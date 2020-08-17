NIPPON REIT Investment : Performance Report (April - June 2020） 0 08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT Send by mail :

Occupancy rate has been moving along smoothly in the second half of the 16 th period

《 Occupancy rate trend and forecast 》 Total Office Residence Retail 100.0% 90.0％ 90.0% 15th period 16th period 17th period 2019 2020 80.0% Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Dec. (Forecast) 98.7% 98.8% 98.8% 99.4% 98.6% 98.8% 98.9% 98.9% 98.6% 98.6% 97.7% Total 99.4% 99.6% 99.6% 100.0% 99.0% 99.4% 99.3% 99.7% 99.5% 99.3% 98.4% Office 98.2% 98.2% 98.1% 98.6% 98.2% 98.4% 98.7% 98.0% 97.3% 97.6% 97.3% Residence 88.4% 88.4% 88.4% 94.1% 94.1% 92.2% 92.2% 91.1% 91.1% 92.2% 88.8% Retail Trend of occupancy rate based on rent (office) 》 Based on contract(office) Based on rent(office) 99.8% 99.4% 99.5% 100.0% 99.3%100.0% 98.4% 99.1% 99.5% 98.9% 97.5% 95.0% 90.0% 1 12th period 7 13th period 1314th period 1915th period 2516th period (Jun. 2018) (Dec. 2018) (Jun. 2019) (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) Trend of average free rent period (office) 》 5month 4month 3month 1.5month 1.5month 1.2month 2month 0.8month 0.6month 1month 0month 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period (Jun. 2018) (Dec. 2018) (Jun. 2019) (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) 1 Status of Tenant Move-in and Move-out, and Rent Increase Upon Tenant Replacement Increase in office rent change ratio upon tenant replacement

Rent increase （ decrease ） upon tenant replacement improved, given the background of mid-sized office market in which supply-demand is tight and there is high competitiveness of our properties

《Tenant move-in and move-out, Average move-out ratio》 《 Monthly rent increase （decrease） upon tenant replacement》 ※Total leasable area as of the end of 16th period （office）: 66,676 tsubo 5,000 move-in move-out Move-out ratio(1) 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 2,144 1,871 1,606 1,897 2,447 10% ▲ 2,293 ▲ 2,196 ▲ 1,493 ▲ 1,585 ▲ 2,881 ▲ 1,000 8% ▲ 2,000 6% ▲ 3,000 4% 3.7% 4.3% ▲ 4,000 3.3% 2% 2.2% 2.4% ▲ 5,000 0% （tsubo） 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th period period period period period (Jun. 2018) (Dec. 2018) (Jun. 2019) (Dec. 2019) (Jun. 2020) ●Office （¥.000/month） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent change ratio (2) 10,000 24.4% 26.2% 30.0% 7,500 20.4% 22.5% 5,000 12.6% 13.2% 15.0% 2,500 4,857 3,909 6,726 6,388 9,188 7.5% 0 0.0% ▲ 504 ▲ 522 ▲ 890 ▲ 58 0 ▲ 2,500 ▲ 7.5% 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period Net total （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 4,352 3,387 5,835 6,330 9,188 (¥.000/month) ●Residence（3） （¥.000/month） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent change ratio(2) 1,000 4.4% 5.0% 3.4% 2.9% 3.1% 500 1.5% 2.5% 582 305 757 660 600 0 0.0% ▲ 36 ▲ 48 ▲ 155 ▲ 34 ▲ 14 ▲ 500 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period ▲ 2.5% Net total （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 546 291 709 504 566 (¥.000/month) 1."Move-out ratio" is calculated as "total move-out area during respective period / total leasable area as of the end of the respective period". Furthermore, the area of tenant that move-out on the end of respective month is counted as the move-out area of next month from this material onward. 2."Rent change ratio" is calculated in each period as follow, rounded to the first decimal place. （（total rent after tenant replace - total rent before tenant replacement ）/ total rent before tenant replacement） 2 3.Residential properties of which rents are not fixed, are stated. Status of Termination Notices Property name Occupancy Status of termination notices Status of leasing activities rate （Jun. 2020） Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building 100.0% 1floor（112tsubo） Termination notice Lease contract Kudankita 325 Building 100.0% 2floors（145tsubo） Termination notice Planed lease contract Omiya Center Building 100.0% 1section（34tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants FORECAST Kayabacho 100.0% 1section（16tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Koraibashi Building 100.0% 1section（21tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 100.0% 1section（118tsubo） Termination notice Lease contract 1section（109tsubo） Planed lease contract 1section（127tsubo） Looking for tenants Komyoike Act 86.4% 1section（197tsubo） Left already Planed lease contract 1floors（57tsubo） Looking for tenants DIA Building Meieki 100.0% 1section（19tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Homat Horizon Building 100.0% 1section（69tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Marunouchi Sanchome Building 95.2% 1section（67tsubo） Left already Looking for tenants NORE Meieki 94.7% 1section（69tsubo） Left already Looking for tenants NORE Fushimi 92.8% 1section（84tsubo） Left already Looking for tenants MK Kojimachi Building 74.3% 2floors（91tsubo） Left already Planed lease contract 1floor（46tsubo） Looking for tenants Itabashi Honcho Building 100.0% 2sections（174tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building 100.0% 1floor（86tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Nishi-shinjuku Sanko Building 100.0% 1floor（75tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants TK Gotanda Building 100.0% 1floor（115tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants 1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020. Assumed occupancy rate(1) 100.0％（Aug.2020） 100.0％（Jan.2021） 99.2％ （Oct.2020） 98.6％ （Oct.2020） 98.6％ （Nov.2020） 97.0％ （Dec.2020） 96.9％ （Sep.2020） 96.4％ （Dec.2020） 96.2％ （Jan.2021） 95.2％ （Jul.2020） 94.7％ （Jul.2020） 92.8％ （Jul.2020） 91.4％ （Sep.2020） 91.0％ （Jan.2021） 90.3％ （Jan.2021） 90.0％ （Jan.2021） 89.8％ （Dec.2020） 3 Status of Termination Notices Property name Occupancy Status of termination notices Status of leasing activities rate （Jun. 2020） Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Ekimae Building 100.0% 1floor（56tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building 100.0% 1floor（109tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Shinto GINZA EAST 100.0% 1section（46tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building 100.0% 1floor（118tsubo） Termination notice Lease contract 1floor（124tsubo） Looking for tenants Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome Building 100.0% 1floor（134tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Toranomon Sakura Building 100.0% 2section（141tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building 84.7% 1floor（76tsubo） Left already Looking for tenants Mitsui Woody Building 100.0% 1floor（187tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants BECOME SAKAE 83.6% 1floor・1section（229tsubo） Left already Looking for tenants Kanda Ocean Building 100.0% 1section（92tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building 100.0% 2floor（270tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Gotanda Sakura Building 100.0% 2floor（97tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants FORECAST Kameido 100.0% 1floor・1section（189tsubo） Left already Lease contract 2floor（245tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Hiroo ON Building 100.0% 2floor（185tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Otakibashi Pacifica Building 100.0% 3floor（125tsubo） Termination notice Looking for tenants Towa Kandanishikicho Building 100.0% 1floor（39tsubo） Termination notice Planed lease contract 2floor（122tsubo） Looking for tenants 1.Assumed occupancy rate refers to the occupancy rate after the realization of all tenancy applications and termination notices at the end of Jul. 2020. Assumed occupancy rate(1) 88.5％ （Jan.2021） 87.9％ （Nov.2020） 87.3% （Jan.2021） 87.2％ （Oct.2020） 85.5％ （Nov.2020） 84.7％ （Jun.2021） 84.7％ （May.2020） 84.5％ （Dec.2020） 83.6％ （Jul.2020） 79.5％ （Jan.2021） 78.8％ （Dec.2020） 78.6％ （Nov.2020） 73.8％ （Jan.2021） 72.8％ （Jan.2021） 70.2％ （Sep.2020） 69.7％ （Nov.2020） 4 Track Record of Rent Renewals and Rent Increase Upon Contract Renewals（Office） Maintain rent increase trend upon contract renewal

Achieved rent increase for 53.3% of area subject to renewal, attributed to 70 tenants （ 10,164 tsubo ） out of 162 tenants （ 19,052 tsubo ） , during the 16th period

《Status of rent increase （decrease） upon contract renewals》 《Trend of record of rent renewals （floor space）(2) 》 （office /monthly rent） Total rent increase Total rent decrease Rent increase ratio(1) ④ ④ 12,000 12.0% 15th period ① 16th period ① 10,500 10,940 10.5% 151 tenant 162 tenant ② 15,180tsubo ② 19,052tsubo 9,000 9.0% 7,500 6.8% 6.6% 6.8% 7.1% 7.5% Space(tsubo) Ratio Space(tsubo) Ratio 5.8% ① Increased 6,477 42.7％ 10,164 53.3％ 6,000 6,497 6.0% 5,874 6,287 ②Unchanged 7,343 48.4％ 5,516 29.0％ 6,396 ③Decreased 0 0.0% 0 0.0％ 4,500 4.5% ④Over market rent 1,359 9.0% 3,371 17.7% 3,000 3.0% 《Summary of tenant that agreed on rent increase》 1,500 1.5% Over Other Third 10.8% times Manufacturing 5.1% Wholesale First 33.4% 0 0.0% Retail 0 0 0 0 0 By By number time 13.2% of times 43.4% Industry ▲ 1,500 -1.5% (Based on floor space) (Based on floor space) （¥,000/month） Second IT 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period 18.1% times Services （Jun. 2018） （Dec. 2018） （Jun. 2019） （Dec. 2019） （Jun. 2020） 51.4% 24.5% 1. "Rent increase ratio" is calculated in each period as below, rounded to the first decimal place. （（total rent increase after rent renewal - total rent before rent renewal ）/ total rent before rent renewal） 2.In case that tenant categorized "Unchanged" in each period accepted rent increase after the following period, the area subject to rent renewal of the tenant is included the area categorized "Unchanged" and "Increase" in the relevant period. 5 Implementation Status and Major plans of Engineering Management Planning and carrying out the Engineering Management to boost internal growth 《Major implementation (from Apr. to Jun. 2020)》 《NORE Fushimi》 ●● Increase in revenue by expanding leasable area ●● Approx. ¥1.08mn p.a. increase in revenue by expanding leasable space through changing layout as well as improvement of tenant satisfaction through renewal of common area are expected 《Toranomon Sakura Building》 ●● Increase in revenue by setting antennas ●● on the rooftop Plan to set antennas for mobile phone etc. on the rooftop

