Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Com Managed Services, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of NTT Communications, Completes 100% Acquisition of CAPSiDE

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
and CAPSiDE S.L. (CAPSiDE), a Spain-based major provider of
comprehensive hyperscale cloud managed services, announced today that
NTT Com Managed Services (NTT Com’s subsidiary), headquartered in
Barcelona, Spain, has completed its 100% acquisition of CAPSiDE.
Managed services are one of the most important strategic fields for NTT
Com, a DX Enabler™ that helps customers to achieve digital
transformations. NTT Com enhances the managed services’ capability with
CAPSiDE.
CAPSiDE specializes in integrated managed services, especially in
Europe, for operations enabled with hyperscale cloud services such as
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
Through the acquisition, CAPSiDE, maintaining its independent operation,
expands its service offering to all its current clients with value-added
datacenter and global communications services for complex enterprise
environments and corporate end-to-end ICT professional services, at a
global scale, for global customers, with NTT Com Managed Services.
Damian Skendrovic, CEO of NTT Com Managed Services: "I am
delighted to welcome the CAPSiDE team, their clients, and partners to
the NTT family. CAPSiDE’s capabilities are very complementary to NTT’s
portfolio and solidify our public cloud offerings which are increasingly
high in demand."
Josep Ruano, CEO of CAPSiDE: “This is an exciting time for
CAPSiDE, our clients, and partners. Joining NTT will give CAPSiDE the
ability to leverage NTT's global presence and resources to accelerate
worldwide adoption of our comprehensive hyperscale cloud managed
services, highly-specialized cloud transformation consulting services
and cloud enablement. Our goal is to continue to build "CAPSiDE, an NTT
Company" into the best hyperscale cloud managed services company in the
industry.”
|
Overview of CAPSiDE
|
Corporation:
|
|
CAPSiDE S.L.
|
Established:
|
|
2001
|
CEO:
|
|
Josep Ruano
|
Headquarters:
|
|
Barcelona, Spain
|
Business:
|
|
Consulting, automation and 24/7 operation of Cloud platforms
|
Main industries:
|
|
Retail, logistics, finance and sports
|
Partners:
|
|
AWS – Premier Consulting Partner
|
|
|
Microsoft – Gold Cloud Platform & Managed Partner
|
|
|
Google – Cloud Platform Partner
|
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications
provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to
optimize the information and communications technology (ICT)
environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's
worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global Tier-1 IP
network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190
countries/regions, and more than 400,000 sqm of the world's most
advanced datacenter facilities. NTT Communications' solutions leverage
the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data,
NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
About CAPSiDE
Headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in
Madrid, London and Lisbon, CAPSiDE has been making the world more
reliable through the design, automation and 24x7 operation of critical
digital platforms for more than 17 years.
CAPSiDE empowers its clients’ businesses by designing and operating
Cloud architectures that are highly efficient, reliable and auto
scaling, leading companies into the digital transformation and the
hyperscale Cloud adoption journey. CAPSiDE also develops reliable
Cloud-automation tools for SysOps and DevOps processes in Cloud
environments, focusing on better Cloud governance.
CAPSiDE counts with relevant project references, such as Carrefour,
MANGO, Futbol Club Barcelona, Banc Sabadell, Wolters Kluwer, Grupo Zeta,
Vueling and Royal Opera House; and on critical workloads such as
eCommerce, Big Data, IoT and SaaS platforms.
