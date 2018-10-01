Rio Tinto and Japanese partners to invest $1.6 billion in Australian iron ore projects

Log in
10/01/2018 | 03:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Workers remove the cloth covering the iron ore from Australia while they prepare for transport, at a port in Tianjin

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto and its joint venture partners, Mitsui & Co and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, will spend about $1.55 billion to sustain production capacity at two iron ore projects in Western Australia, the global miner said on Monday.

Rio will invest a total of $820 million to develop the projects at the Robe River Joint Venture in the mineral rich Pilbara region, the Anglo-Australian miner said in a statement.

Rio said the investments would enable it to sustain production of the Pilbara Blend brand of iron ore. subject to approvals, construction of both projects was expected to start next year.

The move comes as Rio has been selling off its coal assets, with a view to focusing on its core commodities, such as iron ore.

The work is expected to create about 1,200 jobs, the miner said. Rio Tinto owns 53 percent of the Robe River Joint Venture.

The company's Australian shares were down about 0.2 percent, in a broader market down 0.6 percent <.AXJO>.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUI & CO LTD 1.28% 2020.5 End-of-day quote.8.92%
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP 0.75% 2403.5 End-of-day quote.-18.41%
RIO TINTO 0.06% 3880 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -0.59% 78.76 End-of-day quote.3.89%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 130 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 239 B
Debt 2019 2 110 B
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
P/E ratio 2020 8,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 2 284 B
Chart NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO ME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 910  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosei Shindo President & Representative Director
Shoji Muneoka Chairman
Katsuhiro Miyamoto Representative Director, VP & Head-Finance
Akihiko Inoue Representative Director & GM-Technical Development
Eiji Hashimoto Representative Director, VP & GM-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.41%20 093
ARCELORMITTAL0.76%31 876
POSCO--.--%23 135
NUCOR-0.20%19 952
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 254
THYSSENKRUPP-10.22%15 930
