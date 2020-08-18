Log in
Nippon Steel Trading : Execution of the Agreement on the Transfer of Part of Shares in Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd. and Making the Company a Subsidiary of NST Nihon Teppan Co.

08/18/2020 | 12:03am EDT

August 18, 2020

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Trading Corporation

NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.

Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.

Execution of the Agreement on the Transfer of Part of Shares in Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.

and Making the Company a Subsidiary of NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC"), Nippon Steel Trading Corporation ("NSTC"), NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd. ("Nihon Teppan"), and Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd. ("Tsukiboshi") agreed to transfer part of the Tsukiboshi shares held by NSC to Nihon Teppan, a subsidiary of NSTC (the "Transfer"), and make Tsukiboshi a subsidiary of Nihon Teppan in order to enable the NSC group to further enhance its capabilities to meet the needs of its customers in the area of flat products for construction materials (the "Products") through its supply chain.

1. Objective of Transferring the Shares and Making Tsukiboshi a Nihon Teppan subsidiary

In an effort to enhance its competitiveness and strengthen its supply chain in the area of the Products, the NSC group has implemented measures such as merging Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation and Nippon Steel Nisshin A&C Co., Ltd. and making Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd. (current Nihon Teppan) a subsidiary of Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan Corporation (current NSTC).

Now, the steelmaking business faces with major changes, including fluctuations in demand for steel as well as changes in the social and industrial structure. In the area of the Products, while demand is expected to shrink in the med to long term, needs for steel materials such as high-function materials that enable high construction efficiency and earthquake-resistance or durability are anticipated to grow and become even more advanced.

In order to continue responding properly to such changes in the years to come, the NSC group needs to further increase and improve its capabilities to offer solutions and timely deliver products based on its current supply chain. For this reason, the four companies decided to make Tsukiboshi, which has a high level of expertise in this area, a subsidiary of Nihon Teppan through the Transfer.

2. Number of Shares to Be Transferred and Number of Shares Held Before and After the Transfer

NSC

Nihon Teppan

(1)

Number of shares held

360,000 shares

243,000 shares

before the Transfer

(41.2% of total voting rights)

(27.8% of total voting rights)

(2)

Number of shares to be

229,050 shares

-

transferred(planned)

(26.2% of total voting rights)

(3)

Number of shares held

130,950 shares

472,050 shares

after the

(15.0% of total voting rights)

(54.1% of total voting rights)

Transfer(planned)

1

3.

Schedule for the Transfer

(1)

August 18, 2020

Conclusion of a share transfer contract

(2)

September 30, 2020 scheduled

Share transfer

4.

Effects on Financial Results

The effects of the Transfer on the consolidated financial results of the respective companies will be

insignificant.

For inquiries

NSC

Public Relations Center, General Administration Division

Tel: 03-6867-2146, 2135, 2977, and 3419

NSTC

Corporate Communications Section, General Affairs & Corporate Communications Department Tel: 03-5412-5003

Nihon Teppan

General Affairs Group, General Affairs & Human Resources Department

Tel: 03-3272-5184

Tsukiboshi

General Affairs Department

Tel: 03-3551-2122

Reference: Outline of the Companies Related to the Transfer

(1)

Trade name

Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.

NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.

(2)

Date of establishment

December 26, 1939

May 20, 1955

(3)

Location of head office

4-2, Hatchobori 4-chome,

Eitaro Building, 6th Floor, 2-5,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Nihonbashi 1-chome,Chuo-ku,

Tokyo

(4)

Name and position of

Junichiro Hanzawa,

Hideyuki Takayama,

representative

Representative Director &

Representative Director &

President

President

(5)

Capital

437 million yen

1,300 million yen

(6)

Settlement term

March 31

March 31

2

Disclaimer

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan Corporation published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:02:12 UTC
