Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Establishment of NTT Global Sourcing, Inc.

09/12/2018 | 04:01am CEST

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Jun Sawada)(TOKYO:9432) will establish a new company specializing in procurement in November 2018 (schedule), which will bring together the procurement volume of each Group company and engage in centralized price negotiations and the execution of comprehensive agreements with global vendors, etc. The new company will be under NTT, Inc., which is scheduled to be established by the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

1. Purpose and Role
NTT will establish, in the United States, a procurement company that will engage in centralized price negotiations and the execution of comprehensive agreements with global vendors, etc. for hardware, software, and services purchased in common by each Group company. Each Group company will individually procure products and services from each global vendor, etc. based on the comprehensive agreements executed by the procurement company.
Through such activities, the NTT Group will work to improve the presence of the NTT Group in the global market, reducing the Group’s total costs, and providing lower-priced, innovative services to clients.

2. Overview of the Company
(1) Company name:   NTT Global Sourcing, Inc.
(2) Location: United States of America
(3) CEO: Mark E. La Neve (currently an NTT DATA Services Senior Vice President)
(4) Main business: Centralized price negotiations and the execution of comprehensive agreements, etc. with global vendors, etc.
(5) Capital: US$ 15 million
(6) Shareholder: Wholly owned by NTT, Inc.
(7) Number of employees: Approx. 20 (at time of establishment)
(8) Date of establishment: November 2018
 


© Business Wire 2018
