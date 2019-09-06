Nippon Steel : Notice Regarding Determination of Terms and Conditions for Public Hybrid Bonds (Public Subordinated Bonds) (256KB)
September 6, 2019
Nippon Steel Corporation
Notice Regarding Determination of Terms and Conditions for Public Hybrid Bonds (Public Subordinated Bonds)
As previously released on August 1, 2019, Nippon Steel Corporation ("Nippon Steel") hereby announces that today it determined the terms and conditions for the issue of the public hybrid bonds (the "Bonds") with the total issue amount of 300 billion yen. Nippon Steel filed today a shelf registration supplement with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The details are as follows:
1.
Series name
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
1st Unsecured Subordinated
2nd Unsecured Subordinated
3rd Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds with interest deferrable
Bonds with interest deferrable
Bonds with interest deferrable
clause and early redemption
clause and early redemption
clause and early redemption
option
option
option
2.
Total amount of
JPY 70 billion
JPY 30 billion
JPY 200 billion
issue
3.
Denomination of
JPY 100 million
each bond
4.
Application of
The Bonds are subject to the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. pursuant to
Act on
Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the Act. Certificates of the Bonds may not be issued except for the cases
Book-Entry
provided under Article 67, Paragraph 2 of the same Act.
Transfer of
Company
Bonds, Shares,
etc.
5.
Initial interest
0.71% per annum (Note 1)
0.93% per annum (Note 2)
1.24% per annum (Note 3)
rate
6.
Maturity date
September 12, 2079
7.
Offering period
September 6, 2019
8.
Payment date
September 12, 2019
9.
Method of
Public offering
offering
10.
Method of
(1) Bullet maturity
redemption
(2) Early redemption
(3) Retirement by purchase
11.
Early
Early redemption may be made
Early redemption may be made
Early redemption may be made
redemption
at Nippon Steel's discretion on
at Nippon Steel's discretion on
at Nippon Steel's discretion on
(Note 4)
each interest payment date from
each interest payment date from
each interest payment date from
September 12, 2024, or on or
September 12, 2026, or on or
September 12, 2029, or on or
after September 12, 2019 for
after September 12, 2019 for
after September 12, 2019 for
reasons
attributable
to
reasons
attributable
to
reasons
attributable
to
occurrence
and continuation
of
occurrence
and continuation
of
occurrence
and continuation
of
changes in the taxation system or
changes in the taxation system or
changes in the taxation system
in equity credit.
in equity credit.
or in equity credit.
12.
Collateral
The Bonds are not secured or guaranteed. There are no assets reserved as security for the Bonds.
13.
Financial
No financial covenants are provided for the Bonds.
covenants
14.
Subordination
In terms of liquidation, bankruptcy, reorganization and rehabilitation proceedings, and similar
proceedings under laws other than Japanese laws, the Bonds are subordinate to Nippon Steel's ordinary
debts and superior to Nippon Steel's common shares.
15.
Interest payment
March 12 and September 12 of each year
date
16.
Deferral
of
Nippon Steel may, at its discretion, defer all or part of interest payment.
Intermediate equity credit; 50% (S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc.)
19.
Book-entry
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
transfer
institution
20.
Fiscal agent
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo
Mitsui
Banking
Corporation
Note 1: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after September 12, 2019 to September 12, 2024, and variable interest rates from the day after September 12, 2024. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after September 12, 2029 and the day after September 12, 2044.)
Note 2: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after September 12, 2019 to September 12, 2026, and variable interest rates from the day after September 12, 2026. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after September 12, 2029 and the day after September 12, 2046.)
Note 3: A fixed interest rate will be applied from the day after September 12, 2019 to September 12, 2029, and variable interest rates from the day after September 12, 2029. ("Step-up interest rates" will be applied from the day after September 12, 2029 and the day after September 12, 2049.)
Note 4: In the case of early redemption or retirement by purchase of the Bonds, Nippon Steel expects to refinance with financial instruments that would be recognized by credit rating agencies as equivalent to the Bonds in terms of equity credit. However, in any of the cases described in the section of the shelf registration supplements, "Regarding Restrictions concerning Refinancing upon Early Redemption and Retirement by Purchase of the Bonds" under "Special matters to be stated concerning the public offering or secondary distribution ." Nippon Steel may not make such a refinancing.
Note: This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds (subordinated bonds), not for the purpose of soliciting investments or performing any similar act. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities for sale in the United States. Nippon Steel Corporation has not registered and will not register the hybrid bonds under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No offer or sale of the hybrid bonds in the United States may be made absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. This document is concerned with Nippon Steel Corporation's issue of hybrid bonds in Japan, and no securities will be offered or sold in the United States.
