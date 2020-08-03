Nippon Suisan Kaisha : Summary of 1st Quarter Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results (For three months ended June 30)
Net sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to owners of
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
1st quarter of FY2020
162,254
(6.8)
4,251
(25.5)
4,952
(18.4)
3,189
(11.9)
1st quarter of FY2019
174,143
(0.3)
5,704
(23.7)
6,067
(26.2)
3,619
(30.9)
(Note) : Comprehensive income of 1st quarter of FY2020
1,621
Million yen ((56.2)%)
1st quarter of FY2019
3,703
Million yen ((6.8)%)
Earnings per share
Diluted income per share
1st quarter of FY2020
Yen
Yen
10.25
-
1st quarter of FY2019
11.63
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
1st quarter of FY2020
496,893
172,094
30.8
FY2019
491,533
172,300
31.2
(Ref) : Total shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2020
153,183 Million yen
As of March 31 ,2020
153,152 Million yen
2. Dividend
Dividend per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Fiscal Year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
-
4.00
-
4.50
8.50
FY2020
-
FY2020 (forecast)
4.00
-
4.50
8.50
(Note) Revision to dividend forecast during the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
Net sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to owners of
Net income per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2020
670,000
(2.9)
19,000
(16.8)
21,500
(16.7)
15,000
1.6
48.21
(Note) Revision during the current quarter to the consolidated forecast for FY2020: None
* Notes
Changes in scope of consolidation due to transfer of significant subsidiaries during the term: None
Adoption of accounting treatment unique to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: None
Changes in accounting policy, Changes in accounting estimate, and restatement:
Changes in accounting policy associated with the revision of the accounting standard, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policy other than those stated above: None
Changes in accounting estimate : None
Restatement : None
Number of issued shares (Common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the term (Including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at the end of the term
Average number of shares during the term (For the current consolidated first quarter)
1Q of FY2020
312,430,277
FY2019
312,430,277
1Q of FY2020
1,289,372
FY2019
1,289,063
1Q of FY2020
311,141,123
1Q of FY2019
311,145,729
(Note) Nissui has introduced the "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" as its performance-linked and share-based compensation plan since FY2018 and its own shares remaining in the Trust is included as treasury shares. The number of treasury stock at the end of the term and average number of shares during the term is 330,500
* The summary of financial results is not subject to audits.
*Explanation on the proper use of the forecasts, and other noteworthy items
The performance forecasts contained in this report are based on information available at the present time and certain premises thought to be reasonable. Accordingly, the final results may change substantially due to various factors. For conditions from which the premises for the forecasts were derived and the other noteworthy items relating to the use of the forecasts, please refer to "(3)Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts" of "1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021" on Page 5.
Consolidated
1. Qualitative information for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
(1) Explanation on consolidated financial results
During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, Japanese economy saw a dramatic deterioration in terms of both corporate earnings and the employment environment, significantly affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Consumer spending also declined sharply due to business suspension requests and people's staying home under the declaration of an emergency situation.
In terms of the global economy during the period subject to consolidated accounting from January to March, corporate earnings and consumer spending dropped rapidly due partly to the gradual emergence of impacts from COVID-19 in late February and declarations of an emergency situation and lockdowns taken place in the United States and European countries in March.
The Company and its corporate group's sales of food for household were strong in both Japan and overseas countries thanks to an increase in the consumption in household due to the restriction on going out. However, demand for dining out and tourism sharply declined; and sales of marine products and food for hotels and restaurants decreased and, as demand decreased, the marine product market condition also worsened. In addition, a decrease in sales of products for convenience stores also exhibited impacts.
As for our measures against COVID-19, we have been implementing work styles for employees to realize the 3Cs, namely avoiding "closed spaces," "crowded places" and "close-contact settings," by combining "working from home" and "web meetings," etc., to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, we are supporting people whose life has been significantly affected and front-line health care workers by providing canned food, etc.. We are committed to continuing with measures to prevent infection, ensuring the safety of our business partners and employees and thereby fulfilling our responsibilities to produce and supply food. We will also continue with planning and implementing support activities.
Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results through the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows: net sales were 162,254 million yen, down 11,888 million yen year-on-year; operating profit was 4,251 million yen, down 1,451 million yen year-on-year; ordinary profit was 4,952 million yen, down 1,114 million yen year-on-year; and the profit for the quarter attributable to the owners of the parent company was 3,189 million yen, down 429 million yen year-on-year.
(Unit : million yen)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent company
1Q of FY2020
162,254
4,251
4,952
3,189
1Q of FY2019
174,143
5,704
6,067
3,619
Increase/Decrease
(11,888)
(1,453)
(1,114)
(429)
(Y-on-Y)
Percentage (Y-on-Y)
93.2%
74.5%
81.6%
88.1%
Consolidated
The summary by segment is as follows.
(Unit : million yen)
Net Sales
Increase/Decrease
Y-on-Y
Operating Profit
Increase/Decrease
Y-on-Y
(Y-on-Y)
(Y-on-Y)
Marine Products
64,945
(5,253)
92.5%
2,024
(1,012)
66.7%
Food Products
84,060
(3,947)
95.5%
3,093
(239)
92.8%
Fine Chemicals
5,466
(1,148)
82.6%
295
(247)
54.4%
General Distribution
4,161
2
100.1%
435
188
176.3%
Other (Note)
3,619
(1,542)
70.1%
181
77
175.3%
Common Costs
-
-
-
(1,779)
(219)
114.1%
Total
162,254
(11,888)
93.2%
4,251
(1,453)
74.5%
(Note) "Other" refers to Engineering (planning, design and construction of plants and equipment) Business and Ship Operation Business, etc.
(1) Marine Products Business
The Marine Products segment is engaged in the fishery, aquaculture, and seafood processing and trading businesses
In the Marine Products business, the sales in the amount of 64,945 million yen (down 5,253 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 2,024 million yen (down 1,012 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.
Fishery Business:Both revenue and income increased year-on-year.
[Japan]
䞉Both revenue and income increased as the amount of fish caught of sardine and buri yellowtail was good although fish price declined.
Aquaculture Business:Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.
[Japan]
䞉Both revenue and income decreased as the demand for dining out and tourism has decreased as well as sales price decline due to the restrictions on going out although aquaculture performance of salmon/trout, which had been weak until last year, improved.
[South America]
䞉Both revenue and income decreased in salmon/trout business due to the decline in sales price and profit on valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond (Note 1), as well as sales volume decline because of reducing production.
Seafood Processing and Trading Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.
[Japan]
䞉Both revenue and income decreased as the sales volume of surimi decreased and sales price of salmon/trout declined.
[North America]
䞉Both income and revenue decreased as the sales volume decreased in surimi and fillet of Alaskan Pollock and increase in labor cost.
[Europe]
䞉Sales for dining out and cruise ship has shrunk due to the lockdowns since March.
(2) Food Products Business
The Food Products segment is engaged in the food processing and chilled foods businesses.
Consolidated
In the Food Products business, the sales in the amount of 84,060 million yen (down 3,947 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 3,093 million yen (down 239 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.
Processed Foods Business:Revenue decreased but income increased year-on-year.
Income increased thanks to the strong sales in frozen food and chilled food for household use while the sales for food service has affected as demand for dining out and tourism decreased due to restrictions on going out in both Japan and overseas.
Chilled Foods Business: Both revenue and income decreased year-on-year.
䞉Both revenue and income decreased since orders for convenience stores decreased significantly as increase in work from home and decrease in demand of tourism caused poor turnout.
(3) Fine Chemicals Business
The Fine Chemicals segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical raw materials, functional raw materials (Note 2), functional foods (Note 3), diagnostic medicines and test drug.
In the Fine Chemicals business the sales in the amount of 5,466 million yen (down 1,148 million yen year-on- year) and operating profit of 295 million yen (down 247 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.
[Pharmaceutical Raw Materials, Functional Raw Materials and Functional Foods]
䞉Revenue and income decreased as sales of pharmaceutical raw material decreased.
[Clinical Diagnostic and Test Drug]
䞉Both revenue and income decreased as sales of test drug for food corporations declined due to the decrease in demand for dining out while we sold our pharmaceutical business.
(4) General Distribution Business
The General Distribution segment is engaged in the cold storage, transportation and customs clearing businesses.
In the General Distribution business, the sales in the amount of 4,161 million yen (up 2 million yen year-on-year) and operating profit of 435 million yen (up 188 million yen year-on-year) were recorded.
䞉Income increased as the increase in cost related to the retirement benefit in previous year disappeared.
(Note 1) On the basis of IFRS, valuation of fish in the aquaculture pond before delivery was implemented and put it on the operational income
(Note 2) EPA, DHA, and others mainly used as ingredients of health supplements and infant formula
(Note 3) Supplements such as EPA, DHA and "i-mark S", food for specified health uses (FOSHU), for on-line business
Consolidated
Explanation on consolidated financial position State of assets, liabilities and net assets
Fiscal Year 2019
Fiscal Year 2020
Y-on-Y
Current Asset
253,115
260,737
7,621
(Inventories)
131,053
131,180
127
Non-current Asset
238,417
236,155
(2,262)
Total Asset
491,533
496,893
5,359
Current Liabilities
196,895
187,146
(9,748)
Non-current Liabilities
122,337
137,652
15,314
Total Liabilities
319,233
324,799
5,566
Total Net Assets
172,300
172,094
(206)
Assets
Total assets increased by 5,359 million yen compared to the end of previous consolidated fiscal year to 496,893 million yen (up 1.1%).
Current assets increased by 7,621 million yen to 260,737 million yen (up 3.0%) as a result of increase in cash and deposit by 5,232 million yen for the efforts to secure cash on hand, following the outbreak of coronavirus, continued from the end of the previous year.
Noncurrent assets decreased by 2,262 million yen to 236,155 million yen (down 0.9%), mainly as a result of decrease in property, plant and equipment by 1,330 million yen as we sold our group companies.
Liabilities
Total liabilities increased by 5,566 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 324,799 million yen (up 1.7%)
Current liabilities decreased by 9,748 million yen to 187,146 million yen (down 5.0%), mainly as a result of decrease in short-term borrowings by 10,254 million yen, due to the procurement of long-term borrowings and repayment of short-term borrowing.
Noncurrent liabilities increased by 15,314 million yen to 137,652 million yen (up 12.5%). As mentioned in the factors for decrease in current liabilities, the main reason is long-term borrowings increased by 14,618 million yen.
Net Assets
Total net assets decreased by 206 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 172,094 million yen. This was due mainly to post profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,189 million yen, pay dividend of surplus by 1,402 million yen and decrease in foreign currency translation adjustment by 2,508 million yen due to appreciating yen.
(3) Explanation on Consolidated Financial Forecasts
There is no revision in the forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2021, which was disclosed on May 20, 2020.
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
8,839
10,101
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
264
(229)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
186
(2,322)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(4,208)
(4,112)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
5,082
3,437
Non-controlling interests
19,148
18,910
Total net assets
172,300
172,094
Total liabilities and net assets
491,533
496,893
Consolidated
(2)Consolidated Income Statements
Million yen
1st Quarter of FY2019
1st Quarter of FY2020
(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019)
(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020)
Net sales
174,143
162,254
Cost of sales
140,281
130,448
Gross profit
33,861
31,806
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,157
27,554
Operating profit
5,704
4,251
Non-operating income
Interest income
65
68
Dividend income
95
88
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
544
924
Subsidy income
12
43
Miscellaneous income
200
65
Total non-operating income
918
1,191
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
401
378
Foreign exchange losses
124
61
Miscellaneous expenses
30
49
Total non-operating expenses
555
490
Ordinary profit
6,067
4,952
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
39
175
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
9
Gain on change in equity
11
Total extraordinary income
61
175
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
75
67
Loss on sales of investment securities
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
128
53
Total extraordinary losses
203
121
Profit before income taxes
5,924
5,006
Income taxes-current
1,242
1,040
Income taxes-deferred
1,029
732
Total income taxes
2,272
1,773
Profit
3,652
3,233
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
33
43
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,619
3,189
Consolidated
Consolidated Statements of comprehensive income
Million yen
1st Quarter of FY2019
1st Quarter of FY2020
(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019)
(Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020)
Profit
3,652
3,233
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
207
1,255
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(35)
196
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(250)
(689)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(60)
96
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
189
(2,470)
Total other comprehensive income
50
(1,611)
Comprehensive income
3,703
1,621
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,705
1,545
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
75
Consolidated
(3) Notice concerning the consolidated financial statements
(Notes on premise of existing companies) Not applicable.
(Notes Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholder's Equity) Not applicable.
(Segment Information, etc.)
1. 1st Quarter of the last Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019)
1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment
Million yen
Information by business segments
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Marine
Food
Fine
General
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Products
Products
Chemicals
Distribution
Sales
(1) Sales to third parties
70,199
88,008
6,614
4,158
168,980
5,162
174,143
-
174,143
(2) Inter-segment sales and transfers
4,825
870
77
2,335
8,109
496
8,606
(8,606)
-
Total
75,025
88,878
6,691
6,494
177,090
5,659
182,749
(8,606)
174,143
Segment income
3,037
3,333
542
246
7,160
103
7,263
(1,559)
5,704
(Note)
The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments.
The (1,559) million yen segment income adjustment comprise 10 million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,569) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments.
Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment
(Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable.
(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable.
(Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable.
Consolidated
2. 1st Quarter of the current Fiscal Year(Apr 1, 2020 - Jun 30, 2020)
1. Information of net sales and profit (loss) by reportable segment
Million yen
Information by business segments
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Marine
Food
Fine
General
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
Products
Products
Chemicals
Distribution
Sales
(1) Sales to third parties
64,945
84,060
5,466
4,161
158,634
3,619
162,254
-
162,254
(2) Inter-segment sales and transfers
3,904
697
92
2,358
7,053
618
7,671
(7,671)
-
Total
68,850
84,758
5,559
6,520
165,687
4,237
169,925
(7,671)
162,254
Segment income
2,024
3,093
295
435
5,848
181
6,030
(1,779)
4,251
(Note)
The "Other" segment includes the building/repair of ships, engineering and other businesses that are not included in the reportable segments.
The (1,779) million yen segment income adjustment comprise (24) million yen in inter-segment transactions and (1,754) million yen in corporate expenses not allocated to the segments. Corporate expenses comprise mainly selling, general and administrative expenses not allocated to the reportable segments.
Segment income is adjusted to reflect operating profit as recorded in the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
2. Information regarding impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment
(Significant impairment loss on noncurrent assets) Not applicable.
(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Not applicable.
(Significant gain on negative goodwill) Not applicable.
