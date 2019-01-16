Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Communications to Expand Ecosystem for Interconnection of Major Data Centers in Japan

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
announced today that it will expand the interconnection of its
Nexcenter™ data centers in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan to enable client
companies to connect with cloud and content services more flexibly than
ever before. On a sequential basis from this month, NTT Com will begin
directly connecting its ecosystem with three major internet exchanges
(IXs) in Japan to enable clients to access services offered by these IXs
and various NTT Com partner companies. Thereafter, NTT Com will continue
to expand this ecosystem centered on NTT Com’s Nexcenter™ data centers.
As a DX Enabler™, NTT Com uses ICT to achieve digital transformation
(DX) "Transform and create business" together with clients, is focused
on Utilization of Digital Data and is working to provide Data
Distribution Platform that are optimized for use as valuable information
by evolving data into information and intelligence.
The initiative, which leverages Nexcenter’s support for Data
Distribution Platform, is one of several ways NTT Com is expanding its
ecosystem for flexible connection to diverse providers’ clouds and
content services.
Interconnection of major IXs and Nexcenter data centers in Japan
BBIX, Inc.’s IX Connect Service and Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd.’s
JPIX service, as well as the currently available Internet Multifeed
Co.’s JPNAP service, will be interconnected with major data centers that
NTT Com operates in Tokyo and Osaka. The IXs will offer an expanding
range of services that NTT Com clients will access by connecting to
specific data centers via the Nexcenter Connect™ service, which is
offered for a flat, low-cost fee.
The data centers will include the Tokyo No. 1 to No. 10 data centers,
Yokohama No. 1 Data Center and Saitama No. 1 Data Center in the Tokyo
area and the Osaka 1 to 3 data centers, Osaka 5 Data Center and the
coming Osaka 6 and 7 data centers in the Osaka area.
Robust ecosystem for expanded interconnectivity of partners’ IT
services
NTT Com will enhance its ecosystem centered on Nexcenter™ data centers
by expanding interconnectivity among partner companies. Client companies
will benefit from diverse cloud and IT services offered by NTT Com
partner companies via Nexcenter™ data centers.
Going forward, as a DX Enabler™ to realize DX for customers, NTT Com
will develop various measures to provide Data Distribution Platform such
as artificial intelligence services, data management, and servitization
support services in addition to global IoT using eSIM and network
services that flexibly link multiple clouds. Also, NTT Com expects to
further expand its interconnection of various IXs and broaden its
partnerships with other great service providers.
