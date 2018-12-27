Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : Global Steel Market Now Bows to China -2

Baosteel also supplies Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., another state enterprise, which makes 70% of the world's port cranes.

John Wolfe, chief executive of The Northwest Seaport Alliance, which manages cargo operations at the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Wash., said "there is no equivalent U.S. manufacturer of ship-to-shore cranes, and there are few alternatives to Chinese manufacturers globally."

The Alliance was granted a tariff exemption by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, allowing the delivery in coming weeks of four cranes on order.

Baosteel provided the steel that Zhenhua used to build newer sections of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

At least once a month, in a redbrick office at Sherrill Manufacturing Inc., the last remnant of what was once the world's largest steel flatware factory, chief executive Gregory Owens opens Amazon.com Inc. and sifts through the offerings of his competitors.

In the dozen years since he and his business partner Matthew Roberts took over the ailing business, Mr. Owens has watched an avalanche of forks, knives and spoons land in the U.S. from abroad.

China went from providing 20% of U.S. flatware imports in 1996 to 67% last year. Department stores that used to feature such American brands as Oneida and Lenox have increasingly turned to generic flatware made in China.

At trade shows, Mr. Owens saw the Chinese evolve over the years from unsophisticated sellers in small booths to star brands on the main floor.

"We had to completely reinvent ourselves," he said. Mr. Owens's company has played up its made-in-America brand and trimmed marketing costs by selling to customers online.

On Amazon, Mr. Owens said, he sees new sellers with few reviews, imperfect English and good-quality products -- clues the newcomers are Chinese flatware makers trying to expand beyond retail stores.

He is right. Among the brands Mr. Owens noticed was Artaste, flatware made by a Chino, Calif., company with factories in China's eastern province of Shandong.

For its owner, Liu Yunxing, the U.S. has provided a triumphant career. His Cangshan brand of high-end stainless-steel knives were selected in October for a partnership with Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller to use at his restaurants, including the French Laundry in California's Napa Valley.

The Chinese steelmakers that supply Artaste, Mr. Liu's lower-end brand, include Baosteel. His top-end Cangshan line uses German and Swedish steel, he said, but Chinese mills are catching up

"I know Baosteel is good at some blade steel, too," Mr. Liu said. "Potentially we will try it in future."

