Nippon Shokubai : PT. NIPPON SHOKUBAI INDONESIA Obtained Halal Certification for All Products

PT. NIPPON SHOKUBAI INDONESIA (hereafter referred as “NSI”), an Indonesian subsidiary of NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka City; President: Yujiro Goto)(TOKYO:4114) obtained Halal certification in Indonesia from LPPOM MUI who is a Halal certification authority affiliated with Majelis Ulama Indonesia, with regard to Acrylic Acid (AA) and acrylates (AES) used as main raw material for ink, paint, adhesive etc, and super absorbent polymer (SAP) used as main raw material for disposable diaper, on October 16, 2019.

Halal certification is given for things such as foods, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, bio products, genetically modified products and machine & equipment engaged in producing foresaid products that complies with Islamic law.

The demand for AA, AES and SAP is expected to keep growing firmly in Southeast Asia and the Near and Middle East. In these regions with a large Muslim population, Halal certification draws a great attention, and product fields that require Halal certificate is even expanding. This Halal certification can provide assurance to the customers who produce their products with using NSI’s AA, AES and SAP. NSI will keep corresponding to demand increase not only in Indonesia but also in Southeast Asia and the Near and Middle East.

1. Corporate outline of NSI

Established : August 1996 Head Office : Cilegon, Indonesia (headquarters and plant) Representative : Hisakazu FUJITA (Mr.), President Director Business : Production and sales of AA, AES and SAP Capital : 120 million US$ paid in capital, 99.9% owned by Nippon Shokubai Number of employees : 458 as of March 31, 2019

2. Halal certified products

All products produced by NSI (AA, AES (Ethyl acrylate, Butyl acrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate) and SAP)

About Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.: Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission "TechnoAmenity-Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology." http://www.shokubai.co.jp/en/

