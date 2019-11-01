Nippon Steel : To Integrate and Reorganize Steelworks (260KB)

November 1, 2019

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel To Integrate and Reorganize Steelworks

Nippon Steel Corporation has promoted integration and reorganization of some steelworks and adoption of measures for collaboration among steelworks in order to enhance competitiveness. The Company has now decided to make these changes spanning all steelworks as a part of an organizational and operational review. The restructuring will ensure advances in manufacturing capabilities and enhanced autonomy and efficiency of manufacturing workplaces.

Major details are as follows:

1. Specific measures

The Kashima Works, Kimitsu Works, Kamaishi Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit, and Naoetsu Works of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the East Japan Works. The Wakayama Works, Amagasaki Works of the Pipe & Tube Unit, and Osaka Steel Works of the Railway, Automotive & Machinery Parts Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kansai Works. The Hirohata Works will be integrated with the Kure Works, Sakai Works, Toyo Works, and Osaka Works of Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. (scheduled to be merged with Nippon Steel in April 2020) and reorganized as the Setouchi Works. The Yawata Works, Oita Works, and Hikari Titanium Production Division of the Titanium Unit will be integrated and reorganized as the Kyushu Works. The Muroran Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit will be renamed to the Muroran Works.

The above five steelworks and the Nagoya Works will comprise Nippon Steel's organization of six steelworks. Time of implementation: April 1, 2020

2. Objectives of the measures

Nippon Steel enhanced competitiveness of the steelmaking business through integration and reorganization of some steelworks1 in April 2014 and collaboration among steelworks by taking the following measures.

Unification of the organization to raise efficiency in operation Enhancement of the human resources base from the aspects of hiring, allocation, and development of personnel Sharing of technologies, skills, and know-how to enhance the level of operations

Integration of the Yawata Works with the (then) Kokura Works of the Bar & Wire Rod Unit to the current Yawata Works; of the Wakayama Works with the (then) Sakai Works of the Construction Products Unit to the current Wakayama Works; and of the Kimitsu Works with the (then) Tokyo Works of the Pipe & Tube Unit to the current Kimitsu Works.

The restructuring of this time was decided on with consideration given to merging with Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. in April 2020, which was recently disclosed. The Company will integrate and reorganize

