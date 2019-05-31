Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP

(9432)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Com Managed Services, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of NTT Communications, Completes 100% Acquisition of CAPSiDE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:01am EDT

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), and CAPSiDE S.L. (CAPSiDE), a Spain-based major provider of comprehensive hyperscale cloud managed services, announced today that NTT Com Managed Services (NTT Com’s subsidiary), headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has completed its 100% acquisition of CAPSiDE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005126/en/

Managed services are one of the most important strategic fields for NTT Com, a DX Enabler™ that helps customers to achieve digital transformations. NTT Com enhances the managed services’ capability with CAPSiDE.

CAPSiDE specializes in integrated managed services, especially in Europe, for operations enabled with hyperscale cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Through the acquisition, CAPSiDE, maintaining its independent operation, expands its service offering to all its current clients with value-added datacenter and global communications services for complex enterprise environments and corporate end-to-end ICT professional services, at a global scale, for global customers, with NTT Com Managed Services.

Damian Skendrovic, CEO of NTT Com Managed Services: "I am delighted to welcome the CAPSiDE team, their clients, and partners to the NTT family. CAPSiDE’s capabilities are very complementary to NTT’s portfolio and solidify our public cloud offerings which are increasingly high in demand."

Josep Ruano, CEO of CAPSiDE: “This is an exciting time for CAPSiDE, our clients, and partners. Joining NTT will give CAPSiDE the ability to leverage NTT's global presence and resources to accelerate worldwide adoption of our comprehensive hyperscale cloud managed services, highly-specialized cloud transformation consulting services and cloud enablement. Our goal is to continue to build "CAPSiDE, an NTT Company" into the best hyperscale cloud managed services company in the industry.”

Overview of CAPSiDE

Corporation:   CAPSiDE S.L.
Established: 2001
CEO: Josep Ruano
Headquarters: Barcelona, Spain
Business: Consulting, automation and 24/7 operation of Cloud platforms
Main industries: Retail, logistics, finance and sports
Partners: AWS – Premier Consulting Partner
Microsoft – Gold Cloud Platform & Managed Partner
Google – Cloud Platform Partner
 

About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global Tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000 sqm of the world's most advanced datacenter facilities. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

About CAPSiDE
Headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in Madrid, London and Lisbon, CAPSiDE has been making the world more reliable through the design, automation and 24x7 operation of critical digital platforms for more than 17 years.

CAPSiDE empowers its clients’ businesses by designing and operating Cloud architectures that are highly efficient, reliable and auto scaling, leading companies into the digital transformation and the hyperscale Cloud adoption journey. CAPSiDE also develops reliable Cloud-automation tools for SysOps and DevOps processes in Cloud environments, focusing on better Cloud governance.

CAPSiDE counts with relevant project references, such as Carrefour, MANGO, Futbol Club Barcelona, Banc Sabadell, Wolters Kluwer, Grupo Zeta, Vueling and Royal Opera House; and on critical workloads such as eCommerce, Big Data, IoT and SaaS platforms.
Web: www.capside.com | Twitter: @capside | Linkedin: CAPSiDE


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
03:01aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Com Managed Services, Wholly Owned Subsidia..
BU
12:02aDocomo, Ericsson complete 5G glass antenna trial
AQ
05/30NTT DATA : Lack of skills and visibility seen as biggest challenges to managing ..
AQ
05/30NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Britehouse launches SAP Retail practice
AQ
05/30NTT DOCOMO : Docomo, Tohoku Uni to use AI for gum disease detection
AQ
05/29DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson Achieve World's First 5G Communication Using Glass A..
AQ
05/22NTT DOCOMO : Japanese, Taiwanese cellcos suspend Huawei device sales
AQ
05/22Samsung looks to establish a strong presence in Japanese 5G market
AQ
05/22SoftBank, KDDI pull sales of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/21Samsung looks to sell 5G equipment to NTT, KDDI
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 805 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 877 B
Debt 2020 2 834 B
Yield 2020 3,83%
P/E ratio 2020 10,71
P/E ratio 2021 10,37
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capitalization 9 606 B
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 821  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Miura Chairman
Tsunehisa Okuno Director & Manager-Global Business Promotions
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Managing Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.88%88 161
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.49%240 615
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.59%80 398
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 698
TELEFONICA-1.68%41 569
ORANGE-0.78%41 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About