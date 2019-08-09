Log in
Nippon Steel : Announcement of Revision to Subsidiary's Earnings Forecasts (188KB)

08/09/2019 | 02:36am EDT

August 9, 2019

Company Name

:

Nippon Steel Corporation

Representative

:

Eiji Hashimoto

Representative Director and President

Stock listing

: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and

Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo Stock Exchanges

Code Number

:

5401

Contact

: Public Relations Center, General Administration Div.

Telephone

:

+81-3-6867-2135

Announcement of Revision to Subsidiary's Earnings Forecasts

Today, GEOSTR Corporation, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation (the "Company"), announced revision to its earnings forecasts, as per the attachment.

The impact of the revision is immaterial with regard to the Company's consolidated financial results.

Attachment

August 9, 2019

Company Name:

GEOSTR Corporation

Representative:

Shingo Hayama

Representative Director and President

Code Number:

5282 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Second Section)

Yoshitaka Furuhashi, Executive Director,

Contact:

Finance and Accounting Team,

Business Management Headquarter

Telephone:

+81-3-5844-1201

Notice Concerning Revision to Earnings Forecasts

Considering recent trends in performance, GEOSTR Corporation (the "Company") hereby notifies that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020 and for the full year of fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020, which were announced on May 15, 2019.

The Company also notifies that differences are expected to occur between its non-consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020 and the results for fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2019.

1. Revision to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for First Half of Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (Million yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Earnings per

profit

profit

to owners of parent

share (Yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

15,000

750

750

500

15.98

Revised forecasts (B)

15,000

750

750

155

4.95

Increase/Decrease (B-A)

345)

Change (%)

69.0)

(For reference)

Results for first half of fiscal

13,434

966

964

643

20.57

2018 ended March 31, 2019

2. Revision to Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Forecasts (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

  1. Revision to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

(Million yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable

Earnings per

profit

profit

to owners of parent

share (Yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

31,000

1,000

1,000

600

19.18

Revised forecasts (B)

29,000

800

800

100

3.20

Increase/Decrease (B-A)

(2,000)

200)

200)

500)

Change (%)

6.5)

20.0)

20.0)

83.3)

(For reference)

Results for fiscal 2018 ended

34,266

3,504

3,507

2,022

64.65

March 31, 2019

(ii) Revision to Full-YearNon-Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

(Million yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net profit

Earnings per

profit

profit

share (Yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

28,100

960

960

160

5.11

Increase/Decrease (B-A)

Change (%)

(For reference)

Results for fiscal 2018 ended

33,134

3,516

3,536

2,044

65.34

March 31, 2019 (C)

Increase/Decrease (B-C)

5,034)

2,556)

2,576)

1,884)

Change (%)

15.2)

72.7)

72.9)

92.2)

3. Reasons for the Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

As stated in the "Announcement of Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)," released on July 16, 2019, the Company, based on the resolution at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on July 12, 2019, transferred all shares of GEOSTR-RV PTE LTD., the Company's consolidated subsidiary. As a result, GEOSTR-RV PTE LTD. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEOSTR RV (M) SDN.BHD. were excluded from the Company's scope of consolidation. In conjunction with this, 500 million yen in loss on business of subsidiaries and associates has been recorded under extraordinary losses in the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As a result of recording this extraordinary loss, profit attributable to owners of parent for the first half of fiscal 2019 is expected to decrease from 500 million yen, announced in the previous forecasts, to 155 million yen.

In terms of the full-year consolidated operating results, net sales are expected to be 29,000 million yen (down 6.5% from the previous forecasts), and operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to be 800 million yen (down 20.0% from the previous forecasts), due primarily to the production and sales of large segment products being postponed to the following fiscal year. Additionally, profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to be 100 million yen (down 83.3% from the previous forecasts) due to the recording of a loss on business of subsidiaries and associates, in addition to the above factors for the decrease in profit.

As for the full-yearnon-consolidated operating results, net sales are expected to be 28,100 million yen (down 15.2% from the results of the previous fiscal year), operating profit is expected to be 960 million yen (down 72.7% from the results of the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit is expected to be 960 million yen (down 72.9% from the results of the previous fiscal year), and net profit is expected to be 160 million yen (down 92.2% from the results of the previous fiscal year), due to the same reasons as those for the decrease in consolidated operating results.

Note: The above forecasts are based on information that was available on the announcement date of this release. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:35:07 UTC
