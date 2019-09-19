Log in
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

(4114)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIPPON SHOKUBAI : PT. NIPPON SHOKUBAI INDONESIA Obtains “Tax Holiday” for Investment in New Acrylic Acid Plant

09/19/2019 | 01:31am EDT

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; President: Yujiro Goto, hereinafter “Nippon Shokubai”)(TOKYO:4114) announces that its subsidiary PT. NIPPON SHOKUBAI INDONESIA (hereinafter “NSI”) has been granted Tax Holiday (*) from Ministry of Finance Indonesia for its Acrylic Acid (hereinafter “AA”) investment plan which was decided in October 2018.

AA, one of Nippon Shokubai’s core businesses, shows steady growth of demand as a key material for superabsorbent polymers (hereinafter “SAP”) and acrylates (hereinafter “AES”) etc. Nippon Shokubai concluded to expand the capacity of NSI in October 2018 and NSI held a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2019.

(*) Tax Holiday regulation
Tax Holiday is a corporate income tax incentive for investment which highly contributes to industrial cluster in Indonesia. Through Tax Holiday, the investment enables NSI to obtain exemption of corporate income tax for the first 7 years after the start of commercial production, followed by 50% reduction for the following 2 years.

1. Corporate outline of NSI

Established

: August 1996

Location

: Cilegon, Indonesia (headquarters and plant)

Representative

: Hisakazu FUJITA (Mr.), President Director

Business

: Production and sales of AA, AES and SAP

Capital

: 120 million US dollars – paid in capital

  99.9% owned by Nippon Shokubai

Number of employees

: 458 as of March 31, 2019

2. Feature of the investment

Production capacity

: AA 100,000 T/Y

  (current capacity 140,000 T/Y,

  totally 240,000 T/Y after the completion)

Schedule

: Mechanical completion – March 2021

  Commercial operation – November 2021

Location

: Existing plant site of NSI

Investment amount

: Approx. 200 million US dollars

About Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.:

Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission "Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology." http://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 323 B
EBIT 2020 18 700 M
Net income 2020 17 475 M
Debt 2020 6 238 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6 925,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 310,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yujiro Goto President & Representative Director
Koichiro Yamada Director, Head-Operations & Acrylic Business
Masao Yamamoto Representative Director & Head-Operations
Takashi Kobayashi Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Jiro Iriguchi Director, Head-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.-7.34%2 326
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 825
AIR LIQUIDE18.21%60 409
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD42.61%44 818
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES6.27%29 837
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP66.10%20 581
