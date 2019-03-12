Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Communications Opens Nexcenter Lab™ for Open Innovation

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
announced today the launch of the Nexcenter Lab™ program to promote open
innovation in partnership with participating companies. The program
provides PoC environments for the development and testing of new
businesses and services focused on digital transformation (DX),
utilizing the latest services and next-generation technologies of NTT
Com’s IT partners. The program is available at two of NTT Com’s
Nexcenter™ data centers in Tokyo.
Image of concept of Nexcenter Lab(TM) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Features of Nexcenter Lab™
The program provides participating companies with use of PoC
environments as well as exclusive spaces for meetings, seminars and
workshops, available 24/7.
• ICT environment of advanced services and technologies
A key
purpose of the program is to enable participants to test and verify
their latest technologies and services with the aim of taking these
offerings to market at an accelerated pace. They will have access to ICT
environments where extra-high-heat servers such as GPU can be used, as
well as advanced services of NTT Com and partner companies, such as
hybrid cloud, AI and IoT, which can be combined to verify technologies
such as deep learning and blockchain. NTT Com will provide connection to
its public cloud, free use of server racks in data centers, free use of
its Enterprise Cloud service, and more.
Participants will have access to (examples):
-
Japan's first rack-type high-reliability air conditioning system,
capable of cooling extra-high-heat GPU servers with more than 30kW per
rack
-
High-voltage DC power supply system (HVDC)
-
Network services for major three IX connections and public cloud
connections
-
Partner-sponsored services, including cloud services, ICT devices,
SaaS free accounts, etc.
• Environment for open innovation
NTT Com will implement a variety
of initiatives for co-creation among participating partners and clients,
and support open innovation based on the ecosystem that will be
established through the program. For example, NTT Com will create
opportunities for co-creation among participating companies by providing
portals to search activities being undertaken by each company in the
program. NTT Com will also organize seminars conducted by experts and
summits gathering partner companies. In addition, NTT Com will support
the efforts of participating companies by sharing case studies, such as
the joint implementation of PoC, as well as connect companies with
various services.
Statement from representative partners
-
Takeshi Igarashi, Director, Hybrid IT, Hewlett-Packard Japan, Ltd.
Hewlett-Packard
Japan, Ltd. welcomes and agrees with the deployment of NTT Com's
"Nexcenter Lab™". Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) proposes
Memory-Driven Computing (MDC) as one of the means for customers to
realize DX. HPE announced the launch of an incubation practice with
specialized skills through MDC, leveraging the expertise of Hewlett
Packard Labs. We support to explore MDC applications and deliver
proofs-of-concept that will demonstrate dramatic performance gains
never before possible in "Nexcenter Lab™".
-
Yukinori Kusaka, Senior Director, NTT Sales, Dell EMC (EMC Japan K.K.)
We
sincerely welcome the launch of the Nexcenter Lab™ by NTT Com. As
demand continues to accelerate for new technologies such as AI, IoT
and 3DCG which require ever-increasing Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
power, it has become imperative to develop a data center such as NTT
Com’s that can handle a large number of GPU servers. Dell EMC is
pleased to have contributed to the Nexcenter Lab™’s server and
cooling-system infrastructure, which will enable all customers to use
GPU power efficiently. We look forward to the Nexcenter Lab™
supporting the development and introduction of next-generation
services for customers.
-
Hiroaki Okashita, Senior Manager, APAC Office of Technology, Product
and strategy Lead, Red Hat K.K.
Red Hat, the world's leading
provider of open source solutions, utilizes the power of innovative
opensource technologies to support customers' DX through collaboration
with NTT Com. Specifically, we provide PoC environment through
Nexcenter Lab™ based on Red Hat OpenStackPlatform, with highly
scalable and more secure cloud capabilities and Red Hat OpenShift
Container Platform, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise
Kubernetes platform for building a hybrid cloud environment. In
addition, Red Hat helps to solve the problem through a discovery
session as a strategic advisor. This can allow customers to promote
competitive new services or business models not only to introduce
DevOps and microservices, but also to provide GPU as a Service to
promote use of AI and machine learning by OpenShift container service
optimized for GPU.
Going forward, NTT Com will further enrich the program through
partnerships with companies from various industries as well as existing
partners in IT and other industries. NTT Com also plans to expand the
program into the Osaka area in Japan as well as into Thailand globally.
We will also cooperate with similar initiatives in Germany and Malaysia.
It is hoped that new technologies, services and know-how generated
through this program will evolve as de facto standards and thereby
contribute to the realization of smart societies.
As a DX EnablerTM, NTT Com helps clients transform their
companies and create new business through the use of digital data. The
NTT Com’s an optimal platform for the valuable use of digital data is
being optimized for AI services, data management, servitizing support,
global IoT using eSIM and network services that flexibly link multiple
clouds, helping to turn data into valuable information and intelligence.
Promotion video of Nexcenter Lab™
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27AyyqkwMP0
Related link:
NTT Communications to Expand Ecosystem for
Interconnection of Major Data Centers in Japan (press release on January
17, 2019)
https://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2019/0117.html
Nexcenter Lab™ Partner Companies
-
Hewlett-Packard Japan, Ltd.
-
EMC Japan K.K.
-
Red Hat K.K.
-
Intel Corporation
-
Panduit Corporation Japan Brunch
-
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
-
ABEJA, Inc.
-
Lenovo Enterprise Solutions Ltd. Japan
-
Raritan Japan, Inc.
-
Oracle Corporation Japan
-
NIHON FORM SERVICE CO., LTD.
-
NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION
-
CHUO ELECTRIC WORKS CO., LTD.
-
Kawamura Electric Inc.
-
Masaru Industries, Ltd.
-
NOHMI BOSAI LTD.
-
NEC Corporation
-
Hibiya Engineering, Ltd.
-
NTT FACILITIES, INC
-
NTT PC Communications Incorporated
-
SUPERMICRO K.K.
-
VMware K.K.
Company names and logos mentioned in this release are the trademarks
service marks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
