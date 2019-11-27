Nippon Shokubai : Presentation of a New Technology, AQUALOC at the Third PCE 2019

Nippon Shokubai CO., Ltd. made the world's first presentation on the new technology, AQUALOC at the Third International Conference on Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers (Third PCE 2019), one of the world's largest international conferences on the polycarboxylated-based superplasticizer (PCE), a cement dispersing agent for concrete with the title, 'Improved Air-void Quality and Rheology with Novel Amphiphilic Polycarboxylate-based Superplasticizer.'

Nippon Shokubai is the first company in the world to develop and apply for a patent on the PCE, a cement dispersing agent for concrete. The dispersing ability of the PCE which Nippon Shokubai developed far surpasses the ability of conventional dispersing agents derived from natural ingredients. This has enabled concrete producer to place a concrete with lower water cement ratio, which has expanded the possibility of concrete structures. Nippon Shokubai is protecting AQUALOC products and other products under development, under many patents.

Novel type of PCE family, Amphiphilic PCE, is a technology that would drastically improve the workability of fresh concrete by reducing viscosity of the concrete and enhance the performance of concrete by turning into extremely fine air bubbles. Amphiphilic PCE is expected to solve the undesired problem of creating inferior large air bubbles in concrete.

Nippon Shokubai is committed to developing unique and outstanding technologies and realizing our corporate philosophy, 'TechnoAmenity - Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with our unique technology.'

