NIPPON REIT Investment : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT)

August 17, 2020 Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT) Name of issuer: NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation URL: http://www.nippon-reit.com/ Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 3296 Representative: Toshio Sugita, Executive Officer Asset Management Company: Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. Representative: Toshio Sugita, President & CEO Contact Information: Takahiro Ishii, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. TEL +81-3-5501-0080 Scheduled filing date of securities report: September 28, 2020 Scheduled date of delivery of distributions: September 18, 2020 Supplementary materials for the financial results: Yes Investor conference for the financial results: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors, in Japanese) （Amount of less than one million yen is omitted） 1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (1）Operating Results (Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period) Operating Revenues Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income For the fiscal period ended Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Yen in millions % June 30, 2020 8,658 0.3 4,774 2.8 4,151 3.8 4,151 3.8 December 31, 2019 8,634 (3.9) 4,642 (6.3) 4,000 (7.5) 4,000 (7.5) Net Income per Unit Return on Equity Return on Assets Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues For the fiscal period ended Yen % % % June 30, 2020 9,226 3.2 1.5 47.9 December 31, 2019 8,890 3.1 1.5 46.3 (2）Distributions Cash Distributions Total Cash Distributions per Unit Cash Distributions (excluding cash Total Cash Distributions Cash Distributions (excluding cash in Excess of Earnings Payout Ratio distributions in in Excess of Earnings Ratio to Net Assets distributions in excess per Unit excess of earnings) of earnings per unit) For the fiscal period ended Yen Yen in millions Yen Yen in millions % % June 30, 2020 9,228 4,151 - - 100.0 3.2 December 31, 2019 8,892 4,000 - - 100.0 3.1 (3）Financial Position Total Assets Total Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Unit For the fiscal period ended Yen in millions Yen in millions % Yen June 30, 2020 270,060 130,687 48.4 290,461 December 31, 2019 270,279 130,536 48.3 290,126 (4）Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities Period For the fiscal period ended Yen in millions Yen in millions Yen in millions Yen in millions June 30, 2020 5,164 (836) (3,995) 15,398 December 31, 2019 4,509 (460) (4,319) 15,066 2. Forecast of management status for the Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period) Cash Distributions per Unit Cash Distributions Operating Revenues Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income (excluding excess in Excess of of earnings Earnings per Unit per Unit) Yen in % Yen in % Yen in % Yen in % Yen Yen For the fiscal period ending millions millions millions millions December 31, 2020 8,803 1.7 4,718 1.2 4,097 1.3 4,097 1.3 9,106 - June 30, 2021 8,636 1.9 4,668 △1.1 4,053 △1.1 4,052 △1.1 9,007 - △ △ △ △ (Reference) (Forecasted Net Income / Forecasted Number of Investment Units at end of the period) Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2020: 9,106 yen Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2021: 9,007 yen Others

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above (a): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of investment units issued and outstanding Number of investment units issued and outstanding, including treasury units:

As of June 30, 2020 449,930 units As of December 31, 2019 449,930 units (b) Number of investment treasury units: As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 0 unit 0 unit * The Status of Statutory Audit This summary of financial results is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or audit firm. * Special matters Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on the information that NIPPON REIT has obtained as of the date hereof and certain assumptions that NIPPON REIT believes reasonable and the actual management status, etc. may significantly differ due to various reasons. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to the "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" on page 6. This document is the English language translation of the Japanese announcement of the financial statements ("Kessan Tanshin") and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Contents 1. Management Status 2 (1) Management Status 2 (2) Investment Risks 7 2. Financial Statements 8 (1) Balance Sheets 8 (2) Statements of Income and Retained Earnings 10 (3) Statement of Change in Net Assets 11 (4) Statements of Cash Distribution 12 (5) Statements of Cash Flows 13 (6) Notes to the Going Concern Assumption 15 (7) Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 15 (8) Notes to Financial Statements 16 (9) Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding 27 3. Reference Information 28 (1) Status of Value of Investment Assets 28 (2) Status of Capital Expenditure 48 1 1. Management Status (1) Management Status I. Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review A. Brief History of NIPPON REIT NIPPON REIT was established on September 8, 2010 by Polaris Investment Advisors K.K. (now Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (hereafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company")) as the founder under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended). Registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau was completed on October 26, 2010 (registration number 72, filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau). NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering (144,200 units) on April 23, 2014 as the payment date and listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (securities code: 3296) on April 24. Furthermore, NIPPON REIT issued investment units through public offerings in February 2015, July 2015 and July 2018 and third-party allotments in March 2015, July 2015 and July 2018.The total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period under review (June 30, 2020) is 449,930 units. B. Investment Environment and Management Performance (i) Investment Environment During the fiscal period under review ended June 2020 the Japanese Economy saw decrease in the real GDP for the second consecutive quarter by 0.6% (2.2% decrease on an annual basis: second preliminary figures for the term from January 2020 to March 2020). The volume of business investment and employment situation are showing weakness due to decrease of corporate profits because of rapid decrease of exports and industrial production under situation of world-wide spread of COVID-19. After the state of emergency declared by the Japanese Government was lifted, economic and social activities have been revitalized gently and private consumption is showing movements of picking up recently. And business confidence among Japanese firms shows signs of improvement although some severe business environments remain. In the overseas economy, it is necessary to keep a close watch on factors such as geopolitical risks, trade disputes such as trade friction between the United States and China, trend of COVID-19 spread infection, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets. In the office properties leasing market, the vacancy rate in Tokyo's five central wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards) was 1.97% up by 0.25% on a year on year basis as of the end of June 2020 reported by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. Moreover, the average rent in the same area was 22,880 yen per tsubo, up by 6.3% on a year on year basis. We have watched closely whether such trends will continue. In the leasing market of residential properties, the situation remains generally stable for both the occupancy rate and rent level. It is expected without doubt to continue to stay stable backed by the well-balanced supply and demand, due to limited supply of residential properties. In the leasing market of retail properties, effect by restriction of economic activities based on emergency statement is significant, we saw a 12.5% year-on-year decrease in retail sales announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in May 2020. Although sales at supermarkets increased by 4.2% year-on-year, sales at department stores showed a 63.6% year-on-year decrease due to large decrease of sales of apparel and accessories. Considering the future leasing market, now, it is appropriate for market participants to watch closely work style reform's where to go and etc. and its impact on the leasing market. An influence of Covid-19 infection spread of term and seriousness may determine the impact to the extent of various types and classes of leasing properties. As regards real estate transactions, yields on transactions have kept positively low due to seller's market sustained by bullish participants motivated by high liquidity in the financial market, and thus numbers of properties on sale are becoming less. Investors and their arrangers are working on to seek properties for investment to carry 2 out their own target subjects and returns. While oversea investors and business companies are back in action, It is not easy for J-REITs to chase properties in the competitive market so as to maintain their dividend policies. Relatively for large-capJ-REITs, external growth opportunity seems to be limited. Management Performance a. External Growth

No property was acquired during the period.

We have been granted the first negotiation right for 6 properties (approximately 4.3 billion yen) which are warehoused by Sojitz Corporation, the sponsor of NIPPON REIT.

As a result, the portfolio as of the end of the fiscal period under review consisted of 64 office properties (Note1) with a total acquisition amount of 192,236 million yen, 23 residential properties (Note2) with a total acquisition price of 46,824 million yen and 3 retail properties (Note3) with a total acquisition amount of 10,183 million yen. Total figures are 90 properties with a total acquisition amount of 249,243 million yen (excluding equity interests in a silent partnership) and with a total leased area of 306,523.13 ㎡ and 98.6% of average occupancy rate and 3 equity interests in a silent partnership (investment amount 170 million yen, 15 real estate-backed properties). (Note1) "Office Properties" refer to an office building whose primary use is the office. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note2) "Residential Properties" refer to a rental housing whose primary use is a residence (including a dormitory, a company-rented-house and a service apartment which an operator rents all of or a significant portion of). The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note3) "Retail Properties" refer to real estate consisting of commercial tenants (merchandise sales, food and drink/service industry, amusement facilities, etc.) as the main tenant. The same shall apply hereinafter. b. Internal Growth NIPPON REIT emphasizes management that maintains and increases the portfolio's asset value and actively reaches out to new and existing tenants with business activities while strengthening relations with existing tenants, implementing measures that boost the competitiveness of properties in light of tenant needs and the features of each property. Through such efforts were kept, the portfolio occupancy rate was maintained at a high level of 98.6% as of the end of the fiscal period under review. C. Procurement of Funds (i) Borrowings and Repayments In order to prepare funds for repayment of loans due on February 20, 2020 (9,500 million yen), the borrowings of 9,500 million yen were implemented on the same day as the loans due. As a result, the balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2020 was 126,870 million yen and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets (LTV) was 47.0%. (ii) Credit Rating NIPPON REIT's credit rating as of June 30, 2020 is indicated below. Credit Rating Agency Rating type Rating outlook Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. Long-term issuer rating: A Positive D. Overview of Business Performance and Distributions As the result of the operations described above, business performance in the fiscal period under review generated operating revenues of 8,658 million yen, operating income of 4,774 million yen, ordinary income of 4,151 million yen and net income of 4,151 million yen. Concerning distributions, NIPPON REIT is set to be eligible for application of the special provisions for taxation on investment corporations (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measure Act of Japan), ensuring a scope that does not exceed unappropriated retained earnings, and also minimizing unitholders' burdens of income tax, etc. For the fiscal period, NIPPON REIT decided to distribute 4,151,954,040 yen, which is the amount equivalent to the maximum integral multiple of the total number of investment units issued and outstanding, 449,930 units. As such, cash distributions per unit were 9,228 yen. 3 II. Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period Future Management Policy and Challenges to Address A. Management Policy With the corporate policy of "untiringly pursuing the best interest of NIPPON REIT's unitholders", NIPPON REIT plans to engage in the following measures to maximize unitholders' value through flexible and timely investment, also seek the best interest of unitholders by utilizing the features of a diversified REIT and focus on the growth of potential and stability of revenues. B. External Growth Strategy In order to diversify risk by combining assets with different revenue features while considering the future trends of the Japanese economy and real estate market as well as securing more appropriate investment opportunities, NIPPON REIT will invest to "three types of assets deeply rooted in the Japanese society (office, residence and retail)". Furthermore, NIPPON REIT will focus on middle-sized office properties located in Tokyo central area as its main target of investment in consideration of the balance of supply and demand, and will construct a diversified portfolio by also investing in residential properties and retail properties. In order to facilitate external growth, NIPPON REIT stands on the Asset Management Company's own property business network and also utilizes real estate investment networks of sponsors which are Sojitz Corporation, the main sponsor and sub-sponsor companies of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management K.K. (hereafter referred to as "Cushman") and Agility Asset Advisers Inc.. Assisted by those sponsors' powers, NIPPON REIT will increase its asset size through property acquisitions mainly transacted on a negotiation basis with third parties. Furthermore, regarding property acquisitions from third parties, NIPPON REIT will consider preparing bridge funds for interim ownership vehicles to utilize warehousing function provided by Sojitz Corporation who may participate in those vehicles. Such consideration comes from our investment strategy to avoid loss of opportunities for acquisitions and aim to realize growth opportunities as much as possible. C. Internal Growth Strategy NIPPON REIT will manage assets to maintain and increase the competitiveness of the portfolio and of individual properties reflecting their own features. For the purpose of the management, NIPPON REIT utilizes the Asset Management Company and its officers and employees who have unique networks and expertise nurtured at sponsor companies. Moreover, NIPPON REIT entrusts Property Management operations and Building Management operations mainly to Sojitz General Property Management Corporation (hereafter referred as "SGPMC"), a subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation. Cooperating with SGPMC, who has accumulated know-how of PM and BM, NIPPON REIT can maintain the occupancy rate positively with cost reduction effects via economies of scale. With appropriate processes as a given, SGPMC will be mainly consigned for renovations and planned repairs in properties, in addition to the daily management operations. Along with SGPMC's consistent support ranging from building diagnostics to repair designs, selection of construction companies and construction management, NIPPON REIT can maintain and increase the value of assets under management by delivering effective and deliberate repairs, which are considered in term of construction works' priority and cost optimization, upon sufficient judgment of performance effectiveness. Furthermore, regarding leasing plans for offices, new asking rent for potential tenants and renewed rent for existing tenants will be set with reference to various data, etc. provided by Cushman, and agile leasing activities will be implemented in line with the effective operational-policy for new potential tenants. D. Financial Strategy NIPPON REIT's basic policy for its financial strategy is to conduct fund procurement in a diversified and well-balanced manner in order to establish a stable financial foundation over the medium to long term. 4 Regarding interest-bearing debt, the targeted ceiling of LTV is set at 60%. NIPPON REIT's LTV as of the end of the fiscal period under review was 47.0% and the current policy is to keep the LTV level between 45% and 55%. With regard to lenders, NIPPON REIT will maintain a strong bank formation centering on the syndicate group as of the end of the fiscal period under review. Significant Subsequent Events None IV. Forecast of Management Status The forecast of management status for the fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the fiscal period ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) are as follows. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" hereinafter described. Fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Operating revenues 8,803 million yen Operating income 4,718 million yen Ordinary income 4,097 million yen Net income 4,097 million yen Cash distributions per unit 9,106 yen Cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit 0 yen Fiscal period ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Operating revenues 8,636 million yen Operating income 4,668 million yen Ordinary income 4,053 million yen Net income 4,052 million yen Cash distributions per unit 9,007 yen Cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit 0 yen (Note) The above figures are calculated based on certain assumptions as of date of this summary of financial results. Actual net income, distributions, etc. may fluctuate due to changing circumstances. In addition, the figures do not guarantee the amount of distributions. 5 Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) Item Assumption • Fiscal period ending December 2020 (17th fiscal period): from July 1, 2020 to December 31, Calculation period 2020(184 days) • Fiscal period ending June 2021 (18th fiscal period): from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021(181 days) • The assumption is that, based on the trust beneficiary interests in real estate and real estate held by NIPPON REIT as of today (total of 90 properties are the "acquired assets") there would be no Assets under change (no acquisition of new property, no disposition of portfolio property, etc.) expected until management the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021. • In actual practice, there may be any changes due to acquisition of new property, or disposition of portfolio property, etc. • Revenues from property leasing are estimated based on the historical data and respectively taking into account such factors as market trends and property competitiveness. The total Operating amounts of revenues from property leasing are assumed 8,799 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 8,633 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively. revenues • Rental revenues are based on the assumption of no delinquent or unpaid rent by tenants. • Dividend income is assumed 3 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 3 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively. • Property-related expenses other than depreciation, which are calculated on the basis of historical data, and reflecting factors causing fluctuation in expenses, are assumed to be 2,259 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 2,129 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively. • Depreciation, which is calculated using the straight-line method on the acquisition price including incidental expenses, is assumed 1,006 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 1,016 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively. Operating • The total amounts of property taxes and city planning taxes are assumed to be 602 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020, and 629 million yen in the fiscal period ending June expenses 2021 respectively. • Repair expenses are recognized in the necessary amount assumed on the repair plan formulated by the Asset Management Company. However, as the repairs might be carried out due to unforeseeable causes, the difference in the amount depending on every fiscal year might be generally large and the repairs would not be carried out periodically, repair expenses may materially differ from the forecast. • Asset management fees are assumed 637 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 629 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively. Non-operating • Interest expense and borrowing related expenses are assumed 620 million yen in the fiscal expenses period ending December 2020 and 614 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021. • NIPPON REIT's outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt as of today is 126,870 million yen. • The assumption is that all loans which will come due before the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021 (8,500 million yen) will be refinanced (including issuance of investment corporation Loans bonds), there will be no change in the outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt. • LTV is expected to be approximately 47.0% as both of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 respectively. • The following formula is used in the calculation of LTV. LTV = Total interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets × 100 Investment • The assumption is that the number of investment units is 449,930 units which are issued and outstanding as of today, and there will be no change in the number of investment units due to units issuance of new investment units, etc. until the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021. Cash distributions per unit is calculated based on the assumption that the entire amount of earnings will be distributed in accordance with the cash distribution policy set forth in NIPPON REIT`s Articles of Incorporation. Cash Distributions • Cash distributions per unit may vary materially due to various factors, including fluctuation in rent per unit income accompanying future additional acquisition or disposition of real estate, etc., change in tenants and other events, incurrence of unexpected repairs and other changes in the management environment, fluctuation in interest rates or future additional issuance of new investment units and other events. Cash Distributions • There are no plans at this time to distribute cash in excess of earnings. • Furthermore, in case the differed gains or losses on hedges become negative, taking the effect of in excess of a deduction in net assets (as stipulated in Article 2, (2), (xxx), (b) of the Rules for the Calculation earnings per unit of the Investment Corporation) on distributions into consideration, NIPPON REIT may distribute the amount equivalent to the deduction in net assets determined by NIPPON REIT as the 6 allowance for temporary difference. The assumption is that there will be no revision of laws and regulations, tax systems, accounting standards, listing regulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., rules of The Investment Trusts Others Association, Japan, etc. that will impact the forecast figures above. The assumption is that there will be no unforeseen serious change in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc. Investment Risks Influenced by COVID-19 infection spread and other factors, the parts of the "Investment risk" section of the most recent Annual Securities Report (submitted March 27, 2020) headed "(1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands/ (a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds" have changed as shown below as of the date of filing of this financial report, and "(6) Other risks/ (f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases" has been added. The changes are underlined. (1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands (a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds NIPPON REIT is a closed-endJ-REIT which unitholders cannot require that their existing units be redeemed. Our unitholders cannot require that we redeem their units, only way of realization shall be selling their existing units to third-party in principal. Recently, the COVID-19 infection spread has led to business stagnation and disrupted economic activity. The NIPPON REIT's portfolio consists mainly of office buildings and residences and is unlikely to be impacted immediately. However, stock price fell down due to anxiety of that COVID-19 infection affect not only Japanese economy but also global economy, and the market price of our investment units is not an exception. After this, if the COVID-19 infection spreads more widely or its effects are prolonged, the overall market may be more adversely affected. In addition to the foregoing,the market prices of the investment units and investment corporation bonds issued by NIPPON REIT are affected by supply and demand in the financial instruments exchange market, the market price of the investment unit may fall in case trading volumes up to certain level in short term. Furthermore, the market price of the investment unit may be affected by changes in the financial environment such as interest rate trends, economic environment as well as real estate market environment and other related factors. If NIPPON REIT or Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (the "Asset Management Company"), or other investment corporation or other asset management company receives a recommendation or administrative sanction from regulatory bodies, the market price of the investment units may fall. When the market price of investment securities and investment corporation bonds down, our unitholder may not be able to sell their existing units over the price that they acquired them for, thus they may sustain a loss. (6) Other risks (f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases The impact of global spread of COVID-19, it has caused a serious stagnation in economic activities not only domestically but also globally. In the future, if the infectious disease further spreads and its impact is prolonged, tenants may request rent reduction and tenants' rent payments are overdue, due to one of factors like deterioration in the financial condition of tenants. Furthermore, the vacancy risk may happen to be apparent due to tenants' moving out. The Asset Management Company is dealing with the current repressive situation by shifting to a working from home that utilizes a teleworking system to prevent its officers and employees from the infection. However, there is a possibility that operations of the Asset Management Company may be delayed and the asset management service for the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected, because there are tasks that are not suitable for teleworking and is no guarantee that the same business efficiency as before can be maintained. Otherwise the demise of COVID-19 infection spread is certain, the final impact to our business operation might be predictable. Thus, there is a possibility that the negative influence as noted above as well as other risks may become apparent. As a result, the revenue and profits of the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected. 7 2. Financial Statements (1) Balance Sheets (Yen in thousands) The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (as of December 31, 2019) (as of June 30, 2020) Assets Current Assets Cash and deposits 8,849,231 9,140,880 Cash and deposits in trust 6,216,963 6,258,051 Tenant receivables 92,423 135,639 Prepaid expenses 436,159 446,441 Income taxes refundable 362 552 Other current assets 4,694 5,824 Allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0) Total Current Assets 15,599,836 15,987,389 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 267,430 ※1 264,709 Accumulated depreciation (9,375) (13,418) Buildings, net 258,055 251,291 Buildings in trust ※1 61,260,355 ※1 61,573,977 Accumulated depreciation (8,604,624) (9,551,456) Buildings in trust, net 52,655,730 52,022,521 Structures in trust 202,535 202,535 Accumulated depreciation (51,904) (56,906) Structures in trust, net 150,630 145,628 Machinery and equipment in trust 435,009 461,294 Accumulated depreciation (83,945) (106,016) Machinery and equipment in 351,064 355,278 trust, net Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 167,762 215,961 Accumulated depreciation (50,674) (64,607) Tools, furniture and fixtures in 117,088 151,353 trust, net Land in trust ※2 181,678,910 ※2 181,678,910 Construction in progress in trust 4,320 - Total property, plant and equipment 235,215,801 234,604,984 Intangible assets Leasehold rights 1,251,662 1,251,662 Leasehold rights in trust 16,658,938 16,658,938 Other 5,417 4,754 Total intangible assets 17,916,017 17,915,355 Investments and other assets Investment securities 174,664 176,011 Lease and guarantee deposits 10,160 10,160 Long-term prepaid expenses 1,277,898 1,284,308 Deferred tax assets 0 5 Other 40,780 40,814 Total investments and other assets 1,503,504 1,511,299 Total Non-Current Assets 254,635,322 254,031,638 Deferred asset Investment corporation bond 43,902 41,163 issuance costs Total deferred asset 43,902 41,163 Total Assets 270,279,062 270,060,191 8 (Yen in thousands) The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (as of December 31, 2019) (as of June 30, 2020) Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,398,944 853,874 Long-term debt due within one year 20,500,000 19,500,000 Accrued expenses 267,044 261,937 Accrued consumption taxes 113,548 243,871 Advances received 1,439,180 1,448,495 Other current liabilities 339,220 590,414 Total Current Liabilities 24,057,938 22,898,594 Long-Term Liabilities Investment corporation bonds 4,500,000 4,500,000 Long-term debt 101,870,000 102,870,000 Tenant security deposits 67,051 57,013 Tenant security deposits in trust 9,243,045 9,043,598 Other 4,239 3,730 Total Long-Term Liabilities 115,684,335 116,474,342 Total Liabilities 139,742,274 139,372,936 Net Assets Unitholders' Equity Unitholders' capital 126,515,601 126,515,601 Surplus Unappropriated retained earnings 4,021,186 4,171,653 (undisposed loss) Total Surplus 4,021,186 4,171,653 Total Unitholders' Equity 130,536,787 130,687,255 Total Net Assets ※3 130,536,787 ※3 130,687,255 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 270,279,062 270,060,191 9 (2) Statements of Income and Retained Earnings (Yen in thousands) The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2019 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Operating Revenues Rental revenues ※１ 7,919,159 ※１ 7,967,820 Other revenues related to property leasing ※１ 709,203 ※１ 683,411 Dividend income 5,967 7,481 Total Operating Revenues 8,634,330 8,658,713 Operating Expenses Property-related expenses ※１ 3,165,862 ※１ 3,050,545 Asset management fees 643,505 642,823 Asset custody fees 10,392 10,252 Administrative service fees 43,553 41,524 Directors' compensation 2,400 2,400 Independent auditors' fees 13,600 13,600 Other operating expenses 112,850 123,389 Total Operating Expenses 3,992,165 3,884,535 Operating Income 4,642,165 4,774,177 Non-Operating Revenues Interest income 71 71 Reversal of distributions payable 4,754 5,005 Total Non-Operating Revenues 4,825 5,076 Non-Operating Expenses Interest expense 350,679 332,722 Interest expense on investment corporation 17,416 17,256 bonds Amortization of investment corporation bond 2,739 2,739 issuance costs Borrowing related expenses 275,433 274,789 Other 33 33 Total Non-Operating Expenses 646,303 627,541 Ordinary Income 4,000,687 4,151,713 Extraordinary Income Subsidy income Total Extraordinary Income ※ 2 43,944 -43,944 Extraordinary Losses Loss on reduction of non-current assets Total Extraordinary Losses Income Before Income Taxes Income taxes - current ※ 3 43,705 - 43,705 4,151,951 4,000,687 625 710 Income taxes - deferred (0) (4) Total Income Taxes 624 706 Net Income 4,000,062 4,151,244 Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period 21,123 20,408 Retained Earnings at End of Period 4,021,186 4,171,653 10 (3) Statement of Change in Net Assets The 15th Fiscal Period（from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019） (Yen in thousands) Unitholders' Equity Surplus Total Net Assets Total Unitholders' Unitholders' capital Unappropriated Total Surplus Equity retained earnings (undisposed loss) Balance at the beginning of 126,515,601 4,348,100 4,348,100 130,863,702 130,863,702 current period Changes of items during the period Distributions of surplus (4,326,976) (4,326,976) (4,326,976) (4,326,976) Net income 4,000,062 4,000,062 4,000,062 4,000,062 Total changes of items － (326,914) (326,914) (326,914) (326,914) during the period Balance at the end of ※１ 126,515,601 4,021,186 4,021,186 130,536,787 130,536,787 current Period The 16th Fiscal Period（from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020） (Yen in thousands) Unitholders' Equity Surplus Total Unitholders' Total Net Assets Unitholders' capital Unappropriated Total Surplus Equity retained earnings (undisposed loss) Balance at the beginning of 126,515,601 4,021,186 4,021,186 130,536,787 130,536,787 current period Changes of items during the period Distributions of surplus (4,000,777) (4,000,777) (4,000,777) (4,000,777) Net income 4,151,244 4,151,244 4,151,244 4,151,244 Total changes of items － 150,467 150,467 150,467 150,467 during the period Balance at the end of ※１ 126,515,601 4,171,653 4,171,653 130,687,255 130,687,255 current Period 11 (4) Statements of Cash Distribution The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2019 (from January 1, 2020 To December 31, 2019) to June 30, 2020) (Yen) (Yen) Ⅰ Unappropriated retained earnings 4,021,186,127 4,171,653,561 ⅡCash distributions 4,000,777,560 4,151,954,040 (Cash distributions per unit) (8,892) (9,228) ⅢRetained earnings carried forward 20,408,567 19,699,521 to the next period Calculation method for cash Based on the distribution policy set Based on the distribution policy set distributions forth in Article 35, Paragraph 1 of the forth in Article 35, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON REIT, the amount of cash REIT, the amount of cash distributions shall be limited to the distributions shall be limited to the amount of profit in excess of an amount of profit in excess of an amount equivalent to 90% of amount equivalent to 90% of distributable profits, as stipulated in distributable profits, as stipulated in Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. Measures Concerning Taxation. In consideration of this policy, In consideration of this policy, NIPPON REIT decided to distribute NIPPON REIT decided to distribute 4,000,777,560 yen, which is the 4,151,954,040 yen, which is the amount equivalent to the maximum amount equivalent to the maximum integral multiple of the total number of integral multiple of the total number of investment units issued and investment units issued and outstanding, 449,930 units, within the outstanding, 449,930 units, within the limits that does not exceed the limits that does not exceed the unappropriated retained earnings and unappropriated retained earnings and shall minimize the unitholders' shall minimize the unitholders' expense pertaining to income taxes. expense pertaining to income taxes. Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not distribute cash distributions in excess distribute cash distributions in excess of its earnings as stipulated in Articles of its earnings as stipulated in Articles 35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of 35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of Incorporation. Incorporation. 12 (5) Statements of Cash Flows (Yen in thousands) The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2019 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Income before income taxes 4,000,687 4,151,951 Depreciation and amortization 965,269 992,330 Investment corporation bonds issuance 2,739 2,739 expense depreciation Loss on retirement of non-current 3,317 148 Loss on reduction of non-current assets - 43,705 Interest income (71) (71) Interest expense 368,096 349,979 (Increase) Decrease in tenant (360) (43,216) (Increase) Decrease in prepaid 7,110 (10,282) (Increase) Decrease in long-term (132,748) (6,410) Increase (Decrease) in accrued (252,837) 130,322 consumption taxes Increase (Decrease) in accounts (65,613) (98,430) Increase (Decrease) in accrued 15,135 4,741 Increase (Decrease) in advances (37,176) 9,315 Others, net (5,911) (1,428) Subtotal 4,867,636 5,525,395 Interest income received 71 71 Interest expense paid (356,621) (359,827) Income taxes refunded (paid) (1,508) (900) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) 4,509,577 5,164,738 Operating Activities Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for purchases of investment - (33,238) Properties Payments for purchases of investment properties in trust other than leasehold (684,521) (837,498) rights in trust Proceeds from tenant security deposits 48 - Payments of tenant security deposits (5,127) - Proceeds from tenant security deposits 516,835 394,660 in trust Payments of tenant security deposits in (214,779) (358,302) trust Proceeds from refunds of investment 356 - securities Payments for purchases of investment (72,033) (1,076) securities Other payments (1,244) (1,244) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (460,466) (836,699) 13 (Yen in thousands) The 15th Fiscal Period The 16th Fiscal Period (from July 1, 2019 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019) to June 30, 2020) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Repayments from short-term debt 700,000) - Proceeds from long-term debt 11,700,000 9,500,000 Repayments of long-term debt 11,000,000) 9,500,000) Payments of investment corporation 158) - bond issuance costs Distributions paid 4,319,510) 3,995,303) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) 4,319,668) 3,995,303) Financing Activities Net Change in Cash and Cash 270,557) 332,735 Cash and Cash Equivalents at 15,336,752 15,066,195 Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of 15,066,195 ※１ 15,398,931 Period ※１ 14 Notes to the Going Concern Assumption None Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 1.Basis and Method of Valuation Securities of Assets Other securities Non-marketable securities The moving average method is employed as the cost method. A method in which the equivalent amount of the silent partnership is incorporated with the net amount is employed for equity interests in silent partnership. 2.Method of Depreciation of (1) Investment Properties Including Trust Assets Non-Current Assets Investment properties are recorded at cost, which includes the allocated purchase price and, related costs and expenses for acquisition of the trust beneficiary interests in real estate. Investment property balances are depreciated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives as follows: Buildings in trust, Buildings 2-64 years Structures in trust 2-45 years Machinery and equipment in trust 10 years Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 2-15 years (2) Intangible assets Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. (3) Long-Term Prepaid Expenses Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method. 3.Accounting Treatment for Investment corporation bond issuance costs Deferred asset Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method through to the redemption date. 4.Allowance for Doubtful Allowance for Doubtful Accounts Accounts Recognition Allowance for doubtful accounts is provided at the amount considered sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. The amount is determined by estimating uncollectible amount based on the analysis of certain individual accounts that may not be uncollectable. 5.Revenue and Expense Real Estate Taxes Recognition Property-related taxes property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. are imposed on properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally changed to rental business expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to said period. In connection with the acquisition of real estate including trust beneficiary interests in real estate during the fiscal period under review, NIPPON REIT included its pro rata property portion for the year in each property acquisition price and not as rental business expense. There was amount of property taxes included in acquisition costs for properties in the previous fiscal period. The amount of property taxes included in acquisition costs for properties acquired during the previous fiscal period under review was 3,975 thousand yen, and there is no amount for the fiscal period under review. 6. Method of Hedge Accounting (1) Method of Hedge Accounting Method of deferred on hedges is applied. Furthermore, for interest rate swaps that satisfy the requirements for special treatment, special treatment is applied. (2) Hedging instruments and hedge items Hedging instruments: Interest rate swaps Hedged items: Interest on borrowings (3) Hedging policy NIPPON REIT conducts derivative transactions for hedging risks provided for in 15 the Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON REIT pursuant to the financing policy. (4) Method of assessing hedge effectiveness The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy the requirements for special treatment is omitted. 7. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash, demand deposits, and short-term as Stated in the Statements of investments that are liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of Cash Flows market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of acquisition. 8.Other Significant Matters (1) Accounting for Trust Beneficiary Interests in Real Estate Which Constitute the Basis for For trust beneficial interests in real estate owned by NIPPON REIT, all accounts of Preparation of Financial assets and liabilities within the assets in trust as well as all accounts of revenue Statements generated and expenses incurred from the assets in trust are recognized in the relevant accounts of the balance sheets and, statements of income and retained earnings. The following assets in trust are recognized and presented separately on the balance sheets. I. Cash and deposits in trust II.Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, Construction in progress in trust and leasehold rights in trust III.Tenant security deposits in trust (2) Consumption Taxes Consumption taxes are excluded from transaction amounts. Generally, consumption taxes paid are offset against the balance of consumption taxes withheld. As such, the excess of payments over amounts withheld is included in the current assets while the excess of amounts withheld over payments is included in the current liabilities. Non-deductible consumption taxes related to the acquisition of properties are treated as the cost of the applicable properties. Notes to Financial Statements (Notes to Balance Sheets) *1 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets received as governmental subsidy (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Buildings - 3,469 Buildings in trust 262,462 302,699 Total 262,462 306,168 *2 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets acquired through exchanging (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Lands in trust 416,596 416,596 *3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, Paragraph 4 of the Investment Trust Act (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) 50,000 50,000 16 4 Commitment line agreement NIPPON REIT has engaged commitment line agreement (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Total of maximum loan amount 3,000,000 3,000,000 of commitment line agreement - - Executed loan amount Balance 3,000,000 3,000,000 (Notes to Income Statements) *1. Rental revenues and expenses (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 A. Revenues from property leasing: Rental revenues 6,618,224 6,676,459 Base rents Common area charges 1,048,049 1,042,922 Parking space rental revenues 252,886 7,919,159 248,438 7,967,820 Other revenues related to property leasing 572,878 481,845 Utilities charge reimbursements Others 136,325 709,203 201,566 683,411 Total revenues from property 8,628,363 8,651,232 leasing B. Property-related expenses: Property-related expenses 573,182 556,321 Property management fees Utility expenses 517,052 426,716 Insurance expenses 9,267 8,504 Repair expenses 196,498 170,894 Taxes and dues 588,553 606,496 Depreciation 965,269 992,330 Loss on retirement of 3,317 148 non-current assets 31,450 31,150 Trust fees Others 281,271 257,983 Total property-related expenses 3,165,862 3,050,545 C. Income from property leasing(A-B) 5,462,500 5,600,686 *2. Breakdown of Subsidy income Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Subsidy income is received from Subsidies for countermeasures to control carbon dioxide emissions project etc. in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019. *3. Loss on reduction of non-current assets is the value directly deducted from acquired value, due to the acceptance of subsidies. The breakdown is as follows. (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Buildings - 3,469 17 Buildings in trust - 40,236 Total - 43,705 (Notes to Statements of Change in Net Assets) *1. Total number of investment units authorized and number of investment units issued and outstanding Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Number of investment units 4,000,000 units 4,000,000 units authorized Number of investment units issued 449,930 units 449,930 units and outstanding (Notes to Statements of Cash Flows) *1. Reconciliation between cash and deposits and cash and deposits in trust in the balance sheets and cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Cash and deposits 8,849,231 9,140,880 Cash and deposits in trust 6,216,963 6,258,051 Cash and cash equivalents 15,066,195 15,398,931 (Notes to Lease Transactions) Existing non-cancelable operating leases (As lessor) Future minimum rental revenues Prior Period (Yen in thousands) Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Due within one year 672,877 667,719 Due after one year 1,786,874 1,644,035 Total 2,459,752 2,311,755 18 (Notes to Financial Instruments) 1. Quantitative Information for Financial Instruments (1) Policy for Financial Instruments Transactions NIPPON REIT raises funds mainly through borrowings, issuance of investment corporation bonds and investment units for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations or repayment of bank borrowings. In financing through interest-bearing debt, NIPPON REIT raises funds with longer term, fixed-rate and well-diversified maturities to secure stable and liquid financing capacity. NIPPON REIT enters into derivative transactions solely for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risks arising from borrowings and does not use derivative transactions for speculative purposes. Nature and Extent of Risks arising from Financial Instruments

Proceeds from borrowings and investment corporation bonds are used mainly for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations, operations or repayment of outstanding borrowings. These borrowings and investment corporation bonds are exposed to liquidity risks upon refinance. The floating-rate borrowings are exposed to potential risks of rising interest rates.

Bank deposits are used for investing NIPPON REIT's surplus funds. These bank deposits are exposed to credit risks such as bankruptcy of the depository financial institutions. Risk Management of Financial Instruments

Liquidity risk is managed by diversifying lending financial institutions, and planning and executing diversified financing methods including financing through capital markets, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds and issuance of investment units.

Interest rate volatility risk is managed primarily by increasing the proportion of borrowings under long-term fixed rates. Derivative transactions may be entered into in order to hedge interest rate fluctuation risk. As of the end of current fiscal period, NIPPON REIT had derivatives (interest rate swap) as hedging instrument for the purpose of fixing the interest rate of floating-rate loans to avoid the interest volatility risk. The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy the requirements for special treatment is omitted.

Credit risk concerning bank deposits is managed by diversifying the depositing financial institutions. Supplemental Explanation regarding Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price. When there is no observable market price available, fair value is based on a price that may be reasonably estimated. Since certain assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different value. 19 2. Fair Value of Financial Instruments Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. The financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below. (Yen in thousands) Book value Fair value Difference (1)Cash and deposits 8,849,231 8,849,231 － (2)Cash and deposits in trust 6,216,963 6,216,963 － Total assets 15,066,195 15,066,195 － (3)Long-term debt due within one year 20,500,000 20,512,601 12,601 (4)Investment corporation bonds 4,500,000 4,466,850 (33,150) (5)Long-term debt 101,870,000 101,691,860 (178,139) Total liabilities 126,870,000 126,671,312 (198,687) (6)Derivative transactions － － － Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of June 30, 2020 were as follows. The financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below. （Yen in thousands） Book value Fair value Difference (1)Cash and deposits 9,140,880 9,140,880 － (2)Cash and deposits in trust 6,258,051 6,258,051 － Total assets 15,398,931 15,398,931 － (3)Long-term debt due within one year 19,500,000 19,490,751 (9,248) (4)Investment corporation bonds 4,500,000 4,444,100 (55,900) (5)Long-term debt 102,870,000 102,749,105 (120,894) Total liabilities 126,870,000 126,683,956 (186,043) (6)Derivative transactions － － － (Note 1) Methods used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments and derivative transactions Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust

Due to the short maturities, the book value of these assets or liabilities is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair value; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent. Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt

For long-term debt with floating interest rates that reflects market interest rates within a short period of time, the book value is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair value and there are no significant changes in NIPPON REIT's credit standing after borrowing; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent. For long-term debt with floating interest rate to which special treatment for interest rate swaps is applied, the fair value is the value calculated by discounting the sum of principal and interest, which are treated in combination with he said interest rate swap, at a reasonable rate estimated for a similar loan that is made corresponding to the remaining period. Investment corporation bonds Calculated based on Reference Statistical Prices for OTC Bond Transactions provided by Japan Securities Dealers Association. Derivative transactions

Please refer to "(Derivative Transactions)" below. (Note 2) Financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine are as follows: The fair value of both of tenant security deposit (Book value: 67,051 thousand yen in previous period and 57,013 thousand yen in current period) and tenant security deposits in trust (Book value: 9,243,045 thousand yen in previous period and 9,043,598 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these deposits do not have a readily available market price, and it is difficult to estimate a period as to when these deposits will be returned. Although the tenant agreements stipulate a tenancy period, the historical analysis of actual tenancy periods do not indicate any pattern of tenancy period due to their unique nature as early termination or renewal/re-contract of tenancy agreements is possible, which makes it impracticable to reasonably estimate the future cash flows. The fair value of investment securities (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen in previous period and 176,011 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values. 20 (Note 3) Redemption schedule for monetary claims Prior Period (December 31, 2019) (Yen in thousands) Due within Due after one Due after two Due after three Due after four Due after one year to two years to three years to four years to five years five years Cash and 8,849,231 - - - - - deposits Cash and 6,216,963 - - - - - deposits in trust Total 15,066,195 - - - - - Current Period (June 30, 2020) (Yen in thousands) Due within Due after one Due after two Due after three Due after four Due after one year to two years to three years to four years to five years five years Cash and 9,140,880 - - - - - deposits Cash and 6,258,051 - - - - - deposits in trust Total 15,398,931 - - - - - (Note 4) Redemption schedule for long-term debt and investment corporation bonds Prior Period (December 31, 2019) (Yen in thousands) Due within Due after one Due after two Due after three Due after four Due after one year to two years to three years to four years to five years five years Investment － － － － － 4,500,000 corporation bonds Long-term debt 20,500,000 18,500,000 10,320,000 16,000,000 16,450,000 40,600,000 Total 20,500,000 18,500,000 10,320,000 16,000,000 16,450,000 45,100,000 Current Period (June 30, 2020) (Yen in thousands) Due within Due after one Due after two Due after three Due after four Due after one year to two years to three years to four years to five years five years Investment － － － － 1,000,000 3,500,000 corporation bonds Long-term debt 19,500,000 13,320,000 13,600,000 16,500,000 15,450,000 44,000,000 Total 19,500,000 13,320,000 13,600,000 16,500,000 16,450,000 47,500,000 (Notes to Investment Securities) Prior Period (As of December 31, 2019) The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values. Current Period (As of June 30, 2020) The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 176,011 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values. 21 (Notes to Derivative Transactions) 1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019) None Current Period (June 30, 2020) None 2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019) (Yen in thousands) Hedge Type of derivative Primary hedged Contract amount and other Fair value Fair value accounting transaction item Due after one measurement method year Special Interest rate swaps treatment for Receive floating Long-term debt 111,870,000 100,870,000 Note － interest rate / Pay fix swaps Total 111,870,000 100,870,000 － (Note) Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2. Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above. Current Period (June 30, 2020) (Yen in thousands) Hedge Type of derivative Primary hedged Contract amount and other Fair value Fair value accounting transaction item Due after one measurement method year Special Interest rate swaps treatment for Receive floating Long-term debt 121,370,000 101,870,000 Note － interest rate / Pay fix swaps Total 121,370,000 101,870,000 － (Note) Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2. Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above. (Note on Employee Retirement Benefits) Prior period (December 31, 2019) Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme. Current period (June 30, 2020) Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme. 22 (Notes to Deferred Tax Accounting) 1. The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities: (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Deferred tax assets: 0 5 Accrued enterprise tax 0 0 Allowance for doubtful accounts Total deferred tax assets 0 5 Net deferred tax assets 0 5 2. Breakdown of main items causing significant difference between statutory income tax rate and NIPPON REIT's effective tax rate Prior Period Current Period (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) Statutory tax rate 31.51% 31.46% (Adjustments) (31.51%) (31.46%) Deductible cash distributions Per capita inhabitant taxes 0.02% 0.01% Others 0.00% 0.00% Effective tax rate 0.02% 0.02% (Notes to Equity in Income) Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT. Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT. 23 (Notes to Related Party Transactions) 1. Related party transactions Parent company and major corporate unitholders Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) None (2) Affiliates Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) None (3) Companies under common control Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) None (4) Board of Officers and major individual unitholders Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Capital or Right to vote Transaction Balance at investment the end of holding Content of price Attribute Name Address amount Line of business Subjects the period (owned) transaction (Yen in (Yen in (Yen in rates thousands) millions) thousands) Executive Officer, Executive NIPPON REIT Payment of Asset Toshio Investment Corporation management fee to Accrued and its － － － 644,205 183,312 relatives Sugita and President & CEO, Sojitz REIT Advisors expenses Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.(Note 1) K.K. (Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation. (Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes. Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Capital or Right to vote Transaction Balance at investment the end of holding Content of price Attribute Name Address amount Line of business Subjects the period (owned) transaction (Yen in (Yen in (Yen in rates thousands) millions) thousands) Executive Officer, Executive NIPPON REIT Payment of Asset Toshio Investment Corporation management fee to Accrued and its Sugita － － and President & CEO, － Sojitz REIT Advisors 642,823 expenses 188,244 relatives Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.(Note 1) K.K. (Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation. (Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes. 24 (Notes to Asset Retirement Obligation) Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) None (Notes to Investment Properties) The book value, net changes in the book value and the fair value of the investment properties such as office, residential and retail properties (including the land, etc.) owned by NIPPON REIT were as follows: (Yen in thousands) Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Book value Balance at beginning of period 253,043,479 253,127,498 Change during period 84,018 (607,159) Balance at end of period 253,127,498 252,520,339 Fair value 294,170,000 297,107,000 (Note 1) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet are figures in which accumulated depreciation is deducted from the acquisition costs. (Note 2) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet include the amount of leasehold rights and leasehold rights in trust, and exclude construction in progress in trust. (Note 3) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to depreciation. (Note 4) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to the capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to the depreciation recorded. (Note 5) The fair value is determined based on appraisal values provided by external real estate appraisers. Profit and loss associated with real estate for rental purposes is as stated in "Notes to Income Statements." (Segment and Related Information) Segment Information Segment information is omitted as NIPPON REIT has one segment, which is property-leasing business. (Related Information) Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 1. Information about Products and Services Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained earnings. Information by Geographic Areas

(1) Operating revenues

Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.

(2) Investment properties

Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties. Information on Major Customers Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings. Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) 1. Information about Products and Services Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained 25 earnings. Information by Geographic Areas

(1) Operating revenues

Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.

(2) Investment properties

Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties. Information on Major Customers Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings. (Notes to Per Unit Information) Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Net assets per unit 290,126 yen 290,461 yen Net income per unit 8,890 yen 9,226 yen (Note 1) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the weighted average (based on number of days) number of units. Net income per unit after adjustment for residual units is not indicated because there were no residual investment units. (Note 2) The base for the calculation of net income per unit is as follows. Prior Period Current Period from July 1, 2019 from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Net income (Yen in thousands) 4,000,062 4,151,244 Amount not attributable to ordinary － － unitholders (Yen in thousands) Net income attributable to ordinary 4,000,062 4,151,244 unitholders (Yen in thousands) Weighted average number of units 449,930 449,930 outstanding (units) (Notes to Significant Subsequent Events) None 26 Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding

Changes in number of investment units issued and outstanding and total unitholders' equity for recent 5 years to the end of current period are as follows: Number of investment units Total unitholders' equity Date Type of issue issued and outstanding (Unit) (Yen in millions) (Note 1) Note Increase Total Increase Total (decrease) (decrease) July 1, 2015 Public offering 84,000 388,060 22,911 108,276 (Note 2) Issuance of new investment units July 28, 2015 through 3,700 391,760 1,009 109,285 (Note 3) third-party allotment July 2, 2018 Public offering 55,400 447,160 16,409 125,695 (Note 4) Issuance of new investment units 2,770 449,930 820 126,515 (Note 5) July 24, 2018 through third-party allotment (Note 1) Total unitholders' equity is truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 282,918 yen (issue price of 272,761 yen) per unit. (Note 3) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 272,761 yen per unit. (Note 4) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 307,235 yen (issue price of 296,206 yen) per unit. (Note 5) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 296,206 yen per unit. 27 3. Reference Information Status of Value of Investment Assets A. Status of Investment Prior period Current period Type Property (as of December 31, 2019) (as of June 30, 2020) of Area Total amount Percentage to Total amount Percentage to type assets held total assets held total assets (Yen in millions) (%) (Yen in millions) (%) (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 1) (Note 2) Real Office Six central wards of 1,509 0.6 1,502 0.6 estate properties Tokyo (Note 4) total 1,509 0.6 1,502 0.6 Six central wards of 135,283 50.1 134,984 50.0 Tokyo (Note 4) Three major Office metropolitan areas properties (Note 5) 60,228 22.3 60,112 22.3 (excluding Six central wards of Tokyo) Real Subtotal 195,512 72.3 195,096 72.2 Three major estate metropolitan areas in trust (Note 5) 43,648 16.1 43,471 16.1 (Note 3) (including Six central Residential wards of Tokyo) properties Certain ordinance-designated 2,224 0.8 2,252 0.8 and other cities (Note 6) Subtotal 45,872 17.0 45,724 16.9 Retail － 10,233 3.8 10,196 3.8 Properties Total 251,617 93.1 251,017 92.9 Investment securities (Note 7) 174 0.1 176 0.1 Deposits and other assets 16,976 6.3 17,363 6.4 Total assets 270,279 100.0 270,060 100.0 (Note 1) Total amount held represents the amount recorded on the balance sheets as of the end of the respective period (for real estate in trust and real estate, book value less depreciation) and truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) Percentage to total assets represents the percentage of the amount of respective asset recorded on the balance sheet to total assets. Figures are rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to subtotals or total. (Note 3) Real estate in trust excludes construction in progress in trust. (Note 4) The "Six central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa wards. (Note 5) The "Three major metropolitan areas" refers to the Tokyo economic area, the Osaka economic area and the Nagoya economic area. The "Tokyo economic area" refers to the Tokyo metropolitan area, Kanagawa prefecture, Chiba prefecture and Saitama prefecture. The "Osaka economic area" refers to Osaka prefecture, Kyoto prefecture and Hyogo prefecture. The Nagoya economic area refers to Aichi prefecture, Gifu prefecture and Mie prefecture. (Note 6) "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers to Japanese cities that have been designated as ordinance-designated cities by an order of the cabinet under the Local Autonomy Law of Japan and that are located outside of the Three major metropolitan areas (i.e. Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and Kumamoto) and to prefectural capitals that are located outside of the three major metropolitan areas. (Note 7) Investment securities is represents the equity interest in silent partnerships of Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14, Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15 and Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16 as operators. 28 Investment Assets I. Major investment securities (as of June 30, 2020) Quantity Book value Fair value Percentage to Type Name (Yen in millions) (Yen in millions) total asset (%) Note (Unit) (Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Equity interest in a Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14 Equity interest in silent － 50 50 0.0 (Note 4) silent partnership partnership Equity interest in a Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15 subordinated Equity interest in － 52 52 0.0 (Note 5) silent partnership silent partnership Equity interest in a Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16 subordinated Equity interest in － 73 73 0.0 (Note 6) silent partnership silent partnership Total － 176 176 0.1 (Note 1) Book value and Fair value are truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) Book value is used as the fair value equivalent. (Note 3) Percentage to total asset represents the percentage of the amount of respective assets recorded on the balance sheet and rounded to the first decimal place. (Note 4) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5 and tanosio shin-yokohama. (Note 5) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of Tsukiji Front, Hatchobori River Gate, DeLCCS KASAI, Serenite Shin-Osaka and Mullion Josai. (Note 6) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of REID-C Gotenyama, REID-C Iidabashi, Sylphide Higashi-shinagawa, Royal Bloom, Ever Square Doshin, Zeku Benten, Canis Court Kamishinjo and Imperial Otori. II. Investment Properties Collectively indicated in "Ⅲ. Other Major Investment Assets" hereinafter described. 29 Other Major Investment Assets

(i) Summary of real estate in trust

The summary of real estate and real estate in trust held by NIPPON REIT as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: Total leasable Acquisition Investment Property price ratio Property name Asset type Location area (㎡) (Yen in Number (%) (Note 1) millions) (Note 3) (Note 2) A-1 FORECAST Nishishinjuku Office Shinjuku ward, 1,945.68 2,260 0.9 property Tokyo A-2 Nihombashi Playa Building Office Chuo ward, 2,490.08 2,130 0.9 property Tokyo A-3 FORECAST Yotsuya Office Shinjuku ward, 1,678.15 1,430 0.6 property Tokyo A-4 FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE Office Shinjuku ward, 4,337.15 6,500 2.6 property Tokyo A-5 FORECAST Ichigaya (Note 4) Office Shinjuku ward, 3,844.66 4,800 1.9 property Tokyo A-6 FORECAST Mita Office Minato ward, 1,786.18 1,800 0.7 property Tokyo A-7 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH Office Shinjuku ward, 13,875.04 13,990 5.6 property Tokyo A-8 FORECAST Sakurabashi Office Chuo ward, 6,566.76 5,760 2.3 property Tokyo A-9 GreenOak Kayabacho Office Chuo ward, 2,995.35 2,860 1.1 property Tokyo A-10 GreenOak Kudan Office Chiyoda ward, 2,594.46 2,780 1.1 property Tokyo A-11 GreenOak Takanawadai Office Minato ward, 2,621.74 2,260 0.9 property Tokyo A-13 Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building Office Toshima ward, 4,219.65 2,520 1.0 property Tokyo A-14 Central Daikanyama Office Shibuya ward, 1,898.83 3,510 1.4 property Tokyo A-16 Hiroo Reeplex B's Office Minato ward, 1,500.85 2,827 1.1 property Tokyo A-17 Shibakoen Sanchome Building Office Minato ward, 7,882.60 7,396 3.0 property Tokyo A-19 Kudankita 325 Building Office Chiyoda ward, 2,003.60 1,850 0.7 property Tokyo A-20 FORECAST Uchikanda Office Chiyoda ward, 1,230.44 1,240 0.5 property Tokyo A-21 Itohpia Iwamotocho Office Chiyoda ward, 3,447.16 2,810 1.1 2-chome Building property Tokyo A-22 Itohpia Iwamotocho Office Chiyoda ward, 3,056.56 2,640 1.1 1-chome Building property Tokyo A-23 Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Office Chiyoda ward, 3,064.20 2,100 0.8 Building property Tokyo A-24 Pigeon Building Office Chuo ward, 3,022.25 2,837 1.1 property Tokyo A-25 FORECAST Ningyocho Office Chuo ward, 2,277.62 2,070 0.8 property Tokyo A-26 FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE Office Chuo ward, 1,867.95 1,650 0.7 property Tokyo A-27 FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi Office Chuo ward, 1,813.21 2,030 0.8 property Tokyo A-28 Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building Office Shinjuku ward, 2,479.80 2,207 0.9 property Tokyo A-29 Iidabashi Reeplex B's Office Shinjuku ward, 1,401.68 1,249 0.5 property Tokyo A-30 FORECAST Shinagawa Office Shinagawa ward, 2,276.36 2,300 0.9 property Tokyo A-31 Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building Office Shinagawa ward, 2,999.68 2,210 0.9 property Tokyo A-32 Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building Office Shinagawa ward, 2,939.16 2,033 0.8 property Tokyo A-33 FORECAST Takadanobaba Office Toshima ward, 5,661.49 5,550 2.2 property Tokyo 30 Total leasable Acquisition Investment Property price ratio Property name Asset type Location area (㎡) (Yen in Number (%) (Note 1) millions) (Note 3) (Note 2) A-34 Mejiro NT Building Office Toshima ward, 4,497.27 3,094 1.2 property Tokyo A-35 Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building Office Toshima ward, 1,645.17 979 0.4 property Tokyo A-36 Mitsui Woody Building Office Koto ward, 4,006.20 2,475 1.0 property Tokyo A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building Office Itabashi ward, 6,356.89 3,146 1.3 property Tokyo A-38 ANTEX24 Building Office Taito ward, 2,267.59 1,691 0.7 property Tokyo A-39 Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building Office Taito ward, 2,651.27 1,550 0.6 property Tokyo A-40 East Side Building Office Taito ward, 2,096.92 1,372 0.6 property Tokyo A-41 I•S Minamimorimachi Building Office Osaka, Osaka 4,164.82 2,258 0.9 property A-42 Sunworld Building Office Osaka, Osaka 3,012.86 1,200 0.5 property A-43 Marunouchi Sanchome Building Office Nagoya, Aichi 4,219.19 1,626 0.7 property A-44 MK Kojimachi Building Office Chiyoda ward, 1,761.60 1,781 0.7 property Tokyo A-45 Toranomon Sakura Building Office Minato ward, 3,049.79 4,120 1.7 property Tokyo A-46 La Verite AKASAKA Office Minato ward, 1,707.18 2,000 0.8 property Tokyo A-47 Kanda Ocean Building Office Chiyoda ward, 1,484.74 1,440 0.6 property Tokyo A-48 Shinto GINZA EAST Office Chuo ward, 1,206.28 1,352 0.5 property Tokyo A-49 FORECAST Kayabacho Office Chuo ward, 3,882.61 3,000 1.2 property Tokyo A-50 FORECAST Waseda FIRST Office Shinjuku ward, 4,340.66 4,775 1.9 property Tokyo A-51 FORECAST Gotanda WEST Office Shinagawa ward, 8,981.55 6,520 2.6 property Tokyo A-52 Omiya Center Building Office Saitama, Saitama 14,311.77 15,585 6.3 property A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Office Osaka, Osaka 5,106.77 2,850 1.1 Koraibashi Building property A-54 NORE Fushimi Office Nagoya, Aichi 3,870.93 2,840 1.1 property A-55 NORE Meieki Office Nagoya, Aichi 4,280.75 2,520 1.0 property A-56 Homat Horizon Building Office Chiyoda ward, 6,077.01 6,705 2.7 property Tokyo A-57 Sannomiya First Building Office Kobe, Hyogo 3,633.16 1,390 0.6 property A-58 Towa Kandanishikicho Building Office Chiyoda ward, 1,324.07 960 0.4 property Tokyo A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi Office Chuo ward, 1,620.54 1,152 0.5 Ekimae Building property Tokyo A-60 Hiroo On Building Office Shibuya ward, 2,248.59 2,392 1.0 property Tokyo A-61 TK Gotanda Building Office Shinagawa ward, 3,716.38 4,130 1.7 property Tokyo A-62 Gotanda Sakura Building (Note 5) Office Shinagawa ward, 1,501.86 1,460 0.6 property Tokyo A-63 Esprit Kameido Office Koto ward, 2,010.81 1,265 0.5 property Tokyo A-64 Alte Building Higobashi Office Osaka, Osaka 3,482.92 1,453 0.6 property A-65 DIA Building Meieki Office Nagoya, Aichi 1,781.72 1,167 0.5 property 31 Total leasable Acquisition Investment Property price ratio Property name Asset type Location area (㎡) (Yen in Number (%) (Note 1) millions) (Note 3) (Note 2) A-66 TENSHO OCHANOMIZU Office Chiyoda ward, 1,252.89 1,800 0.7 BUILDING property Tokyo A-67 FORECAST Kameido Office Koto ward, Tokyo 3,091.52 2,580 1.0 property B-1 Tower Court Kitashinagawa Residential Shinagawa ward, 16,913.29 11,880 4.8 property Tokyo B-2 Sky Hills N11 Residential Sapporo, 8,567.50 1,570 0.6 property Hokkaido B-4 my atria Sakae Residential Nagoya, Aichi 3,121.60 1,110 0.4 property B-5 Mac Village Heian Residential Nagoya, Aichi 2,250.00 785 0.3 property B-6 Seam Dwell Tsutsui Residential Nagoya, Aichi 1,800.00 695 0.3 property B-7 Ciel Yakuin Residential Fukuoka, Fukuoka 1,544.87 640 0.3 property B-8 Kanda Reeplex R's Residential Chiyoda ward, 2,180.93 1,813 0.7 property Tokyo B-9 Splendid Namba Residential Osaka, Osaka 6,212.36 3,502 1.4 property B-10 Residence Hiroo Residential Minato ward, 1,983.15 2,590 1.0 property Tokyo B-11 Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki Residential Chuo ward, 1,449.00 1,300 0.5 property Tokyo B-12 Primegate Iidabashi (Note6) Residential Shinjuku ward, 6,042.29 5,200 2.1 property Tokyo B-13 Residence Edogawabashi Residential Shinjuku ward, 1,246.42 1,230 0.5 property Tokyo B-14 Merveille Senzoku Residential Ota ward, 838.54 740 0.3 property Tokyo B-15 Field Avenue (Note7) Residential Ota ward, 3,092.63 3,110 1.2 property Tokyo B-16 Domeal Kitaakabane Residential Kita ward, 1,697.11 785 0.3 property Tokyo B-17 Dormy Kitaakabane Residential Kita ward, 2,471.42 986 0.4 property Tokyo B-18 Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ Residential Osaka, Osaka 4,299.12 2,428 1.0 property B-19 ZEPHYROS Minami-horie Residential Osaka, Osaka 2,826.73 1,608 0.6 property B-20 Charmant Fuji Osakajominami Residential Osaka, Osaka 1,512.00 905 0.4 property B-21 Piacere Fuminosato Residential Osaka, Osaka 1,374.08 571 0.2 property B-22 Wald Park Minamioi Residential Shinagawa Ward, 750.12 715 0.3 property Tokyo B-23 LAPUTA KUJO Residential Osaka,Osaka 3,359.38 1,480 0.6 property B-24 Imazaki Mansion N1 Residential Higashiosaka, 2,643.10 1,180 0.5 property Osaka C-1 Otakibashi Pacifica Building Retail Shinjuku ward, 1,383.31 3,350 1.3 property Tokyo C-2 Komyoike Act Retail Sakai, Osaka 6,173.41 2,063 0.8 property C-3 BECOME SAKAE Retail Nagoya, Aichi 4,615.66 4,770 1.9 property Total 310,770.64 249,243 100.0 (Note 1) "Total leasable area" is the total area of the relevant building that NIPPON REIT considers leasable based on relevant lease agreements or floor plans. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) "Acquisition price" does not include consumption taxes, local consumption taxes and acquisition-related expenses. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen. The same shall apply hereinafter (Note 3) "Investment ratio" is the percentage of the acquisition price of the relevant property to total acquisition price. Figures have been rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to total. (Note 4) The name "FORECAST Ichigaya" is used for the first through seventh floors that are used as offices, and the name "Eponoqu Ichigaya" is used for the eighth and ninth floors that are used as residences. The property as a whole, including the residential floors, is named 32 "FORECAST Ichigaya". The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 5) The property of A-62 is held as real estate in kind besides all other properties are real estate beneficiary interests in trust. (Note 6) Part of the building (1F to 4F) is named "S&S Building" as an office/retail store. However, "Primegate Iidabashi" includes the office area thereof. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 7) This property includes a separate building, which is structurally independent from the main building, and these two buildings are counted as one property. The same applies hereinafter. 33 (ii) Summary of the leasing status Total leasable Total leased Occupancy Number of Annual Property contracted rent Property name area area rate tenants Number (Yen in millions) (㎡) (㎡) (Note 1) (%) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) A-1 FORECAST Nishishinjuku 1,945.68 1,907.05 98.0 16 160 A-2 Nihombashi Playa Building 2,490.08 2,490.08 100.0 2 165 A-3 FORECAST Yotsuya 1,678.15 1,678.15 100.0 13 105 A-4 FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE 4,337.15 4,337.15 100.0 6 381 A-5 FORECAST Ichigaya 3,844.66 3,844.66 100.0 23 285 A-6 FORECAST Mita 1,786.18 1,786.18 100.0 5 114 A-7 FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH 13,875.04 13,875.04 100.0 18 1,133 A-8 FORECAST Sakurabashi 6,566.76 6,566.76 100.0 5 392 A-9 GreenOak Kayabacho 2,995.35 2,995.35 100.0 8 190 A-10 GreenOak Kudan 2,594.46 2,594.46 100.0 3 188 A-11 GreenOak Takanawadai 2,621.74 2,621.74 100.0 11 166 A-13 Higashi Ikebukuro Center 4,219.65 4,219.65 100.0 6 223 Building A-14 Central Daikanyama 1,898.83 1,898.83 100.0 3 163 A-16 Hiroo Reeplex B's 1,500.85 1,500.85 100.0 8 151 A-17 Shibakoen Sanchome Building 7,882.60 7,882.60 100.0 4 427 A-19 Kudankita 325 Building 2,003.60 2,003.60 100.0 8 115 A-20 FORECAST Uchikanda 1,230.44 1,230.44 100.0 5 70 A-21 Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome 3,447.16 3,447.16 100.0 10 185 Building A-22 Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome 3,056.56 3,056.56 100.0 9 163 Building A-23 Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX 3,064.20 3,064.20 100.0 6 157 Building A-24 Pigeon Building 3,022.25 3,022.25 100.0 1 Not disclosed (Note 5) A-25 FORECAST Ningyocho 2,277.62 2,277.62 100.0 6 114 A-26 FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE 1,867.95 1,867.95 100.0 7 110 A-27 FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi 1,813.21 1,813.21 100.0 9 110 A-28 Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building 2,479.80 2,479.80 100.0 8 147 A-29 Iidabashi Reeplex B's 1,401.68 1,401.68 100.0 6 72 A-30 FORECAST Shinagawa 2,276.36 2,276.36 100.0 6 126 A-31 Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building 2,999.68 2,999.68 100.0 8 150 A-32 Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building 2,939.16 2,939.16 100.0 7 136 A-33 FORECAST Takadanobaba 5,661.49 5,661.49 100.0 7 330 A-34 Mejiro NT Building 4,497.27 4,497.27 100.0 5 208 A-35 Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro 1,645.17 1,393.47 84.7 2 63 Building A-36 Mitsui Woody Building 4,006.20 4,006.20 100.0 6 163 A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building 6,356.89 6,356.89 100.0 4 222 A-38 ANTEX24 Building 2,267.59 2,267.59 100.0 6 100 A-39 Itohpia Kiyosubashidori 2,651.27 2,651.27 100.0 8 122 Building 34 Total leasable Total leased Occupancy Number of Annual Property contracted rent Property name area area rate tenants Number (Yen in millions) (㎡) (㎡) (Note 1) (%) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) A-40 East Side Building 2,096.92 2,096.92 100.0 4 93 A-41 I•S Minamimorimachi Building 4,164.82 4,164.82 100.0 16 170 A-42 Sunworld Building 3,012.86 3,012.86 100.0 1 Not disclosed (Note 6) A-43 Marunouchi Sanchome Building 4,219.19 3,996.52 94.7 23 131 A-44 MK Kojimachi Building 1,761.60 1,308.70 74.3 8 77 A-45 Toranomon Sakura Building 3,049.79 3,049.79 100.0 12 229 A-46 La Verite AKASAKA 1,707.18 1,707.18 100.0 7 116 A-47 Kanda Ocean Building 1,484.74 1,484.74 100.0 24 94 A-48 Shinto GINZA EAST 1,206.28 1,206.28 100.0 6 73 A-49 FORECAST Kayabacho 3,882.61 3,882.61 100.0 16 180 A-50 FORECAST Waseda FIRST 4,340.66 4,340.66 100.0 8 249 A-51 FORECAST Gotanda WEST 8,981.55 8,981.55 100.0 13 494 A-52 Omiya Center Building 14,311.77 14,311.77 100.0 27 999 A-53 SumitomoMitsui Bank 5,106.77 5,106.77 100.0 27 213 Koraibashi Building A-54 NORE Fushimi 3,870.93 3,611.70 93.3 9 202 A-55 NORE Meieki 4,280.75 4,054.08 94.7 19 192 A-56 Homat Horizon Building 6,077.01 6,077.01 100.0 10 391 A-57 Sannomiya First Building 3,633.16 3,633.16 100.0 24 114 A-58 Towa Kandanishikicho Building 1,324.07 1,324.07 100.0 5 66 A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi 1,620.54 1,620.54 100.0 8 69 Ekimae Building A-60 Hiroo On Building 2,248.59 2,248.59 100.0 3 129 A-61 TK Gotanda Building 3,716.38 3,716.38 100.0 8 200 A-62 Gotanda Sakura Building 1,501.86 1,501.86 100.0 9 96 A-63 Esprit Kameido 2,010.81 2,010.81 100.0 11 79 A-64 Alte Building Higobashi 3,482.92 3,482.92 100.0 11 115 A-65 DIA Building Meieki 1,781.72 1,781.72 100.0 10 80 A-66 TENSHO OCHANOMIZU 1,252.89 1,252.89 100.0 1 Not disclosed BUILDING (Note 6) A-67 FORECAST Kameido 3,091.52 3,091.52 100.0 5 160 B-1 Tower Court Kitashinagawa 16,913.29 16,451.98 97.3 272 771 B-2 Sky Hills N11 8,567.50 8,567.50 100.0 1 115 B-4 my atria Sakae 3,121.60 3,121.60 100.0 1 72 B-5 Mac Village Heian 2,250.00 2,250.00 100.0 1 52 B-6 Seam Dwell Tsutsui 1,800.00 1,800.00 100.0 1 45 B-7 Ciel Yakuin 1,544.87 1,500.96 97.2 41 42 B-8 Kanda Reeplex R's 2,180.93 2,180.93 100.0 41 106 B-9 Splendid Namba 6,212.36 5,955.68 95.9 240 221 B-10 Residence Hiroo 1,983.15 1,890.30 95.3 51 117 B-11 Residence Nihombashi 1,449.00 1,449.00 100.0 1 Not disclosed Hakozaki (Note 6) 35 Total leasable Total leased Occupancy Number of Annual Property contracted rent Property name area area rate tenants Number (Yen in millions) (㎡) (㎡) (Note 1) (%) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 4) B-12 Primegate Iidabashi 6,042.29 5,745.19 95.1 64 245 B-13 Residence Edogawabashi 1,246.42 1,158.54 92.9 34 56 B-14 Merveillle Senzoku 838.54 777.67 92.7 26 35 B-15 Field Avenue 3,092.63 2,982.43 96.4 53 135 B-16 Domeal Kitaakabane 1,697.11 1,697.11 100.0 1 Not disclosed (Note 6) B-17 Dormy Kitaakabane 2,471.42 2,471.42 100.0 1 Not disclosed (Note 6) B-18 Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ 4,299.12 4,211.69 98.0 151 145 B-19 ZEPHYROS Minami-horie 2,826.73 2,763.85 97.8 70 93 B-20 Charmant Fuji Osakajominami 1,512.00 1,440.00 95.2 60 47 B-21 Piacere Fuminosato 1,374.08 1,319.60 96.0 42 33 B-22 Wald Park Minamioi 750.12 725.40 96.7 28 33 B-23 LAPUTA KUJO 3,359.38 3,258.18 97.0 60 83 B-24 Imazaki Mansion N1 2,643.10 2,607.08 98.6 134 78 C-1 Otakibashi Pacifica Building 1,383.31 1,383.31 100.0 9 164 C-2 Komyoike Act 6,173.41 5,983.73 96.9 26 177 C-3 BECOME SAKAE 4,615.66 3,859.16 83.6 9 192 Total 310,770.64 306,523.13 98.6 2,008 15,691 (Note 1) "Total leased area" is the aggregate leased area described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020. For properties subject to pass-through master leases, total leased area is the aggregate of the leased areas indicated in the relevant sublease agreements with end-tenants as of June 30, 2020. (Note 2) "Occupancy rate" is calculated by dividing total leased area by total leasable area as of June 30, 2020, and rounding to the first decimal place. (Note 3) "Number of tenants" is the aggregate number of tenants as described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020, excluding warehouses, signboards and parking lots. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, the number of tenant is the total number of end-tenants, except for certain pass-through master leases under which properties are leased en bloc to a sub-lessee who is entrusted as property manager and pays a fixed amount of rent to the master lessee, we consider number of the tenants to be "1". (Note 4) "Annual contracted rent" is the aggregate annual rent as described in the relevant lease agreements as of June 30, 2020. In the case of monthly rent payments, annual rent is calculated by multiplying the aggregate monthly rent by 12. Annual contracted rent includes common area maintenance charges but excludes usage fees for warehouses, signboards and parking lots as well as consumption taxes. Free rent periods are not taken into account in determining annual contracted rent. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, annual contracted rent is based on the relevant sublease agreements as of June 30, 2020. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen and may not add up to total. (Note 5) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent to disclosure has not been obtained. (Note 6) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent to disclosure has not been obtained. 36 (iii) Summary on Appraisal Report (As of June 30, 2020) Appraisal Direct capitalization Discounted cash flow method Acquisition Book value method Property Property name price (Yen in value Number (Yen in millions) (Yen in Appraisal Direct Appraisal Terminal millions) value capitali value Discount millions) (Note 2) capitaliza (Note 3) (Yen in zation (Yen in rate tion rate millions) rate millions) A-1 FORECAST Nishishinjuku 2,260 2,119 3,160 3,210 3.8% 3,110 3.4% 4.0% A-2 Nihombashi Playa Building 2,130 1,994 2,520 2,560 4.3% 2,470 4.1% 4.5% A-3 FORECAST Yotsuya 1,430 1,363 1,970 2,000 3.8% 1,940 3.6% 4.0% A-4 FORECAST Shinjuku 6,500 6,185 8,110 8,240 3.4% 7,980 3.2% 3.6% AVENUE A-5 FORECAST Ichigaya 4,800 4,466 6,400 6,510 3.5% 6,280 3.3% 3.7% A-6 FORECAST Mita 1,800 1,725 2,380 2,420 3.7% 2,340 3.5% 3.9% A-7 FORECAST Shinjuku 13,990 14,746 18,100 18,200 3.5% 17,900 3.2% 3.7% SOUTH A-8 FORECAST Sakurabashi 5,760 6,008 6,800 6,870 4.0% 6,720 3.8% 4.2% A-9 GreenOak Kayabacho 2,860 2,989 3,580 3,630 3.8% 3,520 3.6% 4.0% A-10 GreenOak Kudan 2,780 2,915 3,530 3,580 3.6% 3,480 3.4% 3.8% A-11 GreenOak Takanawadai 2,260 2,171 2,970 3,000 4.0% 2,930 3.8% 4.2% A-13 Higashi Ikebukuro Center 2,520 2,662 3,010 3,020 4.5% 2,990 4.3% 4.7% Building A-14 Central Daikanyama 3,510 3,667 3,810 3,880 3.5% 3,730 3.3% 3.7% A-16 Hiroo Reeplex B's 2,827 2,859 3,410 3,470 3.8% 3,350 3.6% 4.0% A-17 Shibakoen Sanchome 7,396 7,381 10,200 10,500 3.6% 10,000 3.4% 3.8% Building A-19 Kudankita 325 Building 1,850 1,981 2,220 2,250 3.6% 2,180 3.4% 3.8% A-20 FORECAST Uchikanda 1,240 1,280 1,350 1,370 3.8% 1,330 3.6% 4.0% A-21 Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome 2,810 2,898 3,290 3,320 4.0% 3,250 3.8% 4.2% Building A-22 Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome 2,640 2,775 2,950 2,980 4.0% 2,920 3.8% 4.2% Building A-23 Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX 2,100 2,241 2,580 2,610 4.0% 2,550 3.8% 4.2% Building A-24 Pigeon Building 2,837 2,935 3,040 3,080 4.1% 3,000 3.9% 4.3% A-25 FORECAST Ningyocho 2,070 2,124 2,190 2,220 4.0% 2,150 3.8% 4.2% A-26 FORECAST Ningyocho 1,650 1,647 2,080 2,110 3.9% 2,050 3.7% 4.1% PLACE A-27 FORECAST 2,030 2,114 2,310 2,340 4.0% 2,270 3.8% 4.2% Shin-Tokiwabashi A-28 Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko 2,207 2,233 2,650 2,680 4.0% 2,610 3.8% 4.2% Building A-29 Iidabashi Reeplex B's 1,249 1,289 1,530 1,560 3.6% 1,500 3.4% 3.8% A-30 FORECAST Shinagawa 2,300 2,379 2,450 2,490 3.9% 2,410 3.7% 4.1% A-31 Nishi-Gotanda8-chome 2,210 2,274 2,660 2,680 3.9% 2,630 3.7% 4.1% Building A-32 Towa Higashi-Gotanda 2,033 2,106 2,430 2,460 3.9% 2,400 3.7% 4.1% Building A-33 FORECAST Takadanobaba 5,550 5,887 6,440 6,530 4.2% 6,340 4.0% 4.4% A-34 Mejiro NT Building 3,094 3,078 3,660 3,700 4.4% 3,610 4.2% 4.6% A-35 Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro 979 991 1,140 1,150 4.5% 1,130 4.3% 4.7% Building A-36 Mitsui Woody Building 2,475 2,664 2,700 2,730 4.4% 2,660 4.2% 4.6% A-37 Itabashi Honcho Building 3,146 3,075 3,600 3,640 4.5% 3,560 4.2% 4.7% 37 Appraisal Direct capitalization Discounted cash flow method Acquisition Book value method Property Property name price (Yen in value Number (Yen in millions) (Yen in Appraisal Direct Appraisal Terminal millions) value capitali value Discount millions) (Note 2) capitaliza (Note 3) (Yen in zation (Yen in rate tion rate millions) rate millions) A-38 ANTEX24 Building 1,691 1,771 1,930 1,950 4.2% 1,900 4.0% 4.4% A-39 Itohpia Kiyosubashidori 1,550 1,705 2,020 2,040 4.3% 1,990 4.1% 4.6% Building A-40 East Side Building 1,372 1,377 1,640 1,660 4.4% 1,610 4.2% 4.6% A-41 I•S Minamimorimachi 2,258 2,296 2,810 2,830 4.3% 2,780 4.1% 4.5% Building A-42 Sunworld Building 1,200 1,271 1,300 1,310 4.5% 1,290 4.3% 4.7% A-43 Marunouchi Sanchome 1,626 1,655 2,040 2,050 4.4% 2,020 4.2% 4.6% Building A-44 MK Kojimachi Building 1,781 1,807 2,200 2,240 3.4% 2,150 3.2% 3.6% A-45 Toranomon Sakura Building 4,120 4,286 4,880 4,910 3.3% 4,850 3.0% 3.4% A-46 La Verite AKASAKA 2,000 2,138 2,440 2,480 3.5% 2,390 3.3% 3.7% A-47 Kanda Ocean Building 1,440 1,459 1,770 1,800 3.8% 1,740 3.6% 4.0% A-48 Shinto GINZA EAST 1,352 1,349 1,450 1,470 3.7% 1,420 3.5% 3.9% A-49 FORECAST Kayabacho 3,000 3,106 3,320 3,320 4.1% 3,310 3.8% 4.2% A-50 FORECAST Waseda FIRST 4,775 4,796 5,000 5,080 3.8% 4,910 3.6% 4.0% A-51 FORECAST Gotanda WEST 6,520 7,605 8,240 8,280 3.9% 8,200 3.7% 4.1% A-52 Omiya Center Building 15,585 15,493 20,900 21,200 4.1% 20,500 3.9% 4.3% A-53 Sumitomo Mitsui 2,850 2,992 3,450 3,470 4.2% 3,430 4.0% 4.4% BankKoraibashi Building A-54 NORE Fushimi 2,840 2,703 4,080 4,130 4.2% 4,030 4.0% 4.4% A-55 NORE Meieki 2,520 2,407 3,740 3,790 4.3% 3,680 4.1% 4.5% A-56 Homat Horizon Building 6,705 6,660 7,620 7,760 3.5% 7,470 3.3% 3.7% A-57 Sannomiya First Building 1,390 1,456 1,600 1,610 4.9% 1,590 4.7% 5.1% A-58 Towa Kandanishikicho 960 972 1,040 1,050 4.3% 1,030 3.4% 4.3% Building A-59 Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi 1,152 1,218 1,250 1,250 4.2% 1,240 3.9% 4.3% Ekimae Building A-60 Hiroo On Building 2,392 2,416 2,710 2,750 3.9% 2,660 3.7% 4.1% A-61 TK Gotanda Building 4,130 4,422 4,500 4,540 3.8% 4,460 3.5% 3.9% A-62 Gotanda Sakura Building 1,460 1,502 1,690 1,720 4.1% 1,650 3.6% 4.2% A-63 Esprit Kameido 1,265 1,281 1,320 1,330 4.5% 1,300 4.3% 4.7% A-64 Alte Building Higobashi 1,453 1,474 1,780 1,800 4.3% 1,760 4.1% 4.5% A-65 DIA Building Meieki 1,167 1,189 1,290 1,300 4.4% 1,270 4.2% 4.6% A-66 TENSHO OCHANOMIZU 1,800 1,867 1,900 1,930 3.5% 1,860 3.3% 3.7% BUILDING A-67 FORECAST Kameido 2,580 2,672 2,880 2,900 4.2% 2,850 4.0% 4.4% B-1 Tower Court Kitashinagawa 11,880 10,732 14,900 15,100 4.0% 14,700 3.8% 4.2% B-2 Sky Hills N11 1,570 1,638 1,830 1,840 5.1% 1,820 4.9% 5.3% B-4 my atria Sakae 1,110 1,008 1,290 1,300 4.6% 1,270 4.4% 4.8% B-5 Mac Village Heian 785 723 947 958 4.7% 936 4.5% 4.9% B-6 Seam Dwell Tsutsui 695 670 785 794 4.6% 776 4.4% 4.8% 38 Appraisal Direct capitalization Discounted cash flow method Acquisition Book value method Property Property name price (Yen in value Number (Yen in millions) (Yen in Appraisal Direct Appraisal Terminal millions) value capitali value Discount millions) (Note 2) capitaliza (Note 3) (Yen in zation (Yen in rate tion rate millions) rate millions) B-7 Ciel Yakuin 640 614 754 764 4.4% 743 4.2% 4.6% B-8 Kanda Reeplex R's 1,813 1,736 2,070 2,090 3.9% 2,040 3.6% 4.1% B-9 Splendid Namba 3,502 3,290 3,980 4,040 4.4% 3,910 4.2% 4.6% B-10 Residence Hiroo 2,590 2,616 2,790 2,860 3.7% 2,760 3.5% 3.9% B-11 Residence Nihombashi 1,300 1,429 1,590 1,610 4.2% 1,570 3.7% 4.1% Hakozaki B-12 Primegate Iidabashi 5,200 5,230 5,380 5,400 3.8% 5,350 3.5% 3.9% B-13 Residence Edogawabashi 1,230 1,243 1,260 1,280 4.1% 1,230 3.9% 4.3% B-14 Merveillle Senzoku 740 750 753 766 4.0% 739 3.8% 4.2% B-15 Field Avenue 3,110 3,127 3,150 3,160 3.9% 3,130 3.6% 4.0% B-16 Domeal Kitaakabane 785 797 792 803 4.3% 781 4.1% 4.5% B-17 Dormy Kitaakabane 986 996 998 1,010 4.4% 985 4.2% 4.6% B-18 Splendid Shin-OsakaⅢ 2,428 2,400 2,580 2,620 4.4% 2,560 4.2% 4.6% B-19 ZEPHYROS Ninami-horie 1,608 1,624 1,750 1,770 4.2% 1,740 4.0% 4.4% B-20 Charmant Fuji 905 914 911 926 4.3% 904 4.1% 4.5% Osakajominami B-21 Piacere Fuminosato 571 574 581 590 4.6% 577 4.4% 4.8% B-22 Wald Park Minamioi 715 753 735 749 3.9% 720 3.7% 4.1% B-23 LAPUTA KUJO 1,480 1,596 1,501 1,526 4.3% 1,475 4.1% 4.5% B-24 Imazaki Mansion N1 1,180 1,253 1,210 1,220 4.6% 1,200 4.4% 4.8% C-1 Otakibashi Pacifica Building 3,350 3,397 3,560 3,630 3.7% 3,490 3.5% 3.9% C-2 Komyoike Act 2,063 2,034 2,160 2,190 4.9% 2,120 4.7% 5.1% C-3 BECOME SAKAE 4,770 4,763 4,840 4,920 4.0% 4,760 3.8% 4.2% Total 249,243 252,520 297,107 300,856 292,916 (Note 1) Figures in the above table are truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) "Book value" is the value recorded on the balance sheets as of June 30, 2020 (for real estate and real estate in trust, acquisition price (including acquisition-related expenses) less depreciation expenses). (Note 3) "Appraisal value" represents the appraisal value as set forth on the relevant appraisal reports presented as of June 30, 2020. As for the appraisal reports, NIPPON REIT requests real estate appraisal to DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD. for A-17,B-10,B-18,B-19,B-20 and B-21,also to JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. for A-51,A-64,A-65,B-9,B-13 and B-14, also to Japan Valuers Co., Ltd. for B-22,B-23 and B-24 and to Japan Real Estate Institute for rest of all properties. 39 (iv) Earnings Performance for the Individual Properties The 16th Fiscal Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (Yen in thousands) Property number A-1 A-2 A-3 A-4 A-5 A-6 FORECAST Nihombashi FORECAST FORECAST FORECAST FORECAST Property name Playa Shinjuku Nishishinjuku Yotsuya Ichigaya Mita Building AVENUE Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 89,090 85,512 54,759 208,074 157,530 64,040 leasing Rental revenues 81,948 83,222 51,657 193,865 144,697 57,471 Other revenues related 7,142 2,289 3,101 14,209 12,832 6,568 to property leasing (2)Property related 14,620 14,200 12,859 38,996 28,110 12,392 expenses Property management 3,357 4,939 2,428 10,079 8,294 2,890 fees Utility expenses 4,981 3,152 2,247 9,136 7,558 3,397 Insurance expenses 58 62 42 123 117 44 Repair expenses 99 245 2,277 1,173 862 640 Taxes and dues 2,329 5,429 4,906 18,127 9,858 5,045 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others 3,444 21 607 6 1,068 26 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 74,470 71,311 41,899 169,077 129,419 51,647 (4)Depreciation 12,367 11,977 5,485 27,121 33,291 7,090 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 62,102 59,334 36,414 141,956 96,127 44,556 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Yen in thousands) Property number A-7 A-8 A-9 A-10 A-11 A-13 FORECAST FORECAST GreenOak Higashi GreenOak GreenOak Ikebukuro Property name Shinjuku Sakurabashi Kayabacho Kudan Takanawadai Center SOUTH Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 611,404 214,221 103,375 103,285 89,761 122,325 leasing Rental revenues 574,528 200,132 89,835 96,077 83,455 116,826 Other revenues related 36,876 14,089 13,539 7,207 6,305 5,498 to property leasing (2)Property related 204,505 38,422 23,689 21,041 20,083 25,958 expenses Property management 35,366 13,806 6,034 5,486 3,695 8,373 fees Utility expenses 21,388 9,533 7,237 5,609 5,107 6,500 Insurance expenses 454 187 90 81 75 137 Repair expenses 1,551 2,663 1,500 574 1,651 1,449 Taxes and dues 15,701 10,316 8,220 8,937 7,593 8,634 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others 129,692 1,565 255 3 1,611 512 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 406,899 175,798 79,685 82,243 69,677 96,367 (4)Depreciation 42,651 13,720 8,471 6,679 15,014 13,622 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 364,248 162,078 71,214 75,564 54,662 82,744 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) 40 (Yen in thousands) Property number A-14 A-16 A-17 A-19 A-20 A-21 Shibakoen Itohpia Central Hiroo Kudankita FORECAST Iwamotocho Property name Sanchome Daikanyama Reeplex B's 325 Building Uchikanda 2-chome Building Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 90,673 84,521 228,372 63,722 41,126 103,480 leasing Rental revenues 81,609 75,776 214,176 57,243 38,607 98,042 Other revenues related 9,063 8,745 14,195 6,478 2,519 5,438 to property leasing (2)Property related 17,907 12,387 44,197 15,541 9,302 24,767 expenses Property management 3,220 3,048 8,929 5,108 2,642 7,283 fees Utility expenses 3,838 3,069 11,466 2,794 2,388 6,636 Insurance expenses 50 41 181 49 46 102 Repair expenses 3,968 461 4,914 161 491 1,421 Taxes and dues 6,480 5,316 17,608 6,957 3,373 8,290 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others - 101 747 119 10 681 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 72,766 72,134 184,175 48,180 31,824 78,713 (4)Depreciation 4,332 3,381 15,428 4,228 3,663 9,023 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 68,433 68,752 168,747 43,951 28,161 69,690 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Yen in thousands) Property number A-22 A-23 A-24 A-25 A-26 A-27 Itohpia Itohpia FORECAST FORECAST Iwamotocho Iwamotocho Pigeon FORECAST Property name Ningyocho Shin- 1-chome ANNEX Building Ningyocho PLACE Tokiwabashi Building Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 88,495 83,062 64,801 62,459 61,619 leasing Rental revenues 85,327 80,356 59,561 56,138 54,720 Other revenues related 3,167 2,705 5,240 6,321 6,898 to property leasing (2)Property related 18,042 15,814 15,335 12,840 11,170 expenses Property management 6,836 6,107 Not disclosed 4,242 3,415 2,637 fees (Note) Utility expenses 3,606 3,717 3,323 4,335 3,262 Insurance expenses 91 80 76 50 49 Repair expenses 720 152 878 553 282 Taxes and dues 6,060 5,402 6,343 4,026 3,636 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 Others 377 3 121 109 952 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 70,452 67,247 70,043 49,466 49,619 50,448 (4)Depreciation 10,636 8,952 9,831 6,075 3,841 4,007 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 59,816 58,295 60,212 43,390 45,778 46,441 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Note) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent has not been obtained. 41 (Yen in thousands) Property number A-28 A-29 A-30 A-31 A-32 A-33 Nishi-Shinjuku Iidabashi FORECAST Nishi-Gotan Towa Higashi- FORECAST Property name da 8-chome Gotanda Takadanoba Sanko Building Reeplex B's Shinagawa Building Building ba Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 79,888 44,135 73,589 86,316 77,077 149,835 leasing Rental revenues 75,288 36,273 66,754 77,037 72,275 138,863 Other revenues related 4,599 7,861 6,834 9,279 4,802 10,971 to property leasing (2)Property related 15,463 11,165 16,250 19,606 15,769 44,649 expenses Property management 4,083 2,569 5,027 6,353 5,465 8,800 fees Utility expenses 4,053 4,522 4,141 4,961 3,023 8,513 Insurance expenses 71 37 78 87 91 171 Repair expenses 270 827 482 202 546 4,088 Taxes and dues 6,567 2,855 6,171 7,651 6,268 12,387 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others 68 2 - - 24 10,338 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 64,424 32,970 57,338 66,710 61,307 105,185 (4)Depreciation 4,673 4,156 7,177 5,194 10,735 19,465 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - 148 - non-current assets (6)Income from property 59,751 28,814 50,161 61,515 50,424 85,720 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Yen in thousands) Property number A-34 A-35 A-36 A-37 A-38 A-39 Property name Mejiro Toshin Higashi Mitsui Woody Itabashi ANTEX24 Itohpia NT Building kebukuro Building Honcho Building Kiyosubashi Building Building dori Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 120,917 44,514 96,544 144,951 59,018 68,534 leasing Rental revenues 110,185 35,551 88,981 117,113 53,451 64,131 Other revenues related 10,731 8,963 7,563 27,838 5,566 4,403 to property leasing (2)Property related 24,011 9,207 23,057 45,146 12,672 17,312 expenses Property management 7,982 3,175 7,933 19,260 3,724 5,250 fees Utility expenses 5,940 2,259 5,587 11,547 3,399 4,120 Insurance expenses 131 46 123 158 65 71 Repair expenses 810 282 634 1,719 971 220 Taxes and dues 8,270 2,505 8,227 8,610 4,052 5,066 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others 527 588 200 3,499 109 2,233 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 96,906 35,307 73,487 99,805 46,345 51,222 (4)Depreciation 11,455 4,026 12,100 15,316 8,777 8,665 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 85,451 31,280 61,386 84,488 37,568 42,556 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) 42 (Yen in thousands) Property number A-40 A-41 A-42 A-43 A-44 A-45 I•S Sunworld Marunouchi MK Toranomon East Side Minamimori Property name Sanchome Kojimachi Sakura Building machi Building Building Building Building Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 51,249 94,185 73,745 101,048 113,690 leasing Rental revenues 46,800 86,544 69,414 51,550 109,438 Other revenues related to 4,449 7,640 4,330 49,497 4,251 property leasing (2)Property related expenses 9,401 23,854 24,852 15,590 33,249 Property management 3,544 5,821 Not disclosed 7,717 3,460 7,923 fees (Note) Utility expenses 2,675 6,054 4,856 2,304 5,251 Insurance expenses 52 142 118 44 80 Repair expenses 370 1,040 2,193 3,155 962 Taxes and dues 2,262 9,549 6,472 6,112 9,849 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 Others 147 896 3,145 163 8,831 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 41,848 70,330 32,729 48,892 85,457 80,441 (4)Depreciation 3,317 14,486 6,697 12,977 2,677 7,692 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 38,531 55,844 26,032 35,914 82,780 72,749 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Note) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent has not been obtained. (Yen in thousands) Property number A-46 A-47 A-48 A-49 A-50 A-51 La Verite Kanda Shinto FORECAST FORECAST FORECAST Property name Ocean GINZA Waseda Gotanda AKASAKA kayabacho Building EAST FIRST WEST Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 61,438 49,384 38,673 102,839 140,085 253,705 leasing Rental revenues 58,669 44,991 36,825 91,442 128,147 237,761 Other revenues related 2,768 4,393 1,847 11,397 11,938 15,944 to property leasing (2)Property related 11,442 11,515 7,118 25,104 34,223 63,434 expenses Property management 3,522 2,437 2,186 6,651 8,000 16,635 fees Utility expenses 2,398 3,674 1,522 6,490 9,294 14,290 Insurance expenses 45 44 29 104 127 295 Repair expenses 298 1,130 146 1,179 4,503 1,436 Taxes and dues 4,828 3,452 2,880 7,841 11,375 28,264 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others - 426 3 2,488 572 2,161 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 49,995 37,869 31,554 77,735 105,862 190,271 (4)Depreciation 3,806 3,385 2,830 10,717 11,392 43,888 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 46,188 34,483 28,724 67,017 94,470 146,382 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) 43 (Yen in thousands) Property number A-52 A-53 A-54 A-55 A-56 A-57 Omiya Sumitomo NORE NORE Homat Sannomiya Mitsui Bank Property name Center Horizon First Koraibashi Fushimi Meieki Building Building Building Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 542,368 132,800 98,017 104,821 205,072 70,889 leasing Rental revenues 512,482 109,326 88,270 93,223 198,328 61,488 Other revenues related 29,886 23,473 9,746 11,597 6,743 9,400 to property leasing (2)Property related 92,289 46,342 27,853 27,483 58,390 20,139 expenses Property management 35,546 10,557 7,573 7,576 12,653 8,272 fees Utility expenses 23,875 16,014 6,706 8,153 8,618 6,176 Insurance expenses 504 157 99 109 178 100 Repair expenses 3,327 1,929 1,245 603 11,908 534 Taxes and dues 26,934 17,070 7,650 9,832 24,673 4,706 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 350 350 Others 1,750 261 4,227 857 9 - (3)NOI (1)-(2) 450,078 86,457 70,163 77,337 146,681 50,749 (4)Depreciation 60,247 17,996 19,329 17,629 13,887 10,048 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 389,830 68,461 50,834 59,708 132,794 40,701 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) (Yen in thousands) Property number A-58 A-59 A-60 A-61 A-62 A-63 Towa Yusen Higashi- Gotanda Esprit Kandanishik Hiroo On TK Gotanda Property name Nihombashi Sakura icho Building Building Kameido Ekimae Building Building Building Operating periods 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days 182days (1)Revenues from property 37,864 36,666 74,647 109,888 52,135 42,668 leasing Rental revenues 33,072 34,824 68,202 102,544 48,282 35,589 Other revenues related 4,792 1,842 6,444 7,344 3,853 7,079 to property leasing (2)Property related 15,808 9,746 16,693 22,985 12,698 12,570 expenses Property management 2,342 2,552 4,701 5,506 2,250 3,291 fees Utility expenses 2,824 2,025 3,802 6,781 3,347 4,202 Insurance expenses 32 39 59 112 39 49 Repair expenses 1,089 420 2,097 817 61 1,623 △ Taxes and dues 1,365 3,846 5,652 9,078 1,473 2,936 Trust fees 350 350 350 350 - 350 Others 7,803 512 29 339 5,650 117 (3)NOI (1)-(2) 22,056 26,919 57,953 86,903 39,437 30,098 (4)Depreciation 1,658 4,451 4,297 8,666 4,063 3,118 (5) Loss on retirement of - - - - - - non-current assets (6)Income from property 20,397 22,468 53,656 78,236 35,374 26,980 leasing (3)-(4)-(5) 44 (Yen in thousands) Property number A-64 A-65 A-66 A-67 B-1 B-2 Alte Building DIA Building TENSHO