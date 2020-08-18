Nippon Steel Trading : Execution of the Agreement on the Transfer of Part of Shares in Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd. and Making the Company a Subsidiary of NST Nihon Teppan Co.

August 18, 2020
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel Trading Corporation
NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.
Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.
Execution of the Agreement on the Transfer of Part of Shares in Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.
and Making the Company a Subsidiary of NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.
Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC"), Nippon Steel Trading Corporation ("NSTC"), NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd. ("Nihon Teppan"), and Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd. ("Tsukiboshi") agreed to transfer part of the Tsukiboshi shares held by NSC to Nihon Teppan, a subsidiary of NSTC (the "Transfer"), and make Tsukiboshi a subsidiary of Nihon Teppan in order to enable the NSC group to further enhance its capabilities to meet the needs of its customers in the area of flat products for construction materials (the "Products") through its supply chain.
1. Objective of Transferring the Shares and Making Tsukiboshi a Nihon Teppan subsidiary
In an effort to enhance its competitiveness and strengthen its supply chain in the area of the Products, the NSC group has implemented measures such as merging Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation and Nippon Steel Nisshin A&C Co., Ltd. and making Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd. (current Nihon Teppan) a subsidiary of Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan Corporation (current NSTC).
Now, the steelmaking business faces with major changes, including fluctuations in demand for steel as well as changes in the social and industrial structure. In the area of the Products, while demand is expected to shrink in the med to long term, needs for steel materials such as high-function materials that enable high construction efficiency and earthquake-resistance or durability are anticipated to grow and become even more advanced.
In order to continue responding properly to such changes in the years to come, the NSC group needs to further increase and improve its capabilities to offer solutions and timely deliver products based on its current supply chain. For this reason, the four companies decided to make Tsukiboshi, which has a high level of expertise in this area, a subsidiary of Nihon Teppan through the Transfer.
2. Number of Shares to Be Transferred and Number of Shares Held Before and After the Transfer
|
|
|
NSC
|
Nihon Teppan
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Number of shares held
|
360,000 shares
|
243,000 shares
|
|
before the Transfer
|
(41.2% of total voting rights)
|
(27.8% of total voting rights)
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Number of shares to be
|
229,050 shares
|
-
|
|
transferred(planned)
|
(26.2% of total voting rights)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Number of shares held
|
130,950 shares
|
472,050 shares
|
|
after the
|
(15.0% of total voting rights)
|
(54.1% of total voting rights)
|
|
Transfer(planned)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
3.
|
Schedule for the Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
August 18, 2020
|
Conclusion of a share transfer contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
September 30, 2020 （scheduled）
|
Share transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Effects on Financial Results
|
|
|
|
The effects of the Transfer on the consolidated financial results of the respective companies will be
|
|
insignificant.
|
|
Reference: Outline of the Companies Related to the Transfer
|
(1)
|
Trade name
|
Tsukiboshi Shoji Co., Ltd.
|
NST Nihon Teppan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Date of establishment
|
December 26, 1939
|
May 20, 1955
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Location of head office
|
4-2, Hatchobori 4-chome,
|
Eitaro Building, 6th Floor, 2-5,
|
|
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Nihonbashi 1-chome,Chuo-ku,
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Name and position of
|
Junichiro Hanzawa,
|
Hideyuki Takayama,
|
|
representative
|
Representative Director &
|
Representative Director &
|
|
|
President
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
437 million yen
|
1,300 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Settlement term
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
2
