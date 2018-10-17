Log in
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
ArcelorMittal to make $1 billion creditor payment to bid for Essar Steel

10/17/2018 | 02:22pm CEST
(Reuters) - ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday it would pay 74.69 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) to creditors of two Indian companies in which it previously held stakes, in order to make its acquisition offer valid for Essar Steel, another debt-ridden Indian steel firm.

ArcelorMittal will clear overdue debt of steel firm Uttam Galva Steels and oil and gas pipeline construction services provider KSS Petron, two companies in which the world's largest steelmaker held stakes until earlier this year.

The move comes two weeks after India's top court said ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel would become valid only if the acquirer cleared outstanding debt of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron.

ArcelorMittal is forming a joint venture with Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to bid for Essar and had raised its bid for the Essar Steel in September.

Essar Steel's committee of creditors now has an eight-week period to evaluate bids.

ArcelorMittal sold its stake in Uttam Galva and KSS Petron to free up capital to bid for Indian steel assets being auctioned as part of insolvency proceedings.

($1 = 73.6375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 0.75% 24.97 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP 1.67% 2246.5 End-of-day quote.-23.74%
UTTAM GALVA STEELS LTD. 5.77% 8.25 End-of-day quote.-61.86%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 173 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 247 B
Debt 2019 2 100 B
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 2 092 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-23.74%18 641
ARCELORMITTAL-9.50%28 995
POSCO--.--%20 566
NUCOR-4.36%19 237
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 975
THYSSENKRUPP-17.47%14 437
