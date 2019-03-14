Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Kurose Suisan, the Nissui Group, export ASC certified Buri Yellowtail to Europe for the first time

March 14, 2019

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Nissui: President & CEO Akiyo Matono, Minato-ku, Tokyo) has announced that Kurose Suisan Co., Ltd., (Kurose: President Masahiro Izumida, Kushima-shi, Miyazaki) 100% subsidiary of Nissui, exports its Katujime Buri Yellowtail certified by ASC to European market for the first time. Estimated time of delivery will be March 14, 2019 from Kobe port. Delivery of total 7.5 MT is expected until the end of March, and total 18 MT is planned to be exported in FY2019.

In Europe, Nordic Seafood A/S, (President Lars Olsen, Denmark) 100 subsidiary of Nissui, is in charge of sales and will sell mainly to British food service market for sushi and sashimi.

In Europe, as Japanese food has become popular, demand for eat-in-raw seafood increases, and the interest in environmentally friendly seafood is strong.

However, there are not enough ASC certified Japanese seafood products in the market, and exploitation of European market is still a challenge from now on.

Kurose acquired the world's first ASC certification (ASC Standard: ASC Seriola & Cobia Standard V1.0)*1 of Buri Yellowtail on December 16, 2017, together with CoC certification*2 on November 30, 2017 for the delivery of ASC certified farmed fish.

ASC certified products started to be delivered in January 2018 and continue to be delivered in 2019 as well.

Kurose has been exporting its products, mainly fresh products to European market since 2008. As the volume has been growing, Kurose moves forward to export ASC certified frozen product on a full scale.

The Nissui Group including Kurose has a management policy of sustainable use of marine resources and will increase the sales of Japanese farmed Buri Yellowtail in European market by obtaining the recognition of value of ASC certification and will expand the sales area other than European nations in the future.

*1 ASC Certification

This is to certify that the products are responsible farmed fish and aquaculture is operated in a sustainable manner paying adequate attention to natural environment and local community. The certificate is operated by Aquaculture Stewardship Council which was established by the support of World Wide Fund for Nature and The Sustainable Trade Initiative, Dutch organization promoting sustainable trade.

This certification scheme is one of the social systems which complements the sustainable use of natural resources, reduces the environmental burden by aquaculture operations and supports the life of people in the local communities engaged in aquaculture business.

Certification scheme for wild fish is operated by Marine Stewardship Council.

ASC Certification This is to certify that the products are responsible farmed fish and aquaculture is operated in a sustainable manner paying adequate attention to natural environment and local community. The certificate is operated by Aquaculture Stewardship Council which was established by the support of World Wide Fund for Nature and The Sustainable Trade Initiative, Dutch organization promoting sustainable trade. This certification scheme is one of the social systems which complements the sustainable use of natural resources, reduces the environmental burden by aquaculture operations and supports the life of people in the local communities engaged in aquaculture business. Certification scheme for wild fish is operated by Marine Stewardship Council. *2 CoC Certification

This is the certification operated by Aquaculture Stewardship Council regarding Chain of Custody which represents the management of supply chain of the products and certify that certified farmed products are managed adequately without contamination of non-certified raw materials and false labeling in the course of production, processing and distribution of the products.

Head Office: 2-15-4 Nishi-Hama, Kushima-shi, MiyazakiRepresentative: Masahiro Izumida, PresidentEstablished: January 8, 2004Capital fund: 498 million yenShareholder: 100% owned by Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.Employees: 214 as of March 1, 2019 including part-timeOffices: Head office, Processing plant, Farming site: Kushima-shi, MiyazakiNobeoka office: Nobeoka-shi, Miyazaki Uchinoura office: Kimotsuki, KagoshimaEi breeding center: Minami-Kyusyu-shi, KagoshimaBusiness: Aquaculture of Buri Yellowtail with artificial and wild breed, processing and salesCertified: April 2004 Certification for Japanese Seafood exported to the United StatesAugust 2007 Certification for Japanese Seafood exported to RussiaOctober 2007 Certification for Japanese Seafood exported to EUMarch 15, 2011 ISO22000February 25, 2016 FSSC22000

End of Document