NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Magneto Switching System belonging to NTT History Center of Technologies has been registered as “Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology” by the National Museum of Nature and Science

08/21/2018 | 08:12am CEST

In the 1920s, the demand for telephone had rapidly increased, therefore automatic switching systems had been introduced, especially after Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation (NTT's predecessor) founded, the R&D around automatic telephone switching had been accelerated. Even after the automatic switching systems had been installed, the magneto switching systems had still played important role of telephone switching in rural area for a long period.
NTT History Center of Technologies and HCT Volunteers repaired and have maintained a magneto switching system which was actually used for telephone switching service, to make an exhibit in Hands-on Corner. The center has contributed to transfer the structure, method and principle of the various telephone and switching systems, the technologies of telecommunication to the followers, and has offered valuable opportunities to experience the operation and flow of manual telephone switching.

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:11:05 UTC
