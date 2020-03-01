Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Steel Corporation

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Nippon Steel : braces for downside risk as coronavirus spreads

03/01/2020 | 12:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

Nippon Steel, the world's No.3 steelmaker, is bracing for a downside risk as slower manufacturing activities in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak may further weigh on demand in industries such as auto and machineries, its executive said.

"We have not cut our crude steel output... but we need to be prepared for downside," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Miyamoto told Reuters in an interview last week.

In China, the world's top steel producer and seller, inventories of main steel products - including construction steel rebar and hot-rolled coil used in cars and home appliances - have surged since late January when the number of virus infections spiked dramatically in China, paralysing transport links and dampening downstream demand.

Miyamoto also said inventories held at steelmills in China rose 30% in early February from a year ago, with stockpiles at Nippon Steel's steel joint venture in Shanghai also increasing due to transport disruptions.

"We may see wider impacts if industrial activity doesn't pick up quickly in China," he said, adding that steel demand in automobiles, industrial machineries and shipbuilding had been hit by softer global economy even before the outbreak.

Another worry is higher prices of raw materials, with coking coal prices being pressured by the border closure by Mongolia which supplies about 30% of the key steel-making ingredient to China, Miyamoto said.

"We can't tell how much impact we will have from the epidemic, but we expect a tough time through the first half (of the next financial year)," he said, referring to April-September.

In February, Nippon Steel unveiled a plan to shut nearly 10% of its production capacity, an unprecedented move in the once-dominant Japanese steel industry hit by falling demand at home and competition from China.

It forecast a record loss of 440 billion yen ($4 billion) this financial year, due to massive impairment charges on its domestic plants.

But the company is expected to return to a profit next year thanks to lower depreciation expenses and one-off charges from natural disasters as well as cost cuts, Miyamoto said.

The planned closure of 4 blast furnaces will reduce its domestic annual crude steel output capacity by 5 million tonnes to 49 million tonnes.

Miyamoto said a series of giant steelworks have been built along the coast in China, which could mean higher export from China going forward.

"Then, it may be difficult for us to keep exporting 40% of our steel in the future... If the 5 million tonnes cut is not enough, we will need to consider further actions," he said.

By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 0.88% 1266 End-of-day quote.0.96%
SHIMIZU CORPORATION -2.13% 1013 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 948 B
EBIT 2020 -253 483 M
Net income 2020 -403 956 M
Debt 2020 2 509 B
Yield 2020 0,82%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,83x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 120 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 758,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 216,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Shoji Muneoka Director
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION0.96%10 334
ARCELORMITTAL-17.94%14 286
POSCO0.00%12 965
NUCOR-26.53%12 480
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%6 651
GERDAU S.A.-14.50%6 111
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.