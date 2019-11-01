Nippon Steel : To Integrate and Reorganize Steelworks (260KB)
November 1, 2019
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel To Integrate and Reorganize Steelworks
Nippon Steel Corporation has promoted integration and reorganization of some steelworks and adoption of measures for collaboration among steelworks in order to enhance competitiveness. The Company has now decided to make these changes spanning all steelworks as a part of an organizational and operational review. The restructuring will ensure advances in manufacturing capabilities and enhanced autonomy and efficiency of manufacturing workplaces.
Major details are as follows:
1. Specific measures
The Kashima Works, Kimitsu Works, Kamaishi Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit, and Naoetsu Works of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the East Japan Works.
The Wakayama Works, Amagasaki Works of the Pipe & Tube Unit, and Osaka Steel Works of the Railway, Automotive & Machinery Parts Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kansai Works.
The Hirohata Works will be integrated with the Kure Works, Sakai Works, Toyo Works, and Osaka Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. (scheduled to be merged with Nippon Steel in April 2020) and reorganized as the Setouchi Works.
The Yawata Works, Oita Works, and Hikari Titanium Production Division of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kyushu Works.
The Muroran Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit will be renamed to the Muroran Works.
The above five steelworks and the Nagoya Works will comprise Nippon Steel's organization of six steelworks. Time of implementation: April 1, 2020
2. Objectives of the measures
Nippon Steel enhanced competitiveness of the steelmaking business through integration and reorganization of some steelworks1 in April 2014 and collaboration among steelworks by taking the following measures.
Unification of the organization to raise efficiency in operation
Enhancement of the human resources base from the aspects of hiring, allocation, and development of personnel
Sharing of technologies, skills, and know-how to enhance the level of operations
Integration of the Yawata Works with the (then) Kokura Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit to the current Yawata Works; of the Wakayama Works with the (then) Sakai Works of the Construction Products Unit to the current Wakayama Works; and of the Kimitsu Works with the (then) Tokyo Works of the Pipe & Tube Unit to the current Kimitsu Works.
The restructuring of this time was decided on with consideration given to merging with Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. in April 2020, which was recently disclosed. The Company will integrate and reorganize
steelworks as a part of an organizational and operational review. The restructuring will ensure advances in manufacturing capabilities and enhanced autonomy and efficiency of manufacturing workplaces.
In light of the ongoing work standardization and progress in applying advanced ICT, which is enabling operational management which spans across remote locations, a newly formed six-works structure will be integrated from the viewpoints of geographical relationships of steelworks, their production, quality, and logistical relationships (such as product mix, manufacturing line composition, and common iron sources), human resources, technologies, skills, knowhow, and other factors.
Through the organizational and operational changes, Nippon Steel will make utmost efforts to realize restructuring of manufacturing capabilities, enhance competitiveness of the steelmaking business, and continue to earn trust of customers, people in the communities, and other stakeholders.
3. Details of the integration and reorganization
(1) East Japan Works
The Kashima Works, Kimitsu Works, Kamaishi Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit, and Naoetsu Works of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the East Japan Works.
【Before reorganization】
【After reorganization】
Kashima Works
East Japan Works
Kimitsu Works
(Kashima)
(Kimitsu)
Bar & Wire Rod Unit
(Kamaishi)
(Naoetsu)
～
(Omitted)
Kamaishi Works
Titanium Unit
～ (Omitted)
Naoetsu Works
Kansai Works
The Wakayama Works, Amagasaki Works of the Pipe & Tube Unit, and Osaka Steel Works of the Railway, Automotive & Machinery Parts Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kansai Works.
Setouchi Works
The Hirohata Works will be integrated with the Kure Works, Sakai Works, Toyo Works, and Osaka Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. (scheduled to be merged with Nippon Steel in April 2020) and reorganized as the Setouchi Works.
【Before reorganization】
【After reorganization】
Hirohata Works
Setouchi Works
(Hirohata)
Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd.
(Kure)
(Sakai)
～ (Omitted)
(Toyo)
Kure Works
(Osaka)
Sakai Works
Toyo Works
Osaka Works
～ (Omitted)
Kyushu Works
The Yawata Works, Oita Works, and Hikari Titanium Production Division of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kyushu Works.
【Before reorganization】
【After reorganization】
Yawata Works
Kyushu Works
Oita Works
(Yawata)
(Oita)
Titanium Unit
(Omitted)
Hikari Titanium Production Division
(5) Muroran Works
The Muroran Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit will be renamed as the Muroran Works.
【Before reorganization】
【After reorganization】
～
Muroran Works
Bar & Wire Rod Unit
(Omitted)
Muroran Works
