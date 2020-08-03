Log in
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.

(1332)
Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Summary of 1st Quarter Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

08/03/2020 | 01:03am EDT

August 3, 2020

Summary of 1st Quarter Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

Qualification: This is directly translated into English for the convenience of readers, and all financial results conform with the accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Company: Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange with the register code 1332

1. Consolidated Financial Data of 1st Quarter of FY2020

https://www.nissui.co.jp/english/index.html

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results (For three months ended June 30)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to owners of

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1st quarter of FY2020

162,254

(6.8)

4,251

(25.5)

4,952

(18.4)

3,189

(11.9)

1st quarter of FY2019

174,143

(0.3)

5,704

(23.7)

6,067

(26.2)

3,619

(30.9)

(Note) : Comprehensive income of 1st quarter of FY2020

1,621

Million yen ((56.2)%)

1st quarter of FY2019

3,703

Million yen ((6.8)%)

Earnings per share

Diluted income per share

1st quarter of FY2020

Yen

Yen

10.25

-

1st quarter of FY2019

11.63

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

1st quarter of FY2020

496,893

172,094

30.8

FY2019

491,533

172,300

31.2

(Ref) : Total shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2020

153,183 Million yen

As of March 31 ,2020

153,152 Million yen

2. Dividend

Dividend per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Fiscal Year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2019

-

4.00

-

4.50

8.50

FY2020

-

FY2020 (forecast)

4.00

-

4.50

8.50

(Note) Revision to dividend forecast during the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to owners of

Net income per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2020

670,000

(2.9)

19,000

(16.8)

21,500

(16.7)

15,000

1.6

48.21

(Note) Revision during the current quarter to the consolidated forecast for FY2020: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in scope of consolidation due to transfer of significant subsidiaries during the term: None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment unique to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: None
  3. Changes in accounting policy, Changes in accounting estimate, and restatement:
    Changes in accounting policy associated with the revision of the accounting standard, etc.: None
    Changes in accounting policy other than those stated above: None
    Changes in accounting estimate : None
    Restatement : None
  1. Number of issued shares (Common stock)
    Number of issued shares at the end of the term (Including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term
    Average number of shares during the term (For the current consolidated first quarter)

1Q of FY2020

312,430,277

FY2019

312,430,277

1Q of FY2020

1,289,372

FY2019

1,289,063

1Q of FY2020

311,141,123

1Q of FY2019

311,145,729

(Note) Nissui has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since FY2018 and its own shares remaining in the Trust is included as treasury shares. The number of treasury stock at the end of the term and average number of shares during the term is 330,500

* The summary of financial results is not subject to audits.

*Explanation on the proper use of the forecasts, and other noteworthy items

The performance forecasts contained in this report are based on information available at the present time and certain premises thought to be reasonable. Accordingly, the final results may change substantially due to various factors. For conditions from which the premises for the forecasts were derived and the other noteworthy items relating to the use of the forecasts, please refer to "(3)Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts" of "1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021" on Page 5.

Consolidated

1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

(1) Explanation on consolidated financial results

During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, Japanese economy saw a dramatic deterioration in terms of both corporate earnings and the employment environment, significantly affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Consumer spending also declined sharply due to business suspension requests and people's staying home under the declaration of an emergency situation.

In terms of the global economy during the period subject to consolidated accounting from January to March, corporate earnings and consumer spending dropped rapidly due partly to the gradual emergence of impacts from COVID-19 in late February and declarations of an emergency situation and lockdowns taken place in the United States and European countries in March.

The Company and its corporate group's sales of food for household were strong in both Japan and overseas countries thanks to an increase in the consumption in household due to the restriction on going out. However, demand for dining out and tourism sharply declined; and sales of marine products and food for hotels and restaurants decreased and, as demand decreased, the marine product market condition also worsened. In addition, a decrease in sales of products for convenience stores also exhibited impacts.

As for our measures against COVID-19, we have been implementing work styles for employees to realize the 3Cs, namely avoiding "closed spaces," "crowded places" and "close-contact settings," by combining "working from home" and "web meetings," etc., to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, we are supporting people whose life has been significantly affected and front-line health care workers by providing canned food, etc.. We are committed to continuing with measures to prevent infection, ensuring the safety of our business partners and employees and thereby fulfilling our responsibilities to produce and supply food. We will also continue with planning and implementing support activities.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results through the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows: net sales were 162,254 million yen, down 11,888 million yen year-on-year; operating profit was 4,251 million yen, down 1,451 million yen year-on-year; ordinary profit was 4,952 million yen, down 1,114 million yen year-on-year; and the profit for the quarter attributable to the owners of the parent company was 3,189 million yen, down 429 million yen year-on-year.

(Unit : million yen)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent company

1Q of FY2020

162,254

4,251

4,952

3,189

1Q of FY2019

174,143

5,704

6,067

3,619

Increase/Decrease

(11,888)

(1,453)

(1,114)

(429)

(Y-on-Y)

Percentage (Y-on-Y)

93.2%

74.5%

81.6%

88.1%

Consolidated

The summary by segment is as follows.

(Unit : million yen)

Net Sales

Increase/Decrease

Y-on-Y

Operating Profit

Increase/Decrease

Y-on-Y

(Y-on-Y)

(Y-on-Y)

Marine Products

64,945

(5,253)

92.5%

2,024

(1,012)

66.7%

Food Products

84,060

(3,947)

95.5%

3,093

(239)

92.8%

Fine Chemicals

5,466

(1,148)

82.6%

295

(247)

54.4%

General Distribution

4,161

2

100.1%

435

188

176.3%

Other (Note)

3,619

(1,542)

70.1%

181

77

175.3%

Common Costs

-

-

-

(1,779)

(219)

114.1%

Total

162,254

(11,888)

93.2%

4,251

(1,453)

74.5%

(Note) "Other" refers to Engineering (planning, design and construction of plants and equipment) Business and Ship Operation Business, etc.

(1) Marine Products Business

The Marine Products segment is engaged in the fishery, aquaculture, and seafood processing and trading businesses

In the Marine Products business, the sales in the amount of 64,945 million yen (down 5,253 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 2,024 million yen (down 1,012 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.

Fishery Business:Both revenue and income increased year-on-year.

[Japan]

Both revenue and income increased as the amount of fish caught of sardine and buri yellowtail was good although fish price declined.

Aquaculture Business:Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.

[Japan]

Both revenue and income decreased as the demand for dining out and tourism has decreased as well as sales price decline due to the restrictions on going out although aquaculture performance of salmon/trout, which had been weak until last year, improved.

[South America]

Both revenue and income decreased in salmon/trout business due to the decline in sales price and profit on valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond (Note 1), as well as sales volume decline because of reducing production.

Seafood Processing and Trading Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.

[Japan]

Both revenue and income decreased as the sales volume of surimi decreased and sales price of salmon/trout declined.

[North America]

Both income and revenue decreased as the sales volume decreased in surimi and fillet of Alaskan Pollock and increase in labor cost.

[Europe]

Sales for dining out and cruise ship has shrunk due to the lockdowns since March.

(2) Food Products Business

The Food Products segment is engaged in the food processing and chilled foods businesses.

Consolidated

In the Food Products business, the sales in the amount of 84,060 million yen (down 3,947 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 3,093 million yen (down 239 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.

Processed Foods Business:Revenue decreased but income increased year-on-year.

Income increased thanks to the strong sales in frozen food and chilled food for household use while the sales for food service has affected as demand for dining out and tourism decreased due to restrictions on going out in both Japan and overseas.

Chilled Foods Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.

Both revenue and income decreased since orders for convenience stores decreased significantly as increase in work from home and decrease in demand of tourism caused poor turnout.

(3) Fine Chemicals Business

The Fine Chemicals segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical raw materials, functional raw materials (Note 2), functional foods (Note 3), diagnostic medicines and test drug.

In the Fine Chemicals business the sales in the amount of 5,466 million yen (down 1,148 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 295 million yen (down 247 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.

[Pharmaceutical Raw Materials, Functional Raw Materials and Functional Foods]

Revenue and income decreased as sales of pharmaceutical raw material decreased.

[Clinical Diagnostic and Test Drug]

Both revenue and income decreased as sales of test drug for food corporations declined due to the decrease in demand for dining out while we sold our pharmaceutical business.

(4) General Distribution Business

The General Distribution segment is engaged in the cold storage, transportation and customs clearing businesses.

In the General Distribution business, the sales in the amount of 4,161 million yen (up 2 million yen year-on-year) and operating profit of 435 million yen (up 188 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.

Income increased as the increase in cost related to the retirement benefit in previous year disappeared.

(Note 1) On the basis of IFRS, valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond before delivery was implemented and put it on the operational income

(Note 2) EPA, DHA, and others mainly used as ingredients of health supplements and infant formula

(Note 3) Supplements such as EPA, DHA and "i-mark S", food for specified health uses (FOSHU), for on-line business

Consolidated

  1. Explanation on consolidated financial position State of assets, liabilities and net assets

Fiscal Year 2019

Fiscal Year 2020

Y-on-Y

Current Asset

253,115

260,737

7,621

(Inventories)

131,053

131,180

127

Non-current Asset

238,417

236,155

(2,262)

Total Asset

491,533

496,893

5,359

Current Liabilities

196,895

187,146

(9,748)

Non-current Liabilities

122,337

137,652

15,314

Total Liabilities

319,233

324,799

5,566

Total Net Assets

172,300

172,094

(206)

Assets

Total assets increased by 5,359 million yen compared to the end of previous consolidated fiscal year to 496,893 million yen (up 1.1%).

Current assets increased by 7,621 million yen to 260,737 million yen (up 3.0%) as a result of increase in cash and deposit by 5,232 million yen for the efforts to secure cash on hand, following the outbreak of coronavirus, continued from the end of the previous year.

Noncurrent assets decreased by 2,262 million yen to 236,155 million yen (down 0.9%), mainly as a result of decrease in property, plant and equipment by 1,330 million yen as we sold our group companies.

Liabilities

Total liabilities increased by 5,566 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 324,799 million yen (up 1.7%)

Current liabilities decreased by 9,748 million yen to 187,146 million yen (down 5.0%), mainly as a result of decrease in short-term borrowings by 10,254 million yen, due to the procurement of long-term borrowings and repayment of short-term borrowing.

Noncurrent liabilities increased by 15,314 million yen to 137,652 million yen (up 12.5%). As mentioned in the factors for decrease in current liabilities, the main reason is long-term borrowings increased by 14,618 million yen.

Net Assets

Total net assets decreased by 206 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 172,094 million yen. This was due mainly to post profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,189 million yen, pay dividend of surplus by 1,402 million yen and decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment by 2,508 million yen due to appreciating yen.

(3) Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts

There is no revision in the forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021, which was disclosed on May 20, 2020.

Consolidated

3. 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Consolidated Balance Sheet

Million yen

FY2019

1st Quarter of FY2020

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

27,371

32,604

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

79,962

80,010

Merchandise and finished goods

68,300

68,495

Work in process

28,740

28,902

Raw materials and supplies

34,012

33,783

Other

15,032

17,217

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(303)

(275)

Total current assets

253,115

260,737

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

61,515

62,490

Other, net

86,526

84,220

Total property, plant and equipment

148,042

146,711

Intangible assets

Goodwill

669

599

Other

9,690

9,511

Total intangible assets

10,360

10,111

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

65,258

65,132

Other

19,567

18,969

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4,810)

(4,767)

Total investments and other assets

80,015

79,333

Total non-current assets

238,417

236,155

Total assets

491,533

496,893

Consolidated

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Million yen

FY2019

1st Quarter of FY2020

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

35,476

36,210

Short-term borrowings

120,877

110,623

Income taxes payable

2,119

977

Accrued expenses

23,280

22,306

Provisions

3,742

1,547

Other

11,398

15,480

Total current liabilities

196,895

187,146

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

100,361

114,979

Provisions

146

126

Retirement benefit liability

12,450

12,434

Other

9,380

10,112

Total non-current liabilities

122,337

137,652

Total liabilities

319,233

324,799

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

30,685

30,685

Capital surplus

21,621

21,623

Retained earnings

96,237

97,911

Treasury shares

(474)

(475)

Total shareholders' equity

148,069

149,746

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

8,839

10,101

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

264

(229)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

186

(2,322)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(4,208)

(4,112)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,082

3,437

Non-controlling interests

19,148

18,910

Total net assets

172,300

172,094

Total liabilities and net assets

491,533

496,893

Consolidated

(2)Consolidated Income Statements

Million yen

1st Quarter of FY2019

1st Quarter of FY2020

(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019)

(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020)

Net sales

174,143

162,254

Cost of sales

140,281

130,448

Gross profit

33,861

31,806

Selling, general and administrative expenses

28,157

27,554

Operating profit

5,704

4,251

Non-operating income

Interest income

65

68

Dividend income

95

88

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

544

924

Subsidy income

12

43

Miscellaneous income

200

65

Total non-operating income

918

1,191

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

401

378

Foreign exchange losses

124

61

Miscellaneous expenses

30

49

Total non-operating expenses

555

490

Ordinary profit

6,067

4,952

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

39

175

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

9

Gain on change in equity

11

Total extraordinary income

61

175

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

75

67

Loss on sales of investment securities

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

128

53

Total extraordinary losses

203

121

Profit before income taxes

5,924

5,006

Income taxes-current

1,242

1,040

Income taxes-deferred

1,029

732

Total income taxes

2,272

1,773

Profit

3,652

3,233

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

33

43

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,619

3,189

Consolidated

Consolidated Statements of comprehensive income

Million yen

1st Quarter of FY2019

1st Quarter of FY2020

(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019)

(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020)

Profit

3,652

3,233

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

207

1,255

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(35)

196

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(250)

(689)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(60)

96

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

189

(2,470)

Total other comprehensive income

50

(1,611)

Comprehensive income

3,703

1,621

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,705

1,545

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)

75

Consolidated

(3) Notice concerning the consolidated financial statements

(Notes on premise of existing companies) Not applicable.

(Notes Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholder's Equity) Not applicable.

(Segment Information, etc.)

1. 1st Quarter of the last Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019)

1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment

Million yen

Information by business segments

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Marine

Food

Fine

General

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Products

Products

Chemicals

Distribution

Sales

(1) Sales to third parties

70,199

88,008

6,614

4,158

168,980

5,162

174,143

-

174,143

(2) Inter-segment sales and transfers

4,825

870

77

2,335

8,109

496

8,606

(8,606)

-

Total

75,025

88,878

6,691

6,494

177,090

5,659

182,749

(8,606)

174,143

Segment income

3,037

3,333

542

246

7,160

103

7,263

(1,559)

5,704

(Note)

  1. The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments.
  2. The (1,559) million yen segment income adjustment comprise 10 million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,569) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments.
  3. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment

(Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable.

(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable.

(Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable.

Consolidated

2. 1st Quarter of the current Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2020 - Jun 30, 2020)

1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment

Million yen

Information by business segments

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Marine

Food

Fine

General

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Products

Products

Chemicals

Distribution

Sales

(1) Sales to third parties

64,945

84,060

5,466

4,161

158,634

3,619

162,254

-

162,254

(2) Inter-segment sales and transfers

3,904

697

92

2,358

7,053

618

7,671

(7,671)

-

Total

68,850

84,758

5,559

6,520

165,687

4,237

169,925

(7,671)

162,254

Segment income

2,024

3,093

295

435

5,848

181

6,030

(1,779)

4,251

(Note)

  1. The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments.
  2. The (1,779) million yen segment income adjustment comprise (24) million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,754) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments.
  3. Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment

(Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable.

(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable.

(Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable.

Consolidated

Disclaimer

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:02:19 UTC
