NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
News 
News

Nippon Steel : to appeal South Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets

08/03/2020 | 11:00pm EDT
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said on Tuesday it will appeal a South Korean court ruling that allows for the company's assets in that country to be seized and sold as compensation for forced wartime labour.

The ruling followed a South Korean Supreme Court decision in 2018 that Nippon Steel should pay 100 million won ($83,836.35) to each of four South Koreans as compensation for forced labor during World War II.

A lower court there approved in 2019 the seizure of part of the domestic assets of Nippon Steel, and Yonhap News Agency said the Daegu District Court in June set a Tuesday deadline for the process to begin.

"We will continue to take appropriate measures based on the diplomatic negotiations between the two nations and other situations," a Nippon Steel spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "We will immediately make an appeal against procedures for seizure of assets which took effect at midnight on Aug. 4."

At stake are 81,075 shares Nippon Steel holds in PNR, a Korea-based joint venture with steelmaker POSCO, worth about 400 million won by face value, according to Yonhap.

Nippon Steel has until the end of Sunday to file the appeal before, Yonhap said.

Japan has held that all matters concerning wartime reparations must be settled under a 1965 treaty that normalised relations between the countries.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 2.29% 877.1 End-of-day quote.-46.97%
POSCO -0.78% 192000 End-of-day quote.-18.82%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 074 B 47 824 M 47 824 M
Net income 2021 -115 638 M -1 090 M -1 090 M
Net Debt 2021 2 181 B 20 556 M 20 556 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 808 B 7 606 M 7 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 106 599
Free-Float 89,7%
