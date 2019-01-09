Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Change in Chairman and President

January 10, 2019
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Change in Chairman and President
This is to announce that, at a meeting of the board of directors held today, it was resolved to make the appointments set forth below for Chairman and President, effective as of April 1, 2019.
Title:
Representative Director and Chairman
Name:
Kosei SHINDO
(Currently, Representative Director and President)
Title:
Representative Director and President
Name:
Eiji HASHIMOTO
(Currently, Representative Director and Executive Vice President)
