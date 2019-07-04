Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP

(9432)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Conclusion of a Capital & Business Partnership between NTT and JTOWER ~ Resolution of social issues through promotion of sharing models in the 5G age ~

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:33am EDT

July 4, 2019

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
JTOWER Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (Jun Sawada, President & CEO; headquartered in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as 'NTT') and JTOWER Inc. (Atsushi Tanaka, Representative Director; headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as 'JTOWER') today reached an agreement on a capital and business partnership for the promotion of sharing models in the coming fifth generation of mobile communications systems(5G).

1.Background and objective

Because of the increase in the sophistication and capacity of mobile communications, the characteristics of the frequency bands utilized, and the wide range of applications (IoT etc.), 5G systems are projected to require an enormous number of base stations as compared to their 4G counterparts. For this reason, more efficient capital investment and assurance of sites for installation of base stations are thought to be among the key issues for the early construction of 5G networks.
Through their capital and business partnership, NTT and JTOWER are going to provide both efficient and economical infrasharing solutions that will make a positive contribution to the communications industry as a whole for the resolution of these issues. To this end, the two companies are going to combine their resources, which include the facilities owned by the NTT Group and its store of know-how in areas such as construction, maintenance, and related management, and JTOWER's expertise in the infrasharing field along with its related sales and technical capabilities. The objective of this step is to increase the efficiency in the early expansion of 5G service areas and the contraction of communications (radio) quiet areas, and link this to the solution of social issues.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 04:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
04:33aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Conclusion of a Capital & Business Partnership ..
PU
07/03NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Japanese tech giant sets up in City of London
AQ
07/02NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Arkadin Appoints Mark Alexander as Chief Execut..
AQ
07/01NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Greetings on 20th Anniversary of NTT Communicat..
AQ
07/01NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase..
PU
07/01NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Corp amalgamates capabilities in tech field..
AQ
06/28Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, to Acquire Symmetry Leading SAP Man..
AQ
06/27NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Com Develops the Largest Data Center in Ind..
BU
06/27NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : e-shelter Opens Fourth Data Center Campus in Fr..
BU
06/26NTT SECURITY RISK : Value 2019 report: Cyber attacks ranked as top business issu..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 794 B
EBIT 2020 1 607 B
Net income 2020 869 B
Debt 2020 3 113 B
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 9 607 B
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 846  JPY
Last Close Price 5 108  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Miura Chairman
Tsunehisa Okuno Director & Manager-Global Business Promotions
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Managing Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.97%89 128
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.40%240 409
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.68%81 497
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 464
TELEFONICA-0.26%42 329
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED21.31%42 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About