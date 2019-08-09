Nippon Steel : Announcement of Revision to Subsidiary's Earnings Forecasts (188KB)
August 9, 2019
Company Name
:
Nippon Steel Corporation
Representative
:
Eiji Hashimoto
Representative Director and President
Stock listing
: First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and
Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo Stock Exchanges
Code Number
:
5401
Contact
: Public Relations Center, General Administration Div.
Telephone
:
+81-3-6867-2135
Announcement of Revision to Subsidiary's Earnings Forecasts
Today, GEOSTR Corporation, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation (the "Company"), announced revision to its earnings forecasts, as per the attachment.
The impact of the revision is immaterial with regard to the Company's consolidated financial results.
Attachment
August 9, 2019
Company Name:
GEOSTR Corporation
Representative:
Shingo Hayama
Representative Director and President
Code Number:
5282 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Second Section)
Yoshitaka Furuhashi, Executive Director,
Contact:
Finance and Accounting Team,
Business Management Headquarter
Telephone:
+81-3-5844-1201
Notice Concerning Revision to Earnings Forecasts
Considering recent trends in performance, GEOSTR Corporation (the "Company") hereby notifies that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020 and for the full year of fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020, which were announced on May 15, 2019.
The Company also notifies that differences are expected to occur between its non-consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal 2019 ending March 31, 2020 and the results for fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2019.
1. Revision to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for First Half of Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (Million yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Earnings per
profit
profit
to owners of parent
share (Yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
15,000
750
750
500
15.98
Revised forecasts (B)
15,000
750
750
155
4.95
Increase/Decrease (B-A)
－
－
－
345)
－
Change (%)
－
－
－
69.0)
－
(For reference)
Results for first half of fiscal
13,434
966
964
643
20.57
2018 ended March 31, 2019
2. Revision to Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings Forecasts (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Revision to Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
(Million yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Earnings per
profit
profit
to owners of parent
share (Yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
31,000
1,000
1,000
600
19.18
Revised forecasts (B)
29,000
800
800
100
3.20
Increase/Decrease (B-A)
(2,000)
200)
200)
500)
－
Change (%)
6.5)
20.0)
20.0)
83.3)
－
(For reference)
Results for fiscal 2018 ended
34,266
3,504
3,507
2,022
64.65
March 31, 2019
(ii) Revision to Full-YearNon-Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
(Million yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net profit
Earnings per
profit
profit
share (Yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
－
－
－
－
－
Revised forecasts (B)
28,100
960
960
160
5.11
Increase/Decrease (B-A)
－
－
－
－
－
Change (%)
－
－
－
－
－
(For reference)
Results for fiscal 2018 ended
33,134
3,516
3,536
2,044
65.34
March 31, 2019 (C)
Increase/Decrease (B-C)
5,034)
2,556)
2,576)
1,884)
－
Change (%)
15.2)
72.7)
72.9)
92.2)
－
3. Reasons for the Revisions to Earnings Forecasts
As stated in the "Announcement of Changes in Consolidated Subsidiaries (Share Transfer)," released on July 16, 2019, the Company, based on the resolution at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on July 12, 2019, transferred all shares of GEOSTR-RV PTE LTD., the Company's consolidated subsidiary. As a result, GEOSTR-RV PTE LTD. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEOSTR RV (M) SDN.BHD. were excluded from the Company's scope of consolidation. In conjunction with this, 500 million yen in loss on business of subsidiaries and associates has been recorded under extraordinary losses in the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
As a result of recording this extraordinary loss, profit attributable to owners of parent for the first half of fiscal 2019 is expected to decrease from 500 million yen, announced in the previous forecasts, to 155 million yen.
In terms of the full-year consolidated operating results, net sales are expected to be 29,000 million yen (down 6.5% from the previous forecasts), and operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to be 800 million yen (down 20.0% from the previous forecasts), due primarily to the production and sales of large segment products being postponed to the following fiscal year. Additionally, profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to be 100 million yen (down 83.3% from the previous forecasts) due to the recording of a loss on business of subsidiaries and associates, in addition to the above factors for the decrease in profit.
As for the full-yearnon-consolidated operating results, net sales are expected to be 28,100 million yen (down 15.2% from the results of the previous fiscal year), operating profit is expected to be 960 million yen (down 72.7% from the results of the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit is expected to be 960 million yen (down 72.9% from the results of the previous fiscal year), and net profit is expected to be 160 million yen (down 92.2% from the results of the previous fiscal year), due to the same reasons as those for the decrease in consolidated operating results.
Note: The above forecasts are based on information that was available on the announcement date of this release. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:35:07 UTC