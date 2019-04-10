Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Salmones Antartica S. A.,member of the Nissui Group acquired BAP certification in Trout aquaculture

April 11, 2019

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (President & CEO Akiyo Matono, Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter Nissui) has announced that Salmones Antartica S. A. (President Teru Tanaka, Chonchi, Isla de Chiloé, X Región, Chile, hereinafter SA), 100% subsidiary of Nissui, acquired BAP certification (Best Aquaculture Practices: BAP Salmon Farms Standard Issue 2.3) on March 18, 2019.

Certified farming site is Sector 1 of Bahia Acantilada, Aisen XI Region and the certification number is F11492A. S.A also has acquired ASC certification (ASC Standard: ASC Salmon Standard V1.1)*1 of Trout on March 5, 2019.

SA has acquired 2 BAP certifications in the past at fish feed plant (Los Angels, X111 Región ) in August 2018 and processing plant (Isla de Chiloé, X Región ) in January 2019. With this recent addition of certification, SA enjoys 3 stars status getting 3 process certifications lined up from fish feed production to farming and processing.

BAP has high recognition mainly in North America. It is said that BAP is necessary factor in selling aquaculture products in this region.

BAP certification, which started to be operated by GAA (Global Aquaculture Alliance established in 1997), a nonprofit organization, in 2002, is a third-party certification confirming program that environment, social responsibility and animal welfare issues are taken care of and food safety is secured at each stage of aquaculture supply chain from hatchery to feed production plant, farming site and processing plant. BAP was approved as a first certification program in aquaculture category by a nonprofit organization GSSI (Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative), a nonprofit organization, which confirms that certification system and criteria of a certification program is in line with international standard FAO's 'Code of Conduct of Responsible Fisheries' and 'Guide Line of Marine Eco Label'. Its features are to certify each process of the aquaculture supply chain, hatchery, feed production plant, farming site, and processing plant, and indicate the certifications with the number of stars depending on the combination of the process.

SA has been operating Salmon and Trout farming since its foundation in 1982 and developing vertically integrated business from production of breed, farming, to processing and delivery of farmed fish with 'Five Star' brand which is sold worldwide.

In addition to 3 stars status getting 3 process certifications, SA will continue making efforts in the development of sustainable aquaculture technologies with thoroughly paying attention to environment and society at each stage of supply chain in aquaculture, aiming to acquire certification at not only farming site but hatchery as well.

Nissui, which is promoting management based on CSR from fiscal year 2016, has been addressing social agenda including preservation of marine environment, sustainability of marine resources as one of materiality. The Nissui Group passes current environment and resources onto the next generation respecting the bounty of the sea with gratitude and making efforts in developing technologies to use resource in sustainable manner in fishery and aquaculture business.

*1 ASC Certification

This is to certify that the products are responsible farmed fish and aquaculture is operated in a sustainable manner paying adequate attention to natural environment and local community. The certificate is operated by Aquaculture Stewardship Council which was established by the support of World Wide Fund for Nature and The Sustainable Trade Initiative, Dutch organization promoting sustainable trade.

This certification scheme is one of the social systems which complements the sustainable use of natural resources, reduces the environmental burden by aquaculture operations and supports the life of people in the local communities engaged in aquaculture business.

Certified species include 15 species such as Buri Yellowtail, Salmon, Trout, Sea Bream, Tilapia, Pangasius, Shrimp, Shell fish, Abalone. 816 aquaculture sites in 36 countries in the world acquired this certification as of February 2019.

Certification scheme for wild fish is operated by Marine Stewardship Council.

Head office: Chonchi, Isla de Chiloé, X Región, ChileRepresentative: Teru Tanaka, PresidentCapital Fund: US$86,071,000. -Shareholder: 100% owned by Nippon Suisan America Latina S. A.(100% owned by Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.)Employee: 1,402 as of the end of February 2019Offices: Head Office & Processing Plant: Chonchi, X RegionLos Angels Office: Los Angels, X111 RegionAisen Farming site: Aisen, XI RegionBusiness: Complete farming of Salmon species including Salmon/Trout, processing and sales of them.

End of Document