NTT Communications :' U.S. Survey Underscores Skills Drought & Security Concerns as Key Drivers in Enterprises Moving to Managed Services

NTT
Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and
communications technology (ICT) solutions business within NTT
Group (TYO: 9432), today announced the results of its U.S. managed
services survey which reveals that a huge skills gap coupled with
security worries is driving IT decision makers to engage Managed Service
Providers (MSPs) to handle their IT needs.
Of the 417 IT decision makers in the US from large enterprises across
all industries who participated in the research study, 26 percent put
security risks as their biggest challenge in managing in-house IT. This
was followed by infrastructure complexity (10 percent). In addition,
16.5 percent said that they expect the skills shortage to impact their
decision making in the next 10 months. These findings corresponded with
a similar survey NTT Com carried out in Asia. The results of both can be
viewed on a dedicated website.
“Balancing security with accessibility is a critical challenge for IT
decision makers in 2019, ensuring they can secure a growing threat
landscape and deliver on business agility. At the same time, they are
facing a widening skills gap which makes it almost impossible for them
to stay ahead of tech trends,” said Jeffrey Bannister, Executive Vice
President for Global Enterprise Services, NTT America.
“These are the very reasons enterprises are realizing that MSPs make
perfect operations partners, enabling in-house workloads to be decreased
so that IT teams can focus on projects that proactively drive business
value. They can also take advantage of MSPs’ economies of scale when it
comes to new technologies that can provide them with real competitive
advantage,” adds Bannister.
In-house IT teams spend 67 percent of their time simply keeping the
lights on, managing IT infrastructure, troubleshooting, and monitoring
systems and applications, according to survey respondents; followed by
developing and maintaining internal IT applications, such as Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
solutions.
Cloud infrastructure is by far the biggest sector enterprises currently
outsource to MSPs. It is also the one area IT decision makers (99
percent) will outsource to MSPs to some degree over the next 10 months.
The next-largest category is security. Today 57 percent of respondents
outsource security to MSPs – 70 percent are planning to do so in the
same timeframe.
About the research
The research took place in May 2018 and was carried out independently by IDG
Connect, who polled 417 decision makers at companies with more than
1,000 employees in the US. More than half of respondents (55 percent)
were from organizations with 1,000 to 4,999 employees. Respondents were
from all industries, and 42 percent of respondents were responsible for
an IT team of 50-plus members. The full survey can be downloaded here: https://ntt-surveys.com.
