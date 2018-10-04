Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal : New Brandmark for Nippon Steel Group is Decided Unifying Group-Wide Branding Along with New Corporate Names for Group Companies

Oct. 4, 2018

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

New Brandmark for Nippon Steel Group is Decided

Unifying Group-Wide Branding Along with New Corporate Names for Group

Companies

Starting April 1, 2019, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) will change its corporate name to Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel) as disclosed on May 16, 2018. The new name represents our commitment to keep growing on the world stage as a transnational steel company that originated in Japan.

On this occasion, a common brandmark for Nippon Steel and the Nippon Steel Group will be adopted in order to unify the branding as a group.

【Brandmark】

The brandmark will be a combination of the present NSSMC corporate mark and the new English corporate name, Nippon Steel. As was the original font used in English, the typeface is roundish, representing a strong but yet flexible image of steel.

Through the group-wide unified use of the new brandmark, we intend to further enhance and better express our group's comprehensive strength.

Along with NSSMC's change of its corporate name, the NSSMC Group companies will also change their corporate names. The changes of major group companies, as planned at present, are listed below. Official change for each company will be disclosed on NSSMC's website,http://www.nssmc.com.

【Major NSSMC Group Companies to change their corporate name】

Present corporate name New corporate name (from April 1, 2019) Detail NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN ENGINEERING CO., LTD. NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. 1 NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. Already disclosed on July 2, 2018 NS Solutions Corporation NS Solutions Corporation Already disclosed on May 16, 2018 Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. NIPPON STEEL NISSHIN CO., LTD. Already disclosed on May 16, 2018 NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN COATED SHEET CORPORATION NIPPON STEEL COATED SHEET CORPORATION Nippon Steel & Sumikin Metal Products Co., Ltd. NIPPON STEEL METAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN PIPE CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL PIPE CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN TEXENG. CO., LTD. NIPPON STEEL TEXENG. CO., LTD. Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel Corporation 2 NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN SG WIRE CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL SG WIRE CO.,LTD. Nippon Steel & Sumikin Welding Co., Ltd. NIPPON STEEL WELDING & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN DRUM Co., Ltd. NIPPON STEEL DRUM CO.,LTD. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN CORPORATION NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION Already disclosed on May 16, 2018

1. NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN MATERIALS

CO., LTD. were integrated and became NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. on October 1, 2018.

2.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation will assume the steel sheet business contained within the stainless steel business of Nisshin Steel and the part of the steel sheet business contained within the special stainless steel business of NSSMC, and become NIPPON STEEL Stainless Steel Corporation on April 1, 2019.