Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Change in Chairman and President

January 10, 2019

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Change in Chairman and President

This is to announce that, at a meeting of the board of directors held today, it was resolved to make the appointments set forth below for Chairman and President, effective as of April 1, 2019.

Title:

Representative Director and Chairman

Name:

Kosei SHINDO

(Currently, Representative Director and President)

Title:

Representative Director and President

Name:

Eiji HASHIMOTO

(Currently, Representative Director and Executive Vice President)