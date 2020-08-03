Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Summary of 1st Quarter Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) 0 08/03/2020 | 01:03am EDT Send by mail :

August 3, 2020 Summary of 1st Quarter Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) Qualification: This is directly translated into English for the convenience of readers, and all financial results conform with the accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Company: Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange with the register code 1332 1. Consolidated Financial Data of 1st Quarter of FY2020 https://www.nissui.co.jp/english/index.html (Amounts less than one million yen are omitted) (1) Consolidated Financial Results (For three months ended June 30) Net sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 1st quarter of FY2020 162,254 (6.8) 4,251 (25.5) 4,952 (18.4) 3,189 (11.9) 1st quarter of FY2019 174,143 (0.3) 5,704 (23.7) 6,067 (26.2) 3,619 (30.9) (Note) : Comprehensive income of 1st quarter of FY2020 1,621 Million yen ((56.2)%) 1st quarter of FY2019 3,703 Million yen ((6.8)%) Earnings per share Diluted income per share 1st quarter of FY2020 Yen Yen 10.25 - 1st quarter of FY2019 11.63 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % 1st quarter of FY2020 496,893 172,094 30.8 FY2019 491,533 172,300 31.2 (Ref) : Total shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2020 153,183 Million yen As of March 31 ,2020 153,152 Million yen 2. Dividend Dividend per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Fiscal Year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2019 - 4.00 - 4.50 8.50 FY2020 - FY2020 (forecast) 4.00 - 4.50 8.50 (Note) Revision to dividend forecast during the current quarter: None 3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021) Net sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to owners of Net income per share parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen FY2020 670,000 (2.9) 19,000 (16.8) 21,500 (16.7) 15,000 1.6 48.21 (Note) Revision during the current quarter to the consolidated forecast for FY2020: None * Notes Changes in scope of consolidation due to transfer of significant subsidiaries during the term: None Adoption of accounting treatment unique to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: None Changes in accounting policy, Changes in accounting estimate, and restatement:

Changes in accounting policy associated with the revision of the accounting standard, etc.: None

Changes in accounting policy other than those stated above: None

Changes in accounting estimate : None

Restatement : None Number of issued shares (Common stock)

Number of issued shares at the end of the term (Including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term

Average number of shares during the term (For the current consolidated first quarter) 1Q of FY2020 312,430,277 FY2019 312,430,277 1Q of FY2020 1,289,372 FY2019 1,289,063 1Q of FY2020 311,141,123 1Q of FY2019 311,145,729 (Note) Nissui has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since FY2018 and its own shares remaining in the Trust is included as treasury shares. The number of treasury stock at the end of the term and average number of shares during the term is 330,500 * The summary of financial results is not subject to audits. *Explanation on the proper use of the forecasts, and other noteworthy items The performance forecasts contained in this report are based on information available at the present time and certain premises thought to be reasonable. Accordingly, the final results may change substantially due to various factors. For conditions from which the premises for the forecasts were derived and the other noteworthy items relating to the use of the forecasts, please refer to "(3)Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts" of "1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021" on Page 5. Consolidated 1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (1) Explanation on consolidated financial results During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, Japanese economy saw a dramatic deterioration in terms of both corporate earnings and the employment environment, significantly affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Consumer spending also declined sharply due to business suspension requests and people's staying home under the declaration of an emergency situation. In terms of the global economy during the period subject to consolidated accounting from January to March, corporate earnings and consumer spending dropped rapidly due partly to the gradual emergence of impacts from COVID-19 in late February and declarations of an emergency situation and lockdowns taken place in the United States and European countries in March. The Company and its corporate group's sales of food for household were strong in both Japan and overseas countries thanks to an increase in the consumption in household due to the restriction on going out. However, demand for dining out and tourism sharply declined; and sales of marine products and food for hotels and restaurants decreased and, as demand decreased, the marine product market condition also worsened. In addition, a decrease in sales of products for convenience stores also exhibited impacts. As for our measures against COVID-19, we have been implementing work styles for employees to realize the 3Cs, namely avoiding "closed spaces," "crowded places" and "close-contact settings," by combining "working from home" and "web meetings," etc., to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, we are supporting people whose life has been significantly affected and front-line health care workers by providing canned food, etc.. We are committed to continuing with measures to prevent infection, ensuring the safety of our business partners and employees and thereby fulfilling our responsibilities to produce and supply food. We will also continue with planning and implementing support activities. Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results through the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows: net sales were 162,254 million yen, down 11,888 million yen year-on-year; operating profit was 4,251 million yen, down 1,451 million yen year-on-year; ordinary profit was 4,952 million yen, down 1,114 million yen year-on-year; and the profit for the quarter attributable to the owners of the parent company was 3,189 million yen, down 429 million yen year-on-year. (Unit : million yen) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent company 1Q of FY2020 162,254 4,251 4,952 3,189 1Q of FY2019 174,143 5,704 6,067 3,619 Increase/Decrease (11,888) (1,453) (1,114) (429) (Y-on-Y) Percentage (Y-on-Y) 93.2% 74.5% 81.6% 88.1% Consolidated The summary by segment is as follows. (Unit : million yen) Net Sales Increase/Decrease Y-on-Y Operating Profit Increase/Decrease Y-on-Y (Y-on-Y) (Y-on-Y) Marine Products 64,945 (5,253) 92.5% 2,024 (1,012) 66.7% Food Products 84,060 (3,947) 95.5% 3,093 (239) 92.8% Fine Chemicals 5,466 (1,148) 82.6% 295 (247) 54.4% General Distribution 4,161 2 100.1% 435 188 176.3% Other (Note) 3,619 (1,542) 70.1% 181 77 175.3% Common Costs - - - (1,779) (219) 114.1% Total 162,254 (11,888) 93.2% 4,251 (1,453) 74.5% (Note) "Other" refers to Engineering (planning, design and construction of plants and equipment) Business and Ship Operation Business, etc. (1) Marine Products Business The Marine Products segment is engaged in the fishery, aquaculture, and seafood processing and trading businesses In the Marine Products business, the sales in the amount of 64,945 million yen (down 5,253 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 2,024 million yen (down 1,012 million yen year-on-year) were recorded. Fishery Business:Both revenue and income increased year-on-year. [Japan] 䞉Both revenue and income increased as the amount of fish caught of sardine and buri yellowtail was good although fish price declined. Aquaculture Business:Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year. [Japan] 䞉Both revenue and income decreased as the demand for dining out and tourism has decreased as well as sales price decline due to the restrictions on going out although aquaculture performance of salmon/trout, which had been weak until last year, improved. [South America] 䞉Both revenue and income decreased in salmon/trout business due to the decline in sales price and profit on valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond (Note 1), as well as sales volume decline because of reducing production. Seafood Processing and Trading Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year. [Japan] 䞉Both revenue and income decreased as the sales volume of surimi decreased and sales price of salmon/trout declined. [North America] 䞉Both income and revenue decreased as the sales volume decreased in surimi and fillet of Alaskan Pollock and increase in labor cost. [Europe] 䞉Sales for dining out and cruise ship has shrunk due to the lockdowns since March. (2) Food Products Business The Food Products segment is engaged in the food processing and chilled foods businesses. Consolidated In the Food Products business, the sales in the amount of 84,060 million yen (down 3,947 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 3,093 million yen (down 239 million yen year-on-year) were recorded. Processed Foods Business:Revenue decreased but income increased year-on-year. Income increased thanks to the strong sales in frozen food and chilled food for household use while the sales for food service has affected as demand for dining out and tourism decreased due to restrictions on going out in both Japan and overseas. Chilled Foods Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year. 䞉Both revenue and income decreased since orders for convenience stores decreased significantly as increase in work from home and decrease in demand of tourism caused poor turnout. (3) Fine Chemicals Business The Fine Chemicals segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical raw materials, functional raw materials (Note 2), functional foods (Note 3), diagnostic medicines and test drug. In the Fine Chemicals business the sales in the amount of 5,466 million yen (down 1,148 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 295 million yen (down 247 million yen year-on-year) were recorded. [Pharmaceutical Raw Materials, Functional Raw Materials and Functional Foods] 䞉Revenue and income decreased as sales of pharmaceutical raw material decreased. [Clinical Diagnostic and Test Drug] 䞉Both revenue and income decreased as sales of test drug for food corporations declined due to the decrease in demand for dining out while we sold our pharmaceutical business. (4) General Distribution Business The General Distribution segment is engaged in the cold storage, transportation and customs clearing businesses. In the General Distribution business, the sales in the amount of 4,161 million yen (up 2 million yen year-on-year) and operating profit of 435 million yen (up 188 million yen year-on-year) were recorded. 䞉Income increased as the increase in cost related to the retirement benefit in previous year disappeared. (Note 1) On the basis of IFRS, valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond before delivery was implemented and put it on the operational income (Note 2) EPA, DHA, and others mainly used as ingredients of health supplements and infant formula (Note 3) Supplements such as EPA, DHA and "i-mark S", food for specified health uses (FOSHU), for on-line business Consolidated Explanation on consolidated financial position State of assets, liabilities and net assets Fiscal Year 2019 Fiscal Year 2020 Y-on-Y Current Asset 253,115 260,737 7,621 (Inventories) 131,053 131,180 127 Non-current Asset 238,417 236,155 (2,262) Total Asset 491,533 496,893 5,359 Current Liabilities 196,895 187,146 (9,748) Non-current Liabilities 122,337 137,652 15,314 Total Liabilities 319,233 324,799 5,566 Total Net Assets 172,300 172,094 (206) Assets Total assets increased by 5,359 million yen compared to the end of previous consolidated fiscal year to 496,893 million yen (up 1.1%). Current assets increased by 7,621 million yen to 260,737 million yen (up 3.0%) as a result of increase in cash and deposit by 5,232 million yen for the efforts to secure cash on hand, following the outbreak of coronavirus, continued from the end of the previous year. Noncurrent assets decreased by 2,262 million yen to 236,155 million yen (down 0.9%), mainly as a result of decrease in property, plant and equipment by 1,330 million yen as we sold our group companies. Liabilities Total liabilities increased by 5,566 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 324,799 million yen (up 1.7%) Current liabilities decreased by 9,748 million yen to 187,146 million yen (down 5.0%), mainly as a result of decrease in short-term borrowings by 10,254 million yen, due to the procurement of long-term borrowings and repayment of short-term borrowing. Noncurrent liabilities increased by 15,314 million yen to 137,652 million yen (up 12.5%). As mentioned in the factors for decrease in current liabilities, the main reason is long-term borrowings increased by 14,618 million yen. Net Assets Total net assets decreased by 206 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 172,094 million yen. This was due mainly to post profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,189 million yen, pay dividend of surplus by 1,402 million yen and decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment by 2,508 million yen due to appreciating yen. (3) Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts There is no revision in the forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021, which was disclosed on May 20, 2020. Consolidated 3. 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Consolidated Balance Sheet Million yen FY2019 1st Quarter of FY2020 As of Mar. 31, 2020 As of Jun. 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 27,371 32,604 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 79,962 80,010 Merchandise and finished goods 68,300 68,495 Work in process 28,740 28,902 Raw materials and supplies 34,012 33,783 Other 15,032 17,217 Allowance for doubtful accounts (303) (275) Total current assets 253,115 260,737 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 61,515 62,490 Other, net 86,526 84,220 Total property, plant and equipment 148,042 146,711 Intangible assets Goodwill 669 599 Other 9,690 9,511 Total intangible assets 10,360 10,111 Investments and other assets Investment securities 65,258 65,132 Other 19,567 18,969 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4,810) (4,767) Total investments and other assets 80,015 79,333 Total non-current assets 238,417 236,155 Total assets 491,533 496,893 Consolidated Consolidated Balance Sheet Million yen FY2019 1st Quarter of FY2020 As of Mar. 31, 2020 As of Jun. 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 35,476 36,210 Short-term borrowings 120,877 110,623 Income taxes payable 2,119 977 Accrued expenses 23,280 22,306 Provisions 3,742 1,547 Other 11,398 15,480 Total current liabilities 196,895 187,146 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 100,361 114,979 Provisions 146 126 Retirement benefit liability 12,450 12,434 Other 9,380 10,112 Total non-current liabilities 122,337 137,652 Total liabilities 319,233 324,799 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 30,685 30,685 Capital surplus 21,621 21,623 Retained earnings 96,237 97,911 Treasury shares (474) (475) Total shareholders' equity 148,069 149,746 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 8,839 10,101 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 264 (229) Foreign currency translation adjustment 186 (2,322) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (4,208) (4,112) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 5,082 3,437 Non-controlling interests 19,148 18,910 Total net assets 172,300 172,094 Total liabilities and net assets 491,533 496,893 Consolidated (2)Consolidated Income Statements Million yen 1st Quarter of FY2019 1st Quarter of FY2020 (Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019) (Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020) Net sales 174,143 162,254 Cost of sales 140,281 130,448 Gross profit 33,861 31,806 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,157 27,554 Operating profit 5,704 4,251 Non-operating income Interest income 65 68 Dividend income 95 88 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 544 924 Subsidy income 12 43 Miscellaneous income 200 65 Total non-operating income 918 1,191 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 401 378 Foreign exchange losses 124 61 Miscellaneous expenses 30 49 Total non-operating expenses 555 490 Ordinary profit 6,067 4,952 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 39 175 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates 9 Gain on change in equity 11 Total extraordinary income 61 175 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 75 67 Loss on sales of investment securities 0 Loss on valuation of investment securities 128 53 Total extraordinary losses 203 121 Profit before income taxes 5,924 5,006 Income taxes-current 1,242 1,040 Income taxes-deferred 1,029 732 Total income taxes 2,272 1,773 Profit 3,652 3,233 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 33 43 Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,619 3,189 Consolidated Consolidated Statements of comprehensive income Million yen 1st Quarter of FY2019 1st Quarter of FY2020 (Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019) (Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020) Profit 3,652 3,233 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 207 1,255 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (35) 196 Foreign currency translation adjustment (250) (689) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (60) 96 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 189 (2,470) Total other comprehensive income 50 (1,611) Comprehensive income 3,703 1,621 (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 3,705 1,545 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (2) 75 Consolidated (3) Notice concerning the consolidated financial statements (Notes on premise of existing companies) Not applicable. (Notes Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholder's Equity) Not applicable. (Segment Information, etc.) 1. 1st Quarter of the last Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019) 1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment Million yen Information by business segments Other Total Adjustment Consolidated Marine Food Fine General Total (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Products Products Chemicals Distribution Sales (1) Sales to third parties 70,199 88,008 6,614 4,158 168,980 5,162 174,143 - 174,143 (2) Inter-segment sales and transfers 4,825 870 77 2,335 8,109 496 8,606 (8,606) - Total 75,025 88,878 6,691 6,494 177,090 5,659 182,749 (8,606) 174,143 Segment income 3,037 3,333 542 246 7,160 103 7,263 (1,559) 5,704 (Note) The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments. The (1,559) million yen segment income adjustment comprise 10 million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,569) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment (Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable. (Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable. (Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable. Consolidated 2. 1st Quarter of the current Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2020 - Jun 30, 2020) 1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment Million yen Information by business segments Other Total Adjustment Consolidated Marine Food Fine General Total (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Products Products Chemicals Distribution Sales (1) Sales to third parties 64,945 84,060 5,466 4,161 158,634 3,619 162,254 - 162,254 (2) Inter-segment sales and transfers 3,904 697 92 2,358 7,053 618 7,671 (7,671) - Total 68,850 84,758 5,559 6,520 165,687 4,237 169,925 (7,671) 162,254 Segment income 2,024 3,093 295 435 5,848 181 6,030 (1,779) 4,251 (Note) The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments. The (1,779) million yen segment income adjustment comprise (24) million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,754) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment (Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable. (Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable. (Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable. Consolidated Attachments Original document

