Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation    3296   JP3047750009

NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3296)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIPPON REIT Investment : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

August 17, 2020

Summary of Financial Results

for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (REIT)

Name of issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

URL:

http://www.nippon-reit.com/

Listed Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

3296

Representative:

Toshio Sugita, Executive Officer

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative:

Toshio Sugita, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Takahiro Ishii, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL

+81-3-5501-0080

Scheduled filing date of securities report:

September 28, 2020

Scheduled date of delivery of distributions:

September 18, 2020

Supplementary materials for the financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the financial results:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors, in Japanese)

Amount of less than

one million yen is omitted

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1Operating Results

(Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

For the fiscal period ended

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

June 30, 2020

8,658

0.3

4,774

2.8

4,151

3.8

4,151

3.8

December 31, 2019

8,634

(3.9)

4,642

(6.3)

4,000

(7.5)

4,000

(7.5)

Net Income per Unit

Return on Equity

Return on Assets

Ordinary Income to

Operating Revenues

For the fiscal period ended

Yen

%

%

%

June 30, 2020

9,226

3.2

1.5

47.9

December 31, 2019

8,890

3.1

1.5

46.3

(2Distributions

Cash Distributions

Total Cash Distributions

per Unit

Cash Distributions

(excluding cash

Total Cash Distributions

Cash Distributions

(excluding cash

in Excess of Earnings

Payout Ratio

distributions in

in Excess of Earnings

Ratio to Net Assets

distributions in excess

per Unit

excess of earnings)

of earnings per unit)

For the fiscal period ended

Yen

Yen in millions

Yen

Yen in millions

%

%

June 30, 2020

9,228

4,151

-

-

100.0

3.2

December 31, 2019

8,892

4,000

-

-

100.0

3.1

(3Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Unit

For the fiscal period ended

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

%

Yen

June 30, 2020

270,060

130,687

48.4

290,461

December 31, 2019

270,279

130,536

48.3

290,126

(4Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents at End of

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Period

For the fiscal period ended

Yen in

millions

Yen

in millions

Yen

in millions

Yen

in millions

June 30, 2020

5,164

(836)

(3,995)

15,398

December 31, 2019

4,509

(460)

(4,319)

15,066

2. Forecast of management status for the Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the prior period)

Cash Distributions

per Unit

Cash Distributions

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

(excluding excess

in Excess of

of earnings

Earnings per Unit

per Unit)

Yen in

%

Yen in

%

Yen in

%

Yen in

%

Yen

Yen

For the fiscal period ending

millions

millions

millions

millions

December 31, 2020

8,803

1.7

4,718

1.2

4,097

1.3

4,097

1.3

9,106

-

June 30, 2021

8,636

1.9

4,668

1.1

4,053

1.1

4,052

1.1

9,007

-

(Reference)

(Forecasted Net Income / Forecasted Number of Investment Units at end of the period)

Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2020: 9,106 yen

Forecasted Net Income per unit for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2021:

9,007 yen

  • Others
    1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than above (a): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
    1. Number of investment units issued and outstanding
    1. Number of investment units issued and outstanding, including treasury units:

As of June 30, 2020

449,930 units

As of December 31, 2019

449,930

units

(b) Number of investment treasury units:

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

0 unit

0

unit

* The Status of Statutory Audit

This summary of financial results is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountant or audit firm.

* Special matters

Forward-looking statements contained in this material are based on the information that NIPPON REIT has obtained as of the date hereof and certain assumptions that NIPPON REIT believes reasonable and the actual management status, etc. may significantly differ due to various reasons. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to the "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" on page 6.

This document is the English language translation of the Japanese announcement of the financial statements ("Kessan Tanshin") and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Contents

1. Management Status

2

(1)

Management Status

2

(2) Investment Risks

7

2. Financial Statements

8

(1)

Balance Sheets

8

(2)

Statements of Income and Retained Earnings

10

(3)

Statement of Change in Net Assets

11

(4)

Statements of Cash Distribution

12

(5)

Statements of Cash Flows

13

(6)

Notes to the Going Concern Assumption

15

(7)

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

15

(8)

Notes to Financial Statements

16

(9)

Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding

27

3. Reference Information

28

(1)

Status of Value of Investment Assets

28

(2)

Status of Capital Expenditure

48

1

1. Management Status

(1) Management Status

I. Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review A. Brief History of NIPPON REIT

NIPPON REIT was established on September 8, 2010 by Polaris Investment Advisors K.K. (now Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (hereafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company")) as the founder under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended). Registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau was completed on October 26, 2010 (registration number 72, filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau).

NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering (144,200 units) on April 23, 2014 as the payment date and listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (securities code: 3296) on April 24.

Furthermore, NIPPON REIT issued investment units through public offerings in February 2015, July 2015 and July 2018 and third-party allotments in March 2015, July 2015 and July 2018.The total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period under review (June 30, 2020) is 449,930 units.

B. Investment Environment and Management Performance

(i) Investment Environment

During the fiscal period under review ended June 2020 the Japanese Economy saw decrease in the real GDP for the second consecutive quarter by 0.6% (2.2% decrease on an annual basis: second preliminary figures for the term from January 2020 to March 2020). The volume of business investment and employment situation are showing weakness due to decrease of corporate profits because of rapid decrease of exports and industrial production under situation of world-wide spread of COVID-19. After the state of emergency declared by the Japanese Government was lifted, economic and social activities have been revitalized gently and private consumption is showing movements of picking up recently. And business confidence among Japanese firms shows signs of improvement although some severe business environments remain. In the overseas economy, it is necessary to keep a close watch on factors such as geopolitical risks, trade disputes such as trade friction between the United States and China, trend of COVID-19 spread infection, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

In the office properties leasing market, the vacancy rate in Tokyo's five central wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku and Shibuya wards) was 1.97% up by 0.25% on a year on year basis as of the end of June 2020 reported by Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. Moreover, the average rent in the same area was 22,880 yen per tsubo, up by 6.3% on a year on year basis. We have watched closely whether such trends will continue.

In the leasing market of residential properties, the situation remains generally stable for both the occupancy rate and rent level. It is expected without doubt to continue to stay stable backed by the well-balanced supply and demand, due to limited supply of residential properties.

In the leasing market of retail properties, effect by restriction of economic activities based on emergency statement is significant, we saw a 12.5% year-on-year decrease in retail sales announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in May 2020. Although sales at supermarkets increased by 4.2% year-on-year, sales at department stores showed a 63.6% year-on-year decrease due to large decrease of sales of apparel and accessories.

Considering the future leasing market, now, it is appropriate for market participants to watch closely work style reform's where to go and etc. and its impact on the leasing market. An influence of Covid-19 infection spread of term and seriousness may determine the impact to the extent of various types and classes of leasing properties.

As regards real estate transactions, yields on transactions have kept positively low due to seller's market sustained by bullish participants motivated by high liquidity in the financial market, and thus numbers of properties on sale are becoming less. Investors and their arrangers are working on to seek properties for investment to carry

2

out their own target subjects and returns. While oversea investors and business companies are back in action, It is not easy for J-REITs to chase properties in the competitive market so as to maintain their dividend policies. Relatively for large-capJ-REITs, external growth opportunity seems to be limited.

  1. Management Performance a. External Growth
    No property was acquired during the period.
    We have been granted the first negotiation right for 6 properties (approximately 4.3 billion yen) which are warehoused by Sojitz Corporation, the sponsor of NIPPON REIT.
    As a result, the portfolio as of the end of the fiscal period under review consisted of 64 office properties (Note1) with a total acquisition amount of 192,236 million yen, 23 residential properties (Note2) with a total acquisition price of 46,824 million yen and 3 retail properties (Note3) with a total acquisition amount of 10,183 million yen. Total figures are 90 properties with a total acquisition amount of 249,243 million yen (excluding equity interests in a silent partnership) and with a total leased area of 306,523.13 and 98.6% of average occupancy rate and 3 equity interests in a silent partnership (investment amount 170 million yen, 15 real estate-backed properties).

(Note1)

"Office Properties" refer to an office building whose primary use is the office. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note2)

"Residential Properties" refer to a rental housing whose primary use is a residence (including a dormitory, a

company-rented-house and a service apartment which an operator rents all of or a significant portion of). The same

shall apply hereinafter.

(Note3)

"Retail Properties" refer to real estate consisting of commercial tenants (merchandise sales, food and drink/service

industry, amusement facilities, etc.) as the main tenant. The same shall apply hereinafter.

b. Internal Growth

NIPPON REIT emphasizes management that maintains and increases the portfolio's asset value and actively reaches out to new and existing tenants with business activities while strengthening relations with existing tenants, implementing measures that boost the competitiveness of properties in light of tenant needs and the features of each property. Through such efforts were kept, the portfolio occupancy rate was maintained at a high level of 98.6% as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

C. Procurement of Funds

(i) Borrowings and Repayments

In order to prepare funds for repayment of loans due on February 20, 2020 (9,500 million yen), the borrowings of 9,500 million yen were implemented on the same day as the loans due.

As a result, the balance of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2020 was 126,870 million yen and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets (LTV) was 47.0%.

(ii) Credit Rating

NIPPON REIT's credit rating as of June 30, 2020 is indicated below.

Credit Rating Agency

Rating type

Rating outlook

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Long-term issuer rating: A

Positive

D. Overview of Business Performance and Distributions

As the result of the operations described above, business performance in the fiscal period under review generated operating revenues of 8,658 million yen, operating income of 4,774 million yen, ordinary income of 4,151 million yen and net income of 4,151 million yen.

Concerning distributions, NIPPON REIT is set to be eligible for application of the special provisions for taxation on investment corporations (Article 67-15 of the Special Taxation Measure Act of Japan), ensuring a scope that does not exceed unappropriated retained earnings, and also minimizing unitholders' burdens of income tax, etc. For the fiscal period, NIPPON REIT decided to distribute 4,151,954,040 yen, which is the amount equivalent to the maximum integral multiple of the total number of investment units issued and outstanding, 449,930 units. As such, cash distributions per unit were 9,228 yen.

3

II. Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period

Future Management Policy and Challenges to Address A. Management Policy

With the corporate policy of "untiringly pursuing the best interest of NIPPON REIT's unitholders", NIPPON REIT plans to engage in the following measures to maximize unitholders' value through flexible and timely investment, also seek the best interest of unitholders by utilizing the features of a diversified REIT and focus on the growth of potential and stability of revenues.

B. External Growth Strategy

In order to diversify risk by combining assets with different revenue features while considering the future trends of the Japanese economy and real estate market as well as securing more appropriate investment opportunities, NIPPON REIT will invest to "three types of assets deeply rooted in the Japanese society (office, residence and retail)". Furthermore, NIPPON REIT will focus on middle-sized office properties located in Tokyo central area as its main target of investment in consideration of the balance of supply and demand, and will construct a diversified portfolio by also investing in residential properties and retail properties.

In order to facilitate external growth, NIPPON REIT stands on the Asset Management Company's own property business network and also utilizes real estate investment networks of sponsors which are Sojitz Corporation, the main sponsor and sub-sponsor companies of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management K.K. (hereafter referred to as "Cushman") and Agility Asset Advisers Inc.. Assisted by those sponsors' powers, NIPPON REIT will increase its asset size through property acquisitions mainly transacted on a negotiation basis with third parties.

Furthermore, regarding property acquisitions from third parties, NIPPON REIT will consider preparing bridge funds for interim ownership vehicles to utilize warehousing function provided by Sojitz Corporation who may participate in those vehicles. Such consideration comes from our investment strategy to avoid loss of opportunities for acquisitions and aim to realize growth opportunities as much as possible.

C. Internal Growth Strategy

NIPPON REIT will manage assets to maintain and increase the competitiveness of the portfolio and of individual properties reflecting their own features. For the purpose of the management, NIPPON REIT utilizes the Asset Management Company and its officers and employees who have unique networks and expertise nurtured at sponsor companies. Moreover, NIPPON REIT entrusts Property Management operations and Building Management operations mainly to Sojitz General Property Management Corporation (hereafter referred as "SGPMC"), a subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation. Cooperating with SGPMC, who has accumulated know-how of PM and BM, NIPPON REIT can maintain the occupancy rate positively with cost reduction effects via economies of scale.

With appropriate processes as a given, SGPMC will be mainly consigned for renovations and planned repairs in properties, in addition to the daily management operations. Along with SGPMC's consistent support ranging from building diagnostics to repair designs, selection of construction companies and construction management, NIPPON REIT can maintain and increase the value of assets under management by delivering effective and deliberate repairs, which are considered in term of construction works' priority and cost optimization, upon sufficient judgment of performance effectiveness.

Furthermore, regarding leasing plans for offices, new asking rent for potential tenants and renewed rent for existing tenants will be set with reference to various data, etc. provided by Cushman, and agile leasing activities will be implemented in line with the effective operational-policy for new potential tenants.

D. Financial Strategy

NIPPON REIT's basic policy for its financial strategy is to conduct fund procurement in a diversified and well-balanced manner in order to establish a stable financial foundation over the medium to long term.

4

Regarding interest-bearing debt, the targeted ceiling of LTV is set at 60%. NIPPON REIT's LTV as of the end of the fiscal period under review was 47.0% and the current policy is to keep the LTV level between 45% and 55%.

With regard to lenders, NIPPON REIT will maintain a strong bank formation centering on the syndicate group as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

  1. Significant Subsequent Events None

IV. Forecast of Management Status

The forecast of management status for the fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and the fiscal period ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) are as follows. For details of the assumptions underlying forecast of management status, please refer to "Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)" hereinafter described.

Fiscal period ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Operating revenues

8,803 million yen

Operating income

4,718 million yen

Ordinary income

4,097 million yen

Net income

4,097 million yen

Cash distributions per unit

9,106 yen

Cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit

0 yen

Fiscal period ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Operating revenues

8,636 million yen

Operating income

4,668 million yen

Ordinary income

4,053 million yen

Net income

4,052 million yen

Cash distributions per unit

9,007 yen

Cash distributions in excess of earnings per unit

0 yen

(Note) The above figures are calculated based on certain assumptions as of date of this summary of financial results. Actual net income, distributions, etc. may fluctuate due to changing circumstances. In addition, the figures do not guarantee the amount of distributions.

5

Assumptions Underlying Forecast of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending December 2020 (July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) and Fiscal Period Ending June 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Item

Assumption

Fiscal period ending December 2020 (17th fiscal period): from July 1, 2020 to December 31,

Calculation period

2020(184 days)

Fiscal period ending June 2021 (18th fiscal period): from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021(181

days)

The assumption is that, based on the trust beneficiary interests in real estate and real estate held

by NIPPON REIT as of today (total of 90 properties are the "acquired assets") there would be no

Assets under

change (no acquisition of new property, no disposition of portfolio property, etc.) expected until

management

the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021.

In actual practice, there may be any changes due to acquisition of new property, or disposition of

portfolio property, etc.

Revenues from property leasing are estimated based on the historical data and respectively

taking into account such factors as market trends and property competitiveness. The total

Operating

amounts of revenues from property leasing are assumed 8,799 million yen in the fiscal period

ending December 2020 and 8,633 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively.

revenues

Rental revenues are based on the assumption of no delinquent or unpaid rent by tenants.

Dividend income is assumed 3 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 3

million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively.

Property-related expenses other than depreciation, which are calculated on the basis of historical

data, and reflecting factors causing fluctuation in expenses, are assumed to be 2,259 million yen

in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and 2,129 million yen in the fiscal period ending June

2021 respectively.

Depreciation, which is calculated using the straight-line method on the acquisition price including

incidental expenses, is assumed 1,006 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020 and

1,016 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively.

Operating

The total amounts of property taxes and city planning taxes are assumed to be 602 million yen in

the fiscal period ending December 2020, and 629 million yen in the fiscal period ending June

expenses

2021 respectively.

Repair expenses are recognized in the necessary amount assumed on the repair plan formulated

by the Asset Management Company. However, as the repairs might be carried out due to

unforeseeable causes, the difference in the amount depending on every fiscal year might be

generally large and the repairs would not be carried out periodically, repair expenses may

materially differ from the forecast.

Asset management fees are assumed 637 million yen in the fiscal period ending December 2020

and 629 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021 respectively.

Non-operating

Interest expense and borrowing related expenses are assumed 620 million yen in the fiscal

expenses

period ending December 2020 and 614 million yen in the fiscal period ending June 2021.

NIPPON REIT's outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt as of today is 126,870 million yen.

The assumption is that all loans which will come due before the end of the fiscal period ending

June 2021 (8,500 million yen) will be refinanced (including issuance of investment corporation

Loans

bonds), there will be no change in the outstanding balance of interest-bearing debt.

LTV is expected to be approximately 47.0% as both of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021

respectively.

The following formula is used in the calculation of LTV.

LTV = Total interest-bearing debt ÷ Total assets × 100

Investment

The assumption is that the number of investment units is 449,930 units which are issued and

outstanding as of today, and there will be no change in the number of investment units due to

units

issuance of new investment units, etc. until the end of the fiscal period ending June 2021.

  • Cash distributions per unit is calculated based on the assumption that the entire amount of earnings will be distributed in accordance with the cash distribution policy set forth in NIPPON REIT`s Articles of Incorporation.

Cash Distributions Cash distributions per unit may vary materially due to various factors, including fluctuation in rent

per unit income accompanying future additional acquisition or disposition of real estate, etc., change in tenants and other events, incurrence of unexpected repairs and other changes in the management environment, fluctuation in interest rates or future additional issuance of new investment units and other events.

Cash Distributions

There are no plans at this time to distribute cash in excess of earnings.

Furthermore, in case the differed gains or losses on hedges become negative, taking the effect of

in excess of

a deduction in net assets (as stipulated in Article 2, (2), (xxx), (b) of the Rules for the Calculation

earnings per unit

of the Investment Corporation) on distributions into consideration, NIPPON REIT may distribute

the amount equivalent to the deduction in net assets determined by NIPPON REIT as the

6

allowance for temporary difference.

  • The assumption is that there will be no revision of laws and regulations, tax systems, accounting standards, listing regulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., rules of The Investment Trusts

Others

Association, Japan, etc. that will impact the forecast figures above.

    • The assumption is that there will be no unforeseen serious change in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc.
  2. Investment Risks

Influenced by COVID-19 infection spread and other factors, the parts of the "Investment risk" section of the most recent Annual Securities Report (submitted March 27, 2020) headed "(1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands/ (a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds" have changed as shown below as of the date of filing of this financial report, and "(6) Other risks/

(f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases" has been added. The changes are underlined.

(1) Risks related to investment securities and investment corporation bands

(a) Risk of fluctuation in market prices of investment securities and investment corporation bonds

NIPPON REIT is a closed-endJ-REIT which unitholders cannot require that their existing units be redeemed. Our unitholders cannot require that we redeem their units, only way of realization shall be selling their existing units to third-party in principal.

Recently, the COVID-19 infection spread has led to business stagnation and disrupted economic activity. The NIPPON REIT's portfolio consists mainly of office buildings and residences and is unlikely to be impacted immediately. However, stock price fell down due to anxiety of that COVID-19 infection affect not only Japanese economy but also global economy, and the market price of our investment units is not an exception. After this, if the COVID-19 infection spreads more widely or its effects are prolonged, the overall market may be more adversely affected.

In addition to the foregoing,the market prices of the investment units and investment corporation bonds issued by NIPPON REIT are affected by supply and demand in the financial instruments exchange market, the market price of the investment unit may fall in case trading volumes up to certain level in short term. Furthermore, the market price of the investment unit may be affected by changes in the financial environment such as interest rate trends, economic environment as well as real estate market environment and other related factors.

If NIPPON REIT or Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K. (the "Asset Management Company"), or other investment corporation or other asset management company receives a recommendation or administrative sanction from regulatory bodies, the market price of the investment units may fall.

When the market price of investment securities and investment corporation bonds down, our unitholder may not be able to sell their existing units over the price that they acquired them for, thus they may sustain a loss.

(6) Other risks

(f) Risks related to the spread of infectious diseases

The impact of global spread of COVID-19, it has caused a serious stagnation in economic activities not only domestically but also globally. In the future, if the infectious disease further spreads and its impact is prolonged, tenants may request rent reduction and tenants' rent payments are overdue, due to one of factors like deterioration in the financial condition of tenants. Furthermore, the vacancy risk may happen to be apparent due to tenants' moving out.

The Asset Management Company is dealing with the current repressive situation by shifting to a working from home that utilizes a teleworking system to prevent its officers and employees from the infection. However, there is a possibility that operations of the Asset Management Company may be delayed and the asset management service for the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected, because there are tasks that are not suitable for teleworking and is no guarantee that the same business efficiency as before can be maintained.

Otherwise the demise of COVID-19 infection spread is certain, the final impact to our business operation might be predictable. Thus, there is a possibility that the negative influence as noted above as well as other risks may become apparent. As a result, the revenue and profits of the NIPPON REIT may be adversely affected.

7

2. Financial Statements

(1) Balance Sheets

(Yen in thousands)

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(as of December 31, 2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

8,849,231

9,140,880

Cash and deposits in trust

6,216,963

6,258,051

Tenant receivables

92,423

135,639

Prepaid expenses

436,159

446,441

Income taxes refundable

362

552

Other current assets

4,694

5,824

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

Total Current Assets

15,599,836

15,987,389

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

267,430

1 264,709

Accumulated depreciation

(9,375)

(13,418)

Buildings, net

258,055

251,291

Buildings in trust

1 61,260,355

1 61,573,977

Accumulated depreciation

(8,604,624)

(9,551,456)

Buildings in trust, net

52,655,730

52,022,521

Structures in trust

202,535

202,535

Accumulated depreciation

(51,904)

(56,906)

Structures in trust, net

150,630

145,628

Machinery and equipment in trust

435,009

461,294

Accumulated depreciation

(83,945)

(106,016)

Machinery and equipment in

351,064

355,278

trust, net

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

167,762

215,961

Accumulated depreciation

(50,674)

(64,607)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in

117,088

151,353

trust, net

Land in trust

2 181,678,910

2 181,678,910

Construction in progress in trust

4,320

-

Total property, plant and equipment

235,215,801

234,604,984

Intangible assets

Leasehold rights

1,251,662

1,251,662

Leasehold rights in trust

16,658,938

16,658,938

Other

5,417

4,754

Total intangible assets

17,916,017

17,915,355

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

174,664

176,011

Lease and guarantee deposits

10,160

10,160

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,277,898

1,284,308

Deferred tax assets

0

5

Other

40,780

40,814

Total investments and other assets

1,503,504

1,511,299

Total Non-Current Assets

254,635,322

254,031,638

Deferred asset

Investment corporation bond

43,902

41,163

issuance costs

Total deferred asset

43,902

41,163

Total Assets

270,279,062

270,060,191

8

(Yen in thousands)

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(as of December 31, 2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

1,398,944

853,874

Long-term debt due within one year

20,500,000

19,500,000

Accrued expenses

267,044

261,937

Accrued consumption taxes

113,548

243,871

Advances received

1,439,180

1,448,495

Other current liabilities

339,220

590,414

Total Current Liabilities

24,057,938

22,898,594

Long-Term Liabilities

Investment corporation bonds

4,500,000

4,500,000

Long-term debt

101,870,000

102,870,000

Tenant security deposits

67,051

57,013

Tenant security deposits in trust

9,243,045

9,043,598

Other

4,239

3,730

Total Long-Term Liabilities

115,684,335

116,474,342

Total Liabilities

139,742,274

139,372,936

Net Assets

Unitholders' Equity

Unitholders' capital

126,515,601

126,515,601

Surplus

Unappropriated retained earnings

4,021,186

4,171,653

(undisposed loss)

Total Surplus

4,021,186

4,171,653

Total Unitholders' Equity

130,536,787

130,687,255

Total Net Assets

3 130,536,787

3 130,687,255

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

270,279,062

270,060,191

9

(2) Statements of Income and Retained Earnings

(Yen in thousands)

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(from July 1, 2019

(from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Operating Revenues

Rental revenues

7,919,159

7,967,820

Other revenues related to property leasing

709,203

683,411

Dividend income

5,967

7,481

Total Operating Revenues

8,634,330

8,658,713

Operating Expenses

Property-related expenses

3,165,862

3,050,545

Asset management fees

643,505

642,823

Asset custody fees

10,392

10,252

Administrative service fees

43,553

41,524

Directors' compensation

2,400

2,400

Independent auditors' fees

13,600

13,600

Other operating expenses

112,850

123,389

Total Operating Expenses

3,992,165

3,884,535

Operating Income

4,642,165

4,774,177

Non-Operating Revenues

Interest income

71

71

Reversal of distributions payable

4,754

5,005

Total Non-Operating Revenues

4,825

5,076

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest expense

350,679

332,722

Interest expense on investment corporation

17,416

17,256

bonds

Amortization of investment corporation bond

2,739

2,739

issuance costs

Borrowing related expenses

275,433

274,789

Other

33

33

Total Non-Operating Expenses

646,303

627,541

Ordinary Income

4,000,687

4,151,713

Extraordinary Income

Subsidy income

Total Extraordinary Income

  • 2 43,944

-43,944

Extraordinary Losses

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

Total Extraordinary Losses

Income Before Income Taxes

Income taxes - current

  • 3 43,705

-

43,705

4,151,951

4,000,687

625

710

Income taxes - deferred

(0)

(4)

Total Income Taxes

624

706

Net Income

4,000,062

4,151,244

Retained Earnings at Beginning of Period

21,123

20,408

Retained Earnings at End of Period

4,021,186

4,171,653

10

(3) Statement of Change in Net Assets

The 15th Fiscal Periodfrom July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

(Yen in thousands)

Unitholders' Equity

Surplus

Total Net Assets

Total Unitholders'

Unitholders' capital

Unappropriated

Total Surplus

Equity

retained earnings

(undisposed loss)

Balance at the beginning of

126,515,601

4,348,100

4,348,100

130,863,702

130,863,702

current period

Changes of items during

the period

Distributions of surplus

(4,326,976)

(4,326,976)

(4,326,976)

(4,326,976)

Net income

4,000,062

4,000,062

4,000,062

4,000,062

Total changes of items

(326,914)

(326,914)

(326,914)

(326,914)

during the period

Balance at the end of

126,515,601

4,021,186

4,021,186

130,536,787

130,536,787

current Period

The 16th Fiscal Periodfrom January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

(Yen in thousands)

Unitholders' Equity

Surplus

Total Unitholders'

Total Net Assets

Unitholders' capital

Unappropriated

Total Surplus

Equity

retained earnings

(undisposed loss)

Balance at the beginning of

126,515,601

4,021,186

4,021,186

130,536,787

130,536,787

current period

Changes of items during the

period

Distributions of surplus

(4,000,777)

(4,000,777)

(4,000,777)

(4,000,777)

Net income

4,151,244

4,151,244

4,151,244

4,151,244

Total changes of items

150,467

150,467

150,467

150,467

during the period

Balance at the end of

126,515,601

4,171,653

4,171,653

130,687,255

130,687,255

current Period

11

(4) Statements of Cash Distribution

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(from July 1, 2019

(from January 1, 2020

To December 31, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Unappropriated retained earnings

4,021,186,127

4,171,653,561

Cash distributions

4,000,777,560

4,151,954,040

(Cash distributions per unit)

(8,892)

(9,228)

Retained earnings carried forward

20,408,567

19,699,521

to the next period

Calculation method for cash

Based on the distribution policy set

Based on the distribution policy set

distributions

forth in Article 35, Paragraph 1 of the

forth in Article 35, Paragraph 1 of the

Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON

Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON

REIT, the amount of cash

REIT, the amount of cash

distributions shall be limited to the

distributions shall be limited to the

amount of profit in excess of an

amount of profit in excess of an

amount equivalent to 90% of

amount equivalent to 90% of

distributable profits, as stipulated in

distributable profits, as stipulated in

Article 67-15 of the Act on Special

Article 67-15 of the Act on Special

Measures Concerning Taxation.

Measures Concerning Taxation.

In consideration of this policy,

In consideration of this policy,

NIPPON REIT decided to distribute

NIPPON REIT decided to distribute

4,000,777,560 yen, which is the

4,151,954,040 yen, which is the

amount equivalent to the maximum

amount equivalent to the maximum

integral multiple of the total number of

integral multiple of the total number of

investment

units

issued

and

investment

units

issued

and

outstanding, 449,930 units, within the

outstanding, 449,930 units, within the

limits that does not exceed the

limits that does not exceed the

unappropriated retained earnings and

unappropriated retained earnings and

shall minimize the

unitholders'

shall minimize the

unitholders'

expense pertaining to income taxes.

expense pertaining to income taxes.

Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not

Furthermore, NIPPON REIT does not

distribute cash distributions in excess

distribute cash distributions in excess

of its earnings as stipulated in Articles

of its earnings as stipulated in Articles

35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of

35, Paragraph 2 of its Articles of

Incorporation.

Incorporation.

12

(5) Statements of Cash Flows

(Yen in thousands)

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(from July 1, 2019

(from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Income before income taxes

4,000,687

4,151,951

Depreciation and amortization

965,269

992,330

Investment corporation bonds issuance

2,739

2,739

expense depreciation

Loss on retirement of non-current

3,317

148

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

-

43,705

Interest income

(71)

(71)

Interest expense

368,096

349,979

(Increase) Decrease in tenant

(360)

(43,216)

(Increase) Decrease in prepaid

7,110

(10,282)

(Increase) Decrease in long-term

(132,748)

(6,410)

Increase (Decrease) in accrued

(252,837)

130,322

consumption taxes

Increase (Decrease) in accounts

(65,613)

(98,430)

Increase (Decrease) in accrued

15,135

4,741

Increase (Decrease) in advances

(37,176)

9,315

Others, net

(5,911)

(1,428)

Subtotal

4,867,636

5,525,395

Interest income received

71

71

Interest expense paid

(356,621)

(359,827)

Income taxes refunded (paid)

(1,508)

(900)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

4,509,577

5,164,738

Operating Activities

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Payments for purchases of investment

-

(33,238)

Properties

Payments for purchases of investment

properties in trust other than leasehold

(684,521)

(837,498)

rights in trust

Proceeds from tenant security deposits

48

-

Payments of tenant security deposits

(5,127)

-

Proceeds from tenant security deposits

516,835

394,660

in trust

Payments of tenant security deposits in

(214,779)

(358,302)

trust

Proceeds from refunds of investment

356

-

securities

Payments for purchases of investment

(72,033)

(1,076)

securities

Other payments

(1,244)

(1,244)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

Investing Activities

(460,466)

(836,699)

13

(Yen in thousands)

The 15th Fiscal Period

The 16th Fiscal Period

(from July 1, 2019

(from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Repayments from short-term debt

700,000)

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

11,700,000

9,500,000

Repayments of long-term debt

11,000,000)

9,500,000)

Payments of investment corporation

158)

-

bond issuance costs

Distributions paid

4,319,510)

3,995,303)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

4,319,668)

3,995,303)

Financing Activities

Net Change in Cash and Cash

270,557)

332,735

Cash and Cash Equivalents at

15,336,752

15,066,195

Beginning of Period

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of

15,066,195

15,398,931

Period

14

  1. Notes to the Going Concern Assumption None
  2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

1.Basis and Method of Valuation

Securities

of Assets

Other securities

Non-marketable securities

The moving average method is employed as the cost method.

A method in which the equivalent amount of the silent partnership is incorporated

with the net amount is employed for equity interests in silent partnership.

2.Method of Depreciation of

(1) Investment Properties Including Trust Assets

Non-Current Assets

Investment properties are recorded at cost, which includes the allocated

purchase price and, related costs and expenses for acquisition of the trust

beneficiary interests in real estate. Investment property balances are

depreciated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives as

follows:

Buildings in trust, Buildings

2-64 years

Structures in trust

2-45 years

Machinery and equipment in trust

10 years

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

2-15 years

(2) Intangible assets

Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method.

(3) Long-Term Prepaid Expenses

Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.

3.Accounting Treatment for

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

Deferred asset

Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line

method through to the redemption date.

4.Allowance for Doubtful

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

Accounts Recognition

Allowance for doubtful accounts is provided at the amount considered sufficient to

cover probable losses on collection. The amount is determined by estimating

uncollectible amount based on the analysis of certain individual accounts that may

not be uncollectable.

5.Revenue and Expense

Real Estate Taxes

Recognition

Property-related taxes property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. are imposed on

properties on a calendar year basis. These taxes are generally changed to rental

business expenses for the period, for the portion of such taxes corresponding to

said period.

In connection with the acquisition of real estate including trust beneficiary

interests in real estate during the fiscal period under review, NIPPON REIT

included its pro rata property portion for the year in each property acquisition price

and not as rental business expense.

There was amount of property taxes included in acquisition costs for properties in

the previous fiscal period. The amount of property taxes included in acquisition

costs for properties acquired during the previous fiscal period under review was

3,975 thousand yen, and there is no amount for the fiscal period under review.

6. Method of Hedge Accounting

(1) Method of Hedge Accounting

Method of deferred on hedges is applied. Furthermore, for interest rate swaps that

satisfy the requirements for special treatment, special treatment is applied.

(2) Hedging instruments and hedge items

Hedging instruments: Interest rate swaps

Hedged items: Interest on borrowings

(3) Hedging policy

NIPPON REIT conducts derivative transactions for hedging risks provided for in

15

the Articles of Incorporation of NIPPON REIT pursuant to the financing policy.

(4) Method of assessing hedge effectiveness

The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change

in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in

aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the

assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy

the requirements for special treatment is omitted.

7. Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash, demand deposits, and short-term

as Stated in the Statements of

investments that are liquid, readily convertible to cash and with insignificant risk of

Cash Flows

market value fluctuation, with maturities of three months or less from the date of

acquisition.

8.Other Significant Matters

(1) Accounting for Trust Beneficiary Interests in Real Estate

Which Constitute the Basis for

For trust beneficial interests in real estate owned by NIPPON REIT, all accounts of

Preparation of Financial

assets and liabilities within the assets in trust as well as all accounts of revenue

Statements

generated and expenses incurred from the assets in trust are recognized in the

relevant accounts of the balance sheets and, statements of income and retained

earnings.

The following assets in trust are recognized and presented separately on the

balance sheets.

I. Cash and deposits in trust

II.Buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools,

furniture and fixtures in trust, land in trust, Construction in progress in trust and

leasehold rights in trust

III.Tenant security deposits in trust

(2) Consumption Taxes

Consumption taxes are excluded from transaction amounts. Generally,

consumption taxes paid are offset against the balance of consumption taxes

withheld. As such, the excess of payments over amounts withheld is included in

the current assets while the excess of amounts withheld over payments is

included in the current liabilities. Non-deductible consumption taxes related to the

acquisition of properties are treated as the cost of the applicable properties.

  1. Notes to Financial Statements (Notes to Balance Sheets)

*1 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets received as governmental subsidy

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Buildings

-

3,469

Buildings in trust

262,462

302,699

Total

262,462

306,168

*2 Reduction entry amount of tangible fixed assets acquired through exchanging

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Lands in trust

416,596

416,596

*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, Paragraph 4 of the Investment Trust Act

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

50,000

50,000

16

4 Commitment line agreement

NIPPON REIT has engaged commitment line agreement

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Total of maximum loan amount

3,000,000

3,000,000

of commitment line agreement

-

-

Executed loan amount

Balance

3,000,000

3,000,000

(Notes to Income Statements)

*1. Rental revenues and expenses

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

A. Revenues from property leasing:

Rental revenues

6,618,224

6,676,459

Base rents

Common area charges

1,048,049

1,042,922

Parking space rental revenues

252,886

7,919,159

248,438

7,967,820

Other revenues related to

property leasing

572,878

481,845

Utilities charge reimbursements

Others

136,325

709,203

201,566

683,411

Total revenues from property

8,628,363

8,651,232

leasing

B. Property-related expenses:

Property-related expenses

573,182

556,321

Property management fees

Utility expenses

517,052

426,716

Insurance expenses

9,267

8,504

Repair expenses

196,498

170,894

Taxes and dues

588,553

606,496

Depreciation

965,269

992,330

Loss on retirement of

3,317

148

non-current assets

31,450

31,150

Trust fees

Others

281,271

257,983

Total property-related expenses

3,165,862

3,050,545

C. Income from property leasing(A-B)

5,462,500

5,600,686

*2. Breakdown of Subsidy income

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Subsidy income is received from Subsidies for countermeasures to control carbon dioxide emissions project etc. in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019 and Subsidies for Capital investments contribute to reduction of electric power demand in FY2019.

*3. Loss on reduction of non-current assets is the value directly deducted from acquired value, due to the acceptance of subsidies. The breakdown is as follows.

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Buildings

-

3,469

17

Buildings in trust

-

40,236

Total

-

43,705

(Notes to Statements of Change in Net Assets)

*1. Total number of investment units authorized and number of investment units issued and outstanding

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Number of investment units

4,000,000 units

4,000,000

units

authorized

Number of investment units issued

449,930 units

449,930

units

and outstanding

(Notes to Statements of Cash Flows)

*1. Reconciliation between cash and deposits and cash and deposits in trust in the balance sheets and cash and

cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Cash and deposits

8,849,231

9,140,880

Cash and deposits in trust

6,216,963

6,258,051

Cash and cash equivalents

15,066,195

15,398,931

(Notes to Lease Transactions)

Existing non-cancelable operating leases (As lessor)

Future minimum rental revenues

Prior Period

(Yen in thousands)

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Due within one year

672,877

667,719

Due after one year

1,786,874

1,644,035

Total

2,459,752

2,311,755

18

(Notes to Financial Instruments)

1. Quantitative Information for Financial Instruments

(1) Policy for Financial Instruments Transactions

NIPPON REIT raises funds mainly through borrowings, issuance of investment corporation bonds and investment units for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations or repayment of bank borrowings. In financing through interest-bearing debt, NIPPON REIT raises funds with longer term, fixed-rate and well-diversified maturities to secure stable and liquid financing capacity.

NIPPON REIT enters into derivative transactions solely for the purpose of hedging interest rate fluctuation risks arising from borrowings and does not use derivative transactions for speculative purposes.

  1. Nature and Extent of Risks arising from Financial Instruments
    Proceeds from borrowings and investment corporation bonds are used mainly for acquisition of investment properties, capital expenditures, renovations, operations or repayment of outstanding borrowings. These borrowings and investment corporation bonds are exposed to liquidity risks upon refinance. The floating-rate borrowings are exposed to potential risks of rising interest rates.
    Bank deposits are used for investing NIPPON REIT's surplus funds. These bank deposits are exposed to credit risks such as bankruptcy of the depository financial institutions.
  2. Risk Management of Financial Instruments
    Liquidity risk is managed by diversifying lending financial institutions, and planning and executing diversified financing methods including financing through capital markets, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds and issuance of investment units.
    Interest rate volatility risk is managed primarily by increasing the proportion of borrowings under long-term fixed rates. Derivative transactions may be entered into in order to hedge interest rate fluctuation risk. As of the end of current fiscal period, NIPPON REIT had derivatives (interest rate swap) as hedging instrument for the purpose of fixing the interest rate of floating-rate loans to avoid the interest volatility risk. The effectiveness of hedging is assessed by the correlation between the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedging instrument and the change in aggregated amount of cash flow of the hedged item. Furthermore, the assessment of hedge effectiveness for interest rate swap transactions that satisfy the requirements for special treatment is omitted.
    Credit risk concerning bank deposits is managed by diversifying the depositing financial institutions.
  3. Supplemental Explanation regarding Fair Value of Financial Instruments
    The fair value of financial instruments is based on their quoted market price. When there is no observable market price available, fair value is based on a price that may be reasonably estimated. Since certain assumptions and factors are reflected in estimating the fair value, different assumptions and factors could result in a different value.

19

2. Fair Value of Financial Instruments

Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of December 31, 2019 were as follows. The financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below.

(Yen in thousands)

Book value

Fair value

Difference

(1)Cash and deposits

8,849,231

8,849,231

(2)Cash and deposits in trust

6,216,963

6,216,963

Total assets

15,066,195

15,066,195

(3)Long-term debt due within one year

20,500,000

20,512,601

12,601

(4)Investment corporation bonds

4,500,000

4,466,850

(33,150)

(5)Long-term debt

101,870,000

101,691,860

(178,139)

Total liabilities

126,870,000

126,671,312

(198,687)

(6)Derivative transactions

Book value, fair value and difference between the two as of June 30, 2020 were as follows. The financial instruments

whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine (Note 2) are excluded from the table below.

Yen in thousands

Book value

Fair value

Difference

(1)Cash and deposits

9,140,880

9,140,880

(2)Cash and deposits in trust

6,258,051

6,258,051

Total assets

15,398,931

15,398,931

(3)Long-term debt due within one year

19,500,000

19,490,751

(9,248)

(4)Investment corporation bonds

4,500,000

4,444,100

(55,900)

(5)Long-term debt

102,870,000

102,749,105

(120,894)

Total liabilities

126,870,000

126,683,956

(186,043)

(6)Derivative transactions

(Note 1) Methods used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments and derivative transactions

  1. Cash and deposits and (2) Cash and deposits in trust
    Due to the short maturities, the book value of these assets or liabilities is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair

value; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent.

  1. Long-termdebt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt
    For long-term debt with floating interest rates that reflects market interest rates within a short period of time, the book value is deemed a reasonable approximation of the fair value and there are no significant changes in NIPPON REIT's credit standing after borrowing; therefore, the book value is used as the fair value equivalent. For long-term debt with floating interest rate to which special treatment for interest rate swaps is applied, the fair value is the value calculated by discounting the sum of principal and interest, which are treated in combination with he said interest rate swap, at a reasonable rate estimated for a similar loan that is made corresponding to the remaining period.
  2. Investment corporation bonds

Calculated based on Reference Statistical Prices for OTC Bond Transactions provided by Japan Securities Dealers Association.

  1. Derivative transactions
    Please refer to "(Derivative Transactions)" below.

(Note 2) Financial instruments whose fair values are deemed extremely difficult to determine are as follows:

The fair value of both of tenant security deposit (Book value: 67,051 thousand yen in previous period and 57,013 thousand yen

in current period) and tenant security deposits in trust (Book value: 9,243,045 thousand yen in previous period and 9,043,598 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these deposits do not have a readily available market price, and it is difficult to estimate a period as to when these deposits will be returned. Although the tenant agreements stipulate a tenancy period, the historical analysis of actual tenancy periods do not indicate any pattern of tenancy period due to their unique nature as early termination or renewal/re-contract of tenancy agreements is possible, which makes it impracticable to reasonably estimate the future cash flows.

The fair value of investment securities (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen in previous period and 176,011 thousand yen in current period) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.

20

(Note 3) Redemption schedule for monetary claims Prior Period (December 31, 2019)

(Yen in thousands)

Due within

Due after one

Due after two

Due after three

Due after four

Due after

one year

to two years

to three years

to four years

to five years

five years

Cash and

8,849,231

-

-

-

-

-

deposits

Cash and

6,216,963

-

-

-

-

-

deposits in trust

Total

15,066,195

-

-

-

-

-

Current Period (June 30, 2020)

(Yen in thousands)

Due within

Due after one

Due after two

Due after three

Due after four

Due after

one year

to two years

to three years

to four years

to five years

five years

Cash and

9,140,880

-

-

-

-

-

deposits

Cash and

6,258,051

-

-

-

-

-

deposits in trust

Total

15,398,931

-

-

-

-

-

(Note 4) Redemption schedule for long-term debt and investment corporation bonds

Prior Period (December 31, 2019)

(Yen in thousands)

Due within

Due after one

Due after two

Due after three

Due after four

Due after

one year

to two years

to three years

to four years

to five years

five years

Investment

4,500,000

corporation bonds

Long-term debt

20,500,000

18,500,000

10,320,000

16,000,000

16,450,000

40,600,000

Total

20,500,000

18,500,000

10,320,000

16,000,000

16,450,000

45,100,000

Current Period (June 30, 2020)

(Yen in thousands)

Due within

Due after one

Due after two

Due after three

Due after four

Due after

one year

to two years

to three years

to four years

to five years

five years

Investment

1,000,000

3,500,000

corporation bonds

Long-term debt

19,500,000

13,320,000

13,600,000

16,500,000

15,450,000

44,000,000

Total

19,500,000

13,320,000

13,600,000

16,500,000

16,450,000

47,500,000

(Notes to Investment Securities)

Prior Period (As of December 31, 2019)

The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 174,664 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.

Current Period (As of June 30, 2020)

The fair value of Equity interests in silent partnerships (Book value: 176,011 thousand yen) is not disclosed because these securities do not have available market price, and it is difficult to estimate fair values.

21

(Notes to Derivative Transactions)

1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019)

None

Current Period (June 30, 2020)

None

2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied: Prior Period (December 31, 2019)

(Yen in thousands)

Hedge

Type of derivative

Primary hedged

Contract amount and other

Fair value

Fair value

accounting

transaction

item

Due after one

measurement

method

year

Special

Interest rate swaps

treatment for

Receive floating

Long-term debt

111,870,000

100,870,000

Note

interest rate

/ Pay fix

swaps

Total

111,870,000

100,870,000

(Note)

Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such

are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2.

Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above.

Current Period (June 30, 2020)

(Yen in thousands)

Hedge

Type of derivative

Primary hedged

Contract amount and other

Fair value

Fair value

accounting

transaction

item

Due after one

measurement

method

year

Special

Interest rate swaps

treatment for

Receive floating

Long-term debt

121,370,000

101,870,000

Note

interest rate

/ Pay fix

swaps

Total

121,370,000

101,870,000

(Note)

Since those with special treatment of interest rate swaps are treated integrally with hedged long-term debt, the market values of such

are shown as included in the market value in "(3) Long-term debt due within one year and (5) Long-term debt, Financial Instruments, 2.

Fair Value of Financial Instruments" above.

(Note on Employee Retirement Benefits) Prior period (December 31, 2019)

Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme.

Current period (June 30, 2020)

Not applicable as NIPPON REIT does not have an employee retirement benefits scheme.

22

(Notes to Deferred Tax Accounting)

1. The significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities:

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Deferred tax assets:

0

5

Accrued enterprise tax

0

0

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total deferred tax assets

0

5

Net deferred tax assets

0

5

2. Breakdown of main items causing significant difference between statutory income tax rate and NIPPON REIT's effective tax rate

Prior Period

Current Period

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

Statutory tax rate

31.51%

31.46%

(Adjustments)

(31.51%)

(31.46%)

Deductible cash distributions

Per capita inhabitant taxes

0.02%

0.01%

Others

0.00%

0.00%

Effective tax rate

0.02%

0.02%

(Notes to Equity in Income)

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT.

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Not applicable as there are no affiliated companies of NIPPON REIT.

23

(Notes to Related Party Transactions)

1. Related party transactions

  1. Parent company and major corporate unitholders

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

None

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

None

(2) Affiliates

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

None

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

None

(3) Companies under common control

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

None

(4) Board of Officers and major individual unitholders

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Capital or

Right to vote

Transaction

Balance at

investment

the end of

holding

Content of

price

Attribute

Name

Address

amount

Line of business

Subjects

the period

(owned)

transaction

(Yen in

(Yen in

(Yen in

rates

thousands)

millions)

thousands)

Executive Officer,

Executive

NIPPON REIT

Payment of Asset

Toshio

Investment Corporation

management fee to

Accrued

and its

644,205

183,312

relatives

Sugita

and President & CEO,

Sojitz REIT Advisors

expenses

Sojitz REIT Advisors

K.K.(Note 1)

K.K.

(Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation.

(Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes.

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Capital or

Right to vote

Transaction

Balance at

investment

the end of

holding

Content of

price

Attribute

Name

Address

amount

Line of business

Subjects

the period

(owned)

transaction

(Yen in

(Yen in

(Yen in

rates

thousands)

millions)

thousands)

Executive Officer,

Executive

NIPPON REIT

Payment of Asset

Toshio

Investment Corporation

management fee to

Accrued

and its

Sugita

and President & CEO,

Sojitz REIT Advisors

642,823

expenses

188,244

relatives

Sojitz REIT Advisors

K.K.(Note 1)

K.K.

(Note 1) Toshio Sugita implemented the transaction as President & CEO of third party (Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.), and Asset management fee is following conditions stipulated in articles of incorporation.

(Note 2) Transaction price excludes consumption tax, but Balance at the end of the period includes.

24

(Notes to Asset Retirement Obligation)

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) None

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

None

(Notes to Investment Properties)

The book value, net changes in the book value and the fair value of the investment properties such as office, residential and retail properties (including the land, etc.) owned by NIPPON REIT were as follows:

(Yen in thousands)

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Book value

Balance at beginning of period

253,043,479

253,127,498

Change during period

84,018

(607,159)

Balance at end of period

253,127,498

252,520,339

Fair

value

294,170,000

297,107,000

(Note 1) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet are figures in which accumulated depreciation is deducted from the acquisition costs.

(Note 2) Amounts recorded in the balance sheet include the amount of leasehold rights and leasehold rights in trust, and exclude construction in progress in trust.

(Note 3) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to depreciation.

(Note 4) Among changes in the amount of real estate for rental purposes that occurred during the fiscal period, a main reason of the increase was due to the capital expenditure, and a main reason of the decrease was due to the depreciation recorded.

(Note 5) The fair value is determined based on appraisal values provided by external real estate appraisers.

Profit and loss associated with real estate for rental purposes is as stated in "Notes to Income Statements."

(Segment and Related Information) Segment Information

Segment information is omitted as NIPPON REIT has one segment, which is property-leasing business.

(Related Information)

Prior Period (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

1. Information about Products and Services

Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained earnings.

  1. Information by Geographic Areas
    (1) Operating revenues
    Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.
    (2) Investment properties
    Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties.
  2. Information on Major Customers

Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings.

Current Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

1. Information about Products and Services

Disclosure of this information is omitted as operating revenues to external customers for a single product/service category accounts for more than 90% of the operating revenues on the statements of income and retained

25

earnings.

  1. Information by Geographic Areas
    (1) Operating revenues
    Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic operating revenues accounts for more than 90% of total operating revenues.
    (2) Investment properties
    Disclosure of this information is omitted as domestic investment properties accounts for more than 90% of the book value of the total investment properties.
  2. Information on Major Customers

Disclosure of this information is omitted as there is no customer that accounts for 10% or more of the operating revenues recorded in the statements of income and retained earnings.

(Notes to Per Unit Information)

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Net assets per unit

290,126

yen

290,461 yen

Net income per unit

8,890

yen

9,226 yen

(Note 1) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the weighted average (based on number of days) number of units. Net income per unit after adjustment for residual units is not indicated because there were no residual investment units.

(Note 2) The base for the calculation of net income per unit is as follows.

Prior Period

Current Period

from July 1, 2019

from January 1, 2020

to December 31, 2019

to June 30, 2020

Net income (Yen in thousands)

4,000,062

4,151,244

Amount not attributable to ordinary

unitholders (Yen in thousands)

Net income attributable to ordinary

4,000,062

4,151,244

unitholders (Yen in thousands)

Weighted average number of units

449,930

449,930

outstanding (units)

(Notes to Significant Subsequent Events)

None

26

  1. Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
    Changes in number of investment units issued and outstanding and total unitholders' equity for recent 5 years to the end of current period are as follows:

Number of investment units

Total unitholders' equity

Date

Type of issue

issued and outstanding (Unit)

(Yen in millions) (Note 1)

Note

Increase

Total

Increase

Total

(decrease)

(decrease)

July 1, 2015

Public offering

84,000

388,060

22,911

108,276

(Note 2)

Issuance of new

investment units

July 28, 2015

through

3,700

391,760

1,009

109,285

(Note 3)

third-party

allotment

July 2, 2018

Public offering

55,400

447,160

16,409

125,695

(Note 4)

Issuance of new

investment units

2,770

449,930

820

126,515

(Note 5)

July 24, 2018

through

third-party

allotment

(Note 1) Total unitholders' equity is truncated to the nearest million yen.

(Note 2) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 282,918 yen (issue price of 272,761 yen) per unit.

(Note 3) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 272,761 yen per unit.

(Note 4) In order to obtain funds to acquire new properties, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a public offering at the offer price of 307,235 yen (issue price of 296,206 yen) per unit.

(Note 5) In connection with the public offering, NIPPON REIT issued new investment units through a third-party allotment at the issue price of 296,206 yen per unit.

27

  1. 3. Reference Information

  2. Status of Value of Investment Assets A. Status of Investment

Prior period

Current period

Type

Property

(as of December 31, 2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

of

Area

Total amount

Percentage to

Total amount

Percentage to

type

assets

held

total assets

held

total assets

(Yen in millions)

(%)

(Yen in millions)

(%)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

Real

Office

Six central wards of

1,509

0.6

1,502

0.6

estate

properties

Tokyo (Note 4)

total

1,509

0.6

1,502

0.6

Six central wards of

135,283

50.1

134,984

50.0

Tokyo (Note 4)

Three major

Office

metropolitan areas

properties

(Note 5)

60,228

22.3

60,112

22.3

(excluding Six central

wards of Tokyo)

Real

Subtotal

195,512

72.3

195,096

72.2

Three major

estate

metropolitan areas

in trust

(Note 5)

43,648

16.1

43,471

16.1

(Note 3)

(including Six central

Residential

wards of Tokyo)

properties

Certain

ordinance-designated

2,224

0.8

2,252

0.8

and other cities (Note 6)

Subtotal

45,872

17.0

45,724

16.9

Retail

10,233

3.8

10,196

3.8

Properties

Total

251,617

93.1

251,017

92.9

Investment securities (Note 7)

174

0.1

176

0.1

Deposits and other assets

16,976

6.3

17,363

6.4

Total assets

270,279

100.0

270,060

100.0

(Note 1) Total amount held represents the amount recorded on the balance sheets as of the end of the respective period (for real estate in trust and real estate, book value less depreciation) and truncated to the nearest million yen.

(Note 2) Percentage to total assets represents the percentage of the amount of respective asset recorded on the balance sheet to total assets. Figures are rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to subtotals or total.

(Note 3) Real estate in trust excludes construction in progress in trust.

(Note 4) The "Six central wards of Tokyo" refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Shinagawa wards.

(Note 5) The "Three major metropolitan areas" refers to the Tokyo economic area, the Osaka economic area and the Nagoya economic area. The "Tokyo economic area" refers to the Tokyo metropolitan area, Kanagawa prefecture, Chiba prefecture and Saitama prefecture. The "Osaka economic area" refers to Osaka prefecture, Kyoto prefecture and Hyogo prefecture. The Nagoya economic area refers to Aichi prefecture, Gifu prefecture and Mie prefecture.

(Note 6) "Certain ordinance-designated and other cities" refers to Japanese cities that have been designated as ordinance-designated cities by an order of the cabinet under the Local Autonomy Law of Japan and that are located outside of the Three major metropolitan areas (i.e. Sapporo, Sendai, Niigata, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kitakyushu and Kumamoto) and to prefectural capitals that are located outside of the three major metropolitan areas.

(Note 7) Investment securities is represents the equity interest in silent partnerships of Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14, Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15 and Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16 as operators.

28

  1. Investment Assets

I. Major investment securities

(as of June 30, 2020)

Quantity

Book value

Fair value

Percentage to

Type

Name

(Yen in millions)

(Yen in millions)

total asset (%)

Note

(Unit)

(Note 1)

(Note 1) (Note 2)

(Note 3)

Equity interest in a

Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 14

Equity interest in silent

50

50

0.0

(Note 4)

silent partnership

partnership

Equity interest in a

Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 15

subordinated Equity interest in

52

52

0.0

(Note 5)

silent partnership

silent partnership

Equity interest in a

Godo Kaisha NRT Growth 16

subordinated Equity interest in

73

73

0.0

(Note 6)

silent partnership

silent partnership

Total

176

176

0.1

(Note 1) Book value and Fair value are truncated to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) Book value is used as the fair value equivalent.

(Note 3) Percentage to total asset represents the percentage of the amount of respective assets recorded on the balance sheet and rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note 4) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of TENSHO OFFICE SHINBASHI 5 and tanosio shin-yokohama. (Note 5) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of Tsukiji Front, Hatchobori River Gate, DeLCCS KASAI, Serenite

Shin-Osaka and Mullion Josai.

(Note 6) The asset under management is trust beneficiary interests in real estate of REID-C Gotenyama, REID-C Iidabashi, Sylphide Higashi-shinagawa, Royal Bloom, Ever Square Doshin, Zeku Benten, Canis Court Kamishinjo and Imperial Otori.

II. Investment Properties

Collectively indicated in ". Other Major Investment Assets" hereinafter described.

29

  1. Other Major Investment Assets
    (i) Summary of real estate in trust
    The summary of real estate and real estate in trust held by NIPPON REIT as of June 30, 2020 is as follows:

Total leasable

Acquisition

Investment

Property

price

ratio

Property name

Asset type

Location

area ()

(Yen in

Number

(%)

(Note 1)

millions)

(Note 3)

(Note 2)

A-1

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

Office

Shinjuku ward,

1,945.68

2,260

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-2

Nihombashi Playa Building

Office

Chuo ward,

2,490.08

2,130

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-3

FORECAST Yotsuya

Office

Shinjuku ward,

1,678.15

1,430

0.6

property

Tokyo

A-4

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

Office

Shinjuku ward,

4,337.15

6,500

2.6

property

Tokyo

A-5

FORECAST Ichigaya (Note 4)

Office

Shinjuku ward,

3,844.66

4,800

1.9

property

Tokyo

A-6

FORECAST Mita

Office

Minato ward,

1,786.18

1,800

0.7

property

Tokyo

A-7

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

Office

Shinjuku ward,

13,875.04

13,990

5.6

property

Tokyo

A-8

FORECAST Sakurabashi

Office

Chuo ward,

6,566.76

5,760

2.3

property

Tokyo

A-9

GreenOak Kayabacho

Office

Chuo ward,

2,995.35

2,860

1.1

property

Tokyo

A-10

GreenOak Kudan

Office

Chiyoda ward,

2,594.46

2,780

1.1

property

Tokyo

A-11

GreenOak Takanawadai

Office

Minato ward,

2,621.74

2,260

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-13

Higashi Ikebukuro Center Building

Office

Toshima ward,

4,219.65

2,520

1.0

property

Tokyo

A-14

Central Daikanyama

Office

Shibuya ward,

1,898.83

3,510

1.4

property

Tokyo

A-16

Hiroo Reeplex B's

Office

Minato ward,

1,500.85

2,827

1.1

property

Tokyo

A-17

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

Office

Minato ward,

7,882.60

7,396

3.0

property

Tokyo

A-19

Kudankita 325 Building

Office

Chiyoda ward,

2,003.60

1,850

0.7

property

Tokyo

A-20

FORECAST Uchikanda

Office

Chiyoda ward,

1,230.44

1,240

0.5

property

Tokyo

A-21

Itohpia Iwamotocho

Office

Chiyoda ward,

3,447.16

2,810

1.1

2-chome Building

property

Tokyo

A-22

Itohpia Iwamotocho

Office

Chiyoda ward,

3,056.56

2,640

1.1

1-chome Building

property

Tokyo

A-23

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX

Office

Chiyoda ward,

3,064.20

2,100

0.8

Building

property

Tokyo

A-24

Pigeon Building

Office

Chuo ward,

3,022.25

2,837

1.1

property

Tokyo

A-25

FORECAST Ningyocho

Office

Chuo ward,

2,277.62

2,070

0.8

property

Tokyo

A-26

FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE

Office

Chuo ward,

1,867.95

1,650

0.7

property

Tokyo

A-27

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

Office

Chuo ward,

1,813.21

2,030

0.8

property

Tokyo

A-28

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building

Office

Shinjuku ward,

2,479.80

2,207

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-29

Iidabashi Reeplex B's

Office

Shinjuku ward,

1,401.68

1,249

0.5

property

Tokyo

A-30

FORECAST Shinagawa

Office

Shinagawa ward,

2,276.36

2,300

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-31

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

Office

Shinagawa ward,

2,999.68

2,210

0.9

property

Tokyo

A-32

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

Office

Shinagawa ward,

2,939.16

2,033

0.8

property

Tokyo

A-33

FORECAST Takadanobaba

Office

Toshima ward,

5,661.49

5,550

2.2

property

Tokyo

30

Total leasable

Acquisition

Investment

Property

price

ratio

Property name

Asset type

Location

area ()

(Yen in

Number

(%)

(Note 1)

millions)

(Note 3)

(Note 2)

A-34

Mejiro NT Building

Office

Toshima ward,

4,497.27

3,094

1.2

property

Tokyo

A-35

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro Building

Office

Toshima ward,

1,645.17

979

0.4

property

Tokyo

A-36

Mitsui Woody Building

Office

Koto ward,

4,006.20

2,475

1.0

property

Tokyo

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

Office

Itabashi ward,

6,356.89

3,146

1.3

property

Tokyo

A-38

ANTEX24 Building

Office

Taito ward,

2,267.59

1,691

0.7

property

Tokyo

A-39

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori Building

Office

Taito ward,

2,651.27

1,550

0.6

property

Tokyo

A-40

East Side Building

Office

Taito ward,

2,096.92

1,372

0.6

property

Tokyo

A-41

I•S Minamimorimachi Building

Office

Osaka, Osaka

4,164.82

2,258

0.9

property

A-42

Sunworld Building

Office

Osaka, Osaka

3,012.86

1,200

0.5

property

A-43

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

Office

Nagoya, Aichi

4,219.19

1,626

0.7

property

A-44

MK Kojimachi Building

Office

Chiyoda ward,

1,761.60

1,781

0.7

property

Tokyo

A-45

Toranomon Sakura Building

Office

Minato ward,

3,049.79

4,120

1.7

property

Tokyo

A-46

La Verite AKASAKA

Office

Minato ward,

1,707.18

2,000

0.8

property

Tokyo

A-47

Kanda Ocean Building

Office

Chiyoda ward,

1,484.74

1,440

0.6

property

Tokyo

A-48

Shinto GINZA EAST

Office

Chuo ward,

1,206.28

1,352

0.5

property

Tokyo

A-49

FORECAST Kayabacho

Office

Chuo ward,

3,882.61

3,000

1.2

property

Tokyo

A-50

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

Office

Shinjuku ward,

4,340.66

4,775

1.9

property

Tokyo

A-51

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

Office

Shinagawa ward,

8,981.55

6,520

2.6

property

Tokyo

A-52

Omiya Center Building

Office

Saitama, Saitama

14,311.77

15,585

6.3

property

A-53

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

Office

Osaka, Osaka

5,106.77

2,850

1.1

Koraibashi Building

property

A-54

NORE Fushimi

Office

Nagoya, Aichi

3,870.93

2,840

1.1

property

A-55

NORE Meieki

Office

Nagoya, Aichi

4,280.75

2,520

1.0

property

A-56

Homat Horizon Building

Office

Chiyoda ward,

6,077.01

6,705

2.7

property

Tokyo

A-57

Sannomiya First Building

Office

Kobe, Hyogo

3,633.16

1,390

0.6

property

A-58

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

Office

Chiyoda ward,

1,324.07

960

0.4

property

Tokyo

A-59

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi

Office

Chuo ward,

1,620.54

1,152

0.5

Ekimae Building

property

Tokyo

A-60

Hiroo On Building

Office

Shibuya ward,

2,248.59

2,392

1.0

property

Tokyo

A-61

TK Gotanda Building

Office

Shinagawa ward,

3,716.38

4,130

1.7

property

Tokyo

A-62

Gotanda Sakura Building (Note 5)

Office

Shinagawa ward,

1,501.86

1,460

0.6

property

Tokyo

A-63

Esprit Kameido

Office

Koto ward,

2,010.81

1,265

0.5

property

Tokyo

A-64

Alte Building Higobashi

Office

Osaka, Osaka

3,482.92

1,453

0.6

property

A-65

DIA Building Meieki

Office

Nagoya, Aichi

1,781.72

1,167

0.5

property

31

Total leasable

Acquisition

Investment

Property

price

ratio

Property name

Asset type

Location

area ()

(Yen in

Number

(%)

(Note 1)

millions)

(Note 3)

(Note 2)

A-66

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU

Office

Chiyoda ward,

1,252.89

1,800

0.7

BUILDING

property

Tokyo

A-67

FORECAST Kameido

Office

Koto ward, Tokyo

3,091.52

2,580

1.0

property

B-1

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

Residential

Shinagawa ward,

16,913.29

11,880

4.8

property

Tokyo

B-2

Sky Hills N11

Residential

Sapporo,

8,567.50

1,570

0.6

property

Hokkaido

B-4

my atria Sakae

Residential

Nagoya, Aichi

3,121.60

1,110

0.4

property

B-5

Mac Village Heian

Residential

Nagoya, Aichi

2,250.00

785

0.3

property

B-6

Seam Dwell Tsutsui

Residential

Nagoya, Aichi

1,800.00

695

0.3

property

B-7

Ciel Yakuin

Residential

Fukuoka, Fukuoka

1,544.87

640

0.3

property

B-8

Kanda Reeplex R's

Residential

Chiyoda ward,

2,180.93

1,813

0.7

property

Tokyo

B-9

Splendid Namba

Residential

Osaka, Osaka

6,212.36

3,502

1.4

property

B-10

Residence Hiroo

Residential

Minato ward,

1,983.15

2,590

1.0

property

Tokyo

B-11

Residence Nihombashi Hakozaki

Residential

Chuo ward,

1,449.00

1,300

0.5

property

Tokyo

B-12

Primegate Iidabashi (Note6)

Residential

Shinjuku ward,

6,042.29

5,200

2.1

property

Tokyo

B-13

Residence Edogawabashi

Residential

Shinjuku ward,

1,246.42

1,230

0.5

property

Tokyo

B-14

Merveille Senzoku

Residential

Ota ward,

838.54

740

0.3

property

Tokyo

B-15

Field Avenue (Note7)

Residential

Ota ward,

3,092.63

3,110

1.2

property

Tokyo

B-16

Domeal Kitaakabane

Residential

Kita ward,

1,697.11

785

0.3

property

Tokyo

B-17

Dormy Kitaakabane

Residential

Kita ward,

2,471.42

986

0.4

property

Tokyo

B-18

Splendid Shin-Osaka

Residential

Osaka, Osaka

4,299.12

2,428

1.0

property

B-19

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie

Residential

Osaka, Osaka

2,826.73

1,608

0.6

property

B-20

Charmant Fuji Osakajominami

Residential

Osaka, Osaka

1,512.00

905

0.4

property

B-21

Piacere Fuminosato

Residential

Osaka, Osaka

1,374.08

571

0.2

property

B-22

Wald Park Minamioi

Residential

Shinagawa Ward,

750.12

715

0.3

property

Tokyo

B-23

LAPUTA KUJO

Residential

Osaka,Osaka

3,359.38

1,480

0.6

property

B-24

Imazaki Mansion N1

Residential

Higashiosaka,

2,643.10

1,180

0.5

property

Osaka

C-1

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

Retail

Shinjuku ward,

1,383.31

3,350

1.3

property

Tokyo

C-2

Komyoike Act

Retail

Sakai, Osaka

6,173.41

2,063

0.8

property

C-3

BECOME SAKAE

Retail

Nagoya, Aichi

4,615.66

4,770

1.9

property

Total

310,770.64

249,243

100.0

(Note 1) "Total leasable area" is the total area of the relevant building that NIPPON REIT considers leasable based on relevant lease agreements or floor plans. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) "Acquisition price" does not include consumption taxes, local consumption taxes and acquisition-related expenses. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen. The same shall apply hereinafter

(Note 3) "Investment ratio" is the percentage of the acquisition price of the relevant property to total acquisition price. Figures have been rounded to the first decimal place and may not add up to total.

(Note 4) The name "FORECAST Ichigaya" is used for the first through seventh floors that are used as offices, and the name "Eponoqu Ichigaya" is used for the eighth and ninth floors that are used as residences. The property as a whole, including the residential floors, is named

32

"FORECAST Ichigaya". The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 5) The property of A-62 is held as real estate in kind besides all other properties are real estate beneficiary interests in trust. (Note 6) Part of the building (1F to 4F) is named "S&S Building" as an office/retail store. However, "Primegate Iidabashi" includes the office area

thereof. The same applies hereinafter.

(Note 7) This property includes a separate building, which is structurally independent from the main building, and these two buildings are counted as one property. The same applies hereinafter.

33

(ii) Summary of the leasing status

Total leasable

Total leased

Occupancy

Number of

Annual

Property

contracted rent

Property name

area

area

rate

tenants

Number

(Yen in millions)

()

() (Note 1)

(%) (Note 2)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

A-1

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

1,945.68

1,907.05

98.0

16

160

A-2

Nihombashi Playa Building

2,490.08

2,490.08

100.0

2

165

A-3

FORECAST Yotsuya

1,678.15

1,678.15

100.0

13

105

A-4

FORECAST Shinjuku AVENUE

4,337.15

4,337.15

100.0

6

381

A-5

FORECAST Ichigaya

3,844.66

3,844.66

100.0

23

285

A-6

FORECAST Mita

1,786.18

1,786.18

100.0

5

114

A-7

FORECAST Shinjuku SOUTH

13,875.04

13,875.04

100.0

18

1,133

A-8

FORECAST Sakurabashi

6,566.76

6,566.76

100.0

5

392

A-9

GreenOak Kayabacho

2,995.35

2,995.35

100.0

8

190

A-10

GreenOak Kudan

2,594.46

2,594.46

100.0

3

188

A-11

GreenOak Takanawadai

2,621.74

2,621.74

100.0

11

166

A-13

Higashi Ikebukuro Center

4,219.65

4,219.65

100.0

6

223

Building

A-14

Central Daikanyama

1,898.83

1,898.83

100.0

3

163

A-16

Hiroo Reeplex B's

1,500.85

1,500.85

100.0

8

151

A-17

Shibakoen Sanchome Building

7,882.60

7,882.60

100.0

4

427

A-19

Kudankita 325 Building

2,003.60

2,003.60

100.0

8

115

A-20

FORECAST Uchikanda

1,230.44

1,230.44

100.0

5

70

A-21

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome

3,447.16

3,447.16

100.0

10

185

Building

A-22

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome

3,056.56

3,056.56

100.0

9

163

Building

A-23

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX

3,064.20

3,064.20

100.0

6

157

Building

A-24

Pigeon Building

3,022.25

3,022.25

100.0

1

Not disclosed

(Note 5)

A-25

FORECAST Ningyocho

2,277.62

2,277.62

100.0

6

114

A-26

FORECAST Ningyocho PLACE

1,867.95

1,867.95

100.0

7

110

A-27

FORECAST Shin-Tokiwabashi

1,813.21

1,813.21

100.0

9

110

A-28

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko Building

2,479.80

2,479.80

100.0

8

147

A-29

Iidabashi Reeplex B's

1,401.68

1,401.68

100.0

6

72

A-30

FORECAST Shinagawa

2,276.36

2,276.36

100.0

6

126

A-31

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome Building

2,999.68

2,999.68

100.0

8

150

A-32

Towa Higashi-Gotanda Building

2,939.16

2,939.16

100.0

7

136

A-33

FORECAST Takadanobaba

5,661.49

5,661.49

100.0

7

330

A-34

Mejiro NT Building

4,497.27

4,497.27

100.0

5

208

A-35

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro

1,645.17

1,393.47

84.7

2

63

Building

A-36

Mitsui Woody Building

4,006.20

4,006.20

100.0

6

163

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

6,356.89

6,356.89

100.0

4

222

A-38

ANTEX24 Building

2,267.59

2,267.59

100.0

6

100

A-39

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori

2,651.27

2,651.27

100.0

8

122

Building

34

Total leasable

Total leased

Occupancy

Number of

Annual

Property

contracted rent

Property name

area

area

rate

tenants

Number

(Yen in millions)

()

() (Note 1)

(%) (Note 2)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

A-40

East Side Building

2,096.92

2,096.92

100.0

4

93

A-41

I•S Minamimorimachi Building

4,164.82

4,164.82

100.0

16

170

A-42

Sunworld Building

3,012.86

3,012.86

100.0

1

Not disclosed

(Note 6)

A-43

Marunouchi Sanchome Building

4,219.19

3,996.52

94.7

23

131

A-44

MK Kojimachi Building

1,761.60

1,308.70

74.3

8

77

A-45

Toranomon Sakura Building

3,049.79

3,049.79

100.0

12

229

A-46

La Verite AKASAKA

1,707.18

1,707.18

100.0

7

116

A-47

Kanda Ocean Building

1,484.74

1,484.74

100.0

24

94

A-48

Shinto GINZA EAST

1,206.28

1,206.28

100.0

6

73

A-49

FORECAST Kayabacho

3,882.61

3,882.61

100.0

16

180

A-50

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

4,340.66

4,340.66

100.0

8

249

A-51

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

8,981.55

8,981.55

100.0

13

494

A-52

Omiya Center Building

14,311.77

14,311.77

100.0

27

999

A-53

SumitomoMitsui Bank

5,106.77

5,106.77

100.0

27

213

Koraibashi Building

A-54

NORE Fushimi

3,870.93

3,611.70

93.3

9

202

A-55

NORE Meieki

4,280.75

4,054.08

94.7

19

192

A-56

Homat Horizon Building

6,077.01

6,077.01

100.0

10

391

A-57

Sannomiya First Building

3,633.16

3,633.16

100.0

24

114

A-58

Towa Kandanishikicho Building

1,324.07

1,324.07

100.0

5

66

A-59

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi

1,620.54

1,620.54

100.0

8

69

Ekimae Building

A-60

Hiroo On Building

2,248.59

2,248.59

100.0

3

129

A-61

TK Gotanda Building

3,716.38

3,716.38

100.0

8

200

A-62

Gotanda Sakura Building

1,501.86

1,501.86

100.0

9

96

A-63

Esprit Kameido

2,010.81

2,010.81

100.0

11

79

A-64

Alte Building Higobashi

3,482.92

3,482.92

100.0

11

115

A-65

DIA Building Meieki

1,781.72

1,781.72

100.0

10

80

A-66

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU

1,252.89

1,252.89

100.0

1

Not disclosed

BUILDING

(Note 6)

A-67

FORECAST Kameido

3,091.52

3,091.52

100.0

5

160

B-1

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

16,913.29

16,451.98

97.3

272

771

B-2

Sky Hills N11

8,567.50

8,567.50

100.0

1

115

B-4

my atria Sakae

3,121.60

3,121.60

100.0

1

72

B-5

Mac Village Heian

2,250.00

2,250.00

100.0

1

52

B-6

Seam Dwell Tsutsui

1,800.00

1,800.00

100.0

1

45

B-7

Ciel Yakuin

1,544.87

1,500.96

97.2

41

42

B-8

Kanda Reeplex R's

2,180.93

2,180.93

100.0

41

106

B-9

Splendid Namba

6,212.36

5,955.68

95.9

240

221

B-10

Residence Hiroo

1,983.15

1,890.30

95.3

51

117

B-11

Residence Nihombashi

1,449.00

1,449.00

100.0

1

Not disclosed

Hakozaki

(Note 6)

35

Total leasable

Total leased

Occupancy

Number of

Annual

Property

contracted rent

Property name

area

area

rate

tenants

Number

(Yen in millions)

()

() (Note 1)

(%) (Note 2)

(Note 3)

(Note 4)

B-12

Primegate Iidabashi

6,042.29

5,745.19

95.1

64

245

B-13

Residence Edogawabashi

1,246.42

1,158.54

92.9

34

56

B-14

Merveillle Senzoku

838.54

777.67

92.7

26

35

B-15

Field Avenue

3,092.63

2,982.43

96.4

53

135

B-16

Domeal Kitaakabane

1,697.11

1,697.11

100.0

1

Not disclosed

(Note 6)

B-17

Dormy Kitaakabane

2,471.42

2,471.42

100.0

1

Not disclosed

(Note 6)

B-18

Splendid Shin-Osaka

4,299.12

4,211.69

98.0

151

145

B-19

ZEPHYROS Minami-horie

2,826.73

2,763.85

97.8

70

93

B-20

Charmant Fuji Osakajominami

1,512.00

1,440.00

95.2

60

47

B-21

Piacere Fuminosato

1,374.08

1,319.60

96.0

42

33

B-22

Wald Park Minamioi

750.12

725.40

96.7

28

33

B-23

LAPUTA KUJO

3,359.38

3,258.18

97.0

60

83

B-24

Imazaki Mansion N1

2,643.10

2,607.08

98.6

134

78

C-1

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

1,383.31

1,383.31

100.0

9

164

C-2

Komyoike Act

6,173.41

5,983.73

96.9

26

177

C-3

BECOME SAKAE

4,615.66

3,859.16

83.6

9

192

Total

310,770.64

306,523.13

98.6

2,008

15,691

(Note 1) "Total leased area" is the aggregate leased area described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020. For properties subject to pass-through master leases, total leased area is the aggregate of the leased areas indicated in the relevant sublease agreements with end-tenants as of June 30, 2020.

(Note 2) "Occupancy rate" is calculated by dividing total leased area by total leasable area as of June 30, 2020, and rounding to the first decimal place.

(Note 3) "Number of tenants" is the aggregate number of tenants as described in the relevant lease agreements for respective properties as of June 30, 2020, excluding warehouses, signboards and parking lots. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, the number of tenant is the total number of end-tenants, except for certain pass-through master leases under which properties are leased en bloc to a sub-lessee who is entrusted as property manager and pays a fixed amount of rent to the master lessee, we consider number of the tenants to be "1".

(Note 4) "Annual contracted rent" is the aggregate annual rent as described in the relevant lease agreements as of June 30, 2020. In the case of monthly rent payments, annual rent is calculated by multiplying the aggregate monthly rent by 12. Annual contracted rent includes common area maintenance charges but excludes usage fees for warehouses, signboards and parking lots as well as consumption taxes. Free rent periods are not taken into account in determining annual contracted rent. For properties subject to a pass-through master lease, annual contracted rent is based on the relevant sublease agreements as of June 30, 2020. Figures have been truncated to the nearest million yen and may not add up to total.

(Note 5) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent to disclosure has not been obtained. (Note 6) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent to disclosure has not been obtained.

36

(iii) Summary on Appraisal Report (As of June 30, 2020)

Appraisal

Direct capitalization

Discounted cash flow method

Acquisition

Book value

method

Property

Property name

price

(Yen in

value

Number

(Yen in

millions)

(Yen in

Appraisal

Direct

Appraisal

Terminal

millions)

value

capitali

value

Discount

millions)

(Note 2)

capitaliza

(Note 3)

(Yen in

zation

(Yen in

rate

tion rate

millions)

rate

millions)

A-1

FORECAST Nishishinjuku

2,260

2,119

3,160

3,210

3.8%

3,110

3.4%

4.0%

A-2

Nihombashi Playa Building

2,130

1,994

2,520

2,560

4.3%

2,470

4.1%

4.5%

A-3

FORECAST Yotsuya

1,430

1,363

1,970

2,000

3.8%

1,940

3.6%

4.0%

A-4

FORECAST Shinjuku

6,500

6,185

8,110

8,240

3.4%

7,980

3.2%

3.6%

AVENUE

A-5

FORECAST Ichigaya

4,800

4,466

6,400

6,510

3.5%

6,280

3.3%

3.7%

A-6

FORECAST Mita

1,800

1,725

2,380

2,420

3.7%

2,340

3.5%

3.9%

A-7

FORECAST Shinjuku

13,990

14,746

18,100

18,200

3.5%

17,900

3.2%

3.7%

SOUTH

A-8

FORECAST Sakurabashi

5,760

6,008

6,800

6,870

4.0%

6,720

3.8%

4.2%

A-9

GreenOak Kayabacho

2,860

2,989

3,580

3,630

3.8%

3,520

3.6%

4.0%

A-10

GreenOak Kudan

2,780

2,915

3,530

3,580

3.6%

3,480

3.4%

3.8%

A-11

GreenOak Takanawadai

2,260

2,171

2,970

3,000

4.0%

2,930

3.8%

4.2%

A-13

Higashi Ikebukuro Center

2,520

2,662

3,010

3,020

4.5%

2,990

4.3%

4.7%

Building

A-14

Central Daikanyama

3,510

3,667

3,810

3,880

3.5%

3,730

3.3%

3.7%

A-16

Hiroo Reeplex B's

2,827

2,859

3,410

3,470

3.8%

3,350

3.6%

4.0%

A-17

Shibakoen Sanchome

7,396

7,381

10,200

10,500

3.6%

10,000

3.4%

3.8%

Building

A-19

Kudankita 325 Building

1,850

1,981

2,220

2,250

3.6%

2,180

3.4%

3.8%

A-20

FORECAST Uchikanda

1,240

1,280

1,350

1,370

3.8%

1,330

3.6%

4.0%

A-21

Itohpia Iwamotocho 2-chome

2,810

2,898

3,290

3,320

4.0%

3,250

3.8%

4.2%

Building

A-22

Itohpia Iwamotocho 1-chome

2,640

2,775

2,950

2,980

4.0%

2,920

3.8%

4.2%

Building

A-23

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX

2,100

2,241

2,580

2,610

4.0%

2,550

3.8%

4.2%

Building

A-24

Pigeon Building

2,837

2,935

3,040

3,080

4.1%

3,000

3.9%

4.3%

A-25

FORECAST Ningyocho

2,070

2,124

2,190

2,220

4.0%

2,150

3.8%

4.2%

A-26

FORECAST Ningyocho

1,650

1,647

2,080

2,110

3.9%

2,050

3.7%

4.1%

PLACE

A-27

FORECAST

2,030

2,114

2,310

2,340

4.0%

2,270

3.8%

4.2%

Shin-Tokiwabashi

A-28

Nishi-Shinjuku Sanko

2,207

2,233

2,650

2,680

4.0%

2,610

3.8%

4.2%

Building

A-29

Iidabashi Reeplex B's

1,249

1,289

1,530

1,560

3.6%

1,500

3.4%

3.8%

A-30

FORECAST Shinagawa

2,300

2,379

2,450

2,490

3.9%

2,410

3.7%

4.1%

A-31

Nishi-Gotanda8-chome

2,210

2,274

2,660

2,680

3.9%

2,630

3.7%

4.1%

Building

A-32

Towa Higashi-Gotanda

2,033

2,106

2,430

2,460

3.9%

2,400

3.7%

4.1%

Building

A-33

FORECAST Takadanobaba

5,550

5,887

6,440

6,530

4.2%

6,340

4.0%

4.4%

A-34

Mejiro NT Building

3,094

3,078

3,660

3,700

4.4%

3,610

4.2%

4.6%

A-35

Toshin Higashi-Ikebukuro

979

991

1,140

1,150

4.5%

1,130

4.3%

4.7%

Building

A-36

Mitsui Woody Building

2,475

2,664

2,700

2,730

4.4%

2,660

4.2%

4.6%

A-37

Itabashi Honcho Building

3,146

3,075

3,600

3,640

4.5%

3,560

4.2%

4.7%

37

Appraisal

Direct capitalization

Discounted cash flow method

Acquisition

Book value

method

Property

Property name

price

(Yen in

value

Number

(Yen in

millions)

(Yen in

Appraisal

Direct

Appraisal

Terminal

millions)

value

capitali

value

Discount

millions)

(Note 2)

capitaliza

(Note 3)

(Yen in

zation

(Yen in

rate

tion rate

millions)

rate

millions)

A-38

ANTEX24 Building

1,691

1,771

1,930

1,950

4.2%

1,900

4.0%

4.4%

A-39

Itohpia Kiyosubashidori

1,550

1,705

2,020

2,040

4.3%

1,990

4.1%

4.6%

Building

A-40

East Side Building

1,372

1,377

1,640

1,660

4.4%

1,610

4.2%

4.6%

A-41

I•S Minamimorimachi

2,258

2,296

2,810

2,830

4.3%

2,780

4.1%

4.5%

Building

A-42

Sunworld Building

1,200

1,271

1,300

1,310

4.5%

1,290

4.3%

4.7%

A-43

Marunouchi Sanchome

1,626

1,655

2,040

2,050

4.4%

2,020

4.2%

4.6%

Building

A-44

MK Kojimachi Building

1,781

1,807

2,200

2,240

3.4%

2,150

3.2%

3.6%

A-45

Toranomon Sakura Building

4,120

4,286

4,880

4,910

3.3%

4,850

3.0%

3.4%

A-46

La Verite AKASAKA

2,000

2,138

2,440

2,480

3.5%

2,390

3.3%

3.7%

A-47

Kanda Ocean Building

1,440

1,459

1,770

1,800

3.8%

1,740

3.6%

4.0%

A-48

Shinto GINZA EAST

1,352

1,349

1,450

1,470

3.7%

1,420

3.5%

3.9%

A-49

FORECAST Kayabacho

3,000

3,106

3,320

3,320

4.1%

3,310

3.8%

4.2%

A-50

FORECAST Waseda FIRST

4,775

4,796

5,000

5,080

3.8%

4,910

3.6%

4.0%

A-51

FORECAST Gotanda WEST

6,520

7,605

8,240

8,280

3.9%

8,200

3.7%

4.1%

A-52

Omiya Center Building

15,585

15,493

20,900

21,200

4.1%

20,500

3.9%

4.3%

A-53

Sumitomo Mitsui

2,850

2,992

3,450

3,470

4.2%

3,430

4.0%

4.4%

BankKoraibashi Building

A-54

NORE Fushimi

2,840

2,703

4,080

4,130

4.2%

4,030

4.0%

4.4%

A-55

NORE Meieki

2,520

2,407

3,740

3,790

4.3%

3,680

4.1%

4.5%

A-56

Homat Horizon Building

6,705

6,660

7,620

7,760

3.5%

7,470

3.3%

3.7%

A-57

Sannomiya First Building

1,390

1,456

1,600

1,610

4.9%

1,590

4.7%

5.1%

A-58

Towa Kandanishikicho

960

972

1,040

1,050

4.3%

1,030

3.4%

4.3%

Building

A-59

Yusen Higashi-Nihombashi

1,152

1,218

1,250

1,250

4.2%

1,240

3.9%

4.3%

Ekimae Building

A-60

Hiroo On Building

2,392

2,416

2,710

2,750

3.9%

2,660

3.7%

4.1%

A-61

TK Gotanda Building

4,130

4,422

4,500

4,540

3.8%

4,460

3.5%

3.9%

A-62

Gotanda Sakura Building

1,460

1,502

1,690

1,720

4.1%

1,650

3.6%

4.2%

A-63

Esprit Kameido

1,265

1,281

1,320

1,330

4.5%

1,300

4.3%

4.7%

A-64

Alte Building Higobashi

1,453

1,474

1,780

1,800

4.3%

1,760

4.1%

4.5%

A-65

DIA Building Meieki

1,167

1,189

1,290

1,300

4.4%

1,270

4.2%

4.6%

A-66

TENSHO OCHANOMIZU

1,800

1,867

1,900

1,930

3.5%

1,860

3.3%

3.7%

BUILDING

A-67

FORECAST Kameido

2,580

2,672

2,880

2,900

4.2%

2,850

4.0%

4.4%

B-1

Tower Court Kitashinagawa

11,880

10,732

14,900

15,100

4.0%

14,700

3.8%

4.2%

B-2

Sky Hills N11

1,570

1,638

1,830

1,840

5.1%

1,820

4.9%

5.3%

B-4

my atria Sakae

1,110

1,008

1,290

1,300

4.6%

1,270

4.4%

4.8%

B-5

Mac Village Heian

785

723

947

958

4.7%

936

4.5%

4.9%

B-6

Seam Dwell Tsutsui

695

670

785

794

4.6%

776

4.4%

4.8%

38

Appraisal

Direct capitalization

Discounted cash flow method

Acquisition

Book value

method

Property

Property name

price

(Yen in

value

Number

(Yen in

millions)

(Yen in

Appraisal

Direct

Appraisal

Terminal

millions)

value

capitali

value

Discount

millions)

(Note 2)

capitaliza

(Note 3)

(Yen in

zation

(Yen in

rate

tion rate

millions)

rate

millions)

B-7

Ciel Yakuin

640

614

754

764

4.4%

743

4.2%

4.6%

B-8

Kanda Reeplex R's

1,813

1,736

2,070

2,090

3.9%

2,040

3.6%

4.1%

B-9

Splendid Namba

3,502

3,290

3,980

4,040

4.4%

3,910

4.2%

4.6%

B-10

Residence Hiroo

2,590

2,616

2,790

2,860

3.7%

2,760

3.5%

3.9%

B-11

Residence Nihombashi

1,300

1,429

1,590

1,610

4.2%

1,570

3.7%

4.1%

Hakozaki

B-12

Primegate Iidabashi

5,200

5,230

5,380

5,400

3.8%

5,350

3.5%

3.9%

B-13

Residence Edogawabashi

1,230

1,243

1,260

1,280

4.1%

1,230

3.9%

4.3%

B-14

Merveillle Senzoku

740

750

753

766

4.0%

739

3.8%

4.2%

B-15

Field Avenue

3,110

3,127

3,150

3,160

3.9%

3,130

3.6%

4.0%

B-16

Domeal Kitaakabane

785

797

792

803

4.3%

781

4.1%

4.5%

B-17

Dormy Kitaakabane

986

996

998

1,010

4.4%

985

4.2%

4.6%

B-18

Splendid Shin-Osaka

2,428

2,400

2,580

2,620

4.4%

2,560

4.2%

4.6%

B-19

ZEPHYROS Ninami-horie

1,608

1,624

1,750

1,770

4.2%

1,740

4.0%

4.4%

B-20

Charmant Fuji

905

914

911

926

4.3%

904

4.1%

4.5%

Osakajominami

B-21

Piacere Fuminosato

571

574

581

590

4.6%

577

4.4%

4.8%

B-22

Wald Park Minamioi

715

753

735

749

3.9%

720

3.7%

4.1%

B-23

LAPUTA KUJO

1,480

1,596

1,501

1,526

4.3%

1,475

4.1%

4.5%

B-24

Imazaki Mansion N1

1,180

1,253

1,210

1,220

4.6%

1,200

4.4%

4.8%

C-1

Otakibashi Pacifica Building

3,350

3,397

3,560

3,630

3.7%

3,490

3.5%

3.9%

C-2

Komyoike Act

2,063

2,034

2,160

2,190

4.9%

2,120

4.7%

5.1%

C-3

BECOME SAKAE

4,770

4,763

4,840

4,920

4.0%

4,760

3.8%

4.2%

Total

249,243

252,520

297,107

300,856

292,916

(Note 1) Figures in the above table are truncated to the nearest million yen.

(Note 2) "Book value" is the value recorded on the balance sheets as of June 30, 2020 (for real estate and real estate in trust, acquisition price (including acquisition-related expenses) less depreciation expenses).

(Note 3) "Appraisal value" represents the appraisal value as set forth on the relevant appraisal reports presented as of June 30, 2020.

As for the appraisal reports, NIPPON REIT requests real estate appraisal to DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD. for A-17,B-10,B-18,B-19,B-20 and B-21,also to JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. for A-51,A-64,A-65,B-9,B-13 and B-14, also to Japan Valuers Co., Ltd. for B-22,B-23 and B-24 and to Japan Real Estate Institute for rest of all properties.

39

(iv) Earnings Performance for the Individual Properties

The 16th Fiscal Period (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-1

A-2

A-3

A-4

A-5

A-6

FORECAST

Nihombashi

FORECAST

FORECAST

FORECAST

FORECAST

Property name

Playa

Shinjuku

Nishishinjuku

Yotsuya

Ichigaya

Mita

Building

AVENUE

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

89,090

85,512

54,759

208,074

157,530

64,040

leasing

Rental revenues

81,948

83,222

51,657

193,865

144,697

57,471

Other revenues related

7,142

2,289

3,101

14,209

12,832

6,568

to property leasing

(2)Property related

14,620

14,200

12,859

38,996

28,110

12,392

expenses

Property management

3,357

4,939

2,428

10,079

8,294

2,890

fees

Utility expenses

4,981

3,152

2,247

9,136

7,558

3,397

Insurance expenses

58

62

42

123

117

44

Repair expenses

99

245

2,277

1,173

862

640

Taxes and dues

2,329

5,429

4,906

18,127

9,858

5,045

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

3,444

21

607

6

1,068

26

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

74,470

71,311

41,899

169,077

129,419

51,647

(4)Depreciation

12,367

11,977

5,485

27,121

33,291

7,090

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

62,102

59,334

36,414

141,956

96,127

44,556

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-7

A-8

A-9

A-10

A-11

A-13

FORECAST

FORECAST

GreenOak

Higashi

GreenOak

GreenOak

Ikebukuro

Property name

Shinjuku

Sakurabashi

Kayabacho

Kudan

Takanawadai

Center

SOUTH

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

611,404

214,221

103,375

103,285

89,761

122,325

leasing

Rental revenues

574,528

200,132

89,835

96,077

83,455

116,826

Other revenues related

36,876

14,089

13,539

7,207

6,305

5,498

to property leasing

(2)Property related

204,505

38,422

23,689

21,041

20,083

25,958

expenses

Property management

35,366

13,806

6,034

5,486

3,695

8,373

fees

Utility expenses

21,388

9,533

7,237

5,609

5,107

6,500

Insurance expenses

454

187

90

81

75

137

Repair expenses

1,551

2,663

1,500

574

1,651

1,449

Taxes and dues

15,701

10,316

8,220

8,937

7,593

8,634

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

129,692

1,565

255

3

1,611

512

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

406,899

175,798

79,685

82,243

69,677

96,367

(4)Depreciation

42,651

13,720

8,471

6,679

15,014

13,622

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

364,248

162,078

71,214

75,564

54,662

82,744

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

40

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-14

A-16

A-17

A-19

A-20

A-21

Shibakoen

Itohpia

Central

Hiroo

Kudankita

FORECAST

Iwamotocho

Property name

Sanchome

Daikanyama

Reeplex B's

325 Building

Uchikanda

2-chome

Building

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

90,673

84,521

228,372

63,722

41,126

103,480

leasing

Rental revenues

81,609

75,776

214,176

57,243

38,607

98,042

Other revenues related

9,063

8,745

14,195

6,478

2,519

5,438

to property leasing

(2)Property related

17,907

12,387

44,197

15,541

9,302

24,767

expenses

Property management

3,220

3,048

8,929

5,108

2,642

7,283

fees

Utility expenses

3,838

3,069

11,466

2,794

2,388

6,636

Insurance expenses

50

41

181

49

46

102

Repair expenses

3,968

461

4,914

161

491

1,421

Taxes and dues

6,480

5,316

17,608

6,957

3,373

8,290

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

-

101

747

119

10

681

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

72,766

72,134

184,175

48,180

31,824

78,713

(4)Depreciation

4,332

3,381

15,428

4,228

3,663

9,023

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

68,433

68,752

168,747

43,951

28,161

69,690

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-22

A-23

A-24

A-25

A-26

A-27

Itohpia

Itohpia

FORECAST

FORECAST

Iwamotocho

Iwamotocho

Pigeon

FORECAST

Property name

Ningyocho

Shin-

1-chome

ANNEX

Building

Ningyocho

PLACE

Tokiwabashi

Building

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

88,495

83,062

64,801

62,459

61,619

leasing

Rental revenues

85,327

80,356

59,561

56,138

54,720

Other revenues related

3,167

2,705

5,240

6,321

6,898

to property leasing

(2)Property related

18,042

15,814

15,335

12,840

11,170

expenses

Property management

6,836

6,107

Not disclosed

4,242

3,415

2,637

fees

(Note)

Utility expenses

3,606

3,717

3,323

4,335

3,262

Insurance expenses

91

80

76

50

49

Repair expenses

720

152

878

553

282

Taxes and dues

6,060

5,402

6,343

4,026

3,636

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

Others

377

3

121

109

952

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

70,452

67,247

70,043

49,466

49,619

50,448

(4)Depreciation

10,636

8,952

9,831

6,075

3,841

4,007

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

59,816

58,295

60,212

43,390

45,778

46,441

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Note) This information is not disclosed as tenant's consent has not been obtained.

41

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-28

A-29

A-30

A-31

A-32

A-33

Nishi-Shinjuku

Iidabashi

FORECAST

Nishi-Gotan

Towa Higashi-

FORECAST

Property name

da 8-chome

Gotanda

Takadanoba

Sanko Building

Reeplex B's

Shinagawa

Building

Building

ba

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

79,888

44,135

73,589

86,316

77,077

149,835

leasing

Rental revenues

75,288

36,273

66,754

77,037

72,275

138,863

Other revenues related

4,599

7,861

6,834

9,279

4,802

10,971

to property leasing

(2)Property related

15,463

11,165

16,250

19,606

15,769

44,649

expenses

Property management

4,083

2,569

5,027

6,353

5,465

8,800

fees

Utility expenses

4,053

4,522

4,141

4,961

3,023

8,513

Insurance expenses

71

37

78

87

91

171

Repair expenses

270

827

482

202

546

4,088

Taxes and dues

6,567

2,855

6,171

7,651

6,268

12,387

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

68

2

-

-

24

10,338

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

64,424

32,970

57,338

66,710

61,307

105,185

(4)Depreciation

4,673

4,156

7,177

5,194

10,735

19,465

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

148

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

59,751

28,814

50,161

61,515

50,424

85,720

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-34

A-35

A-36

A-37

A-38

A-39

Property name

Mejiro

Toshin Higashi

Mitsui Woody

Itabashi

ANTEX24

Itohpia

NT Building

kebukuro

Building

Honcho

Building

Kiyosubashi

Building

Building

dori Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

120,917

44,514

96,544

144,951

59,018

68,534

leasing

Rental revenues

110,185

35,551

88,981

117,113

53,451

64,131

Other revenues related

10,731

8,963

7,563

27,838

5,566

4,403

to property leasing

(2)Property related

24,011

9,207

23,057

45,146

12,672

17,312

expenses

Property management

7,982

3,175

7,933

19,260

3,724

5,250

fees

Utility expenses

5,940

2,259

5,587

11,547

3,399

4,120

Insurance expenses

131

46

123

158

65

71

Repair expenses

810

282

634

1,719

971

220

Taxes and dues

8,270

2,505

8,227

8,610

4,052

5,066

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

527

588

200

3,499

109

2,233

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

96,906

35,307

73,487

99,805

46,345

51,222

(4)Depreciation

11,455

4,026

12,100

15,316

8,777

8,665

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

85,451

31,280

61,386

84,488

37,568

42,556

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

42

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-40

A-41

A-42

A-43

A-44

A-45

I•S

Sunworld

Marunouchi

MK

Toranomon

East Side

Minamimori

Property name

Sanchome

Kojimachi

Sakura

Building

machi

Building

Building

Building

Building

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

51,249

94,185

73,745

101,048

113,690

leasing

Rental revenues

46,800

86,544

69,414

51,550

109,438

Other revenues related to

4,449

7,640

4,330

49,497

4,251

property leasing

(2)Property related expenses

9,401

23,854

24,852

15,590

33,249

Property management

3,544

5,821

Not disclosed

7,717

3,460

7,923

fees

(Note)

Utility expenses

2,675

6,054

4,856

2,304

5,251

Insurance expenses

52

142

118

44

80

Repair expenses

370

1,040

2,193

3,155

962

Taxes and dues

2,262

9,549

6,472

6,112

9,849

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

Others

147

896

3,145

163

8,831

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

41,848

70,330

32,729

48,892

85,457

80,441

(4)Depreciation

3,317

14,486

6,697

12,977

2,677

7,692

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

38,531

55,844

26,032

35,914

82,780

72,749

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Note) This information is not disclosed as sub-lessee's consent has not been obtained.

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-46

A-47

A-48

A-49

A-50

A-51

La Verite

Kanda

Shinto

FORECAST

FORECAST

FORECAST

Property name

Ocean

GINZA

Waseda

Gotanda

AKASAKA

kayabacho

Building

EAST

FIRST

WEST

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

61,438

49,384

38,673

102,839

140,085

253,705

leasing

Rental revenues

58,669

44,991

36,825

91,442

128,147

237,761

Other revenues related

2,768

4,393

1,847

11,397

11,938

15,944

to property leasing

(2)Property related

11,442

11,515

7,118

25,104

34,223

63,434

expenses

Property management

3,522

2,437

2,186

6,651

8,000

16,635

fees

Utility expenses

2,398

3,674

1,522

6,490

9,294

14,290

Insurance expenses

45

44

29

104

127

295

Repair expenses

298

1,130

146

1,179

4,503

1,436

Taxes and dues

4,828

3,452

2,880

7,841

11,375

28,264

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

-

426

3

2,488

572

2,161

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

49,995

37,869

31,554

77,735

105,862

190,271

(4)Depreciation

3,806

3,385

2,830

10,717

11,392

43,888

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

46,188

34,483

28,724

67,017

94,470

146,382

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

43

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-52

A-53

A-54

A-55

A-56

A-57

Omiya

Sumitomo

NORE

NORE

Homat

Sannomiya

Mitsui Bank

Property name

Center

Horizon

First

Koraibashi

Fushimi

Meieki

Building

Building

Building

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

542,368

132,800

98,017

104,821

205,072

70,889

leasing

Rental revenues

512,482

109,326

88,270

93,223

198,328

61,488

Other revenues related

29,886

23,473

9,746

11,597

6,743

9,400

to property leasing

(2)Property related

92,289

46,342

27,853

27,483

58,390

20,139

expenses

Property management

35,546

10,557

7,573

7,576

12,653

8,272

fees

Utility expenses

23,875

16,014

6,706

8,153

8,618

6,176

Insurance expenses

504

157

99

109

178

100

Repair expenses

3,327

1,929

1,245

603

11,908

534

Taxes and dues

26,934

17,070

7,650

9,832

24,673

4,706

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

350

350

Others

1,750

261

4,227

857

9

-

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

450,078

86,457

70,163

77,337

146,681

50,749

(4)Depreciation

60,247

17,996

19,329

17,629

13,887

10,048

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

389,830

68,461

50,834

59,708

132,794

40,701

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-58

A-59

A-60

A-61

A-62

A-63

Towa

Yusen

Higashi-

Gotanda

Esprit

Kandanishik

Hiroo On

TK Gotanda

Property name

Nihombashi

Sakura

icho

Building

Building

Kameido

Ekimae

Building

Building

Building

Operating periods

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

182days

(1)Revenues from property

37,864

36,666

74,647

109,888

52,135

42,668

leasing

Rental revenues

33,072

34,824

68,202

102,544

48,282

35,589

Other revenues related

4,792

1,842

6,444

7,344

3,853

7,079

to property leasing

(2)Property related

15,808

9,746

16,693

22,985

12,698

12,570

expenses

Property management

2,342

2,552

4,701

5,506

2,250

3,291

fees

Utility expenses

2,824

2,025

3,802

6,781

3,347

4,202

Insurance expenses

32

39

59

112

39

49

Repair expenses

1,089

420

2,097

817

61

1,623

Taxes and dues

1,365

3,846

5,652

9,078

1,473

2,936

Trust fees

350

350

350

350

-

350

Others

7,803

512

29

339

5,650

117

(3)NOI (1)-(2)

22,056

26,919

57,953

86,903

39,437

30,098

(4)Depreciation

1,658

4,451

4,297

8,666

4,063

3,118

(5) Loss on retirement of

-

-

-

-

-

-

non-current assets

(6)Income from property

20,397

22,468

53,656

78,236

35,374

26,980

leasing (3)-(4)-(5)

44

(Yen in thousands)

Property number

A-64

A-65

A-66

A-67

B-1

B-2

Alte Building

DIA Building

TENSHO