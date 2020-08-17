Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation    3296   JP3047750009

NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3296)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIPPON REIT Investment : Investor Presentation for the 16th Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

NIPPON REIT Investment CorporationTSE code3296

Investor Presentation

for the 16th Period Ended June 30, 2020

August 17, 2020

Contents

1. Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

Impact of COVID-19 infrction

3

Financial Highlights

4

  • Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020 5
  • Summary of Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020

and the 18th Period Jun. 2021

6

Track Record of Unitholdersʼ Value

7

2. Portfolio Summary

Portfolio SummaryAs of the end of the 16th Period

9

Risk DiversificationAs of the end of the 16th Period

10

3. Management Status in the 16th period and Future Growth Strategies

Environment Recognition and Growth Strategies

12

Track Record of AUM

13

Summary of "Tiering Project" and Pipeline

14

Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend

15

  • Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out,

and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement

16

Track Record of Rent Renewals

and Rent Increase Upon Contract RenewalsOffice

17

Track Record of Rent Change Ratio

and Rent Gap Trend Office)

18

Engineering Management

19

Financial Management

21

4. Data related with Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

24

  • Financial Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020

and the 18th periodJun. 2021

25

Financial Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020

26

Property NOI Yield

27

Appraisal Value Summary

30

Portfolio Appraisal Value

31

Balance Sheets

35

Income Statements

36

Historical Operating Results

37

Portfolio Summary

38

Notes

41

1

1. Summary of Financial Results for the 16th PeriodJun. 2020

2

Impact of COVID-19 Infection

  • Assumed total impact of COVID-19 infection on forecast DPU for the 17th period and the 18th period are - ¥197(- 2.12%) and - ¥401(- 4.26%) respectively
  • With consideration of possibility of further spread of COVI-19 infection, "Impact of conservative assumptions" is included in addition to the impact of rent reductions and cancellations in the forecast DPU, the impact on the forecast DPU for the 18th period is - ¥240(- 2.55%) (included in the total impact above)

Action Policy

We have confirmed the business situation of each tenant and decide to take the action after considering the difficulty of tenant replacement and the results of the inspection of cash flow with rent gap in mind

●Tenant Actions and NIPPON REITʼs Actions

Type

Postponement

Temporary

Summary of tenant

Cancella-

of payment

rent reduction

subject to postponement

Ratio by type

Requested

Agreed

Requested

Agreed

of payment and temporary

tion

rent reduction

office

12

8

46

7

Restaurant and

23

77.1％）

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

school, etc.

tenants

Residence

0

0

5

1

Retail tenant

0

18.8％）

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

Retail

3

2

15

12

Restaurant, etc.

3

4.1％）

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

Total

15

10

66

20

26

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

tenants

Impact on results for the 16th fiscal period

(Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on DPU)

  • Impact of rent reductions due to business stagnation: ¥14mn (- ¥33)
  • Impact of cancellations due to business stagnation: ¥1mn (- ¥4)

Incorporation into performance forecasts for the 17th fiscal period and beyond

(Figures in parentheses are reference of impacts on forecast DPU.)

  • Impact of rent reductions due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥0.14mn (¥0), 18th period: ¥0.17mn (¥0)
  • Impact of cancellations due to prospect of business stagnation 17th period: ¥80mn (- ¥179) 18th period: ¥72mn (- ¥160)
    Includes expected increase in leasing expenses, etc.
  • Impact of conservative assumptions
    17th fiscal period: ¥8mn (- ¥18) 18th fiscal period: ¥108mn (- ¥240)
  • Contract renewal rate: Assumption of contract renewal rate of tenants with lease term expiration at each term is conservatively changed from 88% to 85
  • Assumed owntime/free rent period: Changed conservatively for some properties
    Leasing expense, etc.: Assumed conservatively for some items
  • Proportion of industries susceptible to restraint due to stay-home request

(as of the end of June 2020)

Industry type

Percentage

8.5%

(based on rent)

1

Conference rooms, Rental

2.5%

offices, Service offices

2

Restaurants

2.0%

3

Kindergartens/nursery

1.3%

schools

4

School

0.9%

5

Travel-related industries

0.8%

6

Sports club

0.6%

(Including ply-rate lesson type)

Others 91.4%

7

Theatre/Hall

0.3%

8

Karaoke Box

0.2%

Total

8.5

  • Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 Infection on DPU

16th period

17th period

18th period

DPU

(A)

¥9,228

¥9,106

¥9,007

Forecast DPU

Impact of COVID-19

(B)

- ¥37

- ¥197

- ¥401

infection

(- 0.39%)

(- 2.12%)

(- 4.26%)

Impact of the temporary rent

- ¥37

- ¥179

- ¥161

reductions and cancellations

(- 0.39%)

(- 1.93%)

(- 1.71%)

Impact of conservative

¥0

- ¥18

- ¥240

assumptions

(-)

(- 0.19%)

(- 2.55%)

(Reference) (A) - (B)

¥9,265

¥9,303

¥9,408

Figures in parentheses are calculated as follow: (B) / ((A) - (B))

This is the current assumption calculated based on certain preconditions, and if it is not realized, it may have a positive impact on the DPU.

3

Financial Highlights

16th Period DPU ¥9,228 (+¥226, compared to the forecast)

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

¥ 8,658mn

¥ 4,774mn

¥ 4,151mn

¥ 4,151mn

Internal growth

AUM

External growth

Occupancy rate

Office

Total

90properties

¥249.2bn

(Unchanged)

98.6

(-0.8)

99.3

(-0.7)

Total pipeline

Maintaining a high occupancy rate

¥22.2bn

Increase in monthly rent (Office)

21properties

(+¥4.3bn)

3 bridge funds + sponsor warehousing

By Rent Renewals

By tenant replacement

Financial management

¥10.94mn (+¥4.44mn)

¥9.18mn (+¥2.85mn)

Contribute to DPU by ¥268/fiscal period

LTV based on book value

Increase in NOI by Engineering Management

47.0%

(+0.1)

Average borrowing cost

37.38mn p.a.

Average borrowing period

Contribute to DPU by ¥41/fiscal period

6.32years

(+0.16 years)

0.93 (-0.04)

Continue to extend borrowing period in consideration of interest costs

  • Numbers in parenthesis show the increase or decrease from the end of the previous fiscal period or the result of the previous fiscal period

17th Period

18th Period

Forecast DPU ¥9,106

Forecast DPU ¥9,007

(+¥4, compared to the forecast)

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Revenue

Operating Income

¥ 8,803mn

¥ 4,718mn

¥ 8,636mn

¥ 4,668mn

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

¥ 4,097mn

¥ 4,097mn

¥ 4,053mn

¥ 4,052mn

4

Summary of Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

(¥/mn)

15th

16th

16th

16th Period 16th Period

Period

Period

Period

(Result)

(Result)

vs

vs

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

Jun. 2020

15th Period 16th Period

Actual

Forecast

Result

(Actual)

(Forecast)

difference

difference

a

b

c

c-a

c-b

Operating

8,634

8,680

8,658

24

▲22

Revenues

Operating

(3,992)

(3,997)

(3,884)

107

113

Expenses

Operating

4,642

4,682

4,774

132

91

Income

Ordinary

4,000

4,051

4,151

151

100

Income

Net

4,000

4,050

4,151

151

100

Income

DPU

8,892

9,002

9,228

336

226

NOI

6,431

6,512

6,593

162

80

Days

184

182

182

-

-

  • Comparison against the 15h PeriodDec. 2019Actual c-a

Major fluctuation factor

(¥/mn)

Increase in Operating Revenues

+24

Increase in rental revenue

Increase in rental etc.

+48

Decrease in utility income

Seasonal factor

(91)

Increase in miscellaneous income

Construction cost reimbursement,

+64

penalty income, etc.

Decrease in Operating Expenses

+107

Decrease in PM fee

+17

Decrease in utility cost

Seasonal factor

+90

Decrease in repair expense

+25

Increase in depreciation

(27)

Decrease in Commission paid

Leasing related expense etc.

+21

Increase in other fee

Third-party report acquisition fee, etc.

(14)

Decrease in Non-operating

Decrease in borrowing related

+18

Expenses

expense, etc.

  • Comparison against the 16th PeriodJun. 2020Forecast c-b

Major fluctuation factor

(¥/mn)

Decrease in Operating Revenues

(22)

Decrease in rental revenue

Temporary rent reductions etc.

(8)

Decrease in utility income

Decrease in use

(53)

Increase in miscellaneous income

Construction cost reimbursement,

+38

contract renewal income, etc.

Decrease in Operating Expenses

+113

Decrease in PM fee

+15

Decrease in utility cost

Decrease in use

+45

Decrease in repair expense

+29

Decrease in promotional expenses

Discontinuance IR activities etc.

+11

Decrease in Non-operating

Decrease in borrowing related

+4

Expenses

expense, etc.

5

Summary of Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020 and the 18th Period Jun. 2021

(¥/mn)

16th

17th

18th

17th Period 18th Period

Period

Period

Period

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

vs

vs

Jun. 2020

Dec. 2020

Jun. 2021

16th Period 17th Period

Result

Forecast

Forecast

(Result)

(Forecast)

difference

difference

a

b

c

b-a

c-b

Operating

8,658

8,803

8,636

144

(166)

Revenues

Operating

(3,884)

(4,085)

(3,968)

(200)

116

Expenses

Operating

4,774

4,718

4,668

(56)

(50)

Income

Ordinary

4,151

4,097

4,053

(53)

(44)

Income

Net

4,151

4,097

4,052

(54)

(44)

Income

DPU

¥9,228

¥9,106

¥9,007

¥(122)

¥(99)

NOI

6,593

6,540

6,504

(52)

(36)

Days

182

184

181

-

-

  • Comparison between the 16th PeriodJun. 2020Result and the 17th PeriodDec. 2020Forecast b-a

Major fluctuation factor

(¥/mn)

Increase in Operating Revenues

+144

Increase in rental revenue

Increase in rental of large space, etc.

+46

Increase in utility income

Seasonal factor

+81

Increase in miscellaneous income

Construction cost reimbursement,

+19

penalty income, etc.

Increase in Operating Expenses

(200)

Increase in utility cost

Seasonal factor

(53)

Increase in repair expense

(87)

Increase in depreciation

(13)

Increase in Commission paid

Leasing related expense etc.

(18)

Increase other expense

Contract renewal fee of leased land, etc.

(40)

Decrease in other fee

Coming off third-party report

+12

acquisition fee, etc.

Decrease in Non-operating

Decrease in borrowing related

+7

Expenses

expense, etc.

  • Comparison between the 17th PeriodDec. 2020Forecast and the 18th PeriodJun. 2021Forecast c-b

Major fluctuation factor

(¥/mn)

Decrease in Operating Revenues

(166)

Decrease in rental revenue

Increase in moving-out ratio, etc.

(4)

Decrease in utility income

Seasonal factor

(76)

Decrease in miscellaneous income

Coming off construction cost

(84)

reimbursement and penalty income, etc.

Decrease in Operating Expenses

+116

Decrease in utility cost

Seasonal factor

+87

Decrease in repair expense

+69

Increase in tax

(26)

Increase in depreciation

(10)

Increase in Commission paid

Leasing related expense etc.

(35)

Decrease other expense

Coming off contract renewal fee of

+42

leased land, etc.

Decrease in Non-operating

Decrease in borrowing related

+5

Expenses

expense, etc.

6

Track Record of Unitholdersʼ Value

  • The DPU for the 16th period is increased by ¥336 from the previous period
    • Achieved the original target of normalized DPU ¥9,000 at a faster pace
  • We maintain level of ¥9,000 in normalized DPU under current condition, and aim continuous growth

Track record of NAV per unit and DPU, and target

11,000

NAV per unit (P-NAV)

380,330

390,000

372,454

Actual DPU

Forecast DPU as of Aug. 17, 2020

Normalized DPU

358,025

excluding non-recurring factors1

10,000

342,122

334,542

9,617

340,000

321,274

324,820

Aiming continuous growth

9,228

9,106

of Normalized DPU

310,132

9,211

9,007

8,892

9,000

302,095

9,228

298,863

9,106

296,409

8,536

9,007

8,500

8,858

290,000

8,217

8,616

8,508

8,387

8,000

7,800

8,217

8,238

7,581

7,519

7,800

258,559

7,109

240,000

7,000

6,827

7,072

7,219

6,619

6,000

6,363

190,000

DPU/￥）

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

P-NAV/￥）

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

Target

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

2014

2015

2015

2016

2016

2017

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

2021

7

2. Portfolio Summary

8

Portfolio Summaryas of the end of the 16th Period

  • Robust portfolio focusing on Mid-sized Office located in central Tokyo and residence located in 3-Major Metropolitan areas

By type of portfolio

Retail

By area1

Three Major Metropolitan areas

Certain Ordinance-Designated

excluding 23 wards of Tokyo

and other cities

4.1

Office

Residence

77.1

18.8

90properties

¥249.2bn

based on

acquisition price

21.7%

Greater Tokyo

83.7

23 wards of Tokyo

77.5

23 wards of Tokyo excluding 6 central wards of Tokyo

0.9%

90properties

6 central wards

of Tokyo

¥249.2bn

64.7%

based on

acquisition price

Office By Area

Residence By Area

Retail By Area

4.7%

17.1%

32.9%

30.5%

13.6%

64properties

23properties

3properties

¥192.2bn

46.8bn

10.1bn

52.8%

67.1%

69.2%

12.0%

12.8%

6 central wards of Tokyo 6 central

23 wards of Tokyo excluding six central wards of Tokyo） （23 wards Three Major Metropolitan areas excluding 23 wards of Tokyo

Certain Ordinance-Designated and other cities

9

Risk Diversificationas of the end of the 16th Period

  • Maintaining the first-rating risk tolerance among all listed J-REIT

Portfolio diversification

Tenant diversification

Proportion of the 5 largest properties

Proportion of the 5 largest tenants 1

22.3

20.2

7.5

8.0

90properties

90properties

605

605

tenants

tenants

¥249.2bn

310,770

¥1,076

mn

228,767

By acquisition price

By leasable area

By leased area

By monthly rent

5 largest properties by acquisition price）》

5 largest tenantsby leased area）》

Property Name

Acquisition

Share

Property Name

Business

Leased

Share

Price¥mm

Category

Area（㎡）

1

Omiya Center Building

15,585

6.3%

1

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

Telecommu-

4,438.55

1.9%

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

nication

2

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

13,990

5.6%

2

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

Telecommu-

3,559.85

1.6%

nication

3

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

11,880

4.8%

3

Itabashi Honcho Building

Service

3,189.12

1.4%

4

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

7,396

3.0%

4

Pigeon Building

Manufacture

3,022.25

1.3%

5

Homat Horizon Building

6,705

2.7%

5

Sunworld Building

Real Estate

3,012.86

1.3%

10

2. Management Status in the 16th period and Future Growth Strategies

11

Environmental awareness and operational strategies

Environmental Awareness (related to external growth)

(Real Estate Trading Market)

  • Due to the stagnation of the market caused by the spread of COVID-19 infection, there were cases in which sellers rushed to sell their properties around April to May 2020, but essentially market environment is continuously advantageous to sellers. (no change in financial institutionsʻ stance on real estate lending)
  • Transaction prices in central Tokyo, 3 major metropolitan areas, and regional hub city remain persistently high.

(Finance)

  • Financial institutionsʼ stance on lending remains unchanged, and the environment for financing through investment corporation bonds and borrowing is stable
  • On the other hand, listed J-REIT investment units' prices have been facing downward pressure, and the growth strategy through a public offering is limited to some asset classes

Environmental awareness (related to internal growth)

(Leasing Market)

  • The ability to pay rent decreased mainly that happened to some tenants in industries directly affected by the stagnation of economic activities due to COVID-19 infection
  • Moving-outratio and occupancy rate may decrease temporarily, and extent of rent growth at the timing of contract renewal may shrink
  • Office
  • Medium-sizedoffice market, particularly in central Tokyo and the 3 major metropolitan areas, remains tight while there are concerns about the risk of a rise in vacancy rates and a decline in rents at large-scale office market in central Tokyo which have been facing a large amount of office floor supply
  • Attention should be paid to the diversification of office needs affected by changes in working styles and lifestyles triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infection
  • Residence
  • Due to demographic trends, trend of rents of residence properties in urban areas, particularly in the 3 major metropolitan areas, is stable
  • Retail
  • Attention should be paid to the business environment surrounding tenants.
    (Especially, restaurants and shop-visit-type tenants. On the other hand, daily necessities suppliers such as Super Markets showed steady growth.)

External growth strategy

Continue to accumulate potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment discipline while implementing various measures to improve the quality the portfolio (Optimization of the current situation and strategic preparation for sustained growth)

  • Asset replacement to aim improve portfolio competitiveness and also to

pursue additional internal growth potential

  • Continue Portfolio Refining Strategy that we prioritize assets replacement rather than pursuing accumulation of AUM
  • Being conscious of of external growth to expand internal growth potential by emphasizing on "Growth potential (such as room for rent gap position and value increase in buildings)", which is one of the investment disciplines to be maintained
  • Accumulation of potential assets on pipeline that maintains investment

discipline (emphasizing on internal growth potential and stability)

  • Reflect needs of office building that is diversifying such as distributed functions and workplaces near home
    (e.g. satellite offices, offices near stations in residential concentration areas, etc.)
  • Continue to actively invest in residence in the 3 major metropolitan areas through a strategic sourcing from wider real estate owner universe

Internal Growth Strategy

  • Internal growth mainly by rent increase at tenant replacement filling rent gap (Continuously realize the internal growth potential of the portfolio)
  • Achieve continuous internal growth

(Increase in Rent)

  • Increase in rent at tenant replacement using increase in moving-out ratio and rent gap
  • Continue negotiations to increase rents at the timing of contract renewal while considering tenants' financial conditions, etc.

(Increase in NOI through Engineering Management (EM))

  • Continuous implementation of engineering management (EM) measures to improve competitiveness and profitability of portfolio, and cost reductions, etc.
  • Maintain high occupancy rate through strategic leasing activities
    Development and implementation of a leasing tool that promots tenancy Expanding operational functions to meet diversifying office needs
  • Consider comfort for tenants and the environment
  • Aim to promote "comfort in office space" and "consideration for the environment" through systematic EM

12

Track Record of AUM

  • Execution of Portfolio Refining Strategy Prioritizing Asset Replacement
    • Realizing robust portfolio while responding to the rapid market changes through asset replacement based on result of "Tiering Project" utilizing the pipeline assets
  • Striving to achieve the AUM target ¥300bn through disciplined external growth

Track record of AUM and pipeline, and Medium term AUM target

●Stock-based redevelopment scheme

Transfer

Acquisition

300.0

Total amount of pipeline

AUM(based on acquisition price)

2nd PO

11properties

¥46.7bn

10.2

200.0

1st PO

31properties

¥76.8bn

100.0

204.8

157.8

●Using the exchange scheme

Transfer Acquisition

2properties 3properties

¥10bn ¥11.5bn

22.5

22.5

29.7

24.9

204.8 204.8 204.8 207.7

2properties

5properties

¥7.2bn

¥7.7bn

3rd PO

21properties 10.2 17.9 22.2 ¥40.2bn

31.5

300.0

247.9

2,492

249.2

249.2

207.7

70.4 73.8

0.0

¥bn

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

Target

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

2014

2014

2015

2015

2016

2016

2017

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

13

Summary of "Tiering Project" and Pipeline

Summary of Tiering Project

Summary of Pipeline as of the end of the 16th period

  • Analyze properties in terms of 3 points of view and then classify them into any of Tier1, 2 or 3

Total of first negotiation

price

as of the end of Jun. 2020

● Pipeline by type

Profitability

Liquidity

Examine profitability

Examine liquidity

potential in the

into the real estate

medium-and long

market

term

Area, Location

Rent gap

Type of rights

Other growth potential

Age, Scale

Supply/demand trend,

etc.

Property

Characteristics

Examine risks related to management through analysis of track record

Downtime

leasing difficulty, etc.

Examine area potential

Rental market trend

¥22.2bn

Assumed NOI yield of

pipeline1

4.3%

(after depreciation3.9%)

Average building age of

pipeline

as of the end of Jun. 2020

18.2 years

18.9%

23.1%

Pipeline

¥22.2bn

58.0%

office

Residence

Retail

Tier1 Continue to own in medium to long term

Tier2

Continuously consider the asset management with

an eye to reconstruction or redevelopment

Tier3

Develop a scenario of better replacement for the

premise in terms of 3 points of view

  • Develop 3-5 years management strategy according to the classification

Consider and excute efficient CAPEX plan

Anticipate the proper timing of asset replacement by sensing market trend

  • Execute strategic efficient asset management
    Review the asset classification through periodic verification

● Pipeline by area

100.0%

14.0%

7.4%

15.4%

Office

Residence

¥5.1bn

¥12.9bn

5.5%

8.5%

49.1%

6 central wards of Tokyo

Kanagawa

Osaka

23 wards of Tokyo

Saitama

Aichi

(excluding six central wards of Tokyo)

  • The first negotiation period for "TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5" and "tanosio shin-yokohama" will be end on the last day of August 2020. In case that the period ends without exercise of the first

negotiation right, the right shall extinguish and the total first negotiation price of pipeline after the extinguishment shall be 16.8 billion yen.

14

Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend

  • Maintaining a high occupancy rate both of based on contract and rent
    • Occupancy rate of office has been maintaining high with the background of tight mid-sized market, also the rate of residence moves steadily
    • We focus on leasing activities for retail properties
  • Occupancy rate trend and forecast

100.0%

90.0%

80.0%

Total

70.0%

Office

Residence

Retail

19001 19001 19001 19001 19001

19001 19001

19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19001 19002 19002 19002 19002 19002

60.0%

12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period

16thperiod

17thperiod

99.5

99.1

99.1

99.4%

98.6%

97.7%

Total

99.8

99.4

99.5

100.0%

99.3%

98.4%

Office

98.5

98.3

98.5

98.6%

97.6%

97.3%

Reside-

nce

97.5

98.4

95.7

94.1%

92.2%

88.8%

Retail

Trend of occupancy rate based on rent office） 》

Based on contract(Office)

Based on rent(office)

99.8%

99.4%

99.5%

100.0%

99.3%100.0%

99.1%

99.5%

98.9%

98.4%

97.5%

95.0%

90.0%

1 12th period

7 13th period

1314th period

1915th period

2516th period

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

Trend of average free rent period1

5month

4month

3month

1.5months

1.5months

1.2months

2month

0.8months

0.6months

1month

0month

12th period

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

15

Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement

  • Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement
    • Rent increasedecrease upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties

Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio

Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period office: 66,676 tsubo

5,000

move-in

move-out

Move-out ratio(1)

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2,144

1,871

1,606

1,897

2,447

10%

▲ 2,293

▲ 2,196

▲ 1,493

▲ 1,585

▲ 2,881

▲ 1,000

8%

▲ 2,000

6%

▲ 3,000

4%

3.7%

4.3%

▲ 4,000

3.3%

2%

2.2%

2.4%

▲ 5,000

0%

tsubo

Jan12th-00

Jan13th-00

Jan14th-00

Jan15th-00

Jan16th-00

period

period

period

period

period

(Jun. 2018)

(Dec. 2018)

(Jun. 2019)

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

  • Monthly rent increase decrease upon tenant replacement

●Office

¥.000/month

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent change ratio

10,000

24.4%

26.2%

30.0%

7,500

20.4%

22.5%

5,000

12.6%

13.2%

15.0%

2,500

4,857

3,909

6,726

6,388

9,188

7.5%

0

0.0%

▲ 504

▲ 522

▲ 890

▲ 58

0

▲ 2,500

▲ 7.5%

12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period

Net total

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

4,352

3,387

5,835

6,330

9,188

(¥.000/month)

●Residence2

¥.000/month

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent change ratio

1,000

4.4%

5.0%

3.4%

2.9%

3.1%

500

1.5%

2.5%

582

305

757

660

600

0

0.0%

▲ 36

▲ 48

▲ 155

▲ 34

▲ 14

▲ 500

12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period

▲ 2.5%

Net total

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

546

291

709

504

566

(¥.000/month)

"Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place.

（（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement / total rent before tenant replacement.

16

Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract RenewalsOffice

  • Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal
    • Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of areas subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants 10,164 tsubo out of 162 tenants 19,052 tsubo, during the 16th period

Status of rent increase decrease upon contract renewals

Trend of record of rent renewals floor space(1)

office /monthly rent

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent increase ratio

12,000

12.0%

15th period

16th period

10,500

10,940

10.5%

151 tenant

162 tenant

15,180tsubo

19,052tsubo

9,000

9.0%

7,500

6.8%

6.6%

6.8%

7.1%

7.5%

Space(tsubo)

Ratio

Space(tsubo)

Ratio

5.8%

Increased

6,477

42.7

10,164

53.3

6,000

6,497

6.0%

5,874

6,287

Unchanged

7,343

48.4

5,516

29.0

6,396

Decreased

0

0.0%

0

0.0

4,500

4.5%

Over market rent

1,359

9.0%

3,371

17.7%

3,000

3.0%

Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase

1,500

1.5%

Over

Other

Third

times

First time

10.8%

5.1%

Wholesale

Manufacturing

43.4%

33.4%

0

0.0%

Retail

0

0

0

0

0

By number

By

13.2%

of times

Industry

▲ 1,500

-1.5%

(Based on floor space)

(Based on floor space)

¥,000/month

Second

IT

18.1%

12th period

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

times

Services

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

51.4%

24.5%

  • "Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the ﬁrst decimal place.

（（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal / total rent before rent renewal

17

Track Record of Rent Change Ratio and Rent Gap Trend Office

  • Rent gap has shrunk by approximately 2.5% due to rent growth and adjustment of market rent
    • We continue to negotiate to increase in rent mainly with tenant whose rent is lower than market rent negative rent gapwhile considering financial condition of each tenant

Track record of rent change ratiooffice）》

Rent gap trend Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only

A Total rent change upon tenant replacement:P16

(A)/(C)

B Total rent change upon contract renewal:P17

(B)/(C)

C Total rent of all space which replaced or renewed contracts

(A)+(B)/(C)

20,000

6.43%

15,000

4.16%

5.20%

5.15%

3.92%

3.50%

10,000

2.39%

2.56%

2.70%

2.61%

5,000

2.50%

2.54%

2.94%

1.77%

0

1.36%

1

2

3

4

5

¥,000/month

12th period

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

A

4,352

3,387

5,835

6,330

9,188

B

5,874

6,396

6,287

6,497

10,940

A+B

10,226

9,784

12,123

12,828

20,128

  • Track record of area subject to renewaloffice） 》

Average rent (1)

Market rent(2)

Rent gap (3)

18,500

17,974

▲25.00%

17,790

8.00%

17,500

17,190

▲20.00%

6.00%

16,500

16,158

▲ 15.59%

▲15.00%

4.00%

15,500

▲ 13.04%

▲ 13.07%

▲10.00%

2.00%

14,500

▲ 9.03%

14,949

15,172

15,465

▲5.00%

14,699

0.00%

13,500

0.00%

¥/tsubo

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

Status of rent gap Oﬃce and standard ﬂoor Only, monthly rent base

+10％〜 0％〜+10 ▲10％〜0 ▲10

20,000

250

12

31

13

200

4

15,000

43

35

41

11

10,000

150

47

36

56

66

19,052

17,747

100

15,238

15,180

14,950

15,281

14,209

13,915

5,000

127

50

124

116

105

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

0

tsubo

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

¥mn

17th period

18th period

19th period

20th period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

period

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec. 2020

Jun. 2021

Dec. 2021

Jun. 2022

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

2021

2021

2022

18

Engineering Management

  • Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth
    • Utilize reserved depreciation amount to make CAPEX plans more feasible (setting aside a certain amount in the event intensive investment required

Outline of Engineering Management

  • Planned capital investment Equipmentsʼ replacement and retrofit to maintain and

improve assets values

Major measure and effect of Strategic value-enhancing investment ●Actual for the16th period Jun. 2020

Strategic value-enhancing investment

Profitability enhancement

Cost reduction

Measures to increase rents / raise income, etc.

Reduction of management cost through energy

conservation, etc.

Improvement of tenant satisfaction

Environmental consideration

Minimization of tenant vacancy risk, Shorten leasing

Installation of high energy efficiency equipment etc.

periods

while using a energy saving subsidy

Plan and Budget of Engineering Management

1,500

CAPEX Amount of planned capital investment

Amount of strategic value-enhancing investment

Plan

Depreciation cost

947

965

992

1,006

1,016

1,000

635

500

234

1,044

119

133

59

519

Creation of new revenue

sources/Profitability enhancement

Major measure

Approx.

Effect(cost)

(2 properties)

Replacing sublease parking

¥0.31mn

operator, and installation of EV

(¥0)

charging facility

(Toranomon Sakura Building)

¥0.84mn

Setting antennas at rooftop

(¥0)

(2 properties)

¥2.04mn

Value up through renewal

(¥9.58mn)

(NORE Fushimi)

¥1.08mn

Expanding leasable space,

(¥7.21mn)

renewal of smoking space

(Tower Court Kitashinagawa

¥0.53mn

Gathering posting

(¥0)

(Splendid Shin-Osaka)

¥0.1mn

Sublease motorcycle parking

(¥0)

(2 properties)

¥0.03mn

Setting share cycle port

(¥0)

Total

¥4.95mn

(¥16.79mn)

Cost reduction

Major measure

Approx.

Effect(cost)

(12 properties)

¥22.29mn

Replacing energy provider

(¥0)

(4 properties)

¥9.72mn

Replacing building manager

(¥0)

(Seam Dwell Tsutsui)

¥0.4mn

Changing contract of outside

(¥0.04mn)

parking lots

Total

¥32.42mn

(¥0.04mn)

0

284

409

415

282

422

303

291

232

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

（￥mn

14th period

15th period

16th period

17th period

18th period

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

Dec. 2020

Jun. 2021

Depreciation

947

965

992

1,006

1,016

cost A

Total amount of NOI increase Approx.¥37.38mn (annual) Totally contribute to DPU +Approx.¥41/fiscal period

●Plan for the17th period Dec. 2020

CAPEX B

519

1,044

415

422

291

Surplus /

428

(79)

576

583

724

Shortage

A-B

Reserved

1,610

1,530

2,107

2,690

3,415

depreciation

amount1

Creation of new revenue

sources/Profitability enhancement

Major measure

Approx.

Effect(cost)

(Central Daikanyama)

¥2.54mn

Change in use

(¥15mn)

Cost reduction

Major measure

Approx.

Effect(cost)

(Kanda Ocean Building)

¥0.01mn

Change EV mentenance

¥0

operater

19

Engineering Management

Track record of Major measure

Category Profitability enhancement Cost reduction tenant satisfaction Environmental Consideration

please note that adding up of effect of each measure may not match the total effect because a part of measures are stated as example.

Cate-

Measure

Effect (p.a.)

Cate-

Measure

Effect (p.a.)

gory

gory

7th

(Hiroo Reeplex B's / another)

approx.

12th

(Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building)

approx.

period

Installation of signboard by

period

(Actual)

using dead space

¥4.40mn

(Actual)

Rent increase by changing a use

¥11.95mn

(FORECAST Nishishinjuku)

approx.

(FORECAST Mita)

approx.

Setting up new leasing area by

¥2.00mn

Setting antennas at rooftop

¥1.68mn

using dead space

Total effect (p.a.) of the 7th period

approx.

(25 properties)

approx.

¥8.90mn

Replacing energy provider

¥12.42n

8th

(Shinto GINZA EAST etc.)

approx.

approx.

period

Total effect (p.a.) of the 12th period

(Actual)

Leasable area expansion

¥1.18mn

¥31.28mn

(40 properties)

approx.

13th

(GreenOak Kudan)

Approx.

period

Rent increase by improvement

Replacing energy provider

¥60.83n

(Actual)

of common area

¥11.74mn

approx.

(FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH etc.)

Approx.

Total effect (p.a.) of the 8th period

Setting up new leasing area by

¥63.80mn

¥2.08mn

using dead space

9th

(20 properties)

approx.

(FORECAST Sakurabashi etc.)

Approx.

period

Replacement of sublease parking

Installment of LED light

(Actual)

operator

¥27.19mn

common area

¥3.45n

(16 properties )

approx.

Total effect (p.a.) of the 13th period

approx.

Building management cost

¥9.46n

¥19.90mn

reduction

(8 properties)

approx.

14th

(FORECAST Takadanobaba)

Approx.

Installment of water saving

period

Replacing sublease parking

device

¥3.70n

(Actual)

operator

¥1.88mn

Total effect (p.a.) of the 9th period

approx.

(25 properties)

Approx.

¥46.80mn

Replacing energy provider

¥54.14mn

10th

(13 properties)

approx.

(Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

Approx.

period

Koraibashi Building)

(Actual)

Replacing energy provider

¥29.67n

Replacing building manager

¥1.54mn

(Tower Court Kitashinagawa etc.)

approx.

approx.

Installment of LED light

Total effect (p.a.) of the 14th period

¥6.27n

¥57.81mn

(common area)

approx.

15th

(12 properties)

Approx.

Total effect (p.a.) of the 10th period

period

¥47.97mn

(Actual)

Setting antennas at rooftop

¥8.10mn

11th

(FORECAST Shinagawa etc.)

approx.

(5 properties)

Approx.

period

Setting up new leasing area by

(Actual)

using dead space

¥2.64mn

Value up through renewal

¥2.79mn

(21properties)

approx.

(4 properties)

Approx.

Replacing energy provider

¥17.94n

Installment of LED light

¥3.23mn

Total effect (p.a.) of the 11th period

approx.

Total effect (p.a.) of the 15th period

approx.

¥26.34mn

¥17.34mn

Engineering Management implemented from the 7th period to the 16th period

Total effect p.a. Approx. ¥357mn

  • Examples of Engineering Management

Increase in revenue by expand leasable space

NORE Fushimi

  • Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected

Before

After

●● Social Contribution through vending machine

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

  • Setting vending machine with donation system that 1 yen per 1 purchase will be donated to Tokyo greening association

Increase in revenue by replacing sublease parking operator and installation of EV charging facility

Mer veille Senzoku,Wald Park Minamioi

  • Sublease parking operator has replaced and approx. ¥0.31mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected
  • The tenant satisfaction improved by installation of EV charging facility

20

Financial Management

  • Enhanced financial stability
    • Borrowing term has been extended while considering cost balance, and commitment line has been set.
  • Continuously aiming upgrade of rating

Structure of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Bank formation

0.6%

14th period

15th period

16th period

0.6%

0.4%

1.9%

Total interest-

¥126,870mn

¥126,870mn

¥126,870mn

bearing debt

3.5%

4.8%

Borrowings

¥122,370mn

¥122,370mn

¥122,370mn

4.8%

Corporation

¥4,500mn

¥4,500mn

¥4,500mn

bonds

5.5%

Total interest-

Long-term debt

99.5

100%

100%

bearing debt

ratio

7.3%

¥126.8bn

Fixed interest

99.5

100%

100%

rate ratio

Rating

APositive

9.9%

Commitment line

-

¥3,000mn

14.0%

46.8%

Total interest-bearing debt1

55%

LTVbased on total assets

LTVbased on apporaisal value

50%

LTV Control Range245％〜50％）

46.9%

46.9%

46.9%

47.0%

47.0%

46.0%

45%

42.1%

42.6%

41.6%

40.8%

Lender

ratio

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

46.8

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

14.0

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

9.9%

Resona Bank, Limited

7.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

5.5

Shinsei Bank, Limited

4.8%

Mizuho Trust & Banking Corporation

4.8

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

1.9

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

0.6

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

0.6

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

0.4

Total of borrowings ¥122.3bn

10 Banks

+1 entity

40.3%

40.3%

40%

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

period

period

period

period

period

period

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

Dec. 2020

Investment Corporation bonds

3.5%

Total of

break down

Term

Issue amount

Investment

1st unsecured bonds

10 years

¥1.0bn

Corporation

2nd unsecured bonds

7 years

¥1.0bn

bonds

3rd unsecured bonds

10years

¥1.5bn

¥4.5bn

4th unsecured bonds

10years

¥1.0bn

Total interest-bearing debt ¥126.8bn

21

Financial Management

Overview of refinancing in the 16th period

Historical average remaining borrowing period, average borrowing period and average borrowing cost

Amount

Term

Interest rate

¥/mn

6,000

5

0.85306

fixed interest rate

years

3,500

4

0.84355

years

11

fixed interest rate

months

Amount

Term

Interest rate

¥/mn

3

0.246%

500

years

2

fixed by interest swap

agreement

months

6

0.391%

2,500

years

fixed by interest swap

6

agreement

months

7

0.4495%

500

years

2

fixed by interest swap

agreement

months

7

0.4802%

6,000

years

6

fixed by interest swap

agreement

months

Average remaining borrowing period

Average borowing period

Average borrowing cost()

7year

5.84

6.16

6.32

2.0%

5.67

6year

5.18

1.5%

5year

4year

3.49

3.62

3.67

3.84

3.87

2.95

2.49

1.0%

3year

0.92%

0.96%

0.95%

0.97%

0.93%

0.90%

2year

0.5%

1year

0year

7th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

0.0%

period

period

period

period

period

period

(Dec. 2015)

(Jun. 2018)

(Dec. 2018)

(Jun. 2019)

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

including upfront fee, agent fee and investment corporation bonds issued cost

Debt Maturity Schedule

Status of rating

150

Exsting Loan

Investment Corporation bonds

Japan Credit Rating

100

Agency, Ltd.JCR

Long-term issuer rating

50

110.0

100.0

99.0

98.5

10.0

95.0

96.0

93.5

85.0

70.0

66.0

66.0

73.5

56.0

60.0

33.2

10.0

15.0

10.0

Positive

0

12.0

10.0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

¥bn

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

Dec.

Jun.

2020

2021

2021

2022

2022

2023

2023

2024

2024

2025

2025

2026

2026

2027

2027

2028

2028

2029

22

4. Data related with Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

23

Financial Results for the 16th Period Jun. 2020

Unit ¥mn

16th Period 16th Period

  • Comparison against the 15th PeriodDec. 2019actualc-a

15th Period

16th Period

16th Period

actual

actual

vs

vs

Dec. 31, 2019）（Jun. 30, 2020）（Jun. 30, 2020

15th Period

16th Period

Actual

Forecast

Result

actual

forecast

difference

difference

a

b

c

c-a

c-b

Operating Revenues

8,634

8,680

8,658

+24

(22)

Rental Revenues

7,919

7,976

7,967

+48

(8)

Other Revenues

Related to property

709

698

683

(25)

(14)

leasing

Dividend Income

5

6

7

+1

+1

Operating Expenses

(3,992)

(3,997)

(3,884)

+107

+113

Operating Income

4,642

4,682

4,774

+132

+91

Non-Operating

4

-

5

+0

+5

Revenues

Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn

  • Increase in operating revenues
    Increase in rental revenue Decrease in utility income
    Increase in miscellaneous income Increase in dividend income
    Others
  • Decrease in operating expenses
    Decrease in BM fee
    Decrease in utility expense Decrease in repair expense Increase in tax
    Increase in depreciation
    Decrease in leasing related expense

Decrease in advertising expense

Increase in non-recoverable consumption tax

Others

  • Decrease in non-operating expenses
    Decrease in borrowing related expense Others

Remarks

+24

+48 (By tenant replacement and Rent increase)

  1. (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)
    +64
    +1
    +0

+107

+17

+90 (Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)

+25

(18)

(27)

+21

+5 (Reduced IR opportunities by prevention of COVID-19 infection)

  1. (By the raised consumption tax)

+18

+18

+0

Non-Operating

(646)

(631)

(627)

+18

+4

Expenses

Ordinary Income

4,000

4,051

4,151

+151

+100

Net Income

4,000

4,050

4,151

+151

+100

DPU

¥8,892

¥9,002

¥9,228

+¥336

+¥226

NOI

6,431

6,512

6,593

+162

+80

FFO per Unit1

¥11,049

¥11,227

¥11,438

+¥389

+¥211

Days

184

182

182

-

-

  • Comparison against the 16th PeriodJun. 2020forecastc-b

Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn

(22)

Remarks

Decrease in operating revenues

Decrease in rental revenue

(8)

Decrease in utility income

(53)

Increase in miscellaneous income

+38

(Restoration cost (MK Kojimachi

Building))

Increase in dividend income

+1

Others

+0

Decrease in operating expenses

+113

Decrease in PM/BM fee

+16

Decrease in utility expense

+45

(Restraint factor)

Decrease in repair expense

+29

Decrease in leasing related expenses

+6

Increase in AM fee

(6)

Decrease in advertising expense

+11

(Reduced IR opportunities by

Others

+10

prevention of COVID-19 infection)

Decrease in non-operating

+4

expenses

Decrease in investment corporation

+4

bonds related expense

Decrease in investment corporation

+0

bonds related expense

24

Financial Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020 and the 18th periodJun. 2021

Unit ¥mn

17th Period

18th Period

16th Period

17th Period

18th Period

Forecast

forecast

Jun. 30, 2020

Dec. 31,

Jun. 30, 2021

vs

vs

2020

16th Period

17th Period

Result

Forecast

Forecast

Result

forecast

difference

difference

a

b

c

b-a

c-b

Operating Revenues

8,658

8,803

8,636

+144

(166)

Rental Revenues

7,967

8,013

8,009

+46

(4)

Other Revenues

Related to property

683

785

624

+102

(161)

leasing

Dividend Income

7

3

3

(3)

(0)

Operating Expenses

(3,884)

(4,085)

(3,968)

(200)

+116

Operating Income

4,774

4,718

4,668

(56)

(50)

Non-Operating

5

-

-

(5)

-

Revenues

Non-Operating

(627)

(620)

(614)

+7

+5

Expenses

Ordinary Income

4,151

4,097

4,053

(53)

(44)

Net Income

4,151

4,097

4,053

(54)

(44)

  • Comparison between the 17th PeriodDec. 2020 forecast

and the 16th Period Jun. 2020 Resultb-a

Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn

+144

Remarks

Inecrease in operating revenues

Increase in rental revenue

+46

(Rent increase and recovery of the

occupancy rate etc.)

Increase in utility income

+81

(Seasonal factor)

Increase in miscellaneous income

+19

Decrease in dividend income

(3)

Others

+1

Increase in operating expenses

(200)

Increase in utility expense

(53)

(Seasonal factor)

Increase in repair expense

(87)

Increase in depreciation

(13)

Increase in leasing related expense

(18)

Decrease in AM fee

+5

Others

(32)

(Land lease contract renewal fee(35))

Decrease in non-operating

+7

expenses

Decrease in borrowing related expense

+7

(By refinancing)

Decrease in investment corporation

+0

bonds related expense

  • Comparison between the 18th PeriodJun. 2021Forecast and the 17th Period Dec. 2020 Forecastc-b

Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn

(166)

Remarks

Decrease in operating revenues

Decrease in rental revenue

(5)

(Rent increase etc.)

Decrease in utility income

(76)

(Restraint factor, Seasonal factor)

Decrease in miscellaneous income

(84)

(Coming off cancellation penalty and

Others

(0)

restoration cost)

DPU

¥9,228

¥9,106

¥9,007

¥(122)

¥(99)

NOI

6,593

6,540

6,504

(52)

(36)

FFO per Unit

¥11,438

¥11,350

¥11,272

¥(88)

¥(78)

  • Decrease in operating expenses
    Decrease in utility expense Decrease in repair expense Increase in tax
    Increase in depreciation
    Increase in leasing related expense Decrease in AM fee
    Others

+116

+87 (Seasonal factor)

+69

(26)

(10)

(35)

+7

+24 (Coming off Land lease contract renewal fee(35))

Days

182

184

181

-

-

  • Decrease in non-operating expenses
    Decrease in borrowing related expense Decrease in investment corporation bonds related expense

+5

+5

+0

25

Financial Forecast for the 17th Period Dec. 2020

Unit ¥mn

17th Period

17th Period

17th Period

Forecast

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2020

vs

Original

17th Period

Forecast

Forecast

Original

As of Aug. 17, 2020

As of Feb. 19, 2020

Forecast

difference

a

b

b-a

Operating Revenues

8,779

8,803

+24

Rental Revenues

8,080

8,013

(66)

Other Revenues Related to

693

785

+91

property leasing

Dividend Income

4

3

(0)

Operating Expenses

(4,053)

(4,085)

(31)

Operating Income

4,725

4,718

(7)

Non-Operating Revenues

-

-

-

Non-Operating Expenses

(629)

(620)

+9

Ordinary Income

4,096

4,097

+1

Net Income

4,095

4,097

+1

DPU

¥9,102

¥9,106

+¥4

NOI

6,571

6,540

(30)

FFO per Unit

¥11,386

¥11,350

¥(36)

Days

184

184

-

  • Comparison between the 17th PeriodDec. 2020Original Forecast and the 17th Period Dec. 2020 Forecastb-a

Major fluctuation factor（￥/mn

+24

Remarks

Increase in operating revenues

Decrease in rental revenue

(66)

Decrease in utility income

(12)

Increase in miscellaneous income

+103

(Cancellation penalty and restoration cost)

Others

(0)

Increase in operating expenses

(31)

Decrease in PM/BM fee

+17

Decrease in utility expense

+31

(Restraint factor etc.)

Increase in repair expense

(56)

Decrease in depreciation

+12

Increase in leasing related expense

(44)

Decrease in AM fee

+4

Others

+3

Decrease in non-operating

+9

expenses

+9

Decrease in borrowing related expense

26

Property NOI Yield

Actual NOI Yield

Actual NOI Yieldafter depreciation

Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod

7.5%

10.0%

Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value

as of the end of the 16thperiod

10.0%

0.0%

2.5%

5.0%

0.0%

2.5%

5.0%

7.5%

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

7.0%

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

5.9%

Nihombashi Playa Building

7.2%

Nihombashi Playa Building

6.0%

FORECAST Yotsuya

6.2%

FORECAST Yotsuya

5.4%

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

5.5%

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

4.6%

FORECAST Ichigaya

5.8%

FORECAST Ichigaya

4.3%

FORECAST Mita

6.0%

FORECAST Mita

5.2%

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

5.5%

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

5.0%

FORECAST Sakurabashi

5.9%

FORECAST Sakurabashi

5.4%

GreenOak Kayabacho

5.3%

GreenOak Kayabacho

4.8%

GreenOak Kudan

5.7%

GreenOak Kudan

5.2%

GreenOak Takanawadai

6.4%

GreenOak Takanawadai

5.0%

Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building

7.3%

Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building

6.2%

Central Daikanyama

4.0%

Central Daikanyama

3.7%

Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs

5.1%

Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs

4.8%

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

5.0%

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

4.6%

Kudankita 325 Building

4.9%

Kudankita 325 Building

4.4%

FORECAST Uchikanda

5.0%

FORECAST Uchikanda

4.4%

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building

5.4%

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building

4.8%

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building

5.1%

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building

4.3%

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building

6.0%

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building

5.2%

Pigeon Building

4.8%

Pigeon Building

4.1%

FORECAST Ningyocho

4.7%

FORECAST Ningyocho

4.1%

FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE

6.0%

FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE

5.6%

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

4.8%

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

4.4%

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building

5.8%

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building

5.4%

Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs

5.1%

Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs

4.5%

FORECAST Shinagawa

4.8%

FORECAST Shinagawa

4.2%

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

5.9%

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

5.4%

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

5.8%

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

4.8%

FORECAST Takadanobaba

3.6%

FORECAST Takadanobaba

2.9%

Mejiro NT Building

6.3%

Mejiro NT Building

5.6%

27

Property NOI Yield

Actual NOI Yield

Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod)

0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0%

Actual NOI Yieldafter depreciation

Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod

0.0% 2.5% 5.0% 7.5% 10.0%

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building

Mitsui Woody Building

Itabashi Honcho Building

ANTEX24 Building

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building

East Side Building

I•S Minamimorimachi Building

Sunworld Building

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

MK Kojimachi Building

Toranomon Sakura Buildung

La Verite AKASAKA

Kanda Ocean Building

Shinto GINZA EAST

FORECAST Kayabacho

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

Omiya Center Building

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building

NORE Fushimi

NORE Meieki

Homat Horizon Building

Sannomiya First Building

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building

Hiroo ON Building

TK Gotanda Building

Gotanda Sakura Building

Esprit Kameido

Alte Building Higobashi

DIA Building Meieki

7.1%

5.5%

6.5%

5.2%

6.0%

6.1%

6.1%

5.2%

5.9%

9.5%

3.8% Penalty income by termination

4.7%

5.2%

4.7%

5.0%

4.4%

5.0%

5.8%

5.8%

5.2%

6.4%

4.4%

7.0%

4.5%

4.4%

4.8%

3.9%

5.3%

4.7%

6.7%

5.6%

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building

Mitsui Woody Building

Itabashi Honcho Building

ANTEX24 Building

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building

East Side Building

I•S Minamimorimachi Building

Sunworld Building

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

MK Kojimachi Building

Toranomon Sakura Buildung

La Verite AKASAKA

Kanda Ocean Building

Shinto GINZA EAST

FORECAST Kayabacho

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

Omiya Center Building

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building

NORE Fushimi

NORE Meieki

Homat Horizon Building

Sannomiya First Building

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building

Hiroo ON Building

TK Gotanda Building

Gotanda Sakura Building

Esprit Kameido

Alte Building Higobashi

DIA Building Meieki

6.3%

4.6%

5.5%

4.3%

5.0%

5.6%

4.9%

4.1%

4.3%

9.2%

3.4%

4.3%

4.7%

4.3%

4.3%

3.9%

3.9%

5.0%

4.6%

3.8%

5.0%

4.0%

5.6%

4.2%

3.7%

4.5%

3.5%

4.7%

4.2%

6.1%

5.1%

28

Property NOI Yield

Actual NOI Yield

Annualized NOI ÷ book value as of the end of the 16thperiod)

0.0%

2.5%

5.0%

7.5%

10.0%

Actual NOI Yieldafter depreciation

Annualized NOI after depreciation ÷ book value

as of the end of the 16thperiod

10.0%

0.0%

2.5%

5.0%

7.5%

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae

Mac Village Heian

Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo

Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane

Splendid Shin-Osaka III

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi

LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act

BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all

3.7%

4.7%

5.4%

5.7%

6.3%

6.1%

6.6%

5.6%

5.0%

5.2%

5.6%

3.9%

4.9%

4.0%

4.4%

3.8%

4.0%

4.4%

4.5%

5.0%

4.9%

4.3%

4.8%

3.8%

4.3%

4.6%

4.9%

4.0%

5.7%

3.4%

The occupancy rate has been recovering

4.0%

5.2%

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING Kameido i-Mark Building Actual NOI yeild for offices Tower Court Kitashinagawa Sky Hills N11 my atria Sakae

Mac Village Heian

Seam Dwell Tsutsui Ciel Yakuin Kanda Reeplex Rʼs Splendid Namba Residence Hiroo

Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Primegate Iidabashi Residence Edogawabashi Merveille Senzoku Field Avenue Domeal Kitaakabane Dormy Kitaakabane

Splendid Shin-Osaka III

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Piacere Fuminosato Wald Park Minamioi

LAPUTA KUJO Imazaki Mansion N1 Actual NOI yeild for residence Otakibashi Pacifica Building Komyoike Act

BECOME SAKAE Actual NOI yeild for retail Actual NOI yeild for all

3.2%

3.6%

4.6%

4.4%

4.8%

3.3%

4.0%

3.4%

2.9%

4.2%

3.6%

3.5%

4.3%

3.7%

4.0%

3.2%

3.5%

3.9%

4.1%

3.4%

4.2%

3.5%

3.8%

3.5%

3.7%

4.0%

3.9%

3.3%

3.3%

2.7%

3.1%

4.4%

29

Appraisal Value Summary

Appraisal valuation by sector

Period-to-period analysis

15th peiod

16th peiod

CAP

15th period

16th period

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

Decrease

81

2

Properties

Appraisal

Unrealized

Properties

Appraisal

Unrealized

Value

gains

Value

gains

Flat

9

86

¥ mn

¥ mn

¥ mn

¥ mn

Increase

0

2

Office

64

231,000

33,977

64

234,010

37,410

Appraisal Value

15th period

16th period

Residential

23

52,560

6,687

23

52,537

6,812

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

Increase

76

39

Retail

3

10,610

376

3

10,560

363

Flat

14

44

Total

90

294,170

41,042

90

297,107

44,586

Decrease

0

7

Amount of change in unrealized gain and rate of change in unrealized gain

Unrealized gain

Unrealized gain ratio

¥50,000mn

16.2%

17.7%

20.0%

¥45,000mn

13.7%

18.0%

¥40,000mn

16.0%

¥35,000mn

10.3%

10.9%

14.0%

¥30,000mn

8.5%

12.0%

8.0%

¥25,000mn

5.9%

10.0%

¥20,000mn

3.7%

4.3%

8.0%

¥15,000mn

3.1%

2.9%

6.0%

¥10,000mn

0.8%

4.0%

¥5,000mn

2.0%

¥0mn

4th period

5th period

6th period

7th period

8th period

9th period

10th period 11th period 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period

0.0%

(Jun.2014)

(Dec.2014)

(Jun.2015)

(Dec.2015)

(Jun.2016)

(Dec.2016)

(Jun.2017)

(Dec.2017)

(Jun.2018)

(Dec.2018)

(Jun.2019)

(Dec.2019)

(Jun.2020)

30

Portfolio Appraisal Value

Appraisal Value

Direct

Book

Unrealized

Capitalizati

Discount Cash Flow

Major Appraisal Value

on

Acquisition

Value

gains

Appraisal

Changing Factor 1

End 16th

End 16th

NOI yield

Compared to

No

Property Name

Price

Discount

Terminal

Period

Period

End 15th

th

CAP Rate

Appraisal

15

th

¥ mn

End 16

Variance

Rate

Rate

Period

a

b-a

Period

Period

NOI Yield

¥ mn

¥ mn

b

¥ mn

¥ mn

¥ mn

End of 16th Period

CR

Income Expense

Office

A-1

FORECAST Nishisinjuku

2,260

2,119

1,040

3,160

3,160

0

3.8%

3.4%

4.0%

5.5%

A-2

Nihombashi Playa Building

2,130

1,994

525

2,520

2,520

0

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

5.3%

A-3

FORECAST Yotsuya

1,430

1,363

606

1,970

1,970

0

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

5.5%

A-4

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

6,500

6,185

1,924

8,100

8,110

10

3.4%

3.2%

3.6%

4.4%

A-5

FORECAST Ichigaya

4,800

4,466

1,933

6,350

6,400

50

3.5%

3.3%

3.7%

4.8%

A-6

FORECAST Mita

1,800

1,725

654

2,380

2,380

0

3.7%

3.5%

3.9%

5.1%

A-7

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

13,990

14,746

3,353

17,900

18,100

200

3.5%

3.2%

3.7%

4.7%

A-8

FORECAST Sakurabashi

5,760

6,008

791

6,770

6,800

30

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

5.1%

A-9

GreenOak Kayabacho

2,860

2,989

590

3,530

3,580

50

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

5.1%

A-10

GreenOak Kudan

2,780

2,915

614

3,530

3,530

0

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

4.8%

A-11

GreenOak Takanawadai

2,260

2,171

798

2,880

2,970

90

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

5.4%

A-13

Higashi Ikebukuro Center

2,520

2,662

347

3,010

3,010

0

4.5%

4.3%

4.7%

5.9%

Building

A-14

Central Daikanyama

3,510

3,667

142

3,810

3,810

0

3.5%

3.3%

3.7%

3.9%

A-16

Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs

2,827

2,859

550

3,400

3,410

10

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

4.7%

A-17

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

7,396

7,381

2,818

9,990

10,200

210

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

5.2%

A-19

Kudankita 325 Building

1,850

1,981

238

2,160

2,220

60

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

4.6%

A-20

FORECAST Uchikanda

1,240

1,280

69

1,350

1,350

0

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

4.6%

A-21

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome

2,810

2,898

391

3,290

3,290

0

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.9%

Building

A-22

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome

2,640

2,775

174

2,920

2,950

30

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.7%

Building

A-23

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX

2,100

2,241

338

2,570

2,580

10

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

5.1%

Building

A-24

Pigeon Building

2,837

2,935

104

2,990

3,040

50

4.1%

3.9%

4.3%

4.8%

A-25

FORECAST Ningyocho

2,070

2,124

65

2,130

2,190

60

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.5%

A-26

FORECAST Ningyocho

1,650

1,647

432

2,070

2,080

10

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

5.2%

PLACE

31

Portfolio Appraisal Value

Book

Appraisal Value

Direct

Unrealized

Capitalizati

Discount Cash Flow

Major Appraisal Value

Acquisition

Value

gains

on

Appraisal

Changing Factor 1

End 16th

End 16th

NOI yield

Compared to

No

Property Name

Price

End 16th

Discount

Terminal

Period

Period

End 15th

CAP Rate

Appraisal

15

th

¥ mn

Period

Variance

Period

a

b-a

Period

Rate

Rate

NOI Yield

¥ mn

¥ mn

b

¥ mn

¥ mn

End of 16th Period

¥ mn

CR

Income Expense

A-27

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

2,030

2,114

195

2,260

2,310

50

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.7%

A-28

Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building

2,207

2,233

416

2,650

2,650

0

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

5.1%

A-29

Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs

1,249

1,289

240

1,530

1,530

0

3.6%

3.4%

3.8%

4.6%

A-30

FORECAST Shinagawa

2,300

2,379

70

2,450

2,450

0

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

4.5%

A-31

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome

2,210

2,274

385

2,660

2,660

0

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

5.0%

Building

A-32

Towa Higashi-Gotanda

2,033

2,106

323

2,400

2,430

30

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

5.1%

Building

A-33

FORECAST Takadanobaba

5,550

5,887

552

5,990

6,440

450

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

5.0%

A-34

Mejiro NT Building

3,094

3,078

581

3,650

3,660

10

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.6%

A-35

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro

979

991

148

1,110

1,140

30

4.5%

4.3%

4.7%

5.8%

Building

A-36

Mitsui Woody Building

2,475

2,664

35

2,700

2,700

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.3%

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

3,146

3,075

524

3,590

3,600

10

4.5%

4.2%

4.7%

5.7%

A-38

ANTEX24 Building

1,691

1,771

158

1,930

1,930

0

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

5.0%

A-39

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori

1,550

1,705

314

1,930

2,020

90

4.3%

4.1%

4.6%

6.0%

Building

A-40

East Side Building

1,372

1,377

262

1,610

1,640

30

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.6%

A-41

IS Minamimorimachi

2,258

2,296

513

2,760

2,810

50

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

5.7%

Building

A-42

Sunworld Building

1,200

1,271

28

1,300

1,300

0

4.5%

4.3%

4.7%

5.3%

A-43

Marunouchi Sanchome

1,626

1,655

384

2,010

2,040

30

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

6.1%

Building

A-44

MK Kojimachi Building

1,781

1,807

392

2,200

2,200

0

3.4%

3.2%

3.6%

4.4%

A-45

Toranomon Sakura Building

4,120

4,286

593

4,630

4,880

250

3.3%

3.0%

3.4%

4.0%

A-46

La Verite AKASAKA

2,000

2,138

301

2,400

2,440

40

3.5%

3.3%

3.7%

4.4%

A-47

Kanda Ocean Building

1,440

1,459

310

1,750

1,770

20

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

5.1%

A-48

Shinto GINZA EAST

1,352

1,349

100

1,490

1,450

(40)

3.7%

3.5%

3.9%

4.2%

A-49

FORECAST Kayabacho

3,000

3,106

213

3,210

3,320

110

4.1%

3.8%

4.2%

4.8%

A-50

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

4,775

4,796

203

5,050

5,000

(50)

3.8%

3.6%

4.0%

4.2%

A-51

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

6,520

7,605

634

8,240

8,240

0

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

5.2%

32

Portfolio Appraisal Value

Book

Appraisal Value

Direct

Unrealized

Capitalizati

Discount Cash Flow

Appraisal

Major Appraisal Value

Acquisition

Value

gains

on

Changing Factor 1

End 16th

End 16th

NOI yield

Compared to

No

Property Name

Price

End 16th

Discount

Terminal

Period

Period

End 15th

CAP Rate

Appraisal

15

th

¥ mn

Period

Variance

Period

a

b-a

Period

Rate

Rate

NOI Yield

¥ mn

¥ mn

b

¥ mn

¥ mn

End of 16th Period

¥ mn

CR

Income Expense

A-52

Omiya Center Building

15,585

15,493

5,406

20,600

20,900

300

4.1%

3.9%

4.3%

5.6%

A-53

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

2,850

2,992

457

3,430

3,450

20

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

5.4%

Koraibashi Building

A-54

NORE Fushimi

2,840

2,703

1,376

3,810

4,080

270

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

6.3%

A-55

NORE Meieki

2,520

2,407

1,332

3,470

3,740

270

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

6.7%

A-56

Homat Horizon Building

6,705

6,660

959

7,530

7,620

90

3.5%

3.3%

3.7%

4.2%

A-57

Sannomiya First Building

1,390

1,456

143

1,600

1,600

0

4.9%

4.7%

5.1%

6.2%

A-58

Towa Kandanishikicho

960

972

67

1,040

1,040

0

4.3%

3.4%

4.3%

4.9%

Building

A-59

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi

1,152

1,218

31

1,250

1,250

0

4.2%

3.9%

4.3%

4.8%

Ekimae Building

A-60

Hiroo ON Building

2,392

2,416

293

2,680

2,710

30

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

4.6%

A-61

TK Gotanda Building

4,130

4,422

77

4,500

4,500

0

3.8%

3.5%

3.9%

4.3%

A-62

Gotanda Sakura Building

1,460

1,502

187

1,700

1,690

(10)

4.1%

3.6%

4.2%

4.9%

A-63

Esprit Kameido

1,265

1,281

38

1,320

1,320

0

4.5%

4.3%

4.7%

5.0%

A-64

Alte Building Higobashi

1,453

1,474

305

1,780

1,780

0

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

6.2%

A-65

DIA Building Meieki

1,167

1,189

100

1,290

1,290

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.5%

A-66

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU

1,800

1,867

32

1,900

1,900

0

3.5%

3.3%

3.7%

3.8%

BUILDING

A-67

FORECAST Kameido

2,580

2,672

207

2,820

2,880

60

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

4.8%

Subtotal office properties

192,236

196,599

37,410

231,000

234,010

3,010

5.0%

Residence

B-01

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

11,880

10,732

4,167

14,900

14,900

0

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

5.2%

B-02

Sky Hills N11

1,570

1,638

191

1,840

1,830

(10)

5.1%

4.9%

5.3%

6.6%

B-04

my atria Sakae

1,110

1,008

281

1,290

1,290

0

4.6%

4.4%

4.8%

5.6%

B-05

Mac Village Heian

785

723

223

946

947

1

4.7%

4.5%

4.9%

6.0%

B-06

Seam Dwell Tsutsui

695

670

114

784

785

1

4.6%

4.4%

4.8%

5.5%

B-07

Ciel Yakuin

640

614

139

754

754

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.5%

B-08

Kanda Reeplex Rʼs

1,813

1,736

333

2,070

2,070

0

3.9%

3.6%

4.1%

4.6%

33

Portfolio Appraisal Value

Book

Appraisal Value

Direct

Unrealized

Capitalizati

Discount Cash Flow

Major Appraisal Value

Acquisition

Value

gains

on

Appraisal

Changing Factor 1

End 16th

End 16th

NOI yield

Compared to

No

Property Name

Price

End 16th

Discount

Terminal

Period

Period

End 15th

CAP Rate

Appraisal

15

th

¥ mn

Period

Variance

Period

a

b-a

Period

Rate

Rate

NOI Yield

¥ mn

¥ mn

b

¥ mn

¥ mn

End of 16th Period

¥ mn

CR

Income Expense

B-09

Splendid Namba

3,502

3,290

689

3,980

3,980

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

5.1%

B-10

Residence Hiroo

2,590

2,616

173

2,790

2,790

0

3.7%

3.5%

3.9%

4.1%

B-11

Residence Nihombashi

1,300

1,429

160

1,590

1,590

0

4.2%

3.7%

4.1%

5.3%

Hakozaki

B-12

Primegate Iidabashi

5,200

5,230

149

5,380

5,380

0

3.8%

3.5%

3.9%

4.1%

B-13

Residence Edogawabashi

1,230

1,243

16

1,290

1,260

(30)

4.1%

3.9%

4.3%

4.4%

B-14

Merveille Senzoku

740

750

2

748

753

5

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.3%

B-15

Field Avenue

3,110

3,127

22

3,140

3,150

10

3.9%

3.6%

4.0%

4.0%

B-16

Domeal kitaakabane

785

797

(5)

792

792

0

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

4.5%

B-17

Dormy kitaakabane

986

996

1

998

998

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

4.6%

B-18

Splendid Shin-Osaka

2,428

2,400

179

2,580

2,580

0

4.4%

4.2%

4.6%

4.9%

B-19

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie

1,608

1,624

125

1,750

1,750

0

4.2%

4.0%

4.4%

4.8%

B-20

Charmant Fuji

905

914

(3)

911

911

0

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

4.5%

Osakajominami

B-21

Piacere Fuminosato

571

574

6

581

581

0

4.6%

4.4%

4.8%

4.9%

B-22

Wald Park Minamioi

715

753

(18)

735

735

0

3.9%

3.7%

4.1%

4.2%

B-23

LAPUTA KUJO

1,480

1,596

(95)

1,501

1,501

0

4.3%

4.1%

4.5%

4.8%

B-24

Imazaki Mansion N1

1,180

1,253

(43)

1,210

1,210

0

4.6%

4.4%

4.8%

5.3%

Subtotal residential properties

46,824

45,724

6,812

52,560

52,537

(23)

4.9%

Retail

C-01

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

3,350

3,397

162

3,570

3,560

(10)

3.7%

3.5%

3.9%

4.0%

C-02

Komyoike Act

2,063

2,034

125

2,200

2,160

(40)

4.9%

4.7%

5.1%

6.0%

C-03

BECOME SAKAE

4,770

4,763

76

4,840

4,840

0

4.0%

3.8%

4.2%

4.2%

Subtotal retail properties

10,183

10,196

363

10,610

10,560

(50)

4.5%

Total

249,243

252,520

44,586

294,170

297,107

2,937

4.9%

34

Balance Sheets

Yen in thousands

15th FP

16th FP

Differences

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

8,849,231

9,140,880

+291,649

Cash and deposits in trust

6,216,963

6,258,051

+41,088

Tenant receivables

92,423

135,639

+43,216

Prepaid expenses

436,159

446,441

+10,282

Income taxes refundable

362

552

+190

Other current assets

4,694

5,824

+1,130

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

0

Total Current Assets

15,599,836

15,987,389

+387,553

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

267,430

264,709

(2,721)

Accumulated depreciation

(9,375)

(13,418)

(4,043)

Buildings, net

258,055

251,291

(6,764)

Buildings in trust

61,260,355

61,573,977

+313,622

Accumulated depreciation

(8,604,624)

(9,551,456)

(946,832)

Buildings in trust, net

52,655,730

52,022,521

(633,209)

Structures in trust

202,535

202,535

0

Accumulated depreciation

(51,904)

(56,906)

(5,002)

Structures in trust, net

150,630

145,628

(5,002)

Machinery and equipment in trust

435,009

461,294

+26,285

Accumulated depreciation

(83,945)

(106,016)

(22,071)

Machinery and equipment in trust, net

351,064

355,278

+4,214

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

167,762

215,961

+48,199

Accumulated depreciation

(50,674)

(64,607)

(13,933)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

117,088

151,353

+34,265

Land in trust

181,678,910

181,678,910

0

Construction in progress in trust

4,320

-

(4,320)

Total property, plant and equipment

235,215,801

234,604,984

(610,817)

Intangible assets

Leasehold rights

1,251,662

1,251,662

0

Leasehold rights in trust

16,658,938

16,658,938

0

Other

5,417

4,754

(663)

Total intangible assets

17,916,017

17,915,355

(662)

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

174,664

176,011

+1,347

Lease and guarantee deposits

10,160

10,160

0

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,277,898

1,284,308

+6,410

Deferred tax Assets

0

5

+5

Other

40,780

40,814

+34

Total investments and other assets

1,503,504

1,511,299

+7,795

Total Non-Current Assets

254,635,322

254,031,638

(603,684)

Deferred asset

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

43,902

41,163

(2,739)

Total deferred asset

43,902

41,163

(2,739)

Total Assets

270,279,062

270,060,191

(218,871)

Yen in thousands

15th FP

16th FP

Differences

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

1,398,944

853,874

(545,070)

Long-term debt due within one year

20,500,000

19,500,000

(1,000,000)

Accrued expenses

267,044

261,937

(5,107)

Accrued consumption taxes

113,548

243,871

+130,323

Advances received

1,439,180

1,448,495

+9,315

Other current liabilities

339,220

590,414

+251,194

Total Current Liabilities

24,057,938

22,898,594

(1,159,344)

Long-Term Liabilities

Investment corporation bonds

4,500,000

4,500,000

0

Long-term debt

101,870,000

102,870,000

+1,000,000

Tenant security deposits

67,051

57,013

(10,038)

Tenant security deposits in trust

9,243,045

9,043,598

(199,447)

Others

4,239

3,730

(509)

Total Long-Term Liabilities

115,684,335

116,474,342

+790,007

Total Liabilities

139,742,274

139,372,936

(369,338)

Net Assets

Unitholders' Equity

Unitholders' capital

126,515,601

126,515,601

0

Surplus

Unappropriated

4,021,186

4,171,653

+150,467

retained earnings undisposed

loss

Total Surplus

4,021,186

4,171,653

+150,467

Total Unitholders' Equity

130,536,787

130,687,255

+150,468

Total Net Assets

130,536,787

130,687,255

+150,468

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

270,279,062

270,060,191

(218,871)

35

Income Statements

Yen in thousands

15th FP

16th FP

Differences

Operating Revenues

Rental revenues

7,919,159

7,967,820

+48,661

Other revenues related to property leasing

709,203

683,411

(25,792)

Dividend income

5,967

7,481

+1,514

Total Operating Revenues

8,634,330

8,658,713

+24,383

Operating Expenses

Property-related expenses

3,165,862

3,050,545

(115,317)

Asset management fees

643,505

642,823

(682)

Asset custody fees

10,392

10,252

(140)

Administrative service fees

43,553

41,524

(2,029)

Directors' compensation

2,400

2,400

0

Independent auditorsʼ fees

13,600

13,600

0

Other operating expenses

112,850

123,389

+10,539

Total Operating Expenses

3,992,165

3,884,535

(107,630)

Operating Income

4,642,165

4,774,177

+132,012

Non-Operating Revenues

Interest income

71

71

0

Reversal of distributions payable

4,754

5,005

+251

Total Non-Operating Revenues

4,825

5,076

+251

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest expense

350,679

332,722

(17,957)

Interest expense on investment corporation bonds

17,416

17,256

(160)

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

2,739

2,739

0

Borrowing related expenses

275,433

274,789

(644)

Other

33

33

0

Total Non-Operating Expenses

646,303

627,541

(18,762)

Ordinary Income

4,000,687

4,151,713

+151,026

Extraordinary Income

Subsidy income

-

43,944

+43,944

Total Extraordinary Income

-

43,944

+43,944

Extraordinary Losses

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

-

43,705

+43,705

Total Extraordinary Losses

-

43,705

+43,705

Income Before Income Taxes

4,000,687

4,151,951

+151,264

Income taxes - current

625

710

+85

Income taxes - deferred

0

(4)

(4)

Total Income Taxes

624

706

+82

Net Income

4,000,062

4,151,244

+151,182

Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period

21,123

20,408

(715)

Retained Earnings at End of Period

4,021,186

4,171,653

+150,467

36

Historical Operating Results

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

Operating revenues

¥mn

7,225

8,458

8,982

8,634

8,658

Of which, rental revenues and other

¥mn

(7,177)

(8,458)

(8,488)

(8,628)

(8,651)

revenues related to property leasing

Operating expenses

¥mn

3,389

3,818

4,027

3,992

3,884

Of which, property-related expenses

¥mn

(2,664)

(3,039)

(3,168)

(3,165)

(3,050)

Operating income

¥mn

3,835

4,640

4,955

4,642

4,774

Ordinary income

¥mn

3,329

3,840

4,326

4,000

4,151

Net income

¥mn

3,329

3,839

4,326

4,000

4,151

Total assets (a)

¥mn

230,689

269,146

270,269

270,279

270,060

Net assets (b)

¥mn

112,639

130,378

130,863

130,536

130,687

Interest-bearing debt (c)

¥mn

106,170

126,170

126,870

126,870

126,870

Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio (c)/(a)

（％）

46.0

46.9

46.9

46.9

47.0

(based on book value)

Interest-bearing debt to total assets ratio 3

（％）

42.1

42.6

41.6

40.8

40.3

(based on appraisal value)

Ordinary income to total assets ratio3

（％）

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.5

Return on equity3

（％）

3.0

3.2

3.3

3.1

3.2

Equity ratio (b)/(a)

（％）

48.8

48.4

48.4

48.3

48.4

NOI yield (acquisition value)

（％）

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.3

NOI yield (book value)

（％）

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.2

NOI yield (appraisal value)

（％）

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.3

4.5

After-depreciation yield (acquisition value)

（％）

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.4

4.5

After-depreciation yield (book value)

（％）

4.3

4.3

4.2

4.3

4.4

After-depreciation yield (appraisal value)

（％）

3.9

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.8

Implied cap rate (NOI yield) 3

（％）

4.6

4.3

4.1

3.8

4.9

Implied cap rate (After-depreciation yield)

（％）

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.2

4.1

Unitholderʼs equity

¥mn

109,285

126,515

126,515

126,515

126,515

Number of investment units

391,760

449,930

449,930

449,930

449,930

Issued and outstanding (d)

Net assets per unit (b)/(d)

¥

287,522

289,774

290,853

290,126

290,461

Total distributions (e)

¥mn

3,329

3,840

4,326

4,000

4,151

Distributions per unit (e)/(d)

¥

8,500

8,536

9,617

8,892

9,228

FFO3(funds from operations) (f)

¥mn

4,109

4,757

4,782

4,971

5,146

AFFO3

¥mn

3,216

3,336

4,263

3,926

4,730

(Adjusted Fund From Operations)(g)

Pay out ratio (FFO) (e)/(f)

（％）

81.0

80.7

90.5

80.5

80.7

Pay out ratio (AFFO) (e)/(g)

（％）

103.5

115.1

101.5

101.9

87.8

FFO per unit3

¥

10,489

10,573

10,628

11,049

11,438

NAV per Unit3

¥

334,542

342,122

358,025

372,454

380,330

37

Portfolio Summary

No.

Property Name

Type

Location

Completion

Acquisition

Investment

Total leasable

Number

Occupancy rate

PML

Price¥n

ratio

area（㎡）

of tenants

A-1

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2009

2,260

0.9%

1,945.68

16

98.0%

2.7%

A-2

Nihombashi Playa Building

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2009

2,130

0.9%

2,490.08

2

100.0%

3.7%

A-3

FORECAST Yotsuya

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 2009

1,430

0.6%

1,678.15

13

100.0%

3.6%

A-4

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 2008

6,500

2.6%

4,337.15

6

100.0%

2.1%

A-5

FORECAST Ichigaya

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 2009

4,800

1.9%

3,844.66

23

100.0%

2.9%

A-6

FORECAST Mita

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 2009

1,800

0.7%

1,786.18

5

100.0%

2.9%

A-7

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1980

13,990

5.6%

13,875.04

18

100.0%

7.0%

A-8

FORECAST Sakurabashi

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Apr. 1985

5,760

2.3%

6,566.76

5

100.0%

4.2%

A-9

GreenOak Kayabacho

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1990

2,860

1.1%

2,995.35

8

100.0%

2.6%

A-10

GreenOak Kudan

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Dec. 1987

2,780

1.1%

2,594.46

3

100.0%

5.1%

A-11

GreenOak Takanawadai

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 2010

2,260

0.9%

2,621.74

11

100.0%

3.6%

A-13

Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building

office

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1991

2,520

1.0%

4,219.65

6

100.0%

4.5%

A-14

Central Daikanyama

office

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1991

3,510

1.4%

1,898.83

3

100.0%

7.1%

A-16

Hiroo Reeplex Bʼs

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

May 1987

2,827

1.1%

1,500.85

8

100.0%

4.4%

A-17

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

Jun. 1981

7,396

3.0%

7,882.60

4

100.0%

11.3%

A-19

Kudankita 325 Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1987

1,850

0.7%

2,003.60

8

100.0%

4.5%

A-20

FORECAST Uchikanda

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Dec. 1976

1,240

0.5%

1,230.44

5

100.0%

9.9%

A-21

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 1991

2,810

1.1%

3,447.16

10

100.0%

4.1%

A-22

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 1991

2,640

1.1%

3,056.56

9

100.0%

9.0%

A-23

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1991

2,100

0.8%

3,064.20

6

100.0%

4.1%

A-24

Pigeon Building

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1989

2,837

1.1%

3,022.25

1

100.0%

5.6%

A-25

FORECAST Ningyocho

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1990

2,070

0.8%

2,277.62

6

100.0%

11.1%

A-26

FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 1984

1,650

0.7%

1,867.95

7

100.0%

7.1%

A-27

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1991

2,030

0.8%

1,813.21

9

100.0%

4.1%

A-28

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 1987

2,207

0.9%

2,479.80

8

100.0%

12.7%

A-29

Iidabashi Reeplex Bʼs

office

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Jun. 1992

1,249

0.5%

1,401.68

6

100.0%

4.4%

A-30

FORECAST Shinagawa

office

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 1989

2,300

0.9%

2,276.36

6

100.0%

11.6%

A-31

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

office

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Dec. 1993

2,210

0.9%

2,999.68

8

100.0%

3.9%

A-32

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

office

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 1985

2,033

0.8%

2,939.16

7

100.0%

5.1%

A-33

FORECAST Takadanobaba

office

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 1986

5,550

2.2%

5,661.49

7

100.0%

12.4%

A-34

Mejiro NT Building

office

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Jul. 1990

3,094

1.2%

4,497.27

5

100.0%

6.6%

A-35

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building

office

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1989

979

0.4%

1,645.17

2

84.7%

3.6%

38

Portfolio Summary

No.

Property Name

Type

Location

Completion

Acquisition

Investment

Total leasable

Number

Occupancy rate

PML

Price¥n

ratio

area（㎡）

of tenants

A-36

Mitsui Woody Building

office

Koto Ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1990

2,475

1.0%

4,006.20

6

100.0%

11.9%

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

office

Itabashi Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 1993

3,146

1.3%

6,356.89

4

100.0%

7.8%

A-38

ANTEX24 Building

office

Taito Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 1988

1,691

0.7%

2,267.59

6

100.0%

3.7%

A-39

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building

office

Taito Ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1988

1,550

0.6%

2,651.27

8

100.0%

3.6%

A-40

East Side Building

office

Taito Ward, Tokyo

May 1988

1,372

0.6%

2,096.92

4

100.0%

3.6%

A-41

I•S Minamimorimachi Building

office

Osaka, Osaka

Aug. 1988

2,258

0.9%

4,164.82

16

100.0%

9.6%

A-42

Sunworld Building

office

Osaka, Osaka

Mar. 1993

1,200

0.5%

3,012.86

1

100.0%

12.0%

A-43

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

office

Nagoya, Aichi

Jul. 1988

1,626

0.7%

4,219.19

23

94.7%

7.1%

A-44

MK Kojimachi Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1997

1,781

0.7%

1,761.60

8

74.3%

4.3%

A-45

Toranomon Sakura Buildung

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

Jul. 1983

4,120

1.7%

3,049.79

12

100.0%

8.2%

A-46

La Verite AKASAKA

office

Minato Ward, Tokyo

Dec. 1986

2,000

0.8%

1,707.18

7

100.0%

4.5%

A-47

Kanda Ocean Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 1990

1,440

0.6%

1,484.74

24

100.0%

9.3%

A-48

Shinto GINZA EAST

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 1990

1,352

0.5%

1,206.28

6

100.0%

5.3%

A-49

FORECAST Kayabacho

office

Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 1990

3,000

1.2%

3,882.61

16

100.0%

5.2%

A-50

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

office

Shinjyuku Ward, Tokyo

Jul. 1986

4,775

1.9%

4,340.66

8

100.0%

3.5%

A-51

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

office

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 1989

6,520

2.6%

8,981.55

13

100.0%

2.3%

A-52

Omiya Center Building

office

Saitama, Saitama

Mar. 1993

15,585

6.3%

14,311.77

27

100.0%

2.0%

A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building

office

Osaka, Osaka

Mar. 1994

2,850

1.1%

5,106.77

27

100.0%

7.6%

A-54

NORE Fushimi

office

Nagoya, Aichi

Nov. 2006

2,840

1.1%

3,870.93

9

93.3%

4.5%

A-55

NORE Meieki

office

Nagoya, Aichi

Jan. 2007

2,520

1.0%

4,280.75

19

94.7%

4.2%

A-56

Homat Horizon Building

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1987

6,705

2.7%

6,077.01

10

100.0%

7.2%

A-57

Sannomiya First Building

office

Kobe, Hyogo

Nov. 1993

1,390

0.6%

3,633.16

24

100.0%

5.4%

A-58

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

office

Chiyoda ward, Tokyo

Aug. 1992

960

0.4%

1,324.07

5

100.0%

5.6%

A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building

office

Chuo ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2001

1,152

0.5%

1,620.54

8

100.0%

9.0%

A-60

Hiroo ON Building

office

Shibuya ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1995

2,392

1.0%

2,248.59

3

100.0%

3.1%

A-61

TK Gotanda Building

office

Shinagawa ward, Tokyo

Jun. 1989

4,130

1.7%

3,716.38

8

100.0%

3.7%

A-62

Gotanda Sakura Building

office

Shinagawa ward, Tokyo

Nov. 1993

1,460

0.6%

1,501.86

9

100.0%

4.8%

A-63

Esprit Kameido

office

Koto ward, Tokyo

Jun. 1991

1,265

0.5%

2,010.81

11

100.0%

6.8%

A-64

Alte Building Higobashi

office

Osaka, Osaka

Jun. 1993

1,453

0.6%

3,482.92

11

100.0%

7.2%

A-65

DIA Building Meieki

office

Nagoya, Aichi

Dec. 1991

1,167

0.5%

1,781.72

10

100.0%

3.4%

A-66

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU BUILDING

office

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Nov. 2018

1,800

0.7%

1,252.89

1

100.0%

4.6%

A-67

FORECAST Kameido

office

Koto Ward, Tokyo

Sep. 2010

2,580

1.0%

3,091.52

5

100.0%

3.3%

39

Portfolio Summary

No.

Property Name

Type

Location

Completion

Acquisition

Investment

Total leasable

Number

Occupancy rate

PML

Price¥n

ratio

area（㎡）

of tenants

B-1

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2009

11,880

4.8%

16,913.29

272

97.3%

2.6%

B-2

Sky Hills N11

Residential Sapporo, Hokkaido

Mar. 2001

1,570

0.6%

8,567.50

1

100.0%

1.3%

B-4

my atria Sakae

Residential Nagoya, Aichi

Mar. 2007

1,110

0.4%

3,121.60

1

100.0%

4.1%

B-5

Mac Village Heian

Residential Nagoya, Aichi

Sep. 2006

785

0.3%

2,250.00

1

100.0%

3.2%

B-6

Seam Dwell Tsutsui

Residential Nagoya, Aichi

Feb. 2007

695

0.3%

1,800.00

1

100.0%

5.0%

B-7

Ciel Yakuin

Residential Fukuoka, Fukuoka

Mar. 2005

640

0.3%

1,544.87

41

97.2%

5.4%

B-8

Kanda Reeplex Rʼs

Residential Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Jan. 2006

1,813

0.7%

2,180.93

41

100.0%

4.4%

B-9

Splendid Namba

Residential Osaka, Osaka

Jan. 2015

3,502

1.4%

6,212.36

240

95.9%

6.2%

B-10

Residence Hiroo

Residential Minato ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2004

2,590

1.0%

1,983.15

51

95.3%

3.0%

B-11

Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki

Residential Chuo ward, Tokyo

Mar. 2002

1,300

0.5%

1,449.00

1

100.0%

7.8%

B-12

Primegate Iidabashi

Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1994

5,200

2.1%

6,042.29

64

95.1%

2.8%

B-13

Residence Edogawabashi

Residential Shinjuku ward, Tokyo

Mar. 2000

1,230

0.5%

1,246.42

34

92.9%

3.5%

B-14

Merveille Senzoku

Residential Ota ward, Tokyo

Sep. 2002

740

0.3%

838.54

26

92.7%

5.3%

B-15

Field Avenue

Residential Ota ward, Tokyo

Aug. 2000

3,110

1.2%

3,092.63

53

96.4%

3.1%

Jul. 2016

6.8%

B-16

Domeal Kitaakabane

Residential Kita ward, Tokyo

Mar. 2001

785

0.3%

1,697.11

1

100.0%

6.7%

B-17

Dormy Kitaakabane

Residential Kita ward, Tokyo

Mar. 1997

986

0.4%

2,471.42

1

100.0%

6.5%

B-18

Splendid Shin-Osaka III

Residential Osaka, Osaka

Feb. 2015

2,428

1.0%

4,299.12

151

98.0%

6.0%

B-19

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie

Residential Osaka, Osaka

Mar. 2002

1,608

0.6%

2,826.73

70

97.8%

13.3%

B-20

Charmant Fuji Osakajominami

Residential Osaka, Osaka

Apr. 2004

905

0.4%

1,512.00

60

95.2%

9.4%

B-21

Piacere Fuminosato

Residential Osaka, Osaka

Feb. 1999

571

0.2%

1,374.08

42

96.0%

11.9%

B-22

Wald Park Minamioi

Residential Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Feb. 2005

715

0.3%

750.12

28

96.7%

3.5%

B-23

LAPUTA KUJO

Residential Osaka,Osaka

Mar. 1998

1,480

0.6%

3,359.38

60

97.0%

11.3%

B-24

Imazaki Mansion N1

Residential Higashiosaka, Osaka

Mar. 1999

1,180

0.5%

2,643.10

134

98.6%

9.6%

C-1

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

Retail

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Oct. 2008

3,350

1.3%

1,383.31

9

100.0%

4.6%

C-2

Komyoike Act

Retail

Sakai, Osaka

Apr. 1988

2,063

0.8%

6,173.41

26

96.9%

12.7%

C-3

BECOME SAKAE

Retail

Nagoya, Aichi

Aug. 2005

4,770

1.9%

4,615.66

9

83.6%

2.7%

Subtotal office properties

192,236

77.1%

220,422.62

590

99.3%

Subtotal residential properties

46,824

18.8%

78,175.64

1,374

97.6%

Subtotal retail properties

10,183

4.1%

12,172.38

44

92.2%

Total

249,243

100.0%

310,770.64

2,008

98.6%

3.4%

1

40

Notes

Unless otherwise specified, figures are truncated and % figures are rounded to the relevant unit.

P3

1

"Contribute to DPU" for each actual achievement is calculated based on each actual achievement and

the number of investment units issued as of the end of the16th period. The same applies hereafter.

P7

1

non-recurring factors" refers to the following.

5th period : Real estate tax capitalized per unit

6th period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offeringper unit

7th period : Real estate tax capitalized + amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent

partnership due to transfer of asset in the bridge fund - expenses related to public offeringper unit

8th period : Consumption tax settlement differenceper unit

11th period: Gain on exchange of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable

consumption tax

12th: period: Amount equivalent to increase of dividend income from silent partnership due to

transfer of asset in the bridge fund and settlement per unit

13th: period: Real estate tax capitalized - expenses related to public offeringper unit

14th:Gain on sales of real estate properties + real estate tax capitalized-non-recoverable consumption

tax per unit

15th: Real estate tax capitalizedper unit

P9

1

"6 central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa Wards.

"Three major metropolitan area" refers to the three Major Metropolitan Areas i.e. Greater Tokyo area

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, Osaka economic bloc Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo and

Nagoya economic bloc Aichi, Gifu and Mie））. "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers

to the ordinance-designated cities located in areas other than "Three major metropolitan areas" i.e.

Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and

Kumamoto and prefectural capitals. The same applies hereafter.

P10

1

"Proportion of the 5 largest tenants" are calculated as follow for end-tenants of office excluding

residence areaand retail properties. The same applies hereafter.

By leased area: leased area of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total leasable area

By monthly rent: rent including CAM of respective tenant as of the end of the 16th period / total rent

P14

1

"Assumed NOI Yield" refers to the NOI yield based on NIPPON REITʼs cash flow against first negotiation

price.

P15

1

"Average free rent period" is calculated by following formula for each section, for new lease contracts

conducted during respective period.

Reduction of rent and common benefit expense due to free rent etc ÷ total amount of monthly

rents and common benefit expenses in normal times

16

1

"Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of

the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of

respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward.

2

Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated.

P17

1

In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following

period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged"

and "Increase" in the relevant period.

P18

1

"Average rent" is represented by the contract-based rent, which is a weighted-average of each office

property based on the occupied floor area. Each weighted average excludes tenants which have

submitted a notice of cancelation and which occupy the retail section between the second floor to the

basement floor of buildings.

2

"Market rent" is represented by an average of the maximum and minimum of the rent of respective

properties, as described in the market reports prepared by Sanko Estate and CBRE K.K. Such average is

a weighted-average of each office properties based on the occupied floor area.

3

"Rent gap" of properties held by bridge funds is calculated as "Average rent of all offices / Average

market rent - 1" based on market reports as requested as part of due diligence upon acquisition. The

same applies hereafter.

P19

1

"Reserved depreciation amount" refers to the accumulated amount of total depreciation from 4th

periodJun. 2014 to 13th periodDec. 2018 less total capital expenditures for the same period

¥1,181mn plus surplus or minus shortfall of respective period.

2

The Effect of strategic value-enhancing investment or result and forecast of NOI increase on P19 and

20 is proprietary calculated by the asset management company based on contracts, quotations

and/or proposals for respective items. Furthermore the Contribute to DPU is calculated based on the

effect and the number of investment units issued as of the end of 16th period. Therefore, such

information does not constitute a guarantee of NIPPON REITʼs future financial results.

P21

1

LTV is calculated as follow

LTV based on total assets=total assets/total interest bearing debt

LTV based on appraisal value=total assets-book value+appraisal value /total interest bearing

debt

2

"LTV control range" refers to the LTV level that NIPPON REIT intend to maintain within the NIPPON

REITʼs current policy between 45% and 55% stated in the "Summary of Financial Results for

the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 REIT announced on Aug. 17, 2020.

P31

1

Major fluctuation factors are indicated following rule."CR": In the event cap rate has changed.

"Income" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is income.

"Expense" : In the event cap rate has not changed, and the major fluctuation factor is expense.

The same applies hereafter.

P37

1

NIPPON REITʼs fiscal periods have covered every six months from January 1 to Jun. 30 and from July

1 to December 31 of each year.

2

Operating revenues, etc. do not include consumption taxes.

  • The following denotes the calculation methods for the indicators employed by NIPPON REIT. It should be noted that calculations on an annual basis are calculated using the number of business days for each period.
  • Interest-bearingdebt to total assets ratio unrealized gain ratio Interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets unrealized gain ratio
  • Ordinary income to total assets ratio

Ordinary income/average total assets × 100

  • Return on equity

Net income / average net assets × 100

  • Implied cap rate NOI yield

NOI yield annualized, forecast for the next fiscal period × 2 ÷ market capitalization + interest-bearing debts - cash and deposits + tenant leasehold and security deposits

  • FFO

Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties + deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales

AFFO

FFO Capital expenditures

  • FFO per unit

Net income + depreciation + loss on retirement of investment properties +

deferred asset amortization - gain / loss on real estate sales ÷ total investment units issued and outstanding

  • NAV per unit

（（Net assets + appraisal valuebook value ÷total investment units issued and outstanding

P40

1

As there are two buildings for B-15 Field Avenue , each completion and PML are listed.

41

Appendix

Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company

43

Overview of NIPPON REIT

44

Portfolio/Portfolio diversification/Tenant diversification Transition

45

Characteristics of Grade B medium-sized office

46

Portfolio Refining Strategy Achievement

47

Ratio of Tenant by leased area）（As of the end of the 16th Period

49

Status of Termination Notices

50

Original Leasing Services

52

Sustainability Initiatives

53

Overview of Sponsor Support

57

Unitholder Compositions

58

Historical Unit Price From IPO to the end the 16th period Jun. 30, 2020））

59

42

Nippon REITʼs Policy and Asset Management Company

Nippon REITʼs Policy

●Timely and Flexible Investment

●Portfolio focused on growth and diversification of risks ●Growth strategies with Sponsorʼs network

Sponsor support

Investment Corporation which has General trading company "Sojitz Corporation" as sponsor

Asset Management Company

Main Sponsor

Portfolio Development Policy1

Investment in 3 property types that main sponsor has knowledge about.

Investment

Investment ratio by area for each asset type

ratio by asset

type for the

3 Major Metropolitan Areas

Ordinance-

entire

Designated

portfolio

6 Central Wards