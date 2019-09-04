Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : MLB, NTT UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING TECH PARTNERSHIP Multi-year agreement to drive innovative experiences for fans, including Ultra Reality Viewing technology to be prototyped at games this fall

This unique collaboration will explore and leverage the most advanced technology platforms, highlighted by NTT's Ultra Reality Viewing (URV), to create new experiences for baseball fans. Also, as 'Official MLB Fan Experience Partner for Ultra Reality Viewing' and 'Title Sponsor of MLB Network Ballpark Cam,' NTT will increase its brand awareness by utilizing MLB's various distribution platforms including digital, mobile, social, offline and television.

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball (MLB) and NTT, a global technology and business solutions leader, have partnered on a multi-year technology partnership. NTT is the first Japan based information technology company to be named an official MLB partner in the United States. The announcement was made today at MLB Headquarters in New York by Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., and NTT President and Chief Executive Officer Jun Sawada.

NTT and MLB will collaborate to create an exciting new baseball fan experience using the highly advanced solution from NTT called Ultra Reality Viewing. MLB has a long-standing and successful history in building technology partnerships and emerging platforms to explore new ways for fans to consume a full baseball experience. This partnership with MLB is an excellent example of NTT's vision of using technology to help organizations and communities achieve their goals in the Smart World era and create impactful customer experiences.

INNOVATIVE FAN EXPERIENCE: ULTRA REALITY VIEWING TECHNOLOGY

Ultra Reality Viewing is NTT's real-time super high-definition surround video synthesis technology that combines multiple 4K camera images into a super-wide image such as 12K in real-time and transmits them synchronously to remote locations. With the super high-definition surround videos which cannot be captured by general cameras, audiences can view sports content as if they were watching it live in the stadium or on the field. This is a proven solution based on NTT's unique R&D technology, 'Kirari!(*1).' It has been successfully implemented in Japan to enhance audience viewing and fan experiences with very positive results.

MLB and NTT are in the planning stages for a prototype URV experience at select upcoming games. Specific details and preview media opportunities will be announced at a later date.

'We're excited NTT has committed to building an expanded baseball technology portfolio and we eagerly anticipate what the partnership will deliver for clubs and fans,' said Commissioner Manfred. 'Sharing, and executing on, a vision to leverage advanced technologies to benefit baseball fans will serve as the foundation for how our NTT partnership will explore and experiment with unique ways to create new baseball experiences.'

'NTT is proud to partner with MLB and accelerate the future of smart sports,' said Jun Sawada, President and CEO, NTT Corporation. 'Technological innovations have the potential to change sport and fan experience drastically. Based on our heritage of innovation and successful implementation experience, we will contribute to MLB's success by creating a new fan experience with our unique Ultra Reality Viewing technology. Through this partnership, NTT aims to establish the valuable technology solution that brings Smart Sports to life.'