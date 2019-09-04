Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP

(9432)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : MLB, NTT UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING TECH PARTNERSHIP Multi-year agreement to drive innovative experiences for fans, including Ultra Reality Viewing technology to be prototyped at games this fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 11:17am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 4, 2019

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball (MLB) and NTT, a global technology and business solutions leader, have partnered on a multi-year technology partnership. NTT is the first Japan based information technology company to be named an official MLB partner in the United States. The announcement was made today at MLB Headquarters in New York by Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., and NTT President and Chief Executive Officer Jun Sawada.

This unique collaboration will explore and leverage the most advanced technology platforms, highlighted by NTT's Ultra Reality Viewing (URV), to create new experiences for baseball fans. Also, as 'Official MLB Fan Experience Partner for Ultra Reality Viewing' and 'Title Sponsor of MLB Network Ballpark Cam,' NTT will increase its brand awareness by utilizing MLB's various distribution platforms including digital, mobile, social, offline and television.

TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

NTT and MLB will collaborate to create an exciting new baseball fan experience using the highly advanced solution from NTT called Ultra Reality Viewing. MLB has a long-standing and successful history in building technology partnerships and emerging platforms to explore new ways for fans to consume a full baseball experience. This partnership with MLB is an excellent example of NTT's vision of using technology to help organizations and communities achieve their goals in the Smart World era and create impactful customer experiences.

INNOVATIVE FAN EXPERIENCE: ULTRA REALITY VIEWING TECHNOLOGY

Ultra Reality Viewing is NTT's real-time super high-definition surround video synthesis technology that combines multiple 4K camera images into a super-wide image such as 12K in real-time and transmits them synchronously to remote locations. With the super high-definition surround videos which cannot be captured by general cameras, audiences can view sports content as if they were watching it live in the stadium or on the field. This is a proven solution based on NTT's unique R&D technology, 'Kirari!(*1).' It has been successfully implemented in Japan to enhance audience viewing and fan experiences with very positive results.

MLB and NTT are in the planning stages for a prototype URV experience at select upcoming games. Specific details and preview media opportunities will be announced at a later date.

'We're excited NTT has committed to building an expanded baseball technology portfolio and we eagerly anticipate what the partnership will deliver for clubs and fans,' said Commissioner Manfred. 'Sharing, and executing on, a vision to leverage advanced technologies to benefit baseball fans will serve as the foundation for how our NTT partnership will explore and experiment with unique ways to create new baseball experiences.'

'NTT is proud to partner with MLB and accelerate the future of smart sports,' said Jun Sawada, President and CEO, NTT Corporation. 'Technological innovations have the potential to change sport and fan experience drastically. Based on our heritage of innovation and successful implementation experience, we will contribute to MLB's success by creating a new fan experience with our unique Ultra Reality Viewing technology. Through this partnership, NTT aims to establish the valuable technology solution that brings Smart Sports to life.'

NTT BALLPARK CAM

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com

About NTT

NTT is a global technology and business solutions provider. We help clients grow their business and improve their competitive market position by delivering fully integrated services, including global networks, cybersecurity, managed IT and applications, cloud and datacenter services combined with business consulting and deep industry expertise. As a top-five global technology and business services provider, NTT works with over 80 of the Global Fortune 100 companies and many thousands of other clients and communities to achieve their goals and contribute to a sustainable future. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.

Media Contacts:

MLB Communications
(212) 931-7878, MLBPressBox.com, @MLB_PR

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
11:17aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : MLB, NTT UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING TECH PARTNERSHIP..
PU
11:01aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : MLB, NTT Unveil Groundbreaking Tech Partnership
BU
09/03NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : “Apparatus for Production of Optical Fibe..
PU
09/02NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation; -..
AQ
09/02NTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
AQ
09/02NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation
AQ
08/13NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Security partners with Europol to bolster T..
AQ
08/09NTT DOCOMO : 5G services for practical use are multiplying
AQ
08/08NTT DATA : Man referred to prosecutors for leaking 3D map of Japan to China
AQ
08/08CORRECTION ( : Data Theft, Moved Aug. 8:)
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 815 B
EBIT 2020 1 594 B
Net income 2020 863 B
Debt 2020 3 468 B
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 9 609 B
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 866,25  JPY
Last Close Price 5 148,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Miura Chairman
Tsunehisa Okuno Director & Manager-Global Business Promotions
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Managing Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.68%90 633
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.24%240 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.51%78 999
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 747
BCE INC.16.91%42 531
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC0.59%40 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group