NIPPON REIT Investment : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT)
08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT
August 17, 2020
Summary of Financial Results
for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT)
Name of issuer:
URL:
Listed Stock Exchange:
Securities Code:
Representative:
Asset Management Company:
Representative:
Contact Information:
TEL
Scheduled filing date of securities report:
Scheduled date of delivery of distributions:
Supplementary materials for the financial results: Yes
|
（Amount of less than
|
1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
|
(1）Operating Results
(Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period)
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
For the fiscal period ended
|
Yen in millions
|
|
%
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
8,658
|
|
0.3
|
|
4,774
|
|
2.8
|
|
4,151
|
|
3.8
|
|
4,151
|
|
3.8
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
8,634
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
4,642
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
4,000
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
4,000
|
|
(7.5)
|
|
|
Net Income per Unit
|
|
Return on Equity
|
|
|
Return on Assets
|
|
Ordinary Income to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
For the fiscal period ended
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
(2）Distributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Distributions
|
|
Total Cash Distributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding cash
|
|
|
Total Cash Distributions
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Distributions
|
|
(excluding cash
|
|
|
in Excess of Earnings
|
|
|
Payout Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the fiscal period ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
9,228
|
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
8,892
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
|
Equity Ratio
|
|
Net Assets per Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
270,060
|
|
|
|
|
130,687
|
|
|
|
48.4
|
|
|
|
|
290,461
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
270,279
|
|
|
|
|
130,536
|
|
|
|
48.3
|
|
|
|
|
290,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the fiscal period ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
5,164
|
|
|
|
|
(836)
|
|
|
|
(3,995)
|
|
|
|
|
15,398
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
4,509
|
|
|
|
|
(460)
|
|
|
|
(4,319)
|
|
|
|
|
15,066
|
2. Forecast of management status for the Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period)
per Unit
|
Cash Distributions
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
Operating Income
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
|
(excluding excess
|
in Excess of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen in
|
%
|
Yen in
|
%
|
Yen in
|
%
|
Yen in
|
%
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
8,803
|
1.7
|
4,718
|
1.2
|
4,097
|
1.3
|
4,097
|
1.3
|
9,106
|
-
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
8,636
|
1.9
|
4,668
|
△1.1
|
4,053
|
△1.1
|
4,052
|
△1.1
|
9,007
|
-
|
(Reference)
|
(Forecasted Net Income / Forecasted Number of Investment Units at end of the period)
|
|
|
Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2020: 9,106 yen
|
|
|
Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2021:
|
9,007 yen
|
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
-
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above (a): None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Retrospective restatement: None
-
Number of investment units issued and outstanding
-
Number of investment units issued and outstanding, including treasury units:
|
As of June 30, 2020
|
449,930 units
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
449,930
|
units
|
(b) Number of investment treasury units:
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2020
|
0 unit
|
0
|
unit
* The Status of Statutory Audit
This summary of financial results is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or audit firm.
* Special matters
Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on the information that NIPPON REIT has obtained as of the date hereof and certain assumptions that NIPPON REIT believes reasonable and the actual management status, etc. may significantly differ due to various reasons. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to the "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" on page 6.
This document is the English language translation of the Japanese announcement of the financial statements ("Kessan Tanshin") and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
|
|
1. Management Status
|
2
|
(1)
|
Management Status
|
2
|
(2) Investment Risks
|
7
|
2. Financial Statements
|
8
|
(1)
|
Balance Sheets
|
8
|
(2)
|
Statements of Income and Retained Earnings
|
10
|
(3)
|
Statement of Change in Net Assets
|
11
|
(4)
|
Statements of Cash Distribution
|
12
|
(5)
|
Statements of Cash Flows
|
13
|
(6)
|
Notes to the Going Concern Assumption
|
15
|
(7)
|
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
|
15
|
(8)
|
Notes to Financial Statements
|
16
|
(9)
|
Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
|
27
|
3. Reference Information
|
28
|
(1)
|
Status of Value of Investment Assets
|
28
|
(2)
|
Status of Capital Expenditure
|
48
1. Management Status
(1) Management Status
I. Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review A. Brief History of NIPPON REIT
NIPPON REIT was established on September 8, 2010 by Polaris Investment Advisors K.K. (now Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (hereafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company")) as the founder under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended). Registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau was completed on October 26, 2010 (registration number 72, filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau).
NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering (144,200 units) on April 23, 2014 as the payment date and listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (securities code: 3296) on April 24.
Furthermore, NIPPON REIT issued investment units through public offerings in February 2015, July 2015 and July 2018 and third-party allotments in March 2015, July 2015 and July 2018.The total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period under review (June 30, 2020) is 449,930 units.
B. Investment Environment and Management Performance
(i) Investment Environment
During the fiscal period under review ended June 2020 the Japanese Economy saw decrease in the real GDP for the second consecutive quarter by 0.6% (2.2% decrease on an annual basis: second preliminary figures for the term from January 2020 to March 2020). The volume of business investment and employment situation are showing weakness due to decrease of corporate profits because of rapid decrease of exports and industrial production under situation of world-wide spread of COVID-19. After the state of emergency declared by the Japanese Government was lifted, economic and social activities have been revitalized gently and private consumption is showing movements of picking up recently. And business confidence among Japanese firms shows signs of improvement although some severe business environments remain. In the overseas economy, it is necessary to keep a close watch on factors such as geopolitical risks, trade disputes such as trade friction between the United States and China, trend of COVID-19 spread infection, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
In the office properties leasing market, the vacancy rate in Tokyo's five central wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards) was 1.97% up by 0.25% on a year on year basis as of the end of June 2020 reported by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. Moreover, the average rent in the same area was 22,880 yen per tsubo, up by 6.3% on a year on year basis. We have watched closely whether such trends will continue.
In the leasing market of residential properties, the situation remains generally stable for both the occupancy rate and rent level. It is expected without doubt to continue to stay stable backed by the well-balanced supply and demand, due to limited supply of residential properties.
In the leasing market of retail properties, effect by restriction of economic activities based on emergency statement is significant, we saw a 12.5% year-on-year decrease in retail sales announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in May 2020. Although sales at supermarkets increased by 4.2% year-on-year, sales at department stores showed a 63.6% year-on-year decrease due to large decrease of sales of apparel and accessories.
Considering the future leasing market, now, it is appropriate for market participants to watch closely work style reform's where to go and etc. and its impact on the leasing market. An influence of Covid-19 infection spread of term and seriousness may determine the impact to the extent of various types and classes of leasing properties.
As regards real estate transactions, yields on transactions have kept positively low due to seller's market sustained by bullish participants motivated by high liquidity in the financial market, and thus numbers of properties on sale are becoming less. Investors and their arrangers are working on to seek properties for investment to carry
out their own target subjects and returns. While oversea investors and business companies are back in action, It is not easy for J-REITs to chase properties in the competitive market so as to maintain their dividend policies. Relatively for large-capJ-REITs, external growth opportunity seems to be limited.
Management Performance a. External Growth
No property was acquired during the period.
We have been granted the first negotiation right for 6 properties (approximately 4.3 billion yen) which are warehoused by Sojitz Corporation, the sponsor of NIPPON REIT.
As a result, the portfolio as of the end of the fiscal period under review consisted of 64 office properties (Note1) with a total acquisition amount of 192,236 million yen, 23 residential properties (Note2) with a total acquisition price of 46,824 million yen and 3 retail properties (Note3) with a total acquisition amount of 10,183 million yen. Total figures are 90 properties with a total acquisition amount of 249,243 million yen (excluding equity interests in a silent partnership) and with a total leased area of 306,523.13㎡ and 98.6% of average occupancy rate and 3 equity interests in a silent partnership (investment amount 170 million yen, 15 real estate-backed properties).
(Note2)
|
b. Internal Growth
NIPPON REIT emphasizes management that maintains and increases the portfolio's asset value and actively reaches out to new and existing tenants with business activities while strengthening relations with existing tenants, implementing measures that boost the competitiveness of properties in light of tenant needs and the features of each property. Through such efforts were kept, the portfolio occupancy rate was maintained at a high level of 98.6% as of the end of the fiscal period under review.
C. Procurement of Funds
(i) Borrowings and Repayments
In order to prepare funds for repayment of loans due on February 20, 2020 (9,500 million yen), the borrowings of 9,500 million yen were implemented on the same day as the loans due.
As a result, the balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2020 was 126,870 million yen and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets (LTV) was 47.0%.
(ii) Credit Rating
NIPPON REIT's credit rating as of June 30, 2020 is indicated below.
Concerning distributions, NIPPON REIT is set to be eligible for application of the special provisions for taxation on investment corporations (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measure Act of Japan), ensuring a scope that does not exceed unappropriated retained earnings, and also minimizing unitholders' burdens of income tax, etc. For the fiscal period, NIPPON REIT decided to distribute 4,151,954,040 yen, which is the amount equivalent to the maximum integral multiple of the total number of investment units issued and outstanding, 449,930 units. As such, cash distributions per unit were 9,228 yen.
3
II. Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period
With the corporate policy of "untiringly pursuing the best interest of NIPPON REIT's unitholders", NIPPON REIT plans to engage in the following measures to maximize unitholders' value through flexible and timely investment, also seek the best interest of unitholders by utilizing the features of a diversified REIT and focus on the growth of potential and stability of revenues.
B. External Growth Strategy
In order to diversify risk by combining assets with different revenue features while considering the future trends of the Japanese economy and real estate market as well as securing more appropriate investment opportunities, NIPPON REIT will invest to "three types of assets deeply rooted in the Japanese society (office, residence and retail)". Furthermore, NIPPON REIT will focus on middle-sized office properties located in Tokyo central area as its main target of investment in consideration of the balance of supply and demand, and will construct a diversified portfolio by also investing in residential properties and retail properties.
In order to facilitate external growth, NIPPON REIT stands on the Asset Management Company's own property business network and also utilizes real estate investment networks of sponsors which are Sojitz Corporation, the main sponsor and sub-sponsor companies of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management K.K. (hereafter referred to as "Cushman") and Agility Asset Advisers Inc.. Assisted by those sponsors' powers, NIPPON REIT will increase its asset size through property acquisitions mainly transacted on a negotiation basis with third parties.
Furthermore, regarding property acquisitions from third parties, NIPPON REIT will consider preparing bridge funds for interim ownership vehicles to utilize warehousing function provided by Sojitz Corporation who may participate in those vehicles. Such consideration comes from our investment strategy to avoid loss of opportunities for acquisitions and aim to realize growth opportunities as much as possible.
C. Internal Growth Strategy
NIPPON REIT will manage assets to maintain and increase the competitiveness of the portfolio and of individual properties reflecting their own features. For the purpose of the management, NIPPON REIT utilizes the Asset Management Company and its officers and employees who have unique networks and expertise nurtured at sponsor companies. Moreover, NIPPON REIT entrusts Property Management operations and Building Management operations mainly to Sojitz General Property Management Corporation (hereafter referred as "SGPMC"), a subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation. Cooperating with SGPMC, who has accumulated know-how of PM and BM, NIPPON REIT can maintain the occupancy rate positively with cost reduction effects via economies of scale.
With appropriate processes as a given, SGPMC will be mainly consigned for renovations and planned repairs in properties, in addition to the daily management operations. Along with SGPMC's consistent support ranging from building diagnostics to repair designs, selection of construction companies and construction management, NIPPON REIT can maintain and increase the value of assets under management by delivering effective and deliberate repairs, which are considered in term of construction works' priority and cost optimization, upon sufficient judgment of performance effectiveness.
Furthermore, regarding leasing plans for offices, new asking rent for potential tenants and renewed rent for existing tenants will be set with reference to various data, etc. provided by Cushman, and agile leasing activities will be implemented in line with the effective operational-policy for new potential tenants.
D. Financial Strategy
NIPPON REIT's basic policy for its financial strategy is to conduct fund procurement in a diversified and well-balanced manner in order to establish a stable financial foundation over the medium to long term.
4
Regarding interest-bearing debt, the targeted ceiling of LTV is set at 60%. NIPPON REIT's LTV as of the end of the fiscal period under review was 47.0% and the current policy is to keep the LTV level between 45% and 55%.
With regard to lenders, NIPPON REIT will maintain a strong bank formation centering on the syndicate group as of the end of the fiscal period under review.
IV. Forecast of Management Status
The forecast of management status for the fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the fiscal period ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) are as follows. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" hereinafter described.
Fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
5
Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
|
|
2020(184 days)
|
•
|
|
• The assumption is that, based on the trust beneficiary interests in real estate and real estate held
|
|
|
• Revenues from property leasing are estimated based on the historical data and respectively
|
• Property-related expenses other than depreciation, which are calculated on the basis of historical
|
• Depreciation, which is calculated using the straight-line method on the acquisition price including
Operating
|
• The total amounts of property taxes and city planning taxes are assumed to be 602 million yen in
|
|
|
• Repair expenses are recognized in the necessary amount assumed on the repair plan formulated
|
• Asset management fees are assumed 637 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020
Non-operating
|
• Interest expense and borrowing related expenses are assumed 620 million yen in the fiscal
|
|
• The following formula is used in the calculation of LTV.
Investment
|
• The assumption is that the number of investment units is 449,930 units which are issued and
|
|
outstanding as of today, and there will be no change in the number of investment units due to
|
units
|
|
|
issuance of new investment units, etc. until the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021.
|
|
Cash distributions per unit is calculated based on the assumption that the entire amount of earnings will be distributed in accordance with the cash distribution policy set forth in NIPPON REIT`s Articles of Incorporation.
Cash Distributions • Cash distributions per unit may vary materially due to various factors, including fluctuation in rent
per unit income accompanying future additional acquisition or disposition of real estate, etc., change in tenants and other events, incurrence of unexpected repairs and other changes in the management environment, fluctuation in interest rates or future additional issuance of new investment units and other events.
The assumption is that there will be no revision of laws and regulations, tax systems, accounting standards, listing regulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., rules of The Investment Trusts
|
Others
|
Association, Japan, etc. that will impact the forecast figures above.
-
The assumption is that there will be no unforeseen serious change in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc.
-
Investment Risks
Influenced by COVID-19 infection spread and other factors, the parts of the "Investment risk" section of the most recent Annual Securities Report (submitted March 27, 2020) headed "(1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands/ (a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds" have changed as shown below as of the date of filing of this financial report, and "(6) Other risks/
(f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases" has been added. The changes are underlined.
(1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands
(a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds
NIPPON REIT is a closed-endJ-REIT which unitholders cannot require that their existing units be redeemed. Our unitholders cannot require that we redeem their units, only way of realization shall be selling their existing units to third-party in principal.
Recently, the COVID-19 infection spread has led to business stagnation and disrupted economic activity. The NIPPON REIT's portfolio consists mainly of office buildings and residences and is unlikely to be impacted immediately. However, stock price fell down due to anxiety of that COVID-19 infection affect not only Japanese economy but also global economy, and the market price of our investment units is not an exception. After this, if the COVID-19 infection spreads more widely or its effects are prolonged, the overall market may be more adversely affected.
In addition to the foregoing,the market prices of the investment units and investment corporation bonds issued by NIPPON REIT are affected by supply and demand in the financial instruments exchange market, the market price of the investment unit may fall in case trading volumes up to certain level in short term. Furthermore, the market price of the investment unit may be affected by changes in the financial environment such as interest rate trends, economic environment as well as real estate market environment and other related factors.
If NIPPON REIT or Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (the "Asset Management Company"), or other investment corporation or other asset management company receives a recommendation or administrative sanction from regulatory bodies, the market price of the investment units may fall.
When the market price of investment securities and investment corporation bonds down, our unitholder may not be able to sell their existing units over the price that they acquired them for, thus they may sustain a loss.
(6) Other risks
(f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases
The impact of global spread of COVID-19, it has caused a serious stagnation in economic activities not only domestically but also globally. In the future, if the infectious disease further spreads and its impact is prolonged, tenants may request rent reduction and tenants' rent payments are overdue, due to one of factors like deterioration in the financial condition of tenants. Furthermore, the vacancy risk may happen to be apparent due to tenants' moving out.
The Asset Management Company is dealing with the current repressive situation by shifting to a working from home that utilizes a teleworking system to prevent its officers and employees from the infection. However, there is a possibility that operations of the Asset Management Company may be delayed and the asset management service for the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected, because there are tasks that are not suitable for teleworking and is no guarantee that the same business efficiency as before can be maintained.
Otherwise the demise of COVID-19 infection spread is certain, the final impact to our business operation might be predictable. Thus, there is a possibility that the negative influence as noted above as well as other risks may become apparent. As a result, the revenue and profits of the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected.
7
2. Financial Statements
(1) Balance Sheets
|
Assets
|
Cash and deposits
|
8,849,231
|
9,140,880
|
|
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
|
|
6,216,963
|
|
|
6,258,051
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
15,599,836
|
|
|
15,987,389
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
267,430
|
|
※1 264,709
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(9,375)
|
|
|
(13,418)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117,088
|
151,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction in progress in trust
|
|
4,320
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
235,215,801
|
|
|
234,604,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
17,916,017
|
|
17,915,355
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
174,664
|
176,011
|
|
|
|
Lease and guarantee deposits
|
|
10,160
|
|
|
10,160
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
1,277,898
|
1,284,308
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
0
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
40,780
|
40,814
|
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
1,503,504
|
|
|
1,511,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bond
|
43,902
|
41,163
|
|
|
|
issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deferred asset
|
|
|
43,902
|
|
|
41,163
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
270,279,062
|
270,060,191
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
1,398,944
|
|
853,874
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
|
|
20,500,000
|
|
|
19,500,000
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
267,044
|
261,937
|
|
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
|
|
113,548
|
|
|
243,871
|
|
|
|
Advances received
|
1,439,180
|
1,448,495
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
339,220
|
|
|
590,414
|
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
24,057,938
|
|
22,898,594
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
4,500,000
|
4,500,000
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
101,870,000
|
|
|
102,870,000
|
|
|
|
Tenant security deposits
|
67,051
|
57,013
|
|
|
Tenant security deposits in trust
|
|
|
9,243,045
|
|
|
9,043,598
|
|
|
|
Other
|
4,239
|
3,730
|
|
|
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
115,684,335
|
|
|
116,474,342
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
139,742,274
|
139,372,936
|
Unitholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' capital
|
|
|
126,515,601
|
|
|
126,515,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Surplus
|
|
4,021,186
|
4,171,653
|
|
|
Total Unitholders' Equity
|
|
|
130,536,787
|
|
|
130,687,255
|
|
|
(2) Statements of Income and Retained Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
|
|
※１ 7,919,159
|
|
|
※１ 7,967,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Revenues
|
|
8,634,330
|
8,658,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property-related expenses
|
|
|
※１ 3,165,862
|
|
※１ 3,050,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset custody fees
|
10,392
|
10,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors' compensation
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
4,642,165
|
4,774,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
71
|
71
|
|
|
|
Reversal of distributions payable
|
|
4,754
|
|
|
5,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Operating Revenues
|
4,825
|
5,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
350,679
|
332,722
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on investment corporation
|
|
|
17,416
|
|
|
17,256
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of investment corporation bond
|
2,739
|
2,739
|
|
|
|
|
issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing related expenses
|
|
275,433
|
|
|
274,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
33
|
33
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Operating Expenses
|
|
646,303
|
|
|
627,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
4,000,687
|
4,151,713
|
|
|
Total Extraordinary Losses
Income Before Income Taxes
Income taxes - current
|
|
-
|
43,705
|
|
|
|
4,151,951
|
|
4,000,687
|
|
625
|
710
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
(0)
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Income Taxes
|
624
|
706
|
|
Net Income
|
|
4,000,062
|
4,151,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period
|
21,123
|
20,408
|
|
Retained Earnings at End of Period
|
|
4,021,186
|
4,171,653
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Statement of Change in Net Assets
The 15th Fiscal Period（from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions of surplus
|
|
|
(4,326,976)
|
(4,326,976)
|
(4,326,976)
|
(4,326,976)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
4,000,062
|
4,000,062
|
4,000,062
|
4,000,062
|
|
Balance at the end of
|
※１
|
126,515,601
|
4,021,186
|
4,021,186
|
130,536,787
|
130,536,787
|
The 16th Fiscal Period（from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020）
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions of surplus
|
|
|
(4,000,777)
|
(4,000,777)
|
(4,000,777)
|
(4,000,777)
|
Net income
|
|
|
4,151,244
|
4,151,244
|
4,151,244
|
4,151,244
|
Balance at the end of
|
※１
|
126,515,601
|
4,171,653
|
4,171,653
|
130,687,255
|
130,687,255
|
(4) Statements of Cash Distribution
Ⅰ Unappropriated retained earnings
|
|
|
4,021,186,127
|
|
|
4,171,653,561
|
ⅡCash distributions
|
|
|
4,000,777,560
|
|
|
4,151,954,040
|
(Cash distributions per unit)
|
|
|
(8,892)
|
|
|
|
(9,228)
|
ⅢRetained earnings carried forward
|
|
|
20,408,567
|
|
|
19,699,521
|
Calculation method for cash
|
Based on the distribution policy set
|
Based on the distribution policy set
|
|
Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not
|
Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not
|
|
distribute cash distributions in excess
|
distribute cash distributions in excess
|
|
of its earnings as stipulated in Articles
|
of its earnings as stipulated in Articles
|
|
35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of
|
35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of
|
|
Incorporation.
|
|
|
|
Incorporation.
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,000,687
|
|
4,151,951
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
965,269
|
|
|
992,330
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
368,096
|
|
349,979
|
|
|
(Increase) Decrease in prepaid
|
7,110
|
|
(10,282)
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in accrued
|
(252,837)
|
|
|
130,322
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in accrued
|
15,135
|
|
|
4,741
|
|
|
|
Others, net
|
(5,911)
|
|
(1,428)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income received
|
|
71
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes refunded (paid)
|
(1,508)
|
|
(900)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for purchases of investment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(33,238)
|
|
|
properties in trust other than leasehold
|
(684,521)
|
|
(837,498)
|
|
|
|
rights in trust
|
Proceeds from tenant security deposits
|
|
|
516,835
|
|
|
394,660
|
|
|
|
in trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from refunds of investment
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other payments
|
|
|
(1,244)
|
|
|
(1,244)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
Repayments from short-term debt
|
|
|
700,000)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
11,000,000)
|
|
|
9,500,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions paid
|
|
|
4,319,510)
|
|
|
3,995,303)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Change in Cash and Cash
|
|
|
270,557)
|
|
|
332,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of
|
|
|
15,066,195
|
|
|
※１ 15,398,931
|
|
|
Notes to the Going Concern Assumption None
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
|
|
|
Non-marketable securities
|
|
|
The moving average method is employed as the cost method.
|
|
A method in which the equivalent amount of the silent partnership is incorporated
|
|
with the net amount is employed for equity interests in silent partnership.
|
2.Method of Depreciation of
|
(1) Investment Properties Including Trust Assets
|
Non-Current Assets
|
Investment properties are recorded at cost, which includes the allocated
|
|
purchase price and, related costs and expenses for acquisition of the trust
|
|
beneficiary interests in real estate. Investment property balances are
|
|
depreciated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives as
|
|
follows:
|
|
|
Buildings in trust, Buildings
|
2-64 years
|
|
Structures in trust
|
2-45 years
|
|
Machinery and equipment in trust
|
10 years
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
|
2-15 years
|
|
(2) Intangible assets
|
|
|
Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method.
|
|
(3) Long-Term Prepaid Expenses
|
|
|
Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.
|
3.Accounting Treatment for
|
Investment corporation bond issuance costs
|
|
Deferred asset
|
Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line
|
|
method through to the redemption date.
|
|
4.Allowance for Doubtful
|
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
|
|
Accounts Recognition
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts is provided at the amount considered sufficient to
|
|
cover probable losses on collection. The amount is determined by estimating
|
|
uncollectible amount based on the analysis of certain individual accounts that may
|
|
not be uncollectable.
|
|
5.Revenue and Expense
|
Real Estate Taxes
|
|
Recognition
|
Property-related taxes property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. are imposed on
|
|
properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally changed to rental
|
|
business expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to
|
|
said period.
|
|
|
In connection with the acquisition of real estate including trust beneficiary
|
|
interests in real estate during the fiscal period under review, NIPPON REIT
|
|
included its pro rata property portion for the year in each property acquisition price
|
|
and not as rental business expense.
|
|
|
There was amount of property taxes included in acquisition costs for properties in
|
|
the previous fiscal period. The amount of property taxes included in acquisition
|
|
costs for properties acquired during the previous fiscal period under review was
|
|
3,975 thousand yen, and there is no amount for the fiscal period under review.
|
6. Method of Hedge Accounting
|
(1) Method of Hedge Accounting
|
|
|
Method of deferred on hedges is applied. Furthermore, for interest rate swaps that
|
|
satisfy the requirements for special treatment, special treatment is applied.
|
|
(2) Hedging instruments and hedge items
|
|
|
Hedging instruments: Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
Hedged items: Interest on borrowings
|
|
|
(3) Hedging policy
|
|
|
NIPPON REIT conducts derivative transactions for hedging risks provided for in
|
|
15
|
|
|
the Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON REIT pursuant to the financing policy.
|
|
(4) Method of assessing hedge effectiveness
|
|
The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change
|
|
in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in
|
|
aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the
|
|
assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy
|
|
the requirements for special treatment is omitted.
|
7. Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash, demand deposits, and short-term
|
as Stated in the Statements of
|
investments that are liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of
|
Cash Flows
|
market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of
|
|
acquisition.
|
8.Other Significant Matters
|
(1) Accounting for Trust Beneficiary Interests in Real Estate
|
Which Constitute the Basis for
|
For trust beneficial interests in real estate owned by NIPPON REIT, all accounts of
|
Preparation of Financial
|
assets and liabilities within the assets in trust as well as all accounts of revenue
|
Statements
|
generated and expenses incurred from the assets in trust are recognized in the
|
|
relevant accounts of the balance sheets and, statements of income and retained
|
|
earnings.
|
|
The following assets in trust are recognized and presented separately on the
|
|
balance sheets.
|
|
I. Cash and deposits in trust
|
|
II.Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools,
|
|
furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, Construction in progress in trust and
|
|
leasehold rights in trust
|
|
III.Tenant security deposits in trust
|
|
(2) Consumption Taxes
|
|
Consumption taxes are excluded from transaction amounts. Generally,
|
|
consumption taxes paid are offset against the balance of consumption taxes
|
|
withheld. As such, the excess of payments over amounts withheld is included in
|
|
the current assets while the excess of amounts withheld over payments is
|
|
included in the current liabilities. Non-deductible consumption taxes related to the
|
|
acquisition of properties are treated as the cost of the applicable properties.
-
Notes to Financial Statements (Notes to Balance Sheets)
|
*1 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets received as governmental subsidy
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings
|
-
|
|
3,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
262,462
|
|
302,699
|
|
|
Total
|
262,462
|
|
306,168
|
|
*2 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets acquired through exchanging
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lands in trust
|
416,596
|
|
416,596
|
|
*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, Paragraph 4 of the Investment Trust Act
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
16
|
4 Commitment line agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIPPON REIT has engaged commitment line agreement
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of maximum loan amount
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
|
of commitment line agreement
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Executed loan amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
3,000,000
|
|
(Notes to Income Statements)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1. Rental revenues and expenses
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. Revenues from property leasing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
6,618,224
|
|
6,676,459
|
|
|
|
Base rents
|
|
|
|
|
Common area charges
|
1,048,049
|
|
1,042,922
|
|
|
|
Parking space rental revenues
|
252,886
|
7,919,159
|
248,438
|
7,967,820
|
|
|
Other revenues related to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property leasing
|
572,878
|
|
481,845
|
|
|
|
Utilities charge reimbursements
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
136,325
|
709,203
|
201,566
|
683,411
|
|
|
Total revenues from property
|
|
8,628,363
|
|
8,651,232
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. Property-related expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property-related expenses
|
573,182
|
|
556,321
|
|
|
|
Property management fees
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
517,052
|
|
426,716
|
|
|
|
Insurance expenses
|
9,267
|
|
8,504
|
|
|
|
Repair expenses
|
196,498
|
|
170,894
|
|
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
588,553
|
|
606,496
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
965,269
|
|
992,330
|
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of
|
3,317
|
|
148
|
|
|
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
31,450
|
|
31,150
|
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
281,271
|
|
257,983
|
|
|
|
Total property-related expenses
|
|
3,165,862
|
|
3,050,545
|
|
|
C. Income from property leasing(A-B)
|
|
|
5,462,500
|
|
5,600,686
|
*2. Breakdown of Subsidy income
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Subsidy income is received from Subsidies for countermeasures to control carbon dioxide emissions project etc. in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019.
*3. Loss on reduction of non-current assets is the value directly deducted from acquired value, due to the acceptance of subsidies. The breakdown is as follows.
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
|
Current Period
|
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
|
Buildings
|
-
|
3,469
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings in trust
|
-
|
40,236
|
|
|
Total
|
-
|
43,705
|
(Notes to Statements of Change in Net Assets)
*1. Total number of investment units authorized and number of investment units issued and outstanding
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
Number of investment units
|
4,000,000 units
|
4,000,000
|
units
|
authorized
|
|
|
|
Number of investment units issued
|
449,930 units
|
449,930
|
units
|
and outstanding
|
|
|
(Notes to Statements of Cash Flows)
*1. Reconciliation between cash and deposits and cash and deposits in trust in the balance sheets and cash and
|
cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
8,849,231
|
9,140,880
|
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
6,216,963
|
6,258,051
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15,066,195
|
15,398,931
|
(Notes to Lease Transactions)
Existing non-cancelable operating leases (As lessor)
|
Future minimum rental revenues
|
Prior Period
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
Current Period
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
Due within one year
|
672,877
|
667,719
|
|
Due after one year
|
1,786,874
|
1,644,035
|
|
Total
|
2,459,752
|
2,311,755
|
18
(Notes to Financial Instruments)
1. Quantitative Information for Financial Instruments
(1) Policy for Financial Instruments Transactions
NIPPON REIT raises funds mainly through borrowings, issuance of investment corporation bonds and investment units for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations or repayment of bank borrowings. In financing through interest-bearing debt, NIPPON REIT raises funds with longer term, fixed-rate and well-diversified maturities to secure stable and liquid financing capacity.
NIPPON REIT enters into derivative transactions solely for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risks arising from borrowings and does not use derivative transactions for speculative purposes.
-
Nature and Extent of Risks arising from Financial Instruments
Proceeds from borrowings and investment corporation bonds are used mainly for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations, operations or repayment of outstanding borrowings. These borrowings and investment corporation bonds are exposed to liquidity risks upon refinance. The floating-rate borrowings are exposed to potential risks of rising interest rates.
Bank deposits are used for investing NIPPON REIT's surplus funds. These bank deposits are exposed to credit risks such as bankruptcy of the depository financial institutions.
-
Risk Management of Financial Instruments
Liquidity risk is managed by diversifying lending financial institutions, and planning and executing diversified financing methods including financing through capital markets, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds and issuance of investment units.
Interest rate volatility risk is managed primarily by increasing the proportion of borrowings under long-term fixed rates. Derivative transactions may be entered into in order to hedge interest rate fluctuation risk. As of the end of current fiscal period, NIPPON REIT had derivatives (interest rate swap) as hedging instrument for the purpose of fixing the interest rate of floating-rate loans to avoid the interest volatility risk. The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy the requirements for special treatment is omitted.
Credit risk concerning bank deposits is managed by diversifying the depositing financial institutions.
-
Supplemental Explanation regarding Fair Value of Financial Instruments
The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price. When there is no observable market price available, fair value is based on a price that may be reasonably estimated. Since certain assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different value.
19
2. Fair Value of Financial Instruments
Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. The financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below.
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
Book value
|
Fair value
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
(1)Cash and deposits
|
8,849,231
|
8,849,231
|
－
|
(2)Cash and deposits in trust
|
6,216,963
|
6,216,963
|
－
|
Total assets
|
15,066,195
|
15,066,195
|
－
|
(3)Long-term debt due within one year
|
20,500,000
|
20,512,601
|
12,601
|
(4)Investment corporation bonds
|
4,500,000
|
4,466,850
|
(33,150)
|
(5)Long-term debt
|
101,870,000
|
101,691,860
|
(178,139)
|
Total liabilities
|
126,870,000
|
126,671,312
|
(198,687)
|
(6)Derivative transactions
|
－
|
－
|
－
Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of June 30, 2020 were as follows. The financial instruments
whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below.
（Yen in thousands）
|
|
Book value
|
Fair value
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
(1)Cash and deposits
|
9,140,880
|
9,140,880
|
－
|
(2)Cash and deposits in trust
|
6,258,051
|
6,258,051
|
－
|
Total assets
|
15,398,931
|
15,398,931
|
－
|
(3)Long-term debt due within one year
|
19,500,000
|
19,490,751
|
(9,248)
|
(4)Investment corporation bonds
|
4,500,000
|
4,444,100
|
(55,900)
|
(5)Long-term debt
|
102,870,000
|
102,749,105
|
(120,894)
|
Total liabilities
|
126,870,000
|
126,683,956
|
(186,043)
|
(6)Derivative transactions
|
－
|
－
|
－
(Note 1) Methods used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments and derivative transactions
-
Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust
Due to the short maturities, the book value of these assets or liabilities is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair
value; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent.
-
Long-termdebt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt
For long-term debt with floating interest rates that reflects market interest rates within a short period of time, the book value is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair value and there are no significant changes in NIPPON REIT's credit standing after borrowing; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent. For long-term debt with floating interest rate to which special treatment for interest rate swaps is applied, the fair value is the value calculated by discounting the sum of principal and interest, which are treated in combination with he said interest rate swap, at a reasonable rate estimated for a similar loan that is made corresponding to the remaining period.
-
Investment corporation bonds
Calculated based on Reference Statistical Prices for OTC Bond Transactions provided by Japan Securities Dealers Association.
-
Derivative transactions
Please refer to "(Derivative Transactions)" below.
(Note 2) Financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine are as follows:
The fair value of both of tenant security deposit (Book value: 67,051 thousand yen in previous period and 57,013 thousand yen
in current period) and tenant security deposits in trust (Book value: 9,243,045 thousand yen in previous period and 9,043,598 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these deposits do not have a readily available market price, and it is difficult to estimate a period as to when these deposits will be returned. Although the tenant agreements stipulate a tenancy period, the historical analysis of actual tenancy periods do not indicate any pattern of tenancy period due to their unique nature as early termination or renewal/re-contract of tenancy agreements is possible, which makes it impracticable to reasonably estimate the future cash flows.
The fair value of investment securities (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen in previous period and 176,011 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.
20
(Note 3) Redemption schedule for monetary claims Prior Period (December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Due within
|
Due after one
|
Due after two
|
Due after three
|
Due after four
|
Due after
|
|
|
one year
|
to two years
|
to three years
|
to four years
|
to five years
|
five years
|
|
Cash and
|
8,849,231
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and
|
6,216,963
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
deposits in trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,066,195
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Period (June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Due within
|
Due after one
|
Due after two
|
Due after three
|
Due after four
|
Due after
|
|
|
one year
|
to two years
|
to three years
|
to four years
|
to five years
|
five years
|
|
Cash and
|
9,140,880
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and
|
6,258,051
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
deposits in trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,398,931
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 4) Redemption schedule for long-term debt and investment corporation bonds
|
|
|
Prior Period (December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Due within
|
Due after one
|
Due after two
|
Due after three
|
Due after four
|
Due after
|
|
|
one year
|
to two years
|
to three years
|
to four years
|
to five years
|
five years
|
|
Investment
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
4,500,000
|
|
corporation bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
20,500,000
|
18,500,000
|
10,320,000
|
16,000,000
|
16,450,000
|
40,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
20,500,000
|
18,500,000
|
10,320,000
|
16,000,000
|
16,450,000
|
45,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Period (June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Due within
|
Due after one
|
Due after two
|
Due after three
|
Due after four
|
Due after
|
|
|
one year
|
to two years
|
to three years
|
to four years
|
to five years
|
five years
|
|
Investment
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
1,000,000
|
3,500,000
|
|
corporation bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
19,500,000
|
13,320,000
|
13,600,000
|
16,500,000
|
15,450,000
|
44,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
19,500,000
|
13,320,000
|
13,600,000
|
16,500,000
|
16,450,000
|
47,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes to Investment Securities)
Prior Period (As of December 31, 2019)
The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.
Current Period (As of June 30, 2020)
The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 176,011 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.
21
(Notes to Derivative Transactions)
1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019)
None
Current Period (June 30, 2020)
None
2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019)
(Yen in thousands)
|
Hedge
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Primary hedged
|
Contract amount and other
|
Fair value
|
Fair value
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
item
|
|
Due after one
|
measurement
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treatment for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receive floating
|
|
Long-term debt
|
111,870,000
|
100,870,000
|
Note
|
－
|
interest rate
|
|
/ Pay fix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
111,870,000
|
100,870,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such
|
|
are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2.
|
|
Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Period (June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedge
|
Type of derivative
|
|
Primary hedged
|
Contract amount and other
|
Fair value
|
Fair value
|
accounting
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
item
|
|
Due after one
|
measurement
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
Interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treatment for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receive floating
|
|
Long-term debt
|
121,370,000
|
101,870,000
|
Note
|
－
|
interest rate
|
|
/ Pay fix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
121,370,000
|
101,870,000
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such
|
|
are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2.
|
|
Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above.
|
|
|
|
|
(Note on Employee Retirement Benefits) Prior period (December 31, 2019)
Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme.
Current period (June 30, 2020)
Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme.
22
|
(Notes to Deferred Tax Accounting)
|
|
|
1. The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets:
|
0
|
5
|
|
Accrued enterprise tax
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
Total deferred tax assets
|
0
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Net deferred tax assets
|
0
|
5
|
|
|
2. Breakdown of main items causing significant difference between statutory income tax rate and NIPPON REIT's effective tax rate
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
Statutory tax rate
|
31.51%
|
31.46%
|
(Adjustments)
|
(31.51%)
|
(31.46%)
|
Deductible cash distributions
|
Per capita inhabitant taxes
|
0.02%
|
0.01%
|
Others
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Effective tax rate
|
0.02%
|
0.02%
(Notes to Equity in Income)
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT.
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT.
23
(Notes to Related Party Transactions)
1. Related party transactions
-
Parent company and major corporate unitholders
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
None
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
None
(2) Affiliates
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
None
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
None
(3) Companies under common control
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
None
(4) Board of Officers and major individual unitholders
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Capital or
|
|
Right to vote
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
|
the end of
|
|
|
|
|
holding
|
Content of
|
price
|
|
Attribute
|
Name
|
Address
|
amount
|
Line of business
|
Subjects
|
the period
|
(owned)
|
transaction
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
|
|
rates
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
NIPPON REIT
|
|
Payment of Asset
|
|
|
|
Toshio
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
|
management fee to
|
|
Accrued
|
|
and its
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
644,205
|
183,312
|
relatives
|
Sugita
|
|
|
and President & CEO,
|
|
Sojitz REIT Advisors
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Sojitz REIT Advisors
|
|
K.K.(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation.
(Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes.
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
Capital or
|
|
Right to vote
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
|
the end of
|
|
|
|
|
holding
|
Content of
|
price
|
|
Attribute
|
Name
|
Address
|
amount
|
Line of business
|
Subjects
|
the period
|
(owned)
|
transaction
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
(Yen in
|
|
|
|
|
rates
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive
|
|
|
|
NIPPON REIT
|
|
Payment of Asset
|
|
|
|
Toshio
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
|
management fee to
|
|
Accrued
|
|
and its
|
Sugita
|
－
|
－
|
and President & CEO,
|
－
|
Sojitz REIT Advisors
|
642,823
|
expenses
|
188,244
|
relatives
|
|
|
|
Sojitz REIT Advisors
|
|
K.K.(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation.
(Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes.
24
(Notes to Asset Retirement Obligation)
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
None
(Notes to Investment Properties)
The book value, net changes in the book value and the fair value of the investment properties such as office, residential and retail properties (including the land, etc.) owned by NIPPON REIT were as follows:
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
253,043,479
|
253,127,498
|
|
Change during period
|
84,018
|
(607,159)
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
253,127,498
|
252,520,339
|
Fair
|
value
|
294,170,000
|
297,107,000
(Note 1) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet are figures in which accumulated depreciation is deducted from the acquisition costs.
(Note 2) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet include the amount of leasehold rights and leasehold rights in trust, and exclude construction in progress in trust.
(Note 3) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to depreciation.
(Note 4) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to the capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to the depreciation recorded.
(Note 5) The fair value is determined based on appraisal values provided by external real estate appraisers.
Profit and loss associated with real estate for rental purposes is as stated in "Notes to Income Statements."
(Segment and Related Information) Segment Information
Segment information is omitted as NIPPON REIT has one segment, which is property-leasing business.
(Related Information)
Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
1. Information about Products and Services
Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained earnings.
-
Information by Geographic Areas
(1) Operating revenues
Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.
(2) Investment properties
Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties.
-
Information on Major Customers
Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings.
Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
1. Information about Products and Services
Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained
25
earnings.
-
Information by Geographic Areas
(1) Operating revenues
Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.
(2) Investment properties
Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties.
-
Information on Major Customers
Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings.
(Notes to Per Unit Information)
|
|
Prior Period
|
|
Current Period
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per unit
|
290,126
|
yen
|
290,461 yen
|
Net income per unit
|
8,890
|
yen
|
9,226 yen
(Note 1) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the weighted average (based on number of days) number of units. Net income per unit after adjustment for residual units is not indicated because there were no residual investment units.
(Note 2) The base for the calculation of net income per unit is as follows.
|
|
|
Prior Period
|
Current Period
|
|
|
from July 1, 2019
|
from January 1, 2020
|
|
|
to December 31, 2019
|
to June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (Yen in thousands)
|
4,000,062
|
4,151,244
|
|
Amount not attributable to ordinary
|
－
|
－
|
|
unitholders (Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to ordinary
|
4,000,062
|
4,151,244
|
|
unitholders (Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of units
|
449,930
|
449,930
|
|
outstanding (units)
|
|
|
|
(Notes to Significant Subsequent Events)
|
|
|
|
None
|
|
26
-
Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
Changes in number of investment units issued and outstanding and total unitholders' equity for recent 5 years to the end of current period are as follows:
|
|
|
Number of investment units
|
Total unitholders' equity
|
|
Date
|
Type of issue
|
issued and outstanding (Unit)
|
(Yen in millions) (Note 1)
|
Note
|
Increase
|
Total
|
Increase
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
(decrease)
|
(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 1, 2015
|
Public offering
|
84,000
|
388,060
|
22,911
|
108,276
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment units
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 28, 2015
|
through
|
3,700
|
391,760
|
1,009
|
109,285
|
(Note 3)
|
|
third-party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2, 2018
|
Public offering
|
55,400
|
447,160
|
16,409
|
125,695
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment units
|
2,770
|
449,930
|
820
|
126,515
|
(Note 5)
|
July 24, 2018
|
through
|
|
third-party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
allotment
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Total unitholders' equity is truncated to the nearest million yen.
(Note 2) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 282,918 yen (issue price of 272,761 yen) per unit.
(Note 3) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 272,761 yen per unit.
(Note 4) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 307,235 yen (issue price of 296,206 yen) per unit.
(Note 5) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 296,206 yen per unit.
27
-
3. Reference Information
-
Status of Value of Investment Assets A. Status of Investment
|
|
|
|
|
Prior period
|
Current period
|
Type
|
Property
|
|
|
(as of December 31, 2019)
|
(as of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
Area
|
Total amount
|
Percentage to
|
Total amount
|
Percentage to
|
type
|
|
assets
|
|
|
held
|
total assets
|
held
|
total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in millions)
|
(%)
|
(Yen in millions)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 2)
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 2)
|
Real
|
Office
|
|
Six central wards of
|
1,509
|
0.6
|
1,502
|
0.6
|
estate
|
properties
|
|
Tokyo (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total
|
1,509
|
0.6
|
1,502
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six central wards of
|
135,283
|
50.1
|
134,984
|
50.0
|
|
|
|
Tokyo (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three major
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
metropolitan areas
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
(Note 5)
|
60,228
|
22.3
|
60,112
|
22.3
|
|
|
|
(excluding Six central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wards of Tokyo)
|
|
|
|
|
Real
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
195,512
|
72.3
|
195,096
|
72.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three major
|
|
|
|
|
estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
metropolitan areas
|
|
|
|
|
in trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 5)
|
43,648
|
16.1
|
43,471
|
16.1
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
(including Six central
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wards of Tokyo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
Certain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinance-designated
|
2,224
|
0.8
|
2,252
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
and other cities (Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
45,872
|
17.0
|
45,724
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
－
|
10,233
|
3.8
|
10,196
|
3.8
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
251,617
|
93.1
|
251,017
|
92.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities (Note 7)
|
174
|
0.1
|
176
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits and other assets
|
16,976
|
6.3
|
17,363
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
270,279
|
100.0
|
270,060
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Total amount held represents the amount recorded on the balance sheets as of the end of the respective period (for real estate in trust and real estate, book value less depreciation) and truncated to the nearest million yen.
(Note 2) Percentage to total assets represents the percentage of the amount of respective asset recorded on the balance sheet to total assets. Figures are rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to subtotals or total.
(Note 3) Real estate in trust excludes construction in progress in trust.
(Note 4) The "Six central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa wards.
(Note 5) The "Three major metropolitan areas" refers to the Tokyo economic area, the Osaka economic area and the Nagoya economic area. The "Tokyo economic area" refers to the Tokyo metropolitan area, Kanagawa prefecture, Chiba prefecture and Saitama prefecture. The "Osaka economic area" refers to Osaka prefecture, Kyoto prefecture and Hyogo prefecture. The Nagoya economic area refers to Aichi prefecture, Gifu prefecture and Mie prefecture.
(Note 6) "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers to Japanese cities that have been designated as ordinance-designated cities by an order of the cabinet under the Local Autonomy Law of Japan and that are located outside of the Three major metropolitan areas (i.e. Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and Kumamoto) and to prefectural capitals that are located outside of the three major metropolitan areas.
(Note 7) Investment securities is represents the equity interest in silent partnerships of Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14, Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15 and Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16 as operators.
28
-
Investment Assets
I. Major investment securities
(as of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Book value
|
Fair value
|
Percentage to
|
|
Type
|
Name
|
(Yen in millions)
|
(Yen in millions)
|
total asset (%)
|
Note
|
|
|
(Unit)
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 1) (Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity interest in a
|
Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity interest in silent
|
－
|
50
|
50
|
0.0
|
(Note 4)
|
silent partnership
|
partnership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity interest in a
|
Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
subordinated Equity interest in
|
－
|
52
|
52
|
0.0
|
(Note 5)
|
silent partnership
|
silent partnership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity interest in a
|
Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
subordinated Equity interest in
|
－
|
73
|
73
|
0.0
|
(Note 6)
|
silent partnership
|
silent partnership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
－
|
176
|
176
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Book value and Fair value are truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) Book value is used as the fair value equivalent.
(Note 3) Percentage to total asset represents the percentage of the amount of respective assets recorded on the balance sheet and rounded to the first decimal place.
(Note 4) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5 and tanosio shin-yokohama. (Note 5) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of Tsukiji Front, Hatchobori River Gate, DeLCCS KASAI, Serenite
Shin-Osaka and Mullion Josai.
(Note 6) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of REID-C Gotenyama, REID-C Iidabashi, Sylphide Higashi-shinagawa, Royal Bloom, Ever Square Doshin, Zeku Benten, Canis Court Kamishinjo and Imperial Otori.
II. Investment Properties
Collectively indicated in "Ⅲ. Other Major Investment Assets" hereinafter described.
29
-
Other Major Investment Assets
(i) Summary of real estate in trust
The summary of real estate and real estate in trust held by NIPPON REIT as of June 30, 2020 is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Property
|
|
|
|
price
|
ratio
|
Property name
|
Asset type
|
Location
|
area (㎡)
|
(Yen in
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
1,945.68
|
2,260
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
2,490.08
|
2,130
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
1,678.15
|
1,430
|
0.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-4
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
4,337.15
|
6,500
|
2.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-5
|
FORECAST Ichigaya (Note 4)
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
3,844.66
|
4,800
|
1.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-6
|
FORECAST Mita
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
1,786.18
|
1,800
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-7
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
13,875.04
|
13,990
|
5.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-8
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
6,566.76
|
5,760
|
2.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-9
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
2,995.35
|
2,860
|
1.1
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-10
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
2,594.46
|
2,780
|
1.1
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-11
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
2,621.74
|
2,260
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-13
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building
|
Office
|
Toshima ward,
|
4,219.65
|
2,520
|
1.0
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-14
|
Central Daikanyama
|
Office
|
Shibuya ward,
|
1,898.83
|
3,510
|
1.4
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-16
|
Hiroo Reeplex B's
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
1,500.85
|
2,827
|
1.1
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-17
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
7,882.60
|
7,396
|
3.0
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-19
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
2,003.60
|
1,850
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-20
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
1,230.44
|
1,240
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-21
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
3,447.16
|
2,810
|
1.1
|
2-chome Building
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
A-22
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
3,056.56
|
2,640
|
1.1
|
1-chome Building
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
A-23
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
3,064.20
|
2,100
|
0.8
|
Building
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
A-24
|
Pigeon Building
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
3,022.25
|
2,837
|
1.1
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-25
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
2,277.62
|
2,070
|
0.8
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-26
|
FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
1,867.95
|
1,650
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-27
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
1,813.21
|
2,030
|
0.8
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-28
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
2,479.80
|
2,207
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-29
|
Iidabashi Reeplex B's
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
1,401.68
|
1,249
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-30
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
2,276.36
|
2,300
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-31
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
2,999.68
|
2,210
|
0.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-32
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
2,939.16
|
2,033
|
0.8
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-33
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
Office
|
Toshima ward,
|
5,661.49
|
5,550
|
2.2
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Property
|
|
|
|
price
|
ratio
|
Property name
|
Asset type
|
Location
|
area (㎡)
|
(Yen in
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-34
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
Office
|
Toshima ward,
|
4,497.27
|
3,094
|
1.2
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-35
|
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building
|
Office
|
Toshima ward,
|
1,645.17
|
979
|
0.4
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-36
|
Mitsui Woody Building
|
Office
|
Koto ward,
|
4,006.20
|
2,475
|
1.0
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-37
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
Office
|
Itabashi ward,
|
6,356.89
|
3,146
|
1.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-38
|
ANTEX24 Building
|
Office
|
Taito ward,
|
2,267.59
|
1,691
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-39
|
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building
|
Office
|
Taito ward,
|
2,651.27
|
1,550
|
0.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-40
|
East Side Building
|
Office
|
Taito ward,
|
2,096.92
|
1,372
|
0.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-41
|
I•S Minamimorimachi Building
|
Office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
4,164.82
|
2,258
|
0.9
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-42
|
Sunworld Building
|
Office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
3,012.86
|
1,200
|
0.5
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-43
|
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
|
Office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
4,219.19
|
1,626
|
0.7
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-44
|
MK Kojimachi Building
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
1,761.60
|
1,781
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-45
|
Toranomon Sakura Building
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
3,049.79
|
4,120
|
1.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-46
|
La Verite AKASAKA
|
Office
|
Minato ward,
|
1,707.18
|
2,000
|
0.8
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-47
|
Kanda Ocean Building
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
1,484.74
|
1,440
|
0.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-48
|
Shinto GINZA EAST
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
1,206.28
|
1,352
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-49
|
FORECAST Kayabacho
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
3,882.61
|
3,000
|
1.2
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-50
|
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
|
Office
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
4,340.66
|
4,775
|
1.9
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-51
|
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
8,981.55
|
6,520
|
2.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-52
|
Omiya Center Building
|
Office
|
Saitama, Saitama
|
14,311.77
|
15,585
|
6.3
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-53
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank
|
Office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
5,106.77
|
2,850
|
1.1
|
Koraibashi Building
|
property
|
A-54
|
NORE Fushimi
|
Office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
3,870.93
|
2,840
|
1.1
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-55
|
NORE Meieki
|
Office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
4,280.75
|
2,520
|
1.0
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-56
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
6,077.01
|
6,705
|
2.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-57
|
Sannomiya First Building
|
Office
|
Kobe, Hyogo
|
3,633.16
|
1,390
|
0.6
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-58
|
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
1,324.07
|
960
|
0.4
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-59
|
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi
|
Office
|
Chuo ward,
|
1,620.54
|
1,152
|
0.5
|
Ekimae Building
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
A-60
|
Hiroo On Building
|
Office
|
Shibuya ward,
|
2,248.59
|
2,392
|
1.0
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-61
|
TK Gotanda Building
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
3,716.38
|
4,130
|
1.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-62
|
Gotanda Sakura Building (Note 5)
|
Office
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
1,501.86
|
1,460
|
0.6
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-63
|
Esprit Kameido
|
Office
|
Koto ward,
|
2,010.81
|
1,265
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-64
|
Alte Building Higobashi
|
Office
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
3,482.92
|
1,453
|
0.6
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-65
|
DIA Building Meieki
|
Office
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
1,781.72
|
1,167
|
0.5
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
Acquisition
|
Investment
|
Property
|
|
|
|
price
|
ratio
|
Property name
|
Asset type
|
Location
|
area (㎡)
|
(Yen in
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-66
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU
|
Office
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
1,252.89
|
1,800
|
0.7
|
BUILDING
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
A-67
|
FORECAST Kameido
|
Office
|
Koto ward, Tokyo
|
3,091.52
|
2,580
|
1.0
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
Residential
|
Shinagawa ward,
|
16,913.29
|
11,880
|
4.8
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-2
|
Sky Hills N11
|
Residential
|
Sapporo,
|
8,567.50
|
1,570
|
0.6
|
property
|
Hokkaido
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-4
|
my atria Sakae
|
Residential
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
3,121.60
|
1,110
|
0.4
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-5
|
Mac Village Heian
|
Residential
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
2,250.00
|
785
|
0.3
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-6
|
Seam Dwell Tsutsui
|
Residential
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
1,800.00
|
695
|
0.3
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-7
|
Ciel Yakuin
|
Residential
|
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
|
1,544.87
|
640
|
0.3
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-8
|
Kanda Reeplex R's
|
Residential
|
Chiyoda ward,
|
2,180.93
|
1,813
|
0.7
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-9
|
Splendid Namba
|
Residential
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
6,212.36
|
3,502
|
1.4
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-10
|
Residence Hiroo
|
Residential
|
Minato ward,
|
1,983.15
|
2,590
|
1.0
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-11
|
Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki
|
Residential
|
Chuo ward,
|
1,449.00
|
1,300
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-12
|
Primegate Iidabashi (Note6)
|
Residential
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
6,042.29
|
5,200
|
2.1
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-13
|
Residence Edogawabashi
|
Residential
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
1,246.42
|
1,230
|
0.5
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-14
|
Merveille Senzoku
|
Residential
|
Ota ward,
|
838.54
|
740
|
0.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-15
|
Field Avenue (Note7)
|
Residential
|
Ota ward,
|
3,092.63
|
3,110
|
1.2
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-16
|
Domeal Kitaakabane
|
Residential
|
Kita ward,
|
1,697.11
|
785
|
0.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-17
|
Dormy Kitaakabane
|
Residential
|
Kita ward,
|
2,471.42
|
986
|
0.4
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-18
|
Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ
|
Residential
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
4,299.12
|
2,428
|
1.0
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-19
|
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie
|
Residential
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
2,826.73
|
1,608
|
0.6
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-20
|
Charmant Fuji Osakajominami
|
Residential
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
1,512.00
|
905
|
0.4
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-21
|
Piacere Fuminosato
|
Residential
|
Osaka, Osaka
|
1,374.08
|
571
|
0.2
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-22
|
Wald Park Minamioi
|
Residential
|
Shinagawa Ward,
|
750.12
|
715
|
0.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-23
|
LAPUTA KUJO
|
Residential
|
Osaka,Osaka
|
3,359.38
|
1,480
|
0.6
|
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
B-24
|
Imazaki Mansion N1
|
Residential
|
Higashiosaka,
|
2,643.10
|
1,180
|
0.5
|
property
|
Osaka
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
|
Retail
|
Shinjuku ward,
|
1,383.31
|
3,350
|
1.3
|
property
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-2
|
Komyoike Act
|
Retail
|
Sakai, Osaka
|
6,173.41
|
2,063
|
0.8
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-3
|
BECOME SAKAE
|
Retail
|
Nagoya, Aichi
|
4,615.66
|
4,770
|
1.9
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
310,770.64
|
249,243
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) "Total leasable area" is the total area of the relevant building that NIPPON REIT considers leasable based on relevant lease agreements or floor plans. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 2) "Acquisition price" does not include consumption taxes, local consumption taxes and acquisition-related expenses. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen. The same shall apply hereinafter
(Note 3) "Investment ratio" is the percentage of the acquisition price of the relevant property to total acquisition price. Figures have been rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to total.
(Note 4) The name "FORECAST Ichigaya" is used for the first through seventh floors that are used as offices, and the name "Eponoqu Ichigaya" is used for the eighth and ninth floors that are used as residences. The property as a whole, including the residential floors, is named
"FORECAST Ichigaya". The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 5) The property of A-62 is held as real estate in kind besides all other properties are real estate beneficiary interests in trust. (Note 6) Part of the building (1F to 4F) is named "S&S Building" as an office/retail store. However, "Primegate Iidabashi" includes the office area
thereof. The same applies hereinafter.
(Note 7) This property includes a separate building, which is structurally independent from the main building, and these two buildings are counted as one property. The same applies hereinafter.
(ii) Summary of the leasing status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
|
Total leased
|
Occupancy
|
Number of
|
Annual
|
Property
|
|
|
contracted rent
|
Property name
|
area
|
|
area
|
rate
|
tenants
|
Number
|
|
(Yen in millions)
|
|
(㎡)
|
|
(㎡) (Note 1)
|
(%) (Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
1,945.68
|
|
1,907.05
|
98.0
|
16
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
2,490.08
|
|
2,490.08
|
100.0
|
2
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
1,678.15
|
|
1,678.15
|
100.0
|
13
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-4
|
FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE
|
4,337.15
|
|
4,337.15
|
100.0
|
6
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-5
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
3,844.66
|
|
3,844.66
|
100.0
|
23
|
285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-6
|
FORECAST Mita
|
1,786.18
|
|
1,786.18
|
100.0
|
5
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-7
|
FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH
|
13,875.04
|
|
13,875.04
|
100.0
|
18
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-8
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
6,566.76
|
|
6,566.76
|
100.0
|
5
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-9
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
2,995.35
|
|
2,995.35
|
100.0
|
8
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-10
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
2,594.46
|
|
2,594.46
|
100.0
|
3
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-11
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
2,621.74
|
|
2,621.74
|
100.0
|
11
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-13
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center
|
4,219.65
|
|
4,219.65
|
100.0
|
6
|
223
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-14
|
Central Daikanyama
|
1,898.83
|
|
1,898.83
|
100.0
|
3
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-16
|
Hiroo Reeplex B's
|
1,500.85
|
|
1,500.85
|
100.0
|
8
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-17
|
Shibakoen Sanchome Building
|
7,882.60
|
|
7,882.60
|
100.0
|
4
|
427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-19
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
2,003.60
|
|
2,003.60
|
100.0
|
8
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-20
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
1,230.44
|
|
1,230.44
|
100.0
|
5
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-21
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome
|
3,447.16
|
|
3,447.16
|
100.0
|
10
|
185
|
Building
|
|
A-22
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome
|
3,056.56
|
|
3,056.56
|
100.0
|
9
|
163
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-23
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX
|
3,064.20
|
|
3,064.20
|
100.0
|
6
|
157
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-24
|
Pigeon Building
|
3,022.25
|
|
3,022.25
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
|
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-25
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
2,277.62
|
|
2,277.62
|
100.0
|
6
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-26
|
FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE
|
1,867.95
|
|
1,867.95
|
100.0
|
7
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-27
|
FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
1,813.21
|
|
1,813.21
|
100.0
|
9
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-28
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building
|
2,479.80
|
|
2,479.80
|
100.0
|
8
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-29
|
Iidabashi Reeplex B's
|
1,401.68
|
|
1,401.68
|
100.0
|
6
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-30
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
2,276.36
|
|
2,276.36
|
100.0
|
6
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-31
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building
|
2,999.68
|
|
2,999.68
|
100.0
|
8
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-32
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building
|
2,939.16
|
|
2,939.16
|
100.0
|
7
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-33
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
5,661.49
|
|
5,661.49
|
100.0
|
7
|
330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-34
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
4,497.27
|
|
4,497.27
|
100.0
|
5
|
208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-35
|
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro
|
1,645.17
|
|
1,393.47
|
84.7
|
2
|
63
|
Building
|
|
A-36
|
Mitsui Woody Building
|
4,006.20
|
|
4,006.20
|
100.0
|
6
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-37
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
6,356.89
|
|
6,356.89
|
100.0
|
4
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-38
|
ANTEX24 Building
|
2,267.59
|
|
2,267.59
|
100.0
|
6
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-39
|
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori
|
2,651.27
|
|
2,651.27
|
100.0
|
8
|
122
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
|
Total leased
|
Occupancy
|
Number of
|
Annual
|
Property
|
|
|
contracted rent
|
Property name
|
area
|
|
area
|
rate
|
tenants
|
Number
|
|
(Yen in millions)
|
|
(㎡)
|
|
(㎡) (Note 1)
|
(%) (Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-40
|
East Side Building
|
2,096.92
|
|
2,096.92
|
100.0
|
4
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-41
|
I•S Minamimorimachi Building
|
4,164.82
|
|
4,164.82
|
100.0
|
16
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-42
|
Sunworld Building
|
3,012.86
|
|
3,012.86
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-43
|
Marunouchi Sanchome Building
|
4,219.19
|
|
3,996.52
|
94.7
|
23
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-44
|
MK Kojimachi Building
|
1,761.60
|
|
1,308.70
|
74.3
|
8
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-45
|
Toranomon Sakura Building
|
3,049.79
|
|
3,049.79
|
100.0
|
12
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-46
|
La Verite AKASAKA
|
1,707.18
|
|
1,707.18
|
100.0
|
7
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-47
|
Kanda Ocean Building
|
1,484.74
|
|
1,484.74
|
100.0
|
24
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-48
|
Shinto GINZA EAST
|
1,206.28
|
|
1,206.28
|
100.0
|
6
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-49
|
FORECAST Kayabacho
|
3,882.61
|
|
3,882.61
|
100.0
|
16
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-50
|
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
|
4,340.66
|
|
4,340.66
|
100.0
|
8
|
249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-51
|
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
|
8,981.55
|
|
8,981.55
|
100.0
|
13
|
494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-52
|
Omiya Center Building
|
14,311.77
|
|
14,311.77
|
100.0
|
27
|
999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-53
|
SumitomoMitsui Bank
|
5,106.77
|
|
5,106.77
|
100.0
|
27
|
213
|
|
Koraibashi Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-54
|
NORE Fushimi
|
3,870.93
|
|
3,611.70
|
93.3
|
9
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-55
|
NORE Meieki
|
4,280.75
|
|
4,054.08
|
94.7
|
19
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-56
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
6,077.01
|
|
6,077.01
|
100.0
|
10
|
391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-57
|
Sannomiya First Building
|
3,633.16
|
|
3,633.16
|
100.0
|
24
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-58
|
Towa Kandanishikicho Building
|
1,324.07
|
|
1,324.07
|
100.0
|
5
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-59
|
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi
|
1,620.54
|
|
1,620.54
|
100.0
|
8
|
69
|
Ekimae Building
|
|
A-60
|
Hiroo On Building
|
2,248.59
|
|
2,248.59
|
100.0
|
3
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-61
|
TK Gotanda Building
|
3,716.38
|
|
3,716.38
|
100.0
|
8
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-62
|
Gotanda Sakura Building
|
1,501.86
|
|
1,501.86
|
100.0
|
9
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-63
|
Esprit Kameido
|
2,010.81
|
|
2,010.81
|
100.0
|
11
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-64
|
Alte Building Higobashi
|
3,482.92
|
|
3,482.92
|
100.0
|
11
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-65
|
DIA Building Meieki
|
1,781.72
|
|
1,781.72
|
100.0
|
10
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-66
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU
|
1,252.89
|
|
1,252.89
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
BUILDING
|
|
(Note 6)
|
A-67
|
FORECAST Kameido
|
3,091.52
|
|
3,091.52
|
100.0
|
5
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
16,913.29
|
|
16,451.98
|
97.3
|
272
|
771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-2
|
Sky Hills N11
|
8,567.50
|
|
8,567.50
|
100.0
|
1
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-4
|
my atria Sakae
|
3,121.60
|
|
3,121.60
|
100.0
|
1
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-5
|
Mac Village Heian
|
2,250.00
|
|
2,250.00
|
100.0
|
1
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-6
|
Seam Dwell Tsutsui
|
1,800.00
|
|
1,800.00
|
100.0
|
1
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-7
|
Ciel Yakuin
|
1,544.87
|
|
1,500.96
|
97.2
|
41
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-8
|
Kanda Reeplex R's
|
2,180.93
|
|
2,180.93
|
100.0
|
41
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-9
|
Splendid Namba
|
6,212.36
|
|
5,955.68
|
95.9
|
240
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-10
|
Residence Hiroo
|
1,983.15
|
|
1,890.30
|
95.3
|
51
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-11
|
Residence Nihombashi
|
1,449.00
|
|
1,449.00
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
|
Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total leasable
|
Total leased
|
Occupancy
|
Number of
|
Annual
|
Property
|
|
contracted rent
|
Property name
|
area
|
area
|
rate
|
tenants
|
Number
|
(Yen in millions)
|
|
(㎡)
|
(㎡) (Note 1)
|
(%) (Note 2)
|
(Note 3)
|
(Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-12
|
Primegate Iidabashi
|
6,042.29
|
5,745.19
|
95.1
|
64
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-13
|
Residence Edogawabashi
|
1,246.42
|
1,158.54
|
92.9
|
34
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-14
|
Merveillle Senzoku
|
838.54
|
777.67
|
92.7
|
26
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-15
|
Field Avenue
|
3,092.63
|
2,982.43
|
96.4
|
53
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-16
|
Domeal Kitaakabane
|
1,697.11
|
1,697.11
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-17
|
Dormy Kitaakabane
|
2,471.42
|
2,471.42
|
100.0
|
1
|
Not disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-18
|
Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ
|
4,299.12
|
4,211.69
|
98.0
|
151
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-19
|
ZEPHYROS Minami-horie
|
2,826.73
|
2,763.85
|
97.8
|
70
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-20
|
Charmant Fuji Osakajominami
|
1,512.00
|
1,440.00
|
95.2
|
60
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-21
|
Piacere Fuminosato
|
1,374.08
|
1,319.60
|
96.0
|
42
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-22
|
Wald Park Minamioi
|
750.12
|
725.40
|
96.7
|
28
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-23
|
LAPUTA KUJO
|
3,359.38
|
3,258.18
|
97.0
|
60
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-24
|
Imazaki Mansion N1
|
2,643.10
|
2,607.08
|
98.6
|
134
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
|
1,383.31
|
1,383.31
|
100.0
|
9
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-2
|
Komyoike Act
|
6,173.41
|
5,983.73
|
96.9
|
26
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-3
|
BECOME SAKAE
|
4,615.66
|
3,859.16
|
83.6
|
9
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
310,770.64
|
306,523.13
|
98.6
|
2,008
|
15,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) "Total leased area" is the aggregate leased area described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020. For properties subject to pass-through master leases, total leased area is the aggregate of the leased areas indicated in the relevant sublease agreements with end-tenants as of June 30, 2020.
(Note 2) "Occupancy rate" is calculated by dividing total leased area by total leasable area as of June 30, 2020, and rounding to the first decimal place.
(Note 3) "Number of tenants" is the aggregate number of tenants as described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020, excluding warehouses, signboards and parking lots. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, the number of tenant is the total number of end-tenants, except for certain pass-through master leases under which properties are leased en bloc to a sub-lessee who is entrusted as property manager and pays a fixed amount of rent to the master lessee, we consider number of the tenants to be "1".
(Note 4) "Annual contracted rent" is the aggregate annual rent as described in the relevant lease agreements as of June 30, 2020. In the case of monthly rent payments, annual rent is calculated by multiplying the aggregate monthly rent by 12. Annual contracted rent includes common area maintenance charges but excludes usage fees for warehouses, signboards and parking lots as well as consumption taxes. Free rent periods are not taken into account in determining annual contracted rent. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, annual contracted rent is based on the relevant sublease agreements as of June 30, 2020. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen and may not add up to total.
(Note 5) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent to disclosure has not been obtained. (Note 6) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent to disclosure has not been obtained.
(iii) Summary on Appraisal Report (As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Direct capitalization
|
Discounted cash flow method
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Book value
|
|
method
|
Property
|
Property name
|
price
|
(Yen in
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
(Yen in
|
millions)
|
|
(Yen in
|
Appraisal
|
Direct
|
Appraisal
|
|
Terminal
|
|
|
millions)
|
value
|
capitali
|
value
|
Discount
|
|
|
millions)
|
(Note 2)
|
|
capitaliza
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Yen in
|
zation
|
(Yen in
|
rate
|
tion rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions)
|
rate
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-1
|
FORECAST Nishishinjuku
|
2,260
|
2,119
|
|
3,160
|
3,210
|
3.8%
|
3,110
|
3.4%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-2
|
Nihombashi Playa Building
|
2,130
|
1,994
|
|
2,520
|
2,560
|
4.3%
|
2,470
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-3
|
FORECAST Yotsuya
|
1,430
|
1,363
|
|
1,970
|
2,000
|
3.8%
|
1,940
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-4
|
FORECAST Shinjuku
|
6,500
|
6,185
|
|
8,110
|
8,240
|
3.4%
|
7,980
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
AVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-5
|
FORECAST Ichigaya
|
4,800
|
4,466
|
|
6,400
|
6,510
|
3.5%
|
6,280
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-6
|
FORECAST Mita
|
1,800
|
1,725
|
|
2,380
|
2,420
|
3.7%
|
2,340
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-7
|
FORECAST Shinjuku
|
13,990
|
14,746
|
|
18,100
|
18,200
|
3.5%
|
17,900
|
3.2%
|
3.7%
|
SOUTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-8
|
FORECAST Sakurabashi
|
5,760
|
6,008
|
|
6,800
|
6,870
|
4.0%
|
6,720
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-9
|
GreenOak Kayabacho
|
2,860
|
2,989
|
|
3,580
|
3,630
|
3.8%
|
3,520
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-10
|
GreenOak Kudan
|
2,780
|
2,915
|
|
3,530
|
3,580
|
3.6%
|
3,480
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-11
|
GreenOak Takanawadai
|
2,260
|
2,171
|
|
2,970
|
3,000
|
4.0%
|
2,930
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-13
|
Higashi Ikebukuro Center
|
2,520
|
2,662
|
|
3,010
|
3,020
|
4.5%
|
2,990
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-14
|
Central Daikanyama
|
3,510
|
3,667
|
|
3,810
|
3,880
|
3.5%
|
3,730
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-16
|
Hiroo Reeplex B's
|
2,827
|
2,859
|
|
3,410
|
3,470
|
3.8%
|
3,350
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-17
|
Shibakoen Sanchome
|
7,396
|
7,381
|
|
10,200
|
10,500
|
3.6%
|
10,000
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-19
|
Kudankita 325 Building
|
1,850
|
1,981
|
|
2,220
|
2,250
|
3.6%
|
2,180
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-20
|
FORECAST Uchikanda
|
1,240
|
1,280
|
|
1,350
|
1,370
|
3.8%
|
1,330
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-21
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome
|
2,810
|
2,898
|
|
3,290
|
3,320
|
4.0%
|
3,250
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-22
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome
|
2,640
|
2,775
|
|
2,950
|
2,980
|
4.0%
|
2,920
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-23
|
Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX
|
2,100
|
2,241
|
|
2,580
|
2,610
|
4.0%
|
2,550
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-24
|
Pigeon Building
|
2,837
|
2,935
|
|
3,040
|
3,080
|
4.1%
|
3,000
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-25
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
2,070
|
2,124
|
|
2,190
|
2,220
|
4.0%
|
2,150
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-26
|
FORECAST Ningyocho
|
1,650
|
1,647
|
|
2,080
|
2,110
|
3.9%
|
2,050
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
PLACE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-27
|
FORECAST
|
2,030
|
2,114
|
|
2,310
|
2,340
|
4.0%
|
2,270
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Shin-Tokiwabashi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-28
|
Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko
|
2,207
|
2,233
|
|
2,650
|
2,680
|
4.0%
|
2,610
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-29
|
Iidabashi Reeplex B's
|
1,249
|
1,289
|
|
1,530
|
1,560
|
3.6%
|
1,500
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-30
|
FORECAST Shinagawa
|
2,300
|
2,379
|
|
2,450
|
2,490
|
3.9%
|
2,410
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-31
|
Nishi-Gotanda8-chome
|
2,210
|
2,274
|
|
2,660
|
2,680
|
3.9%
|
2,630
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-32
|
Towa Higashi-Gotanda
|
2,033
|
2,106
|
|
2,430
|
2,460
|
3.9%
|
2,400
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-33
|
FORECAST Takadanobaba
|
5,550
|
5,887
|
|
6,440
|
6,530
|
4.2%
|
6,340
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-34
|
Mejiro NT Building
|
3,094
|
3,078
|
|
3,660
|
3,700
|
4.4%
|
3,610
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-35
|
Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro
|
979
|
991
|
|
1,140
|
1,150
|
4.5%
|
1,130
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-36
|
Mitsui Woody Building
|
2,475
|
2,664
|
|
2,700
|
2,730
|
4.4%
|
2,660
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-37
|
Itabashi Honcho Building
|
3,146
|
3,075
|
|
3,600
|
3,640
|
4.5%
|
3,560
|
4.2%
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Direct capitalization
|
Discounted cash flow method
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Book value
|
|
method
|
Property
|
Property name
|
price
|
(Yen in
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
(Yen in
|
millions)
|
|
(Yen in
|
Appraisal
|
Direct
|
Appraisal
|
|
Terminal
|
|
|
millions)
|
value
|
capitali
|
value
|
Discount
|
|
|
millions)
|
(Note 2)
|
|
capitaliza
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Yen in
|
zation
|
(Yen in
|
rate
|
tion rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions)
|
rate
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-38
|
ANTEX24 Building
|
1,691
|
1,771
|
|
1,930
|
1,950
|
4.2%
|
1,900
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-39
|
Itohpia Kiyosubashidori
|
1,550
|
1,705
|
|
2,020
|
2,040
|
4.3%
|
1,990
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-40
|
East Side Building
|
1,372
|
1,377
|
|
1,640
|
1,660
|
4.4%
|
1,610
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-41
|
I•S Minamimorimachi
|
2,258
|
2,296
|
|
2,810
|
2,830
|
4.3%
|
2,780
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-42
|
Sunworld Building
|
1,200
|
1,271
|
|
1,300
|
1,310
|
4.5%
|
1,290
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-43
|
Marunouchi Sanchome
|
1,626
|
1,655
|
|
2,040
|
2,050
|
4.4%
|
2,020
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-44
|
MK Kojimachi Building
|
1,781
|
1,807
|
|
2,200
|
2,240
|
3.4%
|
2,150
|
3.2%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-45
|
Toranomon Sakura Building
|
4,120
|
4,286
|
|
4,880
|
4,910
|
3.3%
|
4,850
|
3.0%
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-46
|
La Verite AKASAKA
|
2,000
|
2,138
|
|
2,440
|
2,480
|
3.5%
|
2,390
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-47
|
Kanda Ocean Building
|
1,440
|
1,459
|
|
1,770
|
1,800
|
3.8%
|
1,740
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-48
|
Shinto GINZA EAST
|
1,352
|
1,349
|
|
1,450
|
1,470
|
3.7%
|
1,420
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-49
|
FORECAST Kayabacho
|
3,000
|
3,106
|
|
3,320
|
3,320
|
4.1%
|
3,310
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-50
|
FORECAST Waseda FIRST
|
4,775
|
4,796
|
|
5,000
|
5,080
|
3.8%
|
4,910
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-51
|
FORECAST Gotanda WEST
|
6,520
|
7,605
|
|
8,240
|
8,280
|
3.9%
|
8,200
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-52
|
Omiya Center Building
|
15,585
|
15,493
|
|
20,900
|
21,200
|
4.1%
|
20,500
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-53
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
2,850
|
2,992
|
|
3,450
|
3,470
|
4.2%
|
3,430
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
BankKoraibashi Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-54
|
NORE Fushimi
|
2,840
|
2,703
|
|
4,080
|
4,130
|
4.2%
|
4,030
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-55
|
NORE Meieki
|
2,520
|
2,407
|
|
3,740
|
3,790
|
4.3%
|
3,680
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-56
|
Homat Horizon Building
|
6,705
|
6,660
|
|
7,620
|
7,760
|
3.5%
|
7,470
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-57
|
Sannomiya First Building
|
1,390
|
1,456
|
|
1,600
|
1,610
|
4.9%
|
1,590
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-58
|
Towa Kandanishikicho
|
960
|
972
|
|
1,040
|
1,050
|
4.3%
|
1,030
|
3.4%
|
4.3%
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-59
|
Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi
|
1,152
|
1,218
|
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
4.2%
|
1,240
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
Ekimae Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-60
|
Hiroo On Building
|
2,392
|
2,416
|
|
2,710
|
2,750
|
3.9%
|
2,660
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-61
|
TK Gotanda Building
|
4,130
|
4,422
|
|
4,500
|
4,540
|
3.8%
|
4,460
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-62
|
Gotanda Sakura Building
|
1,460
|
1,502
|
|
1,690
|
1,720
|
4.1%
|
1,650
|
3.6%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-63
|
Esprit Kameido
|
1,265
|
1,281
|
|
1,320
|
1,330
|
4.5%
|
1,300
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-64
|
Alte Building Higobashi
|
1,453
|
1,474
|
|
1,780
|
1,800
|
4.3%
|
1,760
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-65
|
DIA Building Meieki
|
1,167
|
1,189
|
|
1,290
|
1,300
|
4.4%
|
1,270
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-66
|
TENSHO OCHANOMIZU
|
1,800
|
1,867
|
|
1,900
|
1,930
|
3.5%
|
1,860
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
BUILDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-67
|
FORECAST Kameido
|
2,580
|
2,672
|
|
2,880
|
2,900
|
4.2%
|
2,850
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-1
|
Tower Court Kitashinagawa
|
11,880
|
10,732
|
|
14,900
|
15,100
|
4.0%
|
14,700
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-2
|
Sky Hills N11
|
1,570
|
1,638
|
|
1,830
|
1,840
|
5.1%
|
1,820
|
4.9%
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-4
|
my atria Sakae
|
1,110
|
1,008
|
|
1,290
|
1,300
|
4.6%
|
1,270
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-5
|
Mac Village Heian
|
785
|
723
|
|
947
|
958
|
4.7%
|
936
|
4.5%
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-6
|
Seam Dwell Tsutsui
|
695
|
670
|
|
785
|
794
|
4.6%
|
776
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Direct capitalization
|
Discounted cash flow method
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
Book value
|
method
|
Property
|
Property name
|
price
|
(Yen in
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
(Yen in
|
millions)
|
(Yen in
|
Appraisal
|
Direct
|
Appraisal
|
|
Terminal
|
|
millions)
|
value
|
capitali
|
value
|
Discount
|
|
|
millions)
|
(Note 2)
|
capitaliza
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
(Yen in
|
zation
|
(Yen in
|
rate
|
tion rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions)
|
rate
|
millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-7
|
Ciel Yakuin
|
640
|
614
|
754
|
764
|
4.4%
|
743
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-8
|
Kanda Reeplex R's
|
1,813
|
1,736
|
2,070
|
2,090
|
3.9%
|
2,040
|
3.6%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-9
|
Splendid Namba
|
3,502
|
3,290
|
3,980
|
4,040
|
4.4%
|
3,910
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-10
|
Residence Hiroo
|
2,590
|
2,616
|
2,790
|
2,860
|
3.7%
|
2,760
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-11
|
Residence Nihombashi
|
1,300
|
1,429
|
1,590
|
1,610
|
4.2%
|
1,570
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
Hakozaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-12
|
Primegate Iidabashi
|
5,200
|
5,230
|
5,380
|
5,400
|
3.8%
|
5,350
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-13
|
Residence Edogawabashi
|
1,230
|
1,243
|
1,260
|
1,280
|
4.1%
|
1,230
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-14
|
Merveillle Senzoku
|
740
|
750
|
753
|
766
|
4.0%
|
739
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-15
|
Field Avenue
|
3,110
|
3,127
|
3,150
|
3,160
|
3.9%
|
3,130
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-16
|
Domeal Kitaakabane
|
785
|
797
|
792
|
803
|
4.3%
|
781
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-17
|
Dormy Kitaakabane
|
986
|
996
|
998
|
1,010
|
4.4%
|
985
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-18
|
Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ
|
2,428
|
2,400
|
2,580
|
2,620
|
4.4%
|
2,560
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-19
|
ZEPHYROS Ninami-horie
|
1,608
|
1,624
|
1,750
|
1,770
|
4.2%
|
1,740
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-20
|
Charmant Fuji
|
905
|
914
|
911
|
926
|
4.3%
|
904
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
Osakajominami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-21
|
Piacere Fuminosato
|
571
|
574
|
581
|
590
|
4.6%
|
577
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-22
|
Wald Park Minamioi
|
715
|
753
|
735
|
749
|
3.9%
|
720
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-23
|
LAPUTA KUJO
|
1,480
|
1,596
|
1,501
|
1,526
|
4.3%
|
1,475
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-24
|
Imazaki Mansion N1
|
1,180
|
1,253
|
1,210
|
1,220
|
4.6%
|
1,200
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-1
|
Otakibashi Pacifica Building
|
3,350
|
3,397
|
3,560
|
3,630
|
3.7%
|
3,490
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-2
|
Komyoike Act
|
2,063
|
2,034
|
2,160
|
2,190
|
4.9%
|
2,120
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-3
|
BECOME SAKAE
|
4,770
|
4,763
|
4,840
|
4,920
|
4.0%
|
4,760
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
249,243
|
252,520
|
297,107
|
300,856
|
|
292,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Figures in the above table are truncated to the nearest million yen.
(Note 2) "Book value" is the value recorded on the balance sheets as of June 30, 2020 (for real estate and real estate in trust, acquisition price (including acquisition-related expenses) less depreciation expenses).
(Note 3) "Appraisal value" represents the appraisal value as set forth on the relevant appraisal reports presented as of June 30, 2020.
As for the appraisal reports, NIPPON REIT requests real estate appraisal to DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD. for A-17,B-10,B-18,B-19,B-20 and B-21,also to JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. for A-51,A-64,A-65,B-9,B-13 and B-14, also to Japan Valuers Co., Ltd. for B-22,B-23 and B-24 and to Japan Real Estate Institute for rest of all properties.
39
|
(iv) Earnings Performance for the Individual Properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 16th Fiscal Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-1
|
A-2
|
|
A-3
|
A-4
|
A-5
|
A-6
|
|
FORECAST
|
Nihombashi
|
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
Property name
|
Playa
|
|
Shinjuku
|
Nishishinjuku
|
|
Yotsuya
|
Ichigaya
|
Mita
|
|
Building
|
|
AVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
89,090
|
85,512
|
|
54,759
|
208,074
|
157,530
|
64,040
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
81,948
|
83,222
|
|
51,657
|
193,865
|
144,697
|
57,471
|
Other revenues related
|
7,142
|
2,289
|
|
3,101
|
14,209
|
12,832
|
6,568
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
14,620
|
14,200
|
|
12,859
|
38,996
|
28,110
|
12,392
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
3,357
|
4,939
|
|
2,428
|
10,079
|
8,294
|
2,890
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
4,981
|
3,152
|
|
2,247
|
9,136
|
7,558
|
3,397
|
Insurance expenses
|
58
|
62
|
|
42
|
123
|
117
|
44
|
Repair expenses
|
99
|
245
|
|
2,277
|
1,173
|
862
|
640
|
Taxes and dues
|
2,329
|
5,429
|
|
4,906
|
18,127
|
9,858
|
5,045
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
Others
|
3,444
|
21
|
|
607
|
6
|
1,068
|
26
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
74,470
|
71,311
|
|
41,899
|
169,077
|
129,419
|
51,647
|
(4)Depreciation
|
12,367
|
11,977
|
|
5,485
|
27,121
|
33,291
|
7,090
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
62,102
|
59,334
|
|
36,414
|
141,956
|
96,127
|
44,556
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-7
|
A-8
|
|
A-9
|
A-10
|
A-11
|
A-13
|
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
|
|
|
GreenOak
|
Higashi
|
|
|
GreenOak
|
GreenOak
|
Ikebukuro
|
Property name
|
Shinjuku
|
|
Sakurabashi
|
|
Kayabacho
|
Kudan
|
Takanawadai
|
Center
|
|
SOUTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
611,404
|
214,221
|
|
103,375
|
103,285
|
89,761
|
122,325
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
574,528
|
200,132
|
|
89,835
|
96,077
|
83,455
|
116,826
|
Other revenues related
|
36,876
|
14,089
|
|
13,539
|
7,207
|
6,305
|
5,498
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
204,505
|
38,422
|
|
23,689
|
21,041
|
20,083
|
25,958
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
35,366
|
13,806
|
|
6,034
|
5,486
|
3,695
|
8,373
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
21,388
|
9,533
|
|
7,237
|
5,609
|
5,107
|
6,500
|
Insurance expenses
|
454
|
187
|
|
90
|
81
|
75
|
137
|
Repair expenses
|
1,551
|
2,663
|
|
1,500
|
574
|
1,651
|
1,449
|
Taxes and dues
|
15,701
|
10,316
|
|
8,220
|
8,937
|
7,593
|
8,634
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
Others
|
129,692
|
1,565
|
|
255
|
3
|
1,611
|
512
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
406,899
|
175,798
|
|
79,685
|
82,243
|
69,677
|
96,367
|
(4)Depreciation
|
42,651
|
13,720
|
|
8,471
|
6,679
|
15,014
|
13,622
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
364,248
|
162,078
|
|
71,214
|
75,564
|
54,662
|
82,744
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Property number
|
A-14
|
A-16
|
|
A-17
|
A-19
|
A-20
|
A-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shibakoen
|
|
|
Itohpia
|
|
|
|
Central
|
Hiroo
|
|
Kudankita
|
FORECAST
|
Iwamotocho
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
Sanchome
|
|
|
Daikanyama
|
Reeplex B's
|
|
325 Building
|
Uchikanda
|
2-chome
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
90,673
|
84,521
|
|
228,372
|
63,722
|
41,126
|
103,480
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
81,609
|
75,776
|
|
214,176
|
57,243
|
38,607
|
98,042
|
|
|
Other revenues related
|
9,063
|
8,745
|
|
14,195
|
6,478
|
2,519
|
5,438
|
|
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
17,907
|
12,387
|
|
44,197
|
15,541
|
9,302
|
24,767
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
3,220
|
3,048
|
|
8,929
|
5,108
|
2,642
|
7,283
|
|
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
3,838
|
3,069
|
|
11,466
|
2,794
|
2,388
|
6,636
|
|
|
Insurance expenses
|
50
|
41
|
|
181
|
49
|
46
|
102
|
|
|
Repair expenses
|
3,968
|
461
|
|
4,914
|
161
|
491
|
1,421
|
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
6,480
|
5,316
|
|
17,608
|
6,957
|
3,373
|
8,290
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
Others
|
-
|
101
|
|
747
|
119
|
10
|
681
|
|
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
72,766
|
72,134
|
|
184,175
|
48,180
|
31,824
|
78,713
|
|
|
(4)Depreciation
|
4,332
|
3,381
|
|
15,428
|
4,228
|
3,663
|
9,023
|
|
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
68,433
|
68,752
|
|
168,747
|
43,951
|
28,161
|
69,690
|
|
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Property number
|
A-22
|
A-23
|
|
A-24
|
A-25
|
A-26
|
A-27
|
|
|
|
Itohpia
|
Itohpia
|
|
|
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
|
|
|
Iwamotocho
|
Iwamotocho
|
|
Pigeon
|
FORECAST
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
Ningyocho
|
Shin-
|
|
|
1-chome
|
ANNEX
|
|
Building
|
Ningyocho
|
|
|
|
|
PLACE
|
Tokiwabashi
|
|
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
88,495
|
83,062
|
|
|
64,801
|
62,459
|
61,619
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
85,327
|
80,356
|
|
|
59,561
|
56,138
|
54,720
|
|
|
Other revenues related
|
3,167
|
2,705
|
|
|
5,240
|
6,321
|
6,898
|
|
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
18,042
|
15,814
|
|
|
15,335
|
12,840
|
11,170
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
6,836
|
6,107
|
|
Not disclosed
|
4,242
|
3,415
|
2,637
|
|
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
3,606
|
3,717
|
|
3,323
|
4,335
|
3,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance expenses
|
91
|
80
|
|
|
76
|
50
|
49
|
|
|
Repair expenses
|
720
|
152
|
|
|
878
|
553
|
282
|
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
6,060
|
5,402
|
|
|
6,343
|
4,026
|
3,636
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
Others
|
377
|
3
|
|
|
121
|
109
|
952
|
|
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
70,452
|
67,247
|
|
70,043
|
49,466
|
49,619
|
50,448
|
|
|
(4)Depreciation
|
10,636
|
8,952
|
|
9,831
|
6,075
|
3,841
|
4,007
|
|
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
59,816
|
58,295
|
|
60,212
|
43,390
|
45,778
|
46,441
|
|
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent has not been obtained.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-28
|
A-29
|
A-30
|
A-31
|
A-32
|
A-33
|
|
Nishi-Shinjuku
|
Iidabashi
|
FORECAST
|
Nishi-Gotan
|
Towa Higashi-
|
FORECAST
|
Property name
|
da 8-chome
|
Gotanda
|
Takadanoba
|
Sanko Building
|
Reeplex B's
|
Shinagawa
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
ba
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
79,888
|
44,135
|
73,589
|
86,316
|
77,077
|
149,835
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
75,288
|
36,273
|
66,754
|
77,037
|
72,275
|
138,863
|
Other revenues related
|
4,599
|
7,861
|
6,834
|
9,279
|
4,802
|
10,971
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
15,463
|
11,165
|
16,250
|
19,606
|
15,769
|
44,649
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
4,083
|
2,569
|
5,027
|
6,353
|
5,465
|
8,800
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
4,053
|
4,522
|
4,141
|
4,961
|
3,023
|
8,513
|
Insurance expenses
|
71
|
37
|
78
|
87
|
91
|
171
|
Repair expenses
|
270
|
827
|
482
|
202
|
546
|
4,088
|
Taxes and dues
|
6,567
|
2,855
|
6,171
|
7,651
|
6,268
|
12,387
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
Others
|
68
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
10,338
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
64,424
|
32,970
|
57,338
|
66,710
|
61,307
|
105,185
|
(4)Depreciation
|
4,673
|
4,156
|
7,177
|
5,194
|
10,735
|
19,465
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
148
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
59,751
|
28,814
|
50,161
|
61,515
|
50,424
|
85,720
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-34
|
A-35
|
A-36
|
A-37
|
A-38
|
A-39
|
Property name
|
Mejiro
|
Toshin Higashi
|
Mitsui Woody
|
Itabashi
|
ANTEX24
|
Itohpia
|
NT Building
|
kebukuro
|
Building
|
Honcho
|
Building
|
Kiyosubashi
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
dori Building
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
120,917
|
44,514
|
96,544
|
144,951
|
59,018
|
68,534
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
110,185
|
35,551
|
88,981
|
117,113
|
53,451
|
64,131
|
Other revenues related
|
10,731
|
8,963
|
7,563
|
27,838
|
5,566
|
4,403
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
24,011
|
9,207
|
23,057
|
45,146
|
12,672
|
17,312
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
7,982
|
3,175
|
7,933
|
19,260
|
3,724
|
5,250
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
5,940
|
2,259
|
5,587
|
11,547
|
3,399
|
4,120
|
Insurance expenses
|
131
|
46
|
123
|
158
|
65
|
71
|
Repair expenses
|
810
|
282
|
634
|
1,719
|
971
|
220
|
Taxes and dues
|
8,270
|
2,505
|
8,227
|
8,610
|
4,052
|
5,066
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
Others
|
527
|
588
|
200
|
3,499
|
109
|
2,233
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
96,906
|
35,307
|
73,487
|
99,805
|
46,345
|
51,222
|
(4)Depreciation
|
11,455
|
4,026
|
12,100
|
15,316
|
8,777
|
8,665
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
85,451
|
31,280
|
61,386
|
84,488
|
37,568
|
42,556
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
Property number
|
A-40
|
A-41
|
|
A-42
|
A-43
|
A-44
|
A-45
|
|
|
|
|
I•S
|
|
Sunworld
|
Marunouchi
|
MK
|
Toranomon
|
|
|
|
East Side
|
Minamimori
|
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
Sanchome
|
Kojimachi
|
Sakura
|
|
|
Building
|
machi
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
51,249
|
94,185
|
|
|
73,745
|
101,048
|
113,690
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
46,800
|
86,544
|
|
|
69,414
|
51,550
|
109,438
|
|
|
Other revenues related to
|
4,449
|
7,640
|
|
|
4,330
|
49,497
|
4,251
|
|
|
property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related expenses
|
9,401
|
23,854
|
|
|
24,852
|
15,590
|
33,249
|
|
|
Property management
|
3,544
|
5,821
|
|
Not disclosed
|
7,717
|
3,460
|
7,923
|
|
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
2,675
|
6,054
|
|
|
4,856
|
2,304
|
5,251
|
|
|
Insurance expenses
|
52
|
142
|
|
|
118
|
44
|
80
|
|
|
Repair expenses
|
370
|
1,040
|
|
|
2,193
|
3,155
|
962
|
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
2,262
|
9,549
|
|
|
6,472
|
6,112
|
9,849
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
Others
|
147
|
896
|
|
|
3,145
|
163
|
8,831
|
|
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
41,848
|
70,330
|
|
32,729
|
48,892
|
85,457
|
80,441
|
|
|
(4)Depreciation
|
3,317
|
14,486
|
|
6,697
|
12,977
|
2,677
|
7,692
|
|
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
38,531
|
55,844
|
|
26,032
|
35,914
|
82,780
|
72,749
|
|
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent has not been obtained.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
|
|
Property number
|
A-46
|
A-47
|
|
A-48
|
A-49
|
A-50
|
A-51
|
|
|
|
La Verite
|
Kanda
|
|
Shinto
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
FORECAST
|
|
|
Property name
|
Ocean
|
|
GINZA
|
Waseda
|
Gotanda
|
|
|
AKASAKA
|
|
kayabacho
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
EAST
|
FIRST
|
WEST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
61,438
|
49,384
|
|
38,673
|
102,839
|
140,085
|
253,705
|
|
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
58,669
|
44,991
|
|
36,825
|
91,442
|
128,147
|
237,761
|
|
|
Other revenues related
|
2,768
|
4,393
|
|
1,847
|
11,397
|
11,938
|
15,944
|
|
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
11,442
|
11,515
|
|
7,118
|
25,104
|
34,223
|
63,434
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
3,522
|
2,437
|
|
2,186
|
6,651
|
8,000
|
16,635
|
|
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
2,398
|
3,674
|
|
1,522
|
6,490
|
9,294
|
14,290
|
|
|
Insurance expenses
|
45
|
44
|
|
29
|
104
|
127
|
295
|
|
|
Repair expenses
|
298
|
1,130
|
|
146
|
1,179
|
4,503
|
1,436
|
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
4,828
|
3,452
|
|
2,880
|
7,841
|
11,375
|
28,264
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
|
|
Others
|
-
|
426
|
|
3
|
2,488
|
572
|
2,161
|
|
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
49,995
|
37,869
|
|
31,554
|
77,735
|
105,862
|
190,271
|
|
|
(4)Depreciation
|
3,806
|
3,385
|
|
2,830
|
10,717
|
11,392
|
43,888
|
|
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
46,188
|
34,483
|
|
28,724
|
67,017
|
94,470
|
146,382
|
|
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-52
|
A-53
|
|
A-54
|
A-55
|
A-56
|
A-57
|
|
Omiya
|
Sumitomo
|
|
NORE
|
NORE
|
Homat
|
Sannomiya
|
|
Mitsui Bank
|
|
Property name
|
Center
|
|
Horizon
|
First
|
Koraibashi
|
|
Fushimi
|
Meieki
|
|
Building
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
542,368
|
132,800
|
|
98,017
|
104,821
|
205,072
|
70,889
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
512,482
|
109,326
|
|
88,270
|
93,223
|
198,328
|
61,488
|
Other revenues related
|
29,886
|
23,473
|
|
9,746
|
11,597
|
6,743
|
9,400
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
92,289
|
46,342
|
|
27,853
|
27,483
|
58,390
|
20,139
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
35,546
|
10,557
|
|
7,573
|
7,576
|
12,653
|
8,272
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
23,875
|
16,014
|
|
6,706
|
8,153
|
8,618
|
6,176
|
Insurance expenses
|
504
|
157
|
|
99
|
109
|
178
|
100
|
Repair expenses
|
3,327
|
1,929
|
|
1,245
|
603
|
11,908
|
534
|
Taxes and dues
|
26,934
|
17,070
|
|
7,650
|
9,832
|
24,673
|
4,706
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
350
|
Others
|
1,750
|
261
|
|
4,227
|
857
|
9
|
-
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
450,078
|
86,457
|
|
70,163
|
77,337
|
146,681
|
50,749
|
(4)Depreciation
|
60,247
|
17,996
|
|
19,329
|
17,629
|
13,887
|
10,048
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
389,830
|
68,461
|
|
50,834
|
59,708
|
132,794
|
40,701
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-58
|
A-59
|
|
A-60
|
A-61
|
A-62
|
A-63
|
|
Towa
|
Yusen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Higashi-
|
|
|
|
Gotanda
|
Esprit
|
|
Kandanishik
|
|
Hiroo On
|
TK Gotanda
|
Property name
|
Nihombashi
|
|
Sakura
|
icho
|
|
Building
|
Building
|
Kameido
|
|
Ekimae
|
|
Building
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating periods
|
182days
|
182days
|
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
182days
|
(1)Revenues from property
|
37,864
|
36,666
|
|
74,647
|
109,888
|
52,135
|
42,668
|
leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
33,072
|
34,824
|
|
68,202
|
102,544
|
48,282
|
35,589
|
Other revenues related
|
4,792
|
1,842
|
|
6,444
|
7,344
|
3,853
|
7,079
|
to property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Property related
|
15,808
|
9,746
|
|
16,693
|
22,985
|
12,698
|
12,570
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
2,342
|
2,552
|
|
4,701
|
5,506
|
2,250
|
3,291
|
fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utility expenses
|
2,824
|
2,025
|
|
3,802
|
6,781
|
3,347
|
4,202
|
Insurance expenses
|
32
|
39
|
|
59
|
112
|
39
|
49
|
Repair expenses
|
1,089
|
420
|
|
2,097
|
817
|
61
|
1,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△
|
|
Taxes and dues
|
1,365
|
3,846
|
|
5,652
|
9,078
|
1,473
|
2,936
|
Trust fees
|
350
|
350
|
|
350
|
350
|
-
|
350
|
Others
|
7,803
|
512
|
|
29
|
339
|
5,650
|
117
|
(3)NOI (1)-(2)
|
22,056
|
26,919
|
|
57,953
|
86,903
|
39,437
|
30,098
|
(4)Depreciation
|
1,658
|
4,451
|
|
4,297
|
8,666
|
4,063
|
3,118
|
(5) Loss on retirement of
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)Income from property
|
20,397
|
22,468
|
|
53,656
|
78,236
|
35,374
|
26,980
|
leasing (3)-(4)-(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
(Yen in thousands)
|
Property number
|
A-64
|
A-65
|
A-66
|
A-67
|
B-1
|
B-2
|
|
Alte Building
|
DIA Building
|
TENSHO