Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Communications Wins Best Asian Telecom Carrier and Best International Wholesale Carrier at Telecom Asia Awards 2019

06/05/2019 | 02:00am EDT

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within NTT (TOKYO: 9432), announced today that it has been named Best Asian Telecom Carrier and Best International Wholesale Carrier at the Telecom Asia Awards 2019, published on the official site on May 20.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005036/en/

NTT Com was named Best Asian Telecom Carrier, the top prize at Telecom Asia Awards 2019 recognizing the best-performing telecom operator in Asia, due to its innovative product portfolio and business models, business execution, financial performance, market and technology leadership, and customer care. NTT Com leverages a comprehensive set of digital transformation (DX) offerings and as a DX Enabler™, the company continues to help clients achieve their DX goals through Software Defined Everything and Management solutions, among many other digital transformation initiatives.

NTT Com also won the Best International Wholesale Carrier. The award recognizes global carriers creating innovative business models that redefine the standards of service and commitment to the customer. For example, NTT Com’s proactive steps in using SDN to automate and simplify network scalability and operations were highly evaluated. Additionally, its Network Operations Center’s (NOC) pervasive use of advanced technologies in heuristics, machine parsable maintenance notifications, and categorization techniques in machine learning supports the company’s strategy to provide customers the best support available in the industry.

Previously, NTT Com was named Best Asian Telecom Carrier in 2013 and Best International Wholesale Carrier in 2011.

According to Allan Tan, Regional Content and Strategy Director, Enterprise Solutions, Questex Media, “NTT Com’s win represents a shining example of redefining the innovation standards in the digital economy. We hope that NTT Com will continue to pursue such high levels of distinction in the years to come.”

Now in its 22nd year, the awards are the region’s longest-running and most prestigious telecom industry awards. They reward innovative and outstanding performance by Asian service providers and industry executives. The winners were chosen by a panel of 10 independent judges on the basis of innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership and corporate governance. Awards were presented in 28 categories.

For more information about NTT Com’s awards, visit here.

About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com


© Business Wire 2019
