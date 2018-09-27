Log in
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : NSSMC Selected for the "FTSE4Good Index Series" and the "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", Leading Indices for ESG Investment

09/27/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Sep. 27, 2018

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NSSMC Selected for the 'FTSE4Good Index Series' and
the 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index', Leading Indices for ESG Investment


Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) has been selected as a constituent both of the 'FTSE4Good Index Series' and the 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index,' well-renowned ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) investment indices.

The 'FTSE4Good Index Series' and the 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index' are developed by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group. FTSE Russel uses its own ESG evaluation model based on the existing international ESG standards, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), for selection of companies demonstrating outstanding ESG initiatives. These indices are widely used as important criteria by investors worldwide, who increasingly focus on ESG initiatives of companies. The 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index' has been adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan to integrate ESG consideration for its selection of companies for investment.

NSSMC's ESG initiatives
The earth is an 'iron planet' with one-third of its weight being iron. Steel is a superb material with abundant reserves, high strength, a high cost-performance ratio, outstanding recyclability, and low environmental impacts both in production and from the perspective of life cycle assessment (LCA). This is proven by a fact that around 90% of metals used in society is steel.

'NSSMC pursues world-leading technologies and manufacturing capabilities, and strives to contribute to society by providing excellent products and services,' as stipulated in its statement of corporate values. Moreover, 'contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society (i.e., to achievement of SDGs)' is identified as one of main initiatives in NSSMC's ongoing 2020 Mid-Term Management Plan.

We are committed to create the value of steel and realize its potential as an indispensable basic material for all industries and for building social infrastructure. We will return the value of steel to society and thereby contribute to society, facilitating everyone's enjoyment of the wealth of benefits gained from this. We believe this is the mission of us engaged in steelmaking.

[Reference]
Details on FTSE4Good Index Series
http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/FTSE4Good
Details on FTSE Blossom Japan Index
http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

For inquiries
Public Relations Center Tel：+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:10:02 UTC
