Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp    5401   JP3381000003

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP

(5401)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Steel to bolster overseas business, focus on India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Steel Corp, is set to bolster overseas operations, especially in fast-growing India, to bypass growing nationalism and capitalise on growth abroad as it faces shrinking demand at home.

"India is the fastest-growing market in the world and our investment on Essar's operations will be our key project for this year," said Nippon Steel's new president, Eiji Hashimoto.

Creditors of Essar Steel India approved a joint offer by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel for the debt-laden asset in October, and the two have drawn up plans to double output of the unit in coming years.

"It's a big investment, but this deal was a bargain," Hashimoto told reporters in March. The deal also gives Nippon Steel access to a country that is difficult for foreign companies to enter amid a "Make in India" policy and that has often implemented safeguard duties on steel imports.

From April 1 this year, the 63-year-old Hashimoto - with extensive overseas experience - took the helm of the world's third-biggest steelmaker, which changed its name from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

"The change reflects our commitment to growing globally and winning global competition as a Japan-born company," he said, adding that it wants to regain and maintain it previous No.1 status by market capitalisation.

Nippon Steel was intermittently the world's No.1 by market cap between 2013 and 2016, but its market cap now stand at $16.8 billion, behind peers Baoshan Iron & Steel at $23.4 billion, ArcelorMittal at $20.3 billion, Posco at $19.4 billion and Nucor at $17.5 billion, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.

p>(Graphic - Market cap of major steel producers,

The 69-year-old steel company is also feeling threatened by Chinese rivals as they improve and upgrade their technology.

"China, which makes half of global steel, is a big threat. We need to keep improving our products and cost competitiveness," he said.

Nippon Steel has aggressively invested overseas in the past several years, including its 2018 acquisition of Sweden's Ovako, which makes speciality steel used in industries.

Some analysts say, though, the more urgent challenge for Nippon Steel is to fix problems at its domestic plants.

"Production overhaul is more pressing issue," said Yuji Matsumoto, an analyst at Nomura Securities.

In February, the steelmaker cut its annual profit forecast for the year ending on March 31 by 6 percent, as technical troubles at its mills reduced its crude steel output.

Hashimoto said ageing facilities and a lack of skilled labour were behind the problems and one of his priorities is to tackle these issues.

"We need to raise our production capability as stable output is our base for global competition and higher profits."

Japanese steelmakers are enjoying solid domestic demand from automakers and the construction sector, which is busy with projects for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but natural disasters and a series of glitches have prevented them from producing as much steel as they had planned.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Yuka Obayashi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 1.87% 18.058 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO. 2.12% 7.23 End-of-day quote.11.23%
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP -0.05% 1954 End-of-day quote.5.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
01:04pNippon Steel to bolster overseas business, focus on India
RE
03/30Main events scheduled for Monday, April 1
AQ
03/28SANYO SPECIAL STEEL : acquisition of Ovako completed
AQ
03/28NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : Regarding the Completion to Make Sanyo Special S..
PU
02/25NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPOR : - Notice of Change in Advisor
AQ
02/24NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : aims for output near 11 million T a quarter for ..
RE
02/15NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : NSSMC Receives Shell's Supplier Award
AQ
02/15URGENT : S. Koreans declare start of Japan firm asset sale over wartime labor
AQ
02/06NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL : cuts full-year profit forecast by 6 percent on l..
RE
01/30NACHI FUJIKOSHI : S. Korea court upholds compensation ruling on wartime forced l..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 188 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 234 B
Debt 2019 1 807 B
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 7,43
P/E ratio 2020 8,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 1 857 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 410  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP5.48%16 746
ARCELORMITTAL-0.45%20 705
POSCO--.--%19 433
NUCOR12.62%17 784
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 560
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About