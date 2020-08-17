Log in
NIPPON REIT Investment : Performance Report (April - June 2020）

08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

NIPPON REIT Investment CorporationTSE code3296

Per formance Repor t (A p r i l - J u n e 2 0 2 0

August 17, 2020

Occupancy Rate and Free Rent Period Trend

  • Maintaining a high occupancy rate both of based on contract and rent
    • Occupancy rate has been moving along smoothly in the second half of the 16th period

Occupancy rate trend and forecast

Total

Office

Residence

Retail

100.0%

90.0

90.0%

15th period

16th period

17th period

2019

2020

80.0%

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Dec. (Forecast)

98.7%

98.8%

98.8%

99.4%

98.6%

98.8%

98.9%

98.9%

98.6%

98.6%

97.7%

Total

99.4%

99.6%

99.6%

100.0%

99.0%

99.4%

99.3%

99.7%

99.5%

99.3%

98.4%

Office

98.2%

98.2%

98.1%

98.6%

98.2%

98.4%

98.7%

98.0%

97.3%

97.6%

97.3%

Residence

88.4%

88.4%

88.4%

94.1%

94.1%

92.2%

92.2%

91.1%

91.1%

92.2%

88.8%

Retail

  • Trend of occupancy rate based on rent (office)

Based on contract(office)

Based on rent(office)

99.8%

99.4%

99.5%

100.0%

99.3%100.0%

98.4%

99.1%

99.5%

98.9%

97.5%

95.0%

90.0%

1 12th period

7 13th period

1314th period

1915th period

2516th period

(Jun. 2018)

(Dec. 2018)

(Jun. 2019)

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

  • Trend of average free rent period (office)

5month

4month

3month

1.5month

1.5month

1.2month

2month

0.8month

0.6month

1month

0month

12th period

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

(Jun. 2018)

(Dec. 2018)

(Jun. 2019)

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

1

Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement

  • Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement
    • Rent increasedecrease upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties

Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio

Monthly rent increase decrease upon tenant replacement

Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period office: 66,676 tsubo

5,000

move-in

move-out

Move-out ratio(1)

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2,144

1,871

1,606

1,897

2,447

10%

▲ 2,293

▲ 2,196

▲ 1,493

▲ 1,585

▲ 2,881

▲ 1,000

8%

▲ 2,000

6%

▲ 3,000

4%

3.7%

4.3%

▲ 4,000

3.3%

2%

2.2%

2.4%

▲ 5,000

0%

tsubo

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

period

period

period

period

period

(Jun. 2018)

(Dec. 2018)

(Jun. 2019)

(Dec. 2019)

(Jun. 2020)

●Office

¥.000/month

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent change ratio (2)

10,000

24.4%

26.2%

30.0%

7,500

20.4%

22.5%

5,000

12.6%

13.2%

15.0%

2,500

4,857

3,909

6,726

6,388

9,188

7.5%

0

0.0%

▲ 504

▲ 522

▲ 890

▲ 58

0

▲ 2,500

▲ 7.5%

12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period

Net total

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

4,352

3,387

5,835

6,330

9,188

(¥.000/month)

●Residence3

¥.000/month

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent change ratio(2)

1,000

4.4%

5.0%

3.4%

2.9%

3.1%

500

1.5%

2.5%

582

305

757

660

600

0

0.0%

▲ 36

▲ 48

▲ 155

▲ 34

▲ 14

▲ 500

12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period

▲ 2.5%

Net total

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

546

291

709

504

566

(¥.000/month)

1."Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward.

2."Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place. （（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement / total rent before tenant replacement

2

3.Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated.

Status of Termination Notices

Property name

Occupancy

Status of termination notices

Status of leasing activities

rate

Jun. 2020

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building

100.0%

1floor112tsubo

Termination notice

Lease contract

Kudankita 325 Building

100.0%

2floors145tsubo

Termination notice

Planed lease contract

Omiya Center Building

100.0%

1section34tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

FORECAST Kayabacho

100.0%

1section16tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building

100.0%

1section21tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

100.0%

1section118tsubo

Termination notice

Lease contract

1section109tsubo

Planed lease contract

1section127tsubo

Looking for tenants

Komyoike Act

86.4%

1section197tsubo

Left already

Planed lease contract

1floors57tsubo

Looking for tenants

DIA Building Meieki

100.0%

1section19tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Homat Horizon Building

100.0%

1section69tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

95.2%

1section67tsubo

Left already

Looking for tenants

NORE Meieki

94.7%

1section69tsubo

Left already

Looking for tenants

NORE Fushimi

92.8%

1section84tsubo

Left already

Looking for tenants

MK Kojimachi Building

74.3%

2floors91tsubo

Left already

Planed lease contract

1floor46tsubo

Looking for tenants

Itabashi Honcho Building

100.0%

2sections174tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

100.0%

1floor86tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building

100.0%

1floor75tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

TK Gotanda Building

100.0%

1floor115tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020.

Assumed

occupancy rate(1)

100.0％（Aug.2020

100.0％（Jan.2021

99.2％ （Oct.2020

98.6％ （Oct.2020

98.6％ （Nov.2020

97.0％ （Dec.2020

96.9％ （Sep.2020

96.4％ （Dec.2020

96.2％ （Jan.2021

95.2％ （Jul.2020

94.7％ （Jul.2020

92.8％ （Jul.2020

91.4％ （Sep.2020

91.0％ （Jan.2021

90.3％ （Jan.2021

90.0％ （Jan.2021

89.8％ （Dec.2020

3

Status of Termination Notices

Property name

Occupancy

Status of termination notices

Status of leasing activities

rate

Jun. 2020

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building

100.0%

1floor56tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

100.0%

1floor109tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Shinto GINZA EAST

100.0%

1section46tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building

100.0%

1floor118tsubo

Termination notice

Lease contract

1floor124tsubo

Looking for tenants

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building

100.0%

1floor134tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Toranomon Sakura Building

100.0%

2section141tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building

84.7%

1floor76tsubo

Left already

Looking for tenants

Mitsui Woody Building

100.0%

1floor187tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

BECOME SAKAE

83.6%

1floor1section229tsubo Left already

Looking for tenants

Kanda Ocean Building

100.0%

1section92tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building

100.0%

2floor270tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Gotanda Sakura Building

100.0%

2floor97tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

FORECAST Kameido

100.0%

1floor1section189tsubo Left already

Lease contract

2floor245tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Hiroo ON Building

100.0%

2floor185tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

100.0%

3floor125tsubo

Termination notice

Looking for tenants

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

100.0%

1floor39tsubo

Termination notice

Planed lease contract

2floor122tsubo

Looking for tenants

1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020.

Assumed

occupancy rate(1)

88.5％ （Jan.2021

87.9％ （Nov.2020

87.3% Jan.2021

87.2％ （Oct.2020

85.5％ （Nov.2020

84.7％ （Jun.2021

84.7％ （May.2020

84.5％ （Dec.2020

83.6％ （Jul.2020

79.5％ （Jan.2021

78.8％ （Dec.2020

78.6％ （Nov.2020

73.8％ （Jan.2021

72.8％ （Jan.2021

70.2％ （Sep.2020

69.7％ （Nov.2020

4

Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract RenewalsOffice

  • Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal
    • Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of area subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants 10,164 tsubo out of 162 tenants 19,052 tsubo, during the 16th period

Status of rent increase decrease upon contract renewals

Trend of record of rent renewals floor space(2)

office /monthly rent

Total rent increase

Total rent decrease

Rent increase ratio(1)

12,000

12.0%

15th period

16th period

10,500

10,940

10.5%

151 tenant

162 tenant

15,180tsubo

19,052tsubo

9,000

9.0%

7,500

6.8%

6.6%

6.8%

7.1%

7.5%

Space(tsubo)

Ratio

Space(tsubo)

Ratio

5.8%

Increased

6,477

42.7

10,164

53.3

6,000

6,497

6.0%

5,874

6,287

Unchanged

7,343

48.4

5,516

29.0

6,396

Decreased

0

0.0%

0

0.0

4,500

4.5%

Over market rent

1,359

9.0%

3,371

17.7%

3,000

3.0%

Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase

1,500

1.5%

Over

Other

Third

10.8%

times

Manufacturing

5.1%

Wholesale

First

33.4%

0

0.0%

Retail

0

0

0

0

0

By

By number time

13.2%

of times 43.4%

Industry

1,500

-1.5%

(Based on floor space)

(Based on floor space)

¥,000/month

Second

IT

12th period

13th period

14th period

15th period

16th period

18.1%

times

Services

Jun. 2018

Dec. 2018

Jun. 2019

Dec. 2019

Jun. 2020

51.4%

24.5%

1. "Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the first decimal place.

（（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal / total rent before rent renewal

2.In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged" and "Increase" in the relevant period.

5

Implementation Status and Major plans of Engineering Management

  • Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth

Major implementation (from Apr. to Jun. 2020)

NORE Fushimi

Increase in revenue by expanding leasable area

  • Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected

Toranomon Sakura Building

Increase in revenue by setting antennas

●●

on the rooftop

  • Plan to set antennas for mobile phone etc. on the rooftop
  • Approx. ¥0.84mn p.a. increase in revenue is expected

Sky Hills N11

Improvement of tenant satisfaction by

effective renewal of ventilation system

  • Major implementation (from Jul. 2020)

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

● ●

Improvement of tenant satisfaction by install

ventilation system at restroom

  • Plan to ventilation at restroom upon request from tenant to improve tenant satisfaction..

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

Improvement of environment of the Sky Lounge

• Plan to set up window blind and put glass-film at Sky Lounge

Utility cost reduction sue to improvement of air conditioning

efficiency as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction

La Verite AKASAKA

●●

Introduction of vending machine with donation system

  • Setting vending machine adopted no-smokingdesign to promote health awareness as one of NRT's ESG measure

• Plan to improve tenant satisfaction by effective renewal of ventilation

16th period Status of Engineering Management Implementation(1)

system using campaign of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

51 Properties

● ●

Installed digital signages

  • Setting up digital signage at the entrance of office buildings, and we broadcast news and content related surrounding area to tenants and visitors to use their waiting time efficiently.

Category

Measure to increase revenue

Measure to improve tenant satisfaction

Measure to reduce expense

Measure with environmental consideration

600

532

300

56

4

9

54

133

1

7

0

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Total 16th

Budget

(¥mn)

period

1. Total amounts of Planned capital investment and Strategic value-enhancing investment are stated. Furthermore, the figures changed from the previous performance report due to decision of accounting items. 6

Disclaimer

This presentation material may include forward-looking statements on the financial standing and operating results of NIPPON REIT. These forward-looking statements include portions that assume certain risks and uncertainty. As such, please note that actual results may differ due to changes in the business environment in the future and other factors.

The purpose of this presentation material is to provide information of NIPPON REIT, and not to solicit investments in or recommend trading of specific products. NIPPON REIT assumes no responsibility for any problems, losses or damage resulting from any activity related to decisions based on the information on this presentation material.

In addition, please note that NIPPON REIT cannot take any responsibility for any damage occurring from any falsification of texts, leakage of texts and content, unauthorized use by third parties or any other accidents that are not attributable to NIPPON REIT.

The content may be changed without notice, and NIPPON REIT does not bear any responsibility for any problems, losses or damage caused by the action.

Contact for inquiries

TEL: +81-3-5501-0080

http://www.sojitz-sra.com/en

7

Disclaimer

Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:25 UTC
