Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP (5401)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Change in Chairman and President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:29pm EST

January 10, 2019

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Change in Chairman and President

This is to announce that, at a meeting of the board of directors held today, it was resolved to make the appointments set forth below for Chairman and President, effective as of April 1, 2019.

Title:

Representative Director and Chairman

Name:

Kosei SHINDO

(Currently, Representative Director and President)

Title:

Representative Director and President

Name:

Eiji HASHIMOTO

(Currently, Representative Director and Executive Vice President)

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
10:29pNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Change in Chairman and President
PU
06:45aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Japan angry at Korean court's Nippon Steel decis..
RE
02:37aNIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : gets asset seizure notice from South Korea court
RE
12:02aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally On Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
01/08URGENT : Japan to seek talks with S. Korea on assets seizure, forced labor
AQ
01/08NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : South Korea court approves seizure of some of Ni..
RE
01/08URGENT : S. Korea court OKs seizing Japan firm's assets over forced labor
AQ
01/04NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Japan urges South Korea to avoid unfair measures..
RE
01/04NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Japan urges South Korea to avoid measures unfair..
RE
01/02South Koreans seek Nippon Steel asset seizure in 'forced labour' case
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 162 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 250 B
Debt 2019 2 135 B
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 819 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 797  JPY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP4.37%16 713
ARCELORMITTAL5.80%21 846
POSCO--.--%19 071
NUCOR3.11%16 770
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 499
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%11 975
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.