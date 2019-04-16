Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Steel Corp    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORP

(5401)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Steel : NS BlueScope Malaysia completes acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's Facility (143KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

April 17, 2019

Nippon Steel Corporation

NS BlueScope Malaysia completes acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's Facility

NS BlueScope Malaysia completed the acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's facility in Klang, Malaysia on April 16, 2019. The assets comprise a Push-Pull Pickling Line, Cold Rolling Mill, Continuous Galvanizing Line and a Continuous Color Coating Line. NS BlueScope Malaysia is one of the operating entities of NS BlueScope Coated Products, which is a 50/50 joint venture of Nippon Steel Corporation (hereinafter "NSC") and BlueScope Steel Limited, Australia (hereinafter "BSL") focusing on coated product business in Southeast Asia and the U.S.

NS BlueScope Coated Products further strengthens the responsiveness to the needs of customers in the building and construction market, through this acquisition, which provides a cost-effective source of cold rolled substrate to NS BlueScope Malaysia and additional capability of final products. It provides options to supply cold rolled feed in other operations in the ASEAN JV and offers future growth potential via additional coating and painting capacity.

Outline of NS BlueScope Coated Products

Joint Venture Name

: NS BlueScope Coated Products

Business area

: Southeast Asia and the U.S.

Equity ratios

: NSC Group 50% and BSL 50%

Purpose of business

: Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet,

painted steel sheet and roll-formed building products

Employees

: Approximately 2,800

Chairman

: Mr. Shinichi Nakamura

(Representative Director and Executive Vice President of NSC)

CEO

: Mr. Charlie Elias (Appointed by BSL)

Outline of NS BlueScope Malaysia

Name

: NS BlueScope Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Business area

: Malaysia

Purpose of business

: Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet and painted steel sheet

Outline of YKGI Holdings Berhad

Name

: YKGI Holdings Berhad

Locations

: West Malaysia (Klang), East Malaysia (Kuching)

Purpose of business

: Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet and painted steel sheet

Managing Director

: Victor Hii Lu Thian

© 2019 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 00:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL CORP
08:18pNIPPON STEEL : NS BlueScope Malaysia completes acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berh..
PU
04/10RETIRING LATE : As pensions underwhelm, more Japanese opt to prolong employment
RE
04/04UPDATE3 : More wartime labor suits filed in S. Korea against Japan firms
AQ
04/03UPDATE1 : More wartime labor suits filed in S. Korea against Japan firms
AQ
04/03URGENT : More wartime labor suits to be filed in S. Korea against Japan firms
AQ
04/01SANYO SPECIAL STEEL : Becoming 'the Best Steelmaker with World-leading Capabilit..
AQ
03/31NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : changes name to Nippon Steel
AQ
03/31Nippon Steel to bolster overseas business, focus on India
RE
03/30Main events scheduled for Monday, April 1
AQ
03/28SANYO SPECIAL STEEL : acquisition of Ovako completed
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 188 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 234 B
Debt 2019 1 807 B
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
P/E ratio 2020 8,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 943 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 410  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORP10.39%17 357
ARCELORMITTAL11.00%23 251
POSCO--.--%20 586
NUCOR11.75%17 647
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 708
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About