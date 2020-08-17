NIPPON REIT Investment : Performance Report (April - June 2020）
NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation（TSE code：3296）
Per formance Repor t (A p r i l - J u n e 2 0 2 0 ）
August 17, 2020
Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend
Maintaining a high occupancy rate both of based on contract and rent
Occupancy rate has been moving along smoothly in the second half of the 16th period
《 Occupancy rate trend and forecast 》
Total
Office
Residence
Retail
100.0%
90.0％
90.0%
15th period
16th period
17th period
2019
2020
80.0%
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Dec. (Forecast)
98.7%
98.8%
98.8%
99.4%
98.6%
98.8%
98.9%
98.9%
98.6%
98.6%
97.7%
Total
99.4%
99.6%
99.6%
100.0%
99.0%
99.4%
99.3%
99.7%
99.5%
99.3%
98.4%
Office
98.2%
98.2%
98.1%
98.6%
98.2%
98.4%
98.7%
98.0%
97.3%
97.6%
97.3%
Residence
88.4%
88.4%
88.4%
94.1%
94.1%
92.2%
92.2%
91.1%
91.1%
92.2%
88.8%
Retail
Trend of occupancy rate based on rent (office)》
Based on contract(office)
Based on rent(office)
99.8%
99.4%
99.5%
100.0%
99.3%100.0%
98.4%
99.1%
99.5%
98.9%
97.5%
95.0%
90.0%
1 12th period
7 13th period
1314th period
1915th period
2516th period
(Jun. 2018)
(Dec. 2018)
(Jun. 2019)
(Dec. 2019)
(Jun. 2020)
Trend of average free rent period (office)》
5month
4month
3month
1.5month
1.5month
1.2month
2month
0.8month
0.6month
1month
0month
12th period
13th period
14th period
15th period
16th period
(Jun. 2018)
(Dec. 2018)
(Jun. 2019)
(Dec. 2019)
(Jun. 2020)
1
Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement
Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement
Rent increase（decrease） upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties
《Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio》
《 Monthly rent increase （decrease） upon tenant replacement》
※Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period （office）: 66,676 tsubo
5,000
move-in
move-out
Move-out ratio(1)
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2,144
1,871
1,606
1,897
2,447
10%
▲ 2,293
▲ 2,196
▲ 1,493
▲ 1,585
▲ 2,881
▲ 1,000
8%
▲ 2,000
6%
▲ 3,000
4%
3.7%
4.3%
▲ 4,000
3.3%
2%
2.2%
2.4%
▲ 5,000
0%
（tsubo）
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
period
period
period
period
period
(Jun. 2018)
(Dec. 2018)
(Jun. 2019)
(Dec. 2019)
(Jun. 2020)
●Office
（¥.000/month）
Total rent increase
Total rent decrease
Rent change ratio (2)
10,000
24.4%
26.2%
30.0%
7,500
20.4%
22.5%
5,000
12.6%
13.2%
15.0%
2,500
4,857
3,909
6,726
6,388
9,188
7.5%
0
0.0%
▲ 504
▲ 522
▲ 890
▲ 58
0
▲ 2,500
▲ 7.5%
12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period
Net total
（Jun. 2018）
（Dec. 2018）
（Jun. 2019）
（Dec. 2019）
（Jun. 2020）
4,352
3,387
5,835
6,330
9,188
(¥.000/month)
●Residence（3）
（¥.000/month）
Total rent increase
Total rent decrease
Rent change ratio(2)
1,000
4.4%
5.0%
3.4%
2.9%
3.1%
500
1.5%
2.5%
582
305
757
660
600
0
0.0%
▲ 36
▲ 48
▲ 155
▲ 34
▲ 14
▲ 500
12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period
▲ 2.5%
Net total
（Jun. 2018）
（Dec. 2018）
（Jun. 2019）
（Dec. 2019）
（Jun. 2020）
546
291
709
504
566
(¥.000/month)
1."Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward.
2."Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place. （（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement ）/ total rent before tenant replacement）
2
3.Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated.
Status of Termination Notices
Property name
Occupancy
Status of termination notices
Status of leasing activities
rate
（Jun. 2020）
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building
100.0%
1floor（112tsubo）
Termination notice
Lease contract
Kudankita 325 Building
100.0%
2floors（145tsubo）
Termination notice
Planed lease contract
Omiya Center Building
100.0%
1section（34tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
FORECAST Kayabacho
100.0%
1section（16tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building
100.0%
1section（21tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
100.0%
1section（118tsubo）
Termination notice
Lease contract
1section（109tsubo）
Planed lease contract
1section（127tsubo）
Looking for tenants
Komyoike Act
86.4%
1section（197tsubo）
Left already
Planed lease contract
1floors（57tsubo）
Looking for tenants
DIA Building Meieki
100.0%
1section（19tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Homat Horizon Building
100.0%
1section（69tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
95.2%
1section（67tsubo）
Left already
Looking for tenants
NORE Meieki
94.7%
1section（69tsubo）
Left already
Looking for tenants
NORE Fushimi
92.8%
1section（84tsubo）
Left already
Looking for tenants
MK Kojimachi Building
74.3%
2floors（91tsubo）
Left already
Planed lease contract
1floor（46tsubo）
Looking for tenants
Itabashi Honcho Building
100.0%
2sections（174tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
100.0%
1floor（86tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building
100.0%
1floor（75tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
TK Gotanda Building
100.0%
1floor（115tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020.
Assumed
occupancy rate(1)
100.0％（Aug.2020）
100.0％（Jan.2021）
99.2％ （Oct.2020）
98.6％ （Oct.2020）
98.6％ （Nov.2020）
97.0％ （Dec.2020）
96.9％ （Sep.2020）
96.4％ （Dec.2020）
96.2％ （Jan.2021）
95.2％ （Jul.2020）
94.7％ （Jul.2020）
92.8％ （Jul.2020）
91.4％ （Sep.2020）
91.0％ （Jan.2021）
90.3％ （Jan.2021）
90.0％ （Jan.2021）
89.8％ （Dec.2020）
3
Status of Termination Notices
Property name
Occupancy
Status of termination notices
Status of leasing activities
rate
（Jun. 2020）
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building
100.0%
1floor（56tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
100.0%
1floor（109tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Shinto GINZA EAST
100.0%
1section（46tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building
100.0%
1floor（118tsubo）
Termination notice
Lease contract
1floor（124tsubo）
Looking for tenants
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building
100.0%
1floor（134tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Toranomon Sakura Building
100.0%
2section（141tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building
84.7%
1floor（76tsubo）
Left already
Looking for tenants
Mitsui Woody Building
100.0%
1floor（187tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
BECOME SAKAE
83.6%
1floor・1section（229tsubo） Left already
Looking for tenants
Kanda Ocean Building
100.0%
1section（92tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building
100.0%
2floor（270tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Gotanda Sakura Building
100.0%
2floor（97tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
FORECAST Kameido
100.0%
1floor・1section（189tsubo） Left already
Lease contract
2floor（245tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Hiroo ON Building
100.0%
2floor（185tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
100.0%
3floor（125tsubo）
Termination notice
Looking for tenants
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
100.0%
1floor（39tsubo）
Termination notice
Planed lease contract
2floor（122tsubo）
Looking for tenants
1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020.
Assumed
occupancy rate(1)
88.5％ （Jan.2021）
87.9％ （Nov.2020）
87.3% （Jan.2021）
87.2％ （Oct.2020）
85.5％ （Nov.2020）
84.7％ （Jun.2021）
84.7％ （May.2020）
84.5％ （Dec.2020）
83.6％ （Jul.2020）
79.5％ （Jan.2021）
78.8％ （Dec.2020）
78.6％ （Nov.2020）
73.8％ （Jan.2021）
72.8％ （Jan.2021）
70.2％ （Sep.2020）
69.7％ （Nov.2020）
4
Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract Renewals（Office）
Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal
Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of area subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants（10,164 tsubo） out of 162 tenants （19,052 tsubo）, during the 16th period
《Status of rent increase （decrease） upon contract renewals》
《Trend of record of rent renewals （floor space）(2)
》
（office /monthly rent）
Total rent increase
Total rent decrease
Rent increase ratio(1)
④
④
12,000
12.0%
15th period ①
16th period ①
10,500
10,940
10.5%
151 tenant
162 tenant
② 15,180tsubo
② 19,052tsubo
9,000
9.0%
7,500
6.8%
6.6%
6.8%
7.1%
7.5%
Space(tsubo)
Ratio
Space(tsubo)
Ratio
5.8%
① Increased
6,477
42.7％
10,164
53.3％
6,000
6,497
6.0%
5,874
6,287
②Unchanged
7,343
48.4％
5,516
29.0％
6,396
③Decreased
0
0.0%
0
0.0％
4,500
4.5%
④Over market rent
1,359
9.0%
3,371
17.7%
3,000
3.0%
《Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase》
1,500
1.5%
Over
Other
Third
10.8%
times
Manufacturing
5.1%
Wholesale
First
33.4%
0
0.0%
Retail
0
0
0
0
0
By
By number time
13.2%
of times 43.4%
Industry
▲ 1,500
-1.5%
(Based on floor space)
(Based on floor space)
（¥,000/month）
Second
IT
12th period
13th period
14th period
15th period
16th period
18.1%
times
Services
（Jun. 2018）
（Dec. 2018）
（Jun. 2019）
（Dec. 2019）
（Jun. 2020）
51.4%
24.5%
1. "Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the first decimal place.
（（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal ）/ total rent before rent renewal）
2.In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged" and "Increase" in the relevant period.
5
Implementation Status and Major plans of Engineering Management
Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth
《Major implementation (from Apr. to Jun. 2020)》
《NORE Fushimi》
●●
Increase in revenue by expanding leasable area ●●
Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected
《Toranomon Sakura Building》
●●
Increase in revenue by setting antennas
●●
on the rooftop
Plan to set antennas for mobile phone etc. on the rooftop
Approx. ¥0.84mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected
《Sky Hills N11》
●
Improvement of tenant satisfaction by
●●
effective renewal of ventilation system
●
Major implementation (from Jul. 2020)》
《Shibakoen Sanchome Building》
● ●
Improvement of tenant satisfaction by install
ventilation system at restroom
●●
Plan to ventilation at restroom upon request from tenant to improve tenant satisfaction..
《Tower Court Kitashinagawa》
●●
Improvement of environment of the Sky Lounge
●●
• Plan to set up window blind and put glass-film at Sky Lounge
Utility cost reduction sue to improvement of air conditioning
efficiency as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction
《La Verite AKASAKA》
●●
Introduction of vending machine with donation ●● system
Setting vending machine adoptedno-smokingdesign to promote health awareness as one of NRT's ESG measure
• Plan to improve tenant satisfaction by effective renewal of ventilation
《16th period Status of Engineering Management Implementation(1)》
system using campaign of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.
《51 Properties》
● ●
Installed digital signages
●●
Setting up digital signage at the entrance of office buildings, and we broadcast news and content related surrounding area to tenants and visitors to use their waiting time efficiently.
《Category》
Measure to increase revenue
Measure to improve tenant satisfaction
Measure to reduce expense
Measure with environmental consideration
600
532
300
56
4
9
54
133
1
7
0
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Total 16th
Budget
(¥mn)
period
1. Total amounts of Planned capital investment and Strategic value-enhancing investment are stated. Furthermore, the figures changed from the previous performance report due to decision of accounting items. 6
