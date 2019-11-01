Nippon Steel : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance (138KB)

Log in
Nippon Steel : Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

0
11/01/2019

For Immediate Release

November 1, 2019

Company name:

Nippon Steel Corporation

Representative:

Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President

Code number:

5401

Contact:

Fumiaki Ohnishi, General Manager, Public Relations Center

Telephone:

+81-3-6867-2130

Announcement of Revision in Forecasts for Performance

Nippon Steel Corporation ("the Company") hereby reports the following revision in its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which were released at the time of the announcement of results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (on August 1, 2019).

Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen, except per share figures)

Revenue

Business profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of the parent

share (¥)

Previous forecasts (A)

150,000

Current forecasts (B)

6,100,000

100,000

40,000

43.00

Change (B-A)

(50,000)

% change

(33.3)

(For reference)Actual the previous

6,177,947

336,941

251,169

281.77

fiscal year ended March 31, 2019(C)

Change (B-C)

(77,947)

(236,941)

(211,169)

% change

(1.3)

(70.3)

(84.1)

Reasons for the Revision

The Company released only its business profit forecast in its full-year consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 at the time of the result announcement for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (on August 1, 2019) and, after considering current economic conditions, has revised that forecast.

The Company's consolidated business profit is now forecast to be ¥100 billion, as changes such as deterioration in the steel supply-demand environment in Japan and overseas and the impact of disasters that have occurred during the fiscal year have exceeded the company's assumptions made at the time of the previous announcement.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:51:04 UTC
