + amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent
|
|
|
partnership due to transfer of asset in the bridge fund - expenses related to public offering（per unit）
|
|
|
8th period : Consumption tax settlement difference（per unit）
|
|
|
11th period: Gain on exchange of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable
|
|
|
consumption tax
|
|
|
12th: period: Amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent partnership due to
|
|
|
transfer of asset in the bridge fund and settlement （per unit）
|
|
|
13th: period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offering（per unit）
|
|
|
14th:Gain on sales of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable consumption
|
|
|
tax （per unit）
|
|
|
15th: Real estate tax capitalized（per unit）
|
P9
|
1
|
"6 central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa Wards.
|
|
|
"Three major metropolitan area" refers to the three Major Metropolitan Areas （i.e. Greater Tokyo area
|
|
|
（Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama）, Osaka economic bloc （Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo） and
|
|
|
Nagoya economic bloc （Aichi, Gifu and Mie））. "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers
|
|
|
to the ordinance-designated cities located in areas other than "Three major metropolitan areas" （i.e.
|
|
|
Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and
|
|
|
Kumamoto） and prefectural capitals. The same applies hereafter.
|
P10
|
1
|
"Proportion of the 5 largest tenants" are calculated as follow for end-tenants of office （excluding
|
|
|
residence area）and retail properties. The same applies hereafter.
|
|
|
By leased area: leased area of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total leasable area
|
|
|
By monthly rent: rent （including CAM） of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total rent
|
P14
|
1
|
"Assumed NOI Yield" refers to the NOI yield based on NIPPON REITʼs cash flow against first negotiation
|
|
|
price.
|
P15
|
1
|
"Average free rent period" is calculated by following formula for each section, for new lease contracts
|
|
|
conducted during respective period.
|
|
|
（Reduction of rent and common benefit expense due to free rent etc） ÷ （total amount of monthly
|
|
|
rents and common benefit expenses in normal times）
|
Ｐ16
|
1
|
"Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of
|
|
|
the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of
|
|
|
respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward.
|
|
2
|
Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated.
|
P17
|
1
|
In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following
|
|
|
period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged"
|
|
|
and "Increase" in the relevant period.
|
P18
|
1
|
"Average rent" is represented by the contract-based rent, which is a weighted-average of each office
|
|
|
property based on the occupied floor area. Each weighted average excludes tenants which have
|
|
|
submitted a notice of cancelation and which occupy the retail section between the second floor to the
|
|
|
basement floor of buildings.
|
|
2
|
"Market rent" is represented by an average of the maximum and minimum of the rent of respective
|
|
|
properties, as described in the market reports prepared by Sanko Estate and CBRE K.K. Such average is
|
|
|
a weighted-average of each office properties based on the occupied floor area.
|
|
3
|
"Rent gap" of properties held by bridge funds is calculated as "Average rent of all offices / Average
|
|
|
market rent - 1" based on market reports as requested as part of due diligence upon acquisition. The
same applies hereafter.
|
P19
|
1
|
"Reserved depreciation amount" refers to the accumulated amount of total depreciation from 4th
|
|
|
period（Jun. 2014） to 13th period（Dec. 2018） less total capital expenditures for the same period
|
|
|
（¥1,181mn） plus surplus （or minus shortfall） of respective period.
|
|
2
|
The Effect of strategic value-enhancing investment or result and forecast of NOI increase on P19 and
|
|
|
20 is proprietary calculated by the asset management company based on contracts, quotations
|
|
|
and/or proposals for respective items. Furthermore the Contribute to DPU is calculated based on the
|
|
|
effect and the number of investment units issued as of the end of 16th period. Therefore, such
|
|
|
information does not constitute a guarantee of NIPPON REITʼs future financial results.
|
P21
|
1
|
LTV is calculated as follow
|
|
|
LTV based on total assets=total assets/total interest bearing debt
|
|
|
LTV based on appraisal value=（total assets-book value+appraisal value） /total interest bearing
|
|
|
debt
|
|
2
|
"LTV control range" refers to the LTV level that NIPPON REIT intend to maintain within the NIPPON
|
|
|
REITʼs current policy （between 45% and 55%） stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for
|
|
|
the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 （REIT） announced on Aug. 17, 2020.
|
P31
|
1
|
Major fluctuation factors are indicated following rule."CR": In the event cap rate has changed.
|
|
|
"Income" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is income.
|
|
|
"Expense" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is expense.
|
|
|
The same applies hereafter.
|
P37
|
1
|
NIPPON REITʼs fiscal periods have covered every six months from January 1 to Jun. 30 and from July
|
|
|
1 to December 31 of each year.
|
|
2
|
Operating revenues, etc. do not include consumption taxes.
-
The following denotes the calculation methods for the indicators employed by NIPPON REIT. It should be noted that calculations on an annual basis are calculated using the number of business days for each period.
-
Interest-bearingdebt to total assets ratio （unrealized gain ratio） Interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets （unrealized gain ratio）
-
Ordinary income to total assets ratio
Ordinary income/average total assets × 100
Net income / average net assets × 100
-
Implied cap rate （NOI yield）
NOI yield （annualized, forecast for the next fiscal period × 2） ÷ （market capitalization + interest-bearing debts - cash and deposits + tenant leasehold and security deposits）
Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties + deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales
・AFFO
FFO － Capital expenditures
（Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties +
deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales） ÷ total investment units issued and outstanding
（（Net assets + appraisal value－book value） ÷total investment units issued and outstanding
|
P40
|
1
|
As there are two buildings for B-15 Field Avenue , each completion and PML are listed.
|
Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company
|
43
|
Overview of NIPPON REIT
|
44
|
Portfolio/Portfolio diversification/Tenant diversification Transition
|
45
|
Characteristics of Grade B （medium-sized） office
|
46
|
Portfolio Refining Strategy （Achievement）
|
47
|
Ratio of Tenant （by leased area）（As of the end of the 16th Period ）
|
49
|
Status of Termination Notices
|
50
|
|
Original Leasing Services
|
52
|
|
Sustainability Initiatives
|
53
|
Overview of Sponsor Support
|
57
|
|
Unitholder Compositions
|
58
|
Historical Unit Price （From IPO to the end the 16th period （Jun. 30, 2020））
|
59
Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company
《Nippon REITʼs Policy 》
●Timely and Flexible Investment
●Portfolio focused on growth and diversification of risks ●Growth strategies with Sponsorʼs network
《Sponsor support》
Investment Corporation which has General trading company "Sojitz Corporation" as sponsor
Asset Management Company
Main Sponsor
《Portfolio Development Policy（1）》
Investment in 3 property types that main sponsor has knowledge about.
|
Investment
|
|
Investment ratio by area for each asset type
|
ratio by asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type for the
|
|
3 Major Metropolitan Areas
|
Ordinance-
|
entire
|
|
|
|
Designated
|
portfolio
|
|
6 Central Wards