Nippon Steel : NS BlueScope Malaysia completes acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's Facility (143KB)

April 17, 2019

Nippon Steel Corporation

NS BlueScope Malaysia completes acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's Facility

NS BlueScope Malaysia completed the acquisition of YKGI Holdings Berhad's facility in Klang, Malaysia on April 16, 2019. The assets comprise a Push-Pull Pickling Line, Cold Rolling Mill, Continuous Galvanizing Line and a Continuous Color Coating Line. NS BlueScope Malaysia is one of the operating entities of NS BlueScope Coated Products, which is a 50/50 joint venture of Nippon Steel Corporation (hereinafter "NSC") and BlueScope Steel Limited, Australia (hereinafter "BSL") focusing on coated product business in Southeast Asia and the U.S.

NS BlueScope Coated Products further strengthens the responsiveness to the needs of customers in the building and construction market, through this acquisition, which provides a cost-effective source of cold rolled substrate to NS BlueScope Malaysia and additional capability of final products. It provides options to supply cold rolled feed in other operations in the ASEAN JV and offers future growth potential via additional coating and painting capacity.

【Outline of NS BlueScope Coated Products】

Joint Venture Name : NS BlueScope Coated Products Business area : Southeast Asia and the U.S. Equity ratios : NSC Group 50% and BSL 50% Purpose of business : Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet, painted steel sheet and roll-formed building products Employees : Approximately 2,800 Chairman : Mr. Shinichi Nakamura (Representative Director and Executive Vice President of NSC) CEO : Mr. Charlie Elias (Appointed by BSL) 【Outline of NS BlueScope Malaysia】 Name : NS BlueScope Malaysia Sdn Bhd Business area : Malaysia Purpose of business : Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet and painted steel sheet 【Outline of YKGI Holdings Berhad】 Name : YKGI Holdings Berhad Locations : West Malaysia (Klang), East Malaysia (Kuching) Purpose of business : Manufacture and sale of hot-dip galvanized steel sheet and painted steel sheet Managing Director : Victor Hii Lu Thian

