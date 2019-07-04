Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Conclusion of a Capital & Business Partnership between NTT and JTOWER ~ Resolution of social issues through promotion of sharing models in the 5G age ~

1.Background and objective

Because of the increase in the sophistication and capacity of mobile communications, the characteristics of the frequency bands utilized, and the wide range of applications (IoT etc.), 5G systems are projected to require an enormous number of base stations as compared to their 4G counterparts. For this reason, more efficient capital investment and assurance of sites for installation of base stations are thought to be among the key issues for the early construction of 5G networks.

Through their capital and business partnership, NTT and JTOWER are going to provide both efficient and economical infrasharing solutions that will make a positive contribution to the communications industry as a whole for the resolution of these issues. To this end, the two companies are going to combine their resources, which include the facilities owned by the NTT Group and its store of know-how in areas such as construction, maintenance, and related management, and JTOWER's expertise in the infrasharing field along with its related sales and technical capabilities. The objective of this step is to increase the efficiency in the early expansion of 5G service areas and the contraction of communications (radio) quiet areas, and link this to the solution of social issues.