Nippon Steel : Notice Regarding an Agreement on the Integration and Reorganization of Nippon Steel Logistics Co., Ltd. and Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics Co., Ltd. (260KB)

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
Notice Regarding an Agreement on the Integration and Reorganization of Nippon Steel Logistics Co., Ltd. and Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics Co., Ltd.

11/01/2019 | 02:52am EDT

November 1, 2019

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice Regarding an Agreement on the Integration and Reorganization of Nippon Steel Logistics Co., Ltd. and Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Logistics Co., Ltd. ("NSL"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation and is engaged in logistics, and Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics Co., Ltd. ("NSNL"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. and is also engaged in the same business, have resolved for their integration and reorganization by around April 1, 2020 and exchanged a basic agreement on the integration and reorganization today.

While the environment surrounding logistics is increasingly harsh, the Nippon Steel Group aims at further raising efficiency in logistics, enhancing its business infrastructure, and promptly generating maximum synergies by the integration and reorganization of Nippon Steel Logistics and Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics.

[Outline of business integration]

1. Companies involved in business integration

Nippon Steel Logistics Co., Ltd. (Nippon Steel Corporation's ownership ratio: 100%)

Nippon Steel Nisshin Logistics Co., Ltd. (Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd.'s ownership ratio: 100%)

2. Date of integration April 1, 2020 (plan)

For inquires

Public Relations Center Tel:+81-3-6867-2135214629773419

© 2019 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:51:04 UTC
