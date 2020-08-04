Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Steel Corporation    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

(5401)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/03
877.1 JPY   +2.29%
02:02aNIPPON STEEL : Announcement of Forecasts for Dividend
PU
01:30aNippon Steel to appeal South Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets
RE
12:44aNippon Steel to appeal S.Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Steel to appeal South Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

Japan's Nippon Steel Corp said on Tuesday it will appeal a South Korean court ruling that allows for a seizure of its assets - the latest development in a case that has inflamed tensions between Tokyo and Seoul.

South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Nippon Steel to pay 100 million won ($83,800) each to four South Koreans as compensation for forced labor during World War II, angering Japan which says the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty and that the ruling violated international law.

A subsequent ruling by a South Korean lower court allowed for the seizure of Nippon Steel assets. Starting midnight Tuesday, the Pohang branch of the Daegu District Court has gained the right to start procedures to auction off some of Nippon Steel's stake in a joint venture with POSCO, South Korean media have reported.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated on Tuesday that the South Korean ruling was a "clear violation of international law", adding that any asset seizure must be prevented to keep the situation from becoming more serious.

Following the ruling, Japan last year said it would stop preferential treatment for shipments to South Korea of three materials whose production it dominates and which are used by firms such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Seoul has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the export curbs which remain in place for two of the three materials. The WTO last month set up a panel to rule on the complaint.

Nippon Steel holds 81,075 shares in PNR, a Korea-based joint venture with steelmaker POSCO, which are worth about 400 million won at face value, according to Yonhap news agency.

($1 = 1,192.8600 won)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 2.29% 877.1 End-of-day quote.-46.97%
POSCO -0.78% 192000 End-of-day quote.-18.82%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.90% 56800 End-of-day quote.1.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
02:02aNIPPON STEEL : Announcement of Forecasts for Dividend
PU
01:30aNippon Steel to appeal South Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets
RE
12:44aNippon Steel to appeal S.Korea ruling allowing seizure of assets
RE
08/03Japan will respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets - deputy PM Aso
RE
08/02Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4
AQ
07/27Auto parts makers shine spotlight on aluminium's role in electric vehicles
RE
07/21Japan shares advance as COVID-19 vaccine trials bolster optimism
RE
07/20EXCLUSIVE : Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal
RE
07/20Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal
RE
07/15NIPPON STEEL : Nipponsteel - Initiation of 'Technology Development for Para-xyle..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 074 B 47 824 M 47 824 M
Net income 2021 -115 638 M -1 090 M -1 090 M
Net Debt 2021 2 181 B 20 556 M 20 556 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 808 B 7 606 M 7 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 106 599
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 495,50 JPY
Last Close Price 877,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eiji Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Kosei Shindo Chairman
Shuhei Onoyama Representative Director & Vice President
Shinji Tanimoto Representative Director & Vice President
Akihiko Inoue Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-46.97%7 606
POSCO-18.82%12 919
NUCOR-23.85%12 633
ARCELORMITTAL-38.63%12 078
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-4.42%6 012
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-17.33%5 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group